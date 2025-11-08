Nov 8, 2025
comment 1

PANEL: Independent Media Alliance Discuss Digital ID

The Independent Media Alliance convenes once again, this time to discuss the global roll out of digital identity programs. We talk definitions, use cases, cyber-ethics, personal lines in the sand and much more.

Panelists: Ryan Cristian, Derrick Broze, James Corbett, Hakeem Anwar, Hrvoje Moric, Steve Poikonen & Kit Knightly

Further reading:
https://abovephone.com/digital-id/
https://iaindavis.substack.com/p/the-britcard-psyop-what-is-true-digital
https://off-guardian.org/2025/08/05/quick-take-are-digital-ids-coming-piecemeal/
https://off-guardian.org/2025/08/20/gates-foundation-digital-ids-are-an-effective-tool-against-poverty/
https://www.mosip.io/news_events/identifying-a-billion
https://corbettreport.com/the-only-real-solution-to-digital-id-solutionswatch/

SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN

If you enjoy OffG's content, please help us make our monthly fund-raising goal and keep the site alive.

For other ways to donate, including direct-transfer bank details click HERE.

Categories: Digital ID, IMA Panels, latest, video
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Chris_Mr
Chris_Mr
Nov 8, 2025 9:41 AM

There has to be a limit to the bandwidth of the infrastructure. As more of that is used for “transactions”, eventually it will all grind to a halt where nothing happens.

A bit like Ben Elton’s book “gridlock” but not with cars, just stacks of information entering the system faster than it can get out the other end.

Very much like the way “happy new year” texts don’t get through until the next day.

0
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz