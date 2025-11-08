PANEL: Independent Media Alliance Discuss Digital ID
The Independent Media Alliance convenes once again, this time to discuss the global roll out of digital identity programs. We talk definitions, use cases, cyber-ethics, personal lines in the sand and much more.
Panelists: Ryan Cristian, Derrick Broze, James Corbett, Hakeem Anwar, Hrvoje Moric, Steve Poikonen & Kit Knightly
Further reading:
https://abovephone.com/digital-id/
https://iaindavis.substack.com/p/the-britcard-psyop-what-is-true-digital
https://off-guardian.org/2025/08/05/quick-take-are-digital-ids-coming-piecemeal/
https://off-guardian.org/2025/08/20/gates-foundation-digital-ids-are-an-effective-tool-against-poverty/
https://www.mosip.io/news_events/identifying-a-billion
https://corbettreport.com/the-only-real-solution-to-digital-id-solutionswatch/
There has to be a limit to the bandwidth of the infrastructure. As more of that is used for “transactions”, eventually it will all grind to a halt where nothing happens.
A bit like Ben Elton’s book “gridlock” but not with cars, just stacks of information entering the system faster than it can get out the other end.
Very much like the way “happy new year” texts don’t get through until the next day.