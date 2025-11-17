Who Really Owns America? The Banks, the Billionaires, and the Deep State
John & Nisha Whitehead
“The politicians are put there to give you the idea that you have freedom of choice. You don’t. You have no choice. You have owners. They own you. They own everything. They own all the important land. They own and control the corporations. They’ve long since bought and paid for the Senate, the Congress, the state houses, the city halls. They got the judges in their back pockets and they own all the big media companies, so they control just about all of the news and information you get to hear… They spend billions of dollars every year lobbying. Lobbying to get what they want. Well, we know what they want. They want more for themselves and less for everybody else… It’s called the American Dream, ‘cause you have to be asleep to believe it.”
George Carlin
As President Trump floats the idea of 50-year mortgages, Americans are being sold a new version of the American Dream—one that can never truly be owned, only leased from the banks, billionaires, and private equity landlords who profit from our permanent state of debt.
Which begs the question: who owns America?
Is it the government? The politicians? The corporations? The foreign investors? The American people?
While the Deep State keeps the nation divided and distracted by circus politics—the bread and circuses of empire—the police state’s stranglehold on power ensures the continuation of endless wars, runaway spending, and disregard for the rule of law.
Meanwhile, America is literally being bought and sold right out from under us.
Consider the facts.
Homeownership—the cornerstone of middle-class stability—is being transformed into a lifetime rental agreement. Cars, homes, and even college degrees have become indentured commodities in a debt-driven economy where the average American family serves as collateral for Wall Street’s profits.
This is not accidental.
It’s the natural evolution of an economy built to enrich the few at the expense of the many.
The American Dream has been repackaged as a subscription service—an illusion of ownership propped up by 0% down payments, predatory interest rates, and fine print that lasts a lifetime.
What used to be called “buying” is now simply renting from the future.
We’re losing more and more of our land every year to corporations and foreign interests. As individual Americans struggle just to make rent, corporations and foreign investors are quietly buying the country piece by piece. Foreign ownership of U.S. agricultural land has surged to more than 43 million acres—millions added in just the last few years. Meanwhile, large institutional landlords and single-family rental operators have amassed hundreds of thousands of houses across the country. Corporations now hold vast portfolios, converting would-be first-time buyers into permanent tenants. The result is a nation where more of our soil and shelter are controlled by entities whose primary allegiance is to shareholders—not communities.
The same dynamic plays out across industries.
We’re losing more and more of our businesses every year to foreign corporations and interests. Brands that once defined American enterprise—U.S. Steel, Budweiser, Jeep and Chrysler, Burger King, 7-Eleven—now fly international flags. Chinese companies and investors are also buying up major food companies, commercial and residential real estate, and other businesses. Global conglomerates have bought up the names we grew up with: U.S. Steel (now Japanese-owned); General Electric (Chinese-owned); Budweiser (Belgium); Burger King (Canada); 7-Eleven (Japan); Jeep, Chrysler, and Dodge (Netherlands); and IBM (China). The American economy has become a franchise of the world’s oligarchs.
We’re digging ourselves deeper and deeper into debt, both as a nation and as a populace. Debt has become America’s most profitable export. Washington borrows trillions it cannot repay; Wall Street packages our futures into products it can sell; and households shoulder record balances. The national debt (the amount the federal government has borrowed over the years and must pay back) has surged to more than $38 trillion under President Trump, “the fastest accumulation of a trillion dollars in debt outside of the COVID-19 pandemic.” In a nutshell, the U.S. government is funding its existence with a credit card, spending money it doesn’t have on programs it can’t afford. In this economy, debt has replaced freedom as our national currency.
The Fourth Estate—the supposed watchdog of power—has largely merged with the corporate state. Independent news agencies, which were supposed to act as bulwarks against government propaganda, have been subsumed by a global corporate takeover of newspapers, television and radio. A handful of corporations now control most of the media industry and, thus, the information dished out to the public. Likewise, with Facebook and Google having appointed themselves the arbiters of disinformation, we now find ourselves grappling with new levels of corporate censorship by entities with a history of colluding with the government to keep the citizenry mindless, muzzled and in the dark.
Most critically of all, however, the U.S. government, long ago sold to the highest bidders, now operates as a shell company for corporate interests. Nowhere is this state of affairs more evident than in the manufactured spectacle that is politics. Elections change the faces, not the system. Members of Congress do far more listening to donors than to citizens, so much so that they spend two-thirds of their time in office raising money. As Reuters reports, “It also means that lawmakers often spend more time listening to the concerns of the wealthy than anyone else.”
In the oligarchy that is the American police state, it clearly doesn’t matter who wins the White House, if they all answer to the same corporate shareholders.
So much for living the American dream.
“We the people” have become the new, permanent underclass in America.
We’re being forced to shell out money for endless wars that are bleeding us dry; money for surveillance systems to track our movements; money to further militarize our already militarized police; money to allow the government to raid our homes and bank accounts; money to fund schools where our kids learn nothing about freedom and everything about how to comply; and on and on.
This is no way of life.
It’s tempting to say that there’s little we can do about it, except that’s not quite accurate.
There are a few things we can do—demand transparency, reject cronyism and graft, insist on fair pricing and honest accounting methods, call a halt to incentive-driven government programs that prioritize profits over people—but it will require that “we the people” stop playing politics and stand united against the politicians and corporate interests who have turned our government and economy into a pay-to-play exercise in fascism.
Unfortunately, we’ve become so invested in identity politics that label us based on our political leanings that we’ve lost sight of the one label that unites us: we’re all Americans.
The powers-that-be want us to adopt an “us versus them” mindset that keeps us powerless and divided. Yet as I make clear in my book Battlefield America: The War on the American People and in its fictional counterpart The Erik Blair Diaries, the only “us versus them” that matters is “we the people” against the Deep State.
The American Dream was meant to promise opportunity, not indentured servitude.
Yet in the American Police State, freedom itself is on loan—with interest.
We can keep renting our lives from the powerful few who profit from our compliance, or we can reclaim true ownership—of our persons, our labor, our government, and our future.
For as long as we still have one, the choice is ours.
Who really owns America? I think we all know that one. But if we can’t really talk about it, we can’t really solve the problem. Maybe even if we can talk about it, because they used to talk about it more openly 100 years ago and it didn’t stop things. And it is being talked about more openly now to the point that some are saying the tide is turning. But money talks, bullshit walks, as the saying goes, and they’ve got a lot of money, and with that, control. First and foremost, they control our political system. Can that change? There is no reason to believe that at this point, other than maybe in the distant future somehow things will come to a proverbial head, and the human race will wake the fuck up. Doubt that too.
The author’s contention that it “will require that “we the people” stop playing politics and stand united against the politicians and corporate interests who have turned our government and economy into a pay-to-play exercise in fascism.”, is all well and good, but it doesn’t address the elephant in the room. And if the closest we can come to taking on the so called deep state and those really running the show is reliance on a fucking psycho cult leader and a dumb as a box of rocks cult that are completely subservient to those we can’t talk about while happily acquiescing to the divide and conquer routine, then the “we the people” thing seems like an exercise in hopelessness. I think the only chance for freedom is to take control of our political systems, i.e., change them from being designed and controlled by and for the rich. But those that might agree with and want that are such a minority that it seems impossible.
You don’t seem to understand that money IS debt. That’s all it is.
The richest states in the world have the most debt. Just look it up.
Where has that debt come from? Individuals who own money-making machines, organizations called businesses that are also known as banks.
So states are in debt to these individuals.
This means the state organization takes debt (money) from owners of banks, and the state uses that money to rule people who live inside the state borders.
Both money and the state with its borders are totally man-made, fabricated creations. They are not real.
But both money and the state fabricate the illusion, manipulate people with their propaganda, so that people think and believe that money and the state are real.
When people have been made to believe these things are real, they fight tooth and nail to protect them. They even give up their lives for them. They kill for them. They work for them. And they spew bullshit day and night to make others believe like them.
It’s a very evil system.
I have a pending comment, what’s the problem?
Although its counter intuitive to people struggling to manage everyday expenses money is worthless unless you can put it to work. We’re in late stage ‘rentier capitalism’ mode these days where large banks and corporations exist by parasiting off business. Its a degenerate form of economics, incredibly wasteful and corrosive to society, but it does explain why in a lot of failed economies it becomes so expensive to do anything that official economic life effectively stops. (So more and more economic activity is diverted towards coercion.)
It all started in 1649 with Charles I head, and later in 1694 with the Bank of ‘England’, which is not English. Dews and their thieving usury, and fractional reserve banking.
“The Dews ate the English nation to its bones”
— John Speed, English cartographer 1552-1629
What hope do we have when you see all the brain-dead lemmings cheering on their political leaders or lining the Mall waving and singing god save the King?
Who are these fkn idiots? Who in their right mind supports pedophile, genocidal puppets? God, I have a few in my own family who haven’t a clue and still get their COVID booster on demand.
Thank Christ I’m an old man. Life will never be like the 70’s again.
Santana – Woodstock. Just keep that going. https://vkvideo.ru/video173860829_168378350 .
Woodstock = when the rot really set in! It’s been down hill ever since.
We had our chance in 1933, but picked the wrong side. Simple as that!
Try March 1861. America as it was dreamed died on the 28 of the date.
Congress adjourned and never reconvened de jure. Ever since Lincoln, the USA has been ruled by martial law. All of the voting and Washington drama is just smoke and mirrors. When congress adjourned, European banks finally managed to trap America in debt. The process of consolidation continued until 1913 when the FED formalized the reconquest of America.
The US constitution is null and void since 1861, because the country that it belonged to no longer exist since.
Because of March 1861, they chose the wrong side in 1933.
So better to have an already billionaire on The wheel than carpet beggars like Joe & Barack. Xi Jinping moved from beggar to billionaire in The seat: see his niece crashing her Rolls in Sydney and getting away with it.
Well, see, there’s the fucking problem right there.
“Politics is the entertainment division of the military-industrial complex”
Frank Zappa.
The debt curve fact nobody wants to talk about. We the People love to get money and Politicians love to spend them and love to get admirers and supporters:
.
…and thats why we need a WWIII folks.
As Hitlery Clinton said, “why do we have all these nukes just laying there if we dont use them?”.
Exactly what I have been saying for decades now, – to save America….and our values!
Why do you insult AH by associating his name with the debauched Communist dyke Clinton?
Because we are talking serious business here. There are no dream team who can save you home from a debt of 125% of your revenue Mister Charlie.
We know from history there are only one way forward.
That doesn’t answer my question.
We were told many times by the global oligarchs at the World Economic Forum, “You will own nothing and you will be happy.” The global oligarchs really believe that when we have to rent or subscribe to everything we need for life, then we will be happy. Ownership is for them; not for us.
I have to compare this with China, where I spend some time every year. Most people own their houses. They buy them for cash. Family and friends pool money so a young couple can buy a house for cash. This cultural phenomenon where mortgages are very rare has kept the cost of housing down. Houses are not profit center. In the newer and more westernized cities like Beijing or Shanghai, there is some mortgage buying but this is really only among the newly wealthy business class. Most people never consider a mortgage.
It also has to be said that the communist government created by Mao Zedong and his compatriots always put the highest priority on housing, food, and employment for all people in China. In the 1940s and 50s, China was terribly poor. That’s not the case today. China is much better off than the US or Europe. This is directly because the government exists to insure the well-being of all Chinese people. The governments in the US and Europe work only for the well0-being of the global elites and Israel.
Let Them give the example, them we will follow..
Massive US data center under construction: huge costs…. enormous energy consumption (which is why climate change is being quietly retired)…. 57 jobs.
https://substack.com/@thedreydossier/note/c-168105556
Which is why Greta Thunberg has a new hobby horse, namely Palestine/Gaza.
You’ve got it — climate change is being phased out. We can have either data centers OR electric vehicles and other electric appliances. We cannot generate enough power for both. Our masters have chosen data centers so they can surveil everything we do, think, or say.
lmao… the same people who were bitchin’ about bitcoin mining not being green, are now setting up AI datacenters on farmland that consume hundreds, if not thousands more energy than bitcoin
Whether voluntary or involuntary, indenture still amounts to slavery.
Any political system which assumes power of attorney to undertake indenture on the public’s behalf, while simultaneously profiting by the labor and exploitation of the constituency, should rightly be regarded as illegitimate.
Western liberty, and the illusory democracy supporting it, has emerged to become the freedom to exploit and be exploited.
Indenture really means Adhesion Contracts, which, in turn, mean Acts, Statutes and Mandates = The Fraudulent Legal System.
The correct term for what you describe is “debt peonage.” It has always been practiced in the US, even though it was outlawed in 1867. The US was actually founded on both slavery and debt peonage (called indentured servitude) and these have always been the dream of the oligarchic class.
All of this is the result of government policy. There’s no need or rationale for allowing credit card companies to charge up to 29% interest.
The Rothschild Dews are The Deep State – they either own and/or control everything that’s essential.
E.g. Vangurd, Blackrock, and State Street.
“At first, by controlling the banking system we were able to control corporation capital. Through this, we acquired total monopoly of the movie industry, the radio networks and the newly developing television media. The printing industry, newspapers, periodicals and technical journals had already fallen into our hands. THE RICHEST PLUM WAS LATER TO COME WHEN WE TOOK OVER THE PUBLICATION OF ALL SCHOOL MATERIALS. Through these vehicles we could mold public opinion to suit our own purposes. THE PEOPLE ARE ONLY STUPID PIGS THAT GRUNT AND SQUEAL THE CHANTS WE GIVE THEM, WHETHER THEY BE TRUTH OR LIES.”
— The Dew Harold Wallace Rosenthal 1976. Aide to US Senator Jacob K. Javitz of NY.