PANEL: The Growing Control Grid & The Prophets of Technocracy
Host Ryan Cristian is joined by IMA members Iain Davis, Catherine Austin-Fitts, Steve Poikonen and Jason Bermas, as well as new face Tim Hinchcliffe.
They explore the growing public awareness of the agenda’s truly bipartisan nature, as well as how specific wedge issues are deliberately weaponized to sow strife and division—often as a distraction from the rapid and alarming deterioration of our freedoms and quality of life.
The discussion also covers the government’s efforts to manipulate or coerce the population into voluntarily accepting what many perceive as a dystopian future, along with the technological advancements that may already be deployed to eliminate meaningful choice altogether. It is becoming increasingly clear that a growing number of Americans are not only awakening to the problem but are actively working to expose it and sound the alarm.
You can read the Independent Media Alliance mission statement HERE and view past panels HERE.
“Distracting wedge issues”. There you have the whole problem in a nutshell.
So this creditor class is aiming to live forever and even de-age. All at the expense of everyone else. Why, we’re talking about nothing less than actual vampires!