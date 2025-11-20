Quick Take…The Covid Inquiry’s (Incredibly Predictable) Findings
Kit Knightly
The UK’s Covid Enquiry has published its second report, and its conclusion is as relevant as it is predictable.
To quote Sky News:
The response of the UK’s four governments to the pandemic was a “repeated case of too little, too late” and tens of thousands of lives could have been saved had lockdowns been introduced faster, the COVID-19 Inquiry has found
That’s all they were ever going to say, and it’s all we really need to know.
The full report is over seven hundred and fifty pages across two volumes, a Tolstoy novel of irrelevance.
This is the point of formal inquiries, months of quasi-meaningless testimony whose only purpose is to eat up time until the public memory has faded, then lend verisimilitude to the pre-written revisionist conclusion.
We already know the truth, and it’s a truth too big a for single sentence conclusion, five years after the fact, to rewrite.
15. Lockdowns kill people. There is strong evidence that lockdowns – through social, economic and other public health damage – are deadlier than the alleged “virus”.
Dr David Nabarro, World Health Organization special envoy for Covid-19, described lockdowns as a “global catastrophe” in October 2020:
We in the World Health Organization do not advocate lockdowns as the primary means of control of the virus[…] it seems we may have a doubling of world poverty by next year. We may well have at least a doubling of child malnutrition […] This is a terrible, ghastly global catastrophe.”
A UN report from April 2020 warned of 100,000s of children being killed by the economic impact of lockdowns, while tens of millions more face possible poverty and famine.
Unemployment, poverty, suicide, alcoholism, drug use and other social/mental health crises are spiking all over the world. While missed and delayed surgeries and screenings have already seen increased mortality from heart disease, cancer and other conditions in many countries around the world.
A World Bank report from June 2021 estimated close to 100 million people had been plunged extreme poverty by so-called “anti-Covid measures”.
As of January 2023, healthcare services the world over are still experiencing chaotic backlogs in treatment and diagnosis. The knock-on effects of lockdown will likely hurt public health for years.
Lockdowns didn’t save lives, they weren’t designed to save lives, and more or heavier lockdowns would have been worse not better. That is irrefutable.
There are other (equally predictable) findings to discuss.
At the press conference announcing the findings Baroness Hallett, chair of the inquiry, also hailed the vaccine programme as a “remarkable achievement”.
The most absurd claim is that the four governments of the UK “did not take the pandemic seriously enough until it was too late”.
That is pure revisionism.
This is the reason OffG hasn’t covered the Inquiry much, it’s a movie we’ve seen before heading toward an ending we all saw coming.
The end goal was the report, now published. Which will be cited far more than it is ever read, and will be the primary tent-pole argument supporting quicker and harder lockdowns when the next fake “pandemic” hits.
Anyway, that’s module two done. There are eight more to go apparently.
Ya, predictable. I certainly know how things work, but maybe I’ve been in the bubble too long because it’s still astounding to me. The unmitigated gall is incredible with all the evidence that’s come out. Seems to me that the majority at this place, as well as a significant number of other alternative media sites/blogs thought the scamdemic was not just a crime of the century, but a crime of all time and a dangerous harbinger of what’s to come. We were talking GENOCIDE for crying out loud, not to mention the beginning of a dystopian digital medical controlled police state. Now with this seemingly paving the way for even stronger tactics for the next fake pandemic, or whatever fucking emergency they come up with, it’s amazing the fake virus Covid-19 has taken a back seat and been literally absorbed, even by the oppositional alternative media, into society. Forgetting and allowing a pass on a selective basis, who did what, like Trump with Operation Warpspeed, and many others who have not spoken out and simply let it lie, is a big mistake, imo. The scamdemic was supposed to be a line in the sand. But it was washed away in no time.
There are people like you reading this who knew this was coming and are not surprised and know it was a scamdemic and a repurposing of seasonal flu (whatever that is). Then there are people who will never see through the farce of the 2020 events. Never – so leave them be. The third group are those who are beginning to question and are feeling very discombobulated by everything that has occurred in the last 5 years, and this ‘inquiry’ and the findings of the report may push them one way or the other. At this point, they are the only ones that matter. The official statistics as shown on the very trustworthy 🤦♀️BBC news revealed the staggering, off-the-scale number of excess deaths which occurred once the jabs were introduced in the UK. No comment was made linking this extraordinary increase to vaccine roll-out. Nothing to suggest why it was so high after the introduction of what was supposed to be the safe and effective jabs protecting all those who fell for it. And I think it is exactly this non-questioning of such anomalies that may move a few in the right direction. Oh and then there’s the fourth group – the people who knew all along exactly what it was all about because they planned it. May they get what they deserve.
Total whitewash like evey inquiry that potentially implicates a corrutp government.
We know the truth….let’s hope they hlface justice one day. Mass murderers.
You seemed surprised.
What did the Leveson Inquiry achieve? And what about the Chilcot Inquiry ?
From the get-go with COVID, the script in every country was the same:
Lessons learned, more should be done, mistakes may be made:
Lockdown quicker, save lives, COVID vaccine needs to be done in 100 days or less.
Next pandemic, we will be more prepared.
Every country virtually had the same COVID Inquiry hymn sheet.
I am surprised they did not blame the unvaccinated in the 2000 page report.
Always the same a whitewash of the truth. Just makes monet for their crony pals in the legal profession
The same thing going round and round forever. As with every other contentious (i.e. totally bullshit) claim from JFK to 9/11 to transgenderism to climate change to Israel’s “existential” crisis etc. The premise was set long ago and is incapable of change.
Extreme stress can bring on bacterial pneumonia…
When Fauci et all revisited tissue samples taken from WW1 soldiers
who died of the 1919 ‘Spanish Flu’ they all actually died from
bacterial pneumonia… The lockdowns were enormously stressful…
As are wars…