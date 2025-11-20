Quick Take…The Covid Inquiry’s (Incredibly Predictable) Findings

The UK’s Covid Enquiry has published its second report, and its conclusion is as relevant as it is predictable.

To quote Sky News:

The response of the UK’s four governments to the pandemic was a “repeated case of too little, too late” and tens of thousands of lives could have been saved had lockdowns been introduced faster, the COVID-19 Inquiry has found

That’s all they were ever going to say, and it’s all we really need to know.

The full report is over seven hundred and fifty pages across two volumes, a Tolstoy novel of irrelevance.

This is the point of formal inquiries, months of quasi-meaningless testimony whose only purpose is to eat up time until the public memory has faded, then lend verisimilitude to the pre-written revisionist conclusion.

We already know the truth, and it’s a truth too big a for single sentence conclusion, five years after the fact, to rewrite.

Lockdowns didn’t save lives, they weren’t designed to save lives, and more or heavier lockdowns would have been worse not better. That is irrefutable.

There are other (equally predictable) findings to discuss.

At the press conference announcing the findings Baroness Hallett, chair of the inquiry, also hailed the vaccine programme as a “remarkable achievement”.

The most absurd claim is that the four governments of the UK “did not take the pandemic seriously enough until it was too late”.

That is pure revisionism.

This is the reason OffG hasn’t covered the Inquiry much, it’s a movie we’ve seen before heading toward an ending we all saw coming.

The end goal was the report, now published. Which will be cited far more than it is ever read, and will be the primary tent-pole argument supporting quicker and harder lockdowns when the next fake “pandemic” hits.

Anyway, that’s module two done. There are eight more to go apparently.