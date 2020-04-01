Kevin Ryan
The initial, alarming estimates of deaths from the virus COVID-19 were that as many as 2.2 million people would die in the United States. This number is comparable to the annual US death rate of around 3 million. Fortunately, correction of some simple errors in overestimation has begun to dramatically reduce the virus mortality claims.
The most recent estimate from “the leading US authority on the COVID-19 pandemic” suggests that the US may see between 100,000 and 200,000 deaths from COVID-19, with the final tally likely to be somewhere in the middle.” This means that we are expecting around 150,000 US deaths caused by the virus, if the latest estimates hold up.
How does that compare to the effects of the measures taken in response? By all accounts, the impact of the response will be great, far-reaching, and long-lasting.
To better assess the difference we might ask, how many people will die as a result of the response to COVID-19? Although a comprehensive analysis is needed from those experienced with modeling mortality rates, we can begin to estimate by examining existing research and comparative statistics. Let’s start by looking at three critical areas of impact: suicide and drug abuse, lack of medical treatment or coverage, and poverty and food access.
Suicides and Drug Abuse
According to the National Center for Health Statistics, over 48,000 suicides occurred in the US in 2018. This equates to an annual rate of about 14 suicides per 100,000 people. As expected, suicides increase substantially during times of economic depression. For example, as a result of the 2008 recession there was an approximate 25% increase. Similarly, during a peak year of the Great Depression, in 1932, the rate rose to 17 suicides per 100,000 people.
Recent research ties high suicide rates “to the unraveling of the social fabric” that happens when societal breakdowns occur. People become despondent over economic hardship, the loss of social structures, loneliness, and related factors.
There is probably no greater example of these kinds of losses than what we are experiencing today with the extreme response to COVID-19 and the effects will be felt for many years. The social structures might return in a few months but the economy will not.
Some think that the economy will recover in three years and others think it will never recover in terms of impact to low-income households, as was the case for the 2008 recession. However, if we estimate a full recovery in six years, the effects will contribute around 3 suicides per 100,000 people every year during that time for a total of over 59,000 deaths in the United States.
Related to suicides are drug abuse deaths. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, over 67,000 deaths from overdose of illicit or prescription drugs occurred in 2018. This does not include alcohol abuse. Only 7% were suicides and 87% were known to be unintentional deaths largely due to drug abuse caused by depression or other mental conditions. Such conditions can be expected to rise during times of economic collapse and if we estimate the impact due to COVID-19 over six years as being a 25% increase (as with suicides) that projects about 87,000 additional deaths due to drug abuse.
Lack of Medical Coverage or Treatment
Unemployment is expected to rise dramatically as a result of the COVID-19 response and the effect is already being seen in jobless claims. One of the major impacts of unemployment, apart from depression and poverty, is a lack of medical coverage.
A Harvard study found nearly 45,000 excess deaths annually linked to lack of health coverage. That was at the pre-COVID-19 unemployment rate of 4%.
As reported recently, millions of Americans are losing their jobs in the COVID-19 recession/depression. For every 2% increase in unemployment, there are about 3.5 million lost jobs.
The US Secretary of Treasury has predicted a 20% unemployment level, which translates to 12 million lost jobs. If the 45,000 excess deaths due to lack of medical coverage increases uniformly by unemployment rate, we can expect about 225,000 deaths annually due to lack of medical coverage in the US at 20% unemployment. Extrapolating this over a 6-year period would mean 1.35 million deaths.
This assumes that funding for important health-related programs are not further cut or ignored, a bad assumption that means the estimate is probably low.
Beyond lack of coverage, medical services are being reprioritized to respond preferentially to COVID-19, causing less resources to be available for treatment of other medical conditions. The capacity of medical service providers has already been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 response in some areas.
Additionally, clinical trials and drug development are expected to be severely impacted. This means that important new medicines will not reach the market and people will die who otherwise would have lived. There is not yet enough information on the overall impact to medical service provision therefore we will not include an estimate.
Poverty and Food Access
The Columbia University School of Public Health studied the effects of poverty on death rates. The investigators found that 4.5% of US deaths were attributable to poverty. That’s about 130,000 deaths annually.
How will this be affected by COVID-19? One way to begin estimating is to consider how the number of people living in poverty will increase.
Before the COVID-19 response, approximately 12% of Americans lived below the officially defined poverty line. That percentage will undoubtedly rise significantly due to the expected increase in unemployment. If unemployment rises to 20% (from 4%) as predicted, the number of people living in poverty could easily double. If that is the extent of the effect, we will see another 130,000 deaths per year from general poverty.
Although deaths due to poverty are not entirely about food access, it is a significant factor in that category. In times of economic hardship many people can’t afford good food, causing malnutrition and, in some cases, starvation. People also can’t access food causing the same outcomes. Limited access to nutritious food is a root cause of diet-related diseases, including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and infant mortality issues. A recent estimate suggests 20% of all deaths worldwide are linked to poor diets.
Food access issues will be further exacerbated with the COVID-19 problem due to the anticipated issues with food production and prices. If the COVID-19 response lasts for years as expected, our estimate will need to be a multiple of the 130,000 annual figure. Using the 6-year estimate, we get 780,000 deaths.
Conclusion
The total deaths attributable to the COVID-19 response, from just this limited examination, are estimated to be:
- Suicides 59,000
- Drug abuse 87,000
- Lack of medical coverage or treatment 1,350,000
- Poverty and food access 780,000
These estimates, totaling more than two million deaths above the estimated 150,000 expected from the virus itself, do not include other predictable issues with the COVID-19 response. An example is the lack of medical services as stated above. Other examples include the EPA’s suspension of environmental regulations. It has been estimated that the EPA’s Clean Air Act alone has saved 230,000 lives each year.
Moreover, the anticipated failure of the US Postal Service (USPS) will lead to more illness and death. The USPS “delivers about 1 million lifesaving medications each year and serves as the only delivery link to Americans living in rural areas.”
Even using these low estimates, however, we can see that the response will be much worse than the virus. The social devastation and economic scarring could last more than six years, with one expert predicting that it will be “long-lasting and calamitous.”
That expert has noted that he is not overly concerned with the virus itself because “as much as 99 percent of active cases [of COVID-19] in the general population are ‘mild’ and do not require specific medical treatment.”
Yet he is deeply concerned about the “the social, economic and public health consequences of this near total meltdown of normal life.” He suggests a better alternative is to focus only on those most susceptible to the virus. Others have reasonably suggested that only those who are known to be infected should self-quarantine.
Some public health professionals have been pleading with authorities to consider the implications of the unreasonable response. Many experts have spoken out publicly, criticizing the overreaction to COVID-19. A professor of medical microbiology, for example, has written an open letter to German Chancellor Merkel in an attempt to draw attention to the concerns.
The real problem we face today is not a virus. The greater problem is that people have failed to engage in critical thinking due to the fear promoted by some media and government officials. Fear is the mind killer, as author Frank Herbert once wrote. Ultimately, the fear of COVID-19 and the lack of critical thinking that has arisen from it are likely to cause far more deaths than the virus itself.
Fine article. One tiny quibble. For the last element, “Poverty and food access,” a Venn diagram would probably show overlap between that consequence of the over-reactive measures for the virus and the other consequences listed. For example, poverty leads to hopelessness,, leads to suicide and drug abuse, etc., which would lessen the total by a bit. That slightly smaller number might, though, be countered by other negative consequences we haven’t even considered yet.
•Contrary to media reports, the register of German intensive care units also shows no increased occupancy. Citizen journalists visited completely abandoned Covid19 admission centres in Berlin clinics. An employee of a Munich clinic explained that they had been „waiting for weeks for the wave to hit“, but that there was „no increase in patient numbers“. He said that the politicians‘ statements did not correspond with their own experience, and that the „myth of the killer virus“ could „not be confirmed”
https://swprs.org/a-swiss-doctor-on-covid-19/
Germany is a weird outlier and I am happy for them that they are an outlier. But I can tell you that many ICs in NL are completely full.- citation needed -ed
I wonder, was there a hotspot in Germany of cases with covid19, as there was in NL (Eindhoven)?
Now the hotspot in Eindhoven is attributed to carnaval (packed places), but in Germany they also have carnaval, or was carnaval cancelled in Germany?
I am struggling with understanding these hotspots….
Kevin Ryan, you are comparing an estimated number of deaths from Covid19 which is predicated on Americans following mitigation efforts with a number of deaths we supposedly get from enacting those efforts! You should use an estimated number of deaths without mitigation efforts for comparison!
Also, you ignorantly assume that all the deaths resulting from allowing the virus to spread with no mitigation efforts would have no impact on the number of “suicides, drug abuse, lack of medical coverage or treatment poverty and food access.”
According to the official narrative, ‘mitigation efforts’ do not change the final number of deaths, merely the timing.
How does it go now? ‘flattening the curve’.
The area under the curve stays the same.
Anyway Tom – what is the excess mortality so far?
“According to the official narrative, ‘mitigation efforts’ do not change the final number of deaths, merely the timing.”
Simply not true.
Mitigation allows for hospitals to manage the caseloads. Mitigation allows for treatments to be trialed and approved. Mitigation allows for vaccines to be developed and distributed.
“estimate” is just a fancy word for “guess”
Disappointed (but not really surprised) that the new Private Eye out today is taking a very conventional conformist line on all this.
Their medical correspondent, who goes by the moniker “M.D.” writes:
(under a subheading of “More good news”)
“The anti-vaxxers have shut up and, like everyone else, are praying for a vaccine”.
Based on what evidence, I wonder? None whatsoever, I suspect.
The rest of the much longer than usual “M.D.” column is filled with patronising nonsense, although nothing I would not expect from a certain breed of cocky arrogant doctor. (No, I don’t think they are all like that, although I have for many decades been more than sceptical about much of the “science” on which their profession depends).
Before the advent of social media there were two ways to get people to believe propaganda, the truth of which they subconsciously doubted or questioned from the beginning:
1. Shout the lie as loudly as possible
2. Repeat the lie as much as possible.
Now there’s a third method:
Get as many people to do 1 & 2 as possible.
Surely the time for arguing over numbers is over? Anyone who doesn’t know by now that the numbers justifying the response are wrong will never understand.
Do people really believe this is just gross incompetence over reaction and an unquestioning innumerate corporate media?
So, what is the real agenda and who’s pulling the strings? 200 characters or less please.
Are you happy now when the shit is hitting the fan in States regardless of these “wise words” from the mouths of the 12+10 experts who probably only care about their pension funds if any of the interviews were true, that is. Guess that was your intention from the day one. You guys or gals take no responsibility of anything and deliberately mislead people to misery with your ignorant conspiracy theories. Shame on you. But you keep goin’ on. Guess it’s your right. Pisses me off, though. Enjoy while it lasts.
I’m not a conspiracy theorist. There may be some here who believe this is organised, and they are entitled to their views, but I am not one of those people.
So, Mr Storm, are you saying that you believe that destroying the livelihoods of millions of people worldwide via a global ‘lockdown’ as currently in place is the best response?
Even in light of all the latest data which tends towards the Covid-19 death rate being similar to the flu?
Thinking this through:
The lockdown strategy very easily fails even on its own terms. One possible path would be this:
If this ‘collective suicide’ to quote Professor Bhakdi goes on for long enough, then economic dislocation occurs, followed by social disorder – riots, clashes etc, during which social distancing rules etc. will be abandoned, prompting the virus to break out again, rendering any gains null and void, landing us back on square one in epidemiological terms, but at a much lower standard of living and economic potential, and thus worse equipped to fight the virus than in the first place.
Further iterations of this loop are possible.
Good thing it’s not as serious as the dominant narrative is telling us.
But serious enough i.e. we are fucked even if the virus isn’t as harmful as made out.
I see this episode as an epilogue, not a prologue. The System struggling to survive – in vain.
I’m ever the optimist George.
Suicides 59,000
Drug abuse 87,000
Lack of medical coverage or treatment 1,350,000
Poverty and food access 780,000
Shutting down the US for several months will devastate the lives of hundreds of millions and will kill more 2,286,000. These death of more than two million will not be from a biological disease, but will be deaths of despair. It’s the ultimate of consequence of misinformed politicians throughout the US enacting overly draconian policies. Misguided apparatchiks mindlessly influenced by the security state and the hysterical mainstream media news are destroying the lives of millions.
Case in point, is the “frenzied Joe Scarborough” and his neurotic sidekick Mika who go berzerk each morning over a sundry of things. For more than three years, they were in a “lunatic frenzy” over Russiagate followed by Ukraine-gate. Now these loony spooks are sending daily messages of hysteria to Florida about the panic pandemic. Joe’s been especially agitated over Florida’s “mid-March” Spring Break. He’s been raging maniacally over how young people dared to enjoy the sun and fun on Florida beaches. Joe’s been claiming for weeks that hedonist sunbathers will destroy civilization as we know it. The evil virus spreaders will cause untold deaths. So Joe, Spring Break occurred in Mid-March why aren’t we seeing hundreds of thousands of deaths in Florida all related to those insidious beach dwellers.
This is the real issue, there’s more than 30 million small businesses in the US and most of them will be financially devastated or go completely bankrupt because of the COVID shutdown.
Firms with fewer than 100 employees have the largest share of small business employment. It should be noted, that the smaller the business the greater the chance of bankruptcy.
However, while 30 million small businesses are in jeopardy they’ll be a handful of multinational conglomerates happily gobbling them up and spitting out millions of desperate workers.
The panic pandemic will benefit the “same” cabal of ghouls who took advantage of 9/11 and the 2008
financial crash–Wall Street and the national security state.
While hundred of millions will be left in economic distress trillions will be transferred to hedge funds and asset management firms like BlackRock. The surveillance state working hand-in-glove with the state-run mainstream media news will continue to flex their muscles asserting control by terrorizing the population into submission.
American astrophysicist, Neil deGrasse, remarked on Colbert: ” I think we’re in the middle of a massive experiment worldwide…… The experiment is: Will people listen to scientists? In this case, medical professionals,” which would mean obeying public health edicts like frequent handwashing, minimal face touching, and seeking treatment when symptoms present themselves.”
The Colbert audience laughed, however, many a true word is spoken in jest. Perhaps deGrasse’s comments have some merit. Could it be, that we’re all just part of a demented sociopathic psyops operation proving mass hysteria produces enough panic to create a malleable submissive population willing to abrogate all their individual rights for the “chance” of safety…….
This empirical social experiment will lead to more than two million deaths of despair.
Kevin, what shithole country you’re talking about?
The evidence to date indicates that the economic fallout of the lock down and of proposed economic measures will be much worse for human potential, well-being and mortality than the additional deaths caused by covid. The long lasting effects on the economy and to Canadians will have been a tragic, and an avoidable mistake.
There is no evidence to suggest the scale of the risk and additional deaths being caused by covid can justify the negative effects caused by lock down and by the proposed rescue plans. How are the financial measures and impacts being rationalized? The opposite seems evident, that the proposed measures are irresponsible and could actually cripple a generation or more of Canadians. Many world experts and Canadians share this view.
The wealth, health, potential and the rights of tens of millions of Canadians is already being impacted.
Going forward there will be a question of the legality of the government financial measures when considered together with the lack of adequate evidence of the severity of the flu or of the overall benefits of the measures including the suppression of business and economic activity.
Focus could be put on isolating those most at risk, and there was plenty of data available on the at-risk cohorts.
While it is possible that the virus will cause a small increase in some nations’ average death rate, this would still not justify such harm being imposed on the remainder and majority of humanity. Previous flu outbreaks did not lead to a wide imposed shut down of the economy. (Reports show a strong flu season in Europe in 2018 killed far more people than the covid virus today, but there was no change made to business as usual).
The economic impacts of measures could lead to a deterioration of Canada’s health care, and therefore to far worse health, morbidity and mortality consequences and shocks. A prosperous healthy economy is necessary to pay for health care and social services.
There is a dire risk of the economic impact snow balling if the psychology of feeling disillusioned, powerless, unemployed and jobless creates despair and hopelessness, and that establishes a negative inertia that will be difficult to overcome. If people worry about their opportunities, they could hoard savings and not spend into the economy. This would exacerbate the situation.
We cannot possibly shut down the economy whenever a new threat appears. We need to encourage citizens to live with courage and to continue their lives while trusted health workers take care of the sick.
There are 280,000 deaths per year in Canada. The reported number of covid deaths is statistically well within normal death rates and is also well below deaths that are estimated for the flu (1,500 to 3,500 per year).
Since February 1 in Canada there have been approximately 23,000 deaths and 101 of those also had the covid virus. There is no evidence that there are any deaths excess to normal numbers or rates.
The deaths being reported are generally deaths “with the virus” rather than deaths “from the virus”. Authorities are not distinguishing that deaths reported “with the virus” are not typically “deaths due to the virus”. Most of the deaths in the elderly and with pre-existing illnesses would unfortunately have happened soon without the new virus. Many in this condition would die of a viral or bacterial infection. This has not changed.
The pre-existing illnesses that occur with the covid deaths are the leading causes of death in Canada. Cancer is the leading cause of death in Canada – responsible for 30% of all deaths – followed by cardiovascular disease (heart disease and stroke), chronic respiratory diseases, and accidents. https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/publications/diseases-conditions/fact-sheet-cancer-canada.html . It would be false to attribute these deaths to covid.
Depending on the official cause of death that is being reported or mis-reported, the number of deaths due to covid could be 90% lower. When considered along with normal flu deaths in the elderly, there is not any real or statistical change in the situation pre and post covid.
World experts are explaining that figures for covid ‘infections’ could be 10 to 20 times higher than official estimates if many people carry the virus but never showed a symptom and were not tested. This means the headline death rate would be 10 to 20 times lower. Fewer than 1% of people have been tested in Canada.
https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/how-to-understand-and-report-figures-for-covid-19-deaths-
Spending $100 billion in new stimulus could cost $1 billion per life saved at 100 lives saved. If 10,000 lives were saved it would cost $10 million per life saved. These figures do not include the loss of national GDP and the loss of personal wealth and savings that could quadruple these numbers. This should prove that the cost of rescue measures are not close to being justified by the actual risk, the threat or the absence of excess deaths.
Worth also pointing out that Canada’s population is only 37 million. Compared to the US at 330 million it’s only just over a tenth.
To answer the title of the article’s probing question, “Could the response kill more than the disease?”
Of course it will, it may already have.
But we know already, or should by now, the unsatisfactory result: dominant MSM will just figure those in to the final ledger, as “CoVid19-related deaths.”
WHO will confirm it.
After all, they are “related”. Well, certainly as much, maybe more, as some of what they’re “reporting”, right?
Wake up World, don’t go to sleep on this. It doesn’t serve as cure.
A couple years ago I heard Thom Hartman on his show as he listened to a caller say, “This shows that the New World Order is coming.”
Hartman cut into that with his lowest bass note of his vocal range, softly, “It’s already here.”
And so it is. If he couldn’t prove it then, this will serve?
About all we have, seriously, are spiritual remedies: meditation, prayer, and “Nearer my God to There,” like those on the deck of the Titanic. The only option to change the world, as it’s always been, truth be told, is by changing ourselves, no doubt labor-intensive, to come closer to the source of prayers.
Very hope-filled, truth be told. That has forever been the only hope. What else?
This that we see, only removes the last illusion.
Perhaps we should be grateful….
“An inconvenience is an adventure, wrongly considered. An adventure is an inconvenience, rightly considered.”. –GKC
Sure, heavy handed over-reaction could kill more voters than covid19, but under-reaction will let covid19 do its worst (Italy). Some politicians do have to worry about immanent re-elections though.
Let’s wait and see who is dummer.
“covid19 do its worst (Italy). ”
——-
“Italy: The renowned Italian virologist Giulio Tarro argues that the mortality rate of Covid19 is below 1% even in Italy and is therefore comparable to influenza. The higher values only arise because no distinction is made between deaths with and by Covid19 and because the number of (symptom-free) infected persons is greatly underestimated”
https://swprs.org/a-swiss-doctor-on-covid-19/
We would only know who is “dummer” if we had two separate timelines with one applying lockdown and one not. Since we are the former, that is all we have to go on. Whilst the MSM assures us that, without lockdown, we would already be facing a scene like a hundred Holocaust movies combined. This, of course, being something we are supposed to take for granted.
They’ve got Neil Ferguson’s ever-reliable crystal ball to look into.
This article just rinses and repeats the White House talking points from the US. You can find an account of the “sobering news here.
https://www.npr.org/2020/03/31/823916343/coronavirus-task-force-set-to-detail-the-data-that-led-to-extension-of-guideline)
Sooo, anyone notice how they in this presentation have moved the goal posts in the images posted from yesterday’s briefing? (see slides in the NPR report)l Just a few weeks ago, “bending the curve” meant that the same number if cases would occur, but they would come in for care more slowly so that the miracle workers at the hospital can save their lives in relative comfort (and with plenty of masks on hand!). (see for example, The area of the two curves is the same, but the rates of change are different.
Now the White House promises only 100,000 to 200,000 deaths with a much smaller area curve than the pandemic one. (see linked NPR report). What… That’s not what “ bending the curve” meant a few days ago. Now its apparently “shrinking the curve”. What is more, they promise the peak in a magically derived 14 days (they predict exactly 2214 deaths on April 15 as the peak amount of deaths in the entire US). (page 2 of the slides)
That rather specific number is odd, because in order to get to 200,000 deaths, you need to have 2214 on average of deaths in the US each and every day for 90 days. But they show a steady decline in deaths after April 15 to April 30. So, all this to say that the “experts” aka Rasputin Fauci cannot even keep his prognostications straight for Czar Donald across a handful of powerpoint slides.
Yellow Cake and Aluminum Tubes was much better propaganda than this sad show.
We note how any intelligent debate on this has been neutralised by tying it to the rotting corpse of US party politics. You’re trying to score points for one zombie candidate over another zombie candidate, using a bunch of meaningless projected stats, while the actual hard data showing you the truth about this pandemic sits in plain sight and might as well be on Mars for all the attention it gets from the likes of you.
Oops. Was not my intention. My intention was simply to bring people’s attention to how the epidemic is being represented by the state. Right now the representation is coming from the White House. And it is the source of the sort of claims about the projected number of dead that is the basis of this article you have posted. The reference of Czar Nicholas and Rasputin is to indicate where we are in terms of the underlying antagonism of this crisis and the cluelessness of elites, all elites by the way, not just the current occupant of the white house.
Second, I think you should know by now that “actual hard data” showing the truth of this situation are pretty slippery. By hard data you mean how illnesses and deaths are being categorized by state actors. No one to my knowledge has actually seen or counted existing viruses associated with Covid19, as this is impossible. But that would give us “hard data.”
Start from the assumption that the 11/9/01 false-flag atrocities were deliberately created by their true perpetrators – USAmericans and Israelis drawn from their respective ruling ‘elites’ – as a bold stroke of ruthless realpolitik to advance anglozionist global-domination policies. A stroke committed by criminal psychopaths, who knew, and did not care, that their action would generate thousands of immediate deaths amongst their – alleged – compatriots, and ultimately millions in many parts of the world.
Once that appalling understanding has sunk in with a bit of imaginative ruminating, it becomes soberly feasible to see the current covid panic as something deliberately stoked up. Regardless of whether it was an artificially-generated and released pathogen, or whether the gics – the gangsters-in-charge – simply adopted a spontaneous crisis to further their long-held intentions, the easily-visible fact is that it’s lead to this emergency-shut-down situation of entire economies.
The epidemiologist may well be exactly right, and this shut-down is simply essential hard medicine which has to happen to prevent a much bigger disaster; or they may be over-pessimistic. But there’s no doubt that the shut-down is a sought-for opportunity for the power-wielders.
Since any average shlub with an internet connection and enough common savvy can be aware of the simply disastrous – and unsalvageable – economic situation into which the anglozionist empire has slid since 2008, it’s pretty obvious that the gics and their tame consiglieri can see this too. We have to assume that they’ve been thinking a lot about what needs to be done – from their perspective – to protect themselves and their power and privilege; and to enhance it at any opportunity, too. In the private discussions of the boss class, well out of public hearing, what have they been suggesting to each other as possibilities?
Whatever it has been, you can lay a pretty safe bet that the general tenor will have been how to thumb down we common cattle, keeping us under enhanced control, whilst edging towards the prospect of neo-feudal power relations between the many and the few. And, whilst they’re at it, re-respectablising the old, tough principle that in hard times, the weakest go to the wall, and there’s no point grieving over that, because it’s just inevitable when things are bad enough. Nothing can be done to prevent these built-in tragedies of life. Get over it!
That harsh attitude has surfaced noticeably in discussions and news reports over the past few weeks. Suddenly, everyone has heard of triage, and knows what it means. Just as we commoners – those of us who prefer to be AAPA: awake and paying attention – can see that hom-sap has a serious population-overshoot problem, that’s getting worse steadily, so can the gics see this. “Too many useless eaters!” is their way of seeing it. And their preferred cure is to let us die in droves, unnoticed as far as possible. That was the indoctrinated-in, spontaneously-preferred first choice of the Bozo-cabinet here in Britain, when thinking about what to do.
The lock-downs kill at least two birds: they’re a perfect excuse for the huge global economic crash which was teetering over us anyway because of the criminal cupidity of the gics: ‘Not our fault. All happened because we just had to lock down! To save lives, you see…’ And they provide the perfect: ‘produce ready-baked Patriot Act, and rush into law whilst everyones swamped in blind/deaf/dumb panic’ moment. The pandemic will do a useful – if smallish – cull; whilst the subsequent socio-economic devastation will produce a really-useful bigger one; and set the tone for future such crises. And when the panic has eased, some handy – for gics – new arrangements, and laws, will be in de facto place; permanently, of course.
The realisation is growing that this is probably going to be a permanent step-down in socio-economic conditions. There will be no going back to the status quo ante. We of the world’s Pampered Twenty Percent are going to have to get used to a steady flow of us falling back into the ranks of the world’s Abused and Deprived Eighty Percent.
*
Just musing. Who knows how it will really turn out? Not me. It might just happen that, at this back end of my life, I witness again what I lived through in my first ten years: the unstoppable tide of popular will after 1945 that things had bloody-well better improve a whole lot for we plebs now than they’d been in the ’30s – or else there was going to be very big trouble. The gics read the signs, and retreated in real fear. And so things did get better. And – as I hope – so they may be again.
This crisis may even force the salvation – for a while longer – of one of the things the gics have been hating and plotting most fanatically to destroy, from its very beginning: OUR NHS! Our socialised, tax-financed, strictly non-commercial public medicine service for all. Deservedly, one of Britain’s proudest, best-loved achievements. Aneurin, rydyn ni’n dy garu di am byth!
Sorry for the lack of details in this tale, but…. I read an article, I think on here, maybe two years back about a tech guy who kind of worked in future science/future proofing. He gave talks/advice about his feelings on innovation to clients. He wrote about once having a meeting with some super rich 1%ers (maybe even fraction of a %ers). Anyway, all they wanted to talk about was how they could get their security staff to remain loyal to them in the event of global chaos, like breakdown of society with starvation, lack of clean air, killer virus’ etc. I think he said he couldn’t get out of the meeting fast enough. Sinister