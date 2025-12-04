A Visit by the German Thought Police
CJ Hopkins
Three armed Berlin police officers arrived at my door this morning with a warrant to search my apartment. They conducted the search, interrogated me and my wife, and confiscated my computer.
The search warrant was issued in connection with a new criminal investigation of me by the Berlin State Prosecutor. Once again, as in 2023, I am accused of disseminating pro-Nazi material, the pro-Nazi “material” in question being my book, The Rise of the New Normal Reich: Consent Factory Essays, Vol. III (2020-2021).
Unlike the previous charges against me, which were based on two Tweets featuring the cover artwork of the book and opposing the so-called Covid measures, this new criminal investigation is based on my publication and distribution of the book.
The book was banned by Amazon in Germany, Austria, and The Netherlands in 2022. Until today, there was never any proof that it had been officially banned in Germany by the German authorities, although it was removed from distribution in Germany at the same time that Amazon banned it. It remains available in all other countries, and is distributed globally by Amazon and Ingram Content Group.
Today’s visit puts any doubt about whether the book is officially banned in Germany to rest. It is officially banned. And I am being criminally investigated and intimidated by the German authorities for the “crime” of writing, publishing, and distributing it.
This new investigation, the search of my home, and confiscation of my computer are blatantly unconstitutional, a brazen violation of my rights as an author and publisher under Germany’s Basic Law (Grundgesetz).
I will of course be taking legal action to defend those rights.
I’ll write more about today’s visit and the new investigation in due course, after I get set up on my new computer. In the meantime, if you are a member of the press, or if you’re someone with broad “reach” on social media, I would be grateful if you would help spread the word. I am severely “visibility-filtered” (i.e., censored) by both X and Facebook, so this Substack is really my only means of getting the word out.
Heartfelt thanks to everyone who has supported me and/or covered my case over the past two plus years. As many of you are aware, my original prosecution is still under appeal at the German supreme court. I had assumed their decision, however it turns out, would finally be the end of this nightmare.
Obviously, I was wrong.
The ‘Thought Police’ come in many shapes and forms:
https://consortiumnews.com/2025/12/04/the-richest-men-in-the-world-are-media-moguls/
🎼 ‘Would you run, would you hide, if their soldiers came for you?’
https://thebuttonsmusic.bandcamp.com/track/would-you
New Berlin law allows police to install spyware in homes
The automatic video translation does not display
anything. However, AI does provide the following:
The link points to a German‑language interview on the channel AUF1 with Oliver Janich, hosted by Stefan Magnet, from December 4, 2025, with a runtime of about 1 hour and 12 minutes. In this conversation Janich presents a wide‑ranging conspiracy narrative that connects big tech companies, intelligence services, certain Jewish religious concepts, Zionism, and figures like Jeffrey Epstein, and interprets them as elements of a coordinated “messianic” project for total surveillance and global control.
## Main themes of the video
– Janich claims that tech firms such as Palantir, Facebook/Meta, Google and financial actors like BlackRock are deeply supported by Western intelligence agencies and are designed primarily as tools for population surveillance and political repression rather than normal commercial enterprises.
– He repeatedly frames key executives or founders (e.g., Sam Altman, Mark Zuckerberg, Joe Lonsdale, Peter Thiel, Palantir CEO Alex Karp) as being inspired by the Jewish religious idea of “Tikkun Olam” (“repairing the world”), which he interprets as a mandate to “fix” or “repair” supposedly defective humanity via technologies of control, transhumanism, and pre‑crime policing.
– A central line of argument links this to extremist readings of the Hebrew Bible and Kabbalah, especially the idea of “Edom” (which he says rabbis equate with the Christian West and the USA) that is allegedly destined to be destroyed in the “end times,” and he claims that Israeli leaders like Benjamin Netanyahu allude to this when comparing America to “new Rome” versus “new Jerusalem.”
## Specific allegations and examples
– Palantir is portrayed as the “core” company for building real‑time, global surveillance and pre‑crime systems by fusing online activity, camera feeds, smartphone data, QR codes and state databases, including use in Europe, Israel/Palestine (Gaza targeting), and EU counter‑terrorism.
– Janich quotes or paraphrases statements from Alex Karp that Palantir’s products stopped the “far right” in Europe and helped distribute COVID vaccines, and he re‑labels the vaccination program as a “bioweapon,” alleging that Palantir thus helped kill people rather than save them.
– He cites German cases like the “Reichsbürger” group around Heinrich XIII Prinz Reuß and alleged Saxon separatists as examples of “pre‑crime” persecution, arguing that Palantir‑type tools allow authorities to imprison older dissidents for years based largely on chat messages and political discussions rather than concrete capabilities or acts.
## Broader narrative and additional companies
– Google’s founders (especially Sergey Brin) are tied to Jewish refugee and aid organizations that use “Tikkun Olam” language, and Janich portrays Google as a strongly left‑wing, anti‑white, “censorious” actor that manipulates elections in favor of Democrats and aggressively polices content.
– BlackRock’s leadership (e.g., Larry Fink, Robert Kapito) is described as supporting “Tikkun Olam” initiatives and ESG frameworks that he sees as part of an ideological and control agenda rather than genuine environmental or social responsibility.
– Oracle founder Larry Ellison is presented as closely aligned with Israel, a major supporter of the IDF, and an advocate of unifying national data (health, genomic, financial, ID) into AI‑accessible platforms with biometric access, which Janich interprets as the blueprint for an AI‑driven surveillance state.
## Overall framing
Throughout the video, the host and guest stress that mainstream media supposedly suppress this perspective, position AUF1 as offering censored “truth,” and repeatedly suggest that behind big tech, COVID policies, censorship, and Middle East conflicts lies a religious‑messianic, Zionist‑Kabbalistic project using AI, data fusion, and finance to dominate and ultimately destroy the Western “Edom” nations.
You might also be interested in the book by Robert Sepehr “Redemption through Sin”
Free to download as a pdf
https://archive.is/zf5UB
WKR
Do you get the feeling they want you out of there CJ?
Fucking Control Freaks, with paranoia complexes.
Unbelievable. So sorry to hear that. We’re living under totalitarian control across the entire western world that’s for sure.
In Australia, our beloved political cartoonist, Michael Leunig, was sacked from his long-held position as cartoonist with The Age in Melbourne during the vaxx mania over an image comparing resistance to mandatory vaccination to the fight for democracy in Tiananmen Square.
Totalitarians really don’t like political comparisons.
RIP Michael. You did your damnedest.
The Oz version of Bob Moran.
You people fall for the same psywars.
I find their attitude towards alleged ‘pro-Nazi’ material puzzling. Its largely a matter of opinion, especially as they don’t seem to allow any discussion about what Nazism was (is?) for fear of glorifying it. What I think they’re doing is confusing the symbols with the philosophy — the parades, flags, swastikas and indeed the personalities themselves all were a carefully crafted image built on the then novel techniques of mass communication (radio and cinema) but were really nothing to do with the motivations and underpinnings of the movement. The result is that the police come knocking on your door for possessing symbols while paradoxically behaving in much the same way as their Nazi era colleagues would. (Needless to say, they don’t perceive the irony.)
I’m all for people learning as much as they can about Nazism. I want them to realize that it wasn’t some extraordinary aberration but a logical extension of a mindset that existed during the Imperial era (and likely before). It was part of a cultural continuum that could easily reemerge today. Understanding what it was, why it existed and reading the contemporary justifications for it (something that’s carefully denied to most of us) would help us recognize and counteract any symptoms we see in our contemporary society.
I don’t think many of us have read (or even tried to read) “Mien Kampf”. Its an important book not because it advocates a novel philosophy but because it is so bland, even reasonable. (At least until it goes full Ayn Rand in the second part, though!) As someone who fully subscribes to the notion of “The Banality of Evil” it is a fitting testament for the movement. If it were more widely known then we’d recognize the way it ascribes blame and promotes seemingly easy solution to life’s problems seem surprisingly familiar (so the message becomes “Make Wherever Great Again” by dumping on people who look or think differently to us. Sounds familiar?)
This video explains the ancient roots and modern-day progression of this totalitarian mindset and system of rule :
Pharaonic Nobility, Swiss Nazi Templar, OWO Vertical Rule and NWO Horizontal Rule | Dr. Sean Hross
Babylon is the ancient tumor. Pharao, Templar a.s.o. is the branches.
You can make daft comments on here and get well supported, but when it comes to the important things you lot havent got a clue.
Im off and wont be back.
x
Please come back man.
I like that you post about the legal fiction caps name fraud. A much needed service even if the majority laugh it off (fools).
It is one of the main ways to achieve freedom in this world.
Off topic but this winter we are apparently looking at a “flunami”. I mean come on! That’s pretty good.
To promote awareness, expect a surge of songs like
I Will Always Love Flu
I Only Have Eyes For Flu
I Am The Walrus Goo Goo Flu Flub
“Flunami” LOL. Now that’s creative. After 90% of the population here took the shots it seems they are getting sick more, more often and for longer than us unvaxxed. It’s not like we’re geniuses or anything because we’ve known the value of early treatment followed by natural immunity for a few millennia.
You forgot ‘Dumb Flu Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’
They did this to Tommy Robinson, Laurence Fox, Donald Trump 34 times and our leader Benjamin Netanyahu and members of the ADF.
It called lawfare and the evil demoncrates deep state left do this to us on the right.
For the past five years, Benjamin Netanyahu has been on trial for lies of corruption, accused of accepting lavish gifts in exchange for political favors. Pure lies,
He has asked Israel’s president for a pardon in the corruption case.
Trump’s also reached out.
Have you spoken to the ADF in Germany to see if they can help you?
Most German parties try to ban the AfD party as it gets too many of their votes. They also try to ban AfD members / voters, many of which live in the old East.
The present FRG became like to the old communist GDR: nothing democratic, much suppressing of other thoughts. Next stage is the GGR as before 1945; hate the Russians and Juice.
Netanyahoo is a fucking war criminal who should be put in shackles and fed his own excrement for dinner.
Who has been funded and enabled by the US of A’s Zog “government”. North Americans literally fund him as do others by their taxes.
OK, but I’d recommend Palestinian excrement. Being a narcissistic megalomaniac, he would probably enjoy his own. 💩 😋
Justice served.
A Quisling, Mengele war criminal to be precise.
Dear Mr.Hopkins. We should always admit that there could be two sides or other angles to it.
We should know the case so far that great Germany in many ways was exposed to injustice and a miserable times due to the Versailles Treaty and the 1929 crack.
To some extent Germany was justified in being outraged over the circumstances, and to some extent many of the actions could be explained in some ways.
I do find it a little provocative the way people continue to put a stick in an old wound. Are you sure you dont have any co-responsibility in this investigation.
I anticipate that Germany would like this question of the past to not be subject to any “free liberal speech”, but would prefer that people take due precaution for not provocative actions making fire for another new WWIII over Germany again yes?
Just a raised finger.
I’m so sorry to here this. I hope you’ve been backing up your data. Then I wonder—do they take your back-ups too? It’s so disheartening.
Tyrants won’t be removed by the ballot box or petitions..
So sorry to hear this. I’ve recently (23/11/2025) been knocked off my pushbike by a car – the windscreen of which was smashed by my head. Multiple injuries and five days in hospital add to my woes. Cannot type properly because of a cast. The police will not give me driver details, insurance or registration number (data protection). Every day is getting a bigger challenge for us all.
My book, when finished, is about globalist ill-intent. I doubt it will have an easy passage because it contains criticism of some leading powermongers, including global criminals like Bill Browder and Mikhail Khodorkovsky.
Wish you all the best. I would not label them as global criminals, too much honour.
Low life vagabonds would be more fitting.
Get well soon John.
Solidarity and best wishes for a full and speedy recovery from a fellow cyclist. ‘Cars’ (i.e. monstrous SUVs, usually black or grey) have become a terrifying hazard for us, especially now that they are fitted with touchscreens which distract the driver.
Have you called a injury lawyer?
You’re just one of many blogger – I know who have been arrested and had their tech gear confiscated, such as Craig Murray – Kit Klarenberg – Asa Winstanley, and quite few others, some were arrested on trumped up terrorist charges – that judges and juries threw out – but it took much longer for them to get their tech gear back.
Germany is at the tip of the EU’s spear for crackdowns, on anything that contradicts the official narratives on say Muslims, Palestine protests and anti- Zionist demos, even though Zionism is akin to Fascism.
Now here’s the crack – get yourself a jury trial if needs be, for if you come up against a bought and paid for judge as Craig Murray did – you may go to prison – Craig Murray went to prison, the only person ever convicted and imprisoned for jigsaw identification – of which he didn’t do – the bought and paid for judge ( no jury) wouldn’t allow Murray to present all the evidence in his defence at the trial – basically it was fit up – and he was jailed for 8 months.
You mean pro terrorist Hamas marches.
According to international law, a people have the right to mount armed defence against another group that has stolen / occupied its territory, turned it into an open concentration camp (Gaza) and displaced and killed many of its members over decades.
According to international law, the activities of the Israelis against the Palestinians constitutes a genocide.
Capiche?
Stolen? An occupation?
Correct – the genocide didn’t start on Oct 7 it started over 70 years ago.
“December 3, 1982. At that time UNGA resolution 37/43 removed any doubt or debate over the lawful entitlement of occupied people to resist occupying forces by any and all lawful means. The resolution reaffirmed “the legitimacy of the struggle of peoples for independence, territorial integrity, national unity and liberation from colonial and foreign domination and foreign occupation by all available means, including armed struggle”
I’m also thinking of Reiner Füllmich, in prison for trumped up fraud charges but, in reality, for having hosted an interview show with experts from all over discussion the wrongful Corona saga.
Yes it was a political conviction.
More on it.
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich Convicted: A Voice for Accountability Silenced
An excellent article by Canary in a Covid World. What a harsh punishment for a good man. How many more? Fuellmich, Assange and Murray! When will it end?
Germany also leads in obeisance and tribute to the Rabid Empire.
Yes Merz and his predecessor Scholz are both part of it as is Merkel.
Re my 7.39 comment.
Even when you get your tech gear back how can you possibly trust it – the authorities will have harvested all your data and contacts – to build a picture of your online activity, to be used against you – they’ll be hoping that you are in contact with a proscribed group, so they can charge you, or at the very least – put you on a watch list.
If you are not German – and you can leave Germany, (if you are there right now) then do it immediately.
There are no jury trials in Germany.
Escapism is not freedom. Rather, it is fear. CJ is no coward. He won’t flee. This is what he wrote in Substack:
”To all the commenters urging me to run away from Germany, or scolding me for not having already run away from Germany, or blaming me for my situation because I haven’t run away from Germany, please give it a rest. I have never been one to run from a fight. Running away and hiding might be the right strategy for some of you, but it isn’t for me. I may leave Germany, on my own terms, once this fight is over, but I’m certainly not going to run and hide from these bullies in the middle of it. Some principles and rights are still worth standing up and fighting for. Freedom of speech is one of them.”
https://medium.com/@andreluizski/freedom-is-not-escape-the-path-of-commitment-as-true-revolution-97636a64bd81
Yes you are correct jury trials were abolished in German in 1924 – its not escapism or fear – to know that you will be fitted up illegally if you remain – its prudence – its not going on the run, to avoid prison for something you haven’t done – infact doing that – highlights your plight in the international community – why do you think the likes of Julian Assange received so much media coverage in the alternative and mainstream media – people began to take notice of Assange’s plight because he didn’t fold to it.
Anyway that’s my opinion having seen what happened to Craig Murray – on the run doesn’t mean fleeing – it means no complying, you don’t need to run away and hide just don’t comply with whoever wants to put you behind bars.
Craig Murray went to the same prison as Tommy and Julian.
I don’t recall that – I know Craig Murray served his time at Saughton prison in Edinburgh – he gave an eloquent speech outside the gates of the prison before heading in to it.
He’s not even that radical. Why are they after him in particular? Is it just as a cautionary message?
Freedom of Expression in Europe or parts of it are “Radical”. Did you hear about a British women sentenced to 2 years in prison, again in Europe, the UK to be exact, for a Tweet.
You should be arrested and put in prison just for saying what you say helmet.
Really! What? that I don’t think someone should dehumanise people for 4 years? Or is it something else? ‘Helmet’ ?
Be specific. How many years in prison would satisfy you? And for what exactly? May I respond Ad2?
On people calling people Sheep for years:
Your family were Sheep. Your mother father grandparents their parents and on it goes,were ‘Sheep”. Their Sheepdom granted you certain things, tastes. Do you love them any less? For their Sheepdom? Remember that. We all come from ‘Sheep”. You are here because of ‘Sheep’ as we all are.
As they had to conform. To live. We all are the children of Sheep. You need to remember that or at least acknowledge that.
I think it’s the symbolism on the book cover which is hitting at the heart of the whole Corona chapter. The government doesn’t like that comparison.
My two cents:
Reiner Füllmich is smart, charismatic, and very well connected internationally. He reached a vast audience by means of the Corona Committee. I watched it regularly, learned the most interesting facts , and immediately stopped watching it after the very strange “scandal” put into motion by co-host Viviane Fischer.
“They” want him silenced and out of the way. And there´s of course the question of the gold, financed by donations, which is safely stored somewhere. And that´s not all the money donates to the Committee, “they” would certainly love to lay their hands on.
I, also, got the impression Reiner is smart, charismatic and very well connected.
So it still puzzles me that he would not have seen to it that every penny collected in donations was not immediately placed in a non profit account, handled by a neutral third party, with full transparency and accountability.
Buying and storing gold? Inverting into loans? It seems naive at best and ridiculous at worst.
Any lawyer would know – and there were two of them plus their associates – that when you are in the positions they were in – voices against the narrative – they would have to be extra squeaky clean in order to avoid just what happened.
Never quite believed the scandal.
I know false arrests and jail sentences happen all the time – and it’s beyond criminal. It’s just that I don’t understand how they messed up with the donations.
Yes, I agree. I don´t understand it, either.
I just bought your book, will read it with great interest.
A blow for free speech everywhere.
A blow to human rights under Article 10 of the Human Right Act.Namely, Freedom of Expression.
Though ive not agreed with all the Authors views,I wouldn’t wish this upon him. As Free speech means nothing without hearing,reading opinions or views we might oppose.
And the chance or opportunity to respond to them.
Supposedly, New abnormal..
https://www.equalityhumanrights.com/human-rights/human-rights-act/article-10-freedom-expression
He did the same with the Brexit Party, then disbanded the party two days before the election and told his supporters to go vote for Boris.
Nigel Farage responds to claim he called Reform election pact with Tories ‘inevitable’It comes after reports Farage told donors that a Reform-Tory pact is ‘inevitable
https://www.the-independent.com/news/uk/politics/nigel-farage-reform-tory-pact-election-b2877046.html
Tony Blair is also inevitable. Therefore you go and vote for him.
Did Hitler’s chaps have an 80-year break, or did they never go away? I’ll go for the latter.
Funded by Wall St and the Bank of England
So were Lincoln. “The holy goal sanctifies the dirty means”.
If you could feed 1 million hungry por people with $1 billion dirty from Wall Street?
Empty Empty Empty
As I have told everybody who have time to hear the truth, Zitler still live together with Elvis in the same bunker at Antarctic.
Both are willing to come back and show that they were right. “History will show that I was right”. The same I say to you guys!
In the UK, they’ve been prosecuting Christian street preachers for a couple of decades. But given that they can’t get convictions, they’re now going to abolish jury trials.
https://christianconcern.com/news/preacher-acquitted-after-hate-claim-for-saying-we-love-the-jews
Preacher acquitted after ‘hate claim’ for saying ‘we love the Jews’
24 November 2025
Christian street preacher Shaun O’Sullivan has been cleared by a jury at Swindon Crown Court after a trial that raised serious questions about freedom of speech and the policing of so-called “hate claims.”
Mr O’Sullivan, 36, who is being supported by lawyers at the Christian Legal Centre, faced charges of religiously aggravated intentional harassment under the Crime and Disorder Act 1998, after being accused of saying “We love the Jews”, Jew haters,” and “Palestine lovers,” at a group of Muslims in Swindon town centre on 15 September 2024.
The family claimed they felt targeted because they were wearing hijabs.
During their 999 call, the complainant said, ‘We just felt very unsafe… calling us Jew haters, Palestine lovers.’ The call handler immediately replied, ‘No, I’ll put a hate claim on,’ categorising the incident as a hate crime without any supporting evidence.
—
‘Arrested For Spreading CHRISTIANITY!’ | Street Preacher Cleared By Jury For Saying “We Love Jews”
TalkTV
Nov 26, 2025
Kevin O’Sullivan speaks with Shaun O’Sullivan.
He should not have been smiling maliciously while he said it. People were really offended by his Iceland cold cynicism.
Ironically, loving the “Jews” IS jail worthy.
Interesting observation. I wonder why you would say that. Could it be that this issue isn’t as black and white and obvious and inarguable as your died in the wool off reader assumes.
The irony is off the charts.
Did the Nazis ban books? “Yes, the Nazis banned books as part of a broader campaign to control culture and suppress dissenting ideas, which included the infamous book burnings of 1933.”
So, who’s being “pro-Nazi” here?
The German state, along with the rest of the Western World.
Like Israel and their antisemitic canard while carrying out the most racist agenda on the planet with their Gaza genocide and “chosen people”/Greater Israel delusion. Orwell and many others foretold of this happening. What’s up is down.
IDF is the most humane army in the world.
Listen to what RFK jr said about Gaza.
Bullshit, the IDF and the majority of Israeli Jews are sadistic as hell. And what difference does it make what RFK Jr says, he’s a total joke.
I think kakhsj meant that sarcastically.
Or, I think he/she did.
I don’t think so, this one has been consistent with this. If it is sarcasm, he/she better own up on that or I ain’t stopping.
Actually, see the person’s comment above also. No way this is sarcasm, this is flat out hasbara propaganda. Whoever it is, they’re an apologist for the genocide in Gaza which is continuing. This is evil shit.
I think most of us only see the photos of bullets in small people’s head, hear about the group rapes, and see rubble after the bombing, plus the 70 years of land grabbing.
Its difficult and complicated to relate to any radicalisation of people in that area, as both Europe, US and Israel have paid, trained, and supported all radical groups in Africa to hold these countries destabilised.
The nazis burned pornography.
Yes they did. Magnus Hirschfeld‘s Institut für Sexualwissenschaft were attacked and burnt. But not only.
Also literature from Sovjet and the Commie paradise China were burned,
Karl Marx, Lenin, Trotsky, Mao’s Little Red, plus the global invaluable Le Marquis de Sade et Son Temps (Marquis de Sade and his times), part of the Jean-Nickolaus Tretter Collection.
The Nazis burned Marquis de Sade. A horrible attack on our freedom.
Do you know what in particular they were seizing, burning and banning?
Generally, yes. Do you have some information that might change my opinion of such a thing?
A year ago in Mannheim a policeman was killed by an actual terrorist nutcase. Plenty more where he came from.
Bureaucratic Berlin is a different world, woke to the core.
Berlin might irritate Trump or Vance too much when harassing an American on free speech…..
They must have issued you with a charge. Could you let me see it?
Here is my draft of a letter I sent to the court in Scotland. It’s very important as they can only contract with your legal person and not you. All court citations everywhere use legalese trickery and fraud. It will be the same in Germany.
NAME (Do not use a title or all caps)
ADDRESS
DATE
To: [Court Name]
Case / Citation Number: [Insert Number]
NOTICE OF NON-ACCEPTANCE OF TERMS “YOU” AND “PERSON”
To the Honorable Court:
Declaration:
I declare under penalty of perjury that the foregoing is true and correct to the best of my knowledge and that I am submitting this as a living man, not as a legal person.
Signed:
Your proposed response is interesting, but surely it is based on English Common Law? I’m pretty sure it would be very wide of the mark in France and I suspect also in Germany.
Pertaining to the original article, not the above comment, it now seems to be universal “law” that a brush with the local policy officers results in your computer and phone being stolen.
The law is universal. We are all under the UCC and the Central Banking system.
To be a lawyer in Germany you need to sit the BAR, which is an acronym for British accredited registry. Although they will try and deny it.
British Accredited Registry (BAR)? During the middle 1600’s, the Crown of England established a formal registry in London where barristers were ordered by the Crown to be accredited. The establishment of this first International Bar Association allowed barrister-lawyers from all nations to be formally recognized and accredited by the only recognized …
The laws of nature are universal, defective human law is not.
Nobody can run away from the British King. Live or die!
Hi rickypop, have you ever actually used this in/to a court of law ? If so, can you tell us what was the response and the ultimate outcome ?
Thank you
Yes, on numerous occasions.
I started a law company, Veritas Law in Bathgate and accepted all citations for all clients on condition that the court alter citations from legal person identity to a true identity. I refused to accept the term YOU, as in Scotland, the citation reads Procurator Fiscal v YOU. That is a legalese trick as YOU can mean anyone. If you accept the term YOU, by default will have accepted your legal person.
Those who were brave and would not be coerced all had their cases disappear.
We are never allowed to win as that would cause chaos but the cases did not move forward and were dropped.
Remember by having a legal person identity the crown is the true owner of all your property. By accepting your legal person you have no rights or freedoms.
Thank you, rickypop, very interesting
Remember the golden rule (of law).
The $uiturd$ with the gold make the rules.
My initial comment has been censored by Admin
It was not. My guess is you’re not a first time poster but an alt of a more regular poster, since you seem to be familiar with the tired culture of admin bashing. Please don’t multi-post, if so. If you are a first time poster then why are you coming in so adversarially? Strange choice either way. A2
My comment disappeared and then re appeared. l can only state the facts.
First time commenters go straight to pending. And you can stay there a little longer I think. A2
‘First time’?
I should be so lucky.
Today my login was delayed. First time in a while that it was. Thought it was weird. Then I came across this exchange and thought it was pertinent to note it. Don’t comment much any more. Never donated. Still waiting to donate directly with a credit card. Quitting X. Tired of the shadow banning that is still happening. Received a surprise no forewarning charge for my premium subscription for that “Blue Check-mark” privilege. Thought I had cancelled the subscription. Even more weirdly, Grok handled my cancellation but informed me that he/she does not have the authority to refund by $395 bucks. The censoring might have something to do with my regular criticism of Leon (or whatever that billionaire’s name is). Leon is more fitting. Or maybe dickhead. I guess I am trying to link this comment to Hopkin’s remark about being censored by X for spreading Nazism. Fuck X, I say. Now I will have more time to come back to off-guardian and get rowdy. So tired of Democrat Congress members lying. Constantly on X. I always reply and ask the same question: How the hell did you ever get elected? Just asking questions…….
Beware of what has happened to Reiner Feullmich on trumped up charges