The Great Grok Bikini Scandal is just Digital ID via the Backdoor.
A painfully predictable propaganda pincer movement
Kit Knightly
Two days ago, the British government announced a U-turn on their proposed digital identity, and that the much-anticipated “BritCard” would no longer be mandatory to work in the UK.
This was welcomed as a victory by both fake anti-establishment types whose job is to Pied Piper genuine opposition, and some real resistance who should know better.
The reality is that reports of the death of digital identity have been greatly exaggerated. All they said was that it would no longer be mandatory.
Having a bank account, a cellphone, or an internet connection is not mandatory, but try functioning in this world without them.
As we said on X, anybody who understands governments or human nature knew any digital ID was likely never going to be gun-to-your-head, risking-prison-time mandatory.
All it has to be is a little bit faster and/or a little bit cheaper.
Saving you half an hour when submitting your tax return, faster progress through customs, lower “processing fees” for passport or driver’s license applications.
An hour of extra time and 50 pounds saved per year will do more coercion than barbed wire and billy clubs ever could.
Running alongside this is the manufactured drama around Grok’s generation of images of bikini-clad public figures, something which it suited the press and punditry class to work up into “sexual assault” and “pornography” whilst imploring us all to “think of the children!”
Inside a week, X has changed its policy, and Sir Keir Starmer’s government has promised a swift resolution of the issue using legislation that was (conveniently) passed last year but has yet to be enforced (more on that in the next few days).
This issue became a “problem”, had an hysterical “reaction” and was supplied a ready-made “solution” all inside two weeks. A swifter procession of the Hegelian dialectic would be hard to find.
So, we have the reported demise of mandatory digital identity occurring alongside the rise of the “threat” of AI “deepfakes”.
Nobody in the mainstream press has actually linked these stories together, but the connection is as obvious as the next step is inevitable.
This next step is the UK introducing its own version of the Australian “social media ban” for under-16s. In effect, age-gating all online interaction on major platforms and ending online anonymity.
We called this immediately the story hit the headlines, and it was already being suggested within days. The discourse was achingly predictable:
The roll-out is ongoing; just hours ago it was reported that over 100,000 (totally real) people were “urging” MPs to ban social media for children. Pudgy little PM-in-waiting Wes Streeting is “calling for action”, because his PR guys say it makes him look assertive.
Digital ID was never going to be mandatory…but it turns out you’ll definitely need one to protect the poor little kiddies.
I live in Australia. I’m almost 81 and a paid subscriber to sub-stack. But substack thinks I’m a danger to the kids, so they won’t let me view any of the authors I like. They have stolen my subscription money and won’t let me log into their membership to cancel it (unless I give them my biometric consent.) Bastards!
I am one of many similarly affected in Australia, but they have not banned all of the Aussie subscribers – maybe just picked out the naughty ones?
Obviously, this is the start of the mandatory I.D. here in Australia just as it is in the U.K.
Our so-called government is presently trying to hurriedly push through legislation on what they call ‘hate’ speech and increase gun control – all as a result of a recent psy-op at a well known beach in Sydney.
The jigsaw puzzle is coming together nicely.
The End is Nigh
Who was buying all the gold? China, they say..
So BASEL111 states real gold is now an asset to be held on equal terms with cash and A rated bonds. What? paper gold ETF’s held at a fraction of that value. So we are back on a 1to1 gold standard. Watching those Bloomberg pricks, you would think they would have known that!! Insider trading ya bass.
Then we have Tier 1 security, whereby the special ones have protected status. If we experience a crash, then all property of every kind in the world, whether paid off or not, will become the property of major banks on the special list. The laws have been passed, so it’s heads between your legs time.
The fkrs are playing for real, and they want it all.
2026 Year of the Financial Fuckers.
