The Politics of Hate: Weaponized Discord Is the Deep State’s Most Effective Tool
John & Nisha Whitehead
“Love your enemies.”
Jesus Christ
“I hate my opponent and I don’t want the best for them.”
President Trump
“Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend… Love has within it a redemptive power…and this is why Jesus says love. There’s something about love that builds up and is creative. There is something about hate that tears down and is destructive. So love your enemies.”
Martin Luther King Jr
“We the people” once expected more from our government—and demanded more of ourselves. What has changed is not the makeup of the populace, but how power in a police state is exercised.
This country was built on the radical idea that government exists to serve the people—not to control them, monitor them, manage them, or rule over them.
That idea is being systematically dismantled by a Deep State determined to entrench its power at our expense by keeping the nation divided, distracted, and perpetually at war with itself.
What we are witnessing in America today is a deliberate effort to rebrand cruelty as strength, division as patriotism, and hatred as love of country.
Despite what ad companies and politicians want us to believe, love is not sentimental platitudes, flashy gestures, or expensive gifts.
Love is powerful. It is transformative. It is radical.
As a political force, love is dangerous to those who rule by fear, division, and control.
It refuses to dehumanize. It refuses to surrender community. It refuses to turn neighbor against neighbor or to hate on command. Ultimately, it refuses to abandon the idea that we belong to one another—that we share a common humanity, a common fate, and a common responsibility to one another.
That kind of love—the kind embodied by Jesus Christ, by Martin Luther King Jr., and by those who in every age refuse to surrender their humanity in the face of empire—has always been a threat to systems built on militarism, materialism and domination.
This is not about party politics, or which side can shout louder, quote more scripture, or claim the moral high ground.
It is about what happens when those in power discover that a divided people are easier to manipulate than a united one—and that hate is not a byproduct of politics, but one of its most effective weapons.
We can’t even turn on a football game without being subjected to a demonstration of how outrage is manufactured and division monetized.
This nation is being destabilized by forces that masquerade as political movements, but dig down deep, and you’ll find that power and greed work the same no matter which party hat they wear.
The “politics of hate” is a bipartisan tool.
The division that is tearing this country apart is not an accident. It has been cultivated, weaponized, and exploited.
As a result, life in America has become a gut-wrenching, soul-sucking, misery-drenched existence.
“We the people” are being subjected to crackdowns, clampdowns, shutdowns, showdowns, shootdowns, standdowns, knockdowns, putdowns, breakdowns, lockdowns, takedowns, slowdowns, meltdowns, and never-ending letdowns.
We’ve been held up, stripped down, faked out, photographed, frisked, fracked, hacked, tracked, cracked, intercepted, accessed, spied on, zapped, mapped, searched, shot at, tasered, tortured, tackled, trussed up, tricked, lied to, labeled, libeled, leered at, shoved aside, saddled with debt not of our own making, sold a bill of goods about national security, tuned out by those representing us, tossed aside, and taken to the cleaners.
We’ve had our freedoms turned inside out, our democratic structure flipped upside down, and our house of cards left in a shambles.
We’ve been locked down, shut in, fenced off, fined, cited, censored, silenced, surveilled, tracked, traced, coerced, mandated, ordered, threatened, and punished in the name of “public health,” with our rights treated not as inalienable, but as conditional privileges—granted, suspended, or revoked at the whim of governors, bureaucrats, and unelected officials.
We’ve had our children burned by flashbang grenades, our dogs shot, and our old folks hospitalized after “accidental” encounters with marauding SWAT teams.
We’ve been told that as citizens we have no rights within 100 miles of our own border. Now those “Constitution-free zones” have expanded far beyond the nation’s borders, as federal agents stop, question, detain, raid, and surveil Americans in a profit-driven quest to fill quotas and establish a “papers please” society.
We’ve seen the police transformed from community peacekeepers to point guards for the militarized corporate state. We’ve been pushed around, prodded, poked, pried at, spied on, scanned, shot and intimidated by the very individuals—police—hired to safeguard our rights.
We’ve been deemed suspicious for engaging in such dubious activities as talking too long on a cell phone and stretching too long before jogging, dubbed extremists and terrorists for criticizing the government and suggesting it is tyrannical or oppressive, and subjected to forced colonoscopies and anal probes for allegedly rolling through a stop sign.
We’ve been sodomized, victimized, jeopardized, demoralized, traumatized, stigmatized, vandalized, demonized, polarized and terrorized, often without having done anything to justify such treatment. Blame it on a government mindset that renders us guilty before we’ve even been charged, let alone convicted, of any wrongdoing.
We’ve been railroaded into believing that our votes count, that we live in a democracy, that elections make a difference, that it matters whether we vote Republican or Democrat, and that our elected officials are looking out for our best interests. Truth be told, we live in an oligarchy.
We’ve gone from having privacy in our inner sanctums to having nowhere to hide, with wearable devices and biometric trackers monitoring our bodies, apps logging our movements and interactions, homes that spy on us through smart meters, cameras, and remotely controlled systems, and cars that listen to our conversations and track our whereabouts. Even our cities have become wall-to-wall electronic concentration camps, with license-plate readers, facial recognition systems, and high-definition cameras recording everything that takes place within city limits.
We’ve had our schools locked down, our students handcuffed, shackled and arrested for engaging in childish behavior such as food fights, our children’s biometrics stored, their school IDs chipped, their movements tracked, and their data bought, sold and bartered for profit by government contractors, all the while they are treated like criminals and taught to march in lockstep with the police state.
We’ve been rendered enemy combatants in our own country, denied basic due process rights, held against our will without access to an attorney or being charged with a crime, and left to molder in jail until such a time as the government is willing to let us go or allow us to defend ourselves.
We’ve seen families ripped apart by militarized ICE raids, homes entered without judicial warrants, asylum seekers caged, long-time residents disappeared into detention centers, and entire communities terrorized by quota-driven enforcement schemes that trample due process and treat human beings as collateral damage.
We’ve had the very military weapons we funded with our hard-earned tax dollars used against us, from weaponized drones tracking our movements on the nation’s highways and byways and armored vehicles, sound cannons and grenade launchers in towns with little to no crime to an arsenal of military-grade weapons and equipment given free of charge to schools and universities.
We’ve been silenced, censored and forced to conform, shut up in free speech zones, gagged by hate crime laws, stifled by political correctness, muzzled by misguided anti-bullying statutes, and pepper sprayed for taking part in peaceful protests. We’ve been kettled, beaten, tear-gassed, surveilled, arrested, and branded extremists for protesting government abuses, while officials pick and choose which speech is protected and which dissent will be crushed.
We’ve had our tax dollars burned on no-bid emergency contracts, bloated surveillance programs, militarized policing grants, mass detention facilities, endless foreign wars, and government handouts to private corporations tasked with censoring speech, tracking behavior, enforcing mandates, and building databases on the American people—while roads crumble, schools fail, and basic needs go unmet.
We’ve been subjected to fear campaigns, propaganda blitzes, mass messaging, and behavioral manipulation designed to keep us anxious, compliant, divided, and distrustful of one another.
We’ve had our possessions seized and stolen by law enforcement agencies looking to cash in on asset forfeiture schemes, our jails privatized and used as a source of cheap labor for megacorporations, our gardens smashed by police seeking out suspicious-looking marijuana plants, and our buying habits turned into suspicious behavior by a government readily inclined to view its citizens as terrorists.
We’ve been told that national security is more important than civil liberties, that police dogs’ noses are sufficient cause to carry out warrantless searches, that the best way not to get raped by police is to “follow the law,” that what a police officer says in court will be given preference over what video footage shows, that an upright posture and acne are sufficient reasons for a cop to suspect you of wrongdoing, that police can stop and search a driver based solely on an anonymous tip, and that police officers have every right to shoot first and ask questions later if they feel threatened.
We are no longer just being governed. In many parts of the country, we are being occupied—by our own government.
American cities are increasingly treated as hostile territory—patrolled by National Guard units, federalized police forces, and armed immigration agents operating with military tactics, military equipment, and military rules of engagement. What were once described as temporary “deployments” have become normalized shows of force: troops in the streets, armored vehicles at intersections, helicopters overhead, and tactical units positioned not to protect communities, but to intimidate them.
Under the guise of “public safety,” “border enforcement,” and “emergency response,” federal authorities have turned entire neighborhoods into zones of control—raided, cordoned off, surveilled, and saturated with armed personnel. Residents are stopped, questioned, searched, detained, and disappeared into detention systems that operate far from public view and beyond meaningful judicial oversight.
At the same time, the country has seen the quiet expansion of vast warehouse-style detention centers—human storage facilities designed to make so-called “undesirables” disappear. Men, women, and children are processed, catalogued, restrained, and warehoused in sprawling compounds that function less like jails than like domestic concentration camps: isolated from communities, shielded from scrutiny, and optimized for profit.
These facilities are being built to accommodate mass detention, indefinite confinement, and a future in which entire populations can be rounded up under ever-shifting definitions of “illegality,” “extremism,” or “noncompliance.”
Are you exhausted yet?
You should be. That exhaustion is not an accident. It is the point.
More than exhausted, however, you should be outraged at what has been done to our country.
I’m outraged at what has been done to our freedoms.
A populace at war with each other is easier to control. Divide them, isolate them, keep them fighting each other. As John Lennon recognized, “The establishment will irritate you—pull your beard, flick your face—to make you fight. Because once they’ve got you violent, then they know how to handle you.”
This is not a culture war. It is not a partisan feud. It is not a battle between left and right, red and blue, believer and nonbeliever.
It is a power struggle between a ruling class that governs through fear, division, and exhaustion—and a people whose greatest strength lies not in violence, but in solidarity.
The Deep State does not fear protests it can predict, riots it can suppress, or outrage it can monetize. It fears solidarity it cannot control. It fears a public that refuses to be baited, refuses to be divided, and refuses to turn on itself.
That is why the provocation never stops. That is why the anger is constantly stoked. That is why every disagreement is framed as a threat. That is why the bullying, dog whistling, rage-baiting and trolling continue.
Division is not a side effect of the system. It is the system.
History is littered with examples of societies that allowed noise to stand in for resistance, outrage for power, and hatred for courage. They shouted. They fought. They fractured. And while they were busy tearing one another apart, the machinery of control locked into place.
Free societies do not collapse all at once. They collapse when people grow too divided to defend the principles that once bound them together—when citizens stop seeing one another as neighbors and start seeing one another as enemies.
By the time the danger becomes obvious, it is usually too late.
The question is not whether this country is being destabilized. It is whether enough people will recognize the strategy before it succeeds.
We do not have to agree on politics to see what is happening. We only have to decide whether to continue playing a role in our own manipulation.
Appearances to the contrary, this country does not belong exclusively to the corporations or the special interest groups or the oligarchs or the war profiteers or any particular religious, racial or economic demographic.
This country belongs to all of us: each and every one of us—“we the people”—but most especially, this country belongs to those of us who love freedom enough to stand and fight for it.
Loving this country means refusing to let it be torn apart for profit and power. It means resisting the forces that benefit from division—even when that resistance is uncomfortable, unpopular, or misunderstood.
America will not be saved by rage.
As I make clear in Battlefield America: The War on the American People and in its fictional counterpart The Erik Blair Diaries, America will be saved—if it is saved at all—by people who refuse to play by the Deep State’s rules.
Demand instead that the government play by our rules—the rules of the Constitution. And when those in power fail to do so, when they trample over the rule of the law and disregard the contract that holds them accountable, boot every last one of them out— peacefully, lawfully, and without exception.
No excuses, no coverups, and no exceptions—no matter what party they belong to or how many Bible verses they spout.
Don’t fight on their terms. Fight on our terms—through the power of our numbers, the strength of our economic might, and a collective refusal to be manipulated into serving the Deep State’s ends.
Originally published via The Rutherford Institute
Maybe Russia knows more about love than the West does, it been four years since it stopped the genocide in the Donbas – meanwhile – it been two-and a bit years, since the West’s leaders backed the ongoing genocide in Gaza.
You may say I’m a dreamer . . .
I’m sad to say, but love won’t get the world out this ever increasingly bad predicament that its in – only force will stop the Zionists genocide – only by force will those who keep the forever wars going – cause famines around the globe, kill torture and maim other humans – exploit them and in general make life harder for there fellow humans, only force will change this – fighting fire with fire as they say.
MLK Jr preached love and they killed him for it, and black people are still being (as well as white people now) oppressed and killed. You try telling some ICE guy whilst he has his Glock 9mm pointed in your face that you love him, see where it get you.
The longer we sit around and do nothing about it, the worse it will get – the Jan 6ers had the right idea but for the wrong reasons.
The usurpers are feeling the heat:
https://dissidentvoice.org/2026/02/suing-for-social-media-addiction/
And here:
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2026-02-24/french-social-media-ban-families-suing-tiktok/106348256
Everyone in power is a paedophile, or associated with a paedophile, and or a protector of a paedophile. Starmer, Trump, Gates, Mandelson, Musk, the King and on and on it goes. These fkrs determine policy, my fkn arse. It’s time to get them to fk.
Not sure that that’s the optimal solution given that that’s what they presumably do too much of already
Unlike you, I have read your poison books.
This kind of love…
“And he said unto them, Thus saith the LORD God of Israel, Put every man his sword by his side, and go in and out from gate to gate throughout the camp, and slay every man his brother, and every man his companion, and every man his neighbour.”Exodus 32:27
Tribal justice. Covenant loyalty. The seriousness of idolatry. What’s the problem?
First you were lucifer now you are blasphemy. A little boring. I always thought of satan as deeply boring.
The problem we have is it’s not only the US its everywhere. Every country has a central bank. It’s not the government that’s the problem; they are only bankers’ poodles.
We can bring this to an end in a week. Stop paying off loans and stop paying tax. Do it en masse, and they are fucked. Yes, it won’t be easy, but it means they lose control, we know who they are, everyone in power, all those friends of Israel, Corporate moguls, so-called leaders, paedophile bstrds, and think tankers.
It would be simple, really, but we are a gutless lot, too busy munching our Big Mac’s and enjoying a good soap opera, with a glass of Coke.
Sure and yet some kind of money system seem beneficial (even if it is only an agreed human construct). Makes obtaining a loaf of bread easier
yes we need a money system but not this one
In Bangladesh Facebook was weaponized last December 2025 to burn down the offices of some big local newspapers that were not following the Islamist line.
The Religion of graveyard Peace again at it.
‘[…..] he had been convicted of two prostitution offenses – not “child
sex-trafficking” or “paedophilia.” And that the only minor “victim” he
was ever adjudicated as “victimizing” was a 17 year-old female who
told police she had consensual intercourse with him literally one day
before her 18th birthday. She also disclaimed any desire to see
Epstein prosecuted.’
https://www.mtracey.net/p/epstein-myth-unravels-andrew-downfall
** ‘It’s easier to fool people than to convince them they have been fooled.’
Mark Twain
(*) UCK THE WHITEHEAD’S….!
You say “This country was built on the radical idea that government exists to serve the people—not to control them, monitor them, manage them, or rule over them.”
You really should study the history of the founding of the US.
The so called ‘Founding Fathers’ were tax evaders who set up a system to benefit themselves and their friends at the expense of the rest.
Essentially they wanted to be a new form of royalty.
The failed state that the US is today stems from that.
The US is not ‘The home of the free’
It is the home of the lemmings.
You as a group have allowed the excesses of the new elite. Blame yourselves.
The Beginnings
Why do the Whiteheads complain? The US is just trying to copy Xi Jinping’s PRC where 1984 is surpassed under communist absolute rule: their favourite country.
China already molded its workers to biological robots, next Jinping wants electro- mechanical ones as they consume less. Working 12 hrs for 6 days vs working 24/7/365. A real workers hell but ruthless capitalist Wall street heaven, ask Bloomberg & co.
Breaking NEWS: 21 year-old shotgun wielding Mar-a-Largo intruder
was NOT Trans !!
I see the authors refer to Christianity; Christianity was a rebellion against the Jewish religion and its inherent evil. That rebellion was 2000+ years ago. Do we now need to do the same thing again to bring the western world back out of the jungle and into civilisation? Christians of today are a mixed bag, many strict, many, such as CoE, do not need to believe in God. What a mess.
Religion, nationalism, tribalism, team sports and political ideologies have always been used as weapons of division, hate and fear by the Turds at the top.
Meanwhile, they all worship at the same altar: Mammon.
Respect for the principle but too many words.
“As long as your hate is pure.”
Alexander Cockburn
Absolutely true. The only hope is for all people of goodwill to find common ground. Main problem is our “leaders” are rarely people of goodwill.
Watching the news cycle it’s very clear that anything which promotes division will promoted and anything which promotes unity will be ignored or vilified. There is a 100% correlation.
But “love”? What is that exactly?
It is that easy man. .
‘Addiction (TM)’ is doing a lot of heavy lifting these days.
If applied to my youth days i was ‘addicted to stamp collecting’, ‘addicted to
collecting long-playing records (LPs)’, ‘addicted to book collecting’ – i was a very
addictive youth… I wouldnt be surprised if my letting my hair grow long back then
is now considered an indication of ‘Addiction (TM)’…
Though some Experts might argue they were not indications of ‘Addiction’, but
were indications of ‘Youth Radicalisation (TM)’. I mean, They’ve got The Power,
havent They !!”
It’s called ‘sin’. Man’s inhumanity to man over the centuries. The catalogue of inhuman events is indeed in-exhaustive.
Yet to blame it all on the proverbial ‘Deep State’ still seems misguided.
A ‘Deep State’ (though variations do exist between countries) is essentially an organization dedicated to perpetuating that State beyond the next arbitrary election.
Love of neighbours, love of fellow citizens of course commendable.
States tend to retain their monopoly on violence. Without which societies are generally supposed to collapse. Better to ask those in authority for the right to condemn the guy who slept with your wife rather than simply dealing with the person yourself, it tends to be supposed.
Ha! When I saw the headline, I thought ‘discord’ was referring to the platform, Discord, which was designed to facilitate communication among users. I’ve always thought their choice of name was either really stupid or really twisted.
And now perhaps Discord, too, is being weaponised.
Discord is now requiring biometric “age verification” for Australian and UK users, even though the platform is not required to do so by Australian law. Like Substack, Discord’s owners took it upon themselves — all the while calling it a “privacy-forward age assurance experience.”
This company really does love to misuse words!
[quote] Our new privacy-forward age assurance experience is required in specific scenarios (more details below), while building on our commitment to fostering genuine connections and a positive online experience. [end quote] Source
For now, the “age verification” process is required to unlock only some features of the site…
But as with Substack, it is required for everyone in the target country.
[quote] Q: Are there plans to add these changes to other regions in the world?
A: Supporting our users’ well-being is at the heart of our work here at Discord. While this update is focused on UK and Australian users, we continue to invest in features that create a more age-appropriate experience for our global community as we work with key stakeholders across the industry, as well as parents, digital wellness experts and regulators worldwide. Every region has different needs, and we’re committed to building experiences that empower users as they continue to use our platform. [quote]
That’s a very long-winded way of saying Yes.
Thanks for the heads up Chris… I definitely won’t be signing up for Discord then! Feck em, and feck Substack as well. I had paid subscriptions to 8 or 9 writers on Substack as well as lots of unpaid subscriptions… but was it too hard for them to figure out from my bank account debits for those subscriptions that I’m actually over 16? I deleted the Substack app when they bought in the age verification crap though I’m still getting articles sent to me in my emails. I’m trying to wean myself off them alltogether, tho with some writers, you have to visit the Substack website itself to unsubscribe. It’s the same principle if any store has gone cashless: I don’t spend money there and I boycott them.
Ok yes, things suck. But they sucked more in the past.
Remember when cops used to arrest people without cause?
Remember when people rioted and burned their own neighborhoods?
Things were a lot worse in the past. The oligarchy always existed but these days there’s less stupidity from the people.
The ice shootings were protestors… Hmmm, why no videos of them shooting actual criminals? Because it’s all a show to keep us afraid of them.
Them, who have less and less power because we the people aren’t cool with the stupid crazy shit you past generations excused.
Apartheid, sexism, cronyism… All fucked up shit in the past.
Fuck nostalgia.
We had more money in our pockets these days.
Taxes were only 25% incl VAT, today the taxes are 50% and 70% in some Nanny State countries. If this is not modern torture of today I dont know what it is.
We danced more, men had muscles and were not gay, women had boobs and were not men, and we were all much happier: Lets twist again that we did last summer
https://yandex.ru/video/preview/1752887706349840590
We had fun these days!
The 2 pillars of the Uni-Party are very busy keeping the masses focused on their bouncing ball. The distraction machine runs 24/7 now and will continue to do so until the Oligarch-Technocracy is completely entrenched and embedded. War is coming but not the way many perceive it will be.
Pray, meditate…Peace
Don’t vote – don’t vote for any of them – by not voting for any of them you delegitimise the corrupt system these SOB’s running the USA will never love you no matter how much love you pledge to them -they won’t even do much to help the average struggling American – instead their corporate buddies poison your foods – they sell you drugs that do you more harm than good – and charge you a fortune for the privilege – they drag your children into wars – wars that make a profit for their corporate buddies they (politicians) receive kickbacks from the wars and you son or daughter comes home disabled or worse in a pine box.
They sow division in society black against white – rich against poor etc – voting for them only gives them legitimacy – and it allows them to do what they want once in office – tear it all down and stop voting for them.
I agree, and so do many millions of people. Often by choice as a reaction to the obvious corruption, or others perhaps because they’ve become apathetic in the face of oppression and/or endless poverty. The stats for voting in local and national elections bear this out and it will continue to be an upward trend (non-voting).
Of course, if this were to escalate and a cascade of realisation and acceptance of the realities of power were to become unstoppable, leading to governments losing that ‘legitimacy’, well… prepare for power to show its face in a way that makes prior/current oppression pale by comparison. Whilst we could hope that consistent non-voting of the masses might lead to an opportunity for a renegotiation of our systems of governance, I fear it is much more likely that the beast will lash out to ensure the threat to its dominance is neutralised.
It’s why power needs the AI and the robots; it gives them the benefit of not needing the masses for either the labour or the enforcement when the time comes. That historical dependancy on the people is precisely what gave us leverage. AI and robotics threaten to sever that dependency for the first time in human history.
What happens when power no longer needs consent? I don’t vote – but I do fear that mass uptake of abstention will just hasten the inevitable.
Putting Jesus Christ in the same article as Trump is where the problems starts.
One is fake and the other is a WWE actor.
As regards Jesus, I too believe this figure is made up, however, it’s the message that counts. At least the Jesus figure didn’t spew hatred all around and that’s important. Now, if they could only ditch the Old Testament bit, full of hatred, murder, slavery, etc., that would really upgrade that book.
And yet the Old Testament is full of archetypes of Jesus.
3 days for Abraham to travel on an ass to Mount Moriah. Really. Where did I hear of 3 days before? Continuity beckons
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fear_and_Trembling
‘Ditch The Old testament’ !! That could be construed as expressing
Antisemitism (TM), – or maybe is even Hate Speech (TM) ??
Though many have wondered what “God” is a ‘coded reference’ (TM) to.
Ok, I give up. What is ‘God’ a coded reference to, as many have reputedly wondered?
God is a coded reference to Cosmos, to our physical and spiritual nature, the Creation. Example:
Jesus is not real.
Josephus would disagree
Ok.
Then tell me wise guy: Why have 180 mio people agreed to erect this statue of him to remember him?
Is that because they are ignorant and you are the wise guy?? .
I believe that there is no direct evidence for the existence of Christ?
But what do you care? Have a little faith 🙂
I understand your point, though I agree with the established theological idea of ‘progressive revelation’ – that a humanity mired in barbarism such as child sacrifice would not be ready to hear messages of love and forgiveness without first understanding judgement and consequence.
God’s law/judgement/wrath in the Old Testament, opens the door for the New Testament with its overwhelming messages of love/compassion/forgiveness/redemption to be heard, understood and accepted.
God or no God, it makes sense as a way to educate and uplift humanity.
Come on.
So in about 1000 years you will erase the history book from Iraq, Gaza, Epstein, Abu Ghraib, WWI, WWII, Guantanamo, m.m., and that would really upgrade that history book??
I think you dont know what you are writing.
, I too believe this figure is made up, it’s the message that counts.??