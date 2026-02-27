From the Rothschilds to Bohemian Grove, the MSM rushes to prove us right. Again.
Kit Knightly
Just yesterday afternoon we published a piece headlined “Epstein and the coming “age of accountability” psy-op”, which argued that the Epstein files are being used to tell a story of faux-accountability for the ruling class.
That’s the narrative in a nutshell. The system is fair and treats everyone the same. Old Guard bad, corruption being rooted out, accountability for the old boys club. Like #MeToo on crack.
[…]
[T]he safe prediction is that this age of pretended accountability has some way to go yet, and some flagging member of the American upper class is probably going to have to fall on their sword to push the narrative forward
Well, since then the MSM – as they so often do – have hurried to publish evidence to prove OffG’s point.
There’s this bizarre strategic blunder from banker Baroness Ariane de Rothschild, who features in a front-page story in the Telegraph:
Plastering “Please ignore my big sinister secrets!” across the banner of a major newspaper is such a suicidally bad PR move it’s almost comical, especially from a member of a family who have perfected never appearing in the newspapers.
Combine this with the notably unredacted name-drop of the Rothschilds in the Epstein files:
as you probably know I represent the Rothschilds
…and it makes one suspicious.
And if that doesn’t, well then this surely will – The New York Post publishing a “leaked” list of Bohemian Grove attendees:
Super-secretive Bohemian Grove society members allegedly leaked as who’s who of celebrity elite revealed https://t.co/9Sx2iVeDXo pic.twitter.com/hI0LxReZV5
— New York Post (@nypost) February 26, 2026
Some members of an elite, super-secretive men’s club based in California wine country have allegedly been leaked — with names ranging from former late-night host Conan O’Brien and billionaire former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg to ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt.
BoGro has always been old school Alex Jones (you know, the good Alex Jones, before the shaved head makeover and belligerent Trumpism), for it to wind up on the front page of the Post is just odd.
The list of Epstein-linked resignations is growing, but are any of these names really elite? Or they are political has-beens and disposable non-entities?
The Rothschilds and Bohemian Grove start getting mainstream attention, but it smells of conspiracy bait to me, setting up the paper targets of “the elite” so they can set about knocking them down.
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
If you enjoy OffG's content, please help us make our monthly fund-raising goal and keep the site alive.
For other ways to donate, including direct-transfer bank details click HERE.
MSM’s audience is already brainwashed so it doesn’t really matter what narrative they are trying to advance.
For the rest of us, there is some interesting news that came out from the files recently. From a conversation with his urologist, it seems that Epstein had had his prostate removed years earlier. A lab report also confirmed the radical prostatectomy. However, the autopsy report of the ‘suicide’ corpse mentioned that “the prostate is slightly and diffusely enlarged”.
So he better takes care of his prostate because it was not removed.
Harry Shearer made a movie about drag shows at BoGro. Imagine Kissinger in a dress and lipstick.
Yes, there is much more to be revealed. And an FBI person named Spivak apparently got to it a long time ago and made it disappear
Hacker Gained Access to ‘Epstein Files’ During Super Bowl Sunday in 2023; 100 TB of Data Lost | Headline USA
The government employs the best hackers (after they’ve been caught).
Rothschilds make the news. But not Chabad.
Its an oldie but goodie — “Them, Adventures with Extremists”, by Jon Ronson. The final chapter covers Bohemian Grove. As relevant today as it was when it was first published.
I’m not the first to say this. But I agree with it. The word “elite” should not be applied to those determined by any means to have power and influence over the planet.
Scum miight be better. It rises to the top but it’s still scum. Elite suggests being better than, and these scum are certainly no better than those of us who never rose to the top and would not wish to be floating around with the scum.
Elite definition – a select group that is superior in terms of ability or qualities to the rest of a group or society.
Ya, I prefer to stay away from that myself, seeing’s how I don’t fucking believe they’re superior to me in any way. Too many fall into the trap thinking that somehow, they must be. I like calling the Psycho Class. But hell, we could go with Psycho Scum Class, or Scum Psycho Class. One way or another, we need to deal with these MFers.
correction: “calling them the Psycho Class.”
A small child terrorised, then slaughtered.
Paramedics slaughtered and eighty ambulances destroyed.
Three hundred and thirty five bullet holes in one car.
https://scheerpost.com/2026/02/27/chris-hedges-the-voice-of-hind-rajab-the-film-they-dont-want-you-to-see/
Netanyahu struts.
It’s rule by the Chosen
As the world is dozin
It’s rule by the Chosen
As the Truth is frozen
It’s rule by the Chosen
As the $uiturd$ are posing
Actions speak louder than words:
https://dissidentvoice.org/2026/02/of-monks-and-oligarchs/#more-166832
It would be comical if it wouldn’t be sad : we are still discussing “epstin …” with gusto while we say this is a smokescreen. If we KNOW that, wouldn’t be more sensible to try and see through the smoke ?
There’s no question but that the release of ‘3 million’ Epstein files must have been calculated carefully over many years. They’ve held the files for years, after all. Years.
Decisions will have been made as to who can be sacrificed in career terms, in freedom terms, in financial terms.
What will almost certainly be the case is that the most powerful dynasties will be trying to ensure that their clans evade any reckoning.
Hopefully this time around the people of the UK, USA and elsewhere will realise that politicians are the little people, the big fish are the shady, behind-the-scenes guys who buy influence, blackmail underlings and crash financial markets.
Yes. Trump, as sitting president, has immunity.
Death by a thousand details, all revealed to retire the story by the propaganda apparatus leading subjects along streams of consciousness to exhaustion of idle interest without consequence. Scandalmongering to preserve the system that produced such symptoms, the latter now used to to overshadow the former. The cultivation of cynicism instrumental to same old bizzness as usual.
Maybe they were always paper targets? We the ones fooled that they weren’t
The below reminds me or Arno van Kessel, locked up in Germany – for exposing the Covid hoax, and the Covid Vaccine via Doctors for the Truth.
“The Netherlands Lead Lawyer prosecuting Bill Gates, Ursula von der Leyen Albert Bourla and Klaus Schwab was arrested and is currently locked away in a maximum-security prison.”
Sayer Ji explains how the Epstein files release also revealed the Epstein-Gates and others collusion over the Pandemic Governance
One plausible theory that seems to be gaining traction, is that it may simply be a case of co-opting hitherto esoteric knowledge.
Such as that attained by camping outside of [what was that place called anyway?] in an anorak and trying to second-guess who was behind the veiled car window entering the premises for a no-bars conversation.
Now co-opted for mainstream purposes perhaps, given such an activity’s historical basis
Yes it does smell of conspiracy bait – we can speculate as to the reasons why much is being revealed, is it a damage limitation exercise – is it the sacrificing (excuse the pun) of a handful of minor scapegoats to save face – or is something else going on?
In days gone by – the NYP would never have posted anything about Bohemian Grove and its attendees, so why now must be the question?
Something is astir in the background, when the satanic PTB and the media are constantly not only jumping on Epstein e-mails – but naming folk who might have attended Bohemian Grove and Epstein’s island, I mean Wikispooks – has had the flight logs of many who flew on the Lolita Express to Epstein’s island for years – but none of the MSM or prominent person spoke about it or brought it out into the open – it was treated as a bit of conspiracy theory by them.
https://wikispooks.com/wiki/Lolita_Express/Passengers
Exactly. And it reminds me of the “scandal” of the Panama Papers “leaked” some years ago. Another nothing burger with no consequences for those that rule.
In hindsight, I’m wondering whether something nefarious was quietly being plotted or was installed while our eyes were on the names of those Papers… Does anyone know?
’Tis unnatural,
Even like the deed that’s done. On Tuesday last
A falcon, tow’ring in her pride of place,
Was by a mousing owl hawked at and killed.
https://qalerts.pub/?q=Rothschilds
Why do these strange characters get so much attention? It’s probably another trap.
It’s simple: anyone with too much money took it from the poor. Give it back and keep your mouth shut. Just go to work like everyone else. I don’t know these guys, and I don’t think I want to know them either. Strange names, too.
Well yes, after all:
Who introduced Mandelson to Epstein?
Who introduced Prince Andrew to Epstein?
Clue: It wasn’t Ghislaine Maxwell.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/us/news/2025/08/23/lady-de-rothschild-jeffrey-epstein-prince-andrew/