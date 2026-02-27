From the Rothschilds to Bohemian Grove, the MSM rushes to prove us right. Again.

Just yesterday afternoon we published a piece headlined “Epstein and the coming “age of accountability” psy-op”, which argued that the Epstein files are being used to tell a story of faux-accountability for the ruling class.

That’s the narrative in a nutshell. The system is fair and treats everyone the same. Old Guard bad, corruption being rooted out, accountability for the old boys club. Like #MeToo on crack.

[…]

[T]he safe prediction is that this age of pretended accountability has some way to go yet, and some flagging member of the American upper class is probably going to have to fall on their sword to push the narrative forward

Well, since then the MSM – as they so often do – have hurried to publish evidence to prove OffG’s point.

There’s this bizarre strategic blunder from banker Baroness Ariane de Rothschild, who features in a front-page story in the Telegraph:

Plastering “Please ignore my big sinister secrets!” across the banner of a major newspaper is such a suicidally bad PR move it’s almost comical, especially from a member of a family who have perfected never appearing in the newspapers.

Combine this with the notably unredacted name-drop of the Rothschilds in the Epstein files:

as you probably know I represent the Rothschilds

…and it makes one suspicious.

And if that doesn’t, well then this surely will – The New York Post publishing a “leaked” list of Bohemian Grove attendees:

Super-secretive Bohemian Grove society members allegedly leaked as who’s who of celebrity elite revealed https://t.co/9Sx2iVeDXo pic.twitter.com/hI0LxReZV5 — New York Post (@nypost) February 26, 2026

Some members of an elite, super-secretive men’s club based in California wine country have allegedly been leaked — with names ranging from former late-night host Conan O’Brien and billionaire former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg to ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt.

BoGro has always been old school Alex Jones (you know, the good Alex Jones, before the shaved head makeover and belligerent Trumpism), for it to wind up on the front page of the Post is just odd.

The list of Epstein-linked resignations is growing, but are any of these names really elite? Or they are political has-beens and disposable non-entities?

The Rothschilds and Bohemian Grove start getting mainstream attention, but it smells of conspiracy bait to me, setting up the paper targets of “the elite” so they can set about knocking them down.