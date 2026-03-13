LIVESTREAM: Iran War – Justifications and Global Implications

IMA members Ryan Cristian, Derrick Broze, James Corbett, Catherine Austin Fitts, Charlie Robinson, Steve Poikonen, Kit Knightly and Hrvoje Moric talk about the on-going war in Iran.

They discuss

💢the alleged political “justifications”

💢whether or not Iran is a member of “the club”

💢how the conflict serves the Great Reset

💢the implications for the global economy…

…and more.

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