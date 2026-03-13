LIVESTREAM: Iran War – Justifications and Global Implications
IMA members Ryan Cristian, Derrick Broze, James Corbett, Catherine Austin Fitts, Charlie Robinson, Steve Poikonen, Kit Knightly and Hrvoje Moric talk about the on-going war in Iran.
They discuss
💢the alleged political “justifications”
💢whether or not Iran is a member of “the club”
💢how the conflict serves the Great Reset
💢the implications for the global economy…
…and more.
You can read the Independent Media Alliance mission statement HERE and view past panels HERE.
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Wow pro Trump again.
Catherine Austin Fitts
32 minutes, 41 seconds
what???????? never once did they think that if they was to head to Iran, that the oil would not go up, fujck of with this americium shilling.
Kit Knightly selling the 2020 revamp of TRUMP is being played again.
32 minutes, 51 seconds
Lets me get this right, they organize a war, run the banks, elected politicians and but with all the tek they have they did not forecast the outcome on what happens…oil, foods, prices.
LOL
The NBA’s replaced Atlanta’s Magic City Night with Israel appreciation night on March 16th.
Alex Jones was correct the Moslems do really run hollywood.
Scott Bessent – the US Treasury Secretary gave an interview, in which half way through it, a suited person interrupted the interview, to tell him the president needed to see him immediately, on return Bessent looked visibly shaken, and stumbled through the rest of the interview.
anyway its not just Netanyahu that’s not been seen in public since the strike, Ben Gvir has also disappeared from the public gaze.
Lol – you do get that it’s just reality tv drama, right?
If the WH or whoever didn’t want that to be seen it wouldn’t be. They would cut the broadcast or just wait for it to be over. Like they used to do in the old days when things were a bit more real, or at least grown up. It was so obviously done just to keep the dramatic tension going, because it’s all being played for an audience these days, and a pretty dumbass fluoridated audience at that.
There’s lots of speculation online – that Netanyahu has been killed in an Iranian strike on his office -he (Netanyahu) hasn’t been seen in public since the strike.
Come on Americans. Is it not about time you got up off your arse and got that fat fkn arsehole out the Shitehouse. And while you’re at it throw those Zionist bankers at the FED to the dogs.
I watched Trump at a rally the other day. With all his supporters ( day out from the asylum) cheering him on. Which one of you lot would cheer USA USA, today. We are all sick of watching Captain America saving the world. Fk him. Its down to you the ordinary Americans to understand Its Israel pulling your plunker, and do something about it.