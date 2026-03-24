“Called It!” – Iran War turning Climate Change into a “national security emergency”

Last month, within hours of the launch of “Operation Epic Fury”, I was writing that this war would loop back around to climate change…
Extending from that, almost certainly, will be climate change/renewable energy narrative arguing that the price of oil is “too volatile” and our reliance on fossil fuels is “causing death and destruction” and that climate change is an “international security emergency”.
It was, without undue immodesty, a fairly safe bet, but the press wasted no time in proving it correct.
And now the Secretary General of the United Nations is reinforcing the point:
In this age of war our addiction to fossil fuels is destabilizing the climate, global economy & global security.
Now more than ever, we must accelerate a just transition to renewable energy.
Renewables deliver climate security, energy security & national security. pic.twitter.com/TrphJ2Zwa2
— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) March 23, 2026
The pro-renewable agenda was clear immediately, with thousands of terribly unoriginal people saying “there’s no solar panels stuck in the strait of hormuz”, or variations on that theme.
We got dozens of headlines blaming the war directly on oil and our “addiction” to fossil fuels. Funnily enough, what was subtext in 2003 is now overt in 2026.
But there’s more to it than just pushing renewables, the agenda is to define the war in Iran as a “climate change war”, a conflict that was somehow inevitable because of our over-reliance on fossil fuels and – more disparately – the increasingly unstable climate making people desperate.
And, having established that climate change is directly responsible for starting wars, it’s only a short step to directly tie “climate change” to “national security”.
As I wrote on Twitter/X, this is much more than just semantics. Just like linking “climate change” with “pandemics” makes it a public health issue, linking it with war makes it a national security issue. The propaganda of word association and definitions has legislative implications.
So the discourse continues to force the association.
The World Economic Forum published a short video a couple of days ago titled “How climate change is becoming a global security issue”.
Greenpeace is publishing articles arguing the switch to renewables should “be understood as a security and resilience strategy”.
George Monbiot is writing in the Guardian that “The two emergencies – political and environmental – are one. We need to put ourselves on an anti-war footing with the urgency that nations have traditionally put themselves on war footings: an emergency programme to get fossil fuels out of our lives.”
A “war footing” being needed to push through the “security strategy” of urgently switching to “green” energy would result in vast amounts of “emergency funding” transferred from public to private hands.
Elsewhere, academics are publishing papers predicting “climate wars”, where they reference the changing climate as a “force multiplier” driving water shortages and mass migration. These issues may cause outbreaks of violence; therefore, the argument goes, climate change is starting wars.
Australian governmental reports are branding climate disinformation a “national security threat”.
If climate change is a national security issue, then does climate “denial”, become sedition? Or treason? Does that require legal punishment? Perhaps censorship? Rationing worked in World War II, will it work in World War Climate as well?
In the end, once climate change is a threat to national – or international – security, then governments can invoke emergency war powers in order to deal with it. And they will.
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The ‘nonce’ is still working
The ‘pending’ is still working.
Progress…
Biggest secret than the climate warriors always hide: the US army is the biggest CO2 producer on this planet; others military won’t be far behind. The fires of war create plenty of extra heat.
The Stone Age ideal for others of woke Western middle class is coming closer by the day.
Right on time for your article, Ofcom does a 180 degree turn and decides ‘climate denial’ might be worth a censor’s touch.
And now, the link…
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2026/mar/24/ofcom-complaints-climate-change-denial-talktv-talk-radio
Meanwhile follow the money . AI the shift in western economic growth. UBI Further narrative control and western civilisation is being shriveled pruned atrophied . Baluchastan Pakistan. Narrative at present is that Pakistan is the diplomatic pipe line . Marines still sailing. Anyone with a scintilla of intellectual honesty will tell you if you are going to strike from the ground prepare not publicize. Missiles are still falling in Tel -Aviv. (Concrete) Lebanon has been carpeted bombed since 1976. Every Israeli land expansion has happened due to Israeli aggression. British mandate fulfilling Balfour accord promising land to a religion. Suez Crisis1957 Q!967. 1973 Golan Heights. 911. How many million West Asians have died since 1947. (WTF religion not people. Roman Catholics The absurdity of it all I don’t believe in God . By the way God promised us this land. Albert Camus the great absurdist told us as much). Narrative control follow the money.
POST SCRIPTUM: Polymarket bets billions of dollars were made pre FEB 28th. Same thing just occurred prior to mondays opening of a the fraud free market futures contracts paper fugazi world of late stage financialized capitalist economics.
DCOIUS IN FONDO. In the old days as far back as 1900’s similar above mentioned events would have been investigated and prosecuted throughout western countries like Italy Germany France England Canada USA. Breaches of fiduciary trust ,insider trading, manipulation. Name it .
DESTROY THE DOLLAR- extract asmuch from the proles.Inflation anyone. Fuel scarcity.
AI the savior. at present rates it already uses 60 percent of our enrgy and water supply.
IPSO FACTO; Math Does not lie facts are facts math is math.
Stock up on ur popcorn sit back cause COVID style psy-ops are going into effect.
Ipso facto 2019 repo market august going into meltdown self implosion.
Why declare March 13th world emergency. Roll over bond insurers due next day costing trillions not billions.
FOLLOW THE MONEY. Nufin to do with Trump , The narrative is part of the steering committee. . Israel and everything bombs. Just like the Korean war get rid of old ordinance kill people destroy rebuild. Its been their MO for at least a century. Concrete bulldozers .
They ran out of places to bomb in North Korea with in the first 8 months. North Koreans were reduced to living in caves. with in a year. The Soviet airforce entered at the time acvcording to the narrative for huma
itarian reasons. War and humanitarian being used in the same sentence.
The wealth transfer is still occurring. Money is going west to east.
Western post modern capitalism is dying as we speak. Shortages were created becuase it was baked into the cake . For 40 odd years Iran bad we good .
ISrael having so called nuclear bombs. Baked into the cake Israel is still being bombed . Iran is still being bombed. Enrgy and supply chains have been effected for the next 6 months. Stress fractures in global laissez -faire economics is pearing its ugly head.
“Hello Bacteria, Goodbye Viruses !!”
Seems bacteria are being moved Center Stage to star in the Leading Role of
‘The Next Pandemic’ production…
During the past coupla decades the world has learned of the major role gut
bacteria play in hoomin’s health, along with hearing some of the germs can be
bad, bad, bad for hoomin’s health by becoming as threatening as Godzilla by
mootating into Superbugs – yes, they mootate etc like viruses, too.,.
The advantage of bacterial pandemics over viral pandemics is the ‘No Virus’
mob cant make a stand with “Bacteria have never been isolated, so it cant be
claimed bacteria exist’ !!
The timely arrival of The Kent Meningitis B bacterial infection…
This year’s Oscar winner was a hint:
‘One Battle After Another’
Dumb USA/Israeli mafia fighting for control of the oil in Venezuela and the ME when WEF is telling us that oil is yesterday’s survival mechanism. Makes sense? Ask Cuba what they think.
Remember children, government is your enemy, only bad corrupt people work for the government, the good people are outside government but mostly comatose or claiming that they have no power to change anything. Remember how those nice doctors turned into dictators during COVID; that’s government for you.
expect fuel rationing, and (after due public shame on some bad guys taking more than just their share) Digital-ID Fuel Rationing.
It will have a nicer Orwellian name, anyway
(sometimes I wonder if writing such articles, and posting such comments like mine, may in fact contribute to “the algorithm” elaborating for rising acceptance/ psychological readiness for the next step.. )