Palaver and Parable: Trump’s Babble

“All lies and jests
Still a man hears what he wants to hear
And disregards the rest”
“The Boxer,” Paul Simon
Listening to Donald Trump is like staring at a record spinning on a turntable and finding your mind spinning with your eyes. Something playing here makes you feel crazy, not in the Patsy Cline sense of her singing “Crazy” about lost love, but in the sense of the song’s original title – “Stupid” – according to Willy Nelson, who wrote it.
Trump is like the mobster Vincent Gigante who walked around Greenwich Village in slippers, pajamas, and a bathrobe in an effort to convince federal prosecutors that he was crazy. Trump’s babble is a similar act. Only a very stupid person would be fooled by it. The Iranians are not stupid, nor should we be.
His latest palaver came yesterday morning when, after days of threatening to “obliterate” Iran’s power grid if it didn’t open the Strait of Hormuz within forty-eight hours, he now says he is postponing such strikes for five days since the U.S. and Iran have held “productive conversations.” He said:
I have instructed the Department of War to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a five-day period, subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions.
Shortly after, Iran denied any such negotiations were taking place. Iranian PRESSTV’s headline read: “We negotiate with enemies with impact-driven strikes,” as it pounded Israel with waves of missiles.
One’s forgettery would have to be operating at full-speed to forget Trump’s past use of “negotiations” as a cover for attacking Iran. He is a treacherous liar and this is probably another blatant delaying tactic that will last a day or two or maybe even five.
This becomes especially true as Simplicius and others report that the U.S 82nd Airborne “have gotten their deployment papers,” and Marines are heading for Iran and that Pakistan may be secretly staging U.S. troops to enter Iran from the east.
On February 27, the day before the US/Israel attacked Iran, I asked “Is it just a coincidence that as Trump amasses military strike forces to the west and south of Iran, Pakistan attacks Afghanistan, which countries line the 950 mile eastern border of Iran?”
In response to such attacks, Trump said, “Pakistan [that has 170 or so nuclear warheads] is doing terrifically well.”
When the U.S. mainstream press reports that Trump is weighing his options for troops inside Iran, you can be quite certain he has already decided to do so. I have just heard from a friend that his military son has gotten all his shots and his unit is being deployed. To where? He can’t say.
This war is moving inexorably toward a most dangerous phase, and as Americans and growing numbers of U.S. soldiers oppose it, the chance of a false flag attack in the U.S. to generate outrage toward Iran from Americans grows with it. Former CIA analyst Ray McGovern has just warned of that possibility.
For years, the general consensus among the mainstream and the independent media has been that Trump’s rise twice to the presidency has been a break with tradition because he is so bizarre a character with no political experience, etc. This assessment has come from those who love or hate him. I have argued the opposite for years: that he is an establishment figure from the start, dressed in costume, so to speak. Few have agreed. I recently wrote:
Some say that is because he is a complete anomaly and was able to twice become president by some strange twist of fate. If that is so, it would be the first and second time in modern history that it happened. A man with no political experience, a comical reality-tv joke, a bombastic fat party boy with weird dyed hair who talks like a version of an East Coast Valley Girl, a womanizer, a very wealthy New York real estate wheeler and dealer, etc. gets the votes of middle Americans who are losing their farms and factory jobs and are angry at the government. All sorts of explanations have been given for this “anomaly,” except that it was not one, except in appearance.
Now it seems that others may be coming around to the same opinion. In a recent article, Seeing Trump Clearly, Craig Murray, the former British diplomat, author, and Scottish human rights activist, who attended and reported on Julian Assange’s extradition trial, wrote:
It is comforting to see Trump as a buffoon, to accept the facade he presents of a blustering and ill-educated ignoramus, who swings wildly between policy options, and who does not understand the world of geopolitics.
But that is nonsense.
Although Trump seems to be a clown, Murray says, it would be a terrible mistake to take seeming for being, for Trump is vicious and very dangerous and wholly intent on destroying the Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, Iran and the Iranians, while supporting Israel’s takeover of Lebanon and Syria for Greater Israel and the United States.
Yes, it is true that Trump and his venal family are also making a financial killing swinging deals throughout the Middle East, but his policies are part of a long-term U.S. strategy. Most importantly, Murray writes [my emphasis]:
It is essential not to lose sight of the bipartisan nature of the United States’ long term plan. In a very real sense Trump is continuing – if greatly accelerating – the policy under Biden, who protected and enabled the Genocide in Gaza. The success of this US policy is phenomenal. Just consider that only 18 months ago the Zionist “Presidents” al-Jolani of Syria and Aoun of Lebanon were not in power. Both were brought to power as a result of US-aligned military action, by Israel against Hezbollah and by the CIA- and MI6-sponsored HTS forces. Put in place by Biden, they are now central to Trump’s strategy.
The same could be said for the bipartisan nature of the U.S. strategy toward the Ukrainian proxy war against Russia and the aggressive moves toward China, forecast ten years ago by the late great journalist John Pilger with his powerful documentary, The Coming War on China.
The other evening a man went for a walk around his residential neighborhood in a small very liberal (Democratic Party ) New England town. He encountered no one except a squirrel, a few crows, and a host of black vultures circling overhead.
As he was turning back home, a man emerged from the side door of a large house that had been posting the Ukrainian flag since February 2022. He recognized the man as the one who had donated a large cache of books about the CIA, Russia, Philip Agee (former CIA dissident), etc. to the local library.
The man started scattering jelly beans on the lawn. The walker asked him what he was doing and the man said he was doing it to keep the Iranians from invading. The walker said, “But the Iranians aren’t invading.” To which the man replied, “See, it’s working. The Russians are afraid of jelly beans.”
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Well, but Russia is trying to compete with Trump and MAGA in stupidity.
A Delegation from Kremlin have recently been in Washington to “talk it over and make friendship”, while bombs and rockets are raining down in Russia destroying Airports and more.
The ordinary Russian are outraged, but the Russian MP’s dont care and live in another world. https://katyusha.org/telegram-katyushi/itogi-poezdki-delegatsii-gosdumy-v-vashington-mozhno-svesti-k-dvum-zayavleniyam-g-na-nikonova-vo-per.html
Trump could possibly be a non-conventional sociopolitical Genius.
… Think about it …
(Asymmetrically)
There’s these two guys with Big Egos, Huge Big Egos. If the big one decided
to take a hit to his Pride by declaring “Victory !” and walking away from The War,
he’d be cheered and eulogised down through the coming ages as A Truly Big Man.
The other guy cant take a hit to his Pride, declare “Victory !’ and walk away
from The War he started as a prison cell awaits him, and he dont want to hang
himself like That Guy Epstein hanged himself…
We all know how hard it is to take a hit to our Pride, and so The War drags on…
If That Guy hadnt wrote “All The World’s A stage”, would so many
now think everything is ‘scripted’ ?
The slogan ‘From the river to the sea’ was ok when used by Is***lis, but
was declared ‘antisemitic’ when Palest****ns appropriated it.
So is “Iran has a right to defend itself’ ‘antisemitic’ ?
The Proles are pissed off, but is it enough to cause real change?
https://scheerpost.com/2026/03/29/no-kings-8-million-rally-against-trump-in-largest-single-day-protest-in-us-history/
Probably 7.5 million of them believe the democratic party is the answer.
“Dont follow leaders,
watchout for bellwethers,
……” …. Dylan ?
TweedleDEM and TweedleDUMBER.😝
If Trump send 1 million into Iran, and we send these 8 million into Washington – we have a change.
Palaver, parable and babble: perfectly describes Trump in three words. Also, a great headline for this piece!
For all those deniers out there:
Russia Warns Situation At Bushehr Nuclear Plant Deteriorating After 3rd Airstrike In Ten Days On Friday Iran informed the International Atomic Energy Agency that Bushehr nuclear power plant was struck by US-Israeli attacks for the third time since the start of the war.
At the same time, the head of Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom has confirmed that the situation continues to deteriorate; however, there’s as yet been no damage to the operating reactor and no release of radiation reported. It was the third strike in just ten days.
The Kremlin has newly accused Washington and Israel of putting the whole region in danger, and further of harming the cause of nuclear non-proliferation globally.
World War Choking To Death – by John Day MD
I’m glad you Made That Clear and Used Big Scary Bold and Italic. It’s Really Terrifying and I Don’t Think I’ll Get Any Sleep Tonight!
Worser than The Thing Wot Lurks Under Your Bed ?
Russia is outraged………and will shave and do something for civilisation…….tomorrow.
https://youtu.be/euN5Fbju3pQ
I am perhaps very dense so I could not understand the last part, with the jelly beans. Anyone could explain that to me, please?
It’s an old joke..
“I have a lucky rabbit foot that stops elephants attacking.”
“But there are no elephants around here”
“See how well it works…..”
Not really sure why it was included in the article
Dr Who (aka – Tom Baker) used to share brown jelly babies in
some episodes. Never did understand if it was meant as a joke…
The ‘covid’ vaxx saved lotsa people from dying from a non-existent
‘Pandemic (TM)’…
Thanks, I know that joke but I still miss the point with the Iranians and the Russians. I was expecting (instead of the last line with the Russians) just the normal line about the jelly beans working against the Iranians who were not invading. It is not clear if this is also a parable (it was presented as a real fact where the guy strolling at night was the author). Maybe the guy with the jelly beans didn’t know the joke or the parable is about the Russians not helping the Iranians in this, I don’t know. One day I will get it.
No joke. Its reality.
I think the punchline should have been *Iranians* rather than Russians. Otherwise it doesn’t make much sense
Homer and Lisa had a similar encounter:
The Simpsons – S07E23 – The Rock that Keeps Tigers Away
Thanks, I am still investigating. It seems like a minor thing in the fabric of the article but I would be disapointed if it is just a typo. I learned at the OffG to try and see beyond the corner (I have a joke about that but I leave it for another time).
I don’t think this guy knows what “palaver” means.
What the Trumps say is obfuscation. What they do is all that matters. As we can see today, policy, laws, previous expected protocols, are all meaningless, not because they serve no purpose, but because the sociopath-climber-winner-class that assumes positions of authority, through vote, trust or appointment, totally ignores, anything or anyone, as an authority over their behaviors. The PTB have discovered they have created a system where the 99% have no access to having authority over the acts of government, corporations or the rich. The PTB do whatever they want with impunity.
Go to a demo like yesterdays No Kings demos and look at the signs people carry. They say honestly what protesters believe. And many are sadly superficial, responding to what the Trumps say, not what they do. I try to talk those folks through what has actually happened. That these war+profits-for-them & poverty+death-for-us scripts have kept repeating via both Parties since WW2. Groundhog Day every day. The PTB have instituted, in the US, through 50+ years, a modern settler colonialism, a false consciousness so dense and self-policed, it seems impenetrable. One elder woman’s sign said “Give Love”. She said she’s only for-things not against-things. She said that Mother Teresa would go to a Peace rally but not to an Anti-War rally. My town has lawn signs everywhere saying “Be Kind”. They never seem to analyze what truly being kind is, for acts by government or commerce. Politeness seems the desired criteria for social interaction. But what is “kind” about starting wars with zero provocation? What about homelessness? Escalating wealth disparity in the richest country on Earth? Police killing the innocent? Military genocidally creating failed states ripe for pillage? Sanctions creating power outages, poverty, and misery for a country that has NEVER threatened the US? Invasion, kidnapping, and Star Chamber trial of a sovereign leader of a country that has never threatened the US? Perceiving what the US actually does seems a step to far for the winning settler mindset to contemplate, even though in plain view everyday.
I also spoke to a woman psychologist who said that she never accepted the idea that evil existed in the world until this administration’s demonry. I pointed out that things have been going along like this, from both Parties, forever. War & Empire, at home and abroad, is the agenda of the 1%. Once one accepts this, we can all direct our energy to what WE WANT, rather than what they trap us in.
The Trumps do as they’re told.
Democrats Suffer Complete MELTDOWN as NO Kings Protest Collapse Nationwide
Geriatric boomers + young people without clue….
The question is then – why doesn’t anyone talk back? Presumably Trump is either a deliberate distraction or actually articulates what the people behind the scenes are saying too. The thing is that no military strategist gives their war plans in advance, even against a relatively weaker adversary like Iran. That’s why the Allies pumped out so much disinformation before D Day in 1944. I think it is quite possible that Trump is being deliberately fed duff information, possibly as an excuse to make him a scapegoat later. It is also possible he really does have qualms, and has refused, behind the scenes, to front a previous escalation.
Trump’s family are deeply entrenched in Israeli affairs with Kushner and Trump’s daughter etc. Thats enough for me to realize, that is the ME questions we cant rely on Trump.
I think its a bit bigger than that. Maybe its the world.
Ok if we try this one, the world. Why would Trump wish to be President?
If I were him and ambitious with visions, what would I do?
Trump promised before he was elected he would Make America Great Again and make up with Deep State. So?
What if Trump is playing 5’th dimensional chess and know he must destroy MIC before America can be Great again?
He must know US has a debt which can never be paid. He must also know US can never be Great by conquering the whole globe military.
Its just a thought. I dont trust this line very much either.
During COVID, we witnessed many fail the mental fitness test.
Sorry to tell you yet again , we have another author on this site who can’t tell fake from fiction.
During this World War III, have we seen any evidence of bombs?
Apart from Israeli dancers on tic tok and CGI and fake smoke and fireworks,
have we seen any evidence of a war ? You know, like the wars we see in films?
Surely, the biggest war of our lifetime, this war – Islam versus Christianity- started by the only democrat in the Middle East so they can usher in this other mental fitness test called Jesus.
Surely , if we have our minds and are this awake, an aptitude test
should be easy to pass.
So many have failed.
I wont be entertaining this type of mental illness.
This war is as fake as the Queran and biblical character called mohamam and bejesus/yarwua and the covid variants.
Do you have any proof for that, i.e., that the Iran war is fake. Like real tangible proof with names and stuff? Of is this just a fucking feeling that there is some Great Oz or Oz’s behind a curtain calling the shots for their New World Order?
This question has been posed on a number of occasions and to date none has been provided.
Your proof is the same MSM that lie’s? or the same MSM alt media that shills lies.>?
When Ben shillpio or any of the 100.000 shills on line selling this as real signs up to fight then I might take it maybe tiny winy bit truthful.
Until then it is like covid.
The reality of what is being shown doesn’t add up.
It has already been scientific proven that God as a Creation force exist. Even a nuthead like Peter Thiel and an unholy person like Bill Gates admit and recognizes it.
It has also been proven that Jesus Christ existed and John his brother inherited and continued the organisation he left.
Ok so you believe otherwise. But this is not interesting for us what you believe when we know otherwise, see?
Surely not the same science that proves virus’s are real, space is real and nukes are real!!
I so DONT trust that science.
t.
Proven by the same people who peddle virus’s. nukes, spaces. moon landing and dinosaurs!
Such a trustworthy source.
Not proven by the same people who peddle virus’s. No, wrong again.
Neither Einstein, nor Flew, nor Fyodor, all professors within their areas peddle virus’s, nor are they religious people.
By Scientific agreed tests and methods. DNA counts as the ultimate proof of Design. Some Intelligent unity must have designed it.
Same if you walk on the streets and suddenly find an arm-watch and take it up and look at it.
Your first thought when you look at it: “Some intelligent feature must have designed this arm-watch”. An ape, bird, giraffe, mouse, cant have done a work like this.
If you belong to the Darwin gang, you cant claim this arm-watch came here all by itself during development of millions of years, or through apes and neanderthal. The arm-watch was designed, by whom?
All right , ask yourself the same question: “Who designed the flowers, the poodle dog, who designed yourself, a woman?”.
DJ Trump, the disrupter of woke Anglo parties and their hanger-ons in Germany and France, therefore bad / crazy / borish / etc. Biden and Harris that was the dream team.
Trump: “My fellow Americans,
LEND Me, Your EAR… ” 👀 🤣
Yes, of course, Trump babbles and rambles like a complete idiot, but I don’t find his idiocy any worse than that of Obama, Biden, GW Bush, or even Reagan. Clinton tried to talk intelligently but if you listen carefully it was the same old presidential obfuscation.
US presidents are always more about just saying things that the media can quote and that confuse issues, rather than clarifying them. The reason for this is that US presidents are figureheads or sock puppets of a ruling elite or Deep State who make the real decisions. Presidents are on a “need to know basis” and most often the ruling elites judge that they don’t need to know very much.
Trump is an arrogant son of a bitch — that is for sure. This is how many wealthy power brokers in NY are. Obama played a game of trying to seem like a lowly mid-western guy, always talking about “folks” and folksy things. All of it is an act or a performance.
As the comments from Craig Murray at the end make clear, the performance is just a throw away. US foreign policy remains the same as it has been for 250 years. The US is an empire and all empires kill millions and millions of people around the world. No US president will challenge fixed US policy — except for maybe two. Kennedy challenged the developing permanent war in SE Asia. He was removed from the presidency by a bullet to the head. Nixon challenged Cold War against both Russia and China, with “detente” with the first and a personal visit with Mao in Beijing. He was taken out by an FBI frame up over some Watergate silliness.
All other presidents know the cost of failing to perform their assigned roles.
Excellent article – this next phase of the illegal war on Iran – the invasion of Iran, will be a step up from carpet bombing schools, hospitals and residential areas in Tehran, and the surrounding areas.
I’m reminded of Leningrad and Stalingrad – the wars of attrition in these cities, which eventually saw the real heroes of WWII the Russians expel or capture the invading force. No doubt Trump will have some excuse ready if it turns out like that in Iran – it will all be Nato countries fault
Remember 2022 when Russia started this round of the war by invading Ukraine to de-Nazify it? How did that work out?
One excellent way to collapse the Ukr regime and de-Nazify the hell out of the region might have been to cut off Ukr’s energy supply or stop paying them to transit the oil to Europe. How did that work out?
Do these anomalies not pique your curiosity? Do you read the excellent work of Riley Waggaman? I recommend it to you.
“Remember 2022 when Russia started this round of the war by invading Ukraine to de-Nazify it?? How did that work out? “
Drone Footage Shows Huge Gravesites Of Ukrainian Soldiers | RFE/RL Exclusive
‘ Ukraine Has Lost 1.7 Million Military Personnel at War, New Files Confirm: ‘Several Generations’ Gone
Leaked military files have confirmed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost more than 1.7 million troops, including both those killed and missing, since the outbreak of full scale hostilities between the country and Russia in February 2022.
A digital card index acquired by hacker groups from Ukraine’s Chief of Staff has provided details on dead or missing personnel, including their names, details of their deaths, and personal data of their families.
The information indicates that 118,500 personnel were killed or went missing in 2022, 405,400 in 2023, 595,000 in 2024 and 621,000 so far in 2025, which corroborates with a growing body of evidence which has emerged over more than three years that attrition rates have increased tremendously and unsustainably.
Commenting on the information, Ukrainian member of parliament Artem Dmytruk reported:
“The lists of the missing today contain more than a million people, and of course these people are most likely dead, while their families remain in complete ignorance. The situation is tragic, the situation is frightening.” ‘
Ukraine Has Lost 1.7 Million Military Personnel at War, New Files Confirm: ‘Several Generations’ Gone
And to fill the losses.
forced mobilization – YouTube
Radio Free Europe is Military Intelligence Radio. George Soros tool. Propaganda.
Yes 4 years of bombing transformer stations and generators and killing young men in Ukraine, to make elderly, lonely mothers and unemployed Ukrainians freeze without electrical light to do the regime change in Kiev. F… you Russia.
So Climate change, sustainability, and protecting the environment must be a joke. These fkrs are destroying everything: the planet, our kids, our minds, our pockets, our freedom, our supposed rights.
The fat, orange fkr and his band of arseholes and Zionist advisers might be saying, ‘look Donald, we have you on our Epstein (Mossad) tapes, shagging all those trafficked women and kids, and you just need to do what you’re told.’, my opinion of course. But its all becoming more and more obvious. Either our leaders are psycho morons or aliens, there is no other choice.
Lol – 77th alert much?
“Hello fellow humans let’s all go hate on Trump for being evil and dissing climate change” 🤣🤣🤣
You forgot to be outraged over Trump’s lack of women’s liberations and Trump’s lack of funding of gay’s green economy.
When you consider what it is at stake for the US should the Iranians stick to their
Non-Negotiable List, you’ll realise Trump The Resolute is ‘jammed between a rock and a
hard place’. So to remain Global Hegemon the US has no choice but to bomb Iran’s energy infrastructure thus triggering Iran’s stated intention to destroy the oil infrastructure and
de-sal plants of all the US vassals in the ME, and especially damage further The Only ME
Democracy – (Yes, even perfidious Is***l will be sacrificed !)…
Trump The Resolute is praying Iran will give the US a small concession so the US can
“Withdraw With Honour” ( as per Vietnam), and then rely on The Only Democracy In The ME
to carry-on The Good Fight, same as it uses Ukraine to fight The Russians…
So this might be The Last Easter when i can use my own money to buy Easter eggs (chocolate
— of course. None of those Unhealthy Sugary ones we used to love when kids), and Hot Cross
buns, both which i expect will be banned in The New World Order because they’re a Threat To
The Planet, or which i cant afford because my UBI barely covers my basic vittle purchases…
I keep wondering what it will take for some of you “existential war” believers to address all the evidence that fatally undermines this hypothesis.
It’s abundantly clear at this point, as observed by multiple OffG authors and commenters, that this war was conceived, not to be won by either side, but to serve an agenda, and that agenda is equally clearly the very same one that covid was contrived to serve.
Your life will be directly affected by this agenda my friend, whether you choose to ignore it or not. Allowing yourself to be fatally distracted by the vague and elusive stories of war is doing exactly what “they” want from you.
Can you please enlighten the rest of us to who “they” are?
(And what they want)
You don’t need to give a list of names and addresses of the criminals involved to know that a crime has been committed.
Are you a bot ?
Answered in another thread. As your attention span is so short, the answer is NO.
The above author believes this as real.
Yes, but there are several others who don’t, most notably the editor himself Kit Knightly whose numerous articles on the subject you will find by browsing.
So why be so obtuse about it? If it’s abundantly clear, exactly who “conceived it, what proof is there that it’s not to be “won by either side”, what exactly is the agenda, and who exactly is collaborating and how to pull this off”. Where is “all the evidence”? Got any links or anything those of us on the fence can go look at and educate ourselves?
At this stage it seems pointless to bother replying since the facts have all been pointed out to you numerous times and you simply refuse to acknowledge them, never mind try to refute them. You are not on the fence, you are 100% on one specific side of the fence.
There are articles both on this site and linked from here that offer evidence of what the agenda is (impossible to believe you don’t know this by now) and how creating a forever war assists in achieving it. Since you come here often why don’t you read them.
Oh bullshit. I’ve seen no “facts” proving the Iran is fake, no one is trying to win, etc. Point out one, because I must have missed it. From what I can see, you and others are talking in generalities without specific names and how it’s actually done. I wouldn’t be here talking about Greater Israel and the zionist plague on the planet if I wasn’t open minded, so if I saw actual evidence, I would recognize and consider it. This looks to me like a concerted effort to cover up the zionist role and agenda. How’s that for CT?
correction: “Iran war”,
So presumably you think it’s just galactic levels of incompetence that made the US start a pointless war for reasons no one can comprehend that somehow within mere weeks results in huge hikes in oil prices, Iran to start trading in the yuan and America losing most of its ME bases?
Do you not find anything even slightly improbable in this narrative?
You don’t think even an incompetent military with a budget more than ONE HUNDRED times larger than Iran’s could probably police a stretch of water 25 miles wide and keep it open – if it really wanted to?
You’re not curious why they don’t even seem to have tried? Why the closure of Hormuz is treated in the press as simply inevitable – even if the war ends?
Do you think it’s just a coincidence that the very strategy discussed for years by the Rockefellers etc of building up the east as a new power base is now exactly what seems to be happening?
Aren’t you even a little bit curious why all the major geopolitical events since 2020 seem to follow the same pattern?
Why everything trends to the shutdown of western industry and wealth creation?
All this amounts to a big fat zero for you?
No questions?No doubts?
“A pointless war”, a war “No one can comprehend”…
Starting from that premise you can impose whatever framing,
whatever interpretation that tickles your fancy on the ‘war’…
It also indicates a lack of understanding right off the bat.
None of that proves a damn thing, it’s all conjecture and naive at that, no offense. First of all, the US didn’t start the war, Israel did and zionist Israel is obviously behind it. It’s not pointless to them because they have an agenda, which does in the end include the Great Reset and/or a New World Order. It’s not that hard to comprehend because they’ve been planning it for over a century. Also, you would have to be knowledgeable of the Straight and Iran’s military capabilities as well as US capabilities. It would be a disaster if the US tried to take over the Straight, Iran is extremely heavy with missiles and the US casualty count would not be acceptable. Iran is actually winning this war so far.
Whilst Israel certainly wants Iran’s influence and terrorist operations curbed, it is not behind any “Great Reset and/or a New World Order”, whatever that may be. Perhaps you can enlighten me? You sound much like ‘Robber Baron’ and “they” who apparently control us all
It certainly isn’t new that the zionists have been the leading advocates for the New World Order. Goes back to before WWI. So it’s not Israel per se, it’s who controls Israel, and as it goes, the US political system. Ever heard of Bernard Baruch?
So ya, we’re “controlled” all right, it’s a different take on what others here are suggesting/avoiding.
And no, Israel doesn’t want Iran’s influence and terrorist operations curbed, they want Iran destroyed for control of the ME and their chosen people delusion of Greater Israel.
It is a little bit simpler than that. Trump is a megalomaniac and Americans are stupid and greedy. Trump thought his incompetent military could bluff their way through to an Iranian surrender. But now that hasn’t worked, America is doing it’s usual thing after starting a war – run away with it’s tail between it’s legs, leaving it’s allies in the lurch.
How the hell is it “a concerted effort to cover up the zionist role and agenda”? Israel is of course going right along with everything.
And sure, if it makes you feel better, let’s say all the movers and shakers of the mulitpolar techno-fascist state are zionists. A lot of them are certainly Jews, if that matters to you. Call them anything you like, just wake up and see the plan and start resisting it.
You are a shill. Israel is not “going along” with anything. Israel is directing everything. The US is its employee. Can’t comprehend this, the US being so big and Israel so small? Then you do not know anything about how the world works and so should not be heeded for a moment.
Now I am conflicted. I was agreeing with you until this “I wouldn’t be here talking about Greater Israel and the zionist plague on the planet if I wasn’t open minded”
To be generous, I will assume you are uninformed, rather than racist.
LOL, man. You know I’m not uninformed. And cut the racist crap. Sounds too hasbarish.
Some people need a saviour, they hope that out of all these regimes there are some good guys. Someone they can get behind.
I believe that the controllers will indeed rustle up a (false) hero when the time is right to corral the human cattle into their pre-planned solution, whether it be a physical human being(s) or they manufacture something else.
When all is said and done, accepting personal responsibility and acting accordingly is the only saviour that we can rely on.
Stay firm!
“At that time many will turn away from the faith and will betray and hate each other, and many false prophets will appear and deceive many people.
Because of the increase of wickedness, the love of most will grow cold, but the one who stands firm to the end will be saved‘” (Matthew 24:10-13).
I’ll bet that’s not part of The Old Testament. Just doesnt gel
with all its celebrated descriptions of ‘smiting ones enemies.’
” It’s abundantly clear at this point,..”
Any evidence to support this view. Rhetoric is not admissible as evidence !
“Then they gathered around him and asked him, ‘Lord, are you at this time going to restore the kingdom to Israel?’
He said to them: ‘It is not for you to know the times or dates the Father has set by his own authority.
But you will receive power when the Holy Spirit comes on you; and you will be my witnesses in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the ends of the earth'” (Acts 1:6-8).
Definitely not Old Testament. Except for the commandments to love
only YHVH, and a bit of love to your mum and dad, does the word
‘love’ actually get any other mentions in the OT ? Maybe it had to be
commanded because it was in short supply amongst the tribes ?
Yes, it’s true, there is a consensus of opinion. a majority opinion.
You only have to look at my up-vote count.
The majority opinion of Westerners is that 2000+ years ago a guy
named Jesus was Crucified. (Most will commemorate it by taking
a day off work next Friday.*)..
There’s a minority who say “IT DIDNT HAPPEN !”
It’s known WHO was behind having the guy murdered, it’s also known
that a few hundred years later some then very powerful people used
the popular memory of the event to as a cover story to advance their
Agenda…
I keep in mind what is happening in the ME separate from how i believe
the Australian government will exploit it to my detriment. The Australian
government is a firm believer in “Dont Let A Crisis Go By Without
Exploiting It To Further An Agenda !”
** Dont know if Off-g will take the day off, though i’ve not read that they
could be mooslins…
Well, if that guy was not crucified, his cult would not have become a religion. So you should thank the perpetrators, if Christianity is your chosen delusion.
‘Julia startled Winston when she said she didnt believe “the vague and elusive stories of war” constantly in the “News”‘…
(‘1984’ by George Orwell ?)…
Or maybe it was:
‘Julia startled Winston when she said she didnt believe we’re at war. “It’s our own government raining missiles down on our ME military basis, just to keep
us frightened.”
(‘1984’ by George Orwell ?)…
I recall reading a book that said “By their actions ye shall know Them.”
President Trump The Resolute has shown himself to be more perfidious than Albion…
I still get a bit of a laugh at his babbling as i did watching watching The Three
Stooges. But when they kicked, hit, punched, twisted each others noses, they were
funny… Trump The Resolute makes me laugh the way i do when demented people.
do their thing. Nowadays i think of Trump The Resolute’s favourite saying whenever
he babbles: “Sad.”
Of course you get a laugh out of Trump’s babbling. That’s what he’s there for! To provide laughs and rage bait for the Left and stupid MAGA soundbites for the deluded elements of the Right.
Congratulations, you’re responding right on cue as anticipated.
I don’t think they will put troops on the ground in Iran, they are just keeping people on the edge of their seats regarding escalation just like they did in Ukraine. It is theatre to give the illusion of a real war, but they are getting everything they want from this psyop at the moment – shutting down the oil trade and wrecking the global economy while spreading fear and bringing in new totalitarian legislation. Getting thousands of troops killed will bring too much backlash
They don’t have to deploy real troops any more than they need to lay real mines. The media narrative that they are there will do as much as is needed. Remember neither side is trying to win.
” Remember neither side is trying to win..”
Trump & Israel’s Shortening Timeline on Iran War – Patrick Henningsen talks with Lt Col Daniel Davis
March 26, 2026 By NEWS WIRE
The longer the war drags on, the worse it is getting for Trump, Israel, the Gulf monarchies, and global economy.
Trump’s half-baked plan to deploy US troops in the Strait of Hormuz would be not only disastrous for Republicans seeking reelection in the midterms, but also risks pulling other regional players like Iraq and Yemen into the fray, as well as great powers like Russia and China.
All for Israel?
All this and more.
Deep Dive host Lt Col Daniel Davis speaks with Patrick Henningsen about the tragic unraveling of US foreign policy in the Middle East, and the disintegration of MAGA at home. Watch:
Trump & Israel’s Shortening Timeline on Iran War – Patrick Henningsen talks with Lt Col Daniel Davis – 21st Century Wire
Henningsen is just spouting the same old reality-defying nonsense fed to him by the disinfo crews assembled to keep the Left in cloud cuckoo land fighting imaginary wars against an imperialism that’s already being dismantled to make room for its next iteration.
Of course MAGA is disintegrating, it was always intended to! The point of the “war” is to accelerate the transfer of the power structure further east.
Henningsen, Bealy et al like to think the empire is being destroyed by anti-imperialist BRICS nations. No, it’s self-destructing as part of the plan to relocate the empire in the east, structured around the yuan.
” Henningsen is just spouting..”
Any evidence to support your thesis or are you spouting ?
In all the time that I used to listen to Patrick Funkychicken during the Convid era, never once did he address the elephant in the room regarding the Plandemic. He only discussed it as a Western regime issue with mandates, jabs and lockdowns. He pretended that the Russian and Chinese regimes never locked down their populations nor injected them with toxic slop in a syringe. It was surreal.
“All for Israel”? Yes, all for Israel!
Remember Israel sits on all the usury loans, Rockefeller, Rothschild, JP Morgan, m.m. and can make “Financial Armageddon” (Carney and King’s).
That is why we should be careful not to hurt Israel’s feelings. Because it could hit you SO hard on your wallet!
That is why I always behave Intelligent on these pages and talk about Israel with respect!!
Of course it is not meant to be won, they will just launch missiles and drones endlessly like they have been doing in Ukraine, keeps the strait closed, the money printer brrrring and the fear propagating
1992 and 16 years later Suddenly Acquired Death Syndrome for unknown reasons. Too old to rock’n roll and too young to die.
I dont buy it and you shouldnt either!
This article should cheer up those who believe that this scripted pantomime is the real deal.
C’mon, the more contradictory childish rantings that emanate from the gob of the Tango Man should raise suspiscions to the authenticity of the whole charade. If that isn’t enough, the Iranians then come back with their one liners and snide remarks.
Do people not remember how domestic and international diplomacy used to be conducted? Carefully chosen words and statements designed to convey messages without causing offence, checked over carefully to ensure that there were no misunderstandings. A time when the public, pre-internet, ironically with less information at their fingertips were more discerning and questioning.
The current behaviour is symptomatic of the reality TV world of lowest common denominator entertainment, now transcribed into the real world. We are now seemingly living in an actor based reality.
The overlords do not care to disguise their disdain for the masses, passing off this Punch and Judy show as so-called geopolitics. Pushing the envelope ever more from the sublime to the ridiculous. I think that they want some of us to know that this is a scripted farce. It also seems to me that they did such a good job of dumbing society down, particularly in the West, that too many people are now beyond reach.
The “war” is a farce with narratives so sparse, contradictory and absurd they could only convince people who have surrendered all their critical faculties to fanatical belief.
Who are the “overlords”. Are they some mysterious entity that we can’t directly identify for some reason, maybe to avoid placing the blame where it really belongs?
Normally I refer to them as the controllers. Who are the ABSOLUTE controllers – I wish I knew.
So I will recycle I comment I have made before on this subject…
As to what you were really alluding to, yes, obviously elements of them are in there (including the Rothschilds) – and some suspect the Rockefellers are cryptos – who have most likely infiltrated or taken over other groups such as Freemasonry and the Jesuits.
Well ya, I’ve seen all that shit for decades now. It’s like CT 101. “It’s the Rothschilds, man!” I try to put things together in practical terms, not “metaphysical” with actual evidence of collaboration and agenda and I just don’t see that other than in broad general terms blaming it on the Rothschilds, et al. Like, how do the actual actions being taken by Israel, Iran, U.S., Russia, China, and others add up to it being fake? I don’t see it. Of course, war is used for various purposes and agendas, but that doesn’t mean “they” are ALL in on some grand scheme to implement the New World Order. At this point I think that’s ludicrous and plays into the hands of the zionists who are manipulating almost everyone. Blame it on some ancient and obscure families and secret organizations. My opinion at this point. And ya, opinions are like assholes, everyone has one.
Having watched the political theatre of USUK (pron. “you-suck”) for many years, I note that the faces change, yet the underlying trajectory remains the same. Seeking the removal of a government implies that the next government will be “better” in some way.
It never is, and hopes are dashed once again.
Frank Zappa nailed it when he said: “Politics is the entertainment division of the military-industrial (medical) complex”.
Frank Zappa also died in a very young age (53). Because he couldnt keep his mouth shut.
Omerta folks. Thats what kept Papa here alive since birth!
Yep. The real Movers and Shakers are sitting back with their Dom Perignon and Beluga and enjoying the $hit$how.
As they always have.