Testing: How to Create a Pandemic of Fake Disease

Last week, I was reading the latest module of the UK’s Covid Inquiry while working on our most recent Covid Factcheck, and I came across this paragraph…
From 24 June 2020, hospitals in England were required to undertake testing of asymptomatic patients upon admission and subsequently
During the “pandemic”, hospitals were testing all patients for Covid – symptoms or no – multiple times.
I found myself wondering if people really see how directives like this one were used to build a pandemic from nothing at all.
With reports of a “new variant” tearing across the United States, I thought now would be a good time to remind people how exactly “Covid” tests worked and what they were for.
Not in the biochemical way. We’re not talking RNA here, we’re talking about psycho-social manipulation: How test protocols can be used to create the impression of a pandemic that doesn’t actually exist.
So, to help people understand – and help those who already understand explain it to others – I wanted to remove all talk of PCR tests and lateral flows and viruses and Covid itself.
Because we’re talking about general mechanics rather than specifics, practical steps which exist outside of nomenclature and, indeed, can be camouflaged by same.
So…
Let’s imagine you’re trying to convince people of the existence of a deadly new disease.
Your major obstacle is that this disease does not exist. And, as such, you know it’s not going to make anybody ill and it’s not going to kill anyone.
But the good news is that every year tens of millions of people do get ill, and millions of those people do die.
Death and disease already exist, so to create the impression your fictional disease also exists all you need is a mechanism that links it to these pre-existing realities.
This mechanism is a “test”.
Your test needs to a follow a simple principle: it needs to reliably return results that can be interpreted as “positive” and “negative”.
Ideally, this process can be draped in scientific terminology that blinds people to how it operates. Still, for the sake of illustration, we’re going to use something simple: Rolling a traditional six-sided die.
To begin with, we will assign a roll of 1 as “positive” (sick), and a roll of 2, 3, 4, 5 or 6 as “negative” (well).
This test is perfect because no matter who takes it, when, or how, it will always produce some “positive” results. It literally can’t do anything else.
Your next job is to connect these results to pre-existing illness, and thus convince everyone that your imaginary disease a) exists, and b) is killing people.
This necessitates two countable metrics:
- Cases: People who become “infected” with the “disease” and recover.
- Deaths: People who become “infected” with the “disease” and die.
Because you know your test will always produce positive results at a given rate, these metrics can be entirely controlled by your implementation of “testing protocols”.
Who you test, where and how often.
You can manipulate the figures further by introducing the concepts of “asymptomatic cases” and, more importantly, “false negative” results.
These concepts can be built into your testing protocols seamlessly, and create an unfalsifiable “pandemic” within weeks of implementation.
Firstly, to create “cases”:
1. Distribute “tests” widely to the civilian population. Encourage their regular use.
2. Everyone who rolls a 1 is “infected” and becomes a “case”.
3. If a “case” displays no symptoms of illness they are an “asymptomatic case”.
4. If a person WITH symptoms of illness rolls anything other than a 1, they have a “false negative” result, they must roll again until they roll a 1.
5. If a “case” repeats the “test” at a later date and gets anything other than 1, they have “recovered”.
6. If a “recovered case” then rolls a 1 again, they are a new “case”.
There, your protocols have now made it so everyone in the wider population with generic symptoms of endemic disease, and millions of people with no symptoms at all, is infected with a disease that is nothing but rolling a 1 on a die.
You have even made it possible for one person to become multiple “cases”.
Now, for deaths the rules are actually simpler:
1. Apply your “test” to everyone admitted to hospital, whether they have symptoms of your made up disease or not.
2. If they roll a 1 they are “infected”, never test them again.
3. If they roll anything other than a 1, test them again the next day or even multiple times per day if necessary. The sicker the patient is, the more often you test them.
4. Define a death from your imaginary disease as “death from any cause after rolling a one”.
Since, by this method, almost everyone in hospital will eventually roll a 1 and become “infected”, and since a great many people admitted to hospital die, you have just ensured your fictitious disease is going to be listed as the cause of death for hundreds of thousands of people who were almost certainly going to die anyway.
Do you see how low effort this method is?
Millions of people who experience either no symptoms at all, or totally routine symptoms they have experienced dozens of times before, will swear to anyone and everyone they were infected with a disease that never existed.
Millions of families who lost someone they know had cancer or Alzheimer’s or heart disease will swear their loved one died of your disease, because it says so on the death certificate.
You have created a pandemic, where only ordinary levels of disease and death ever existed, entirely through a rigged test which altered people’s perceptions.
Now, in relating this back to Covid, I know some will say “but PCRs and lateral flows are not the same as rolling a dice!”, but I would answer: “Aren’t they?”
The comparison to rolling a dice was first made by Catte back in 2021 and it remains perfectly apt. Consider that “testing positive” for “Covid” did not correlate with death or even symptoms.
Do you remember “breathrough cases”? All those people testing positive despite being vaccinated?
Do you remember that vaccinated people were discouraged from testing themselves?
Do you remember that asymptomatic testing was halted after the vaccine roll-out?
Do you remember the goat, the papaya and the engine oil all testing positive?
Do you know why?
Catte does:
“Because the tests don’t work.”
Or rather, they didn’t work the way everyone said they did. They were just a mechanism for producing a result, and that mechanism worked the same if you were sick or well, living or dying, vaxxed or unvaxxed, left-handed or right. A person, a goat, or a piece of fruit.
Just like rolling a dice.
“Covid” involved far more than just testing in the creation of it’s holographic projection of a pandemic, but those tests and concomitant protocols were the backbone of it, and people need to understand how they worked to make something out of nothing.
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Something I saw on Channel 4s Taskmaster
Poop stool, where you have a small stool in front of your toilet, squat, head down, arch back, fully evacuated.
Also, ear -plugs, must have,
The question is: Because of The Oil Crisis will the world run out of jet fuel quick
enough to *Stop The Spread (TM)* by plane of the latest *Variant (TM)* in the US ?
Recall how Last Time *The Variants (TM)* were hitchhiking plane rides and popping
up in capital cities all over the The World on the Same Day ?
Think of all The Grannies lack of jet fuel will save !
Kit, you know you got into trouble with compartuliasiou
thats not how you spell it
you spell it believe
if you believe you are gay.
Banned, check it out !
Hard line from foreign femail admin, no surprise there
As someone put it during the height of the “pandemic,” “if you want Convid to go away, stop testing for it.”
Fuckin A
I saw this morning where someone said you can’t afford to send your daily newsletter any more, is that a true fact?
Alea iacta est – The die is cast
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alea_iacta_est
–
Event 201
https://centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/tabletop-exercises/event-201-pandemic-tabletop-exercise
How did the -un-vaccinated succeed to fabricate a decease which dont exist and then persuade 2/3 of the globe…….to be vaccinated with a deadly vaccine the un-vaccinated also created and fabricated?
I have still not got an answer on this key question to all the problems we sit up to our neck in today. All is silence in zombie land!
Asking a question.
One major detail about the PCR: It was configurable. The more replication cycles, the higher the chance of a positive case. The number of cycles at the start was so high it could find ‘covid’ in outer space, hence the goat, papaya, etc. The WHO recommended lowering the number of cycles around the time of the ‘vaccine’ rollout, if memory serves.
I recall one time back in the thick of covid, when I was on holiday and then came back to the cataclysmic news of a covid outbreak in the workplace in which half the staff had to be off. Everyone was gasping about the terrible time etc. Nobody other than myself asked the only question worth asking: Was anyone actually ill? I was met by a collective stare that suggested I had gone mad. Eventually someone said she had lost her sense of smell. That was it.
All of which convinced me that if the media tells everyone what they will experience in advance, there’s a good chance that a sizable number “really will experience” it!
Brilliant “non-scientific” explanation. Of course, it was only about “how to make it” but hopefully there will be an article about “how it stopped” – suddenly in March 2022 everything was totally relaxed, in all the countries at the same time, like all the viruses floating, mutating and infecting were all dead at once.
All true.
We have some idea of who did it. Dont know exactly but must be mostly agents in corporate conglomerates who somehow have governments in their pockets including in places like Iran and Russia.
Now, why do that? Pharma makers made billions yes, but was that the end-all? Its all great business because now they deal with lost credibility.
What possibilities do we have for motives at end of 2019?
I believe the “why” should be examined through the results:
Concurrent with the arrival of Convid and all it’s associated Paraphernalia was the concept of “The New Normal.”
The announcement was made on Day One that all this shit was here to stay.
Excellently put. And true as true is true. Just one little cavil. I don’t think it was a papaya that tested positive. The article says it was a “pawpaw.” But I’m not sure of that either. I suspect it was some kind of African fruit. Just keeping you honest.
According to the Google machine, the term pawpaw — when used in the context of African fruits — refers to papaya.
It still raises in me a sort of bitter anger mixed with sadness when I rethink about Tanzania’s President John Magufuli and his courageous public stance in the face of an absolute, mass-murdering crime against humanity. He showed plainly and clearly what others were suspecting – that the tests were a sham – and he was dead within a year; from ‘COVID’, obviously.
It will never be proven but if he wasn’t murdered, then JFK is definitely still alive.
We should be building statues to people like Magufuli, who did what most would never dare to do in his position. Instead, praise is often heaped by many on the sycophantic, narcissistic muppets we call ‘leaders’ – while barely anyone outside of the alternative sphere knew about or recalls his political – and perhaps mortal – sacrifice.
Thank you, Mr Magufuli – you were one of a few who helped me and others come to terms with our suspicions and concerns in the face of incredible pressure, just at the time it was needed.
Can you imagine the courage for a President on the public stage?
<em>”There is something happening. I said before we should not accept that every aid is meant to be good for this nation…”
“The equipment or people may be compromised and sometimes it can be sabotaged. That means there is possibility for technical errors or these imported reagents have issues. Probably, the technicians are also bought to mislead.”
“There is a dirty (strange) game being played in these tests…”
“So many times, I have insisted that not everything that you are given is good. There could be people being used, that equipment could be used… but it could also be sabotage because this is warfare.”</em>
Well said Observe, agree with you, and on the flip side of honorable people like John Magufuli, there were people here in Melbourne, including a couple of now former magazine customers who wanted a Statue built to honour the truly loathsome Daniel Andrews for “saving Victoria from the pandemic”!! That bastard had almost a personality cult in this State. And after 6 years there are still people here walking around wearing masks outside.
Dan Andrews: if anyone ever deserved a public flogging in the town square after being stripped of power and position, it was that guy. Him, and his neighbor Cindy Ardern.
The same application was done with foot and mouth, which resulted in passports (vaccination, monthly visits from a government-approved vet) for farmers and cows.
You’re not able to sell a cow without this.
You can’t bring a dog into the country without a vaccination and tests for rabies.
It’s the same testing protocols as COVID.
If you’re going traveling to certain countries, they advise on the travel vaccinations.
Chlamydia has the same test and then the Chlamydia card to pass on to your sexual partners to inform them they may have it.
with Chlamydia testing “asymptomatic cases” is a rebranded indeterminate result!
*HIV/AIDS has the same testing protocol called the Western Blot test.
“asymptomatic cases” is a rebranded AIDS HIV indeterminate result means that the test kit shows a weak positive reaction, perhaps because of an unknown antibody cross-reaction. (better take the tablets just in case)
Covid testing was not new in a sense it been trailed out before and had great results.
I wouldn’t trust the invitation cancer screening test in today’s world.
as they’ve scared bejesus of the gays with Aids HIV and people with cancer
they now have a prevention market and it was tested on the gays.
*PEP (Post-Exposure Prophylaxis) is a time-sensitive, 28-day course of medication to prevent HIV infection after potential exposure.
The inventor of the PCR test stated clearly up front that it was not appropriate or accurate for the proposed use. No one has isolated a pathogenic v clearly enough to show a photograph of one. All they show is a picture of an entire environment of stuff and cannot tell us which part is the v. The tinker toy sphere with sticks and mop ends is an invention-illustration. 25 years ago, vs were never listed as top 10 causes of death in CDC stats. I’m 75 and I can attest to the fact that vs were never discussed in media as cause of death. And that category is actually v and pneumonia. The PCR had a listed less than 50% accuracy designation. Any test that has a less than 50% reliability,, like Kit’s dice roll above, is utterly worthless. Anyone who’s competent in a high school level of understanding the scientific knows this is true. The above is merely a tip of the iceberg of facts that on the face of it indicated that that 2020 event was pure fraud. The fact that “experts” in lockstep pushed narratives, “stories”, that were obviously not reasonable, logical or vaguely useful. and these people are supposed to know the scientific method, is deeply distressing. In fact, it has eliminated any trust I ever had in this system. For anything.
I saw this method, story over fact, being deployed during the Clinton Admin in the 90’s and made this series of detournement collages of the underlying essence of advertising and public messaging…
sandy
BSE, CJD, Foot and Mouth, bTB, Swine Flu, Bird Flu.
On the farm we have been suffering relentless “bio-security” events since long before “covid”. We are currently under “lockdown” bird flu rules which make a nonsense of free-range poultry farming.
With every movement tracked, compulsory testing, quarantine and the threat of death hanging over it all, Covid was arguably the first time the human population has been treated like farm animals.
Oh yeah, and there’s compulsory slaughter of “infected” animals, notably during the FMD “outbreak”. But that’s to keep us all safe.
Many people should hang for this.
Thanks Kit … incredibly most people still dont understand that those testing Methods were deeply flawed , despite even the MSM casting doubt numerous times …
I stopped believing in the Virus , when the announcement was made that seasonal influenza had completely vanished .. ..
People were so overcome by the propaganda barrage they simply couldnt think clearly , many actively believed they were fighting the good fight , saving Older people by eliminating all potential vector’s from their lives …
The shock and awe tactics worked , most people if not braindead are oblivious to the facts staring them in the face … somethings been lost since convid , our Humanity is being stripped from us piecemeal with each new psyop assault .. and the tactics include obfuscation via…contradicting and diametrically opposed narratives being shoved in peoples faces producing as much cognitive dissonance as possible to melt peoples brains strip us of self assurance , of confidence in simple logic..
great article … Your Wheelhouse!
Chin up folks , its going to be a rough next few years … !!
Recently where i live in an urbanised country town ,there was a protest several hundred laminated photos of dead people who had taken the shots pinned onto wooden pickets stuck into the manicured lawn of a large Tourist Hotel on the main drag … i only bumped into it by accident , i have no idea who organised it and was told they hadn’t gotten permission ….a good sign in My view.. asking for permission given the context is absurd…
The good thing is people were talking to one another , many young people walked through ..too .. they seemed to know what time it is ( but are as paralysed by the intimidation and totalitarian tactics as the rest of us) … none the less it was a very moving , very dignified memorial !
Whilst you are perfectly correct in saying that covid was a scam and that PCR tests are not diagnostic tool, I say again – this was not some great conspiracy by “them”, “TPTB” or the ‘secret state’. It was simply greedy, immoral, unethical groups taking advantage of a situation and basically encouraging, even creating mass hysteria.
Some of these groups are being brought to task, although not many.
And the only reason they are being exposed is that some other group sees a chance to make some money.
That’s the way the world works
And FWIW, Covid, did/does exist, but it is nothing more or less than a seasonal flu.
‘ Millions of families who lost someone they know had cancer or Alzheimer’s or heart disease will swear their loved one died of your disease, because it says so on the death certificate.’
Same with myocardial infarction, pulmonary embolism, emphysema, pneumonia ie curable diseases if treated immediately with the right drugs (like anticoagulation, corticosteroïds, etc). But since the PCR said ‘you have sarscov2’ doctors neglected all these curable diseases as if they no longer existed.
Ventilation, remdesivir, coma, being locked up, not able to see loved ones, all according to the new covid protocol, is what happened to these people with covid.
I am still shocked about my now former highly intelligent yet stupid collegues who up till this day, strategically yet immorally prefer to remain silent about the often lethal ‘accidents’ that they have caused in 2020-22. As if it never happened. Yet it happened!
The papaya, goat and engine oil reveleation resulted in the Tanzanian president Magafuli being retired – permanently. Of course, it was stated that he died of Covid, just to score an extra point.
Schoolchildren in 2020 were spoofing lateral flow tests using Coca-Cola and fruit juice to bunk off school for a few days. Although by the time the mainstream admitted it in mid-2021, the Branch Covidians were so brainwashed into testing, testing, testing, that it probably made no difference to them.
https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20210705-how-children-are-spoofing-covid-19-tests-with-soft-drinks
Do you still believe this now in 2026 after the Trump assassination and the Charlie Kirk staged show ?
MAGA means magician.
Fooly means fool.
The fact that the Magafuli death was on 17 March 2021 (equinox).
He served the black edition of the COVID rebels while Trump and Boris served the white.
His name was not MAGAfuli, it was MAGUFULI. I mispelt it and you didn’t even notice, but you still decided to go off on a tangent as usual.
It doesn’t matter if he was really whacked or told to retire somewhere quietly, his three samples actually did demonstrate that the PCR test was not fit for diagnostic purposes due to cycle ampflication threshold manipulation. So Magufuli demonstrated in the real world what Kery Mullis had previously said.
*Kary* and I even misspelt the word misspelt. Oops.
Re my above comment apologises it was meant for an older thread.
The tests don’t work and founder (who devised the tests claimed that they didn’t work – he died not long after saying that, (how convenient) also they were so vague with false positives and false negatives – both allowing the PTB to say that – you could have it but it isn’t registering.
I should add that many people really are sheep, they’ll follow whatever rules they are told to follow, then there was the shaming of folk to make sure they took the vaccine – my own doctor said he didn’t take it, and so did my wife’s doctor – yet the medical profession advised others to take it – in Scotland so many people must have been in on the Covid scam, then everyone of them politicians, medical bosses etc, all deleted every single WhatsApp message between themselves on the scam – so they couldn’t be found out and held to account.
Very well stated, so many deceptions are based on this technique of creating a false impression.
The UN SDG’s are another example, used in conjunction with engineered health/climate etc..modeling outcomes, from the likes of the IIASA.
There are now something like two hundred & thirty four “indicators” linked to the seventeen goals.
These so-called indicators are used in a feedback loop to influence IIASA outcomes that the UN then uses as “proof” of emergency.
Behavior change based on this manipulated data could be effected, if we don’t put a stop to it, through programmable currency that the BIS Innovation Hub is currently working on.
Cognitive dissonance. A man gotta live. Some people are smarter than other people. 😎 .
This is very good. This is what happened in the Covid “fake-demic.” I always wonder if the sudden death of Kerry Mullis, the creator of the PCR process, just a month before the launch of Covid and the endless PCR “tests” was not part of the plan. Mullis would have objected strenuously to the mis-use of his process.
It is also worth study of the long history of the Tavistock Institute on Human Relations and “social engineering.” Tavistock was where the novel conception of “gender fluidity” was created.
Now we are seeing the same sort of fake claims and social engineering for the growing WW III. It started with the 2012 Obama/Hillary “pivot to Asia” and the planning for wars against Russia and China. Essentially the Ukraine war is a proxy war against Russia and the Israeli war against Iran is a proxy war against China, the goal being to cut China off from oil resources of the middle east and Venezuela.
The Israel war against Iran is based on obvious falsehoods:
The populations of Europe and the US are being engineered to see a totally fake pretext for a war as if it were really happening. The good thing is that it is not working as well as Covid did.
I agree with everything you say, but the one fear I have is that there will be a massive false flag event somewhere and it will be blamed on the Iranians. This then will be used to convince people that they, the Iranians really are the bad guys despite having war waged upon them by both Israel and America.
I can’t disagree with much of your post. . but this I re-quote below is a falsehood you say? Please explain. I’m assuming you must mean then that, India, China and other allies of Iran are lying about it also.. that in truth either everyone can access through the Strait, or that no one can? I don’t understand this part of your claims.
“The Israel war against Iran is based on obvious falsehoods:”
John Wick: “Yeah”