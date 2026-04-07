“Called it!” – 2026 & “the end of US hegemony”

In January, following Mark Carney’s well-publicised Davos speech, I wrote an article headlined…

2026 – The Year US Hegemony Ends?

Two-and-a-half months later, I feel like we can resolve that dangling question mark – the answer is “yes”.

At least, according to a lot of the mainstream media.

Even when that article was published, when the war with Iran was barely a twinkle in the Pentagon’s eye, articles were appearing urging Europe to “reckon with what the US has become”.

Things have obviously escalated since then.

Writing in the Guardian, Owen Jones calls the coup in Venezuela and war in Iran “the morbid symptoms of a collapsing hegemony.” He argues this tide of chaos is the thrashing of a dying Empire.

In same publication, Larry Elliot compares Trump’s Iran war to the Boer War “a hollow victory that marks the beginning of the end of empire”

In a similar vein, writing in the South China Morning Post, Toronto-based Alex Lo compares the Iran war to the Suez Crisis, which “signalled the last hurrah of European imperialism”, before concluding:

However oppressive the regime in Tehran is, it’s clear the US-Israel axis is the real threat to world peace, and not just the global economy.

Granted, it’s the SCMP, but still.

Former Spanish minister Ione Belarra Urteaga is openly calling the US and Israel “terrorist states”.

Project Syndicate – “the world’s opinion page” – features Swedish political scientist Professor Carla Norrlöf arguing “American Hegemony Is Collapsing Before Our Eyes”

The Financial Times has a professor of their own – of history, from Cornell this time – who claims that “The era of US dominance in economic warfare is over”, adding in the sub-head:

America has long used sanctions to coerce adversaries, but Iran and China can wield powerful economic weapons too

All this aligns with what I wrote in January…

It’s been a predictable for a long while, but 2026 may be the year the USA officially becomes “the bad guy”, a paper dragon for our globalist heroes to slay.

That’s exactly where we find ourselves.

Trump and his administration have gleefully embraced almost cartoonish villainy, culminating in his brash, childish threat to “end a civilization” tonight.

Meanwhile, other nations are being extremely patient and grown-up. The USA’s formerly staunch NATO allies are rejecting calls for aid and even refusing the use of bases or airspace.

There is widespread talk of “the end of uni-polar moment” and the rise of the multipolar “new world order”.

We’ve got to the point that even US-based outlets are touting pro-China talking points.

The Hill reports that “China is topping the US in global approval ratings”, which – as with all such polling – is largely meaningless…excepting the fact that a Western source is somewhat gleefully reporting it.

Setting us up for the final prediction of my article…

The old (imaginary) “rules-based international order” will collapse, and we will build back better.

What this means moving forward, and how it will come about, are questions worth in-depth examination and discussion. There is a GLUT of reading material on this subject, with more emerging every day.

For now, I just wanted to point out the messaging and highlight another “we told you so” for OffG. It’s getting to be quite a trend,