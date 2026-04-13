The Stealing of America: You’re Not a Citizen—You’re a Revenue Stream for the Power Elite
John & Nisha Whitehead
“There is no art which one government sooner learns of another than that of draining money from the pockets of the people.”
Adam Smith, Wealth of Nations
You’re not imagining it.
Everything costs more. Everything is monitored.
Everything feels like it’s designed to take—from your wallet, your time, your freedom.
That’s because it is.
The government has turned everyday life into a revenue stream—funding endless wars, bloated agencies, surveillance systems, and profit-driven policing… all on your dime.
You’re not just paying taxes. You’re paying to be watched. Paying to be policed. Paying to be controlled.
This isn’t government. It’s a business model.
By now, it has become painfully clear that the only economic plan being advanced by the Trump administration is the kind that enriches the oligarchy at the expense of everyone else.
If the government’s newly dubbed “war on waste,” headed by Vice President J.D. Vance, is anything like its deceptively futile past efforts to drain the swamp and use DOGE to cut spending that is inefficient, we should expect to see corruption, graft and waste rise while vital programs that benefit the taxpayer get slashed.
The level of self-serving corruption, indulgence and excess by the elite ruling class while Americans struggle to make ends meet is off the charts.
Under President Trump, his gilding of the White House has coincided with the dawn of a new self-serving age of indulgence for the American oligarchy. As Debbie Millman writes for the New York Times: “Trump is showing the world that his presidency is a royal court where a select few are invited to pledge their allegiance… Trump is refashioning the presidential residence into a palace; our democracy is now a members-only club.”
This is Donald Trump’s “let them eat cake” moment.
Tens of millions in one year alone for the president’s weekend golf trips while government agencies are dismantled and tens of thousands of federal workers have their jobs slashed. According to the web tracker “Did Trump Golf Today?” Trump has spent 23.5% of his presidency golfing at an estimated cost of $141 million to the taxpayer.
An extra $200 billion in additional defense funding so Pete Hegseth can make a game out of war with Iran. More than $16 billion was spent in the first 12 days of Trump’s war on Iran. That does not include the rising cost of gas and consumer goods or the long-term costs of supporting those injured in the war.
$1 billion to a French company to not develop two wind projects off the coasts of North Carolina and New York.
$14 billion in oil revenue to Iran to fund its war with the U.S.
$22 million in one month on lobsters and ribeye steak so the Defense Department wouldn’t have to risk losing some of their taxpayer-funded budget. $1.8 million for musical instruments, including a “$98,329 Steinway & Sons grand piano for the Air Force chief of staff’s home, a $26,000 violin, and a $21,750 custom handmade flute from the luxury Japanese brand Muramatsu.”
$400 million for a 90,000-square-foot ballroom to which most taxpayers will never be invited.
$75 – $150 million to turn a public golf course into a championship-level golf course in the nation’s capital.
$100 million for a 250-foot “Arc de Trump” next to Arlington National Cemetery.
At least $60 million for a UFC event on the White House South Lawn to commemorate Donald Trump’s 80th birthday.
While members of Trump’s inner circle dine on lobster and filet mignon, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suggests that Americans struggling with the high cost of beef instead buy and eat “cheap cuts” like liver.
Meanwhile, the rest of the country is left to absorb a higher cost of living driven by Trump’s tariffs, inflation, and economic policies that punish the many to benefit the few.
At every turn, the Trump administration’s claims of slashing government spending have translated into even greater expense for the taxpayer with little to nothing to show for it.
All of those DOGE layoffs may have reduced the size of the federal workforce on paper, but in reality they have resulted in taxpayers footing the bill for unemployment benefits instead of salaries.
Trump may have dropped oversight into police misconduct—effectively giving a green light to police violence—but taxpayers will still be forced to pay for every lawsuit and settlement that follows.
In the eyes of Trump and his cohorts, you are not a citizen—you are a revenue stream, and the government is cashing in.
Call it what you will—taxes, penalties, fees, fines, regulations, tariffs, tickets, permits, surcharges, tolls, asset forfeitures—but the only word that truly describes the constant bilking of the American taxpayer by the government and its corporate partners is this: theft.
We’re living in a topsy-turvy Sherwood Forest where the government and its corporate allies aren’t stealing from the rich to feed the poor—they’re stealing from the poor, the middle class, and anyone not politically connected to further enrich the powerful.
The result is as predictable as it is devastating: the poor get poorer, the rich get richer, and the American Dream has been replaced by a surveillance state propped up by endless war, crippling debt, and legalized plunder.
What Americans still fail to grasp is this: if the government can take your property, your income, your privacy, and your freedom at will, you don’t have rights—you have privileges.
And privileges can be revoked.
The American police state, with its surveillance cameras, militarized police, SWAT raids, fusion centers, drones, AI tracking systems, predictive policing algorithms, asset forfeiture schemes, and privatized prisons, is not about keeping you safe.
It is about profit.
It is a sprawling, multi-trillion-dollar ecosystem designed to move money from taxpayers through government agencies and into corporate hands, all under the ever-shifting justifications of “security,” “law and order,” and “national emergency.”
The rationalizations never change.
We are told it is about terrorism, drugs, immigration, public safety, or civil unrest. Today, those justifications have simply been expanded to include artificial intelligence, foreign adversaries, domestic extremism, and a permanent state of war abroad.
But these are pretexts.
The real motive has remained the same for decades: control the population, monetize the system, and keep the money flowing upward.
Follow the money and the truth becomes impossible to ignore: The government isn’t serving you. It’s billing you.
The federal government is now barreling toward $1.5 trillion in annual military spending, a staggering escalation that will add trillions more to the national debt in the coming decade. At the same time, the Trump administration is pouring hundreds of billions more into a widening conflict with Iran, where the cost of war is measured not only in lives lost but in taxpayer dollars funneled directly into the coffers of defense contractors.
At home, policing has become a billion-dollar industry unto itself. Federal, state and local governments spend more than $80 billion a year on policing, much of it used to transform civilian police forces into paramilitary units equipped with battlefield weapons and surveillance technology.
The prison system continues to operate as a profit engine, costing more than $100 billion annually while warehousing nearly 2 million people and placing millions more under government supervision. It costs taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars each year to incarcerate a single individual, many of them nonviolent offenders, while private prison corporations reap the financial rewards of a system designed to keep cells full.
Through civil asset forfeiture, law enforcement agencies seize billions of dollars in cash, cars and property, often without ever charging the owner with a crime, creating a perverse incentive to police for profit rather than justice.
The Department of Homeland Security, once sold to the public as a temporary safeguard, has become a permanent fixture of the American landscape, consuming more than $100 billion annually while expanding its reach into every corner of domestic life.
Immigration enforcement has evolved into a sprawling detention and deportation machine fueled by tens of billions in taxpayer funding, increasingly targeting not only undocumented immigrants but also legal residents and individuals whose only offense is dissent.
Layered on top of all of this is a rapidly expanding digital dragnet in which government agencies partner with private tech companies to deploy artificial intelligence systems capable of tracking, predicting and cataloging human behavior, turning everyday life into a series of data points to be monitored, analyzed and controlled.
Even local governments have been drawn into the scheme, generating billions through fines, fees, traffic cameras and automated enforcement systems that disproportionately target those least able to pay, turning ordinary citizens into revenue streams.
This is not accidental. It is a business model.
The same government that claims it cannot afford healthcare, education or housing somehow always finds unlimited funds for war. As President Eisenhower warned, the military-industrial complex feeds on conflict, and today that machine has become both global and permanent.
The wars do not end.
The spending does not stop.
And the bill always comes due to the American taxpayer.
Every bomb that falls, every missile launched, every drone strike carried out carries a price tag, and that price tag has your name on it.
At home, the logic is no different.
Policing has shifted away from protecting communities and toward managing populations, particularly those deemed inconvenient, undesirable or expendable. SWAT raids are deployed for minor offenses, predictive policing programs target individuals before any crime has been committed, and surveillance technologies are used to monitor activists, journalists and political dissenters.
Poverty itself has been criminalized, with people fined, ticketed and jailed for low-level infractions, while homelessness is treated not as a social failure but as a law enforcement opportunity.
Even the nation’s schools have been folded into this pipeline, where zero-tolerance policies and truancy enforcement funnel children into the criminal justice system at an early age.
What passes for law enforcement today is increasingly indistinguishable from revenue enforcement.
None of this happens in isolation.
Corporate America is deeply embedded in every aspect of this system. Defense contractors profit from war. Technology companies profit from surveillance. Private prison corporations profit from incarceration. Data brokers profit from harvesting and selling your personal information. Financial institutions profit from the ever-expanding national debt.
Even prison labor, paid pennies on the dollar, feeds directly into corporate supply chains, creating yet another incentive to keep the system running at full capacity.
When government power and corporate profit become intertwined in this way, the Constitution becomes optional and profit becomes policy.
In this new economy, you are no longer just a citizen.
You are a revenue stream, a data point, a potential suspect, and a body to be managed.
Whether through taxes, fines, surveillance or forced labor, the system is designed to extract value from you at every stage of your life.
And when you add it all up, the cost is not merely financial—it is constitutional.
Every dollar poured into this machinery comes at the expense of your privacy, your property, your due process rights, your freedom of movement, and your freedom of speech.
As I make clear in Battlefield America: The War on the American People and in its fictional counterpart The Erik Blair Diaries, this is the real bottom line: you are paying for the erosion of your own freedoms.
If this system continues unchecked, the future is already taking shape—a nation in which everything is monitored, everything is monetized, and nothing is truly free.
The solution is not more funding, more surveillance or more enforcement.
It is the opposite.
It is time to defund the police state, dismantle the profit incentives, restore constitutional limits, and return power—and resources—to the people.
Because until that happens, the theft will continue.
And the only question left will be how much is left to steal.
Originally published via The Rutherford Institute
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We have another DDoS come in today so Cloudflare is necessary or the site will be down. Sorry, it is annoying.
Read how Schedule 7 is used against us, it has been used against the likes of Craig Murray – Kit Klarenberg, George Galloway, and many others.
“Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act 2000 is one of the most sweeping and least scrutinised powers in Britain’s counter-terrorism arsenal. It requires no suspicion of wrongdoing. It carries no right to silence. It compels individuals – at ports and airports – to answer questions, hand over devices, and submit to examination, on pain of criminal sanction. Today’s ruling rubber stamps an incremental growth in the power of the security state to bypass accountability – one that has now reached so far as to taint the independence of the judiciary itself. This erosion of due process did not happen overnight. It is the product of two decades of laws and policies built on the exploitation of fear and prejudice against Muslims – a slow, deliberate dismantling of the very protections the law is supposed to guarantee.”
Fahad Ansari Goes to Court of Appeal After High Court Rubber Stamps Security State Impunity
Going by these two statements, Id’ have to say any peace deal by the US with Iran – is just a ruse – a stalling tactic, until Israel is ready to attack Iran again.
” According to Axios US and Iran have come close to an agreement on a framework to end the war”
” IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir: “We have approved military plans to continue the fight in Lebanon and Iran.””
Well TACO Trump never disappoints, though its usually on a Tuesday, that he backs down.
“US President Donald Trump has announced the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, saying he made the decision after China agreed not to send weapons to Iran.
Trump initially announced the blockade of the vital waterway on Sunday after Pakistani-mediated talks failed to produce a peace deal with Iran. On Tuesday, US Central Command reported that American warships had effectively blocked all Iranian trade through the strait.
On Wednesday, however, Trump stated in a Truth Social post that “China is very happy that I am permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz.” He added that “I am doing it for them, also – and the World.””
It’s a funny character that he’s created. Batshit crazy mixed with trolling hilarity mixed with bell-end. Not many actors can pull that off.
Yip bang on.
” Trump: If I weren’t the president, the world would be torn to pieces”
Yes he actually said the above.
At least four American states have done away with the Bar Examination Test for lawyers.
“Why does the bar exam still exist?
There are people who skate through law school and ultimately lack the ability to be lawyers. The bar exam is a gatekeeper. It is designed to test a person’s ability to see relevant facts, identify and analyze legal issues and apply legal standards to those facts. “That is the practice of law.”
Why abolish the bar exam?
Mind you in Britain you need absolutely no qualifications to become a magistrate.
The short answer is probably “equity.”
Yes, I think you might be right on that.
Trump =/ the old Atlantic cabal: he disrupts the track towards their NWO.
CALLS TO INVOKE 25TH AMENDMENT AGST TRUMP SURGE
The usual way to do so is via the VP & cabinet, but these are all Israel firsters.
The constitution reportedly allows for an additional method.
On Tuesday, Maryland Representative Jamie Raskin filed a bill to create the nonpartisan body, already outlined in the Constitution, that could circumvent the requirement that the vice president and Cabinet vote to remove the president from office.
“Public trust in Donald Trump’s ability to meet the duties of his office has dropped to unprecedented lows as he threatens to destroy entire civilizations, unleashes chaos in the Middle East while violating Congressional war powers, aggressively insults the Pope of the Catholic Church and sends out artistic renderings online likening himself to Jesus Christ,” Raskin said in a press release.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/donald-trump-faces-new-25th-amendment-threat-list-of-sponsors/ar-AA20TuLy
Republicans probably won’t go along w it, the idiots.
This was suppose to happen to Biden.
It was reported that Trump’s VP JD Vance was the only cabinet member to voice any objection to attacking Iran. Vance is a Catholic. To show his displeasure over Vance’s objection Trump insults The Pope… Trump acts like he wants to be
crucifiedimpeached…
Yeah, the Republicans are the idiots, not the rest of them who are using this latest as one more excuse why “Trump must go” and all will be well once that happens. Not to mention a really nice diversion from all the other nasty things all of them do while shit like this absorbs all the attention. And I’m sorry but the idea that Raskin, or Jayapal who also has mentioned a “special” process to bypass the VP, should in any way be trusted is ludicrous on its face. But here we go, another protracted “battle” which we really should call a totally “fake war” will be one more waste of taxpayer money, used to gin up outrage and hope that finally, finally, we will get that bad man out and only good men will rule from here on out. Let the cage match begin! Jesus, talk about idiocy.
The question as to whether the war is real or fake doesn’t hinge on arguments about whether there is real violence. Yes, there’s real violence. The question concerns the aim.
If you accept the media’s presentation of a real war then you accept there are two sides locked in a genuine dispute and you are then invited to take a side and cheer or boo depending on the reports. In this way you can be set up for a long time though of course expecting an actual outcome.
But if the war is fake then the aim is not to find any resolution at all but to keep it going indefinitely. And the whipping up of the public into a shouting match is a vital part of that. Which would also explain why the media has been keen to publicise all those protests on either side and all those public figures taking a stand one way or the other.
I admit that all this stoking up of the public has been most intriguing. And pretty much a huge giveaway.
Just ask yourself why we’re being given the Iranian side at all. Was there a voice in favour of Hitler coming over the mainstream media in WW2?
I’d add that no-one has to take a side in a war regardless of the invite (this might be different for those being bombed of course). I’d rather people took the stance that ordinary people suffer on all sides in war and so peace is the answer, not side taking – but if there’s an aggressor and people feel the aggression isn’t warranted, they’ll likely side with the defender. In that scenario the media may co-opt that support for a couple of reasons: 1. Financial – popularity sells and capitalism doesn’t care how. 2. Control – to ensure a narrative stays where they want it to stay. It doesn’t prove war is fake though – if that was the hint with… “pretty much a huge giveaway.”
Your point about Hitler and hearing the Iran’s side: I suppose it depends where you are. This isn’t a world war, so countries not active in it are under no obligation to not broadcast stuff from any side. Iran’s internet has been down often in parts of the country so they can control narratives that side and limit propaganda coming in. Media in the US will be doing it’s bit to control both sides of the coin their – Democrat folks against the war, mostly; Trump lovers for; mostly – so manipulation happens for sure.
But the media have had to alter their behaviours now compared to back in WW2 because the internet exists. If there’s a protest somewhere, someone will post it online and it will spread. So the media will compromise itself if it doesn’t acknowledge that. That’s not to say they don’t suppress and censor, but it depends on scale and spread – if it’s large/widespread they’ll likely co-opt rather than censor so they can control the narrative around it.
So, to sum up your point – “even if it looks like a pattern it might not be”.
Brilliant. Any evidence why the rule of parsimony shouldn’t apply?
I don’t understand your point. If youre saying that the most parsimonious likelihood is that there’s a grand plan between all nations to fake war and there aren’t enemies, then youre having a laugh.
Ah right so the rule of parsimony doesn’t apply because you can’t wrap your mind around it. Gotcha.
Any evidence to support your argument from incredulity?
I’ll be here waiting.😂
It’s not incredulity. It’s pointing out that the conclusion of conspiracy is not parsimonious. It directly contradicts the meaning. The complexity of the all-in-it-together narrative is the opposite of what you are arguing. I don’t believe you’re being genuine. I’ve posted detailed argument on this but you won’t address any of it of course.
so prove this….
Go to watch people die.com and feed yourself on all of the war violence of the world. Don’t blame me for your trauma afterwards.
@Admin -youre doing an awesome job given the problems with the site. Could you rescue my two or three penidng comments please when get the chance? Delete the one asking about pending that is also in pending, or not, either way is good. Thank you
I don’t know why many comments are put in pending just now.
We put crazy comments in pending who will talk about murdering jews or moslems or not-white people or will try to sell nasty things, or say nothing but swearing and abuse. Or if you post many comments very fast Akismet might think you are a bot and will start to put you in prison.
But this is not it. Rolling Rock also was in prison and others too. So I don’t know. But you are all released now.
ADDED – Oh one thing I see is you have 2 different avatars so your email must be different in second one. Maybe a typo? Even a typo is enough for the system to think you are new person and your comments will go to pending until first one is approved.
That does not explain all of it though.
Thanks again. I’ll try to be more careful with the email typos, it’s the fat thumbs.
Lol at the downvotes on a comment to admin.. lot of grumpy folk around!
This comment is to “Observe” below. I can’t reply directly to it for some reason.
I wrote something very similar to MLS, addressed to you yesterday, regarding the fact that OffG’s opinion is not mainstream nor typical of the standard alt-media angle.
https://off-guardian.org/2026/04/12/watch-the-multipolar-world-order-is-the-new-world-order/#comment-762701
Regarding your view:
“All in it together” does not benefit the main power axis (unipolar/Anglo-American) since it shines a spotlight on them too, for deception and manipulation of their own populations. In fact it does no ‘side’ any favours, since it highlights how all regimes treat their own people with contempt.
The simple fact is that western oligarchs/billionaires/bloodline families and their senior puppet minions (who seek to ingratiate enrich themselves to move up the hierachy) have more in common with their Eastern/BRICS+ counterparts than they do with the average pleb in each of their own nations.
The idea that these types have any loyalty to their nation states and their peoples is outdated.
I think most people reading this would laugh at the idea of national politics or party politics being anything but a corrupted sham, controlled and influenced by individuals and entities including large corporations and banks. Therefore, it is not much of a stretch to imagine that these entities have taken over all nation states and control them through corruption, coercion and cooperation. Loyalty and oaths to secret societies and Freemasonry traverse borders. Transnational and supranational agendas don’t care about national borders. Geopolitics is politics with the word ‘geo’ in front – it’s just geographical.
For example, the 1976 film ‘Network’ was prophetic in its revelation of a corporate takeover of governments back then. Fifty years on, that takeover of national governments by transnational/globalists interests -‘using every means possible – has had plenty more time to embed their policies and policymakers in the institutions of governance in all or most nation states.
It is no surprise that the controllers do not want this genie out of the bottle. If the people of the world were to realise that there is an overarching conspiracy – using witting and unwitting enablers and enforcers – that seeks to remove their rights and freedoms, micro-manage their daily lives and reduce their living standards regardless of where they live, they may then unite in a common cause. One for their very survival.
On the face of it alone, this is a plausible reason that undermines the case I put, but not once due consideration is applied, for a couple of reasons:
1. What you’ve stated is not a secret. In other words the hegemony already knows that the genie is out of the bottle that they manipulate, lie, murder etc… A narrative of all in it together brings in the other side and emphasises to you that, yeah you knew we were bad, but don’t go thinking it it will be any better without us as the main power, in fact, we’ve all been in on it the whole time, so get used to the fact that there are no choices, no better options, no saviour, no hope.’ It reinforces what power always wants to hammer into you – be apathetic, be hopeless, give up, don’t try, you’ve lost.
If you don’t think that’s one of the most powerful tools in the set, you’ve misunderstood the hegemony and control.
2. There are billions of people who haven’t had it good at all, ever. They will take any option of power over what they have now. Poisoning the well against the other side absolutely helps to instill the same feelings of apathy and despondency, as stated above, and it’s needed more by the hegemony in those people, because they had more hope for something better, far more than you or me.
3. Consider, if you looked at multipolarity as an option. You’ve had what you’ve had with Western hegemony, you’ve seen through it, detest neoliberal free market capitalism and all its ills, and you see that the other side has a different fundamental ideology. Yes they are a mafia, yes they kill and cheat and lie, but the fundamental ideology (this is observable and deeply evidenced) is different and what have you got to lose? You can have two bad apples, and if you’re hungry, you might still want to eat the one that isn’t rotten to the core. I’m not saying it’s true that things will be better if the other side has more power; I’m saying there are plenty of reasons to wonder and find out, and plenty of reasons to tell the current hegemony to fuck off. That means wanting power to change hands. That sentiment is death to the hegemony.
3. This is a big one. War/military build up/control. In the framing of conspiracy, people acquiesce more to these actions. They believe everyone is in on it so if it’s all planned there’s nothing about the war to fear (unless you’re in the zones) and there’s no point calling for peace because neither side really wants peace. See how insidious that is as a psychological tool? To make people not care about war, it’s cost, the outcomes… It’s all planned and there are no good guys; no defenders, no victim nation. That. is. powerful. And it serves the hegemony beautifully because they can war harder, spend more and make policy changes that prolong and defend their dominance. And you won’t care as much because you believe it is all faked by all sides.
You are right, that it does harm to themselves to say we are all in it together. But like all strategies, it’s the trade off. They want to maintain all the power for as long as they can. They will take being thought of as worse than bad (who didn’t know that already?) in exchange for far greater benefits like those outlined above.
Lastly I’d say this. Ask yourself why you’re trying to make evidence fit a narrative when you already have a mountain of evidence pointing the other way. Yes, they use the same tools of the system, they speak the language of the system, they meet and they invest in each others side etc.. That is survival in the system. They have to do this. That is two mafia bosses meeting to make sure the feds are behind the curve, but they still want to kill each other, and they do. It’s the competing tobacco company CEO’s meeting in a hotel room to agree to co-opt science to deny smoking causes lung cancer, but they each still want the pie to themselves, to defeat their competitor.
The mountain of observable, documented evidence of history; of real competition, rivalry, enemy action, wars, losses, victories, disagreement, infiltration, regime change, and on and on… far outweighs the evidence used to justify this conspiracy of all-in-it-together.
I hold that the reasons for the hegemony to create and spread this conspiracy, directly benefits them to a far greater degree than not; and to believe the conspiracy narrative in the face of the messier, competing, organic political history of our world, is not supportable.
No idea how I accidentally made most of that italicised.
Just briefly, I focused on this aspect because its your strongest point and it needs attention to argue it. The rest, about conspiracies and freemasonry etc.. it’s an understandable Western view. But if you think the Chinese are freemasons or similar, I’d laugh at the idea. There is zero evidence. You’re looking at western hegemonic secret societies. I don’t deny those and that behind public power lies the real power. This is not the same as Iran and Israel planning together, China and USA planning together etc.. and all being run by a secret society. It’s not a sensible conclusion.
If anyone hasn’t noticed: the present time is 2020 all over again i.e. a monolithic news narrative everywhere pushed i.e. in this case, the “War on Iran” with the US/Israel thrashing Iran or being thrashed by Iran (delete according to preference). This is apparently leading to a global recession.
And just as with the covid marathon, the Off-Guardian website is now under waves of cyber-attack whilst being internally filled with disingenuous trolls pretending to be dissident but leading back to the mainstream.
Déjà vu.
I’m curious – What would the news cycle look like if there was a real war? You say this one is fake and Iran and Israel are mates (are people really believing this?!). Wouldnt coverage be everyhwere? Like it is. Wouldn’t one side be saying their narrative and the other combatant be saying theirs? Like they are. I’m assuming you’ve heard of the fog of war? Don’t you think a real war in a nation with a choke point for supply (or any large scale conflict) would impact the global economy? Like it has.
Also, what do you think of the possibility that the attacks on the OffGuardian site are a reversal so that you believe more in a narrative than you otherwise might?
It’s a known false flag tactic, sometimes called ‘Manufactured Martydom’.
It works as a ‘Galileo gambit’ (also described as an argument from persecution): “If I’m being attacked/suppressed, that proves I’m right.” It’s a persuasion move (and a fallacy), because being criticized or ‘censored’ doesn’t logically make a claim true.
https://en.wiktionary.org/wiki/Galileo_gambit
OffGuardian doesn’t even have to be in on it, so don’t worry I’m not accusing them. I’m sure Kit is aware of this tactic too, working as he does in the alt media field. I’d be surprised if he hasn’t considered it.
What do you think? Do you agree that being attacked, persecuted or censored does not mean a narrative is true.
Why do you attack people as ‘disingenous trolls’ who disagree with a narrative? Do you believe that all people who disagree with any of your views are ‘disingenous trolls’?
Interesting times!
I have no idea what a real war would look like from a country like ours that hasn’t been at war. I never said Israel and Iran were “mates”. And no, people are not believing this because no-one but yourself is putting it like that.
Yes I’m sure a real war would choke an economy just like a real disease would decimate the population. A fake war would also decimate the economy just as a fake disease can be made to do so through “preventative measures” that kill.
Your reverse psychology theory about cyber attacks is pretty desperate. But you yourself are weak on that one. “It would be unwise to dismiss this” or some such.
“being attacked, persecuted or censored does not mean a narrative is true.” Why are you being attacked and persecuted? If it is to make your statement LOOK true then it doesn’t matter because if you’re censored then you’re not being heard anyway.
I suspect you’re a troll because you use one of the most obvious troll devices I.e. this constant lecturing on what is “reasonable” and “plausible” whilst condescendingly “educating” us about “responsible” and “honest” intellectuals.
Frankly I think that Robber Baron had your number when he said
“you resort to clumsy lies and obfuscations like the pompous blowhard fraud you are.”
No, George. It makes zero sense to dismiss a known and used false flag tactic of attacking sites to give the impression and promote support for the content on it being rebel truth. It leads to exactly the belief you are showing – that what is being said, because they wouldn’t be attacked if it wasn’t true… It’s blindingly obvious why the tactic is used. I know you’re not an idiot so it must be wilful denial of the possiblity that this is occuring. It’s not a good look to deny known, proven tactics directly related to what we are discussing.
Pointing out that reason is a thing and useful in debate is not lecturing. Quit the nonsense responses.
Your and Robber’s ad-hominems are also not a good look and a sign that your own arguments are weak. In fact they make them even weaker. Carry on!
Pending.
Is anyone who isn’t buying this nonsense that the Iran war is fake considered a disingenuous troll? Am I considered a disingenuous troll? I mean, if that’s really the case and people really don’t want to hear my opinion, then I will gladly leave. In fact, if people really don’t want to hear my opinion because it doesn’t fit with theirs, then I should leave because that is fucked up as all git out. Is that the case George? I mean, let’s name fucking names. Then you can expel them and get on with business. Seriously, WTF.
I tried to talk about criteria for distinguishing trollery but my comment is still pending.
How would we expel them?
Those at the highest levels of power and control have created layers and layers of governance filled with enablers.
They have infiltrated institutions of governance, created other institutions such as the Royal Institue of International Affairs (Chatham House) and the Council on Foreign Relations. The United Nations (a Rockefeller creation), European Union and countless NGOs, organisations and think tanks across the world have tentacles everywhere. Add to those the banking industry and supranational banking organisations such as the IMF, World Bank and BIS, along with transnational mega corporations then the task would be formidable.
It is a web of interconnected entities that are so intertwined that reform would be impossible. They would all need to be disbanded, every employee fired and new organisations formed with new people.
The global system that they have created is effectively autonomous enacting their policies with many of the enablers unaware what they are creating since they have bought into ideology and policies believing that they are serving the people. The idea of the ‘greater good’ permeates these organisations.
The greater good is not the same as the common good and should not be confused. It is a top down system of control that benefits the elitists and is enacted locally without respect for individual rights.
I’m sure this isn’t intentional but again, you are detailing the known infrastructure created and controlled by the Western-led hegemony. It’s historical fact and well documented. But you’re mistake is to say think this is a global creation. It is not. It is a global system now because it was the predominant power in the world (USA) after WW2 who implemented the system and embedded the dollar within it. Many other nations have their own history and have over time attempted to circumvent this economic capture; to some success, which is why there is the challenge to the Western dominance now. The two are very much not the same thing or led by the same people or families.
Valid point.
They want you to leave. That’s the best reason to stay. But obviously don’t stay if it’s a hassle or bothers you too much that people won’t debate points so resort to name calling and distraction. I’m a stubborn bastard and believe in the power of the dialectic: Thesis – Antithesis – Synthesis; so I’ll persist for now. There will be people who read articles/comments, who don’t comment or attack and who maybe want to see the narratives pitched against each other to see how they hold up.
Speaking of stealing America. Have you heard about Epstein’s very close and all-encompassing connections to Los Alamos and the American physics community? And his spy-in-law Robert Maxwell’s total control over physics via control of physics journals? It’s not just all little girls. It’s much more sinister.
It’s becoming increasingly apparent that “Epstein” has been transformed into a mainstream narrative device that can be tuned to any occasion.
Pork liver is actually extremely healthy……..and cheap. Just so you poor left wing guys know it. Its for your sake.
Lambs liver – with onions and gravy with boiled potatoes is lovely, liver is packed with minerals and vitamins cows liver is a bit mor stringy and less tasty. I’ve never tried a pigs liver.
Pigs liver is worst thing. Tastes like toxic waste. If you mix potato or something with it to disguise, the potato taste like toxic waste too! I had to eat it for anemia. Never again. Lamb liver though is good. My mother would make a beautiful sauce for it.
Livers are filtration organs, saturated with toxins.
Ask an alcoholic.
Long ago, these were good food and a source of micro-nutrients. The industry changed in the service of greed and corruption. Talk to pathologists or veterinary inspectors, some of whom avoid all organ meat including that from poultry.
Thanks, I’ll avoid Pigs liver, I grew up with foods like that, including mince and tatties, cabbage potatoes and ribs, and things like boiled cows tongue, stew and sausage hotpot, in a time when it wasn’t considered a crime to eat meat, and when yir maw (as we say in Glesga) couldn’t afford the dear stuff, we ate Ham Hock, which is the meat just above a pigs trotter.
Y’r family’s some rich swine?
Hej Erik, pork kidneys are ok (they still smell of pee) but Leopold Bloom was partial to that. About pig liver, not sure, never tried. RFK was probably talking about cheap cuts of beef.
Calf’s liver, sliced thinly.
Yes I’ve tried calf liver it too is nice.
Thanks.
Why stop there? Just eat it raw.
“The quote “I ate his liver with some fava beans and a nice Chianti” FFFFFVVVVV…….
Is spoken by the character Dr. Hannibal Lecter, portrayed by Anthony Hopkins, in the film The Silence of the Lambs (1991).”
There has been talk BTL because admin announced this site has been under increased bot attack lately.
This increase of takedown attempts mirrors what I remember happening back in 2020-2022 when OffG was one of the leading places to go for solid data and common sense about the fake pandemic.
So, my question is for the people who dispute OffG’s line is why do you think they’re getting targeted now? Isn’t this a pretty good indication they’re on the money here as they were with covid being a scam?
Look at the media landscape out there. The entire mainstream is going insane pushing the idea this is a real “clash of civilisations” war. The messaging is 100% polarised. They’re demanding we take one side or another and they have ready-made propaganda for both.
Tbh I admit in my real life I don’t know a single person who doesn’t accept this story.
And then there’s the so-called alternative media. And again we can see that the vast majority of it is also promoting the “clash of civilisations” story, the only difference being that while most mainstream western sources promote western propaganda (though not exclusively), virtually all the so-called alternatives promotes the “BRICS” or “eastern” propaganda.
The number of alt journalists offering any other analysis is very very small, maybe less than 10% over all. OffG is one of this tiny number. And lo and behold just like with covid they’re becoming a focus of attack.
Some have suggested these attacks are attempts to silence the people who disagree with OffG’s line. But that seems senseless.
These people disagreeing with the OffG line are agreeing with the majority of the mainstream and alt media. They’re part of a comfortable majority and the opinions they’re sharing here are also shared by places like the Guardian, Telegraph, BBC, NBC, CNN, NYT, Daily Mail, Grayzone, Consortium News, Mintpress News, RT, Al Jazeera, Press TV etc etc. who together have huge audience numbers in the milions, probably billions, and also attract, in some cases, masses of funding.
Let’s be real the powers that shouldn’t be are not going to be wanting to shut down anyone on this site who is agreeing with this huge “majority opinion”. The whole idea is an Orwellian inversion of the obvious fact OffG is being attacked for its “dangerous” minority editorial line. Just like with covid.
Isn’t that a wake up call for some of you? I think it damn well should be.
You suggesting Iran is attacking the site?
The people trying to take down genuine alternative news outlets will be the protectors of the mainstream narrative. The current mainstream narrative is “THE WAR” as a real, serious “clash of civilisations”. OffG and those other few alt news outlets taking a skeptical line are being targeted because they challenge that narrative, just as they challenged the covid narrative.
This isn’t about nation states because the agendas being pushed are supranational globalist agendas which all the nations are completely dedicated to achieving.
skeptical line.
This is different from COVID; stop using COVID in the same terms.
Being a believer in any Abrahamic deity makes one mainstream,
as that affects the logical viewpoint.
Is it.
That is why I stopped listening to Ibrahim Mohammad Wahdi, who used to write for you as his religious view point effected his research.
Different from covid?
I guess it’s as different as something can be while involving the same narrative talking points that lead to the same agenda.
The strait of hormuz closure is performing the same function the lockdown and vaccine mandates did – an excuse for short term money-making and longer term agenda-pushing.
Yet again we are hearing about potential food shortages, energy shortages, rationing, even bloody lockdowns and working from home resurfaced for a while! It’s so manifestly another pre-planned crisis with the same intent to make Agenda 2030 seem inevitable.
I don’t know what your comments on religion have to do with this or with OffG, who have never so far as I know, talked about having any specific religious affiliation, so I can’t really respond to that.
“Drugs and video games,” as per Yuval Noah Harari.
Apart from physical violence, religion, or worshipping an authority, were the first forms of control. Fear being the weapon.
History keeps repeating and the Useless Eaters fall into line.
Should have added I don’t know who Ibrahim Mohammed Wahdi is or why you think he used to write for me. No one writes for me. I’m responsible for all my own words.
Yes, the OffG line that the people who shall not be named are not to be blamed. That’s not mainstream or anything.
Don’t be a silly now. Just do a little search-a-roony for Israel in the ole box top right. There’s plenty of stuff about what murderous bastards they are.
There’s always the option that the attacks against this site are done by those who are pushing the narrative of all-in-it together as a reversal, to give the impression the narrative is under attack because it is truth. It would be naive to dismiss this idea out of hand because it is a known tactic. So either could be true, and it’s important for intellectually honest people to bear that in mind.
The narrative of all-in-together is light on good evidence and coincidentally works in the favour of the main power in the world to soften and explain away the clear decline in its dominance. That coincidence is also something to bear in mind.
The evidence for true decline in the face of global change, the rise of a multipolar power structure, and of real rivalry and enemy nations, is deep and long and wide. I’ve yet to see anything that comes anywhere near undermining that, including recent content on this site.
Their could of course be a secret global conspiracy where there are really no enemies and it’s all been a grand plan and the wars and the sanctions and shadow fleets and the assassinations and economic collapses have all, or mostly, been planned together or faked. But, it is reasonable to consider the more likely reality of a messy, power-shifting world with fluid alliances which sometimes breakdown, and enemies with ideologically diverse political structures. In that case, the narrative of all-in-it-together is a very useful one to help explain US-led Western unipolar decline in the face of rising Eurasian multipolarity.
People with this opinion, like me, are constantly attacked on forums such as this and are a focus of regular attempts at undermining arguments with little to zero engagment with the evidence or points raised. The reasons for that are also something that honest commenters should bear in mind.
These are interesting times. Let’s remember that there’s more than one way to look at the narratives being spun and the motives for spinning them. Everyone should be open to debate and to be challenged on points raised, irrespective of which narrative a commenter holds to be true.
Your case relies on nothing but declamation and faux equivalencies. Where is your evidence for dismissing the most parsimonious argument. All you say is “maybe the obvious might not be true”
Meaningless without evidence to support it.
Massive supranational narrative being rolled out. Small indy site airing minority opinion is being DDoS attacked and at the same time swarmed by drones spouting barely concealed mainstream propaganda who dodge direct evidence and rely on rhetorical tricks.
Hmmmm….what could that possibly mean.
Hi Eric, not true actually, I’ve laid out my opinion in-depth here on another multipolarity conspiracy article in OffG by Hrvoje Moric:
PART 1: https://off-guardian.org/2026/03/30/multipolarity-as-world-government-3-0-its-pied-pipers/#comment-760064
PART2: https://off-guardian.org/2026/03/30/multipolarity-as-world-government-3-0-its-pied-pipers/#comment-760069
And on James Corbett’s latest multipolarity conspiracy video on OffG here:
https://off-guardian.org/2026/04/12/watch-the-multipolar-world-order-is-the-new-world-order/#comment-762531
Let me know what you disagree with and why you think the evidence for the narrative of all-in-it-together is still strong.
As I commented to George Mc earlier:
What do you think? Do you agree that being attacked, persecuted or censored does not mean a narrative is true? Isn’t it a good thing to consider different possibilities?
If you’re genuine, have a read and let me know why you think the all-in-it-together conspiracy is still strong.
https://off-guardian.org/2026/03/30/multipolarity-as-world-government-3-0-its-pied-pipers/#comment-760064
https://off-guardian.org/2026/03/30/multipolarity-as-world-government-3-0-its-pied-pipers/#comment-760069
https://off-guardian.org/2026/04/12/watch-the-multipolar-world-order-is-the-new-world-order/#comment-762531
See my reply to George Mc earlier:
What do you think? Do you agree that being attacked, persecuted or censored does not mean a narrative is true.
Would any downvoter at least have the courage of their convictions to make a comment? It’s good to talk.
Oh dear me.Clumsy conflation. Illogical and evidence-free.
When a small indy site is opposing a massive mainstream propaganda push and is being swarmed with trolls and DDoS attacks then assuming THEY are the “real disinfo” is beyond satire ridiculous.
Very poor logic and worse reasoning.
Hey Eric, I’ve replied to your earlier comment providing my opinion in detail to you – I’ll be honest your barking up the wrong tree with your attacks, because I LOVE to debate and have given loads of detail on this before. I haven’t seen you lay out your opinion yet but hopefully you will respond with that. My comment to you is in pending at the minute so hopefully will be along soon…
So many upvotes! Interesting times.
I’ve re-read your comment a couple of times and let me say, bravo!
This shit is my bag, right up my alley of interest. I don’t know if you intended it but you pretty much nailed every fallacy and clever narrative trick in the book!
Let’s break it down – If you didn’t intend any of this well that’s just crazy how you managed it all accidentally:
Opening with the bot attack as proof of truth –This is an ‘Appeal to Persecution’ fallacy. It assumes the attack is genuine and uses it as evidence that the site must be telling the truth – but one does not logically follow from the other.
Framing all mainstream AND all alternative media as pushing propaganda, with OffG as the sole outlier telling the truth. – This is ‘Special Pleading’ combined with a ‘False Dilemma’. Everyone else is corrupted, only one source is pure.
Admitting you know nobody in real life who questions the narrative. This is ‘Anecdotal Evidence’ being used to reinforce the idea that dissent is rare and therefore precious.
Listing the Guardian, BBC, CNN, NYT, RT, Al Jazeera, Grayzone etc alongside each other to link opposing commenters to all of them simultaneously. This is the ‘Guilt by Association’ fallacy. It poisons the well against anyone disagreeing.
Arguing that opposing views are shared by powerful outlets. This is a ‘Genetic Fallacy’. The origin (or popularity) of an argument says nothing about whether it is correct.
Some have suggested these attacks are attempts to silence the people who disagree with OffG’s line. But that seems senseless. This is dismissing an alternative explanation by vibe, not evidence. It’s an ‘Argument from incredulity’
Closing with “Isn’t that a wake up call, I think it damn well should be.” This is an ‘Appeal to Emotion’ and ‘social pressure’ designed to make dissenters feel foolish for not agreeing as opposed to addressing any actual evidence.
Wow! Seriously that is some great work (accidentally or otherwise). You really went all in on those tricks/fallacies. I’m not even sure I got them all.
Got anything to say that has some substance to it?
Ask them no questions and they’ll tell us all lies.
A brief history of TOTAL CONTROL.
CITIZEN is a person who is a member of a particular country and who has rights because of being born there or because of being given rights, or a person who lives in a particulartown or city:
PERSON- The term “person” shall mean any individual, corporation, firm, association, partnership, limited liability company or other legal entity or other form of business organization. (BLACKS LAW)
So no Im not a citizen and Im not a person I am me.
For fuck sake get this as Im sick of the legal person fraud created by the fkn crown for the benefit of the fkn crown
You’re genuinely obnoxious and entitled.
What does this mean>?
First things first.
We are, in LOGICAL order:
1. Beings.
2. Human beings (as opposed to other creatures).
3. We are female or male.
4. We are, if we’re lucky, Lovers.
5. We are brothers or sisters.
6. We are sons or daughters.
7. We are Mothers or Fathers.
8. We are brown, black, white or brindle.
9. We are citizens of some invented nation.
10, We are, through our own ignorance, Muslim, Christian, Hindu etc etc.
11. We are workers to be exploited by the ruling abusers.
First things first.
Absolutely spot on, I can’t add much to that, except to say so how do American’s break the cycle – its been going on for so long now, and the corporate ties are now so deep that – for me only a revolution will reset it, but that would entail civil war, are American’s ready for it yet? I say not yet.
HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has focused on lowering prescription drug costs through the “[TrumpRx]” initiative, which aims to secure significant discounts, including for medications like HIV treatment Reyataz (reducing to $217) and certain insulins to $35/month.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. helped negotiate deals to significantly lower the prices of weight loss (GLP-1) drugs, sometimes by over 50%, aiming for monthly costs around $149–$499, down from over $1,350. This initiative aimed to make drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy more accessible as part of a strategy to combat obesity and chronic disease
Currently, Medicare and most state Medicaid programs only cover these drugs for individuals diagnosed with obesity or those who are overweight and have cardiovascular disease anyone who is having weight issues can now get the injection.
All JFK has done is kill Americans under the guise of Making them healthy and rebranded big pharma as “[TrumpRx]“.
We called it the minute the creature appeared and shame on anyone who promoted him or his book as some hero who was going to fight the system.
Steak is supposed to be expensive. When I was young, steak was reserved for very special occasions. Now people not rich eat it every day. But since you are young, you assume that there is something perfectly natural about eating steak every day.
Realizing how poor I am I will try to cut down on steaks (although I could eat one every day for the rest of my life). Should I try pork liver like Erik suggests? I wouldn’t know how to cook that
The Whiteheads are obviously correct about corporate welfarism and Trump benefitting the rich – where they err imo is in the assumption that there was once a ‘good’ welfarism that has only recently been corrupted.
“vital programs that benefit the taxpayer get slashed.”
Which programs, how do they benefit the taxpayer and how much have they been slashed? Did they create a healthier, more intelligent, more moral population? Without some deeper analysis this comes across as mere hysteria. The only example given is of DOGE slashing “government agencies”. Government agencies are a means to an end, not an end in themselves. The lay-offs are about clearing space for AI to take over the functions – at the end of it I doubt we’ll find there’s less government but rather there will be more.
The history of the welfare state shows it is not necessarily ‘left’ not progressive. Welfarism was invented by Bismarck in the 1880s and he was no leftist. The point was to weld the workers to the state…. and 1914 showed that it worked. Increasingly, the “workers” who were being helped were the workers inside the welfare state rather than the general population. They’ve become the voter bedrock of the Democrats/Labour – and it might be recalled they were the biggest zealots for the 2020 lockdown. It’s a sweeping generalisation but generally good welfare helps people to help themselves (e.g. through the contributory principle) but bad welfare rewards docility and sometimes outright bad behaviour. Of course there should be a ‘safety net’ for those who genuinely cannot help themselves – but then what’s the solution to the manifest engineering of ‘learned helplessness’ that’s been going on for at least half a century? There aren’t easy answers to that one but at least one should start by asking the question. (The solution we’ll probably get is the draft or some other form of service to the state).
BTW I’m no fan of RFK jr but there’s nothing wrong with eating liver from a healthily-raised animal, it’s a nutritious meal that everyone used to eat in the past when most people were healthier.
It’s like a rerun of the 1980s where there were cries about Thatcher and Reagan shrinking the state but they never did (at most they slowed its rate of increase). The state got bigger in Trump’s first term and it’ll get bigger again.
Will the Whiteheads be cheering on UBI when, under some guise or another, it comes in?
N.B. When I say “state” here, I’m including the monopolistic corporations that have become fused with the state in its more traditional definition.
I should’ve added how much the welfare state is also connected to eugenics. The Scandinavian countries that had the “most advanced” welfare were sterilising the “unfit” too. The origins of the British welfare state lie in the desire to produce better soldiers after the Boer War, not in any sudden concern for the public.
Bismarck adopted the welfare ideas of the worker’s movement whose Associations
provided a number of mutual aid services. to their members… He did so to draw
votes away from popularly supported opposition party… In post WW2 Australia the
bosses party stole the thunder of the “worker’s” party by implementing social
security programs the “worker’s” party took to elections…Politicians always steal
others good ideas, and always mangle them…
Workers were agitating for social services. Which resulted in them getting them. What? This is bad? Sorry. It is good.
I’m sorry, but unemployment and food stamps and social security are great things that have saved the lives of untold millions. You’re just a libertarian. Enough said.
This is an oddly naive article by Off-G’s standards.
Usually I cannot read the full article if it is by the Whiteheads but this time I have managed somehow. This means that I am naïve, perhaps
Either that, or a masochist.
Yeah, it’s called capitalism.
Why are you surprised? That’s how it’s been forever.
Oh right, previous versions of humanity didn’t know….. Or chose to think they were free….
No it’s called protectionism and totalitarianism
And fascism.
Neo fuedalism.
The other day I tried AI for the first time, I was surprised how quickly it threw in the towel when trying to sell big bang theory, the analogy of throwing a pebble in a pond, the pond representing the zero point field, won over all its justifications.
When Britains top astronomer Fred Hoyle came up with the name as a pejorative, he was hounded out of academia for accusing a Jesuit priest of trying to bring creation back.
When we reject big bang, we reclaim infinity and eternity and tear away some of the foundations of authoritarianism. As the infinite has no limit it is beyond description and unintelligible to the intellect.
This is a Universe of action not Ideology, which means exercising free will whilst respecting that of others and the will of God/Nature/Mind should be our guide.
There any quite a few outlandish “theories” in theoretical cosmology, spun by people with secure tenure. There is no danger of them being tested any time soon.
Boiled, baked, fried or steamed, Spudgun hits the spot.
Just as Love is unintelligible to the intellect.
Only the heart KNOWS.
Type in Jesus and AI tells you he existed.
😂
That’s because most historians of antiquity conclude that a historical figure called Jesus of Nazareth very likely existed. The conclusion rests on multiple independent lines of evidence and on the improbability that the early movement and its documents would have been fabricated wholesale. It doesn’t mean they couldn’t have been, but that its probabable the man existed, to the best we can test for a person who existed 2000 plus years ago.
Obviously, the consensus is about historical existence only, not the truth of miracle claims or theological claims.
‘America’ is a continent, South, Central and North.
‘America’ is not a country.
The United States of the Americas is a country within that continent.
Conventions are made to be broken. Let’s start here.
Nope. America is absolutely a country, inhabited by the American people and is recognized as such by virtually every other country in the world. You can ask anyone in the world “who’s an American?” and they’ll point you to a citizen of the USA. They won’t point you to an Ecuadoran, or a Colombian, or Mexican, or an Chilean etc.
FWIW, we were the first independent country in the western hemisphere, and we’ve been called “Americans” even before our independence. We’re the only nation in either continent to include America as part of our country’s name.
In my country — The United States of America — we recognize two American continents, North and South; connected by an isthmus. These continents differ geologically and culturally. We Americans are Americans both by Nationality, and more broadly, regionally, while the inhabitants of the Southern continent only get to carry the broader, regional identity. Neither you, as an Australian, nor any other group, gets to tell us who we are as a people and a nation.
You forget that every oil field and gold mine on the planet is part of Amerika.
And every one of their 800+ war bases infesting the planet are USian as well.
No locals allowed.
You’re right. America has bases all over the world. I don’t like it either.
Cute, but irrelevant to the points I made.
president trump decide what’s irrelevant, not you, you uppity b****** !
And the indigenous Folks, how do they feel about that?
Are there any left?
We managed to wipe out most of our ORIGINAL inhabitants.
Our government said “Sorry,” but it was all slimy rhetoric.
Where does indigenous start, and where does it end?
Wiki gets it right sometimes:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Naming_of_the_Americas
I also consulted Wiki before I wrote my post.
Curious that the Americas, — “visually distinct landmasses,” as Wiki terms them — can be considered one continent, despite the geological and cultural differences that exist between them, while Europe and Asia, physically conjoined and geographically similar,with a myriad of cultural dis-similarities, are considered two continents.
You on the other hand get to bomb anywhere in the world that has oil and gas, and you will attempt coups d’etat against any patriotic leader who does not suck POTUS’ cock.
You want people to leave you alone, you deliver on the enormous task of no interference in the lives of the 95% majority of humans on this planet.
You don’t know what you’re talking about.
All I said is that the inhabitants of this country call themselves Americans, have been called Americans for centuries, have been understood as Americans by the rest of the world, also for centuries. Not Usians, Americans.
I offered no value judgement on US foreign policy, or anything else, but the rest of the world doesn’t get to tell what we get to call ourselves.
That’s absolutely correct J. That’s why I try not to say America, but instead just say US, or U.S. That said, the flag is flying upside down now.
Put the kettle on. I’ll bring the biscuits.
It’s not correct.
Well, the internet told me it was correct, Pilgrim, so it must be true.
I get your point though. After all, I am an “American”.
Dear Al, I am not American but when I was a young boy I dreamed of driving a truck (perhaps a Mack) all over America. In my sixties now I still believe I can do that, if the gasoline price is right. You are right, American means only one thing, the rest are Canadians, Mexicans and the rest.
US is in N. American continent. The name Latin America is an attempt to exclude Mexico based on the distaste for people not White enough. But that changes nothing.
The Spanish, FWIW, are “white” people.
TDS; Trump upset the woke apple cart which was selling so great by SM & MSM.
Everything the Whiteheads say is true. But it is not happening just now with Trump. The US has been this way for its entire existence. The root cause of it all is capitalism and oligarchy. The US has always been ruled by a very wealthy elite class. In the early days, it was the southern slave owners. They controlled the federal government and they passed laws that benefitted them and their money making ventures. Then the power shifted to northern industrialists and bankers. They were just the same as the southern slave owners. The factories were just about as brutal as the plantations.
The US has never been a democracy. There have been moments of democratic uprising and popular expression. Everyone knows the civil rights movement from the 50s to the 80s. Or the labor union movement from the 1890s to 1950s.
I spend time every year in China and from my first trip there it was immediately apparent that China is a much more democratic nation than the US. The difference is very simple to observe:
The trouble is that almost all Americans are too stupid and too poorly educated to understand this. They think the US is a democracy and China is communism (i.e., bad). they don’t know how to think about the stuff that the Whiteheads write about above.
The Chinese public transport system is a prime example of a safe, efficient and clean way of keeping millions of cars off the roads.
You’re not supposed to approve of that. Don’t you know that cars and oil and gas are good, and anything else is a totally utterly absolutely bad hoax psyop?
Due to the oil ‘crisis’ we’ve got free public transport here in Victoria and Tasmania for a month. It’s bloody marvellous.
Less traffic on most city roads.
People touring the states.
Fewer accidents.
Cleaner air.
🎼 Always look on the bright side of Life _ _ _ _
You’re gonna love the new normal when it gets to you. No cars, no electricity, new improved Alexa monitoring you carbon usage and shutting down your life if you go over. Paradise for the nutty greenies.
Are Greenies people who give a shit about the Earth?
If so, I am one.
So what does the Chinese public transport system work on, bro? Not oil, not gas?
Muscles. China Public Transportation: https://yandex.ru/video/preview/5576635980505026508
That is such a completely utterly baldly stupid rejoinder, the mind she boggles.
Yes, and the high speed trains were designed to keep millions of people from flying. In the US, if you want to go just about anywhere, you have to drive or take an airplane — the most fuel inefficient way to travel. Shanghai is my usual home base. It is a city of nearly 30 million people. There are 20 subway lines that will get you just about anywhere in the city easily and cheaply. An American would be blown away to see this.
China just works because the government works. I’m from California and the government there has been trying to build a high speed train from San Diego to San Francisco for about two decades. So far no track has been laid and more than $20 billion has been spent? Why? How? The answer is that all the money has been stolen by consultants, public interest groups, law suits, and contractors. Nothing gets done but al lot of people get rich.
Lotta talk among the mainstream wokist mutipolaristas about how great China is of late. I reckon Chinese society has been the beta test for Agenda 2030 so pretty soon California will be just like Shanghai.
I’m guessing you were a covid believer right?
Why should buses and trains keep millions of cars away from roads???
It sounds like an old hippie dream. https://ok.ru/video/9280708938402
Read this and weep:
https://global.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202506/13/WS684ba258a310a04af22c6169.html
The slave owners and all other original states (including Northern ones) were doing their own thing until the imposition of the federal government, IMO. It could have been a true rival to Europe, with even Canadian states joining.
You make some solid points but democracy, whether in inverted commas or otherwise, is a plastic word that has no place in any serious discussion.
The Chinese: Paranoid or taking precautions?:
https://www.popville.com/2026/04/barbed-wire-chinese-embassy/
Nothing new here.
The Turds who rule have been doing this for thousands of years.
Even when the Scum die they try to take it with them. The pharoahs for example, were often entombed with their trinkets.
They all surround themselves with shiny things and fawning sycophants because the Turds who rule are hollow, spiritually empty, loveless vessels of shit.
Anarchy (Rules WITHOUT Rulers) now.
Now here’s some real music:
Dead Egyptian Blues
https://youtu.be/PJtMU3e6-nw
Every single day, I loose control, This aint no game,
Love you every way again and again, every single day again, I loose control,
I tried to understand, if my heart rebels, all this love inside,
just dont let me be. I tried to leave you, but just couldnt let you go.
“Your sarcophagus is glowin’, but your esophagus is showin’,
Who cares how rich you are, love, when you look like Boris Karlov”
President Trump has likened himself to Jesus**. Isnt that reason enough to
open the gates to let all those Napoleons, Elvis’s, and other VIPs locked up
in Bedlam go free ?
** By this identification is Trump unconsciously hinting that he feels he too is
being persecuted by the J***s ?
He does have one thing in common with Jesus:
He’s gonna die. Forever.
Or, to put it another way:
‘The phrase “the kingdom of heaven is within you” originates from Luke 17:21, where Jesus responds to the Pharisees’ inquiry about the arrival of the Kingdom of God. He states that the Kingdom does not come with observable signs and emphasizes that it is “in your midst” or “within you.” This suggests that the Kingdom is not a physical place but rather a spiritual reality.’
That sort of talk would have triggered an inquisition when “the” Church was at the height of power.
Yep, bow to the blokes in pretty costumes.
And give em your money
Its obvious Trump doesnt have a clue about what he is talking about. For him, its just a pretender surrounded by religious nutters from Evangelic, Talmud and Zionist.
Back when agitating for Revolution during the 1970s i hoped that when it erupted
i could get out of its way and let it happen… Today, with Limits To Growth rushing
toward us i’m hoping it isnt…
This seems to be the result of empires and the political engineering inherent in the systems constructed by humans whether it be Ancient Rome, Greece, Mesopotamia etc, etc…
Thing is we have a spirito/genetic memory of the way the world was before the flood…
Hence we know these systems always explode before they implode and know that neither need be the situation.
Perhaps a cataclysm is the only proven historical way to cause the pendulum to swing back again.
Everything is temporary.
All things will pass.
It’s been 80 years, isn’t it time for the Britain to face up to the fact that it lost WW2 foreign troops still occupy bases here, our jet, computer, and rocket technology were appropriated by the US. Trumpensteins threat to withdraw the troops that were only here to keep war away from US territory, should be welcomed. The accusation that we’d all be speaking German if not for the US has no plausibility as the Reich was only to last a thousand years.
In “The good war” Britain came to the rescue of Poland and then allied with the regime that enslaved it for nearly half a century. Seventy million died, thousands of cities were destroyed and it was only a few years before the US was dropping it’s monstrous war production on Korea.
Imagine what could have been done with the war expenditure and compound interest accrued if the British people had managed to prevent the banking filth from dragging them into conflict throughout the 20th century.
Money (taxation) was invented for large scale warfare…
No large scale money = No large scale warfare
😍
Poland in its modern form only appeared after WW1 and even then it started out life rather east of where it is now. Before that, for much of the 19th and the first decade or so of the 20th century it didn’t exist, it was half in Germany and half in Russia. (There was Polish nationalism, of course, but it gets very confusing — for example, Joseph Conrad’s parent (that’s Conrad, the great British author of the turn of the 20th century)(fascinating fellow, BTW) were nationalists who got exiled to the south of “Poland” into what is modern Ukraine. Places move around in that part of the world which is something of a puzzle to people who grew up on an island (say what you want about Britain, at least you know where the edges are!)
WW2 effectively resulted in the transfer of Britain’s Empire to the US. Empires are primarily economic units. Those of us who grew up with the notion of the British Empire (then Commonwealth) were schooled to think of an empire as a sort of kingdom-plus because a lot of the Victorian era outward trappings were retained and the transition from Top Dog to obvious Vassal was gradual, at least as far as ordinary people were concerned. But the transition was inexorable and much of the political thrashing around since WW2 has been an attempt to disguise the obvious until it was so Obvious that it became impossible to ignore.