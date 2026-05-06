IMA PANEL: How to Deal With Authorities – #SolutionsWatch

It’s the cross-over you’ve all been waiting for, #SolutionsWatch meets the Independent Media Alliance!

Panel host James Corbett is joined by IMA regulars Derrick Broze, Ryan Cristian, Kit Knightly, Jason Bermas, Hakeem Anwar & Steve Poikonen, and guests Etienne de La Boetie2, Larken Rose and Ernest Hancock to discuss how we interact with the state and law enforcement.

You can read the Independent Media Alliance mission statement HERE and view past panels HERE. Previous episodes of #SolutionsWatch can be found here and here.