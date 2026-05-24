“Diversify & Rule”
Jordan Henderson
Jordan Henderson’s response to the Banksy statue.
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I don’t get it. How is this a response to Banksy’s statue? Unless it’s pro nationalism, protect the nation state and its borders, kick out immigrants, refugees and strangers, demand uniformity and exclusion.
‘Art for art’s sake’?
https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2026/05/23/uhqq-m23.html
Not anymore.
Now it’s: Art for art’$$$$$$$ $ake.
Exellent. Good art is measured by its impact on the soul of the viewer and here are some thoughts it caused in mine, about the mechanism for introducing a new order (about one, in my opinion, very important, but here not very affected aspect of it).
The road to the new order apparently runs through Trump’s culmination. Why does he do what he does, for what purporse?
One of the logical versions is that he follows the orders of his zionist puppeteers. They are the hand behind both parties (as evidenced the Dem’s sillence/tacit support for the genocide in Gaza). They want a Greater Israel and even more world domination and if they can (after Iran) compleatly subjugate China and Russia. And this is what will unfold in the future.
They, according to this version, control both parties (and wi will end up with neoslavery, digital, etc.), but they launched turbo aggressive pro-Zio genocidal regime only under Trump2, who in terms of aggressive and from top-level imposition of racial and gender diversity and pro-immigration everything opposite to the Dem’s.
(Side though: outside of all the propaganda show, how important are race and biological sex each person? For some, a lot, for others less. What is ratio between ones and the others? 60-70 years ago, in all the thousand of years before the rise of liberal movements, what was the ratio?)
So, the zionists controlling both sides launched the genicidal cleansing of Gaza through the far-right white racist homophobe Donny. And on the left, there were definitely voices – fewer and moderate than the Zio-controlled top, but down the liberal pyramid – louder and louder and clearing calling his atrocities by their real names such as “aiding the genocide of the Palestinians by an white racist and homophobe”.
Some or many of the voices from the middle of the pyramid to below should be real, sincle they telled the truth as it is. Right?
…
Another version suggest that Trump’s role is to show the mist evil face of the empire, after which he to be ostentatiously overthrown, “never again” etc, and under this pretext (a united supernational oligarchy behind the scene) to introduce a new technodystopian multipolar world order that will be terrible fir everyone, regardless of their ethnicity, sex and gender, religion, etc.
And, of course, thay also means the end of the Zionism, and the ostentatious overthrow from the top to down Zionist clique, irganizations, lobbies (banckers?).. Because zionism in ageenments with white supremacy has shown in Gaza the ugliest face of racism. Who are the next ones? Because these two evil connected movements stand also on homophobic foundations. They are inextricably linked, so we must fight against all of them together, not separately. So that there is no next group threatened with genicide.
Which leads me to some questions.
Here, in support if the above theory, the opinion of a leap (even serious) in condemnation of Israel at the high and mass media level has recently been expressed. What is condemned?
First: the behevior of the state Israel and if an epithet is used, it is the ‘far-right’ Netanyahu.
Second when it is called genocide, it us called to be like nazi genocide ‘from which the jewish suffered’. And this is the genocide that far-right Netanyahu, the head of state of Israel, commiting (with support of the far right white supremacist Trump) – no ‘jewish’ but zionists.
Zionism is the bad face of Jewry. Therefore, when many jewish antizionist write and spike in the media in responce to the zionist practice of calling criticism if Israel and Zionism antisemitism, they emphasize that they are distancing themselvs from the “conspiracy theory” of the over-representation and control of Jews among the high level of almost anything. Which pushed the mentonion of the fact of this huge and visible over-representation in “overly prohibitet excessive antisrmitism”, to levels not seen before Gaza.(The ultimate control may be of the Estonians or Martians, but we do not see them everywhere as an operational hand.)
As one antizionist writes, “but mist american Jews identify as liberal and progressive.”
So, if the “far-right and zionism are arranget to fall into a package, what will be in the West? For example, what is the idea of all antizionist organizations for such a future? In order to avoid speculations, we need to check what they all say. After all my checks, I didn’t see anything different from what and the largest (and very much grown after Gaza 2023) Jewish antizionist organization writes:
https://jewishvoiceforpeace.org
JVP’s Core Values
…Racial Justice and Collective Liberation
“…we also understand that white supremacy, homophobia, transphobia, patriarchy, colonialism, militarism and capitalism are interwined at the roots, and that we can’t fully adress any of them without adressing all of them.”
There is something about the night
it’s ghostliness…
All right folks. Raised fingers being very outraged enough. What to do about it?
Dont get upset. No foaming. I am just asking a simple question, just asking. That’s all.
The SICK few exploit the trained, gullible many, in many ways.
Physically, psychologically and spiritually.
I used to live in Bristol and knew ravers who were in Banksy’s set, they were mostly trust fund kids. Banksy’s represents the Identitarian duped left, while the banksters have been looting Britain of tens of trillions, the left colonised by the Uni class has disappeared up its own ass, and is now about the collaborating knowledge class feeling good about itself,
Left and right should agree on Nationalising the money supply*, cancelling the debt and seizing all property and assets bought with QE.
Also, we the people must have the ability to veto and initiate legislation routinely.
*AI admits a private fiat currency costs the UK people £210,000,000,000 annually
Art is like crypto-currency: you conjure it out of nothing, and get the right people to talk it up. This has been so for a long time, but became a cottage industry with “modern” art.