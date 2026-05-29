IMA PANEL: Drawing the AI Line in the Sand #SolutionsWatch
In the second Independent Media Alliance/#SolutioinsWatch crossover episode, co-hosts James Corbett and Hakeem Anwar are joined by IMA regulars Whitney Webb, Ryan Cristian, Steve Poikonen, Jason Bermas, Kit Knightly and Hrvoje Moric – as well as new faces video editor Broc West and Gabriel of Gabe.Rocks.
In wide-ranging chat the all star panel dives into the question of generative AI, if its usage can be justified, the feasibility of total avoidance, the greater implications for our reality and more.
You can read the Independent Media Alliance mission statement HERE and view past panels HERE. Previous episodes of #SolutionsWatch can be found here and here.
Thanks for reading...
You can help us keep doing what we do. Every little helps and is hugely appreciated.
For other ways to donate, including direct-transfer bank details click HERE.
AI AI, Fusion Power, Quantum computers… Sure it will effect a lot of the internet, YT vids and articles. And many corps will try and integrate it into their customer relations front ends (a joke in itself), but it’s a storm in a teacup. Remember WeWork? Millions renting tiny office spaces. WoW! But it turned out to be a toxic environment where even your lunch in the fridge wasn’t safe.
AI is a cover story for the mass sacking of redundant white collars, no longer affordable in an energy depleted world. And as a cover for the build-out of a surveillance state no doubt. A dedicated HDD for every human on the planet, including all those Pokemon go images of your home you graciously gave them, and are still giving them as you walk around with your phone camera permissions open and your robo-vacuum cleaner active lol. But that’s just speculation, the job losses aren’t, they have been ongoing since the great oil shock of 2008 where $140 a barrel exposed the fragility of the way we do business on this planet. AI is the latest bubble, so everyone is chattering about it. So chatter away.
Incoherent, so likely an AI response (to itself?). Just sayin’
You are AI! So am i, probably…consider that! What the fuck is WeWork?