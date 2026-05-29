IMA PANEL: Drawing the AI Line in the Sand #SolutionsWatch

In the second Independent Media Alliance/#SolutioinsWatch crossover episode, co-hosts James Corbett and Hakeem Anwar are joined by IMA regulars Whitney Webb, Ryan Cristian, Steve Poikonen, Jason Bermas, Kit Knightly and Hrvoje Moric – as well as new faces video editor Broc West and Gabriel of Gabe.Rocks.

In wide-ranging chat the all star panel dives into the question of generative AI, if its usage can be justified, the feasibility of total avoidance, the greater implications for our reality and more.

You can read the Independent Media Alliance mission statement HERE and view past panels HERE. Previous episodes of #SolutionsWatch can be found here and here.