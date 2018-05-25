Don’t Panic! Lighten Up! Smiley Skripal case forces scientists to revise everything they thought they knew about Novichok

Warning: This article is likely to contain traces of satire.
In the aftermath of the poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal in Salisbury on 4th March, scientists are currently re-evaluating their understanding of A-234 – or Novichok as it is more commonly known. Prior to the poisoning, it had been thought that the substance was around 5-8 times more toxic than VX nerve agent, and therefore that just a tiny drop would be likely to kill a person within minutes or possibly even seconds of them coming into contact with it. In the unlikely event of a person surviving, it was believed that their central nervous system would be completely destroyed, and that they would suffer numerous chronic health issues, including cirrhosis, toxic hepatitis, and epilepsy before dying a premature and miserable death, probably within a year or so.
However, according to an anonymous source at the Porton Down laboratory, which is located just a few miles down the road from Salisbury, scientists now believe they may have completely misunderstood the properties and effects of the chemical:
“All the available information we had about Novichok before March this year suggested that it was by far the most lethal nerve agent ever produced, and we had assumed that even the tiniest drop would kill a person within minutes. However, after studying the movements of the Skripals after being poisoned, we have now revised our understanding, and we now believe that one of its primary effects is to generate in its victims a strong desire to go out for a beer followed by a pizza.”
Yet it’s not only the effects of the substance that have led to this reappraisal, but also its mysterious ability to move about from location to location, seemingly at will. According to the source:
“At first, differing reports of the location of the poisoning baffled us. First it was the restaurant, then it was the pub, followed by the bench, the car, the cemetery, the flowers, the luggage, the porridge, and then finally the door handle three weeks after the incident. However, we now believe we have an explanation for this phenomena. When Novichok was developed, we think it may have been given the ability to appear in one place, only to then disappear and turn up in an entirely different place. This is what we saw in the Skripal case, where the media would assure the public that investigators had found the source of the poisoning, only to report a day or two later that it wasn’t in fact there at all, but somewhere else entirely. It’s all remarkably clever, and it seems to have been specifically designed to generate the impression to the uninitiated that investigators are simply making it up as they go along.“
Another quality of the substance, which at first puzzled the scientists, is its apparent ability to multiply:
“We now know that the substance was poured on a door handle,” said the source. “Yet according to all our experiments where we’ve replicated this scenario, no matter how carefully we’ve poured liquid on a door handle, what we’ve found is that it has an uncanny tendency to run off, leaving a fairly insignificant amount. Yet we know that from this tiny amount, the substance has been turning up in multiple hotspots around Salisbury. The most probable explanation for this, we think, is that the along with it being developed to appear, disappear and reappear in various places, it was also developed with the alarming ability to replicate itself.”
Asked why this hasn’t led to the deaths of hundreds or thousands of residents in the City, the source pointed back to their revised conclusion of the effects of Novichok as being more likely to lead to a craving for beer and pizza than to death.
They also mentioned another surprising revision that they have had to make, which is the seemingly mundane way in which objects that have come into contact with Novichok can be decontaminated:
“Given our prior understanding about the toxicity of Novichok, we had of course assumed that cleaning it up could only be done by specialists wearing protective clothing,” said the source. “And so when Public Health England advised people who thought they might have come into contact with it to wash their clothes and wipe their phones with baby wipes, I must admit we were a bit surprised. None of the research papers out there mentions baby wipes as being an effective method of treating exposure to Novichok, and we did wonder whether they were perhaps talking about another chemical altogether. But of course they can’t have been, can they? Still,” he added with a wry smile, “I guess it all goes to prove the old saying: you learn something new every day.”
Yet, although the new discoveries of the properties of Novichok mentioned above have taken the scientific community by surprise, the one that is causing the most excitement is the revelation that it can apparently render its victims invisible:
“To be frank, this has created a huge buzz,” said the source. “I mean, the Skripals apparently came into contact with Novichok over two months ago, as did Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey. And yet since then nothing has been seen of any of them. It’s almost as if they’ve vanished into thin air, a bit like Bilbo Baggins at his 111th birthday party when he slips the Ring of Power on.”
And it’s not just the scientific community that is excited about the potential this might have. The Magic Circle has also a expressed an interest in knowing more about the substance, since its ability to make those who come into contact with it disappear without trace could potentially be a huge addition to the illusionist’s toolkit.
However, any excitement that this might bring comes with considerable caution. According to a spokeswoman for the Magic Circle:
“Of course we’re bound to be interested in the existence of a substance that can make a person disappear. However, whilst making someone disappear is great, what we’d really like to see is their reappearance at some point. Otherwise, I think it unlikely that it will ever catch on amongst our members.”
by Rob Slane at the Blognire, via SottNet
A town sprayed with the deadliest poison known to Science but nobody died? Obvious: Saint Theresa worked a Miracle at Salisbury.
O Ye Scientists of Little Faith, scoff on!
The scoffing is all done by the people promoting these farcical “events”, since they really don’t care whether or not we see through them. The Narrative must go on:
“Look, isn’t it just amazing fun to see educated, experienced people foaming at the mouth because of our literally unbelievable stories and manipulations! Like they seriously imagine they can stop us, or even slow us down… hah!”
First the chaos in all parts of the world which might be useful to us, chaos duly amplified by the media, then Washington takes over. Why on earth didn’t we think of doing this 200 years ago? People would be completely used to it by now, and they’d stop complaining…
The pathologically psychically incontinent Nick Cohen has a truly ludicrous and hyper-mendacious (nothing new then) hate-spew against Russia in today’s ‘Fraudian’ shit-heap, but, intriguingly, it contains a nasty (does he do anything that is not nasty?)attack on his fellow ‘antisemitism’ witch-finder general, Anthony Julius. When the ‘Gods Upon the Earth’ fall out, we mere goyim are left to look on in horror and bewilderment.
The Graun has this ‘opinion piece’ (signed by one ‘Alexey Kovalev’, described as a ‘Russian journalist’) on its website today (https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2018/may/25/russia-skripal-poisoning-state-television-russian-embassy):
Headline:
Who, us? Russia is gaslighting the world on the Skripal poisonings: From state television to the Russian embassy in London, indignation, mockery and flat-out denial is the order of the day
The first paragraph reads: ‘Russia’s reaction to Yulia Skripal’s bombshell Reuters interview has been boringly predictable. State officials, TV hosts, loyalists [sic] reporters, a host of experts and, of course, online trolls scrambled to cast doubt on Skripal’s statement.’ … and continues in the same way until the end, except that the first paragraph’s ‘boringly predictable’ becomes ‘depressingly predictable’ in the final paragraph.
Boring, depressing and predictable indeed. Well said, Alexey.
There are two positive points to the article, however:
1) There is a photo of Maria Zakharova at the top.
2) Comments are open (597 a few moments ago) and are highly contrasted. A few have been moderated, but as we don’t know what they said it is difficult to understand the moderator’s logic, given the large number of comments criticising the article, the official UK regime’s narrative about the poisonings and even the Graun’s constantly russophobic stance.
A few comments even give links to Off-Graun and have not (yet) been deleted. Shome mishtake?
Alexey Kovalev is a rent-a-gob shill, who left Russia long ago, and these days earns a living trashing his country’s reputation internationally. His dismal work has featured in the Guardian before – usually when they need a Haw-Haw to illustrate that folk here in Russia secretly adore Pussy Riot, the Calvert Journal, Masha Gessen, and the other hapless failures who’ve fled Russia in search of glory in the West.
If comments are open, it must mean Simon Tiswas is enjoying a Bank Holiday weekend at NATO headquarters.
Gessen has been slithering around Austfailure recently, to the adulation of the brain-dead and the propagandists. She’ll not need to purchase toilet-paper any times she visits these shores.
The Graun comments section has been closed now but i expect it to be completely removed. In a similar vein to this article on Off Guardian, a commenter called GeeDeeSea wrote this remark:
————-
The advice given was interesting:
If the substance is on your clothes then wash them in an ordinary washing-machine on a regular wash.
If the substance is on your phone or handbag then clean with baby wipes.
If the substance is on your hands then thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water.
But if the substance on your front-door handle … then the whole house needs to be demolished!
It also has the curious side effect of bestowing on the victim the minor superpower of idiomatic communication skills, perhaps Yulia will reappear in Avengers 234 – the perils of Sidmouth literary festival.
I still want to know why Skripal-the-father kept guinea pigs.
The article neglects to mention the powerful psychological properties of choccinov (because it definitely is chocolate flavoured).
I mean what other agent reduces once rational, fair minded individuals into slavering Russiaphobes who tuck themselves in under a Union Jack bed spread with a poster of Boris Johnson beaming down from the bedroom wall?
Anyone who suggests otherwise is a Putin-bot.
Mithradatism? After all, that Devil Putin sprays Novichok around like there’s no tomorrow, because he’s so Evil.
“Mithridatism is the practice of protecting oneself against a poison by gradually self-administering non-lethal amounts.” – so a bit like reading the Guardian!
Novichok seems to have little effect on the public it only leads to a blank expression and a glazing over of the eyes.
However it has been observed to have a profound effect on politician, MSM hacks and their handlers. Leading to group hallucinations and paranoia. Flashbacks to other narratives and a belief that everyone else is a subversive foreign agent.
One common link has been observed and that is among this group it is clear they are all desperate to make money/political capital by milking such narratives for all they are worth.
The good news is that after a period in which the general public were subjected to endless doses of Novichok based narratives via their government and MSM, they have suffered no ill effects and the Maltings will be open for business by the bank holiday.
Thank God, it’s all clear now.
I can remove this damn mask I’ve been wearing for a month (a bloody pain to sleep and shower in) leave my house, and go have a nice frothy latte and a bagel.
Those cursed Russians.
Why don’t they just leave us peace loving people to do our thing?
I still think it had something to do with the 2nd pet cat of Sergie… I reckon it had been specially trained to administer nerve agents and had some sort of remote control device planted in it’s brain… Controlled by scientists at Porton Down and once it had delivered the nerve agent it was never to be seen again, having been called back to base.
The cat was clearly of the Cheshire variety.
Of the Schrodinger type, perhaps?
So is it dead or isn’t it?
It’s both, of course, and living in Copenhagen.
so who is next and what poison will be used……? Operation Beluga ….
Prince Phillip, of course. The most beloved man in the land, mysteriously taken from us, all too soon. Putin, naturally.
Is there a petition I can sign, somewhere?
I think the fiendish Russians (or the dreadful Yanks/belligerent Brits) have actually developed some ‘nano-Novichok’, whose properties are as different to Novichok as nanothermite is to thermite:
1) A thin layer of Novichok binding agent stores Novichok inside 3D caverns on a nanometer scale, so:
i) The Novichok has put on its Goretex waterproofs, so rain does not break it down;
ii) The release of the Novichok from its waterproofs is slow, so 2-4 hrs is required for enough to be released onto the skin to actually induce symptoms.
2) The formulation was incorporated into brass polish, so a dodgy Polish cleaner was able to apply the nano-Novichok to the door handles under cover of an hour of hoovering, right under the noses of credulous MI6 spooks:
i) The cleaner was supplied with DSTL-level gloves, a chamois leather and a pot of poison (which they dropped into a sewer later during heavy rains so no evidence would remain at ground level);
ii) They kicked the door shut with their feet after priming the door handle.
iii) The brass polish formulation is water resistant, stable at room temperature and the subject of no patent application.
3) Pablo Miller deliberately did not shower for three days, ensuring that Skripals kept their distance from a rather smelly handler, thus saving Miller’s health from Nano-Novichok’s beastly properties.
Having devised this fiendish weapon, DSTL shunned all knowledge of it, despite having fiendishly good diagnostics for Novichok.
DSTL had also developed powerful antidotes to Novichok, whose side effects include weight loss. These were tested illegally on human guinea pigs, many of whom died or became permanently disabled, until titration of the antidote was professionalised. All records of those experiments were shredded and all staff conducting the trials were bumped off.
Keeping this knowledge from Boris Johnson was absolutely imperative, as the silly sausage might tell the yanks about it, which would never do.
Nerve Agents in the Novichok class block the enzymes required for synapse function for nerves to transmit messages – to date there is no way to create an anti-dote & the block is irreversible. UK’s top toxicoligists & World scientists have confirmed this.
Nano or not nano sounds very fanciful ? UK’s top nano expertise is in Belfast & there is no way to nano a binary molecular process – Can’t be done! Its easier for the West to lie like hell & create an OPCW cover up & get an MSM splash than to find a Nano tech.
Assuming Nano is not the case then if an infinitesimal dose was successfully applied to not kill then 100% for sure it would permanently maim to a visible extent.
Conclusion:
Novichok my Arse ! It was another type of incapacitating agent most likely the BZ story is true as BZ fits what actually happened?
