OffG is partially down for undetermined reasons

This afternoon around 6pm BST the site was compromised in some way. The entire front page vanished and a lot of links and media went down.
We’ve managed to restore things to the point the site is usable, but there’s still a few glitches and missing material.
We currently don’t know why it happened so it may well happen again.
Apologies for the inconvenience
OffG Admin
I don’t know how long Off-G has been publishing (as I only just stumbled upon it – thank goodness I did) but it would seem to confirm that “you get the most flak when over the target”. The Skripal coverage, as with Rob Slane and Craig Murray, has been first-rate. There are some very irritated mandarins and mouthpieces (the odious, barely literate and hopelessly transparent Hardingbot springs to mind) at Millbank and FCO right about now. There is also a sizeable (I’m informed by my FCO contact) number of operators who are, quite frankly, appalled at HMG’s blatant lying and dissembling. It wasn’t done like this In the old days, old boy…
“It wasn’t done like this In the old days, old boy…”
Wasn’t it?
Nothing new under the sun. Today’s elite and their lackeys are simply following the footsteps of their forebears, the same bloodlines. War is indeed a racket see this:
https://firstworldwarhiddenhistory.wordpress.com/2015/08/05/commission-for-the-relief-of-belgium-1-background-and-context/
So-called ‘Belgian Relief’ was on the whole knowingly and deliberately being diverted to the German armed forces and German nation, from the very beginning of that British engineered conflict, the so-called Great War that killed millions, maimed and traumatised millions more, it wasn’t called the ‘Great War’ for nothing and great it was for the racketeers who planned, engineered, pursued and prolonged it for profit and the elimination of commercial competition.
There is only one possible explanation: it is Highly Likely the Russians did it, because that is the sort of thing they do.
This said, the site now seems OK, except that I no longer have the thumbs up/down and like icons after the comments.
I also see the number of e-mail followers has suddenly gone from 30,000 down to 21,000.
Best of luck, and I hope we get some answers as to the causes of the disruption.
I too still have no ‘thumbs up/thumbs down icons and numbers’ after any of the comments on view (it’s currently 12.20 pm, UK time). This is very frustrating as I keep seeing comments where my reaction is “Yes, exactly” but I can’t register my agreement and I don’t want to keep having to submit a post just to confirm my endorsement. Hope this can be sorted out soon.
Yes, exactly.
I hadn’t even noticed these before now, something on my local configuration has been fortuitously blocking them. I take your point about not having to submit a ‘me-too/AOL’ comment to register approval, but feel these things can be gamed and manipulated, it’s too much of a social-media thing for me this likes/dislikes, and the lack of replies make the site and its user-base seem rather thin and dominated by a few over-eloquent obsessives.
Better I think to add a reply of general approval of a prior post and try after some rief grovelling to add something new, some individual insight, some humour and irony where appropriate, which I feel is sadly lacking on occasion, a point is made more forcefully with wit than with dry discourse if it can be done without undermining serious intentions and the grave matters discussed. As well as being deserving of it, the powers that once-were can stand nothing so much as ridicule and lampooning. Even some quibble on a specific point if it can be taken in the spirit of furthering knowledge and isn’t to be taken as criticism or degenerate into a row, is surely welcomed by BTL as well as ATL writers. I for one enjoy reading a good no holds barred polemic which stands on its own and is a joy to behold, however these might be diminished by pedantic or bad-faith challenges and bad-tempered arguments over style or substance.
We all have internet and real lives off this site and if someone has taken the trouble to comment then I applaud them for their effort even if I disagree with some of what they have said and would rather they hadn’t said it and went and boiled their heads instead. I tend towards a rather freeform style which can result in long slab like paragraphs, if I have time I’ll go back over it I’ll hone it, add paragraphs and full-stops, but not at the expense of neglecting a sick-relative needing care, meals burning, or any of a number of crises which might and frequently do intervene.
It’s 08:21:40 UTC (late afternoon on Sunday the 27th in the DPRK)
UTC is not in daylight saving.
I just spent a few minutes zipping around the site and it seems very fast.
Looks like you fixed it.
Ah, but the page doesn’t scroll to a good place when I Post Comment. Otherwise OK.
Truth is not welcome ! Means you are doing a good job………………
Take the hack as a compliment & confirmation that you are doing a great job.
I’d guess its coming from the UK as botched Skripal case has the UK scarlet with embarrassment.
Now that I notice how much of the site’s functionality has been impaired, this has to have been a hack, not (just) a DDoS. I find it interesting, in a macabre way, that Brad Pitte so patently failed to make any inroads with his/her weak and transparent efforts here, that the login received a very large number of down votes, that the recommendation of one commenter was to simply down vote Mr Pitte without other response, and the down-vote functionality goes poof. It could of course be a coincidence, but the timing suggests otherwise.
No doubt it’s clear to everyone, but I’ll say it anyway. The more successful you get, the higher above the parapet your head rises, the more likely you are to be attacked. And this is a life-and-death battle, in that a system that relies on deception and psy-ops is being exposed by a tool – the internet – whose essence it cannot quite corrupt. At risk of sounding saccharine, that essence is the human spirit, which seeks honesty, respect, dignity, love, meaningful contribution to the whole, justice and freedom. The internet is a fledgling structure that encourages that spirit (among many of our all-too-obvious failings of course) and is thus an existential threat to TPTB.
OffGuardian should feel deeply proud of what it has set up here, as well as how it administers and ‘polices’, in the best sense of the word, the commenting at this site. My own sense is of a growing group of people who care about the truth, who are prepared to argue courageously and passionately for what they believe, but who are also prepared to be wrong. That’s a powerful combination, one worth nurturing and protecting. Basically, we want the best for everyone. If I may be so bold as to speak for other here…
If you are reading this, Mr Pitte, I have an honest question for you: Do you feel yourself to be a sociopath/psychopath? If not, please consider leaving the sinking ship whose side you appear to support so blindly, and lean your energies towards what OffGuardian stands for. The forces of secrecy and deception can indeed ‘win’ this battle, but at what cost and to what end?
Well I hope my suggestion to thumb down said individual had nothing to do with this. I note he said he spoke Russian and was there a link to Ukraine In his IP?
However the tendency to jump to any conclusion should be resisted. Perhaps ask for advice from experts, perhaps Wikileaks? is a good idea. The damage to the functionality suggests this is no brute force Ddos. It should also be shared with the wider WordPress community who might have valuable input. 20th Century Wire and UK Column, amongst others have also been subject to sustained attacks. They also may be able to offer advice/information.
I like to think that the combined quality of our collective efforts here, which would include your advice (good advice imo 🙂 ), jointly contributed to the attack. Nothing to worry about, it’s par for the course. Speaking truth to power comes at a price, as does any decision. Consequence is what reality is about.
I would up vote you if I could. I just wanted to say i agree with your comment.I hope all at Off G gets sorted soon. Love and Brightest Blessings to all here.
Something has definitely taken a turn for the worse, elements of pages keep trying to reload/refresh themselves. Big thumbs down for this unwelcome behaviour.
Nothing to do with anything, move along please! Mr Robinson here’s your cell!
Speak to Craig Murray – he has had DDoS issues and may be able to highlight how to go about handling that, if that is what it turns out to be….
Brad Pitte springs to mind…
No-Brad Pitte ‘slithers’ to mind.
Good point.
‘Can’t remember’ his name, precisely coz’ thus far his actions & words were what stuck in mind , & highlighted a ‘Black Hole’ sucker (in mind) & a sucker of others’ energy & time, via reflections of negative disruptive energy & forces worthy of E.i. >> designs to suck every single Photon of existing mental energy, both positive & negative & control its’ course! 🙁
I would be all over his IP, making legitimate requests to his ISP for urgent clarification on precise name, location, address (&&& the usual BEAR necessities) and certainly follow up with Legal proceedings asap, if appropriate .. his user ID is certainly one possibility, as has been noted and I would suggest checking first the **Code** on any links that he’s posted, given his love of the Daily Mail & especially the MH17 links & comments !!
But, it won’t solve the problem and ironically i mentioned this problem briefly to Toby last night, (who probably thinks I was just being paranoid), fully expecting problems to commence .. the fact is that we are being watched even before we click the send/post comment button ! E.i. can read this comment from me and my corrections & typing speed and my thoughts, (to a high degree), if they want to, even before i have ever transmitted them to OFFG !
I hope y’all understand this: the surveillance algorithms are way more sophisticated than most can imagine; also ‘their’ extremely wide variety of & big heavy ‘pallet’ of counter measures, conceived to disrupt COMMUNICATIONS : that being the KEY to CONTROL .. &
Stopping LEVESON 2 !!!!
SKY’s Europe wide internet for 19.90 Euros per month .. DON’T BUY IT !
Whatever you do .. please think hard >> LEVESON2 ! Obligatory first ..
Focus & prioritise,
imperatives ..
No, I don’t think you’re paranoid, Balkydj. I have no doubt that the surveillance and manipulation tech of TPTB would boggle my mind. The thing is, the only sensible and effective response to that tech I can conceive is to choose the path of love, rather than spend any energy figuring out how that tech works and what it encompasses in terms of power and reach. Yes, we need to fight on multiple fronts and know well what we do, including combatting underhand terror tactics we see the tip of here, but our decision-making processes in this endeavour should be inclusive rather than exclusive: love-based rather than fear-based.
Love reading your comments, Toby, bang on, bro. keep it up:
Peaceful perseverance with patience (whenever possible) tops interference every time, in the end & as you expressed well, with love & compassion for fellow fallible fearful humanoids, even for those who ‘can’t remember their name’, the “quality of mercy is not strained ..”
when the penny drops 😉
After extreme interference & difficulties down here, I managed finally to send successfully that longer comment to you last night (& one to Mark Gobell**corresponding to BigB) .. (I lost a couple of wee comments) precisely before said fully expected attack: ironically I even capitalised the word “immediately” (remember 😉 ) and TPTB furkin’ did react, soooo fast .. ! ! 🙂
After which they killed my internet connection completely ! (will amplify later)
I firmly believe this is all really about LEVESON 2 and TPTB Hate d’Fact that I’m onto them already, (understanding completely how they engineered communications control, shareholder wise 🙂 ) I swear, together we’re getting somewhere and I’ve been pacing the floorboards & outside for the odd shout at the mountains, on one occasion today, (to vent 😉 ) , coz’ , I truly feel a bit guilty, for having spoken out about Bg. NATO Borisov & Tsvetanov &&& therein having contributed my ‘Bit’ to provoking these problems, whilst discussing the wholly flawed Skripal case, moreover, emphasising above all, Leveson 2 .. the final SOLUTION to Apartheid, that TPTB don’t want’ ,
at all costs >>>
their PRIMARY concern !
Apologies for any ensuing problems, but the things I wrote in a couple of places on this site yesterday are surely Truths, (with so much more to follow) and NATO & their Zionist Web of Communications Control Organs are now watching us all intently .. with Angst, a good sign.
TPTB are counting: afraid of numbers that go viral ..
(My bad, somehow), thus I usually (used to) write in riddles (an old Guardian tactic, employed frequently) coz’ the smart folk , (like you, Candide & so many others here ), can quite easily latch onto the metaphors, when focussed on the abstract connectivity, & relate it to our conceptual interconnectivity of collective solutions, that we are developing here & now, undermining TPTB’s old flawed tapestry: this is clearly becoming no joke for the whole website, that we all love for Right & Just Reasons .. (matters of principle & moral grounding), but more than that, we are treading ground / territory together publicly, that has never been really truly researched or tested in any serious manner, with algorithms as witness to uncensored Freedom Of Expression F.O.E. 🙂 >> credit to OFFG.
(also to fail, or be mistaken 😉 ) which is why I have a company name in Bg. , that conceptually deliberately trades in Zeros , hedged year on year for ages, a Non-Profit pro bono vehicle to share purely ideas for Free: my local barter philosophy trading simply experience & solutions (a nod to Tolstoy’s rejection of copyright, oddly enough) of how we need to tread & share carefully , leaving only our footprints in the ‘sandy’ nature of being, also at one with ourselves & with compounded wisdom ( Anton Makarenko style***) that compensates for any given individual fallibility or frailty when treading into >>
Virgin Wilderness (tm 🙂 ) yep, Branson’s top IP lawyer didn’t like the name much at all,
(big understatement), but i did my homework well in advance, legally covering myself in a few ways, so he decided against meeting me in court, just threats 😉 (I even made Dickd’stick a reasonable proposal at one point as well, but likely not again, or at least on OUR terms in future, & not via his Lawyers, coz’ TPTB only see & think money as means to control, not about a balanced healthy ‘Lebensraum’ for all species including the Firefly, Butterflies & Dragonflies, usually the first to suffer from excessive exploitation of habitat & humans, in my experience ..).
The change that is upon us all, (inc. mark zuckerberg) , will drive a future with very little do with money, once we progressively rectify the failed Data accountability & inevitable inextricable financial Transparency incumbent upon us all & aligned to transparency of our characters (scary for ‘Sociopaths’ !), which any common future finally fully commands: with some honorary pride & most of all self respect, as well as respect for each others freedoms.. as an Open A.i. begins to read us & our biorhythms like a book , even without having a smart phone/watch , we are all creatures of some form of habit & love for some small comfort & joy in some routine manner or another. We must all become simply more conscious & aware of the choices we make and their consequences for others. Fwiw, I believe that ‘jack ma’ is way smarter in human psychology & more philosophically mature, as well as more future orientated than MZ , murdoch & his boys, combined: just check the %% of women he employs keenly .. one positive signal.
Jack Ma is a huge plus, in this transition phase, for all of us thinking ahead, the way i see it ..
Think Leveson 2 rejection: d’key clue & Root of all problems now today, regarding WHO monitors & controls & has Assumed Ownership of ALL Communications Licensing Systems, as corporate collective operating within the realms of OUR one common ionosphere & magnetosphere, belonging to >> no-‘Body’ .. ! Not even Jack.
And who interferes with our Communications .. with what Right , under whose Authority !
(Note the absence of question mark, at the last)
Respect, regards &
best wishes,
balkydj
P.s. **did you see my revealing comment thanking Mark Gobell ?
If not, both you & Admin should examine, perhaps ..
Compound intelligent conclusions override designed compartmentalisation ..
Manifesting representative dangerous dissemination of knowledge .. (for OFFG , too )
Freedom to Communicate ! ? ! ? without controlling CENSORS / & moderators alike .. ? ?
An open agenda with free discussion is TPTB’s Nightmare.
As you well realise, OFFG should feel very Proud .. (with capital ‘P’),
despite the headaches, still putting the questions to TPTB ..
Heads UP, laughing 😉 with sardonic edge ..
(Maybe I’ll give TPTB the run around tonight , gonna’ change IP 😉 or shall I ? 😉
lol, ’till later
*** Makarenko’s ideas concerning the relationship between education and other disciplines, whether in the humanities (philosophy, ethics, aesthetics and psychology), or in the natural sciences (biology and physiology) deserve serious attention. More particularly, his far-reaching investigation of the essentials of a new, socialist pattern of moral and ethical relations led him to enunciate this very important idea: ” make as many demands as possible on a man/woman, and at the same time show him/her as much respect as possible “.
http://www.ibe.unesco.org/fileadmin/user_upload/archive/Publications/thinkerspdf/makarene.pdf
A pdf worth considering , coz’ in the year 2000 UNESCO declared his body of work ..
“Never more relevant .. “
You are right to remind us that the capabilities of those that might observe us are way beyond reactive. Indeed they have the ability to create folders on your devices you will never find that can see your reputation ruined and you jailed for heinous crimes. They can activate your mics and cams to ascertain when you are alone and initiate uploads/downloads at those times so that even partners and family would begin to doubt your innocence. They can use algorithms that study and mimic your language use to create a virtual doppleganger and make sure the right expert witness is provided to confirm “it could only have been X”.
The array of tools at their disposal can damn and destroy us. At the moment all we have is numbers. They can’t use these tactics on all of us. But we should bare it in mind and exercise every caution.
Good luck, and thank you for your ongoing support for site users!
They won’t be drinking their Lviviskoe beer for long :-))
Very sorry to hear this. Hope you can determine the reason. I would have suspicions because OffG is presenting the real news.
