To Protect and Serve… The Empire

by Phillip Farruggio
Writer Eric Zuesse wrote a great new piece ” How Democracy Ended ” seen on a few fine sites. In it he shows how our U.S. so called democracy is really a scam controlled by the super rich. When all else fails to stop a political momentum, the two parties have always resorted to ‘ The Fix is in’. To this writer, the ‘ fix ‘ that Zuesse alludes to is deeply nesting in both our mainstream media and our elected and enabling two party structure.
The police have that wonderful saying ‘ To protect and serve’. In many cases, witnessed at times throughout the years by this writer, local police have done just that. Sadly, in just as many instances, they have ‘ protected and served ‘ the private property and rights of the super rich. Remembering the great labor disputes spanning perhaps since the beginnings of our republic, it was always the ‘ Cops’ who came in on the side of the corporate few. It has always been as IF the corporate domain was the castle and the striking workers the barbarians. Instead of being there to ‘ protect and serve’ both adversaries, the police always stood in front of the bosses vs. the working stiffs.
Well, we have that in spades in not only our mainstream corporate owned and operated media, but also in the three branches of this government. The mainstream media was always controlled, but since 9/11 it went on steroids! Most of us who actually study history ( from non mainstream sources ) knew that the Iraq debacle was based on hearsay and fabricated lies and half truths. The whole ‘ War on Terror ‘ was what the late great Gore Vidal named ‘ Perpetual War’. Wars keep the natives in line. Wars make lots of money for a select corporate few ( General Smedley Butler’s 1935 essay ‘ War is a Racket’), and wars help justify our obscene and bloated military spending ( duh, like over 50% our federal tax revenue). And who serves this War Economy so well? The media and of course the Congress.
Most of the members of Congress are very wealthy people, especially in the Senate. Regardless of that, they rely on the donations of the super rich, through personal and PAC money, to fund their re-elections. The late Sen. Paul Simon of Illinois once stated: ” When I go out on the campaign trail, and I come back to my hotel room, I usually have a whole bunch of messages. I go through them, and unfortunately, but honestly, if I see the name of someone who has given large donations to my campaign, I do call that person first. Sadly, that is the way it is.” Simon was actually one of the most progressive Senators at the time, and he knew the realities. Money talks. That was in the late 80s and early 90s. Now it is 100 times worse. You watch the hearings on C-Span and all you see are ‘ talking heads ‘ speaking NOT for their constituents… rather for their corporate handlers… from BOTH parties!
We are about to enter, as a nation, into an economic abyss, and hopefully not, a new hot war. All those who are there to ‘ Protect and Serve ‘ this empire will give us are more of the same: Hype, spin, lies and half truths!
In the new world, Police, if we have them, will adopt a new motto – “to protect, serve and respect without fear or favour, the will of all men”.
@Toby said “I think we can agree that nothing is the root of all evil, except, perhaps in a loose way, free will that can lead this way and that, with the slippery slopes of fear steadily tending free will towards ‘evil’ if left uncorrected in the sense of making nothing but fear-based choices over time.”
Agreed.
As such, if Police are to adopt a new motto – “to protect, serve and respect without fear or favour, the will of all men”, as *MarkRussell suggests then they will be protecting, serving and respecting something that inherently “tends towards eveil if left uncorrected.”
In my view the role of the Police is to make sure evil is not “uncorrected.” They are or should be there to enforce the correcting. It is not the Police that are to blame for doing their job although they are the ones who often get attacked from all sides. The Police are a useful distraction for the elites whp really hold the power, yaedul pinching bags for those eho are angry at the system. It is not the Police who have the real power. It is the elites who have hijacked democracy to pass self serving laws who are the problem.
If we had a fairer more equitable society where power was truly shared amongst the people and laws that were ethical and humane and laws that reflected the good of ordinary people and not those of the elites were ubiquitous then the Police would instantly become part of the solution (as they should be) and not part of the problem. They are already sworn to protect and serve without fear or favour. But “the will of all men” as a guiding force? How could that be a good thing when men have conflicting wills, many of them ‘evil’?
I see the police, as currently constituted, as one part of how the state, as a monopoly on force, enforces. The state enforces in many ways, including myth making and particularly myth making around money, but without the police, we oiks would have too much freedom to think and roam. One of the primary thing the state enforces, regardless of how, is property rights. As the saying goes, property is 9/10ths of the law. A state without property would be an odd creature, barely a state at all, as there would be next to nothing to enforce and protect. That said, and if I’m reading you right, I agree that some form of policing may always be necessary. Life is a messy business, whatever social system we humans construct to self-organise.
The fact that the US has become a plutocracy doesn’t mean that democracy and the market economy cannot work under different circumstances. There are examples of the social market economy and social democracy that achieve better results, even in the current global environment in which we are all forced to bend to US dictate.
The US’s economic and political systems are determined by its imperialist ambitions. Thus, it is the Empire, ie. the greed for geostrategic control, rather than the means or methods of trade, which is the problem. We need a multilateral system of trade, which, in addition to promoting trade, also promotes social and ecological objectives. In other words, the exact opposite of what the US aims for under the current administration more aggressively than ever.
We do need a system of “fair trade.” The fact that the US administration has misappropriated this term to signify even unfairer trade dictated by a militaristic bully shows just how we enter a world devoid of meaning.
Humbaba – “The fact that the US has become a plutocracy doesn’t mean that democracy and the market economy cannot work under different circumstances.” – actually the circumstances of ALL WESTERN “democracy” and “market economy” ride atop 500+ years of the colonial and neocolonial pillage and enslavement of the entire planet by Western economic interests. The CIA & Western European intelligence organized the destruction of nationalist leaders and movements among the newly liberated formerly colonized nations post-WWII, which benefited not only oligarchy but the Western middle class throughout the West, as Western economies continued to virtually steal resources from what were our former colonies. Under the guise of “fighting communism” these recently “liberated” former colonies were now simply headed by Western backed dictators who presided as our police enforcers rather than openly colonial administrators from the West. The West even allowed “democracy” as long as the elections were rigged to insure continued Western rule.
Speaking of “democracy” when one destroys democracy whenever it threatens Western business exploitation is of course obscene, yet it has been and continues to be the order of the day. “Democracy” for example, is not possible in Venezuela because the U.S. deems any candidate but one of our own choosing to be illegitimate and therefore not “democratically elected.” Speaking of “free trade” when the West simply demonized, isolates, economically sanctions and destabilizes or invades any nations that refuse to engage in its IMF/World Bank continued economic exploitation is of course an equal adjunct obscenity. Envisioning a world in which these realities did not or do not taint the “miracle of the market” with its “invisible hand raising all boats” is of course a fantasy in much the same sense that the word “democracy” is a total fantasy in the Western nations, where we bow to own oligarchy, yet use the term “democracy” as a bludgeon against those who refuse to submit to continued ruthless Western power.
You CANNOT have a decent, moral and humane society under capitalism, in any form. The historical record is unambiguous. ANY reforms granted, reluctantly, by the parasites, when they are weak, are ALWAYS taken back, and more, whenever the capitalist system produces one of its regular and inescapable ‘crises’. And capitalism is predicated on eternal growth, so is a form, a highly malignant form, of cancer.
‘Social “Democracy”‘ is, indeed, a more subtle form of “Democracy”. In ‘Social “Democracy”‘ the farts wear slippers.
Hobnail slippers.
I would say that humanity is entering that abyss, is indeed in it, but as in the manner of frogs being slowly boiled, it just becomes the New Normal by accelerating, unnoticed degrees, day by day by day.
Dear author, your post implicitly identifies money as the root of the problem, an observation I agree with. My position is that money is THE pivotal concept we must understand anew if we are to establish radically different guiding principles for human civilisational endeavour. Part of that effort will be developing new cultural understandings of and relationships with value and thus wealth. These core entities – money, value, wealth – are defined, as if scientifically, via the backdoor of very suspect economic ‘laws’ that appear to us, the duped audience, as forces of nature that require some flavour of capitalism as their natural expression in socio-economic form. To make capitalism appear as the cancerous sickness it is, therefore requires a thorough reevaluation of the concepts that undergird it. For example:
What is value? Can (or should) it be ‘objectively’ measured, even by ‘market forces’?
Is health – individualsocial and environmental – real wealth?
What should money’s role in society be?
Can wealth-as-health concepts give rise to a new way of structuring society?
And all this framed to take intelligent and continual account of the absurdity of Perpetual Economic Growth.
Toby: bang on the money! I would not normally make such a comment, but we seem to have established a rapport. There is a deeper, more significant layer to the establishment of power, status and wealth: facilitated by the creation, accumulation and monopolisation of money-power …and that is the perception and distinguishing of ‘difference’ that precedes the identity formation that assumes the power, status, and wealth. Thus, the seeds of money-power and capitalism are perceptual and pan-historic: having no First Cause. That would seem like gibberish if you did not know where I am coming from – Yogacaran epistemics.
So, money-power creation and ideological capitalism could be viewed as the pan-historic, inter-generational apotheosis (or extremised conditional genesis) of basic misperception. The same ‘seeds’ (bija) that form the basis of the mental constructivism of a fixed (reified) substantive identity formation …become the same seeds that become extremised into something called ‘capitalism’ (the mechanism of the valorisation of money-power and capital {“[anti]value in motion”?}). Only, due to processes of socialisation, urbanisation, and civilisation, through time – the seeds are now trans-personal and have taken on a life of their own. Our ideology has become us, and we have become our ideology.
But the process is a reversible dialectic that is returnable to innocence. Money is not the root of all evil: it is a praxis of misperception. It is a facilitator of either good or evil; depending on the perception and wisdom of those who employ it. Needless to say, it is the least perceptive and least wise who have monopolised its misuse. Ultimately, it is not something we need (and we certainly do not want to support the power base of the globalised superclass) …but it is something we could use to facilitate the valorisation of other, more humanist ‘capitals’ – like love, peace, and ecology. But merely transferring from one form of wealth creation to another, more progressive form of wealth creation (for instance, love capital formation and valorisation) will not necessarily end the afflictions of misperception (dukkha). The seeds of Self, money, and capital wealth creation (bhava-tanha) are within us …just as much as they are social constructivism and semiotic tenets that are fed back into us. We can learn to reject the false consciousness affirming ‘externalised’ tenets and perceive pure, untainted, new ones. From liberational seeds and conditions we can grow a new form of socialisation: one that rejects the top down imposition of money-power (what is Fiat currency – something we agree has implicit wealth and dominance power …or a bit of of rendered pig waste that is valueless and meaningless compared to something universal, and ‘real’ …like love?)
And it all starts from perceiving what is right in front of us.
If I start with your closing observation, I’d say what is right in front of us is perception, but that perception, requiring a subject, can only ever be subjective and complex, not “pure” or “untainted”. As such, I wonder about the apparently pivotal role of the word “innocence” in your reply.
I think we can agree that nothing is the root of all evil, except, perhaps in a loose way, free will that can lead this way and that, with the slippery slopes of fear steadily tending free will towards ‘evil’ if left uncorrected in the sense of making nothing but fear-based choices over time.
Also agreed is that money is underpinned by inaccurate perception, but here things get quickly muddy, as what money is differs as we approach it from different angles. Money is incredibly hard to define. So, when I point at it as pivotal, I mean as a conceptual gateway that is great at unravelling buckets of disinformation, deceptions, etc., when critically assessed. I mean, everyone thinks money is easy to understand until they take a closer look.
When it comes to outcomes and love as somehow valorisable wealth, my approach is, Who knows? Outcomes and prescriptions are so complicated I try to stick to simple, logical starting points, such as the impossibility of perpetual economic growth. I.e., what has to change to develop an economics that is functionally in tune with steady-state conditions? My guess is pretty much everything. Getting lots of very different people to even agree on a starting point is hard enough. Outcomes are orders of magnitude harder. I leave them to the gods…
Dig around a little into what has to change at the roots, and we come to, imo, dialectics like love and fear, abundance and scarcity. To cut a long story short, I equate love with health and qualitative growth – which is synonymous with wealth in my lexis – and fear with sickness, impoverishment, the slow but steady rotting away of diversity with some overvalued thing growing cancerously. How to effectively invite people to think this way too is one hell of an undertaking. And, like I said, that would just be the ‘beginning’.
So back to “innocence”, “pure” and “untainted”. You seem, in your first paragraph, to equate misperception with difference itself: “the perception and distinguishing of ‘difference’ that precedes the identity formation that assumes the power, status, and wealth.” In other words, first the erroneous(?) perception of difference, then, a long ways down the line, power, status and wealth. I agree in a very generalised way, but would suggest, as above, that perception cannot occur without difference, it’s unchecked fear (selfishness in a naive sense) that leads bad places. Someone I had a very long philosophical exchange with a while back defined information as “discernible difference”. If there is only uniform, pure, untainted oneness, there can be no perception. That there is undoubtedly perception (experience), means there is difference, something to discern, to experience. For there to be perception, then, there must also be complexity. That’s what my best logic comes up with. Perhaps I’ve misunderstood this part of your reply, it’s certainly where I humbly request more explanation, or at least some cool links.
But yes, there’s a rapport. I get a sense of good fruit to come from continued exchanges like this. My on-ramp to all this is long and eclectic. I have smatterings of knowledge of this and that school of thought that I have worked on and worried at auto-didactically over several decades. It’s lovely to meet others as concerned with the very depths of reality as I am, who know much more than I do of particular philosophies.
Toby: coming right back at you with decades of auto-didactic “work and worry” and concern for the depths of reality: in anticipation of a fruitful cross-fertilisation and dialogue.
Instead of ‘difference’; perhaps I should have said ‘*differance* (with an ‘a’) because we are in Derrida’s deconstruction of philosophy and politics territory. A good reference would be “Positions” or “The Margins of Philosophy”. What you seem to be saying is that there have to be “binary oppositions” (speech/writing; presence/absence; black/white) in place in order to categorise perception? That perception is linguistic (textual) and we categorise experience according to the play of ‘*differance*’: set within to a binary oppositional structural framework (structuralism; semiology; syntactic language)? In Derrida’s deconstruction, with which I concur, this codifies dominance and authoritarianism into the very act of perception. The elemental binaries become subliminal hierarchical dominance structures: less a “peaceful coexistence”; more a “violent hierarchy”. This becomes most obvious when the black/white binary opposition is examined in the light of race relations in America. Or the female/ male binary is deconstructed (never a good thing for a man to do!)
For Derrida, the act of choosing or preferring is generative: it temporises the subject. The play of *differance* also creates a taxonomy of values. This is not reducible to the oppositional poles alone. To my ‘readerly’ (interpretative) understanding: this is completely compatible with Yogacara. In fact, the operants of perception are not binary at all: but ternary. We have three basic choices when we contextualise and categorise experience (that is apperception, not strictly perception). These are, broadly – ‘like’; ‘dislike’; or ‘neutral’: or ‘desire’; ‘aversion’; and ‘neutral’. From the three basic choices: we can create an axiological system of values (from love all the way through to hate and repulsion: the ‘neutral’ metacategory can be by varying degrees ignoring, indifferent or confusional). Very broadly speaking, this is how we confirm identity. And very broadly speaking, this is extremised (codified or textualised, as an act of trans-personal social constructivism) into identitarian and individualistic politics. It also gives rise to the likes of the *homo economicus* archetype: an uber-competetive, hyper-consuming superego ..whose only rational is the self-maximising greed and pleasure principal?
We can see ourselves in opposition to that extremised Self: but how do we transfer that into polity, without also transferring the inherent dominance of relativism? By the absolutism inherent in the Enlightenment humanist philosophy? That created the problem: so Derrida theorized a third position, an ‘*alterity*’ or ‘undecidable’ category. I have no need to point out how this has been abused as a ‘negational’ or ‘fluid’ category. I prefer to view it as a ‘unity of opposition’: or a higher order Hegelian synthesis. We see objects, not as objects, but as signifiers of our subjectivity …as indicators of Self. In doing so we confirm into absence that which we deem non-Self. In creating subjective ‘presence’, we condemn ourselves to never be fully present.By neither confirming or denying Self, we can create an ‘*alterity*’ of human consciousness. This is why I differentiate between the act of ‘perception’ and ‘apperception’: because the ‘*alterity*’ is actualised by pre-categorisational (pre-linguistic; pre-semiological) act of ‘pure’ perception. This is the return to ‘innocence’ of which I speak:seeing the object as the “thing in itself” (phenomenologically – Husserl) – not as a subjectivised Self indicator. This is the Alpha and Omega of Yogacara too. Bet you never knew Derrida was a Yogacarin!
It is the LOVE of money that is the root of all Evil, which is why the insatiably greedy, those condemned by every religion and philosophy (with a few exceptions, that we dare not mention), are the cancer metastases who created the primary tumour, capitalism, that is consuming Life on Earth, all in order to turn it into the dead stuff of money, or fake ‘wealth’.
1 Timothy 6:10
“with a few exceptions, that we dare not mention”
So dare.
That’s the correct quote, but I disagree with it. I see greed not as the inevitable expression of something true about ‘human nature’, but as a semi-rational response to scarcity-based thinking. When we all fear that there’s not enough to go around, one manifestation of that fear, both socially in institutions and law and economics etc., as in human individuals as behaviours, is greed. While fear rules, it can’t be any other way.
That logic leads me to love as the answer, as naff as that sounds. It is compassionate concern for others (love) rather than fearful protection of self that properly heals or dissipates that fear. We choose to try to follow that path, which is where free will comes in. Without free will, reality falls apart.
In other words, you can’t love money. You can fearfully lust for it, be entranced by desire for what it appears to promise, but not love it.
Democracy could if it had the will, legislate against the flagrant gaming of it which America epitomizes. Zero tolerance for bribes, lobbying, influence peddling, conflict of interest… But for the ruling class you describe, it would be a declaration of war…on them. That’s why eventually revolutions happen. Agree with your summary Phillip.
