Why the argument “JFK was a bad man” misses the point

by Catte
The trouble with the recent “debate” in the comments over the merits of JFK as man and president is it isn’t really a debate. The claims made by our article JFK: the war on our heroes, and the claims made in response BTL are not mutually incompatible or even contradictory.
We point to the numerous sources for JFK having made the decision to confront some powerful forces within the US establishment, and the likelihood of his having been murdered as a response to this.
The alleged “counter claims” that JFK was flawed, selfish, and prepared to play along with the MIC doesn’t in any way rebut this point. Flawed, selfish, corrupt people can stumble into some sort of heroism even by accident. They can, even unwittingly, challenge hidden power structures and be punished for that. And clearly something of this kind happened to JFK. However much his ready charm and superficial attractiveness might be reminiscent of Obama, we need to remember that Obama left office alive and well. As has every other president since 1963.
JFK didn’t get his head blown off in Dallas for simply being just like all the rest of them, did he? However flawed, selfish etc etc he may have been, that’s not why he was killed. And it’s the reason he was killed that should be our focus.
The real point is that JFK’s murder – like Trump’s embarrassing political neutering – exposes the true nature of power in the US and beyond. It exposes the puppet nature of the executive and its relative impotence. It exposes the unaccountable reach of the deep state and its assumption of the right to act in its own perceived interests, even to the point of assassination.
The larger point of our article was that the discrediting of JFK as an emblem of the hope for a better world is of itself a political act, and one that most greatly benefits the same forces that may have killed him. It’s probably not a coincidence that debunking “Camelot” has been a staple of the liberal media for several decades now. There has been no comparable push to de-throne other “heroes” whose iconography upholds the status quo a lot more effectively than does the memory of JFK. The only cultural “heroes” we can be permitted must not embody the questioning of authority and the status quo. And JFK’s death – even if not his life – mean he will always embody those dangerously subversive ideas.
JFK’s public murder, like 9/11, gives us a rare glimpse into usually hidden things, and that is why they will always matter. The argument that JFK was no better than the worst misses the point and – worse – has been used by gatekeepers to distract from the only salient point – that he was murdered by powerful people who assumed they were above the law – and were entirely right about that.
I suggest it’s more important to focus on that than to be lulled into saying, along with Chomsky, “well, JFK was a bad man, so who cares who killed him?”
Amazingly, 20th century history put quite a few dodgy people in power. The question is whether alternatives were worse or not.
Let us look at Ian Smith, the last leader of Rhodesia before the Uk brokered majority black rule in what is now Zimbabwe. He was a moderate racist, rather like southern whites in the USA 100 years ago. But he was not going around murdering millions, he was not destabilising Southern Africa and he was certainly not as bad as those in South Afrca. I will let others judge whether Robert Mugabe was an improvement: my naive hope as a teenager that Nkomo would take over was not realised…..
Then there was the Shah of Iran: a puppet tool of the UK-Us axis, with Britain more to the fore due to the AIOC drilling there. He was hardly great. Whether Ayatollah Khomeini was worse depends if you were an oilman, an Iranian or a fervent Muslim, I suppose….
There were all kinds of murderous bloodthirsty dictators across South America, but it was Allende in Chile who was bumped off. Never cross Henry Kissinger. EVER….
The thing about Kennedy is that he was duly elected and, if it was rigged in 1960, a Court of Law or Capitol Hill were the places to exact revenge if the US was worthy of world leadership. If he merely took policy decisions you disagree with, you can only bump him off if you have contempt for democracy. And I can tell all American readers that every US election cycle on UK television from 1976-2000 was peppered with fulminating US pols telling their rallies that ‘America is the greatest democracy in the world…….’ – the ‘until we bump you off to show who is boss’ remaining unspoken of course.
The point of democracy is that you kick out Presidents through the ballot box or after 8 years of service. Unless they are like Hitler and wish to dismantle Capitol Hill, the Supreme Court etc to become a dictator. Now for that, maybe the UK would contribute to bumping off a US President. We would not contribute to bumping off a peacenik, someone promoting peace across the globe, someone abiding by international law. Someone expecting to face the voters again in 12 months……
America has various cabals who think they are above the law: various oilmen; various banking dynasties; George Soros; even the immature billionaire class.
Incentivising them through threatening their wealth if they do not respect the rule of law is the only way to handle cabals.
But going to negotiations with a battalion of shooters might put out a message that two can play at that game……
I wonder how brave Wolfowitz et al are when an AK47 is pointing straight at their skulls?
LikeLike
Tell those the victims of chemical herbicides in Vietnam (Operation Ranch Hand) that the SOAB responsible for their agonising deformities is a good guy (https://flashpointssite.wordpress.com/2017/11/19/behind-the-liberal-facade-the-bloody-crimes-of-john-f-kennedy/). “Oh you’re distracting from the fact that the CIA killed him, and therefore a gatekeeper”. Why don’t we focus on CIA-backed atrocities in Chile, Indonesia etc where hundreds of thousands more, albeit foreigners, were killed by the CIA? America first…
“And it was the reason he was killed that should be our focus”. What establishment forces did he oppose? All he did was have a spat with the CIA over Cuba and sought to revert its to its original intelligence-gathering function rather than covert function, for tactical rather than moral/anti-imperialist reasons. How is this “some sort of heroism”?
Catte speaks for the liberal privileged who benefit from the US capitalist two-party system. They want to prevent people from mobilising against that system by promoting illusions that we don’t need revolution, just another FDR.
LikeLike
LOL, not sure you read this article before replying. If you had you’d see that you’re doing exactly what it says we have been suckered into doing, getting hung up on side issues and non-issues. The article does not claim JFK was a good man, it’s reminding us that the fact powerful people killed him and then framed a patsy is the most important thing. If we want to strike a blow for the masses we should use this event as a way of drawing people’s attention to who really has the power and why our democracies are a sham.
LikeLike
Seriously? The fact he had the back of his head blown out in full view of the world and that the perps were able to escape judgement is enough. Even if he was only one privileged man pissing off other privileged men he was also their victim, and an elected official offed contemptuously by unaccountable sources of power. Anyone worried about these same unaccountable forces today has an interest in drawing a new generation’s attention to what happened in Dealey Plaza. Burying it under a pile of irrelevant stuff about JFK’s morals or ethics or competence serves the interests of the unaccountable people who still run everything.
LikeLike
Well, now I’m pissed off. First, Catte, you made the claim that there is no editorial policy on JFK??? Well, that’s BS: the editorial policy of this site is now officially Camelotism. Second, you completely misrepresent my comments on Kit’s article. I took three of Kit’s examples to show how the myth of Camelot is at odds with history. At no point did I introduce the more salacious aspects of JFK’s “flawed” character or represent him as “selfish”. So what is this about? Why are you promulgating a myth on the back of misrepresenting my comments: which by and large focused on the historical perspective? And why not address that perspective?
Was JFK “pushing for de-segregation and civil rights” – or pushing back against and attempting to contain the Civil Rights Movement? Was he the hero of the hour in the Cuban Missile crisis – or the cause and (very nearly) the destroyer of humanity? Was he ‘Teshuva’: turning toward peace in Vietnam – or having trained the South Vietnamese army: was he going to withdraw his advisers, and let the South Vietnamese fight a proxy war? Was he going to end Operation Ranch Hand – that is still linked with deformed Vietnamese children to this day? What about the secret war in Cuba? Was he going to end capitalism, the Cold War, ban nuclear weapons? Or was he lying (proto-Obama-like) when he talked about test bans – trying to freeze the missile gap in America’s favour, and carry on development “underground”?
“The larger point of our article was that the discrediting of JFK as an emblem of the hope for a better world is of itself a political act, and one that most greatly benefits the same forces that may have killed him.”
I also gave the antithesis to this argument: the promulgation of Camelot also benefits the forces that killed him. His myth is tainted with strains of American exceptionalism; manifest destiny; inherently racist white privilege capitalism; the demonisation of Communism and Russophobia? If you big up JFK as the hero of the Cuban Missile Crisis; you obscure history, diminish Krushchev, and vilify (Soviet) Russia. If you big up JFK as the crusader for civil rights – you diminish the efforts of millions of people over hundreds years that led to that point. By creating the ‘Great Men’ – you diminish and disempower the masses and subvert the historical dialectic… to whose benefit???
“And JFK’s death – even if not his life – mean he will always embody those dangerously subversive ideas.”
This sentence doesn’t even make sense. How can one live for one set of values: yet in death come to epitomise the antithetical set of values? Isn’t that the very definition of a sanctification and transubstantiation???
And you err into the realm of abstraction as soon as you claim to have any more insight than anyone else as to WHY JFK died. WE SIMPLY DO NOT KNOW. The “Deep State” didn’t give up its secrets, did they? It’s all speculative. So how is your speculation any the more authoritative than mine or anyone elses???
Finally, the process of heroification is also dialectical – for every hero; there is an anti-hero… the natural corollary of heroification process is to produce its opposite: the production of demagoguery, ultra-nationalism, embodied in the Führerprinzip. To whose benefit is that???
LikeLike
“I suggest it’s more important to focus on that than to be lulled into saying, along with Chomsky, “well, JFK was a bad man, so who cares who killed him?”
Did Chomsky really say that…?
His (understandably) reticent position on 911 has so far been the only thing which has bitterly disappointed me about him. Looks like I might have to add this thing too… Pity.
LikeLike
He didn’t use those precise words, but it sums up his attitude. He routinely dismisses all suggestions of state involvement in either of these crimes
LikeLike
Personally I find Chomsky’s 9/11 analysis to be toe-curlingly uninformed – in other words he holds strong opinions without any apparent insight into the mountain of contradictory empirical evidence.
His rambling comments about science are particularly inane, so that the only counter-argument he offers is that an operation on the scale of 9/11 would have been too big to be kept secret (a claim debunked by Ray Griffin).
Put simply if wasn’t for his formidable reputation Chomsky assessment of 9/11 is on par with those who hold strong religious convictions based on personal belief rather than objective evidence – he is on record as saying even if it were true (mass murder of US citizens by the deep state) ‘who cares’ (from 07:00). Noam attaches the same lack of importance to the JFK assassination (from 07:16).
As to the question of JFKs reputation I will continue to follow the debate amongst others who are more knowledgeable than I am about his track record although I do think this speech tells us he might have been quite a complex individual.
LikeLike
Kennedy’s conspiracy speech was about the Soviet Union
LikeLike
We can see in this article that there was a very clear agenda to blame the Soviets for the JFK assassination and set off the biggest corporate bonanza in history: the cold war.
“JFK assassination files: Oswald meets KGB officer at Soviet embassy in Mexico City Published 9:41 a.m. ET Nov. 4, 2017
Among the newly released documents is one dated Nov. 23, 1963, one day after the assassination in Dallas, that reports on an intercepted phone call made by Oswald in Mexico City to the Soviet embassy on Oct. 1, 1963.
The call indicates Oswald visited the embassy on Sept. 28 and spoke with the embassy consul, Valeriy Kostikov, who the report identified as a member of the Soviet KGB assassination department working under cover at the Soviet embassy in Mexico City.
While noting it is “not usual” for a KGB agent on a sensitive mission to have such overt contact with a Soviet embassy, the CIA report said Soviet intelligence procedures show that “very important agents can be met in official installations using as cover for their presence there some sort of open business.”
usa today
LikeLike
According to Talbot’s The Devil’s Chessboard two “Oswald” phone calls to the Embassy in Mexico City were recorded by the CIA. When Hoover heard them he phoned President Johnson to warn him the voice wasn’t that of Oswald. It meant O had “help” and raised the question of why the CIA were so keen to say it was. The cat was nearly out of the bag but was easy to resolve; shut down information and destroy the tapes. Done.
LikeLike
Thanks. Didn’t know that.
Oswald was a member of an organisation by the name of ‘fair play for Cuba’. The message couldn’t be clearer or more dramatic. A Soviet spy with links to Cuba assassinated the President of the United States in the middle of an ongoing diplomatic /military stand off.
LikeLike
Reblogged this on Worldtruth and commented:
Well done Catte for pointing those with eyes to see, in the right direction.
If JFK was a bad man, then what were the conspirators who aligned themselves against the people and ensured his assassination? The “good guys”? The kind of “whatabout” crap railing against him serves only to distract from what really happened and why it ever happened and furthermore, why was it covered up and whose interests did his assassination really serve? Certainly not those of the people, it served his enemies within. Dissent against the false narrative regurgitated by the corrupt state regarding his death is the real enemy these “whatabouters” fear and must be silenced and that is achieved by propaganda aimed at “nudging” us to look in the wrong direction.
LikeLike
Kennedy was talking of a Russian “truce”in the Cold War, supporting Algerian Nationalists and others fighting colonialism in Africa, of ending US interference in S America, – Oh and not allowing Israel to develop a nuclear weapon.
LikeLike
There was more of course; saying he’d smash the CIA into a thousand pieces and sacking Allen Dulles who had run the organisation since 1949; withdrawing support for training Cuban excites to invade Cuba; refusing to invade the island himself; proposing changes to tax reliefs on oil production; wanting to end the tyranny of the Federal Bank; Civil Rights law; withdrawing from Vietnam; bringing down the Mafia; nuclear disarmament agreements with Russia and an end to the Cold War which alarmed the military industrial complex. But perhaps the involvement of Mossad operating out of Toronto and other Zionists in Texas ranging from Sam Bloom to Jack Ruby and his work for the Jewish Mafia King Meyer Lansky were most important? Israel wanted the Bomb and Kennedy wanted to stop them getting it.
LikeLike