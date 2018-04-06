What exactly is happening at Salisbury hospital?

The UK has public said it is looking for “transparency” in the Skripal investigation. Currently this seems no more true than any other part of the UK’s narrative. In fact the opposite would seem to be the case. The situation with the Skripals in regard to Salisbury NHS Trust hopsital is particularly opaque as things stand.
Just to quickly recap.
1. The March 22 High Court judgment by Mr Justice Williams makes it clear the UK govt lawyers were trying to minimise or even deny the existence of the Skripals’ Russian relatives, claiming there was very little evidence there even were any such relatives, even after Sergey’s niece Viktoria had been interviewed by UK media outlets, and using this fabricated “lack of evidence” as a reason for not contacting the relatives or involving them in considerations of Yulia Skripals’ welfare.
2. The Russian embassy has repeatedly said it is being illegally denied access to the Skripals, and there is evidence the pair have been denied due process.
3. There are claims Yulia’s Russian cellphone has been disconnected or denied service.
4. The alleged phone call (on a “temporary phone”) from Yulia to her cousin Viktoria on April 4, if genuine, implies this reluctance to involve the relatives may be extending into discouraging or even denying Yulia access to her family in Russia.
5. The alleged statement issued by the Metropolitan Police on Yulia’s “behalf” only hours after the details of the above phone call were published has puzzled some people. It is quite generic and broadly similar in terms of sentiment (thanks to hospital and people of Salisbury, request for privacy etc) to the statement allegedly made by DS Bailey after his alleged recovery in late March.
Did Yulia contribute to that statement?
Does it reflect her real feelings or opinions? Why can’t we hear her own words?
6. The UK is apparently using questionable means to ensure the results of the OPCW investigation can remain secret. It has said it does not want them publicised and does not want them shared with Russia. Exactly what form of “transparency” does this represent?
7. Slipping down the Memory Hole is the still apparently unresolved question of consultant physician Mr Stephen Davies’ letter to the Times of March 16, and what he meant by the words “no patients have experienced symptoms of nerve-agent poisoning in Salisbury.” If Mr Davies has clarified his meaning, we have not heard about it, which leaves open the possibility that a senior doctor involved in treating the Skripals is of the opinion they were not poisoned by a nerve agent.
Major questions would seem to be:
How is Yulia being kept? Is she free to contact anyone she chooses? What information is she being given about her poisoning, and by whom?
Can the nature of what happened to the Skripals be established objectively (ie were they in fact poisoned by a nerve agent pr did something else befall them?)
Is the UK about to allege or imply Yulia does not want to contact her own government? If they take this step what happens next?
“UK/US Given Novichok Case File”
The smoking-gun ? Or the script…?
Either way this definatively confirms an identical attack can be (an has previously been) carried out by a
non-state actor.
?!
“Leonid Rink, a former employee of the chemical weapons facility, [Skikany lab – target of latest UK allegation] admits in case files seen by the Guardian and first reported by Reuters to enlisting a scientist to develop a batch of the nerve agent in his garage and sell it to an organised crime group. He was caught before the murder of Kivelidi, but the nerve agent was later used in the killing.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/apr/06/uk-us-case-file-russian-nerve-agent-shikhany-spy-poisoning?CMP=share_btn_tw
To avoid getting lost in the deliberately created wilderness of mirrors I find I have to keep referring back to the senior consultant’s assertion that nobody has been treated for nerve agent poisoning at Salisbury Hospital. More than anyone in this saga, I trust the good doctor who has taken it on himself to write to The Times and refute the official narrative. He implies that only three people have (ever) been treated for poisoning – i.e. with some other substance.
This being the case, the nerve agent sample(s) must have been faked and given to Porton Down and the OCW, or planted in situ somewhere (the door knob, the car vent, etc) for them to collect.
My current hypothesis is that the Russian pair and the policeman were given a relatively mild poison for the purpose of the melodrama and they are now being readied for “convalescence”. The interesting challenge facing our intelligence service bunch of ne’er-do-wells is to keep them away from the spotlight for as long as possible, otherwise they might be asked too many searching questions. It’s likely they are as confused as everyone else about the whole experience but still they could unknowingly let slip some details (regarding their treatment, for example) which could go against the official line and prove embarrassing. No doubt they would also be asked to sign confidentiality agreements and given some financial inducements.
Note how we are earnestly entreated to “respect their privacy” 🙂 Devilishly clever.
I think it was amongst reader comments on Craig Murray’s blog (if it was on this website, apologies for repeating the points) that someone who had seen the cctv footage of the Skripals heading for ‘the bench’ observed that they both looked intently into the camera as if wanting to be sure they could be recognised and that they were walking more quickly than one might expect them to be doing just heading for a bench to sit down on. The reader suggested, not tongue in cheek, that it would be consistent with people who might have been following instructions and had dosed themselves with a few valium tablets and laxatives to emulate the symptoms of severe poisoning. I recall also a witness from the restaurant commenting that shortly before they left the restaurant he saw Sergei go to the toilet and come back looking agitated. That could of course have been put down to the argument they supposedly had with staff in the restaurant. I don’t know what the argument was about but maybe something was slipped in their food there.
UK authorities have denied an entry visa to the niece of ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal saying her visa application as it “did not comply with the Immigration Rules.”
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said to Rossiya 1 TV channel that Moscow wants London to explain why it had refused to issue a visa to Victoria Skripal, who sought to visit her cousin Yulia in the hospital of UK town of Salisbury. She also dismissed the insinuations in the UK media that Victoria Skripal is the Kremlin’s “pawn.”
Viktoria Skripal said earlier to the Sky News that “the British must have something to hide,” commenting on the visa refusal on Friday.
The UK authorities denied an entry visa to the niece of the ex-Russian spy who had been in the hospital for over a month after being found unconscious in the town of Salisbury in early March.
“We have refused a visitor visa application from Viktoria Skripal on the grounds that her application did not comply with the Immigration Rules,” a Home Office spokesman stated.
The confirmation followed a tweet by a BBC correspondent’s tweet who said that the Russian state was looking to use Yulia Skripal’s cousin as a “pawn.”
https://sputniknews.com/europe/201804061063291689-sergei-skripal-niece-no-visa-uk/
Check this out:
Exclusive: Americans and Israelis Tied to Scrippel Smuggling Ring Captured in East Ghouta
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2018/04/04/exclusive-americans-and-israelis-captured-in-east-ghouta-tied-to-scrippel-smuggling-ring/?utm_source=April+6th%2C++2018&utm_campaign=VT+Newsletter&utm_medium=email
There are reports that 11 British SAS members have also been captured.
https://www.syrianperspective.com/2018/04/alloosh-orders-execution-of-officers-5-hostages-freed-saudi-arabia-trying-to-hold-on-to-ghouta-how-zahraan-alloosh-was-killed-by-saf.html
https://z5h64q92x9.net/proxy_u/ru-en.en/https/diana-mihailova.livejournal.com/1722839.html
I posted these letters on Craig Murrays blog. I wrote two letters one to Yulia Skripal Care of Salisbury Hospital Trust, and one to the Chief Executive of the Trust, and sent them recorded Delivery. They were delivered on the 04/04/18 and signed for by ‘BEN’. with full signature.
Here is the letter to Yulia…
Yulia Skripal
CO: Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust
Salisbury District Hospital
Salisbury
Wiltshire
SP2 8BJ
Dear Yulia Skripal,
Hope you are recovering well! I am writing to you today to inform you of your rights as I see them.
1 You have the right under two conventions to have access with a Russian consular official.
Under the consular convention 1965 between the United Kingdom and the USSR (now Russia the legal successor state)
ARTICLE 30
A consular officer shall be entitled, within the consular district, (a) to protect the rights and to promote the interests of the sending State and of its nationals; the term “national” shall, for the purposes of this Part, mean any person whom the sending State recognises as its national, including, where the context so permits, any juridical entity;
ARTICLE 36
(1)(a) A consular officer shall be entitled within the consular district to communicate with, interview and advise a national of the sending State and may render him every assistance including, where necessary, arranging for aid and advice in legal matters.
(b) No restriction shall be placed by the receiving State upon the access of a national of the sending State to the consulate or upon communication by him with the consulate.
Articles 5 and 36 of the 1963 Vienna convention is in a similar vein.
You have rights under the NHS charter and as justice Williams said at the High court hearing, decision makers such as NHS personnel must look at their patients welfare in the widest sense, not just medical, but social and psychological. In this spirit the NHS charter states:
“We recognise that visiting a relative or friend in hospital plays a vital part in helping their recovery and we would encourage any visitor to socialise with our patients. To help and to benefit our patients. We will keep family members and next of kin informed of any information the patient wishes them to know.”
In my opinion your rights have clearly been infringed, and I hope that you can tell carers and government officials of these infringements.
Yours sincerely
Harry Law
The letter to the Chief Executive of the NHS Trust …….
FAO Chief Executive
Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust
Salisbury District Hospital
Salisbury
Wiltshire
SP2 8BJ
Dear Sir or Madam,
I write In view of the UK governments apparent breach of two conventions, The Vienna convention (1963) and the Bilateral convention(1965) between UK and USSR, and specifically denying consular access to your patient Yulia Skripal. She may be unaware that her rights to consular access have been infringed.
Be that as it may Yulia Skripal’s condition cannot but be affected by her lack of access to family, friends and consular access. As Mr Justice Williams said at the High court hearing last week, “decision makers must look at their (i.e patients) welfare in the widest sense, not just medical, but social and psychological”
May I also point out the visitor’s charter of one NHS trust “We recognise that visiting a relative or friend in hospital plays a vital part in helping their recovery and we would encourage any visitor to socialise with our patients. To help and to benefit our patients. We will keep family members and next of kin informed of any information the patient wishes them to know.”
You have a duty of care. I have written to Yulia Skripal today informing her of her rights under the relevant conventions, and her rights under the NHS charter. I hope you can ensure she receives the letter.
Thank You
Harry Law
My aim was to inform Yulia of her rights since her Litigation Friend appointed by the Official Solicitor seemed not to want to help her. If I presented at the hospital and said I wanted to see Yulia. The hospital authorities would need to ask Yulia whether she wanted to see me or not, they could of course tell me a pack of lies which could come back to haunt them later, then it would demonstrate she was a sort of detainee. note. A visa applied for from the Russian Federation usually results in 99% approved within 10 days. This application would have urgency in view of the situation, so who can tell when or if she will receive one?
Bravo Harry
What is the truth about this telephone conversation between Yulia and her cousin Viktoria, Alexander Mercouris said today…
“There have been some attempts to cast doubt on the authenticity of this transcript. However Viktoria Skripal vouches for it so for the moment I see no reason to doubt its truth”. http://theduran.com/is-sergey-skripal-also-recovering-more-questions-skripal-case/
In that conversation Yulia doubts her cousin will receive a visa.
The Salisbury Hospital’s chief executive Cara Charles-Barks was asked on March 31 to clarify the circumstances of the Skripals’ condition in the hospital:
1/ Are press reports correct in describing Ms Yulia Skripal as currently able to hear and talk?
2/ If so, what telephone contact has she made with her next of kin in Moscow?
3/ What is your hospitals standard operating procedure for contact between in-patients and their next of kin?
4/ In the Court of Protection a few days ago, as you are aware, a Lawyer representing you and your hospital testified to the “absence of any contact having been made with the NHS [National Health Service] Trust by any family member”. If your answer to Q1 is affirmative, and your answer to Q2 negative, please explain with your legal authority for blocking communication between Ms Skripal and her next of kin in Russia? http://johnhelmer.net/the-empire-strikes-backwards/
Charles-Barks replied on April 4 through a spokesman. “In answer to questions 1,2 and 4 the [Salisbury Hospital] Trust is not commenting beyond what it has already said in public due to patient confidentiality. In response to question 3 it is the Trust’s standard procedure that patients who have capacity are asked whether they would like to receive visits and if so from whom. No-one is permitted access to patients without their consent. Due to patient confidentiality, the Trust is not able to enter into further correspondence about the clinical care of patients.”
This is a shutdown by the hospital of all communications regarding Yulia Skripal on the ground that she has given her consent, and that said, the hospital has the authority to safeguard her privacy. Neither the consent nor the privacy can be independently verified. Both claims by Charles-Barks are subject to UK law and the European human rights convention so that verification can be tested by sworn evidence in court.
There are a number of things the Russian Embassy can do, if Viktoria is denied a visa, the Russians can apply to the courts for a breach of the UK and USSR bi-lateral convention, set out in articles 30 and 35 which are plain. they can also apply for a writ of habeas corpus, also Article 5 of the European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms — incorporated in the UK Human Rights Act of 1998.
It woulds appear the Skripals are being detained and are incommunicado in that hospital.
This government with all the resources available to it seems unable to engineer even a false flag operation well, possibly because there still are honest people around e.g. the Porton Down scientists, the doctor who had his letter published in the Times, very likely others. Utter incompetence.
It would be of interest to discover how many people at the hospital (if the two are in a hospital) have signed the official secret act.
Aside from most MSM happily being up the backside of govt when we’re bashing another country, there’s a good chance there has been a reporting ban on this case. The government did the same in 2003 after the ‘ricin plot’ raids just before invading Iraq.
Why else aren’t reporters stacked outside asking basic questions? Just relaying announcements from govt spokespeople. You’d think at least one person would contact the doctor who wrote to the Times newspaper.
One can’t overestimate the stupidity and incompetence at the heart of this government. I mean, do any of them inspire confidence in their abilities? Brexit was a complete farce and the UK has handled the negotiations badly. They were shocked to the core by the last election result, which didn’t wipe out Labour, but wiped out the Tory majority, and given longer campaign, remember almost a full week was ‘wasted’ after the Manchester ‘terror attack’, Corbyn would probably be sitting in Downing Street.
So the government’s been desperate to find something/anything, some great platform, where they can strut around and pretend to be strong, successful and resolute, instead of catastrophic failures running the country into the ground. What’s better for that, what better ‘stage’ symbolically, than war? A quick and victorious ‘war’ with the Russian Bear and their fortunes are turned around.
Even if they weren’t directly behind this thing in Salisbury, they grabbed at it like a drowning man clutching at a straw. And the people who did it, probably a mix of ‘rogue elements’, which provide plausible deniability if things go wrong, knew that the Tories and the media would lap this up and accept the provocation gleefully and for commercial and political reasons hype it out of all reason and not ask too many, or any, really critical questions.
But it’s unravelling. The big problem is that the Skripals are still alive. Can they be controlled? Are they really being held as hostages? Is the UK going to hand them a blank cheque and they get to write the amount? The Russians could offer them more, because their family is still in Russia. After this would Sergie and Yulia, really want to stay in the UK. Sergie sold secrets to the British, but does he really hate Russia that much that he’s ready to help the UK in a ‘war’ against his fatherland to this extent, paving the way for a real military attack on Russia?
This is Theresa May’s pursuit of ‘war and glory’ modelled on Thatcher’s Falkland’s campaign – The present government is so terrified of being ‘usurped’ that it is bullying all and sundry to collude with their campaign which is tainted by arrogance, hypocrisy and cowardice. That this government, fuelled by the sheer stupidity of Johnson and May, is pressing towards a course that could lead to the deaths of millions across the world, is ever more reason for it to be brought down at the earliest opportunity. We are being governed by a cabal of liars.
Must-read. Details how the British ruling class is maintaining empire. Why Trumpgate and Russiagate are parts of the same canard, using a decoy to distract.
Adam Ramsay — The Spin War: Cambridge Analytica and Privatized Military Propaganda
https://www.mintpressnews.com/cambridge-analytica-is-what-happens-when-you-privatize-military-propaganda/239813/
The official narrative doesn’t seem to know what to say about the phone call to Julia’s cousin. It is “unverified” and “alleged” and the BBC and Guardian cast doubt on it being an ‘authentic recording’. I wonder why they don’t just ask her if she spoke to her cousin? Maybe they aren’t talking or they don’t trust her? Maybe she won’t say who lent her the phone? The call certainly sounds genuine, especially Julia’s assertion that “they” won’t give her cousin a visa; she discussed that with her ‘handlers’ presumably. Is she a suspect? After all she arrived from Russia just the day before and there were half baked reports about her asking ‘somebody’ to bring buckwheat because she’d forgotten it. But buckwheat is widely available in the UK. Maybe it was code for something – like ‘antidote’? The phone call and absense of any answer by the British suggests Julia may not be co-operating? One imagines we’ll have to wait for a whistle blower to emerge from the hospital before we are allowed to know. There must be a lot of pressure and surveillance to stop that happening. The spooks will be monitoring calls – funny they don’t appear to have picked up Julia’s call.
I put Russian comments under a video of the alleged phone call into Google translate and paste some of them below. There are also a number that comment on the phone call as if they accept it as genuine but funnily enough the ones that indicate they think fakery translate so much better. I thought the last comment was quite amusing.
This is a fake conversation!
When you call your sister, do you have a surname? Rave.
Who calls to my sister and says – I’m Julia Skripal?
100% fake …
This is not Yulia Skripal!
Clearly, nothing is clear. Although I trust the British media more. It is possible that this is a throw-in
Apparently in Russia they do refer to each other by Christian and Surnames. However, the call surely could have been traced from the ‘phone that was used. If the ‘phone conversation was fake and had been used to try and draw out some kind of response from the British as to the well being of Yulia – which is a possibility – and this conversation was made public. Then the British could have denied it was Yulia but theyknew that the Russians were aware she was well. They only had one option – either kill both father and daughter – or then make public themselves that Yulia was better – and then a few days later that Skripal himself had rallied from this deadly toxic weapon of mass destruction!!
What is happening?
Miracles. On a daily basis. And how very appropriate too that it should be in Salisbury with its magnificent cathedral.
Sergei has recovered according to The Guardian. He will no doubt shortly be making a statement thanking Jeremy Hunt.
Where is John Cooper Clarke when needed?
” The fucking spy isn’t fucking dead,
That’s Sergei there in fucking bed,
Getting fucking better all the time,
…
The U.K. gov looks increasingly silly. They were so gleeful that they had a chance to smear the Russkies that they did not imagine their claims would be questioned. So there were never 40 members of the public poisoned, Yulia is not a vegetable whose brain has been permanently damaged, no one has died and we find it was the Americans who took over the facility in Azerbijan making the suspected agent.
This is all reminiscent of the David Kelly murder.
Uzbekistan?
Reminiscent of the David Kelly yes , but this time they let themselves wide open to scrutiny and probably did not expect so much push back from the Russians.
Also I would add that back in the days of the murder of David Kelly , many of us did not suspect the malfeasance of government powers as much as we do today.We now have more experience in these matters and the internet has sure helped ,not to mention good sites like OffGuardian to help us all share info.
Cheers.
