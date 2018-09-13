Open Thread: Skripal Suspects Interviewed on RT

For those of you who missed it – the Skripal suspects came forward, approaching RT to tell their story. The whole interview is embedded above and available here, with a transcript here.
A quick rundown of their claims:
- They are civilians, not GRU officers.
- They are tourists, who travelled to Salisbury to see the cathedral and visit Stonehenge.
- They are were not carrying, and have never seen, the Nina Ricci perfume bottle.
- They did not know Sergei Skripal lived in Salisbury and had never heard of him before he was in the news.
- They urge the UK police to show the CCTV footage from Salisbury cathedral, which they claim serves as their alibi.
In the interests of impartiality we point out they produce no evidence to back up these claims, and the case remains very much a “he-said-she-said” situation.
These developments open up new questions
- Will the UK request extradition?
- Will Russian authorities invite UK police to Russia to question the men?
- If asked, would the UK police go?
- What prompted these men to come forward?
- Will the UK police release the CCTV footage of Salisbury cathedral?
- Are they really civilians? Will they produce passports and/or documentation as evidence?
- How many tourists visit Salisbury cathedral every year? How many Russians visit the UK as tourists every year? How many Russians, excluding the named suspects, were in Salisbury around this time? These statistics could be revealing.
- This move could bolster the UK cause, at least in the media, is it part of a quid pro quo diplomatic arrangement? Possibly with the UK making a concession in Syria?
Whatever the truth of the matter, this interview certainly serves to confuse things. Their story is possible, but not supported with evidence. They are clear on some details – and their request for the police to release the cathedral CCTV rings true – but yet they are also cagey about their business and personal life.
The talking heads in the mainstream media have already dismissed the interview as lies from start to finish – they would do this no matter what was said – but it is foolish to seize on the translated words of two obviously anxious men as evidence of guilt. Especially when the “official narrative” is so full of holes in terms of the timeline, logistics, motive and method.
However, it would equally partisan, in the opposite direction, to declare their story watertight and totally believable. There are certainly a lot of unanswered questions here, and we have a duty to withhold judgment and attempt to be impartial.
What happens now? And do you believe the two men? Comment below.
Petrov and Borishov say they took pictures while being at the Salisbury Cathedral. If we can see some of these, their story will sound much more plausible. If it can be determined whether their real names are indeed Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov this will also help a lot. To a Russian journalist it should also be quite easy to check their story about being businessmen — unless they are into some kind of illegal business which could be the reason why they seem to be reluctant to speak openly about it.
It is funny that we all read the same account and come to different conclusions.
I start from the premise that it is a third party operation set up to persuade Trump to go back on his statement that he was going to remove US troops out of Syria.
These two characters are certainly not Russian agents but were almost certainly involved maybe as unwitting carriers of the perfume bottle. They come across as people involved in the drug trade and might easily have been involved with intelligence from a third party country, the two are often inter mixed.
The snow obviously upset all the planning and the obvious mistiming of events.
Was it BZ or A234 found at the hotel. The police only say a nerve agent.
BZ is only an incapacitating agent and does not kill, if it was BZ then the whole thing is a charade designed to create an event. So the key question is did the perfume bottle contain BZ or A234? Note the OPCW were only asked if it contained the same nerve agent but specifically not what that agent was.
There is a simple answer the Skripals are alive and well, lets hear their side of the story, failing that maybe Steele and Miller might have something to say.
What the UK Government is probably really worried about is that the US has declared economic war on Russia based on this almost certainly false information and also an extension and escalation of the war in Syria as well. Since the US obviously know the true facts, it would appear that the special relationship means nothing and it is going out of its way to screw the UK. Maybe that is why there is a wry smile on Putin’s lips?
They seem genuine enough – but possibly with a dodgy supplements business! UK behaviour and BBC reporting is consistent with intelligence operation and the UK story has more holes than a sieve. I am convinced the UK government are lying through their teeth so on balance believe these guys before Teresa May who is a hostage to British and American string-pullers, a proven idiot and proven liar. Sad our country is a poodle of US neocon crooks.
“Will Russian authorities invite UK police to Russia to question the men?”
“If asked, would the UK police go?”
The questions are not correct. It’s not Russia’s business to invite UK police. It is UK police who must (of course, if they’re interested) make an official request to Russia to have opportunity to come and interrogate these two guys. Of course Russian side will not object. From the very beginning Russian side offered cooperation and joint investigation, offered help. UK police can come and even test these guys on lie detector. There are many things UK police can do. If they are interested. Though, it’s obvious, they are not. They don’t need real transparent serious investigation.
“Litvinenko case” is a good example to recall. British authorities, naturally, tried to blame a Russian side that “Russians poisoned Litvinenko”. In particular, they blamed Andrey Lugovoy. Then, British team came to Russia, they interviewed people, learned information, clarified the circumstances, they interrogated Lugovoy, asked him to show documents, to explain facts, they tested him on lie detector, and… they “didn’t take into account” all these received information in their conclusions on the investigation. Simply because they didn’t like what Lugovoy told them. And even more so the fact that all this [info] was confirmed by a check on the lie detector. The resulting version of the events “did not match” with the one they had to establish. In their “correct” version, Russia was to blame. Numerous data from Lugovoy, confirmed on the lie detector, disproved their “correct” version. So all this info was simply ignored, and the official conclusion remains the same – “Russia is guilty”.
In “Skripal case” it’s the same again – for the British authorities there is no need/interest to learn the real truth (though, i’m sure they know the truth, and it speaks not in favor of “Russia’s guilt”). Their task is different from the very beginning – to blame Russia, to divert attention from the catastrophe with Brexit, to have “legal” reasons for the new sanctions against Russia, to put additional pressure on Russia because of Syria (upcoming Idlib liberation).
No one in British authorities is interested to find the real culprits. All their behavior/deeds/statements speaks of it. They will come up with all the new and new lies, invent the most incredible versions, deny even the most obvious facts. I repeat, their task is not to actually investigate the case.
By the way, I want to remind you – we still(!) don’t know if the “poisoning” was at all or not. We only know what the British authorities said. I emphasize, we know what they said. Means, they did not show any serious documents confirming the poisoning ever happened, they did not show the “poisoned victims”, they never let the Russian consuls to saw the “victims”, no one saw Sergei Skripal since(!) March 4, 2018. Does he still alive? Does he still in the UK? Where is Yulia Skripal after she said in her “interview” she “would like to come back to Russia one day”…
Someone doubts that the British authorities could lie about poisoning? Think of Tony Blair. His lie was much more massive, terrible and criminal. His lies led to the destruction of the whole country.
Today on Russian television there will be an hour film called “Who actually poisoned Skripal”. I’m going to watch it.
and it goes way back doesnt it before Litvinenko, all using some exotic poison which can be connected in the eye of the headline reader in some dubious way to Russia – Paul Barril “Operation Beluga “….civilised rational British people ask forgiveness and long for a reset of relations with Russia and Russians.
Forgot to say… Since March 4, 2018 we know that:
Don’t forget, The killers poured “Novichok”onto a door handle.
The Russian Embassy in London has been keeping a running record of all the scenarios presented in the UK by the Govt/MSM and at the last count said it stood at 40 different contradictory and unproven scenarios. You may have seen (UK envoy) Karen Pierce’s ‘performance’ at the UNSC last week when she mocked the Russians for (and I paraphrase) “putting forward 40 different accounts of what had happened, proving how deluded and completely lacking in any credibility they are”. She completely missed the point that the Russians were taking the p*ss out of the UK. Her comment was a perfect own goal but I imagine she’s still glorying in delusions of her clever put-down.
If the two men are GRU agents they are very good actors. I think they were tourists.
The whole Skripal only gets more bizarre.
Apparently police who were called yesterday to the home of a chemical weapons expert in Devon had to be treated after feeling unwell. The man – Dr. Chris Busby – is a regular expert for RT and has previously claimed Britain may be behind the Salisbury poisoning. He was arrested under the ‘explosives act’.
While at the address, some officers complained of feeling unwell and were immediately removed from the scene and a cordon put in place. It seems the officers were overcome by the foul state of the house, which possibly contained “poorly husbanded home maintenance products”.(whatever that may mean).
Is this farcical police action intended to warn others who dare to suggest that Britain may be behind the Salisbury poisoning?.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2018/09/13/chemical-weapons-expert-arrested-police-taken-devon-home/
Maybe the Brits (god forbid any media or objective entity) should ask the Skripals about whether they know the pair, or whether they’d seen them. Assuming the Skripals are still alive.
Blackmail being the chief tool of spook-world, what would OCCAM do better than that these men are innocent and in their intimacy, lovers?
Their travel arrangements and employment would argue that better than assassins. Homosexuality in Russia might not be illegal but it apparently has repressive laws against “propaganda of homosexuality (Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov states “such people do not exist)…, this could account for reticence ?
They certainly look carefree and happy in the CCTV footage and are very much in each others company, comfortable. Getting away from prying eyes at home…weekends away… compromised now by pernicious britprop spooks choosing them as patsy after viewing all incoming tourists, to build their malevolence around;
hoping fear and loathing at home enough to keep their silence ?
What are the chances an unconscionable intelligence community is playing with these mens lives ?
“The Russians are coming, the Russians are coming!”
No.
The LIES KEEP COMING.
The two guys seem to be somewhat hesitant about telling about themselves, their relationship and the nature of their business. To me, it is suspicious. I agree with the those who are wondering about why a little snow in Salisbury caused two healthy Russian guys to give up their sightseeing and return to Salisbury the next day. At the very least, did RT check their identities to see if their names are really what they say they are?
The sound of a concrete tennis ball being knocked back into the UK court.
Because plod now has to prove that 2 gay Russians didn’t visit a cathedral, otherwise they look a bit shifty.
If we weren’t one stupid step away from serious conflict I’d be laughing my socks off.
I think they were Julia’s (rather low grade) Minders. They were there probanly along with other ‘deeper’ Agents from both sides to oversee a crucial decision to be made by Sergei; would he agree to Putin’s conditions on allowing him to return to Russia to see his Mother before she died and perhaps to live out his final years there with his family? By lunchtime he was angry about something; the conditions or MI6’s refusal to let him go? After all how can you trust a double agent not to snitch on things like Mr Steele.
Somebody thought his decision was ‘unacceptable’ and rendered him incapable and then imprisoned him.
No wonder the pair on TV appear so downcast; they failed to protect Jilia who is now in British custody.
Those ideas may have some element of truth and cannot be discounted.
I noticed that on one of John Glen’s sarcastic ‘tweets’ (MP for Salisbury) he refers to ‘Borishov’ ( we can see who’s on his mind!) but it struck me that his level of attention to such detail is on a par with the Skripal investigation’s attention to detail.
This is ‘the’ subject for discussion at the moment.
Two things I’ve seen mentioned elsewhere which, if true, are very interesting.
1/The Skripal house exterior was covered by CCTV. According to one source, it was on the house opposite.
2/ They told the interviewer that they both used the same customs/immigration channel at the airport. That they always do so that, in case of enquiry, the better English speaker is in the rear. This means that the original question re the time stamp showing that both were in the same place at the same time cannot be dismissed, as it has been by apologists for the Tory nightmare, on the they must have taken separate entrances theory. They didn’t. Even if they had done so the coincidence would have been incredible.
Consulting the shade of old William of Ockham I was confirmed in the suspicion that this was a crass error by the clowns in the Met faking ‘evidence’ (as is their wont). Bill being a theologically inclined type he added that such errors are never without meaning- in his view this was God’s way of hinting that the entire production is a fake and a diabolically idiotic one at that.
Having watched the full video of the interview with RT I can say as follows:
They’re understandably upset – as anyone would be if they found their pictures plastered over the world’s newspapers saying they were murderers, assassins, “Putin’s Agents” etc (especially Boshirov who seems to be somewhat less stoic than Petrov and shows more emotion).
They may be hiding something as regards to their business interests – eg perhaps their dealings are more than just legal supplements etc. That would explain their discomfiture. However their situation as indicated above is sufficient enough, so perhaps they are exactly what they claim to be.
They may be intimate partners as is hinted at during the interview, but not comfortable with admitting this on camera for cultural and personal reasons. Again, all adding to the discomfiture of having their lives and allegations against them splashed all over the media.
Plenty of people who have been subjected to a media storm after formerly having anonymous lives have expressed similar sentiments and would be similarly tense while being filmed and interviewed.
I don’t believe for one minute that they’re “Russian Agents”, but they may have connections of either a personal or business nature that they’re worried about being made public.
this for me is just another episode using an exotic poison to attract even more public attention and headlines in the attempted demonisation of Putin but it has many holes and omissions in the evidence and some evidence is clearly planted
I think there is nothing particularly odd about their story, there are certainly many Russian tourists visiting such places, and at the time in March, it was really cold and snowy, so that it might have been difficult to go to Stonehenge (probably, it should be possible to find out more about that) – the CCTV pictures from the city centre from their second visit don‘t show snow, but that is because it had been removed there.
But on the other hand, their story does not remove the suspicion, either. Even if it can be shown that they were at the cathedral – secret agents can visit such places, as well, in order to have an excuse for their visit if they are traced down (we might just ask if there was CCTV footage from the cathedral or nearby why it was not released right away – did the police publish a selective choice of pictures in order to avoid the ones that evoke the impression of normal tourists?). It would have been better if they had not gone there as tourists, but for business reasons or for visiting someone, and a person from Salisbury could confirm this.
For the police, probably, the trace amounts of the poison in the hotel room are probably a key reason for their suspicion. This hardly fits if they were normal tourists – and hardly anyone (apart from the police at a certain stage in the investigation) knew that they would become suspects and put the poison there in order to frame them. Of course, the police found these trace amounts over a month later, and in between, there were many others in the hotel room, but it would be a very strange coincidence if after them, someone else with that rare poison was in the same hotel. So, there are certainly reasons for still being suspicious. On the other hand, how reliable was the detection of these trace amounts of the poison in the hotel room? Did they take enough precautions in order to avoid contamination from other sites they investigated? Also, if one does not completely trust the investigation, the Novichok discovery in the hotel is probably the issue where doubts would be most justified. Falsifying CCTV pictures would probably involve too many people to be realistic (and now what these pictures show has been confirmed by the suspects, anyway), but in the case of the Novichok discovery, probably very few people were involved.
So, I would say that the reasons for the suspicion against the two men are still there, but there is nothing that clearly and directly links them to the crime – no one seems to have seen them with a perfume bottle and/or at the Skripals‘ house.
Of course, more detailed knowledge about what the Skripals did on the day of the attack on them, especially after the time the suspects were close to their house, would also be helpful. There does not seem to be any concrete evidence so far that has been published that they went home after the suspects were in that part of the town.
So, at present, the situation remains unclear. Boshirov and Petrov remain suspects, but their guilt is not proven. Perhaps, more evidence could be produced by the Russian side that they, indeed used their real names and passports and that they had been known by these names for years. That would probably be less typical of secret service officers, but that would hardly be a proof of their innocence, either.
Maybe, we will soon hear something from the places in Western Europe they visited for business purposes. If they were really active in the business they say they are, that would somewhat strenghthen their credibility, but not too much, since it would hardly be strange if secret agents had a cover identity as business people which they use for travelling around Europe (and I suppose that in such cases people really are active in the business of the cover identity in order to be credible).
On the whole, the situation seems puzzling. The idea that the two men were agents of a Russian security service on a murder mission seems odd, not only because the motive seems dubious. Sergey Skripal stopped working at GRU and was caught in 2004, in 2010, he was swapped, and the knowledge from the time he was in GRU is now so old that it is hardly a threat to Russia, and if there had been any doubt about this, he would not have been released in 2010. More likely motives would have to do with what Skripal did since 2010, and depending what it was, they might point in different directions. Furthermore, if this had really been an action by a Russian secret service, it looks incredibly cheap. The idea that CCTV footage from Salisbury would be compared with people who had travelled from Russia does not seem too far-fetched. Maybe, they only had the poison in Russia and did not want to transport it through too many airports, but why not have different people who did not fly to London from Russia and ideally have a (possibly fake) passport from another country go to Salisbury with the poison the one(s) from Russia had given them in a place without cameras (I suppose such places still exist)? At least that is how I would imagine a professional action by a security service, and it seems they could not have been found with the methods the police seems to have used. Such a cheap action rather looks like an action by criminals (or people who want to frame Russia). I wonder how thoroughly the Russian authorities have managed to investigate the two suspects in such a short time in case they are not secret service agents. Maybe later, they will find evidence that leads them to the assumption that they were not innocent tourists, but people with connections either to criminals or to foreign intelligence services?
Another possible explanation would be (based on an idea from Novaya Gazeta) that a silent murder was planned. Maybe, the perpetrators did not know about Yulia Skripal‘s visit, they assumed that Sergey Skripal would touch the doorknob when he comes home, since he lives along, no one would find him for some time, and then, it would look like heart failure, which would not be too suspicious for an elderly man, so that the investigation of the causes of his death would not be too thorough. But first, this would make the search of a motive even more difficult because then, the theory that this was a warning to other agents who might consider defecting, would not work. Second, even if in principle his death (alone in his house) might not have looked too suspicious, it can still be assumed that the death of a former double agent would have been investigated more thoroughly, and sending two men directly from Moscow to Salisbury without passing the poison to agents that cannot easily be connected to Russia and having them go to Salisbury seems reckless for a sophisticated secret service (less so for a criminal action).
Maybe further investigations in Russia will lead the Russian authorities to reconsider whether they were innocent tourists? Maybe they will find a connection with organized crime or – that would probably serve the Russian agenda particularly well – connections to Western or Ukrainian secret services? But unless the evidence is strong and can be presented to the public, it would be hard to convince the British authorities and many people in the West – they would think that the Russians first tried to pass off their secret agents as innocent civilians, and when that was not convincing enough, they thought up a new story.
I don’t know how this can be resolved. It would certainly be good to know more about what Sergey Skripal did since 2010 – that would help judging the plausibility of possible motives of different actors – and about what Sergey and Yulia Skripal did on the day of the attack apart from what is already known publicly.
I don’t for one second believe the police found trace amounts of Novichok in their hotel room, because the bottle that was found was in a sealed packet. Also, if there were trace amounts in that hotel room, it would mean that they handled some Novichok yet neither of them are ill.
Clearly innocent. Set up by the British, who want to keep the case alive to sully the image of Russia as it attempts to liberate Syria from NATO-backed terrorists. I’m guessing they’re more than friends and their business may not be entirely above board, which is why they’ve been targeted and why they appear so tense.
I think they are indeed just tourists. I don’t think these guys would be involved in trying to murder anyone.
My view is that I can see why they are the subject of police enquiries, as their visits to Salisbury do correlate with the date of the purported attack.
My personal view is that the whole Skripal saga is so riddled with evidential inconsistencies, story changing and farcical nonsense that how anyone can have a case to answer about anything is fairly ridiculous.
However, the evidence presented publicly is laughable. Correlation is not causation.
If they are guilty:
1) Evidence they approached Skripal house (require to,apply Novichok);
2) Evidence showing them passing the sute where perfume bottle was dumped;
3) Evidence that they are actually in GRU or whatever Russian security service agency is called;
4) Interview with Skripals to cast light on what actually happened that day.
The GRU must be aware that there are CCTV cameras all over the UK. And yet they sent two assassins to strike in broad daylight.
You can just see Putin saying: “Trust me comrades, it’s so dumb no one will believe we did it!”
The Russians did look nervous though. Their reluctance to talk about their health supplements business and clients suggests to me that maybe they are involved in sports doping.
Another possibility; perhaps they are a homosexual couple who somehow felt exposed on camera. Russia is not the UK.
Meanwhile nobody ever seems interested in what Sergei Skripal might have to say (assuming he is still alive) nor can we account for his whereabouts between 9:10 and 13:30 on the day he was poisoned.
I don’t think we are any closer to learning what actually happened.
Exactly.
They obviously aren’t comfortable talking about what they were doing. Perhaps sports health supplements are actually illegal performance enhancers for athletes. It would make them the perfect patsies. They look like frightened rabbits caught up in something way out of their depth.
Eric
I agree your overall sentiments but I would like to add that there is an enormous market out there, worldwide, for illegal body building and muscle toning drugs, even among everyday amateur fitness fanatics and incidentally it is a very popular obsession amongst gay men. Just to give you a personal anecdote, a few years ago when I lived in a small Devon hamlet in the middle of nowhere, my neighbour and good friend (a 40 year old gay man who was into body toning and took numerous legal supplements) came home to find a sports bag of pharmaceutical pills and potions left beside his porch. When he looked into it they included various illegal steroids etc which he duly handed over to the police. To this day no one knows how they got there and why.
The mere nervousness and fright is hardly suspicious. If my picture was shown all over the world in news in connection with a murder attempt with high stakes implications for world politics, I would certainly be frightened even or particularly if I had nothing to do with the matter.
I would expect both innocent tourists and people caught in something out of their depth to be frightened and nervous in such a situation. Less so secret agents in their home country, but if they are good, they may be able to play the role of someone who is surprised, frightened and nervous.
Nor hear Sergei confirm they didn’t return to his house after the ‘assassins’ are now said to have sprayed the door handle. As for their identity they present as a bit thuggish, like bouncers. It’s hard to believe they were there at the crucial time by coincidence. They came essentially with Julia. Maybe Julia’s boyfriend hired them to watch over her? They are more Bodyguard than Agents.
1) The Russians were trying to get as much information as possible about Christopher Steele because of the infamous dossier. They start travelling to Europe roughly at the time of Trump’s victory and the accusations that followed. Makes sense.
2) After lots of meetings with sources all over the Europe, they finally identify the Steele-Miller-Skripal connection.
3) GRU contact Skripal and ask him for a meeting. Skripal tentatively agrees. Then, being a loyal MI6 agent, immediately reports the conversation to his handler Pablo Miller.
4) The higher-ups at MI6 decide to use this opportunity to frame the Russian agents for attempted murder. Takes the pressure off Brexit etc. Guaranteed to unite Europe. May can say that Britain is useful in countering the Russian threat etc.
5) Skripal is not told of the real plan (that he will be sprayed with an incapacitating agent on the park bench) but IS told that the two Russian agents will be harmed in some way. He sets up a meeting with Petrov and Boshirov. Worried that the ensuing international scandal of these two being harmed will result in him never seeing his daughter again/ some harm coming to his daughter, he asks MI6 to arrange for her to come to Salisbury as well. This explains why Yulia and the agents arrived in the UK at practically the same time.
6) Saturday: Petrov and Boshirov arrive at Skripal’s house for the meeting, but no one’s home. After ringing the bell and knocking on the door a couple of times, they decide to leave.They come back the next day. Still the same. Fingerprints and DNA all over the door handle. A cctv trail all over London/Salisbury.
7) Skripal is agitated at Zizzi as he thinks he is going to be late for the pre arranged meeting with Petrov and Boshirov at the park bench. But Petrov and Boshirov have not been told of any meeting. They go to Skripals house as they did the day before – again tricked into leaving a cctv trail across Salisbury.
8) Meanwhile Skripal has been told by MI6 that he is meeting the two Russian agents at the bench and they will be arrested there. MI6 arrange for the Skripals to be taken out on the bench.
9) the Novichok (manufactured at Porton Down) in the Nina Ricci container is dumped in the hope it will be found by the local plod. Annoyingly for Mi6 it is moved by someone after being dumped after the hit. Soldiers in hazmat suits look for it for several weeks but then its found by Charlie who gives it to Dawn.
It sounds as if Putin is putting the dairy on those responsible and hanging them out to dry along with whoever controls them. A bit of a master stroke.
Notice that the same people rallying it’s a slam dunk Russian agent case were/are mute on the Skripals not being allowed to be interviewed and then Yulia releasing that totally directed statement video. But now crying the RT interview is a sham and all organised by the state.
“Investigators believe they have identified the suspected perpetrators of the novichok attack through CCTV and have cross-checked this with records of people who entered the country around that time. They [the investigators] are sure they [the suspects] are Russian.”
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2018/jul/19/police-identify-skripal-novichok-salisbury-poisoning-suspects
Isn’t it an astounding coincidence that the two men on CCTV are Russians who happened to be winter tourists in Salisbury ? They must be connected to the story in some way. My guess is that they are either MI5 stooges or deliberately set up patsies.They would have to provide me with much better reasons for being there than they have up till now.They don’t sound like tourists.
I think they are sincere and are speaking the truth. If they were secret agents telling this story deceptively, they would have been much smoother. The interview is amateurish but again that does not make it less believable.
There are various scenarios:
They were Russian agents sent to kill the Skripals.
They were part of a false flag attack with anti-Putin backing by a govt or a Russian billionaire.
They had some dodgy dealings with the Skripals.
They were just tourists and are totally innocent.
They have nothing to do with the Skripals but involved in some other kind of dubious business.
Now, if they are GRU agents wouldn’t you expect them to have changed their appearance? Seems very unprofessional.
What has Russia gained out of this and why would they try and kill 2 people who are of no importance right now and right before the World cup? It only goes against their interests. The only claim the western MSM can come up with is – Oh Putin is just evil and likes killing people! So act totally rational in every other policy to work with other nations and then just do something as stupid as this, in the most Hollywood Russian spy movie style?
Who does gain from this? The whole anti-Russia/Anti-Putin brigade.
And if those are not their real names surely their actual names have to come out soon unless they’ve lived in isolation for their whole lives. UK govt ‘sources’ claim they know them – then why don’t they divulge them? There’s nothing to lose from doing so.
If UK does not retract its unfound accusations…withdraws Interpol arrest warrant…the two seek damages…question is what happens next ….what will Russia’s legal response be….send home every uk diplomat…shut all the embassies…seize uk assets…seek financial damages ….neutralise uk at UN in some way(especially re evidence of uk in Syrian chemical fakery so as uk has tied the two together surely Russia has the right to do that in return)etc etc….cos surely uk has a lot lot more planned against Russia let alone sanctions that are up and coming on top of what already is….
If their ID is verified (according to RT it has) and they have used their real names to travel to the UK then that would move you to believe them more than not. They looked very nervous in the interview. A trip to the cathedral proves nothing either way. Is there any CCTV that puts them anywhere near the Skripal’s home. And finally I am sure there must have been a few more Russians near Salisbury on the 4th March. They were a couple of men that traveled to Europe on many occasions. Does a trip to London and Salisbury look out of place to frequent travelers?
I am pretty sure the UK court could not prosecute these 2 on the evidence they have. Criminal courts must prove to beyond reasonable doubt. But on the balance of probabilities, who knows?
I didn’t find them nervous so much as upset, particularly Boshirov on the left in the video interview. 2 things – firstly, if they were agents, they wouldn’t be so upset as they’d be trained to cope with such situations. (Perhaps it’s an act but didn’t look like it). Secondly, anyone who had woken up one morning to find themselves all over the news accused of an assassination attempt and the death of a foreign national would be in quite a state after a few days of blanket media coverage.
Gay steroid dealers? As you say, this at the moment confuses more than it clarifies.
What a way to be outed if true!
…indeed, gay steriod dealers enticed to Salisbury to what they think is a new line of business, they arive to meet their new customers, but no one turns up, so they aimlessly walk around the town and then decide to return to London
off course they can’t say this on Russian TV could they, so therefore they have to create this concoction of a story, no wonder Putin had a wry smile on his face when asked if these men had been discovered, yes probably in each others bed!
so what we have is the final piece of the puzzle, two unfortunates cought up in something which they can’t get out of, they will always be known as the Kremlin gay Novichoc murder team, perhaps Peter Tatchell will come to their aid and claim this is just another case of homophobia?
the whole thing has been created by western intelligence agencies/ contractors to paint Russia as an evil bunch of scum bags and try to isolate them further, this is what these two Russian chaps have got involved in, it doesn’t matter if they’re inocent or guilty because its given the west all the pretexts it needs to bomb Syria which was the point of the entire exercise from day one
Salisbury, really it’s just a big nothing burger, the real showdown is to come very soon in Syria which should prove just how far everyone’s prepared to push all of this insanity
The one flaw in the “set up” idea is the time lag between March and last week. Either our security services are incredibly slow and thus ineffective or these guys were considered and dismissed as innocent some time ago. Then for want of a better narrative the story was concocted around them.
Far more likely they are indeed GRU and Skripal had crossed a new red line or they are hitmen for someone else who wanted to take Skripal down.
I disagree with the comments that they are honest in every respect. But the feeling I get, not worth a toss I know, is that whatever they are guilty of its not related to Novichok.
I also had that thought. This would explain why they seem to be reluctant to talk about their relationship and their business.
By personal experience I can say that they don’t look nor sound like liars. They use « I » and « we » a lot hence they don’t seem to be deflecting a fault or an act onto someone or something else. Their sentences are clear and easy to understand. There is no artificially swollen or long sentences aimed at covering lies. Someone who could plan and commit such a crime would probably have a much. Much. More convincing alibi than that. Their story sound so stupid the probability they have invented it from scratch seems low.
It also appeared to be a genuine, honest interview and certainly gave the impression that they had not been pre-warned of what they would be asked – exemplified by them getting a bit uptight when asked to explain their relationship and details of their business. They answered each question without hesitation and (whether or not people thought their manner was suspicious and their explanation unlikely) there were no inconsistencies in the details they gave. This suggests to me that there remains no reason to think they were in any way part of the UK Government’s narrative. I am so cynical about the way TM et al lie, it wouldn’t even surprise me if any witness testimony to support their account would be duly ‘buried’.
On the basis of innocent until proven guilty – Russia has shown the men, UK – your move.
However, nothing will happen as the UK does not want a proper legal investigation (as covered by OPCW articles to which both UK and Russia are signatories) but simply trial by media and innuendo. The UK may try to enforce the recently bullied-through OPCW precedural change allowing OPCW to declare ‘guilt’ when the FF happens in Idlib.