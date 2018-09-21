Israel’s Failed Attempt to Start WWIII Is the Beginning of the End in Syria

by Tom Luongo, via Strategic Culture
There is one thing that Israel fears more than anything else in Syria. The loss of its ability to fly its F-16’s with impunity and hit whatever targets it wants claiming defensive measures to stop Iran, their existential enemy.
Israel finally admitted to carrying out over 200 such missions over the past 18 months, only a few of which ever made any kind of international media, recently.
And with the sneak attack on Latakia which involved using a Russian IL-20 ELINT war plane as radar cover Israel has now not only raised the stakes to an unacceptable level, it has also ensured that this may be the last such aerial assault it will ever be able to carry out.
The setup is pretty clear. Israel and France coordinated an attack on multiple targets within Syria without US involvement but with absolute US knowledge of the operation to provoke Russia into going off half-cocked by attacking the inconsequential French frigate which assisted Israel’s air attack.
Any denunciation of sinister intent by Israeli Defense Forces is hollow because if they had not intended to provoke a wider conflict they would have given Russia more than one minute to clear their planes from the area.
That would constitute an attack on a NATO member state and require a response from NATO, thereby getting the exact escalation needed to continue the war in Syria indefinitely and touch off WWIII.
This neatly bypasses any objections to a wider conflict by President Trump who would have to respond militarily to a Russian attack on a NATO ally. It also would reassert NATO’s necessity in the public dialogue, further marginalizing Trump’s attacks on it and any perceived drive of his for peace.
That this took place within the 60 days window of the mid-term elections should also not be discounted.
This attack took place just hours after Presidents Erdogan and Putin negotiated a ‘peaceful’ settlement for Idlib province by declaring a De-Militarized Zone (DMZ) 15-20 kilometers wide which everyone, including Erdogan’s pets Jabhat al-Nusra would have to abide by.
Peace was breaking out in Syria and Israel and the war-hawks in D.C. weren’t standing for that.
By conducting this attack like this Israel and the NATO crowd figured it would be a win/win for them.
If Russia strikes back at France, then NATO invokes Article 5 and they get their wider war.
If Russia doesn’t strike back Putin loses face within Russia, his popularity drops 5 points and John Bolton begins salivating at the prospect of regime change in Russia. Yes, they are that insane.
It was a neat piece of geopolitical maneuvering, almost judo-like. Russia and Syria looked to be on the verge of victory, extending themselves in a major conflict that would result in months of bad press. We were expecting a possible false-flag chemical weapons attack, cries of humanitarian crisis and all the rest of the tired virtue-signaling we can expect by US ‘diplomatic’ officials that has been all too common even under Trump.
What we got was the opposite, a carefully-crafted assault on Russian military forces wherein Russia’s vaunted air-defense systems would be blamed for its own people’s deaths and a mistaken counter-attack that justifies the “Putin is a Vile War-Monger” narrative to justify a US invasion of Syria which has been held in amber since 2013 and Putin’s skilful defusing that situation via diplomatic means.
For once, this almost looked like a well-thought out plan. Not the usual ham-fisted crudities we’ve been treated to over the last few years. But, here’s the rub.
It didn’t work.
By naming names and immediately not responding militarily during the ‘fog of war’ Russia and Putin again prove to be more skilled at this than their adversaries.
Because none of what I just outlined will come to pass. And France, Israel and the US will be the ones to lose face here. And with Israel betraying Putin’s forbearance after April’s air strikes on Damascus, he will have no choice but to upgrade Syria’s air defense systems from S-200’s to S-300’s and possibly S-400’s.
This is Israel’s worst nightmare. A situation where any aerial assault on targets within Syria would be suicide missions, puncturing the myth of the Israeli air force’s superiority and shifting the delicate balance of power in Syria decidedly against them.
This is why Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu worked Putin so hard over the last two years. But, this incident wipes that slate clean. This was a cynical betrayal of Putin’s trust and patience. And Israel will now pay the price for their miscalculation.
Giving Syria S-300’s does not avenge the fifteen dead Russian soldiers. Putin will have to respond to that in a more concrete way to appease the hardliners in his government and at home. His patience and seeming passivity are being pushed to their limit politically. This is, after all, a side benefit to all of this for the neoconservative and globalist hawks in D.C., Europe and Tel Aviv.
But, the real loss here for Israel will be Russia instituting a no-fly zone over western Syria. Any less response from Putin will be seized upon by and the situation will escalate from here. So, Putin has to deploy S-300’s here. And once that happens, the real solution to Syria begins in earnest.
Because at that point it will be the US’s move to flat-out invade without provocation, now that a solution is in place in Syria between Russia and a NATO member, Turkey.
The only good news in all of this is that US forces were not involved. This still tells me that Trump and Mattis are still in charge of their chain of command and that other forces are conspiring to drag them into a conflict no one in their right minds wants.
This is on topic, in reference to the shoot down being discussed. I don’k know quite what to make of this, but within this dialog the inference of Israel having tried to lend support to the Liberty after realizing a tragic mistake is certainly something I have not previously heard.
It is well worth reading Joaquin Flores’ follow up article, that quotes another earlier Tom Luongo article. Or Pepe Escobar’s version
I don’t think VVP comes out of this smelling of roses, but I’m prepared to cut him a lot of slack …thanks mainly to the fact that I am still alive to write this. And that is a genuine, not a figurative reference.
Being British, my main concern is the fact that two RAF Tornadoes were either out for a jolly, at my expense, or, more likely, they took part in Monday nights attack. There is no official confirmation of this, but I can hardly infer otherwise from the fact they were in a holding pattern above the IDF F-16s. Waiting for what: clear blue sky?
[If anyone is interested, I did all my reasoning on the Flores forum, and came to the same conclusion as Tom].
My main concern, other than narrowly avoiding Armageddon, which I take very seriously: is that there appears to have been a silent coup d’etat in the UK …one that no one seems to have noticed.
Admittedly, it is an inferred coup d’etat: because there has been no confirmation that the Tornadoes did anything other than ‘hold’ …while a naked act of aggression and act of war was being perpetrated in the environs of Latakia …but I’m way too cynical to believe they just ‘held’. There is also a Royal Navy submarine in the NATO Maritime Group 2 that has amassed in the waters off Latakia.
Who, in the UK, authorised this? Do we retain sovereignty over our armed forces? Who do they answer to, not Parliament, which is in recess for the Party conferences? I do not believe for one second that Treason May is in charge of anything, not even Brexit.
We appear to have a democratic crisis of legitimacy, just who is running the country, and what is their foreign policy? The provocation of war, and the defence of terrorists, versus the wellbeing, well, of the planet. This is dangerously insane, and I do not even know who the perpetraitors are.
This has been an issue I have been highlighting for a while, a nation state without control of its currency or military forces is not a nation state. We are being controlled by invisibilised unaccountable dark shadow actors. It’s all very well saying vote in a Labour government, but will they have any more control. Not from what I have seen: they defer to the global governance architecture of the UN-OPCW-JIM, for instance, that are part of the shadowy superstate apparatuses.
We’ve given our minimised autonomy and sovereignty away to who knows who. The very presence of two Tornadoes in a ‘holding pattern’ above the Eastern Med, while a naked act of war was committed is too much of a coincidence for me. That it will pass by 99% of the population is perhaps, more frightening. It is all very well blaming VVP, and I don’t think he is totally exonerated (200 IDF raids in 18 months is perhaps 199 too many: let’s hope Monday night was the last) …present company excepted, I think the blame lies much closer to home.
There is a fascist dictatorship rising in this country, and for that, we only have ourselves to blame.
I just read in the Saker article posted below, that the British sub, HMS Talent, cancelled launching it cruise missiles because it was being shadowed by two Russian subs. I do not think it irrational or hysterical to claim the UK is under new management, as of Monday night. The question is who? It will require something more than the obsequity of a vote to get them out. We’ve been regime changed, and we don’t even know it. 🙁
The Brit news service http://www.ukcolumn.org has long been bewailing the continued “merger” of our armed forces with the French in particular & the coming EU army under Federica Mogherini.
Founder & ex naval officer Brian Gerrish is most unimpressed.
John Doran.
I don’t think the NATO terrorists want ww3. I’d hazard a guess and suggest they were wagering that Russia would shoot itself in the foot by retaliating so much so that international pressure would force them to remove themselves from Syria. No doubt NATO wouldve denied their planes,ships and Israel jets were involved in the shooting down of the Russian plane and in fact Russia and Putin were just acting as usual I.e warmongers. NATO and especially the yanks want Russia out of Syria so they can continue with their plan for Syria. Remember the west went Buck mad when Russia decided to enter this contest. So far Putin and its allies have not taken the bait. Long may that continue.
Btw, with Turkey entering a pact with Russia it has unnerved the NATO terrorists even more I.e any fake flag attack and the inevitable NATO response from it, will have to take into account the Turkish forces now on the ground I.e will NATO want to bomb a fellow NATO member?
In whatever context one chooses to view the following info….it is interesting none the less. One way or another, there will likely be another big surprise on the way soon.
This is not about judo or 3D chess, it is about a sudden, massive dose of brute force annihilating the Syrian army in strategically chosen locales and taking out Assad. There is no way NATO will allow Syria and Russia to be victorious now that the end of the war appears to be so close.
Here is a comment from Bob written on 9/21/18 in response to a post by The Saker on the same date.
“I have seen a lot of praise for Putin every time he “avoids being drawn in” by this or that provocation. It is true that Putin’s course in Syria has necessarily required him to avoid certain “traps” by not reacting as expected to various provocations. Each time he has “not responded” to a provocation, many of us have pointed out the danger of not maintaining Russia’s ability to deter the Anglo-zionists, we have been dismissed as just not understanding Putin’s brilliance. But no more Saker. We are now beyond the point where anyone can reasonably argue that Russia can continue to deter the Anglo-zionists in Syria. The only thing worse than not enforcing your red lines in this kind of situation is not having red lines that your adversaries can readily discern. That is precisely where we are in Syria today.
My prediction, as previously stated, is that there will be a massive US intervention in Syria within the next 30 days. The US will not directly attack the primary Russian bases, but they will mercilessly go after the SAA, the Syrian government and Assad himself. They will seek to reverse the fortunes of the jihadi army in Idlib and I expect to see a major jihadi offensive against Aleppo in the wake of those US strikes. The Russians will not respond and will be reduced to hunkering down in their bases and hoping not to be struck by an errant projectile. At this point Russian attempts to enforce these red lines that nobody can see will probably be futile and will only lead to the destruction of the Russian expeditionary forces and perhaps to a nuclear holocaust. I hope I am wrong, but if the Russians cannot find a way to establish these red lines and re-establish their ability to deter the other powers, this is going to end very badly.”
Your fears seem to be confirmed by the presence of the USS 6th Fleet, that has amassed 200 TLAMS (Tomahawks) in the Eastern Med off Latakia: as part of NATO Maritime Group 2.
I just read the Saker, and some of the hysterical comments. There is much being made of the IDF part in this, and I’m no IDF apologist, but I do not think they shot down the Il-20. In fact, I’m not even sure they had much to do with it. If we look at the map Russia produced, the Il-20 flew on up the coast, AFTER the contact with the IDF. Now, I have no idea if the map is to scale or a mere infographic …but taking it as a reasonably real depiction: I’m guestimating the Il-20 was 15 miles further up the coast, on approach to Kheimim, before it went down at 22:07. If I’m correct, the F-16s were half way to Haifa at the time on the flight path, as depicted. Which puts the FS Auvergne in the frame.
Of course, it could be that the map is inaccurate. I’m sure it will all become clear when the Russians release the IDF data! 😀
Brilliant analysis.
I think we were exceedingly close to starting WWIII on Monday, yet hardly anyone seems the slightest bit concerned. All it takes is one mistake, or one itchy finger, and then it would spiral out of all control. Nuclear War is Terminal. It would put the planet back several Billion years.
Tony
But will Russia really give Syria modern air defences? It’s a taboo in the West and no doubt Putin is constantly reminded of that by Netanyu in his frequent visits to Moscow. Putin is on a high wire but it turns out he’s a brilliant acrobat. The ‘West’, the forces of Reaction long for the chance to ‘get him’ in a way that doesn’t seem imperialistic but the bugger keeps dodging them. Putin’s credibility is sky high after this week’s events – and he still retains his ability to provide advanced weapons if and when really needed as well as his own military forces. Jumping into a war he can’t win is clearly not on his bucket list.
Thank you so much for providing us with a healthy analysis of the facts .It was really depressing to hear how things had played out .Although I did read about no fly zone being imposed by Russia for Israeli flights over Syrian territory yesterday , giving time for Russia to implement the S-300 installation in order to ensure this will not happen again.
No more Israeli flights over Syrian territory because they will indeed get shot out of the sky by the SAA , and with proper justification.You always come through ,Vaska , with the proper interpretation of the facts .
Time to say Goodbye – Israel will be awarded the John McCain Medal for Cowardice.
Good strong reasoning, the best I’ve read so far. Nice one!