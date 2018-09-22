Putin-Nazi Paranoia

CJ Hopkins
They’re out there. Trump-loving, Assad-apologist, Putin-Nazi sleeper agents, posing as regular normal Americans. They could be anyone. They could be your neighbors, the guys in the copy room, your Uber drivers, even some of your Twitter followers. They’re sitting there, right now, glued to their televisions, waiting for Jewish Nazi law clerks to perform a series of secret hand signs, blinks, hiccups, sneezes, coughs, and almost undetectable, low-frequency flatulence that will signal the launch of the “Attack on America.” It could come at any moment now.
Zina Bash is definitely one of them. Don’t let her Mexican-Jewish ancestry, or the fact that her grandparents were Holocaust survivors, fool you into thinking otherwise. She made that “OK” sign at the Kavanaugh hearings, which, all right, apparently wasn’t the cue for the millions of American Putin-Nazis to rip off their rubbery masks of normality and storm into the streets in their polo shirts singing Tomorrow Belongs to Me … but it was some kind of secret Nazi code.
Certainly, Alex Jones is one of them. Why else would patriotic global corporations like Apple, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube suddenly ban him from all their platforms after allowing him to spew his bile there for years? It’s probably only a matter of time until Google’s “algorithms” unperson him entirely (at which point I’ll receive instructions to delete any reference to him in this essay, or risk being further deranked myself. I will, of course, comply immediately, as no one despises Alex Jones more than I, even though, oddly, I’ve never watched him. Thank God for that, as who knows how my mind could have been permanently warped by whatever Nazi content he’s been forcing less fortunate Americans to consume!)
And then, God help us, there’s Jeremy Corbyn and his genocidal communist Nazi Death Cult! If he isn’t one of them, no one is. If you haven’t been following the British media, the story is, basically, that Jeremy Corbyn is a terrorist-loving, anti-Semitic, conspiracy theorizing, racist traitor to everything the British ruling classes stand for, and has transformed the UK Labour Party into a homicidal mob of Jew-hating brownshirts. Gangs of slavering Corbyn-Nazis are roving the lanes of Kensington and Knightsbridge accusing Jews of lacking irony and saying mean things about the State of Israel. British Jews have been advised to flee the country or to shelter in place until the tabloids, The Guardian, the ruling classes, and Tony Blair can hound this Hitlerian devil out of office, which, the way things are going, should be any day now.
Meanwhile, the British soldier on under the imminent threat of Putin-Nazi Novichok perfume assassin hit squads, which Putin could send at any moment directly from Moscow to Gatwick Airport to incompetently attempt to murder their targets by spraying the deadliest nerve agent in existence onto the doorknobs of their suburban homes and then stroll around getting filmed by every CCTV camera in Britain. As far as I know, the British tabloids haven’t yet published surveillance photos of Corbyn welcoming the Skripal assassins at Gatwick with a wreath, or a bottle of Stoli (and wearing his Russian-stooge hat, of course), but I won’t be terribly shocked when they do.
And the Putin-Nazis are not just on the march in the United States and Great Britain. They’re coming out of the woodwork in Europe! As I’m sure you’re aware, here in Germany, in a city called Chemnitz in the Free State of Saxony, which has never had any kind of Nazi problems (except for the fact that the entire region has been infested with neo-Nazis for decades and is generally known here as Neo-Nazi Central), thousands of just regular foreigner-hating “Volk” joined a few hundred neo-Nazis in marching around with German flags, barking xenophobic slogans, heiling Hitler, harassing assorted “non-German-looking” human beings, and various other forms of “protest.” Such unprecedented eruptions of Nazism occur on a regular basis in Saxony, albeit on a smaller scale, so it was rather awkward for the corporate media to link the events in Chemnitz to Trump, but nevertheless they managed to sneak a few references to his “emboldenment” in. The best they could do to tie in to Putin was to publish a lot of photos of skinheads hanging around that humongous statue of Marx in the center of Chemnitz’s central square, because, you know, Putin, Trump, Marx, Stalin, Assad, Saddam, Gaddafi … whoever, they’re all just different brands of Hitler!
Seriously, though, all comedy aside, I have to hand it to David Brock, or Jennifer Palmieri, or whoever it was that came up with the Putin-Nazi narrative. OK, granted, the Putin part hasn’t quite worked, except on die-hard Obama disciples, Hillary-worshippers, and other bull-goose loonies, but the Nazi stuff is going gangbusters … and not just with the liberal public (because that has always been an easy sell), but also with the more leftist left. It has taken a while, but we’ve arrived at the stage where even “hardcore anti-capitalist leftists” are dedicating most of their time and energy to calling Donald Trump a fascist, and likening him to Hitler, and so on, over and over, and over again, in increasingly exasperated tones. Why, in Marx’s name, these leftists want to know, won’t other leftists join the chorus of voices screaming, “TRUMP IS A FASCIST!” in all caps on a daily basis? How could these other leftists not see that this is not the time to attack the corporate media, the “intelligence community,” global corporations, or anyone other than DONALD TRUMP, who is LITERALLY ADOLF FUCKING HITLER?
Anthony DiMaggio’s recent essay in CounterPunch is a prime example of the effect the Putin-Nazi paranoia is having on leftists. According to DiMaggio, Donald Trump, by tweeting mean things about Attorney General Sessions and bombastically threatening The New York Times, is no longer just a normal fascist. He is now officially a “full-on fascist,” or a “real world fascist,” or a super duper fascist! DiMaggio doesn’t have any qualms about the deep state, or rather, the steady state, sabotaging an elected president (or at least pretending to be doing do so in print), because, well, you know, “the stakes are far higher” than mere democracy, what with Hitler in the White House. William Kristol would agree wholeheartedly.
But calling Trump a fascist again is just an overture for DiMaggio’s main theme, which is that it’s time to unite the left against the growing Putin-Nazi threat. See, the problem is not just the Putin-Nazis. It is also the fellow Putin-Nazi travellers, and the Assadists, and the Red-Brown infiltrators! Yes, you know who we are, do you not? Glenn Greenwald is our leader, naturally, but Caitlin Johnstone is second-in-command. We refer to her in our secret meetings as “Caity, Queen of the Putin-Nazis.” DiMaggio links to a helpful list of other traitorous Strasserist spies compiled by the crackpot Louis Proyect, folks like Norman Finkelstein, Mike Whitney, Diana Johnstone, Patrick Cockburn, Tom Engelhardt, and Michael Hudson, whose essays have been published in The Unz Review, which also publishes a lot of “alt-right,” racist, and anti-Semitic essays. (Full disclosure: Proyect contacted me, demanding to know how I can allow my work to appear on a Nazi website like Unz, but I ignored him, as I assumed he was just trolling me, again, but it appears he was fishing for incriminating comments for his groundbreaking piece of investigative journalism. In any event, I seem to have escaped inclusion on his Red-Brown blacklist. For the record, I’m with Norman Finkelstein. I don’t stop anyone from reposting my essays, no matter what I think of their other contributors. I wouldn’t even stop The New York Times from publishing my stuff, though, of course, they never would, and they publish actual mass murdering war criminals.)
Anyway, according to Anthony DiMaggio, “leftists who focus on the propagandistic nature of the corporate media, while shilling for the far right and failing to condemn right-wing fascism, provide comfort to the reactionary right’s efforts to suppress journalistic freedom.” Well, Jesus, I wouldn’t want to do anything like that. I hope DiMaggio will follow up with a breakdown of exactly how many times I need to call Donald Trump a fascist before I am allowed to criticize the propagandistic nature of the corporate media, or the global capitalist ruling classes, or any type of “full-on fascism” that doesn’t neatly fit into his simplistic category … like the type that seeks to impose a regime of anus-puckering ideological conformity on those it determines are members of its camp, and that gets off punishing deviations from its norms.
Look, the truth is, I don’t like Donald Trump. I haven’t liked him for about thirty years. I have no problem whatsoever with leftists like DiMaggio calling him names until they’re blue in the face if that makes them happy. What I do find problematic is the growing atmosphere of neo-McCarthyite paranoia which has been gradually spreading into leftist quarters, and the witch-hunting, and the Putin-Nazi-baiting, and the compiling and distributing of pseudo-blacklists, and the cheering on of global corporations as they ideologically sterilize the Internet. We get enough of that from the corporate media. So how about we lighten up on the paranoia, let the global capitalist ruling classes finish destroying Donald Trump, and maybe think about what the left has to offer as an alternative to the global-corporate, post-“fascist,” neo-feudal future. While it might not feel like it at the moment, it’s coming … we’ll be there before you know it.
So Harvey Weinstein is a Bill Clinton confidante? What could they possibly have in common?
Glenn Greenwald is the shilliest, little shill in Shilltown. He sold out to NSA connected, Ukraine revolution sponsor and ebay billionaire Pierre Omidyar for $250 million to set up a shill media organisation called ‘The Intercept’ .
https://www.theguardian.com/media/2013/oct/16/pierre-omidyar-ebay-glenn-greenwald
It doesn’t matter what he says to make himself look like a genuine activist, he isn’t.
“Edmonds further stated that Greenwald had confirmed Omidyar’s long-running partnership with the CIA and other government agencies on Twitter during a heated exchange between the two in 2013.
Omidyar is also well-connected to Snowden’s former employer Booz Allen Hamilton, a major government contractor known as the “world’s most profitable spy organization,” whose former executives include James Clapper, former Director of National Intelligence, and Michael McConnell, former Director of the NSA. Omidyar’s Ulupono Initiative, a venture capital fund that operates in his home state of Hawaii, cosponsors one of the Pentagon’s most important contractor expos, in which Booz Allen Hamilton – and the Department of Defense – have a major stake. In addition, a former Booz Allen Hamilton vice president, Kyle Datta, is General Partner of Omidyar’s Ulupono Initiative.
https://www.mintpressnews.com/fbi-whistleblower-on-pierre-omidyar-campaign-to-neuter-wikileaks/236414/
Jeremy Corbyn is a straw man for left wing politics. He comes from a very well off family, is a lifetime maverick who has opposed his party leadership on countless occasions and used his position as an MP to promote extreme causes like the IRA, Hezbollah, Hamas, the Sandinistas, Chavez and all the rest. He is absolutely the wrong man to be the leader of any political party. He’s exactly the kind of politician ordinary working class people despise.
I have no problem with him but he will never win an election no matter who cool you think he is. How was he elected leader ? I don’t know.
Real question – Are the Sandinistas, Chavez, Hezbollah etc more extreme than the austerity/war ‘centrists’?
Extremely what?
What you and I think is irrelevant. What matters is what the BBC (and other establishment media) tells the voters and what the voters believe.
Would appreciate an answer to the question, even so.
Extremist meaning outside the mainstream in this context. These were extreme left wing, revolutionary organisations in the 1980s.
There is no resemblance to the vast military industrial juggernaut destroying the middle east and surrounding Russia today who are indeed more extreme in their destructiveness as you imply.
Neither Hezbollah nor Hamas can be called ‘left wing. Nor were they in the ’80s.
Hezbollah is a Lebanese Resistance movement which arose to resist the Israeli invaders of their land and to fight back against an invasion that was criminal and vicious. They were and are exemplary citizens and are, rightly, widely admired by the downtrodden.
Hamas had its origins in an Israeli government ploy to build a rival to the PLO among Palestinians. It was one of the first of the new generation of Sunni, salalfi militias organised to weaken socialist movements in the muslim world. It has since evolved considerably.
The history of the IRA ( and I presume that you are referring to the Provisional wing) is widely known. Suffice it to say that, in the context of the 1980s, it was concerned with protecting Catholic communities in Ireland from Orange terrorists, often sponsored by the British government.
Thanks. Yes, that’s all true. I was using shortcuts for public/media perception of these organisations which they disapproved of but the extreme left approved of . The provisional IRA definitely saw itself as left wing. Both sides were massively infiltrated by MI5 and other branches of British military intelligence..
“The man believed to have been one of Britain’s most important agents inside the IRA, “Stakeknife”, has been released on bail after being questioned by detectives investigating 18 murders during the Northern Ireland Troubles.
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2018/feb/02/stakeknife-freddie-scappaticci-ira-double-agent-released-bail
I am a big fan of Mr Hopkins and most of this article.
Glenn Greenwald today at The Intercept reviews the latest Michael Moore movie and is surprised by its quality.
https://theintercept.com/2018/09/21/michael-moores-fahrenheit-119-aims-not-at-trump-but-at-those-who-created-the-conditions-that-led-to-his-rise/
Low Sodium is clearly a troll, or auditioning to be accepted as one. I think that he will have to tone it down a bit to have any impact on sites like this but nobody, in these dark economic rimes, can be faulted for looking for work.
This human being (Reality Winner) handed over classified material to the Intercept and was quickly arrested by the FBI. She’s a distraught human being not some piece of ex Guardian corporate trash like Greenwald and Scahill. .
Did the Intercept Betray Its NSA Source?
The third, and most glaring, is that the Intercept provided a copy of the report itself to the NSA on May 30. It’s unclear if the Intercept gave the NSA a scanned copy of the printed material it had received, or a retyped or otherwise altered version, but the NSA then turned the report over to the FBI for further investigation.
http://nymag.com/selectall/2017/06/intercept-nsa-leaker-reality-winner.html
In fact the printer was traced immediately by the NSA. Either the Intercept has no idea that printers can be traced (ludicrous) or it’s a front for the NSA (which is exactly what funder Pierre Omidyar is).
“That gave the government the idea that the classified report was had been printed out and stolen from its facility. The officials then used “microdots” (nearly invisible yellow dots) on the printout to identify the exact printer where the document was printed.
https://thehackernews.com/2018/08/reality-winner-nsa-russia.html
Maybe he got the most votes. And who decides who is electable? You? His political opponents?
And what makes you think you can speak for working class people? Are you saying you don’t like him?
You know if Hillary Clinton had been less of a Putin basher, I would have liked to vote for her. Too bad, but voting in potential warmongers is never a good idea. In that respect I wonder just how intelligent the current crop of Democratic Congressional members is.
Alex Jones is a straw man for alternative media.
He runs around making a complete idiot of himself while promoting guns and hating Muslims in his mega expensive TV studio on his mega expensive website (paid for by ?) He’s an establishment shill who doesn’t need social media.
Removing a nut like him justifies banning real activists. He appeared on BBC Newsnight behaving like a lunatic while Andrew Neil pulled faces to the camera. He’s a straw man.
Thank you. This just about sums it all up so nicely – so comic and yet so tragic.
Donald Trump was a straw man for Hillary Clinton in 2016. Someone really easy to rip to pieces and beat in the election. That’s why the DNC promoted him.
“How the Hillary Clinton campaign deliberately “elevated” Donald Trump with its “pied piper” strategy
An email released by WikiLeaks shows how the Democratic Party purposefully “elevated” Trump to “leader of the pack”
http://www.salon.com/2016/11/09/the-hillary-clinton-campaign-intentionally-created-donald-trump-with-its-pied-piper-strategy/
Donald is a close friend of Bill and Hillary Clinton.
“Did Bill (Clinton) tell you that you should run?” I asked.
“He didn’t say one way or the other,” Trump replied, over a plate of meatballs.
https://www.nytimes.com/2016/11/06/magazine/when-hillary-and-donald-were-friends.html
“In 2012, Bill Clinton told Harvey Weinstein:
“You know, Donald Trump has been uncommonly nice to Hillary and me. We’re all New Yorkers. And I like him. And I love playing golf with him.”
http://www.salon.com/2012/06/04/bill_clinton_said_what/