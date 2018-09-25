The Suppression of Truth in the Land of Lies: An Oxymoron

Edward Curtin
If you are interested in reading the definitive book that demolishes the official lies about the attacks of September 11, 2001 – 9/11 Unmasked: An International Review Panel Investigation by David Ray Griffin and Elizabeth Woodworth – then Amazon has a great deal for you. While they conveniently do not offer new copies of this book that was published on September 11th, having reported it “out of print” and currently “out of stock,” after never having had it in stock, they allegedly offer 3 used paperback copies from other sellers for sale prices that are quite affordable: $917.04, $1060.20, and $1,500.
If that 4 or 20 cents would bring you over budget, I would be glad to provide either amount.
Don’t these sound like great deals for a book that proves that the justification for the “war on terror” and the slaughter of millions of people is one of the biggest propaganda operations in modern history? It’s always good to know you have a friend who can conveniently provide you with access to the truth at a fair price.
I must say, however, that Amazon offers a slightly better deal for another book they also never directly sold for some odd reason – Journalists for Hire: How the CIA Buys the News by Dr. Udo Ulfkotte – a book that exposes the CIA infiltration of the major media throughout the world. You can allegedly pick that one up through Amazon’s kind medium services for either $900 or $997.09, but that’s for a hardcover.
One person reports having seen a used copy of 9/11 Unmasked appear at amazon.co.uk one week after its official publication date of September 11 (an odd fact in itself), and when he ordered it, the book never arrived. When he contacted the seller, he received a message from Amazon saying that the order had been cancelled, but no reason was given. When the person tried to post a negative review of the seller, Amazon refused to publish it.
These days truth is temporarily out of stock. No reason given. People and books just disappear in this land of make-believe.
If it bothers you a bit that Amazon, through its Amazon Web Services, provides the CIA and other intelligence agencies with a “Secret Region” cloud service that complements Jeff Bezos’s other business, The Washington Post, don’t be alarmed. I have conveyed a question through a certain medium’s mediumship to the deceased Frank Wisner, who is presumably beyond the clouds. He was the CIA’s architect of what he called his “mighty Wurlitzer,” on which he could play any propaganda tune he wanted through the CIA’s penetration through a covert action campaign of the mass media, journalists, student groups, women’s groups, and more. I have asked him if there is anything untoward about any of these strange arrangements that so many readers of my review of 9/11 Unmasked have complained about: that for some strange reason they have been unable to get the book through Amazon.
As I hopefully await the medium’s response from Wisner, you may get impatient. In that case you can immediately purchase the book through the publisher, Interlink Publishing, for $20. It should save you quite a bit of time waiting.
But I’ll let you know if I hear anything.
Recent developments at Amazon with the suppression of ‘9/11 Unmasked’ and ‘Journalists for Hire- How the CIA Buys the News’ are as disturbing as they are predictable in this strange current world of ours.
However, I was pleasantly shocked to learn that anther book that could well have been suppressed by Bezos and co recently became ranked 44 for sales on Amazon dot com and on the basis of almost no promotion whatsoever apart from by the parents of the vaccine damaged children and other interested parties in the United States.
JB Handley’s book ‘How to End the Autism Epidemic’ describes how machinations of the pharmaceutical companies within the corporate state have brought the incidence of autism within the US to 1 in 34 of children and presents scientific evidence that the levels of childhood vaccination today is causing massive damage to public health. Handley’s own son was vaccine damaged.
In its own way, How to End the Autism Epidemic is as radical as the other two books and because it covers a story almost totally ignored by MSM, it remains a mystery to me why Amazon has carried such large stocks of what is a major anti-establishment title.
My comment just vanished in thin air .Oh well enjoy the book !
Sometimes they turn up the next day.
No conspicuous bonfires of burning books necessary, just a message on the screen.
Not so sure it is temporary as truth needs oxygen and nurture, both actively suppressed for the foreseeable future. But the public is slowly figuring out the MSM’s game, and identifying who controls them. That is the only good thing I can say about Trump is that he is living proof of the general skepticism of our media and when this will all be viewed with hindsight, the collapse of decent values at the Fraudian will be a prominent milestone.
Truth needs nothing to be itself. Illusions need constant feeding to seem alive.
But our awareness of truth is the need to share it – because sharing illusions as if true, must cost us that awareness.
Many think that exposing lies is a claim to the truth. The Inquisitors of old also ran on this belief.
Witnessing to truth is a sharing in true value or account with all who choose to accept it.
Suppression of threat operates a denial of communication in any open or real sense. The fear of threat to our self, thought system or larger identity, is an expression of a lack of substance due to masking in values one cannot actually embody.
As the English language version still hadn’t (andhasn’t) been published, I bought my German language hardback copy of” Gekaufte Journalisten: Wie Politiker, Geheimdienste und Hochfinanz Deutschlands Massenmedien lenken” by Udo Ulfkotte at wordery.com and it cost me under 20 quid incl. P&P. A fascinating read with some of the most startling revelations. Mighty coincidence that Ulfkotte died of a heart attack after the releaseof his book. Then again, maybe not.