Kit Knightly
There’s a video doing the rounds on Twitter, a solemn-voiced, serious-eyed man appealing directly to the camera: “Venezuela is facing disaster”, he intones. And then there’s stock footage of violence and protests and people carrying luggage. It’s all very upsetting. Watch it for yourself if you must:
#Venezuela if facing disaster. Without a strong internal campaign for peaceful change, the threats of military intervention from abroad will multiply.@CrisisGroup's @itbriscoe explains why a united opposition is essential to solve the crisis 🎬⬇️ pic.twitter.com/4pRMbYeZpX
— Crisis Group (@CrisisGroup) November 23, 2018
The man is Ivan Briscoe, “Program Director – Latin America and Caribbean” for something called The International Crisis Group.
According to their about page, The International Crisis Group is:
…an independent organisation working to prevent wars and shape policies that will build a more peaceful world.
Which sounds lovely. I mean, who doesn’t want a more peaceful world?
Of course, I suppose, technically “preventing conflict” could mean enforcing absolute consensus and not allowing dissent or individuality. I mean, I’m sure the CIA argued that the assassination of Salvador Allende “prevented conflict”, because otherwise they would have had to invade Chile.
But hey, they probably don’t mean that.
I mean, Ivan doesn’t actually condemn the assassination attempts on Maduro, or say that a military intervention would be both immoral and illegal. He doesn’t even mention the sanctions, illegally imposed, which are crippling the Venezuelan economy (this is “collective punishment”, and is banned by the UN Charter).
But nevermind all that, I’m sure Ivan isn’t trying to be deceitful. It’s not like this is a government funded organization, pushing an agenda…
Oh…hang on…
We’ve been here before. A lot actually. It’s always the same. The President/CEO worked for the Obama Administrartion:
Oh look, a Soros. The Caterpie equivalent of NGO-backers…
…and when you have a Soros, the Open Society Foundation is never far behind.
Let’s see. Open Society, check. Carnegie, check. Rockefeller…oh, no Rockefeller? No, there it is.
Now let’s wrap it up with a quick look at their corporate donors:
Banks, law firms, hedge-funds. You know, people who just love peace and justice and kittens.
And what’s this? Chevron, Statoil, BP, Noble Energy, ENI and Shell? Aren’t they all petroleum and natural gas based energy companies?
That’s strange, why would six major energy companies be on the board of an NGO promoting regime change in Venezuela?
Wait…doesn’t Venezuela have the largest oil reserves in the entire world? Why yes, yes it does.
And didn’t Chavez, and later Maduro, increase the royalties paid for Energy Companies who want access to Venezuelan oil? Why yes, yes they did.
So, to sum up, a “non-partisan” NGO partly funded by American billionaires, oil companies and Western governments wants a “peaceful” transition of power to avoid “further assassination attempts” or even a full on invasion.
How humanitarian of them.
“Venezuela is facing disaster” – yeah, no kidding.
I’d like to add my voice to those who have already expressed their thanks for this well written and well researched article. It is a million times more worthwhile reading OffG than the government press releases copy-pasted wholesale and passed off as journalism in the shitty MSM.
Thanks Kit for your very important article.
Excellent analysis and post Kit. Thank you.
All pretty dumb, actually. If the whole rotten mess is collapsing and probably won’t be fixed, then why bother with sanctions and other methods (which only punish citizens and rally support against external influence)?
It just gives Maduro easy targets to blame. And it’s all about blame … the most effective propaganda is always that which contains at least some truth.
Roberto, America is the SOLE cause of the problems facing Venezuela by the sanctions imposed due to Maduro not agreeing to the trade conditions offered by the US. American hegemony and desperate need for oil, having to Frack America to total pollution, losing out seriously in the war for oil in the middle east, it is plain for all with an open mind to see. America pillages the Gulf of Mexico and other parts of the Caribbean but will need more for it’s world domination plans into the future.
The oil belongs to Venezuela and South American States, America has no right to interfere with a sovereign country let alone invade it when they are deliberately causing the failure of the country.
It won’t be popular here, but the decline of Venezuela was already underway whilst Chavez was still alive and it was mainly through mismanagement.
More recently the US has become involved directly, organising regime change for sure, but the Marxists have shot themselves in the foot a long while ago. Once you can’t feed the people you’re done for.
Frankly Speaking – what nonsense. Chavez was in the gunsights and under the economic warfare thumb of the empire from day one. The U.S. supported a coup back in 2002 which is well documented. Pretending not to see the influence of the U.S. in Venezuela’s not being able to “feed the people” makes one a rather pathetic shill for empire I would say. By your criteria if only Yemen would simply bow deeply and submit to Saudi and U.S. rule, well, their children wouldn’t have to continue to starve and die of cholera.
I didn’t realise that there were so many Marxists here. They seem to be as narrow minded in their worldview as neocons and neoliberals. Guys, they world is not black and white, it’s not that simple.
You were making the case for the EU on the new world order thread and I pointed out they are in lockstep with American foreign policy. Take a look at the list of European donors above, and then think. Europe and America, the Gulf dictators and “the Free World” are conducting an illegal economic war against Venezuela along with financing terrorists and fascists. Any economic failings by the Chavez and Madero governments don’t change the fact they are under siege.
The EU is fundamentally decent but the neoliberals have tried to hijack it. That doesn’t automatically render the EU a malevolent force. Yes there are bad elements in it, just like any other organisation or country. You display extremely simplistic, polarised thinking.
“Tried”….they’ve written it into law in the Maastricht Treaty and those that followed. Nothing could be clearer.
Frankly you are repeating propaganda that is in many ways opposite the truth. Try watching this expose’ of the US latest attempt to steal Venezuela’s oil to help out the poor old Rockefellers.
https://youtu.be/YUYWrPiUeWY
.
Well done. A courageous and succinct piece of writing.
(Irony alert) shall we now ask Geoffrey Cox ‘QC MP’ to draw up the HR and war crimes indictments against all of those named and against the institutions involved?
Sláinte
p.s. Am willing (seriously) to have a go, protocol warning letters first, dependent on a/ a jurisdiction which has not been suborned, and (b) costs immunity.
.
So, it’s Ivan The Lickspittle? Typical establishment garbage.
More predictable than a BBC Christmas.