The Fetishization of the Corporate Media

CJ Hopkins
So the corporate media have gone and done it again. As they have, repeatedly, for the last two and half years, they shook the earth with a “bombshell” story proving beyond any reasonable doubt that Donald Trump colluded with the Russians to steal the presidency from Hillary Clinton, or at least committed an impeachable felony in connection with something to do with the Russians, or Ukrainians, or other Slavic persons … which story turned out to be inaccurate, or not entirely accurate, or a bunch of horseshit.
This time it was BuzzFeed’s Jason Leopold, “a reporter with a checkered past” (i.e., a history of inventing his sources) who broke the “bombshell” Russiagate story that turned out to be a bunch of horseshit. Leopold, and his colleague Anthony Cormier, reported that Trump had directed his attorney, Michael Cohen, to lie to Congress about plans to construct a Trump Tower in Moscow, thus suborning perjury and obstructing justice. Their sources for this “bombshell” story were allegedly “two federal law enforcement officials involved in an investigation of the matter.”
Approximately twenty-four hours later, Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office (i.e., the office “involved in an investigation of the matter”) stated that the BuzzFeed story was “not accurate,” which is a legal term meaning “a bunch of horseshit.” BuzzFeed is standing by its story, and is working to determine what, exactly, Mueller’s office meant by “not accurate.” Ben Smith, BuzzFeed’s Editor-in-Chief, has called on Mueller “to make clear what he’s disputing.”
Liberals and other Trump-obsessives have joined in the effort to interpret the Special Counsel’s office’s cryptic utterance. French hermeneuticists have been reportedly called in to deconstruct the meaning of “accurate.” Professional Twitter semioticians are explaining that “not accurate” doesn’t mean “wrong,” but, rather, refers to something that is “accurate,” but which the user of the word doesn’t want to disclose publicly, or that legal terms don’t mean what they mean … or something more or less along those lines.
Glenn Greenwald, in August 2018, reporting on another “bombshell” story that turned out to be a bunch of horseshit, compiled a partial list of Russiagate stories that the corporate media had published and promoted over the course of the previous eighteen months which turned out to be a bunch of horseshit (i.e., the stories did, not Greenwald’s list). In the wake of this latest horseshit story, Greenwald revised and renamed this list “The 10 Worst, Most Embarrassing U.S. Media Failures on the Trump/Russia Story.”
But Greenwald’s list is just a small sample of the Russiagate stories that have turned out to be horseshit. For the record, here are several more:
- “Seventeen intelligence agencies” confirm Russia interfered in the U.S. elections (New York Times)
- Russia interfered in the Brexit referendum (The Guardian)
- Russia interfered in the German elections (Reuters)
- Russia hacked the French elections (Politico and numerous other outlets)
- Michael Cohen conspired with the Russians in Prague (BuzzFeed)
My personal favorite remains the one about how Hillary Clinton may have been poisoned by Putinist operatives back in 2016. And then there’s the pot-smoking, prostitute-banging, incompetent Novichok perfume assassins, the African American-brainwashing memes, the Putin-orchestrated Yellow Vest rebellion, the brain-eating Russian-Cubano crickets, and various other bunches of horseshit.
I am using the terms “horseshit” and “a bunch of horseshit” (as opposed to terms like “failures” and “errors”), not just to be gratuitously vulgar, but, also, to try to make a point. One is not supposed to use these terms in connection with “serious,” “respected” news outlets. Which is why journalists like Greenwald and Aaron Maté (who have extensively reported on the corporate media’s ongoing production and dissemination of horseshit) do not use such terms in the course of their reporting, and instead use less inflammatory terms like “false,” “inaccurate,” “mistake,” and “error.” Principled journalists like Greenwald and Maté are constrained by (a) their journalistic ethics, (b) their integrity, and (c) their belief in the idea of a “free and independent press,” which is one of the pillars of Western democracy.
Being neither a respected journalist nor a believer in the existence of an “independent press,” I am under no such constraints. Because I’m not trying to get or keep a job, or maintain a “respectable” reputation, I’m free to call a spade a spade and a bunch of horseshit a bunch of horseshit. I am also free to describe “journalists” like Leopold, Luke Harding, Craig Timberg, Franklin Foer, and many of their corporate media colleagues (not to mention TV clowns like Rachel Maddow) as the liars and rank propagandists they are. I don’t need to pretend their fabricated stories are simply the result of “shoddy journalism,” or “over-reliance on official sources,” or any other type of “error” or “failure.” These people know exactly what they are doing, and are being extremely well paid to do it. They went to school to learn how to do it. Then they butt-sucked and back-stabbed their way up the ladder of establishment power to be able to do it.
Yes, of course, there are still principled journalists working for the corporate media, but they are doing so by walking a very fine line. No one has to tell them where it is. Every professional journalist knows precisely where it is, and what it is there for. Though they are permitted to walk right up to it, occasionally (to keep them from feeling like abject whores), one step over it and they will be cast into the Outer Darkness of the Blogosphere and excommunicated from the Church of Respectable Journalism. If you don’t believe me, just ask Seymour Hersh, or John Pilger, or any other journalistic heretic.
If Russiagate serves no other useful purpose, it is at least exposing the corporate media as the propaganda factories that they are. Given the amount of obviously fabricated horseshit they have disseminated during the last two years, you’d have to be a total moron or a diehard neoliberal cultist not to recognize the function they perform within the global capitalist ruling establishment (which is essentially no different than the function the establishment media perform in any other society, namely, to disseminate, maintain, and reify the official narrative of its ruling classes).
Sadly, there’s no shortage of morons and cultists. I don’t blame the morons, because … well, they’re morons. The cultists are another species entirely. These are people who, no matter how often the corporate media feed them another “explosive,” “bombshell” Russiagate story that turns out to be a bunch of horseshit, will defend the concept of the “independent media” like head-shaven, bug-eyed Manson followers. Confront them with facts contradicting their beliefs and they close their eyes and start chanting and humming and repetitiously babbling banishing spells. The notion that the Western corporate media may serve the interests of the ruling establishment (just like the media in every other society serve that society’s ruling classes) is unimaginable and tantamount to heresy.
This fetishization of “the independent press” is a phenomenon unique to Western capitalism. Basically, it’s a childish fairy tale, like believing that Santa Claus is an actual person or that voting in elections in a corporate oligarchy has anything to do with actual democracy. Think about it dispassionately for a minute. Why would any ruling establishment permit a genuinely “independent” press to disseminate ideas and information willy-nilly throughout society? If it did, it wouldn’t last very long.
Most people understand this intuitively, which is why the corporate media relentlessly repeat the mantra-like phrase, “free and independent press,” over, and over, and over again. Seriously, switch on NPR, or have a look at The Guardian or the Washington Post, or any of the other corporate media repeatedly reminding you how “independent,” “free” and “democratic” they are. It’s essentially Neuro-linguistic programming.
So let’s not be shocked when the corporate media continue to bombard us with “bombshell” stories about Trump and Russia that turn out to be horseshit. Personally, I welcome these stories. The more corporate media horseshit the better! Who knows, if they dish out enough blatant horseshit, more people might lose their “trust in the media,” and begin to investigate matters themselves. I know, that makes me a Nazi, right? Or at least a Russian propagandist? I mean, encouraging folks to distrust the corporate media? Isn’t there some kind of law against that? Or have they not quite gotten around to that yet?
The established ‘power’ in our sphere signals its intent as a narrative to be accepted and aligned in, or become marked out for exclusion or penalty.
It deals in the ‘truth’ of being threat or promise to you, your family, your career, your personal aspirations. Power that can ‘make you’ can also ‘break’ you.
Play the game and have the benefit of mitigated or forfended pain.
Of course this a tyranny in thought, word and deed, and yet only operates through the investment in fear as protector – for otherwise the forces that uphold the state would not operate the protection of the usurping of state.
Perhaps, on the world stage, there are nations who are not playing the game according to the ‘rules’ of the established power and yet are not so insignificant as to be terrorised and destroyed, and so there may be ‘turf wars’ as to the hierarchy of influence. But whether so or not, the effect is directly on the minds, society and cultural resources of the people who are entrained to march in lockstep – or at least in daring no open act of non-allegiance to consensus under fear.
The old say I hold dear, is to give unto Caesar (worldly power) what is due unto Caesar, and to give unto God, what is due unto God. But the man who spoke this knew the nature of love and loved truth above the illusions given power in a world of fear.
What is hateful, is rightly ‘voided’, evacuated, unsubscribed, dissociated from and no longer accorded status of true currency from which to act or by which to be manipulated.
Anyone who seeks to induce or invite ‘joining’ in hate is seeking reinforcement in deceit. There is no joining in hate – except to protect the hate by giving it the place due to love.
Join in the love of any moment and any willingness of a true appreciation. Its easy to seek and find the hateful, because our minds are trained experts in its fulfilment. And our collective mind runs the same script. Dissociation from that which separates, seems a loss of security and identity, but standing in a greater alignment of integrity is the eyes and ears that meets the world on new terms.
The MSM talks to ITSELF – and those who identify themselves in its frame.
Let the dead bury the dead is really the call to attend the living.
Don’t look back.
Great article thank you.
The growing questioning of the ruling establishment is a sign of an expansion of human consciousness. Bullshit Recognition is the new movement but I still get immediate angry Russia hating responses if I suggest these Bombshell stories are not true.It’s hard to understand how powerful the control over minds can be.The ownership of information is broken . I loved your essay and laughed a lot.
Sometimes it is the way we say it that leaves no ‘face’ for those who put out what they thought to be a common point of joining.
Every situation is a unique one and listening or discerning the relationship is the context for what may be ventured.
To indicate a lack of support for something shared is not to attack it – but may of course be initially interpreted that way – and so our demeanour is a key part of our communication.
Learning to relate in a greater quality of awareness and honesty is an expansion of the divine or innate quality of being, within our human consciousness.
‘In the beginning was the word’
It’s been all downhill since then.
