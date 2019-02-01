Eddison Flame
If you’re anything like me, you’ve been absolutely apoplectic this past week watching the United States orchestrate a coup in Venezuela. It has been truly horrifying to watch these things play out in real time. How bold and brazen these thugs have become! They are doing this right out in the open, they hardly even try to hide it.
Sure, they try to whitewash it with their typical propaganda. They obfuscate key facts. They paint Maduro as a criminal. They pass around cheap slogans. Where once we heard, “You’re either with us, or you’re with the terrorists”, now it’s, “either you stand with the forces of freedom, or you’re in league with Maduro and his mayhem”. It’s disgusting.
It’s disgusting and horrifying and saddening, but if there is one thing we gain by watching this tragedy unfold, it is a certain clarity about the state of affairs in the world. It makes it clear that conflict is inevitable. I’m not talking about conflict in Venezuela, although conflict is likely to unfold there too, I’m talking about a much larger conflict. I’m talking about a global conflict that must eventually occur between two ideologically incompatible groups.
There is one group of people which considers war both necessary and routine. Some members of this group make their money building and selling bombs and guns and tanks and missiles. These people need wars, otherwise they don’t make any money. Other members of this group make their money by taking and selling the natural resources of other weaker nations. These members need wars to ensure they get easy access to the resources they want. Other members of this group make their money enslaving the poorest people in these subservient conquered nations, putting them to work in factories with inhumane working conditions for inhumane wages. Other members of this group are facilitators, working in government or media. They plan, organize, fight, and sell these wars to a largely unwitting public. All these groups of people have formed a close knit coalition, working together to control and exploit the people of the world for their own collective material gain.
But there is second group of people which is the polar opposite of this first group. These people hate war and love peace. They hate the idea of exploiting the poor. They hate the idea of destroying lives for profit. These people cannot and will never accept such exploitative behavior. Period.
Herein lies the conflict. One group wages wars for profit, the other cannot bear to see people slaughtered. One group exploits the poor, the other cares for the poor. One group destroys the environment and pollutes the earth, the other cares about sustainability and the health of the planet. One group rules by might, the other by principles of individual sovereignty, equality and justice.
This is the inevitable conflict which must eventually occur. These two groups will eventually clash, because there is no way for the one to reconcile with the other. As long as one group is making war, killing people for profit, the other group must struggle against them.
Of course this struggle is already taking place, probably it began a long time ago. Certainly battles between these groups raged in the 1960’s during the anti-war and civil rights movements, but for a time the people of peace were largely beaten back. For a few decades the rulers of this world went largely unchallenged, but tensions are rising again as the battle resumes.
For now the battle is being waged mostly as an information war. The peace loving people are fighting to expose the truths of what is occurring around the world, and the war mongers are fighting to keep those truths hidden. For some decades the rulers mostly maintained information superiority, they managed to keep the truth of their affairs hidden, but lately they are making mistakes.
Hence the silver lining to this Venezuela coup. It is truly disgusting to behold, but it is being done very carelessly and very much out in the open. Hopefully it will fail, hopefully Guaido will realize he’s a stooge and have a change of heart, hopefully the people of Venezuela will come together and not be overcome by the U.S. imperial efforts to destabilize their nation, but if this coup attempt does lead to chaos in Venezuela, it might nonetheless work against the war-mongers in the end. The whole world is watching these events unfold, people in all the nations of the world can see ever more clearly what is being done by these criminals, and they will not remain silent forever.
The people saw what happened in Iraq, they saw what happened in Libya, they saw what happened in Syria, and now they’re seeing the U.S. imperialists go to work on Venezuela. Each time, with each new intervention, the truth about what is actually going on becomes clearer, and this inevitable conflict gets nearer.
That this conflict is inevitable is obvious. That tensions are rising, especially as the imperialists have in recent years gone into a kind of militaristic overdrive, is also quite clear. What I believe is not so clear to many people, especially the peace loving people of the world, is that this conflict will eventually be incredibly violent. So this is the final point I want to make in this piece, that eventually this conflict is going to become violent, even for us peace loving folk.
That this conflict will eventually become violent derives from the very nature of the war-mongers who currently control the world. These people end human lives for profit. If some group of people joins together to stop them, what do you think their response will be? Will they simply step down? Will they acknowledge their crimes and submit to their fate? Will they relinquish their positions of power without a fight?
Why do you think the police all over the Western world have been militarized? Is it really, as they say, simply a kind of accident, the result of having a surplus of military equipment, or have they been preparing for an eventual popular uprising all along? These people are in the business of controlling populations. Do you think they have not considered the possibility that people might one day stand up against them? But of course they have considered this. They know as well as anyone that this conflict is inevitable, and so they have taken measures, well in advance, to protect them when it happens.
So this is the point, whoever is on side of peace needs to be prepared. Conflict is rising, and soon it will come to a head. When it finally does come to a head, there will be a great struggle, and great violence will be perpetrated against all those who stand up for peace. All of us should expect this, and we should prepare for it. If we truly want to succeed in this, if we want to end their tyranny once and for all, we need to be prepared to meet it and overcome it.
“Gallia est omnis divisa in partes tres.” ~Julius Caesar, De Bello Gallico
Julius Caesar, as Michael Parenti masterfully documents and demonstrates in his book a dozen years ago, “The Assassination of Julius Caesar”, was intent on bringing democracy to the Roman Empire, having seen up close and personal what the oligarchs and their imperial lusts had occasioned, and for that he paid the price of many such reformers, murdered in full public spectacle, the Ides of March, as a “traitor to his class.”
Parenti, the paisano, no doubt had as one major motivation the desire to map out the mechanics of assassination, as it begs comparisons to the elimination of the Kennedy brothers, JFK and RFK. And so many others.
Jesus said similar things, and suffered a similar treatment, “You stone the prophets, then your children build their monuments.”
So, a lifelong study of this brings a certain serenity: “It is what it is.” And goes on and on.
But flash forward 2000 years, from then to now, and you might paraphrase Caesar, “Orbis terrarum est omnium divisum en partes duas.”
“All the world is divided into two parts.”
The author above points out,”to steal a page from Guy DeBord”, that “sociology is ideology” in our day, this world, and really there are only two camps. It’s all about the War or Peace. You have the Peacemakers and you have the Warmongers.
That’s all folks.
It’s a great organizing principle, for me, to see today’s world in such breathtaking simplicity.
Profits over people, or people before profits.
Simple as that. There really is no overlap, when you cut through it all. No matter what they say.
You start with that and everyone’s position becomes clear. Once you clear the smoke and remove the mirrors, everyone holds to either one or the other. At my churches in Orange County, California, they talk and quote a lot about peace, from scripture and much holy writ, from ages past.
But who do they support at the polls, with their votes? Here, almost exclusively the warmongers. Fr. Blase Bonpane has pointed out at his fifty years of broadcasting for Pacifica, that Islam itself can be seen as developing out of a spiritual and patriotic response to the quest by the West and its thirst for conquest and hegemony, in the Middle East. It’s surely hard to disprove that summary of the source of centuries of wars there.
Lord Godfrey and the other Crusaders suffered defeat after defeat, trying to implement the seizure of the Holy Lands by the sword, repelled repeatedly by one of the most impressive leaders in Muslim history. St. Francis pleaded with the Crusaders to “drop their weapons” and approach the Soldan/Sultan with terms of love and brotherhood and peace for all. They laughed at him, basically.
So. Many (more or less suppressed) “hidden” histories of the time, record that Saint Francis of Assisi then went directly to the Sultan, with one companion, in a daring gambit that clearly brooked martyrdom, and presented his simple message. The Sultan was so impressed that he became his first convert, in all of Islam, yet cautioned, “If my followers find this out, they will kill both you and me. As I would not bring about your death, and I have many matters of consequence to conclude, I will delay this….” Or words to that effect (Source: “Il Fioretti” ~The Little Flowers of St. Francis, chapter 24, and Bonaventura’s “Vita”, etc., etc.) That history is easy enough to find, if you’re inclined to believe the testimony of a gaggle of saints.
But, it does remain an undisputed and historical fact that St. Francis and his brethren were given a “passport” by said Sultan, of free passage throughout those Muslim territories, and were the only “Christian souls” allowed to be present and carry on there, in the Holy Lands, for centuries.
Coincidence or Conspiracy?
We report, you decide.
In Matthew 5, Jesus says plainly, “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called the children of God.”
Which will it be, for “me and you,” for each (and every) one of us?
With all the staggering complexity of modern politics, the choice has never been clearer or simpler.
JFK said tellingly and underlined his cause in many ways in his last months before martrydom, in a similar quest, that it really was not at all about personal preferences or backgrounds or lifestyles, but just plain and simple necessity, as a practical matter.
Either learn to share and negotiate, or we all get blown away.
Sadly too late for anything to be done – Germany the United States and the United Kingdom delayed the end of World War 2 while plans were hatched that allowed Germany to escape the wrath of Russia.
This has all been going on since World War 1 and now they have a corrupt foothold in China despite what they say in the media – we have all been marked with a star on our foreheads and are now carrying the coffins that we have each made for ourselves – fashioned out of human greed and stupidity.
Let us all march with our coffins to that safe haven called Dresden.
If enough people around the world become aware of the bombshell information on Venezuela compiled by journalist Ben Norton, there may yet be a chance for averting unnecessary war, violence, bloodshed and destruction becoming experienced by the good people of that nation. Please share the truth about Venezuela everywhere:
https://grayzoneproject.com/2019/01/30/us-economic-warfare-venezuela/
If we fight on their terms we will lose as we will become just like them ,violent and extreme just like them .There is another way and it has been offered to us by the peacemakers through time immemorial . We , the peace makers will not fail .It is time .Time for the new world to be born . Be strong and from the heart because that is where this battle will be fought .
An idea heard so often: “…and we should prepare for it.” How?