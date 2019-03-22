Mueller-Dämmerung

CJ Hopkins
If Nietzsche was right, and what doesn’t kill us only makes us stronger, we can thank the global capitalist ruling classes, the Democratic Party, and the corporate media for four more years of Donald Trump. The long-awaited Mueller report is due any day now, or so they keep telling us. Once it is delivered, and does not prove that Trump is a Russian intelligence asset, or that he personally conspired with Vladimir Putin to steal the presidency from Hillary Clinton, well, things are liable to get a bit awkward. Given the amount of goalpost-moving and focus-shifting that has been going on, clearly, this is what everyone’s expecting.
Honestly, I’m a bit surprised. I was sure they were going to go ahead and fabricate some kind of “smoking gun” evidence (like the pee-stained sheets from that Moscow hotel), or coerce one of his sleazy minions into testifying that he personally saw Trump down on his knees “colluding” Putin in the back room of a Russian sauna. After all, if you’re going to accuse a sitting president of being a Russian intelligence asset, you kind of need to be able to prove it, or (a) you defeat the whole purpose of the exercise, (b) you destroy your own credibility, and (c) you present that sitting president with a powerful weapon he can use to bury you.
This is not exactly rocket science. As any seasoned badass will tell you, when you’re resolving a conflict with another seasoned badass, you don’t take out a gun unless you’re going to use it. Taking a gun out, waving it around, and not shooting the other badass with it, is generally not a winning strategy. What often happens, if you’re dumb enough to do that, is that the other badass will take your gun from you and either shoot you or beat you senseless with it.
This is what Trump is about to do with Russiagate. When the Mueller report fails to present any evidence that he “colluded” with Russia to steal the election, Trump is going to reach over, grab that report, roll it up tightly into a makeshift cudgel, and then beat the snot out of his opponents with it. He is going to explain to the American people that the Democrats, the corporate media, Hollywood, the liberal intelligentsia, and elements of the intelligence agencies conspired to try to force him out of office with an unprecedented propaganda campaign and a groundless special investigation. He is going to explain to the American people that Russiagate, from start to finish, was, in his words, a ridiculous “witch hunt,” a childish story based on nothing. Then he’s going to tell them a different story.
That story goes a little something like this …
Back in November of 2016, the American people were so fed up with the neoliberal oligarchy that everyone knows really runs the country that they actually elected Donald Trump president. They did this fully aware that Trump was a repulsive, narcissistic ass clown who bragged about “grabbing women by the pussy” and jabbered about building “a big, beautiful wall” and making the Mexican government pay for it. They did this fully aware of the fact that Donald Trump had zero experience in any political office whatsoever, and was a loudmouth bigot, and was possibly out of his gourd on amphetamines half the time. The American people did not care. They were so disgusted with being conned by arrogant, two-faced, establishment stooges like the Clintons, the Bushes, and Barack Obama that they chose to put Donald Trump in office, because, fuck it, what did they have to lose?
The oligarchy that runs the country responded to the American people’s decision by inventing a completely cock-and-bull story about Donald Trump being a Russian agent who the American people were tricked into voting for by nefarious Russian mind-control operatives, getting every organ of the liberal corporate media to disseminate and relentlessly promote this story on a daily basis for nearly three years, and appointing a special prosecutor to conduct an official investigation in order to lend it the appearance of legitimacy. Every component of the ruling establishment (i.e., the government, the media, the intelligence agencies, the liberal intelligentsia, et al.) collaborated in an unprecedented effort to remove an American president from office based on a bunch of made-up horseshit … which kind of amounts to an attempted soft coup.
This is the story Donald Trump is going to tell the American people.
A minority of ideological heretics on what passes for the American Left are going to help him tell this story, not because we support Donald Trump, but because we believe that the mass hysteria and authoritarian fanaticism that has been manufactured over the course of Russiagate represents a danger greater than Trump. It has reached some neo-Riefenstahlian level, this bug-eyed, spittle-flecked, cult-like behavior … worse even than the mass hysteria that gripped most Americans back in 2003, when they cheered on the U.S. invasion of Iraq, and the murder, rape, and torture of hundreds of thousands of men, women, and children based on a bunch of made-up horseshit.
We are going to be vilified, we leftist heretics, for helping Trump tell Americans this story. We are going to be denounced as Trumpenleft traitors, Putin-sympathizers, and Nazi-adjacents (as we were denounced as terrorist-sympathizers and Saddam-loving traitors back in 2003). We are going to be denounced as all these things by liberals, and by other leftists. We are going to be warned that pointing out how the government, the media, and the intelligence agencies all worked together to sell people Russiagate will only get Trump reelected, and, if that happens, it will be the End of Everything.
It will not be the End of Everything.
What might, however, be the End of Everything, or might lead us down the road to the End of Everything, is if otherwise intelligent human beings continue to allow themselves to be whipped into fits of mass hysteria and run around behaving like a mindless herd of propaganda-regurgitating zombies whenever the global capitalist ruling classes tell them that “the Russians are coming!” or that “the Nazis are coming!” or that “the Terrorists are coming!”
The Russo-Nazi Terrorists are not coming. The global capitalist ruling classes are putting down a populist insurgency, delegitimizing any and all forms of dissent from their global capitalist ideology and resistance to the hegemony of global capitalism. In the process, they are conditioning people to completely abandon their critical faculties and behave like twitching Pavlovian idiots who will obediently respond to whatever stimuli or blatantly fabricated propaganda the corporate media bombards them with.
If you want a glimpse of the dystopian future … it isn’t an Orwellian boot in your face. It’s Invasion of the Body Snatchers. Study the Russiagate believers’ reactions to the Mueller report when it is finally delivered. Observe the bizarre intellectual contortions their minds perform to rationalize their behavior over the last three years. Trust me, it will not be pretty. Cognitive dissonance never is.
Or, who knows, maybe the Russiagate gang will pull a fast one at the eleventh hour, and accuse Robert Mueller of Putinist sympathies (or appearing in that FSB video of Trump’s notorious Moscow pee-party), and appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the special prosecutor. That should get them through to 2020!
The Mueller investigation released its report last June. It did not show the desired results, was declared “incomplete.” The investigation resumed, with the final report scheduled to be released in November 2018. Once again, Mueller stated that there was simply no evidence that Russia “stole, interfered with, influenced, etc.” the election, and it once again fell with a thud. Apparently, Mueller was sent back once again to “find something.” Is it safe to assume that another Mueller “bombshell” will be released in the weeks just prior to the 2020 election?
im aghast that this farce could go on for three years. what fools these mercans be.
When will the British Intelligence Agencies come out as Trump Haters who tried to ensure he lost the election via the Steele Dossier? The top brass must have given the OK to him to leak and then publish his claims, he was after all a veteran of the Service with 30 years on post and 6 of them as Head of the Russia Desk, a senior position. It’s probably been explained that the ‘government’ isnt Involved – NOBODY is asking or telling them anything! Trump is perhaps saving up his attack when the Brits baulk over opening up the country to cheap American food, aware of the backlash from consumers and the agricultural industry that faces bankruptcy. He’ll insist and if it’s a Tory in power they’ll agree to whatever is demanded.
The maintaining of deceit by deceit operates beneath the script of the world.
Nietzsche’s final insanity may have been the result of seeking strength against evils.
Rather than find strength in a true appreciation shared.
There are times when I think simply to refer to Job and Satan (love of form – or rather the love of fantasy enacted upon forms), is the nature of NOT buying into or being baited to reaction by deceits as a result of uncovering a deeper intuitive faith in existence by simply staying open and with what is – without buying into it as Reality itself. No one need be a meteorologist to recognize a climate of fear and manipulation.
In this way every noticing of deceit uncovers a correspondence within myself BECAUSE I paused from reacting in its framing and listened or rested into a direct and true appreciation from which to live. FROM such a perspective I can see what I could not see from within the framing of the mind in reaction.
This is not so different as using the ‘hackers’ to identify my own ‘back doors’ or vulnerabilities and addressing them. It also becomes a way of noticing the thought and framing that I use as an indication of where I am coming from, so as NOT to persist in what doesn’t extend a true appreciation or witness – which I also like to spell as with-ness, because nothing is truly shared in a world of secrets and lies – and sharing life – feels to be the nature of a true freedom – because it is not the result of manipulative fantasy upon relationships and world, so much as a gift known and shared in the giving.
Entanglement in polarised identities that are predictable and therefore manipulatable is a result of forgetting what actually identifies us truly – in a case of mis-taken identity.
To my understanding, the attempt to control reality (perception-outcomes) can only result in undermining the very basis of the attempt. Death and destruction – which includes degradation of consciousness and loss of creative appreciation or expression – are the certain or logically inevitable outcomes of war on truth. What else would anyone expect! Postponing the inevitable then becomes the name of a game of musical chairs in which pushing others down, works the attempt to stay in the game by paying the price it demands.
The replacement of humans by robots is the inducement to yield up the will, for a fantasy of control. Nothing new here. But we might arrive at our starting place and know it for the first time.
Justified hate, usurps the mind.
Is there a ‘greater love’ that waits beneath or outside the frame of such a grotesque parody of life – for our recognition and welcome?
Do the thoughts we hold determine what we then see and ‘love’ by assigning worth to?
Can we be induced into ‘loving’ to hate in such a way that must then hate to love?
Are the ‘lead players’ serving the revealing and awakening to deceits by the very nature of so openly engaging them? Is the revealing of our mind to ourselves what ‘apocalypse’ means; the revealing of what was hidden?
Mueller will serve his Nothingburger with a splash of innuendo salad . Both sides will claim victory and the circus will move on .
The mainstream has already begun to pivot to White Nationalism as the next great threat to the world. For my part, a handful of leather clad bikers out for a week end to salute days gone by is not the real threat. The ones whose parents cheat them into college who’ll eventually filter through the upper echelons of society as doctors, lawyers, judges and politicians are the real “white menace”. Privilege is and has been the greatest threat to America. Privilege got us into never ending wars in the Middle East, privilege sunk the economy in 08, privilege got us the choice between Hillary and Trump, privilege manufactuered Russiagate, it is privilege of the moneyed elite that creates the propaganda to keep the status quo steps ahead of the rest of us. The defeat of Russiagate is but a minor setback for them. The 2020 election will now be run on the threat of White Nationalism. Watch out for a half-assed rally in South Carolina to make world headlines.
You’d think that with the white nationals mostly consigned to small peripheral groups keeping away from civilized society, it was job done. Of course it wasn’t though, the last thing that authority wants and needs is peace and harmony. However, considering that the mainstream appears to be going out of it’s way to annoy every group that isn’t the ‘cosmopolitan’ ‘liberal’ class they may eventually reach the point where the entirety of the rest of the political spectrum will work out who the problem is.
I’ve been thinking for some time now that modern identity politics was born from the financial crash and the occupy movement as it looked like too many people were beginning to realise the game was rigged. When libertarians and socialists are pointing to the same set of problems, conservatives and anarchists making pretty much the same complaints the possiblity of full system collapse was on the cards. Something was needed to get those groups fighting each other again.
I now think that this was achieved a little bit too effectively and the political class have bought into the hysteria that they themselves carefully cultivated. This is the problem with sophistry, repeat the same garbage ofent enough, and you eventually start to believe it.
As a capitalist state, every aspect of our lives is determined by income/class status. Starting with Reagan/Thatcher, years of work went into pitting middle class against poor, workers against those who are phased out of the job market. In the US, this is the issue that split apart the Dem Party voting base. Liberals point to race/gender/age, Russia and Israel, anything to keep attention off of this fact.
One wonders what could happen to the Clinton Foundation…..and anyone like to compile a full list of possible prosecutions over all this….who will be deemed a national disgrace…..who will be heading for the dumpsters….