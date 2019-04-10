Saving Syria’s Children Documentary Announced

Robert Stuart, who has done great work analysing the BBC’s Panorama: Saving Syria’s Children, is working on a documentary on this subject. Working with producer Victor Lewis-Smith and actor/director Keith Allen (Unlawful Killing), the hope is to raise enough money to deliver the completed film for April next year.

From their fundraising page:

Overview Did BBC Panorama collude with ISIS and other jihadist groups in Syria to stage an atrocity?

Are the alleged “napalm” injuries real?

Why was the first report broadcast as parliament was voting on bombing Damascus?

Is the UK charity featured linked to terrorism?

Has a key witness been identified and will she go on record to blow the whistle?

What are the consequences for the BBC’s global reputation? Is This Scene Real? The above sequence was broadcast on the BBC1 Ten O’clock News on Thursday 29th August 2013, just as parliament was voting on whether to bomb Syria.

A month later BBC Panorama broadcast Saving Syria’s Children which featured more footage (from 30:38) of these alleged victims of an incendiary attack on a school playground in Aleppo.

I think the BBC’s footage was faked – and I’ve amassed a mountain of evidence to support this claim.

I’m not alone. Hundreds of commenters on this Twitter thread agree with me – the most common comparisons are to The Walking Dead and Michael Jackson’s Thriller video.

Furthermore, I’ve uncovered irrefutable evidence that the BBC Panorama crew was embedded with a jihadist group during the programme’s making – a group which was at that time partners with ISIS and which the BBC elsewhere describes as “hardline Islamist”. Was BBC license fee payer revenue paid to this group?

For more information on the Saving Syria’s Children, you can visit Robert Stuarts website here, or watch his presentation here.