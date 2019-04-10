Saving Syria’s Children Documentary Announced

Robert Stuart, who has done great work analysing the BBC’s Panorama: Saving Syria’s Children, is working on a documentary on this subject. Working with producer Victor Lewis-Smith and actor/director Keith Allen (Unlawful Killing), the hope is to raise enough money to deliver the completed film for April next year.
From their fundraising page:
Overview
Did BBC Panorama collude with ISIS and other jihadist groups in Syria to stage an atrocity?
Are the alleged “napalm” injuries real?
Why was the first report broadcast as parliament was voting on bombing Damascus?
Is the UK charity featured linked to terrorism?
Has a key witness been identified and will she go on record to blow the whistle?
What are the consequences for the BBC’s global reputation?
Is This Scene Real?
- The above sequence was broadcast on the BBC1 Ten O’clock News on Thursday 29th August 2013, just as parliament was voting on whether to bomb Syria.
- A month later BBC Panorama broadcast Saving Syria’s Children which featured more footage (from 30:38) of these alleged victims of an incendiary attack on a school playground in Aleppo.
- I think the BBC’s footage was faked – and I’ve amassed a mountain of evidence to support this claim.
- I’m not alone. Hundreds of commenters on this Twitter thread agree with me – the most common comparisons are to The Walking Dead and Michael Jackson’s Thriller video.
- Furthermore, I’ve uncovered irrefutable evidence that the BBC Panorama crew was embedded with a jihadist group during the programme’s making – a group which was at that time partners with ISIS and which the BBC elsewhere describes as “hardline Islamist”. Was BBC license fee payer revenue paid to this group?
For more information on the Saving Syria’s Children, you can visit Robert Stuarts website here, or watch his presentation here.
Glad to see this project progressing, as I have followed with interest from the start, when reading a link from Vanessa Beeley’s writing. Robert deserves wide recognition and respect for his sincerity and determined efforts.
It really is mindblowing that the BBC did this, even when considering all their history of distortions, lies and ommissions. It is so obviously/ badly faked that one has to wonder at the real objective -beyond the obvious war mongering. The more I learn about propaganda, the more deeply sinister it all seems.
Another weekend passed for me with an awkward conversation -as if from ten or fifteen years ago- where a close relative considers themselves well informed because they read a variety of liberal establishment newspapers, then tries to verbally bully any challenge into silence. I am still the crank of the family, for insisting that the narratives of the powerful should be subject to scrutiny.
I will support the documentary, but wonder if reasoned, evidenced argument even works on those who dare not question their own world views ?
You can see the full BBC footage in the article linked to below. Som of the burns do look authentic. However, I see no evidence that this incendiary bomb – whatever it was – was dropped by the Syrian air force at all.
https://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-23892594/syria-crisis-incendiary-bomb-victims-like-the-walking-dead
Those do not remotely look like napalm burns at all.
Definitely agree. Robert Stuart is part of a multi-expert panel which travel the country to present ‘Media on Trial’. While the presentations are all compelling, the evidence he has presented is probably most responsible for getting many to finally wake up and see what is going on.
The images will probably leave people in utter shock and disbelief that the state broadcaster is actively complicit in mass murder, supporting terror, warmongering and mass deception of its audience. But for the sake of the Syrian people and probably our own if we are to reverse the grave risk of conflict with Russia, we should all support this.
In the meantime, those BBC jounalists and researchers who’ve worked on Syria should not wait until they retire before speaking out, Have the courage to call out this fraud now. Better to come forward now and put the record straight than be charged with war crimes further down the line.
The BBC has been doing this for decades and are now very good at fooling the public – The presenters are the biggest bunch of dummies and that is how the BBC gets away with it.
That footage is so bad it looks like the makers actually wanted us to think it was fake…
This has been exceptional work by a seriously determined and dedicated Robert Stuart over many years. Please help support the efforts to fund his film here: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/saving-syria-s-children-did-the-bbc-lie#/