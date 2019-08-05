Kit Knightly
Last year, after the shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue, the new social-media platform Gab was attacked in the press and bullied off the internet. Earlier this year, following the Christ Church mosque attack, New Zealand briefly totally blocked access to several websites.
Yesterday, two men allegedly killed 30 people at a store in Dayton Ohio, and a mall in El Paso Texas.
Today 8chan has been totally shut down.
If you don’t know what 8chan is, well it’s like 4chan but without the sense of decency. If you don’t know what 4chan is, it’s like reddit went off its medication.
Both places could be, can be, kinda gross. But they could – can – also be amazing. Insightful. Useful. Free speech is like that. Sometimes beautiful, sometimes ugly. If you cut off the ugly parts it’s not “free speech” anymore. This is something we all know, but the media is trying to force us to forget.
The boot-licking justification of this move was, of course, spear-headed by The Guardian: 8chan: the far-right website linked to the rise in hate crimes
The hand-wringers and pearl-clutchers in the media are happy to pretend this is about “hate” and “safety”, which is obviously not true.
Take the thrust of the Guardian article:
8chan…why is a website linked to such a high death count allowed to exist on the open internet?
Wouldn’t this question be better asked of www.cia.gov?
Or maybe one of these…
www.defense.gov
www.lockheedmartin.com
www.army.mil
www.mi5.uk
Hell, going by this absurd definition of “death count” – meaning, apparently, “someone who allegedly posted there, allegedly committed a crime” – then all Facebook and twitter have staggering “death counts”.
Known war criminals use twitter every single day. The alleged Christ Church shooting was live-streamed on Facebook (but it was 8chan that got blocked).
The Guardian itself published an opinion piece, a week ago, written by Alastair Campbell. A man with a body count 50,000x higher than the Texas shooting. That’s an El Paso every day for 137 years.
This isn’t about hate, they’re fine with hate. This isn’t about blood, they love blood.
8chan was no more hateful or bloody than any website on that list, so what was the real problem with it?
It was anonymous, fringe and uncontrollable.
It was free. Now it’s not. Any one of us could be next.
Its is essential for ‘news’ platforms like the Guardian to infantilise readers.
Just like Mary Whitehouse they believe they know what is best – the difference is Mary acted in good faith (even if she was a puritanical nutter) whereas the Guardian’s finger wagging is steeped in cynicism and duplicity.
The vehemence of their attacks on alternative information streams is in direct proportion to their growing insecurity as a credible news source – not least because facts, and deeper analysis are like kryptonite to columnists severely contrained by Guardian group-think.
Needless to say whenever they run one of their ludicrous opinion pieces on ‘fake news’ many of the comments BTL are censored for highlighlighting the obvious short-comings in their self-serving arguments – in other words there is nothing these guys hate more than being confronted with reality.
I’m so excited. Beto O’Rourke has done the great thing and laughed so very obviously. Good on Beto. Better guy than I thought! Hooray for Beto. I’d vote for him even if everything I read about him doesn’t sound great. Or perhaps he was just doing it under direction – I mean they always give us the clues but this one seems really quite overt even for them.
https://twitter.com/stillgray/status/1157954656070328322
Without even casting my eye over a single sentence or image I’d bet good money that the mass shooting is fake. In any case I’m certainly not going to cast an eye. I’ve dealt with more than my quota of fake news for the week.
It is a tale
Told by an idiot, full of sound and fury,
Signifying nothing.
Sadistic hypocrites don’t do logic Kit.
(But you already knew that).
This comment is not a response to anything in the article. We suspect you didn’t read it before posting.
But they do unfailingly act in accordance with prevailing media narratives.
Can you name one terrorist event or mass-shooting that hasn’t?