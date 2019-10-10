Kit Knightly
I wrote, just a few days ago, that we’d be able to tell just how real Trump’s “Syria Withdrawal” was by how loud, and how strong, the establishment voices came out against it.
The media (and collected punditry) will likely play the “poor little Kurds” card a lot in the next few days…[this] will determine how much of a genuine threat to the establishment agenda this “withdrawal” really is.
Turns out, it might be a lot.
Every single media outlet is variously “shocked”, “appalled” or “disgusted”. Politicians from both sides of the house (and Israel) have condemned him. Media pundits, ex-generals. Combat veterans in the Independent.
Even good-old Fox News, Trump’s only real support in the media, have finally had to choose between supporting the President and supporting war. They chose war.
Nowhere is this seething hatred of Trump, and adoration of the Kurds stronger than Hollywood. A population of ill-informed moralising egos have decided Trump’s “betrayal” of the Kurds is his greatest crime, despite having very little idea who the Kurds are or what (if anything) they have ever done.
Still, there’s not to reason why, there’s just to tweet and lie.
It’s one thing to be a lying narcissistic fucking moron. But when your greedy self interest causes the deaths of our ally, it’s time for the GOP to protect US from this reckless threat to our security. Impeach the MF!
— Rob Reiner (@robreiner) October 9, 2019
My heart is breaking for those in harms way because #TrumpBetrayedTheKurds. This is devastating. https://t.co/qLOh0UWFIG
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 9, 2019
What kind of person abandons his allies the way #DonaldTrump has? The Kurds have been our staunchest ally in fighting ISIS, and have lost thousands of people at our behest. I am so ashamed. #KurdsBetrayedByTrump #FORSHAME
— Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) October 9, 2019
TRUMP BETRAYED OUR ALLIES. Our word will mean NOTHING going forward, which puts our country in grave danger. THIS IS CATASTROPHIC. @realDonaldTrump @jeffsessions @senatemajldr https://t.co/Ee5BSE5mXw
— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) October 10, 2019
Compare the hysteria about “protecting the Kurds” today, to the tone of commentary on the invasion of Iraq in 2003. The difference is startling.
Hell, compare it to Yemen. Were there this many hashtags about Yemen? Of course not.
The Hollywood outrage machine only kicks into gear when American troops WITHDRAW, but never when they ATTACK.
All of the US aggression against Syria was met with a shrug by these same people, and the hundreds of others like them. If they even knew it was happening.
But it’s not just Hollywood, even the “new wave” of Brave Democrat Women were keen to oppose withdrawing US troops from a country they are illegally occupying in breach of international law.
Trump’s move will not put an end to endless wars. What it *will* do is reward Russia, Iran, and ISIS.
He’s not leading us toward peace. He’s showing the world that his political interests are more important than reliable leadership and keeping our commitments to our allies. https://t.co/WEcy2cUDwv
— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 7, 2019
Somewhere along the line, the poison of identity politics has totally subverted the traditionally anti-war politics of the fringe-left, the arts, actors and writers.
They now respond literally like programmed robots, without ever pausing to question their hardcoded responses
Trump wants to run “end war”.
Trump = “bad”
Therefore: “end war” = “bad”
Therefore: “war” = “good”.
The process runs, the output is logged and off they run: Damning Trump for his stupid racist fascist peace, and declaring we should be fighting a lovely progressive war (against…Turkey? I guess? I’m not sure and neither are they).
This is the ultimate victory of the Deep State in the United States. The zenith of Trump Derangement Syndrome: The Pavlovian conditioning of the entire “liberal” establishment.
We told you this would happen.
Wait, what?! Did the ultra-capitalist Empire had second thoughts about supporting the establishment of an anarchosindicalist utopia™ right in the middle of the most disputed geo-strategical region of earth?
Who could have predicted that…Surely, bombing everyone there will keep the flames, I mean the dream, alive? #resist #raytheon #celebritiesforthedismantlementofcapitalism #thiswarisgoodsincetheredmandoesnotwantit
On the other hand, Trump is no one’s idea of an upright, wise and honourable President.
Let’s not get carried away here…
He’s a bumpkin whose ambitions got him as far as ambition alone can take you.
The results of decades in the brain washer. It almost looks like these twats are the products of genetic manipulation. The hypocrisy gene combined with the cognitive dissonance gene – topped of with some fluoride. When these people look into the mirror, what do they actually see? Some Marvel superhero, or Televangelical?
Hollywood = Fascism.
And while we are at it. ‘Nazism’ is not so much the term for ‘National Socialism’ – as those wikipedia graduates believe – it is actually the term for what was behind National Socialism. Hitler called it ‘Die Bewegung’, which means ‘The Movement’ in English. Die Bewegung was rejected by the majority of Germans for its goals. Nobody ever talks about large parts of the German population being Communists, Social Democrats and Farmers (who had their own party).
A ‘Nazi’ was a member of ‘Die Bewegung’ in the eyes of those Germans who were not. The reason for that lies in the NSDAP having been the roof organization for Hitler’s Bewegung. But not everybody in the NSDAP was considered a ‘Nazi’ and more importantly, not everyone that was part of ‘Die Bewegung’ was equally a member of the NSDAP.
‘Die Bewegung’ was imported to the U.S. not only through ‘Operation Paperclip’. This operation was pertaining mostly to members of the NSDAP, who ran the German dictatorship and developed its weaponry. The real nasty folks though, never had a ‘Parteiausweis’ (Party Membership ID) for the NSDAP. These were folks that worked the minds of the people.
They created the ‘Red Scare’ and transformed Hollywood from a morally loose entertainment factory into a military industrial propaganda industry.
Since the U.S. is such a God loving Nation, it might be appropriate to recite his son, who said:
“Father forgive them – for they don’t know what they are doing!”
His father might have been better at forgiving (allegedly) than I am. For me it is unforgiveable to post such hypocritical tripe about a person that only took office, because of their queen of war crimes they are now even pulling out of the sewer for more of the same derangement.
On the upside, it is promising to see how this war addicted Nation is coming apart at the seams. With this degree of cognitive dissonance, another civil war might be possible and give the rest of the world time to recover.
Oh, and yes – the American Bewegung are the folks for whom 500K children starved to death in Iraq, 18 years of mayhem in Afghanistan and millions of starving people in Yemen, especially women and children are worth it. Always worth it.
Fully agree with your excellent comment NTO1, especially your first and last paragraphs. Like with the mainstream presstitutes, I avoid Hollywood ‘movies’ like you’d avoid a dog with rabies. Several excellent exposes on the links between Hollywood and the Pentagon/CIA.
Classic. You know I very much both support the Kurds (always have) and do think Trump is a fascist.
And I see almost zero sincerity in this and even less reason to believe believe either these players.
That said we have no business being there. It is criminal.
By my count this is the 4th time the US betrayed the Kurds. But some other guy claims it’s 8.
Do they miss the French and British?
No. They never left either…
The narcissist whore in the Whore House needs more press, eh.
He should announce his retirement from politics, and quit.
Vote Trump for prison.
Lock him up, again.
MOU
Yet again Kit… nail, hammer, head. I don’t know who disgusts me more actually, the presstitutes masquerading as journalists or the neoliberal Empire cheer squad masquerading as ‘progressives’. I mean, just the other day liberal glitterati member Ellen De Generes found it perfectly okay to hang out with her bud at a baseball game; mass murdering war criminal George Dubya.
And now these complete hypocrites. Indeed, where were all the howls when over 100000 were being slaughtered in Yemen, with a full blockade on its Ports, mass cholera outbreak; or when scores of unarmed protesters were (and still are) being gunned down in Palestine.
Where was the outrage when Obomber was bombing 7 countries? Where is their outrage over the horrendous treatment of Julian Assange (kudos to Pamela Anderson btw).
No tweet from Meryl Streep?
Assange is really getting the shaft from all media with the exception of the rare bit of alternative media that is covering it. Truthdig could do more to help Assange than they are doing and so could OFF-G, by the way.
We could start a FREE Julian Assange MOVEMENT and organize political revolt.
I personally asked my government to take Snowden in to block the totalitarianism in the USA DoJ from persecuting him. If I could get Assange into Canada I would but Snowden is easier to get in given that he is not up on similar charges.
Assange is being treated as a spy when he is merely a Journalist.
MOU
Agree with your sentiments MOU, and yes, imagine if all those people out on the streets with Extinction Rebellion got behind supporting Julian Assange as well.
Except they won’t, because a lot of them will not only be pickled in Identity Politics, I’m willing to wager a large proportion of them actually believe the smears about Assange. To quote Kit “they now respond literally like programmed robots”.
Also, a very gentle reminder that Canada is both a member of 5 Eyes and a fully fledged member of the Empire. Who want Julian Assange crucified.
I am sure that I read last year that the US had supplied to the Kurds 30,000 truck loads of anti tank missiles, machine guns and other weapons.
If that is the case and a no fly zone is established, Turkey will find things very very difficult in not down right embarrassing.
Perhaps this was Trump’s intention all along.
Kit loves his fascist Trump. I mean the love affair that the alt left has to this fascist is truly stunning. The alt left will hold up Trump as some kind of anti-war hero instead of the fact that this of course has something to do with Trump’s personal gain in his deep financial dealings within Turkey. The fascist pig doesn’t do anything unless it promotes his personal gain or the swamp creatures in his Deep State club. The alt left hangs on every Trump tweet. It is pathetic.
What utter imaginary nonsense you spout! You have zero insight. Sure he’s a fascist pig. But compared to what? The cheating Biden, the cokehead son dishonourably discharged from the Navy? The evil witch-harridan?
https://www.rt.com/news/470610-turkey-syria-military-invasion-eu/
Chomsky and many on the ‘far left’ have a soft spot for the Kurds because they see sections of them representing the same kind of ‘socialist anarchism’ that they remember from the Spanish Civil War. It’s a romance of course, but a powerful one.
History hasn’t been ‘kind’ to the Kurds or the Armenians in that part of the world. The Turkish leadership see them as a direct threat to the territorial integrity of the Turkish state, if a de facto Kurdish mini-state can be established on Turkey’s border. One has to remember that there are millions of Kurds on the other side of the border, inside Turkey itself who dream of breaking away from Turkey itself.
Then there’s the problem of the West and Israel actively supporting the Kurds inside Syria with money and weapons. As Turkey is, after decades of submission, once more regaining full sovereignty and following an independent, nationalist, foreign policy, slowing breaking out of the NATO straightjacket… having a pro-western destabilising Kurdish state next to Turkey which could lay claim to vast swathes of territory in Turkey, is an impossibility for the Turks to accept.
Somehow I don’t think the humanitarians in Hollywood are aware or understand any of this stuff. The world is a very harsh place.
The Kurds did the dirty work for the Turks during the Armenian genocide. They were allowed to keep the best looking young Armenian women as trophies. The Kurds also cooperated with the takfiris in the early phases of the attempted destruction of Syria.
You did tell us this would happen. Very depressing looking at those social media posts. Ignorant, ill informed and very dangerous. It seems not only is mainstream media complicit in the murder of innocents abroad, celebrity media is increasingly reinforcing this on the ‘human rights’ pretext. I think the majority of these people dont know they are being used. They just jump on one bandwagon after another without even considering the broad geopolitical picture and the history of mayhem and shame in the Middle East. For God’s sake, read a book and educate yourselves.
We need to remember that the modern ‘celeb’ is typically a very shallow thing, I doubt more than a handful actually have any true beliefs beyond publicity is good. They follow whatever the MSM declares is the meme or opinion of the day in the hope of getting a mention or an invite, to do otherwise is to court bad press. Even if they did have a contrary opinion/belief on the matter their agents, managers, handlers and often employers would soon whip them back into compliance. The only valid opinions they have to my mind are those related to their ‘art’ and are usually of little worth even then.
I love Debra Messing’s ‘Our word will mean nothing going forward’ ….yeah, like you’ve just set a precedent there.
These dumb arse celebs haven’t got a friggin clue what is even going on.
Kurds are constantly portrayed as monolithic. But that’s the Hollywood style. The good guys and the bad guys.
But I wouldn’t be so sure on where this is leading. It could be Trump trying to get out or trying to create a greater divide between Turkey and Russia.
But being surrounded by parrots just drives me up the wall. Everyone & their dog is telling me the Kurds have been betrayed.
The Democrats sense that the only way they can capture the White House at the next election, is to make sure that Trump can’t run for a second time, by removing him from office through impeachment. The party establishment/machine wants Joe Biden as their candidate, but he’s a terrible candidate, just like Clinton was. Trump will walk all over him.
The soft-left Hollywood Democrats are so eager to be manipulated, it actually hurts. It’s embarrassing to hear them making their declarations about the complex dynamic between Turkey, Syria and the Kurds. When did actors in Hollywood become experts on the subtleties and details of the Middle East? This reminds me of how the western chattering classes and the jounalists at the Guardian suddenly became authorities on what was happening in Ukraine! It’s not that they really against war, rather, they oppose ‘bad’ wars that aren’t seen as noble crusades for ‘freedom’ and Democracy.
This makes them incredibly vulnerable to manipulation by the state through propaganda aimed at their heartstrings that bypasses their brains critical functions.
But it’s becoming truly bizarre that it’s now large sections of the liberal/left in the US that support more wars, for a variety of reasons linked to gender and identity politics; whilst it’s ordinary Trump suppporters that are sceptical and want to bring the troops home again and fix the US before they attempt to fix the world.
I think Trump will run again as the ‘peace’ candidate and successfully, because huge swathes of ordinary Americans are sick of these dreadful and obscenely expensive wars for… ‘freedom.’
Have I missed something?
We know that the US was only “against” ISIS in a token way (bombing from the air, not doing any actual fighting) to keep their real aim of protecting their pet terrorists opaque. We saw how they protected them when they let ISIS leave Raqqa WITH THEIR WEAPONS! Now, surprise, surprise, Uncle Sam is withdrawing, leaving the Kurds to decide which is more important; keeping their 90,000-odd ISIS prisoners in custody or moving en mass to the frontline to face the Turks, who want to wipe them off the face of the Earth, while making their ISIS prisoners promise not to escape! That’ll keep the region in a Groundhog Day re-run of the last 5 years and make the Pentagon and the Arms industry very happy indeed.
How is this not stabbing the Kurds (not to mention the whole M/E) in the back? Seriously.
The Kurds are not the saintly folk they are made out to be.
They took over areas they wanted and ethnically cleansed the Arabs living there.
They are just a Zionist catspaw. Kurdistan was seen as an extension of greater Israel, a Zionist fiefdom to be used against Syria and Iraq, and a happy hunting ground for the big oil corporations.
Syria repeatedly offered them complete autonomy within the framework of the Syrian state. They rejected this on the instructions of their Zionist handlers.
They deserve everything they get.
Much of the reason to invade Iraq in 2003 was to get oil rich Kirkuk for the Kurdish US puppet state. Kurdistan doesn’t exist as such but the fact that Iraq can’t extradite people that have robbed them and fled to there, says it all.
Without any valid leadership, but with great courage, they end up with this? After President Assad offered them a reasonable compromise, which they rejected, one wonders why they chose to take orders from an illegal interloper, rather than make peace and a realistic future in Syria, not Kurdistan..
That’s ‘Theirs not to reason why..’ etc
Pedantry aside, the reaction of these disgusting hypocrites sums up everything I despise about Fucking Americans, in particular those that variously consider themselves liberal and ‘woke’. Absolute braindead, virtue-signalling soulless scum.
I’m half American too. Unfortnately they are the most ‘brainwashed’ people on earth and incredibly badly informed about the outside world. They don’t know a thing about the Middle East, and what the do know is presented through a Zionist lens, which makes it next to worthless as true information.
Not that good. Much more telling than their mindless Chatty Kathy tweets has been their reaction to the very long list of abusers in Hollywood. The phonies gave Polanski a standing ovation at the Academy awards, with lots of orchestrated closeups of the adoring Meryl Streep. What was it for? His groundbreaking vaginal and anal sex with a thirteen year old? His innovative giving her Quaaludes? Plus old standbys like Alcohol? Not stopping when begged?
Read the judges summary of Woody Allen’s custody case. And any number of others.
What a tiresome bloated head-up-his-arse Reiner has become.
Bette Midler though. That’s gotta carry some weight.
If Ellen Degeneres joins the dogpile that’s me convinced.
Just astonished to find myself increasingly hoping for another Democrat election debacle. How many more months/years of this b.s. lay ahead of us…?
Another cracking post Kit, thank you
Are you saying the Divine Miss M carries weight? Too much weight? Shame on you🙂