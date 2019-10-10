Kit Knightly

I wrote, just a few days ago, that we’d be able to tell just how real Trump’s “Syria Withdrawal” was by how loud, and how strong, the establishment voices came out against it.

The media (and collected punditry) will likely play the “poor little Kurds” card a lot in the next few days…[this] will determine how much of a genuine threat to the establishment agenda this “withdrawal” really is.

Turns out, it might be a lot.

Every single media outlet is variously “shocked”, “appalled” or “disgusted”. Politicians from both sides of the house (and Israel) have condemned him. Media pundits, ex-generals. Combat veterans in the Independent.

Even good-old Fox News, Trump’s only real support in the media, have finally had to choose between supporting the President and supporting war. They chose war.

Nowhere is this seething hatred of Trump, and adoration of the Kurds stronger than Hollywood. A population of ill-informed moralising egos have decided Trump’s “betrayal” of the Kurds is his greatest crime, despite having very little idea who the Kurds are or what (if anything) they have ever done.

Still, there’s not to reason why, there’s just to tweet and lie.

It’s one thing to be a lying narcissistic fucking moron. But when your greedy self interest causes the deaths of our ally, it’s time for the GOP to protect US from this reckless threat to our security. Impeach the MF! — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) October 9, 2019

My heart is breaking for those in harms way because #TrumpBetrayedTheKurds. This is devastating. https://t.co/qLOh0UWFIG — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 9, 2019

What kind of person abandons his allies the way #DonaldTrump has? The Kurds have been our staunchest ally in fighting ISIS, and have lost thousands of people at our behest. I am so ashamed. #KurdsBetrayedByTrump #FORSHAME — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) October 9, 2019

TRUMP BETRAYED OUR ALLIES. Our word will mean NOTHING going forward, which puts our country in grave danger. THIS IS CATASTROPHIC. @realDonaldTrump @jeffsessions @senatemajldr https://t.co/Ee5BSE5mXw — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) October 10, 2019

Compare the hysteria about “protecting the Kurds” today, to the tone of commentary on the invasion of Iraq in 2003. The difference is startling.

Hell, compare it to Yemen. Were there this many hashtags about Yemen? Of course not.

The Hollywood outrage machine only kicks into gear when American troops WITHDRAW, but never when they ATTACK.

All of the US aggression against Syria was met with a shrug by these same people, and the hundreds of others like them. If they even knew it was happening.

But it’s not just Hollywood, even the “new wave” of Brave Democrat Women were keen to oppose withdrawing US troops from a country they are illegally occupying in breach of international law.

Trump’s move will not put an end to endless wars. What it *will* do is reward Russia, Iran, and ISIS. He’s not leading us toward peace. He’s showing the world that his political interests are more important than reliable leadership and keeping our commitments to our allies. https://t.co/WEcy2cUDwv — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 7, 2019

Somewhere along the line, the poison of identity politics has totally subverted the traditionally anti-war politics of the fringe-left, the arts, actors and writers.

They now respond literally like programmed robots, without ever pausing to question their hardcoded responses

Trump wants to run “end war”.

Trump = “bad”

Therefore: “end war” = “bad”

Therefore: “war” = “good”.

The process runs, the output is logged and off they run: Damning Trump for his stupid racist fascist peace, and declaring we should be fighting a lovely progressive war (against…Turkey? I guess? I’m not sure and neither are they).

This is the ultimate victory of the Deep State in the United States. The zenith of Trump Derangement Syndrome: The Pavlovian conditioning of the entire “liberal” establishment.

We told you this would happen.