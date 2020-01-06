Catte Black
It’s increasingly clear that – short of QAnon’s wild idea that it’s all about engineering total US withdrawal from the Middle East – no coherent plan was behind the Trump administration’s cold-blooded murder of Qassem Soleimani.
It was an act of pure stupid. A dumb ‘miscalculation’. Another example of the ignorant hubris in the US State Department that almost brought them into direct conflict with Russia in February 2014, when they failed to comprehend the strategic and cultural significance of Crimea and tried to migrate the Kiev ‘Maidan’ coup to Sevastopol.
Few people to this day realise how close that call was. And now here we are again, facing untold consequences from imperial idiocy:
“Yā li-Thārāt al-Ḥusayn”, roughly translating to “O’ the avengers of Hussein.”
I can pretty much guarantee none of those who advised Trump to assassinate Qassem Suleimani saw this coming. Suleimani has been elevated in status to a martyr on the level of Hussein. https://t.co/xUl7Q5x4BG
— Scott Ritter (@RealScottRitter) January 4, 2020
This one, while posing a less imminent risk of superpower confrontation, is potentially disastrous for US interests in the region, and risks monumental loss of life in any resultant conflict between Iranian and US military forces.
It seems many people are not yet grasping the seismic shifts going on, and are still thinking in terms of this being the prelude to another imperial regime-change operation like those in Iraq, Libya and the failed attempt in Syria.
It isn’t. Not even slightly. It is a whole new and unknown situation, and where it ends is currently anyone’s guess.
Threats from the ever bombastic fool Trump, like these towards Iran’s culture…
….targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020
…and towards Iraq, might bolster the impression that the empire has the initiative and many cards to play, but does it?
What actually can it do against a military far more well-funded and well-supported than anything it has confronted in recent years? Especially now in a situation where almost the entire Shia Middle East has become united in wanting US forces out of the region.
Far from this being imperial business as usual, the Saker, often an insightful analyst, is predicting this crisis will result in nothing less than the end of the empire:
Folks, this is the beginning of the end for the Empire. Yes, I know, this sounds incredible, yet this is exactly what we are seeing happening before our eyes. The very best which the US can hope for now is a quick and complete withdrawal from the Middle-East.
This is pretty extreme, and I’m not entirely convinced he’s correct here, but he shows his reasoning, and it’s fairly compelling, and I urge you to read this linked article and others in his recent output for a point of view that goes beyond the less than adequate “bloody Americans doing it again” narrative we are getting from some sources.
Iran must retaliate for this outrage perpetrated against them. The US is compelled by its own rhetoric and self-perception as invincible to respond to this retaliation with disproportionate force.
Conflict of some kind seems inevitable, and, as the Saker sees it, this will be a conflict the US can’t ultimately win:
So what next? A major war against Iran and against the entire “Shia crescent”? Not a good option either. Not only will the US lose, but it would lose both politically and militarily. Limited strikes? Not good either, since we know that Iran will retaliate massively. A behind-the-scenes major concession to appease Iran? Nope, ain’t gonna happen either since if the Iranians let the murder of Soleimani go unpunished, then Hassan Nasrallah, Bashar al-Assad and even Ayatollah Ali Khamenei will be the next ones to be murdered. A massive air campaign? Most likely, and initially this will feel good (lots of flagwaving in the USA), but soon this will turn into a massive disaster.
Over at RT, in an article titled Iran holds all the cards in coming Middle East conflict with US – unless Trump is ready to drop a tactical NUKE, ex-US Marine intelligence officer, Scott Ritter offers a similar scenario. Like the Saker, he thinks, beyond the bluster and Trump’s rather foolish willy-waving tweets, US military options are limited (our emphasis):
Trump’s threat, however, rings hollow. First, his tweet constitutes de facto evidence of a war crime (Section 5.16.2 of the US Department of Defense Law of War Manual prohibits threats to destroy cultural objects for the express purpose of deterring enemy operations), and as such would likely not be implemented by US military commanders for whom niceties such as the law of war, which forbids the execution of an unlawful order, are serious business.
Of more relevance, however, is the fact that Trump has been down this road before, when he threatened massive military retaliation against Iran for shooting down an unarmed drone over the Strait of Hormuz last May. At that time, he was informed by his military commanders that the US lacked the military wherewithal to counter what was expected to be a full-spectrum response by Iran if the US were to attack targets inside Iran.
In short, Iran was able to inflict massive harm on US and allied targets in the Middle East region, and there was nothing the US could do to prevent this outcome.
Ritter thinks the recent announcement by Iran that it is committed to ending all restrictions on uranium enrichment might give the US a pretext to attack using the one clear advantage it has – nuclear weapons.
Trump has hinted that any future war with Iran would not be a drawn-out affair. And while the law of war might curtail his commanders from executing any retaliation that includes cultural sites, it does not prohibit the US from using a nuclear weapon against a known nuclear facility deemed to pose a threat to national security.
This is the worst-case scenario of any tit-for-tat retaliation between Iran and the US, and it is not as far-fetched as one might believe.
The Saker also considers it quite possible the US or Israel would resort to nuclear weapons, but thinks this also would be ultimately self-defeating:
US/Israeli nukes: yes, unlike Iran, they have nukes. But what they lack are good targets. Oh sure, then can (and will) strike at some symbolic, high-visibility, targets and they can nuke cities. But “can” does not mean that this is a smart thing to do. The truth is that Iran does not offer any good targets to hit with nukes so using nukes against Iran will only make the determination of Iranians (and they allies) go from “formidable” to “infinite”. Not smart.
Whether or not we agree this is the beginning of the end of empire, a messy open-ended conflict seems highly probable as things currently stand. Corporate war profiteers might rub their hands at this, but if the chaos spreads will even they be able to reap real benefits? Will this be the cue for them to up sticks from the foundering Exceptional Nation and re-locate elsewhere in the unending quest for exploitation?
After all it can be argued the British Empire, like the Nazis, didn’t die, but just had to move – somewhere a little further west. Maybe, if we’re cynical, the same thing is about to happen again. Maybe China is about to inherit the earth with the help of some ex-pat neocons.
But that’s speculation for another day.
Another perspective worth reading is that of the Veterans Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, whose open ‘Memorandum for the President’ is published over at Consortium News.
Signed by numerous distinguished intelligence professionals, including Philip Giraldi and Daniel Ellsberg, it urges the Trump admin to “avoid doubling down on catastrophe”.
The drone assassination in Iraq of Iranian Quds Force commander General Qassem Soleimani evokes memory of the assassination of Austrian Archduke Ferdinand in June 1914, which led to World War I. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was quick to warn of “severe revenge.” That Iran will retaliate at a time and place of its choosing is a near certainty. And escalation into World War III is no longer just a remote possibility, particularly given the multitude of vulnerable targets offered by our large military footprint in the region and in nearby waters.
What your advisers may have avoided telling you is that Iran has not been isolated. Quite the contrary. One short week ago, for example, Iran launched its first joint naval exercises with Russia and China in the Gulf of Oman, in an unprecedented challenge to the U.S. in the region.
Interestingly the corporate media seem currently far from united, or even coherent, in their response to this latest crisis. Threaded through the usual knee jerk demonising of the monster du jour, are unusual elements of skepticism toward the pro-war narrative.
This, for example, on CNN yesterday, in a piece titled Skepticism mounts over evidence of ‘imminent’ threat that Trump says justified Soleimani killing (our emphasis)
Washington (CNN) – Top US national security officials continue to defend the Trump administration’s claim that it killed Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani in response to an impending threat to American lives, but the lack of evidence provided to lawmakers and the public has fueled lingering skepticism about whether the strike was justified.
And this from the Guardian titled Donald Trump defends threat to hit cultural sites in Iran (our emphasis)
Donald Trump has defended his threat to target Iranian cultural sites – widely seen as a war crime – if Tehran retaliates for the killing of General Qassem Suleimani.
On bellicose form, the US president also lashed out at Iraq following its parliament’s demand for American troops to be expelled from that country, and vowed to respond with crippling sanctions.
This uncertainty probably reflects the awareness, also evident in some of the State Department’s statements, that this is not a fight anyone should have started.
An awareness also reflected in the lame bleatings for restraint emanating from the FCO and Downing Street, including a grovelly plea today from BoJo personally to pretty please let UK troops stay in Iraq?
Of course, these tacit admissions that this is a policy disaster are tempered with the usual mainstream media war rhetoric from those too stupid to get it or valiantly pursuing the dream of imperial conquest to the last.
The Times, for example (behind a paywall you’re welcome to breach if you think it’s worth the money), is running a piece claiming Iran threatened UK troops(Iran denies it obviously).
And in the Guardian a robotic idiot writes column inches of nonsense wrapped around the central premise than anyone who thinks the murder of Soleimani will ignite WW3 is just silly – because Iran is just a little country and we’ve seen it all before.
It will not be a new world war – that kind of talk only shows how effective the American propaganda machine has been in manufacturing the impression that there is an annihilating threat from Tehran…What will happen instead of world war three is an escalation in which Iran, without the ability to retaliate on US soil, will seek to reassert its dominance in the region.
Yes. Great analysis there. Strong comprehension of geopolitics, strategic interests and how conflicts operate. Just what we’ve come to expect from an outlet that describes Carole Cadwalladr, transcriber-in-chief of GCHQ garbage, as an ‘investigative journalist.’
Sadly, we don’t share the very very stupid and bizarrely cosy optimism that this is going to be more of the same old middle east stuff for us all to deplore at a safe distance and for morally vacuous reasons.
While a confrontation between nuclear superpowers as a result of this latest US idiocy is currently highly unlikely, there is still a lot of room for a regional conflict to erupt of a breadth and savagery not seen since WW2, and to quickly escalate.
Once that happens Russia may at some future time be dragged into such a direct confrontation against its will and despite all efforts to avoid it.
And at that point our little Guardian robot might find her comfy little Guardian expense-account, free air miles world of smuggery isn’t quite as apocalypse-proof as she’s been told.
Times Of Israel reports timeline details . . …
” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is believed to have briefed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of time about US plans to kill Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the powerful head of Iran’s elite Quds Force who was assassinated early Friday morning, Channel 12 and 13 reported Friday.”
“Pompeo called Netanyahu late Wednesday night ostensibly to thank him for Israel’s support in efforts to combat Iran and after the attack on the US embassy in Iraq.”
“Tweeting Thursday morning, Netanyahu alluded to “very, very dramatic things” happening in our region.”
Thanks for this Catte. It’s almost surreal that we are in this situation, all within a matter of days.
ABC in Australia is now beginning to report the situation in the ME, tho the bushfires have taken up a huge amount of news space here.
I’m gobsmacked at the jaw dropping stupidity and lunacy emanating from the United States. Threat after threat after threat. Like the mafia thugs they are.
They havn’t got a fecken clue what they have unleashed.
I believe the United States will be driven out of the Middle East now; but after much much blood has been spilt.
And once they’ve gone, where does that leave Israel?
Incredibly tense times.
Stupidity is a subjective term. It was certainly stupid of Trump, but the question is whether Trump took the decision or puppetmasters coerced him into taking it.
It is certainly a good thing to do if you wish to weaken Trump, weaken the Office of the President, give unelected players more power, not less.
There is only a small subset of power players in Western spheres who actually do sensible things in terms of the interests of a population at large. For them, sensibility is about accruing personal wealth and power and damn everyone else.
US Imperialism has never been about the common good, it has been about wealth, power and status for a small minority. IT was exactly the same with the British Empire and various European Empires before that.
So we really should not expect logic and sensibility to come into too many decisions, when seen from our point of view.
What if your goal is increasing oil prices? The more destabilisation the better, especially if you have control of oil supplies outside the Middle East. Corporations do not care what the reputation of the US Government is, all they care about is someone else paying for the wars which get their hands on resources at knock down prices. They would be quite happy having dumb Saudis paying for all the wars instead……..
If you are Israel, you want to create excuses to target Iran militarily. They will be jumping up and down with glee right now. They want Iran brought to its knees and killing the odd general is just up Israel’s street.
IF you are plotting NATO junior partners, anything which weakens the US is good news. So I would expect puppets in Europe to be slightly less puppet-like in future…….they will be secretly pleased at this direction of events.
It is only us lot who are sick and tired of endless killing, endless wars, and endless deaths of blameless men, women and children, who worry about logic, sensibility or the like.
Everyone involved in the grubby power games is solely interested in how to advance their own selfishness.
Catte asks the question: Is this the end of US Imperialism? I am reminded of the sentiment which Edward Gibbon expressed in his “Decline & Fall” was the wonder that the Roman Empire hadn’t collapsed much earlier than 1453, when Sultan Mehmed finally broached the walls, establishing a new empire on the ruins. The Ottoman Empire had a good run, but ultimately collapsed after long illness. The vultures moved in to divide the spoils – now mainly the oil fields. Empires rise and fall.
What makes the current collapse so fascinating is the part played by sheer stupidity. When you look at the dopes calling the shots, the physiognomony of ugly thugs like Pompeo, the chinless wonders at CIA, the be-medalled generalissimos, the slavering scribes, the moral deserts within Congress and Senate, the court jesters on the MSM, then one can only marvel at the stupidity of empires. (I suspect that applies to all hierarchies dependent on bullying).
Once again, I make no apologies for turning the topic to JFK who quoted Isaiah: “Without a vision, the people perish”. In the speech he never gave in Dallas, he wrote: “Leadership and Learning are indispensable to each other”. In a society in which even learning is commodified, then the group (non) thinking of the oligarchies and sychophants does not challenge the prevailing narrative. The same sickness of mass stupidity and lack of critical thinking infests the entire body politic of the Western World. The emperor is naked. Lets all enjoy a laugh.
Qanon is probably half right but really there was no method to this madness. Any sane individual does not kill a revered General and turn him into a Martyr then threaten Genocide as a way of disengaging or withdrawing from the Middle East. This is hubris mixed with insanity. Not. I repeat not “four dimensional chess” as Qanon has claimed as the reason for Trump’s psychotic hubristic idiocy.
Not only is Trump psychotic sociopath but a hypocrite as well. Whining about Obama and Bush’s rush to war while bringing about total calamity. In other words truly a war to end all wars because there won’t be anyone left to fight the next one even with sticks and stones.
No one with even a modicum of intelligence thinks that Russia will idly stand by as the chicken hawk neocon zionist terrorists in the US and Israel launch nukes at Iran.
News Flash. Russia not only has more nukes than we have but better ones that can take out those floating pinatas called aircraft carriers which could also be called garbage scows since they now carry that overpriced multibillion dollar piece of junk known as the F-35.
Not only that but what should actually be called the Iron Sieve instead of Dome offers no defense against a swarming drone attack as the Yemenis have proven never mind hypersonic missiles.
I suggest that those at Qanon and anyone like myself who foolishly supported him because he said he was going to avoid “stupid wars” and stop being the “world’s policeman” DUMP TRUMP and vote for Tulsa Gabbard or my choice Mark Charles who are viable alternatives to those Genocidal Maniacs that have been elected in the past going back to the “founding” or more accurately theft of this nation.
https://nativenewsonline.net/currents/presidential-candidate-mark-charles-navajo-condemns-the-assassination-of-iranian-general/
WELL DONE AMERICA… WELL DONE PRESIDENT TRUMP…!!!
The execution of The Iranian Theocratic Butcher of the Syrian ‘Revolution’ by anti-immigrationist America, opens the long struggle for the LIBERATION OF THE WORLD from the racist, thirdworldist, immigrationist Globalist World Order…!!!
So how are things going in your padded cell, Espie?
We are your DOCTORS… Georgy…
Quo????
It is not the beginning of the end- that started the day that Bush and Blair, two stupid overgrown schoolboys that a dying culture had promoted to positions of power, attacked Iraq. And it had been just a matter of time, inevitable since, giddy with hubris, NATO attacked Yugoslavia.
Still it is a very important milestone-of the ‘not far to go now’ variety- on the road to the point a wise observer prophesied in 2001, after the war on terror was declared, would occur when Asian and Latin American troops patrolled the suburbs of Cleveland Ohio.
That day is coming soon and the killing of Soleiman greatly accelerated the process-Trump, after all, is an impatient man addicted to cheap thrills and instant gratification. He couldn’t wait for that expression of gratitude from Netanyahu and Company so he snatched at the chance.
The icing on the cake for the United States and its hapless allies will be Trump’s re-election, for which the entire ruling class will be beavering away in order to push NASDAQ even higher.
No nation could survive the alternating idiocy of the Bushes and Trumps of this world with the instinctive dishonesty and treachery of the Clintons and Obamas a combination of untrustworthiness and folly corrupting every institution of the state from the legislature and judiciary down to the policemen and the immigration authorities.
And the United States- with a currency backed by bayonets and rusting warships- will not buck the inevitable.
As a Canadian of British origin my particular delight will be to remind Ottawa and Westminster, both of which, after centuries of dealing with the United States used to know better, that it has long been clear that the rotting hulk of the US Empire is sinking and they have regularly been warned, from the left, of the dangers of tying the trim little vessels of independent nations to an Empire that has long had nothing to offer its satellites but a share in disasters abroad, humiliations , threats and desperate requests for assistance.
What he said.
MOU
“What actually can it do against a military far more well-funded and well-supported than anything it has confronted in recent years?”
The USA military is shite; everyone knows that. It’s all a con, a complete rip-off of American tax payers.
What many people don’t realise is that the American government consists largely of Christian Evangelists (Trump, Pence and Pompeo being the top three), all of whom are eagerly awaiting The Rapture. These people are complete headcases and make the ‘mad mullahs’ in Tehran look like boy scouts by comparison.
There’s no knowing what such a looney American government will do; but I guarantee they are mad enough to use nuclear weapons.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HrBvMFJ_drs
By the way, when it comes to Iranian revenge, if I was Mike Pence I’d be a bit worried.
American corporations will start falling into Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Q1 if the USA MIC cannot find new contracts to profit from via kinetic war. The USA’s last war was Iraq post-911 and the USA MIC made good money & profit from that war. Without forever wars the USA Ponzi Corporatocracy will deflate. If the USA Ponzi Corporatocracy deflates due to recession it means the end of USA Imperialism.
If the hawks can generate forever wars the MIC suppliers may have a chance to stay in business, but if they don’t get new contracts for new forever wars they all know implicitly that that is a Zero Sum game for the entire USA population.
BIG Chief Trump little penis has only one chance to stay in power at this juncture. He has ordered troupes to Iraq and approximately 2000 marines are on the way right now. In brief, 2000 marines were not ordered to Iraq to escort the base troupes out of Iraq safely. They were sent on a mission.
Impeachment, DOW Share Price, and no Trade Deal with China will put Trump on the defensive and he will start threatening everyone in the world if he does not get his way.
Trump is the kind of child leader that will throw temper tantrums in front of the world. Temper tantrums worked with his parents, and the Real Estate community in New York shitty.
Trump is a child of roughly 6 or 7 mentally & socially. Id impulses are running the world here and when id impulses run the world from the White House we are certain that whatever manifests will be destructive beyond imagination for most adults in the world.
Children with anger management issues & rage issues will understand Trump best.
MOU
The people at the top in the USA, Neo-Cons, Zionists, Pentagon, CIA, etc, are Hell bent on promoting Israel’s needs in the Middle East, rather than the needs of the American people(who have been shafted good and hard by “Globalization” and “Trickle Down” in the last 40 years).
Successive Presidents in recent years have just been “The Organ Grinder’s Monkey” and Trump is no exception. Always carrying out Israel’s agenda, and ignoring the vast majority of the American people.
The Military Industrial Complex are the enemy of the American people, and you have to wonder how much longer they are going to put up with it.
By the way, WHO is the CIA answerable to? They seem to be a “loose Cannon”, and always carrying out an agenda which is harmful to “The People”.
Is there one accountable CIA (even to its supposed bosses)?
Fragmented operations and networks of ‘need to know’ insiders operate instead of ‘intelligence’.
Who really holds the power to leverage those we may think or presume to be powerful?
And where there are conflicts of loyalty, the double agent or the captured or compromised asset – can be called on – or called off for the Key points.
The MIC and many other tentacles of the same parasitical nature are the Enemy of People. Not just Americans – or US Americans as I expect you mean.
I was particularly speaking of the USA in this case, but you are right. Who is MI6, ASIO, etc accountable too? They seem to operate without any accountability whatsoever….
Someone or ones, funds them, protects them and directs policy. But as I’m sure you know, when deprived of official funding they find other sources – and so are hand in hand with those we might wish they were holding in check.
Not unlike the CID and organised crime. Where does organised crime end and law enforcement begin? The revolving door is an old metaphor. Regulators are captured or neutered by networks of funding that are perhaps too big to fight.
But are they too big to fail to gain allegiance and support through weaponised and multi layered lies?
The control of the narrative and the undermining of the capacity to think and feel – by emotionally reactive identity theft.
MIC = (Military Ind Complex) – but no matter how many heads or fronts – they essentially operate a dissociated and private agenda – that from their perspective cannot be openly disclosed.
Perhaps the underbelly of our society is too ugly to allow disclosure – and yet is seen as the only mans of survival and so Too big to fail means suffering (inflicting) ever greater evils because any alternative is believed much worse.
The culmination of Western imperialism and capitalist expansionism is leading to another world war.
After viewing millions of Iranians grieving the death of Suleimani I couldn’t think of ONE political or military figure in the US who would command such respect, admiration, or would be so passionately mourned.
The most recent polling data from December 2019 puts the approval rating of the United States Congress at 27 percent. It should be noted, that most of the population considers the president to be a Buffoon, and if they don’t think that they certainly believe Trump’s a pathological liar.
In 2017 the Committee for a Responsible Foreign Policy—released the
results of a survey citing that “86.4 percent feel the American military should be used only as a last resort, while 57 percent feel that US military aid to foreign countries is counterproductive. The latter sentiment “increases significantly” when involving countries like Saudi Arabia, with 63.9 percent saying military aid—including money and weapons—should not be provided to such countries.”
To put it simply, the US public mistrusts and detests ALL politicians and are adamantly against ALL the endless wars.
Ironically, Trump’s assassination of Iran’s beloved warrior Suleimani resulted in unifying the entire Iranian population. However, in the US it will be quite a different story if an all out war erupts against
Iran. It will lead to massive social unrest, powerful anti-war protests, and utter chaos.
THE US WORKING-CLASS DOES NOT WANT A WAR WITH IRAN.
THE US WORKING-CLASS WANTS AN END TO THE ENDLESS WARS.
I agree a war with Iran will initiate the civil war that the left and right have been only whining about that aside from the real possibility of a Military Coup since the Pentagon has continually warned him against making such provocative moves.
It might not be a civil war. It could very well “unite” the working-class elevating political consciousness all protesting in solidarity.
Much depends on who actually made the decision. Was it Trump? Or has he fallen into an elephant trap set by his enemies in the Pentagon and the Intelligence Agencies ? Alternatively maybe they slipped him some LSD which might account for his bizarre threats against statues in the desert.
I agree with the first part. Disproportionate and barbarous threat of instant retaliation is prt of terrorising and unsettling and even freezing the capacity to ‘think’.
All thinking proceeds from presumptions, and one of the ways ‘power’ works deceit is in the ability to set it up so that the ‘controlled’ or ‘leveraged’ believe that their thinking is free while setting the fame of their perceived self-interest.
I just watched Corbett and Ryan Cristián of The Last American Vagabond on this issue, that touches on a little of the military political context – a key part of which is the ‘Israeli’ agenda – and its style of ‘politics’ by pre-emptive strike under aggressively defended narrative assertion.
As for what the US(a) CAN execute as all-out war is linked to the will to do so – along with the costs or consequences of doing so. Meanwhile broad spectrum dominance operates transnationally by stealth… and deceit. The US(a) is wagged by its Corporate tails.
A significant part of masking tyranny under terror is the aggressively defended protection racket. For some this means believing the narrative they are given and for others it means they have to be seen to comply and conform to signal ‘virtue’ of allegiance under an enforced narrative dictate or lose their jobs, and reputation and incur penalties of social exclusion for the rest of their lives.
The act of state-endorsed murder without trial or evidences – that also kills others in the vicinity – aimed anywhere in the world – based in classified ‘intelligence’ that is without any oversight, accountability or challenge – is seeking to be as ‘gods over men’ – indeed a ‘god’ jealous of any and all rival as monopoly over life on earth – such as will survive under such a parasitic and destructive deceit.
I’ve given up on Trump. He’s just another Zionist sell out. DUMP TRUMP.