CJ Hopkins
So, 2020 is off to an exciting start. It’s barely the middle of January, and we’ve already made it through World War III, which was slightly less apocalyptic than expected.
Forensic teams are still sifting through the ashes, but preliminary reports suggest that the global capitalist empire has emerged from the carnage largely intact.
It started in the Middle East, of course, when Donald Trump (a “Russian-asset”) ordered the murder of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani outside the Baghdad Airport, presumably after clearing it with Putin, which, given Iran and Russia’s relationship, doesn’t really make much sense.
But whatever. According to the U.S. government and the corporate media, Soleimani was a “terrorist,” who had been working with Assad (another “terrorist”) to destroy ISIS (who are also “terrorists”) and elements of Al-Qaeda (who used to be “terrorists”) with the support of the Russians (who are kind of “terrorists”) and doing all sorts of other unspecified but allegedly imminent “terrorist” things.
Apparently, Soleimani had flown to Baghdad on a secret commercial “terrorist” flight and was on his way to some kind of covert “terrorist” diplomatic meeting to respond to a de-escalation proposal from Saudi Arabia (who are definitely not “terrorists”) when the U.S. military preventatively murdered him with a General Atomics Aeronautical Systems MQ-9B Reaper drone.
Iran (officially a “terrorist” country since January 1979, when they overthrew the brutal Western puppet that the CIA and MI6 had installed as their “Shah” in 1953, after they regime-changed the Iranian prime minister, after he nationalized the Anglo-Persian Oil Company, later to be known as British Petroleum) reacted to the preventative murder of their “terrorist” general like a bunch of “terrorists.”
The Ayatollah Khamenei (you guessed it, a “terrorist”) issued a series of “terrorist” threats against the 50,000 U.S. military personnel more or less completely surrounding his country on bases all across the Middle East. Millions of Iranians (currently “terrorists,” except for members of MeK), who, according to the U.S. officials, hated Soleimani, took to the streets of Tehran and other cities to mourn his death, burn American flags, and chant “death to America” and other “terrorist” slogans.
The empire went to DEFCON 1. The 82nd Airborne was activated. The State Department advised Americans vacationing in Iraq to get the hell out of there. #worldwar3 started trending on Twitter.
Freedom-loving countries throughout the region stood by to be annihilated. Saudi Arabia postponed its previously scheduled weekend edition of public head-chopping. Israel dialed up its non-existent nukes. The Kuwaitis posted armed guards on their incubators. The Qataris, Bahrainians, United Arab Emiratis, and other loyal empire outposts did whatever those folks do when they’re facing nuclear Armageddon.
In the U.S.A., it was mass hysteria. The corporate media starting pumping out stories about Soleimani having “blood on his hands,” and being “the number one terrorist in the world,” and having ruthlessly genocided hundreds of American soldiers, who, back in 2003, had preventatively invaded and destroyed Iraq and were preventatively slaughtering and torturing its people to keep them from attacking America with their non-existent WMDs.
Americans (most of whom had never even heard of Soleimani until their government murdered him, and many of whom can’t find Iran on a map) took to Twitter to call for the immediate nuking of Iran from orbit. Mayor Bill de Blasio ordered a division of heavily-armed anti-“terror” forces to stand around in New York City with their rifles in the classic “sling-ready” position to prevent the Iranians from swimming the Atlantic (along with their communist killer dolphins), crawling up onto East Hampton Beach, taking the LIRR into town, and committing some devastating “terrorist” atrocity that would be commemorated throughout eternity on key rings, T-shirts, and jumbo coffee mugs.
Trump, disciplined Russian agent that he is, held his nerve and maintained his cover, performing his “total moron” act as only a seasoned Russian operative can.
While Iran was still mourning, he started publicly jabbering about Soleimani’s dismembered corpse, bombing Iranian cultural sites, and otherwise bombastically taunting Iran like an emotionally-challenged street-corner drunk.
His strategy was clearly to convince the Iranians (and the rest of the world) that he is a dangerous imbecile who will murder the officials of any foreign government that Mike Pompeo tells him to, and then incinerate their museums and mosques, and presumably the rest of their “shithole” countries, if they even think about retaliating.
Nevertheless, retaliate the Iranians did. In a sadistic display of cold-hearted “terrorism,” they launched a firestorm of ballistic “terror” missiles at two U.S. military bases in Iraq, killing no one and injuring no one, but damaging the hell out of some empty buildings, a helicopter, and a couple of tents.
First, though, in order to maximize the “terror,” they called the Swiss embassy in Tehran and asked them to warn the U.S. military that they would be launching missiles at their bases shortly.
As the Moon of Alabama website reported:
The Swiss embassy in Tehran, which represents the U.S., was warned at least one hour before the attack happened. Around 0:00 UTC the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) which prohibited civil U.S. flights over Iraq, Iran, the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.”
In the wake of the Iranians’ devastating counter-strike, and the mass-non-casualties resulting therefrom, anyone with an Internet connection or access to a television descended into their anti-terror bunkers and held their breath in anticipation of the nuclear hell Trump was sure to unleash.
I confess, even I tuned into his speech, which was one of the most disturbing public spectacles I have ever witnessed.
Trump burst through the doors of the White House Grand Foyer, dramatically backlit, freshly “tanned,” scowling like a WWF wrestler, and announced that, as long as he is president, “Iran will never be allowed to have nuclear weapons” … as if any of the events of the preceding week had had anything to do with nuclear weapons (which the Iranians don’t need and do not want, except in some neoconservative fantasy wherein Iran intends to commit national suicide by nuking Israel off the face of the Earth).
I didn’t make it through his entire address, which he delivered in a breathless, robotic staccato (possibly because Putin, or Mike Pompeo, was dictating it word-for-word into his earpiece), but it was clear from the start that all-out, toe-to-toe nuclear combat with the Axis of Resistance, or the Axis of Terror, or the Axis of Evil, or the Axis of Whatever, had been averted.
But, seriously, all mass hysteria aside, despite whatever atrocities are still to come, World War III is not going to happen. Why, you ask, is it not going to happen? OK, I’ll tell you, but you’re not going to like it.
World War III is not going to happen because World War III already happened … and the global capitalist empire won.
Take a look at these NATO maps (make sure to explore all the various missions). Then take a look at this Smithsonian map of where the U.S. military is “combating terrorism.” And there are plenty of other maps you can google.
What you will be looking at is the global capitalist empire. Not the American empire, the global capitalist empire.
If that sounds like a distinction without a difference … well, it kind of is, and it kind of isn’t. What I mean by that is that it isn’t America (i.e., America the nation-state, which most Americans still believe they live in) that is militarily occupying much of the planet, making a mockery of international law, bombing and invading other countries, and assassinating heads of state and military officers with complete impunity.
Or, rather, sure, it is America … but America is not America.
America is a simulation. It is the mask the global capitalist empire wears to conceal the fact that there is no America … that there is only the global capitalist empire.
The whole idea of “World War III,” of powerful nation-states conquering other powerful nation-states, is pure nostalgia. “America” does not want to conquer Iran. The empire wants to restructure Iran, and then absorb Iran into the empire.
It doesn’t give a rat’s ass about democracy, or whether Iranian women are allowed to wear mini-skirts, or any other “human rights.” If it did, it would be restructuring Saudi Arabia and applying “maximum pressure” to Israel.
Likewise, the notion that “America” has been making a series of unfortunate “strategic mistakes” in the Middle East is a convenient illusion.
Granted, its foreign policy makes no sense from the perspective of a nation-state, but it makes perfect sense from the perspective of the empire.
While “America” appears to be mindlessly thrashing around like a bull in a china shop, the empire knows exactly what it’s doing, what it has been doing since the end of the Cold War, opening up formerly inaccessible markets, eliminating internal resistance, aggressively restructuring any and all territories that are not playing ball with global capitalism.
I know it’s gratifying to wave the flag, or burn it, depending on your political persuasion, whenever things flare up militarily, but at some point we (i.e., we Americans, Brits, Western Europeans, et al.) are going to need to face the fact that we are living in a global empire, which is actively pursuing its global interests, and not in sovereign nation-states pursuing the interests of nation-states. (The fact that the nation-state is defunct is why we’ve been experiencing a resurgence of “nationalism.” It isn’t a return to the 1930s. It is the death throes of the nation-state, nationalism, and national sovereignty … the supernova of a dying star.)
World War III was an ideological battle, between two aspiring hegemonic systems. It is over. It’s a global capitalist world. As Mr. Jensen put it in the movie Network:
You are an old man who thinks in terms of nations and peoples. There are no nations. There are no peoples. There are no Russians. There are no Arabs. There are no third worlds. There is no West. There is only one holistic system of systems, one vast and immane, interwoven, interacting, multivariate, multinational dominion of dollars. Petro-dollars, electro-dollars, multi-dollars, reichmarks, rins, rubles, pounds, and shekels. It is the international system of currency which determines the totality of life on this planet. That is the natural order of things today.”
That system of systems, that multivariate, multinational dominion of dollars, has us all by the short hairs, folks. All of us. And it won’t be satisfied until the world is transformed into one big, valueless, neo-feudal, privatized market … so maybe we should forget about World War III, and start focusing on World War IV.
You know the war I’m talking about, don’t you? It’s the global capitalist empire versus the “terrorists.”
Thanks CJ for another fine peice of writing. The hegemon is everywhere, like a giant octopus devouring our World.
Couldn’t help but notice the few places left on the Planet without a US base, or where ‘training and assistance’ are provided to local forces.
Noted, along with Russia and China (obviously) there’s no military presence in Myanmar, or Madagascar for that matter.
Obviously all this presence is to protect against the ‘terrorists’ and evildoers out there and defend freedom and democracy.
As we’re repeatedly told ad nauseum by the truth telling media.
Or rather, maybe its to defend the profit margins of the blood drenched parasites; the billionaire oligarchs; the 0.01% who rule, along with the Mega Banks and the Military Industrial Complex.
Who rape and pillage and plunder our Planet for $$$$.
Making the world a safer place to do business in…
Pardon moi but I beg to differ. Actually rapacious capitalism is losing ground since has been exposed for soulless blood sucking vampire it really is.
Anyone who was around in the ’90’s knows that America was the sole soulless superpower and that someone history had ended according to the NeoCon and NeoLiberal Trash. Yet now we live in a multipolar world and there is indigenous resistance all over the planet.
Here on Turtle Island resistance to the XL Pipeline involved thousands not just a few hundred desperate members of AIM making a last stand at Wounded Knee. Also the fight still continues in Bolivia while Venezuela has successfully resisted America’s imperial designs.
Even over in Britain the natives have gotten restless the Scots, Irish and Welsh now want to separate from merry ol’ England because they realized that although EU was bad the Anglo-American alliance being proposed by drunken Boris is even worse. In other words they realize they are being thrown out of the frying pan and into the fire.
Ukraine is basically a failed state. One that’ll eventually collapse from its own corrupt weight. Leaving Uncle Putin to pick up the pieces.
Iraq well Iraq has already told America to get the f_k outa Dodge and they’ve got a few Wyatt Earps in the wings to back up that threat. Do you think Americans are going to support another prolonged conflict like Vietnam with body bags coming home day by day? Their patience has already worn thin on the subject of Afghanistan. The bone yard of Empires. Think slow simmer then add one draft and the pressure cooker explodes.
Try to put down that insurrection with more unregistered fire arms than people which doesn’t include hidden stockpiles of other more lethal weapons. The Second Amendment does have its advantages.
No instead of a Global Empire or even Nationalism I see more fractionalization even beyond Nation States.
Globalism is the walking dead. The Third Way went. It’s gone.
The Fourth Way, and its Horsemen, is winning. Don’t kid yourself otherwise.
Maybe more people might work out how they are being played if the MSM didn’t subvert every important geopolitical issue.
‘Routine administrative hearing’ according to the famously impartial BEEB.
I suppose it makes a change from their impartial documentaries made with the assistance of the Israeli embassy about the way left wing leaders who criticise the treatment of Palestinians do so because they are antisemitic – failure to admit that you are antisemtic is antisemtic when framed in Guardian speak.
First we had Brexit, now we have Megxit…
CJ gets it: it’s a global capitalist empire. America is a simulation …and so is the UK. The media-culture industrial complex does its best with a precession of the spectacular to keep us from examining the implications of the global class structure and intra-capitalist North/South division of labour. It even has its own lexicon: which, in one of his last texts, Pierre Bourdieu – with loïc wacquant – called the “new planetary vulgate”. A lexicon defined not so much by what is included, but by what is left out. Reference to ‘capitalism’, ‘class’, ‘exploitation’, ‘domination’, and ‘inequality’ …the defining features of the globalist capitalist empire are sanitised and dismissed as obsolete. Which Bourdieu called a “new type of imperialism”.
https://www.radicalphilosophy.com/commentary/newliberalspeak
Note that the essay is nearly twenty years old. Because many, it seems to me, have not accommodated their politics to the fact that globalisation happened. And East/West and North/South analytical distinctions are just that. Ideal types that have no real true boundaries in a deterritorialised global capitalist empire. And those who use the hard and fast delineation should perhaps consult the Prime Meridian. Which puts Western Europe, Sussex and Kent in the East. Mmmmmm.
If East/West are imaginary geographies in the global capitalist system: then the North/South divide is not along the equator… Using the divides can still make perfect sense as an abstraction and analytical distinction. Just so long as they are not reified into hard and fast distinctions as some analysts do. It is a global system: even if its functioning is not unitary. There are intra-capitalist rivalries and competition …that’s the name of the game. But it is one self-organised, highly networked, and complex global economy that is not easily reducible to the hollowed out nation states. Even the mythologised ‘anti-hegemonic bloc’ is within the global capitalist empire …not an alternative to it.
It’s painful when so many are in denial of globalisation and insist on an insularised nationalistic politic. The staple of political ecology and sustainability science is the World System and the Earth System: which follow Wallerstein’s core/periphery systemics. The internationalisation of class politics and the planetary ‘labour theory of value’ Samir Amin called for never happened. Without this structural framework: there can be no sense made of the globalisation of ‘exploitation’, ‘domination’, and ‘inequality’ the global capitalist empire wreaks. We may be fooled into an intra-national assumption of a victim proletariat locked in its class struggle with the bourgeoisie. When we are in fact the bourgeoisie ourselves – in consumption, mass aggregate throughput, and sink pollution terms – when viewed globally. As we are in the UK.
It is not that we do not have underdevelopment and distribution problems in the UK. We do – and I honour that. It’s just that our divide is an “de haute en bas” superiority/inferiority intra-bourgeois struggle when viewed globally. Get a copy of Jason Hickel’s ‘the Divide’. Which – at a fiver – is the equivalent of several weeks wages in the South. It has all the detail you need to see we are not that hard done by in globalist capitalist empire terms. In fact, we are the richest country on earth by many metrics. And the worst global polluters too: due to historic emissions.
All of which demands a new political insight where wealth comes from in a financialised dematerialised tertiary services economy. Extracted from somewhere else and imported material relations. In which the emerging ecomodernist vegan industrial complex and fair trade hipster aestheticisation of exploitation will do nothing to ‘decouple’ from. And capitalism keeps the divides in place even as it exploits and widens the gulf. The ‘development fallacy’ is smashed by Hickel in Chapter One. It is a zero sum world: our gain is someone else’s loss. Which means exported poverty, misery, and death from preventable causes.
As of today: we do not have a global politics of labour misery and environmental ecology. Anyone who thinks Sir Kier Starmer will be developing one is not just politically naive – but politically corrupt. Social Democracy has no intention of an inclusive solidarity with the exploited global workforce. It never did. Situation in the World System and Earth System and solidarity with the global oppressed and the ecology of the biosphere is an homage to Amin, Bourdieu, Wallerstein – to name a few – that is already decades overdue. A global consciousness of socialist solidarity is still but a concept. I would like to live to see it become a reality. We may go down: but it would be nice to go down swinging. Instead of wasting time on the Parliamentary cretinism of democracy …America’s most deadly export.
Oh no, not America …it’s the global capitalist empire now. It always was, but it is nice to see CJ for one honour that.
The UK survived on debt issuance & ABS up-the-ying-yang offshored into tax havens. Man cannot live on debt alone.
When you run out of debt issuance & ABS you will realize that the one per cent ate your lunch, dinner, & breakfast for the remainder of your life.
Not only that but they ripped your face off & ripped your eyeballs out!
The EU & UK is defunct like ‘On the Buses’ BBC sitcom of the 70s.
MOU
Well it seems that most of you on this site pissed your pants if not then you at least tuned into Mr. Trumps address to the Nation to make certain you still had a few hours more to live…… seems all your rants and raves have gotten the best of you all.
There is fear among you all and then perhaps you seem to be missing the bigger picture.
Had Hillary Clinton won the presidency – you would all be in a war already with Iran, Iraq, Syria and defending Israel to the best of your ability. The UK, would undoubtebly be in it as well. Canada perhaps.
Nevertheless we have Mr.Trump who is up to his eyeballs in dung reaped onto his presidency by the morons surrounding him at the request of the Republican War Machine he has little to do with.
So far hes been doing a great job neutralizing these imbeciles like Mr Pompeo and Mr. Bolton amoung others.
Lets not forget that the Trump Presidency has one major goal – build American infrastructure and put the Americans to work – re-build the country – much like what Mr. Putin has been up to. Furthermore, his second is to bring home his troops and put them to work within the US. And don;t start rambling about the wall along Mexico…… the US is the only country in the world that has over 12 million illegals and furthermore grants their offspring automatic citizenship…. not even Canada or Australia do that. The rest of the world has a vetting program and they choose the immigrants they want. Why not the US? Especially if you want to provide work for a work force.
Many clan members could care less about US infrastructure outside New York. Their mayor is a prime example of an imbecile. These blood suckers have dual citizenship and live for another country. The US is a vassal to them.
Corporate war machine manufacturers who pay little tax within the US are another leach. Their agenda has been to undermine the US and they pay handsomely to poor white trash politicians like the Clinton’s to stage their proxy wars all over the world.
Thankfully , what was primarily one ignorant populace, has started to think things through for once.
The assassination of Mr.Soleimani was perhaps in the best interest of the ruling political party in Iran. This general was very powerful – perhaps too powerful even for the regime. Virtually overnight protests in Iran when from against the regime to against the US. This is what the Iranian regime needed and perhaps wanted. Mr. Trump wanted to neuter his war mongers. He got them to piss their pants along with a few others ….. even Ben was caught off guard – means something.
Now Trump can leave Iraq as no doubt the Iraqis will push for the US to vacate. Syria goes back to normal, Iraq – who knows, and Iran remains as is. A new treaty will be negotiated on better terms – Mr. Obama – one of the biggest mass murderers in modern times – he couldn’t negotiate a birth certificate.
The only tragedy in all of this was the downing of the Ukrainian jetliner. First off all, you would really need to have your head examined to board a flight that evening. Second the US warned Ukraine to cancel the flight as most others did. Third – the Iranians at least had the balls to admit to the world they did it by mistake – something the Ukrainians still cant admit about MH17 – perhaps because the Ukrainians did it on purpose.
back to the bar.
I wish I had your faith in the Trumpenfuhrer Mr Beerman. The sky is obviously a different colour in your world.
There was an article in the Telegraph yesterday which had various statements from Ben Wallace and Brandon Lewis.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2020/10/12/britain-must-able-fight-wars-without-us-minister-says/
On the face of this headline, the reader might assume that the article is not divulging any surprises. However, I read the whole article and found this gem:
What seriously concerns me about this is Wallace’s apparent political position leading him both to promote the US as a force for good but and to endorse wholeheartedly the US’s self-assumed position as an unelected world leader. This is clearly explaining the UK’s sycophantic position towards the US and the reason why the UK excuses every single illegal action the US indulges in. So now we have it from the horse’s mouth.
Sorry – please ignore the extraneous ‘but’ in the fourth line up from the end of my post.
I’m having difficulties ignoring your extraneous but, Judy, I cannot lie.
Interesting but overstated. What has been called ‘state-denial’ has become very fashionable in some quarters and is the view of the hyper-globalists who maintain that we live in a borderless world where states no longer matter. However, the cataclysmic events since 2008 have served as a brick wall where the whole process has been brought to a shuddering halt.
Economic nationalism is increasingly becoming the norm. The hitherto unchallenged precepts of globalization and dominance of the laughingly called ‘free’ market has led to a revival of the view that states really do matter. This reversal of the role of states and markets, was most apparent, in 2008, when the financial centre, where resided the ‘Masters of the Universe’ went on bended knee to be rescued. But also in such industries as automobiles governments poured billions of dollars, pounds and euros into propping up the these sectors. In some cases, notably the UK and US, this amounted to little short of nationalization (See Royal Bank of Scotland’s rescue) a bete noire of the market fundamentalists. And – horribile dictu – trade wars are back! China, tariffs and Germany, Nordstream2, to cite 2 current examples. The state is back, in fact the state never really went away.
The state unquestionably remains the most significant force in shaping the world economy, despite the globalist rhetoric. It has always played a fundamental role in the economic development of all countries, and indeed, in the process of globalization itself. After all, the increased facility to transcend geographical distance made possible by transportation and communication technologies is of little use if there are political barriers to surmount. Any important enabling factor underlying globalization, therefore, has been the progressive reduction in political barriers to flows of commodities, goods, finance and other services.
Governments have also used the rhetoric of supposedly unstoppable forces of globalization to justify particular types of domestic policies – austerity for example – on the argument that there is no alternative.
Yes, ‘What’s good for General Motors is good for America’ is true, but so is the reverse. Export industries are routinely subsidised by states in order to penetrate and win overseas markets. States also play a crucial role in the domestic economy often providing public research and infrastructure which made the among other things made the internet into a reality.
The relationship between state and economies, particularly the bigger domesticly based transnational corporations, is one of an uneasy symbiosis, and it cannot be otherwise. Transnational corporations have home bases where global marketing strategy is constructed, where high-end [email protected] is carried out, where most of its suppliers and workforce and customers live, where it must pay tax and publish its accounts, where politicians can be successfully lobbyed. I have in mind of course the armaments industry. Raytheon, Northrop-Grumman, General Dynamics, Lockheed Martin are ensconced.
2008 changed everything.
Great satire, given that most of it isn’t satire but the simple truth.
That countries don’t exist anymore, only capitalism, reminded me of John Perkins’ economic hitmen.
There is good cartoon that summarizes Perkins’ views, of which I only don’t like the end, ie that, according to Perkins, desperate people become terrorists. Typically a limited hang-out conclusion…
Desperate people do not become terrorists, but end in the gutter. Or they become mercenary soldiers for the capitalist empire: US soldiers, ISIS fighters, all the same
Here is the cartoon
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=37Dvt2EqXF4
There is only one problem with a global capitalist market: what if folks refuse to buy from it and form parallel black economies instead?
Is that terrorism? You know? Growing your own tomatoes and selling them to your neighbours; cobbling together £100,000 to buy 5 hectares of arable land and having 200 households as shareholders partnering with a young organic farmer to feed you without ever going near Walmart, Tesco or any other global hypermarket; setting up an alternative internet where all search engines are communally owned and banned from having advertising-led algorithms (something which destroyed the greatest education tool the 21st century created, namely real search engines not leading you to mindless MSM junk but rather to real websites from real people with real information of real value – trust me, in 2005, that existed, it does not any longer); etc etc.
You know, just ignoring everything made by terrorist capitalists and only buying from decent simple folks.
It can happen and it is how the empire can be destroyed without firing a single shot.
Just stop feeding the capitalists, buy elsewhere and let their banks go belly up.
That seems to be so self-evident, doesn’t it?
But there is a deeper issue and that is never really addressed. The issue of ‘the machine’. When society has been ‘successfully’ transformed into a bureaucracy that can be tweaked by those, whom it serves. It controls the little people and allows the big ones to write ordinances and regulations. If you don’t comply – Belmarsh prison or similar locations.
Imagine there is World War III and nobody has time to join it.
That seems to be so self-evident, doesn’t it?
But there is a deeper issue and that is never really addressed. The issue of ‘the machine’. When society has been ‘successfully’ transformed into a bureaucracy that can be tweaked by those, whom it serves. It controls the little people and allows the big ones to write ordinances and regulations. If you don’t comply – Belmarsh prison or similar locations.
Imagine there is World War III and nobody has time to join it.
You are right about there being no justice.
Soleimani, 9/11, WMD: not a snowballs chance in hell any senior western official will be held to account for any of it – such powerful individuals have always been above the law.
Not just that, but they will rub our noses in it with silly little investigations like Chilcot, the 9/11 Commission, or the Blair, sorry I meant, Hutton Inquiry.
I managed to get into court 1 this morning, at Westminster Magistrate Court, sitting just a few feet away from Julian Assange.
What struck me forcibily was the parallel between Assange and the way POWs are paraded before a sham legal process, such as the downed US pilots in Viet Nam (although unlike Assange, the US pilots were responsible for death and destruction).
You don’t need to be a judge to see that what is happening to JA is a grotesque travesty of justice, but because there are so few counterveiling forces as with Soleimani, 9/11 and WMD the British authorities will have no compunction about handing him over to vengeful neocons (while Sweden and Australia fist-pump).
Not just that, they will be cheered on in forums like BTL at the Guardian, because so many of them have been trained to hate Iranians, Russians, or those that expose the war crimes of western leaders.
And even if you do express doubts you are bound to be moderated for failing to abide by ‘community standards’
What the US did to Assange and Manning was criminal, and it is the worst country in the world, until you look at Iran, NK, Russia, Syria, Libya, China….
Damn straight Cunny L! None of these savages has any respect for human life – so there is only one solution: The West must prove it’s superior sense of humanity by bombing the bastards! Show them what true civility and true harmony is by killing all of them!
I’m trying to follow the logic – is he saying the US does not have to abide by international norms because of what other countries do?
Surely it would help if the US refrained from manufacturing flimsey pretexts before invading countries that are no direct threat to them, but, for reasons we can only speculate about, often seem to posess substantial reserves of gas or oil.
It also begs the question as to why the US has military installations all over the globe while spending almost as much of the rest of the world put together when it comes to military hardware – perhaps they are worried they might be invaded by one the rogue states highlighted in the post above, or are they still pushing the ‘domino’ theory?
None of those countries as far as I’m aware have ever offered any threat to the west, NK wants to be left alone, the tricked Qaddafi into thinking the west was his friend, they had the highest living standard of all the Arab countries, Syria hasn’t threatened anyone Russia is just the reserve country they use all the time for people like you to absorb, where do you read this garbage , the Daily Express ? the Beano is only 50p I believe.
shit and I thought I drank too much. BTW you forgot to add the UK to your list …..
