A Faith Based Community

One American wit imagined that there is a reality- or fact-based community in the United States. Where did he find it, and what was he smoking?
But here are clear signs by which you can identify the members of the Faith Based Community, the loyal followers of Tertullian’s “Credo quia absurdum.”
1. They believe that Trump is an alien body of American Politics, the ultimate embodiment of evil, brought to these blessed shores from afar. In the manner of a virus or something.
2. The main agents responsible for unleashing Trump upon Americans are Russians. In fact, the real name of Trump is Daniil Trampov. He is just one of those Manchurian Candidates created in the secret KGB labs to wreak havoc upon otherwise peace loving, trusting, and never violent Americans who even view guns as toys and collect them in their glass cabinets like others collect exotic dolls.
3. It is only those Russians and other authoritarians who kill people. And they do it on mass scale. Never in dozens, always in millions. Peace loving Americans, on the other hand, just shoot an unarmed man here, a few school-children there, or bomb a small wedding somewhere, but never on the scale of these authoritarian SOBs.
4. Miraculously, all other nations engaged in mass-butchery, like Germans, Ukrainians or Poles, immediately become peace-loving, democratic and helpless victims of authoritarian Russians the minute they turn themselves into American servants. From SOBs they become SODs — Sons of Democracy, or Saudis, for short. The same applies to anyone, no matter how outrageous his actions or views are. As long as this person says, “Down with Trump” — all his sins are washed off, and he becomes a born again SOD.
5. People living in Democracies have real problems: raising children, paying bills, making a living. Those who live under evil dictatorships, like Russians, don’t have any problems — their dictators take care of their lives and deaths — consequently, the only thing left for Russians or Chinese to do is to interfere in the American way of life. They interfere day and night, face to face and over internet, on social media and in public elections. It is them Russians who’ve taught Americans hate each other. Just look at their literature: War and Peace, Crime and Punishment, Fathers and Children. It is always division, always discord.
6. Americans and Western people in general, have only one protector from these evil interference, NATO, and its two reliable and sparkling clean civilian branches: mass media and security agencies. If any of these branches blames evil authoritarians for interfering, installing Trumpov into White House, or doing any other sort of mischief — trust them!
7. The only person that equals Trumpov in villainy is his one time associate, Flynnov. Caught red-handed and forced to confess that he’s met the Russian Ambassador — and now oh, horror of horrors — released from eternal damnation by another Trumpov associate, William Barr, i.e. Vladimir Barrov.
8. The duty of all peace loving Americans is to put on the mask, tin-foil-pussy hat, and lock themselves up in the basement to prevent the virus from spreading. Yet, it is Russians who agitate Americans, and Trumpov in particular, to get back to the streets and into the sunlight. First, Russians killed their own people, now they are after Americans. That should be resisted.
9. The leader of the resistance is Joe Biden. He’s been on the lockdown, long before it even started. Just to make sure, he already locked down his brain, because it is obvious that the brain is the main apparatus through which the outside world communicates with human beings. No brain=perfect lockdown.
10. Needless to say, Russians will now concentrate all their efforts on undermining and interfering with Biden’s bid for power. One just hopes that our valiant guardians, like NATO, security agencies, mass media, and select Democratic Politicians, like Adam Schiff of California, will continue their exposure of dirty Russian tricks.
Yet more pro-Russia propaganda from Ov-Guardian…
It would be funny if it wasn’t true or hyperbole. I went for a walk half an hour ago. I feel as if I am an extra in ‘The Invasion of the Body Snatchers’. People are turning in to zombies in real time.
This is from an old doctor who told me an old story at a conference meeting, long time ago. And since the doctor was drunk, you know that it is a true story (because only drunk people and children tell the truth). So the story is about a man who was Rich and Famous (let’s give him that name). And Rich and Famous was old and got sick after which he got admitted in the Nation’s finest hospital with the finest doctors. And he was diagnosed with cancer, got surgery and was discharged. And Rich and Famous and his family were very happy with the treatment in the hospital and thanked the the nation’s finest hospital and its finest doctors in the Nation’s largest national paper. But Rich and Famous was not really recovering and after a couple of months he suddenly collapsed and was admitted again in the Nation’s finest hospital with the finest doctors. And the news was all over it. And because Rich and Famous had collapsed, the doctors thought he had a heart condition. And they searched for days and days, and couldn’t find a thing. And so after a couples of days the doctors decided to call in the finest of the finest doctor of the hospital. And he did some extra testing and decided not to look at the heart only, and diagnosed a pulmonary embolism in Rich and Famous. And a pulmonary embolism is a common complication of cancer and can lead to sudden collapse (due to blood clots in the lung arteries that prevent the viral organs to receive oxygen from the blood) and you wonder why all those fine doctors had missed this diagnosis when they admitted Rich and Famous. And although Rich and Famous was directly put on the right treatment for pulmonary embolism after this disease was diagnosed, it was too late, and Rich and Famous died due to undiagnosed pulmonary embolism: a clear iatrogenic error.
And the finest of the finest doctor of the finest hospital of the Nation was interviewed on national tv about Rich and Famous’ dead. And he told, after a careful conversation with the family of Rich and Famous who allowed him to tell on national TV what really happened with Rich and Famous. And he told that Rich and Famous had died of a heart condition that was complicated by a pulmonary embolism.
And the family of Rich and Famous once again thanked the hospital and the doctors for their good care of Rich and Famous through the Nation’s largest news paper.
And the finest of the finest doctor of that hospital was, after he had misinformed the family and the nation about what had happened to Rich and Famous… promoted to be the next CEO of that hospital. And he lived happily ever after.
Now this story is not true. But I know plenty of stories like these that are true!
And the lesson is: medical experts don’t make any distinction at all when it concerns the treatment of their patients. They treat them all in the same way, whether you’re poor or rich and famous, it makes no difference. And the treatment is this: as long as it makes the medical expert better, the medical expert is doing a good job. And whatever is good for the company, is good for the medical expert.
So that medical experts continue to follow the largest company of the nation (the state) when it concerns the deadly consequences of Covid19 (prolonging the lockdown) you should not act surprised and know that we will get a prolonging of the lockdown. Because what is good for the company is good for the medical expert.
And sometimes I wonder if I shouldn’t step out of my golden cage and leave the fascists who wear white coats, and write a big book about all the fraud, stupidity, negligence and mass murder that I have seen and still see when I enter the hospital (as I for instance discussed here yesterday, and where I explained that patients who lay intubated at the ICU with Covid19 and ‘suddenly’ suffer from pulmonary embolism, did not suffer from pulmonary embolism but were misclassified/mistreated as having an infection while they had pulmonary embolism!)
And it is tempting to leave and just do that. But I wait, because I know it is not the doctors but the system that is rotten to the core, and I think, perhaps against better judgment, that the system can be changed easier from the inside than from outside. And it truly is a golden cage…
On the other hand, as long as I am within I can kick these medical experts, every once in a while, in the places where it hurts. Which is also good and a reason to stick around. For now..
Well, I am very fond of Russians and study the language. In fact, I may consider emigrating there if this keeps up.
I sent my mother a text message this afternoon. I have told her I will visit on Sunday unless she asks me not to. This has gone way way too far now as far as I am concerned.
Hancock has been telling people they cannot have new social contacts. He has been quoted as saying you cannot hug new friends. News friends? I’ve never found mixing easy, but Iif I am so privileged he can go and fuck himself. I am no feminist, but this is surely telling people what they can and cannot do with their bodies. Why are feminists not screaming in rage at this?
Unless you actually live with anyone (and as I said on the last thread) I don’t, they you cannot have any social contacts at all probably ever again in the UK. This is not acceptable and I will do my best now to defy these beasts.
I e-mailed my MP yesterday. His Baldrick replied first thing this morning frostily telling me that “xxxx” was not a member of the government and could not answer my questions. Weasel.
The problem I have with public disobedience over this is that many people genuinely believe the lies and many are very frightened. I don’t want to upset those people. But I am not afraid at all of catching this virus.
Just put your house on the market and invite friends round for viewings. Simples.
President George Bush (R) —
’There’s an old saying in Tennessee — I know it’s in Texas, probably in Tennessee — that says, fool me once, shame on — shame on you. Fool me — you can’t get fooled again’.
President Lyndon B. Johnson (D) —
“If you can convince the lowest white man he’s better than the best colored man, he won’t notice you’re picking his pocket. Hell, give him somebody to look down on, and he’ll empty his pockets for you.”
The White Ghetto
By KEVIN D. WILLIAMSON
In Appalachia the country is beautiful and the society is broken.
Owsley County, Ky. —
There are lots of diversions in the Big White Ghetto, the vast moribund matrix of Wonder Bread–hued Appalachian towns and villages stretching from northern Mississippi to southern New York, a slowly dissipating nebula of poverty and misery with its heart in eastern Kentucky, the last redoubt of the Scots-Irish working class that picked up where African slave labor left off, mining and cropping and sawing the raw materials for a modern American economy that would soon run out of profitable uses for the class of people who 500 years ago would have been known, without any derogation, as peasants.
Thinking about the future here and its bleak prospects is not much fun at all, so instead of too much black-minded introspection you have the pills and the dope, the morning beers, the endless scratch-off lotto cards, healing meetings up on the hill, the federally funded ritual of trading cases of food-stamp Pepsi for packs of Kentucky’s Best cigarettes and good old hard currency, tall piles of gas-station nachos, the occasional blast of meth, Narcotics Anonymous meetings, petty crime, the draw, the recreational making and surgical unmaking of teenaged mothers, and death: Life expectancies are short — the typical man here dies well over a decade earlier than does a man in Fairfax County, Va. — and they are getting shorter, women’s life expectancy having declined by nearly 1.1 percent from 1987 to 2007.
If the people here weren’t 98.5 percent white, we’d call it a reservation.
And now that we know the truth, what are we going to do about it?
My god, what kind of name is Vladimir Goldstein! You trying to sow discord by being funny?
I knew I’ll be exposed right away. Well, it is too late now.
I’ve upvoted you. So now I’m Putin’s pawn without knowing it.