As of two days ago, Boris Johnson’s government announced it will henceforth be illegal to use public transportation in the UK, without wearing a mask.
This goes along with many other governments – both local and national – which have enforced mandatory mask-wearing to one extent or another.
Leaving aside the question of whether such steps are necessary to combat a virus they openly admit is harmless to the vast majority of people – the question becomes: Do masks actually do anything to prevent the spread of this disease? Or respiratory diseases in general?
Well, some mask manufacturers don’t seem to think so. Printing this warning on the side of the box:
But, in case that’s just a company seeking to prevent liability, maybe we should look at some proper scientific research on the subject. There’s quite a bit of it.
Most of the media and politicians are strident in their support of enforced mask-wearing, but the science supporting that is thin on the ground.
While the Lancet and Mayo Clinic have produced articles recommending mask use, actual scientific studies are hard to come by.
The only evidence-based review I was able to find is forced to use very soft language in its conclusions. Titled [my emphasis] “Cloth Masks May Prevent Transmission of COVID-19″, it openly admits [again, my emphasis]:
Although no direct evidence indicates that cloth masks are effective in reducing transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the evidence that they reduce contamination of air and surfaces is convincing
Other, purportedly scientific, publications have reduced themselves to publishing alarmist, unscientific, non-factual arguments that source the Los Angeles Times in place of any research, statistics or peer-reviewed papers.
The lack of hard science backing the government’s position on masks is evidently a concern in the propaganda networks, because they produce articles like this one in today’s Guardian:
We can’t be 100% sure face masks work – but that shouldn’t stop us wearing them
Which tries to turn it from a fact-based consideration into an ethical argument (A very common tactic among people who know they would lose an evidence-based debate):
this debate is as much about values as facts.
Despite the narrative push in favour of masks, the science is far from settled. With many papers – notably those pre-dating the Covid19 outbreak – suggesting masks do little-to-nothing to prevent the spread of viral respiratory infections.
A review of several mask-related papers, entitled “Why Face Masks Don’t Work” and conducted in 2016, found that [my emphasis]:
Between 2004 and 2016 at least a dozen research or review articles have been published on the inadequacies of face masks. All agree that the poor facial fit and limited filtration characteristics of face masks make them unable to prevent the wearer inhaling airborne particles. In their well-referenced 2011 article on respiratory protection for healthcare workers, Drs. Harriman and Brosseau conclude that, “facemasks will not protect against the inhalation of aerosols.”
And:
Health care workers have long relied heavily on surgical masks to provide protection against influenza and other infections. Yet there are no convincing scientific data that support the effectiveness of masks for respiratory protection.
And also:
It should be concluded from these and similar studies that the filter material of face masks does not retain or filter out viruses
To sum up: viruses are very, very, very small. Microns across. You can only see them with an electron microscope. As such the weave of a cloth mask provides almost no resistance to their passage.
The possible limitations of masks as a preventative are not a secret.
On May 21st, the New England Journal of Medicine published an article titled Universal Masking in Hospitals in the Covid-19 Era, which states:
We know that wearing a mask outside health care facilities offers little, if any, protection from infection.
And as recently as last week, Dr April Baller of World Health Organization said:
“If you do not have any respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough or runny nose, you do not need to wear a mask,”
The common counter-argument to this point is that masks don’t prevent you from getting sick, but rather prevent you from spreading it if you’re infected.
However that is disputed by a paper published just last month, but based on research conducted in late 2019 (before the Covid outbreak),
which found that [my emphasis]:
Disposable medical masks are loose-fitting devices that were designed to be worn by medical personnel to protect accidental contamination of patient wounds, and to protect the wearer against splashes or sprays of bodily fluids. There is limited evidence for their effectiveness in preventing influenza virus transmission either when worn by the infected person for source control or when worn by uninfected persons to reduce exposure. Our systematic review found no significant effect of face masks on transmission of laboratory-confirmed influenza.
In fact, not only is there substantial evidence masks will not prevent you getting sick, there is some evidence they could actually be counter-productive.
A trial of cloth masks in 2015 found that:
Moisture retention, reuse of cloth masks and poor filtration may result in an increased risk of infection.
There’s also the issue of other possible complications, such as hypercapnia, an excess of carbon dioxide in the blood caused by re-breathing your own expelled air. It’s also been shown that mask use can exacerbate chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD) and perhaps other respiratory issues. There’s also the question of possible psychological harm.
The benefits of mask-wearing are, at best, unproven. The dangers, unknown. You wouldn’t expect this simple scientific question to be in any way controversial.
And yet…
In April, physicist Denis Rancourt published a research review on ResearchGate.com entitled “Masks Don’t Work: A review of science relevant to COVID-19 social policy”.
After receiving over 400,000 views, it was summarily removed for “spreading information that could cause harm”.
Clearly the establishment really wants us to wear masks. What’s less clear is why.
Rancourt’s research suggests that it would be very surprising if masks would stop airborne coronavirus or influenza particles which cause viral respiratory diseases, because they are much to small to be effectively filtered out; here’s what he actually said.
<i>Masks and respirators do not work. There have been extensive randomized controlled trial (RCT) studies, and meta-analysis reviews of RCT studies, which all show that masks and respirators do not work to prevent respiratory influenza-like illnesses, or respiratory illnesses believed to be transmitted by droplets and aerosol particles. Furthermore, the relevant known physics and biology, which I review, are such that masks and respirators should not work. It would be a paradox if masks and respirators worked, given what we know about viral respiratory diseases: The main transmission path is long-residence-time aerosol particles (< 2.5 μm), which are too fine to be blocked, and the minimum-infective-dose is smaller than one aerosol particle. The present paper about masks illustrates the degree to which governments, the mainstream media, and institutional propagandists can decide to operate in a science vacuum, or select only incomplete science that serves their interests. Such recklessness is also certainly the case with the current global lockdown of over 1 billion people, an unprecedented experiment in medical and political history.</i>
It would not be stretching things to say he is a controversial figure, and like many such, there have been efforts to portray him – in editable sources such as Wikipedia – as an unstable radical. But judge for yourself if the reasons cited for removing his material from the public discourse are science-based.
https://activistteacher.blogspot.com/
The authority that removed the material is quite clear that its reason for doing so is because Rancourt’s disdain for masks as a preventative measure against viral respiratory diseases goes against the advice of the WHO.
<i>”In this case, your report was advocating that face masks are not effective and, in effect, discouraging their use. This goes against the public health advice and/or requirements of credible agencies and governments.”</i>
Somehow it is expected the WHO, which wholeheartedly embraced the Imperial College computer model that has been so thoroughly discredited, is goin g to emerge from this debacle as a ‘credible agency’.
On Friday (June 5), the World Health Organisation reversed itself in the issue of face masks and recommended them for the general public. Its website provides no rationale for the change of advice. The corporate media are pushing the line that the science has changed, but signally fail to cite a single scientific study.
It is obvious that the changed recommendation has nothing to do with evidence. But it is not obvious (to me) why the WHO has changed its long standing advice right now.
Exactly. Covid-19 peaked in most countries in late March, early April. It has been declining since then. So why are governments ramping up the wearing of masks. Why is the drive coming after the virus has basically extinguished itself?
The inevitable effect of the general population wearing masks would be to increase the level of fear.
I agree with the reasons given below plus many textile companies were asked to play they part in the universal war against Covid 19, France for example where there had been a shortage of them is now replete with them so people need to wear them to empty the stocks.
FEAR is the reason, see people wearing masks, disease is everywhere, be afraid, its psychological warfare
My question though was why the World Health Organisation had reversed advice now.
there is no science to ANYTHING they are doing, its medieval superstition and hysteria, using trash computer programs, fake numbers and fear propaganda thats driving this political agenda
Scientist Denis Rancourt out of Canada reviewed current medical scientific literature on the use of masks and the conclusion is quite clear: masks don’t work. https://www.pearl-hifi.com/11_Spirited_Growth/10_Health_Neg/04_Pandemics/05_COVID_Craziness/Masks_Dont_Work.pdf
http://ocla.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Rancourt-Masks-dont-work-review-science-re-COVID19-policy.pdf
Clearly the establishment really wants us to wear masks. What’s less clear is why.
Seems to me it’s in order to weaken the social bonds between us. If we can’t see each other’s faces, human interaction will evaporate. No More Uprisings!
Personally, I have a hard time understanding what people are saying when they are wearing a mask, and often have to ask for a repeat. I’m not hearing-impaired and don’t need to lip-read, but the quality of speech is degraded for me if I cannot see the person’s face but they are speaking to me directly.
I will not legitimize any government which had a part in this by casting a vote when elections come round, as if I lived in a democratic country. They can just get on with it on their own. They had no problem doing what they’ve done in this cock-up without public input, and went against it in many cases.
Has everybody seen this clip on YouTube? Type in or copy and paste: I Wear My Face Mask In My Car (Corey Hart Parody) (424 Hz)
Excellent. Should be in the top 40 pop charts!
For decades Asians have worn facemasks not to prevent getting but to limit other people recieving what they have. Hence lower levels of bacteria in the air because the trajectory is less. Also you are only on the public transport for maximum 1 hour so breathing your own air how small it would be ain’t gonna do much so why argue. Surely you should be more upset by the amount you pay for travel??? Your priorities are all askew
Perhaps its becuase the whole mask thing is utter bollocks that makes folk unhappy about it? you go ahead and conform and obey the idiotic cod science. Those who use their brains in a healthy and critical way, will stick two fingers up to this idiot shit or perhaps get a tad artistic as suggested by others here, by wearng the v for vendetta mask or something that is sinsister and alerts people to the fact we are in a very bad episode of black mirror, fuck the mask and fuck the idiots who wear them, sick and tired of the halfwits who keep this bullshit going.
Which bs. So the government doesn’t want you back at work paying your taxes? Can’t really see the sense in that one
Is there any evidence – any evidence at all – that the workforce would have been decimated by COVID-19 if people did not wear facemasks? How about if there had been no lockdown? Did you look at the group which comprised nearly all the dead?
Asians often wear facemasks to reassure westerners that they are taking steps to forestall infecting anyone else in case they have something.
Surely you’re not marketing government as a credible entity which behaves as a rational person would? In the astounding event you are, I’d be interested in an explanation for how the US government (Bureau of Labor Statistics) registered a record growth of new businesses being started in mid-May when nearly the whole US economy was at a standstill. Yes, in that survey period – so they would have you believe – 375,000 jobs were added.
Health workers say Trump protest GOOD, lockdown protest BAD. About 1,200 staff, many of them from University of Washington’s infectious diseases department support the protests against police as “vital to public health… specifically of Black people in the United States.”
They take the opposite view when it comes to civil liberties protestors. Strangely they see civil rights in the context of the police and civil rights in the context of government as unrelated.
“This should not be confused with a permissive stance on all gatherings, particularly protests against stay-home orders,” state the health professionals, who say those protests are also “rooted in white nationalism.”
https://www.cnn.com/2020/06/05/health/health-care-open-letter-protests-coronavirus-trnd/index.html
Corporatist News Network and The Corporatist Guardian both have argued that stay-home rules and social distancing don’t apply when you are protesting against Trump/the police. At all other times you’re a selfish, granny-killing bastard.
Moneycircus – I read that article and was nearly sick into my cornflakes! If you are an Antifa member and out there to incite riots and to kill people that’s ok, but you can’t go out and protest because your business has gone bump and you are starving. As from today, I go where I want when I want. I am not just black lives matter, but all lives matter I’m afraid.
I read this too and if you look at the statistics, covid19 is lower in death rate probably because of the protests so isn’t that a good thing?
…wait for this statement I heard this morning on the BBC newspaper review. When asked by the presenter whether he was comfortable with people protesting and not conforming to social distancing, the response from James Rampton of the Independent was along the lines of [not quite verbatim, but as near as it needs to be] “Well this issue [Black Lives Matter] has caught the imagination like no other so that is why it is understandable that people want to protest”. (My emphasis). This just goes to confirm that “people” including James Rampton need to develop much sharper powers of imagination.
The hypocrisy of the lockdown supporters deifies belief. The same people who demanded the measures that deny dying people the comfort of spending their final moments on earth with their loved ones, enthusiastically praise the non-social distancing violent protests. https://viewsandstories.blogspot.com/2020/06/coronavirus-hypocrisy-of.html
A couple of weeks ago I posted factual information on a local community website about why we should be cynical of the mainstream narrative – I decided, against my better judgement, to do this in order to support someone else who had suggested people should listen to Lord Sumption. The thread had been triggered by people saying how irresponsible people in London were being for not social distancing etc “Don’t they realise they are going to cause hundreds of people to die? etc etc”. As was to be expected I received a patronising and condescending reaction to the effect that I was an unhinged conspiracy theorist (‘you no doubt think the earth is flat as well’) and endorsing murder.
I went on that same website today to see what was being said to condemn the lack of social distancing amongst thousands of people currently demonstrating in London and elsewhere…absolutely zilch. I was tempted to post a potentially inflammatory comment but thought better of it.
If masks don’t work – why do healthcare workers wear them? Is the only benefit from droplets from sneezing and coughing? How about the N95 masks, do they also not work just like surgical masks?
Someone didn’t read the article. BTW, doctor, I’m an astronaut in my fake life.
good comment.
While I am a doctor in my real life, I practice natural medicine in a private practice. I don’t have people come to the office if they are sick with an infectious disease. So, it is not something I need to deal with. Unless a doctor specifically works with this kind of thing, they probably don’t have a detailed understanding of it either.
The article doesn’t mention N95 masks, which is why I asked. I am trying to understand what the best science says, which is often different from the official narrative.
Enough about the masks, now. We are aware that the whole scenario of masks and social repulsion has nothing to do with our health. June 15th can be the day the UK people declare that lockdown is over, and that social distance is back to zero. Or, if conditions permit, less than zero. Everybody out! as we say.
Watt – As I said to Moneycircus above ‘ If you are an Antifa member and out there to incite riots and to kill people that’s ok, but you can’t go out and protest because your business has gone bump and you are starving. As from June 15th, I go where I want when I want.’ As you say ‘Everybody out!’
A mask would be useful only if you are sick and coughing and sneezing all over the place. Otherwise it is useless and harmful. The claims that the masks stop the coronavirus spread in the society are bullshit because there is no data to prove it. There are no studies to prove this theory because this kind of study is close to impossible to perform! It would be an extremely difficult, long, and expensive research project that would produce what’s called correlative data which is considered weak and is not proof of anything, and would not stand up to scientific scrutiny. It is impossible to study the mask parameter because one cannot isolate it from many other processes playing out the same time, such as the fact that the virus has run its natural course through the population before people started wearing masks, etc.
What I do know for a fact that my smile cheers up people during their shitty days, while their masked faces create in me a lot of anxiety, stress and sadness.
I waiting to see if that guy that used an improvised face mask in order to prevent face recognition is going to ask his money back from those MF scoundrels!
I hope the automatic formatting doesn’t spread the blockquoted dialogue out too annoyingly, but this vintage “Simpsons” excerpt illustrates the logic behind all of the draconian “public-health measures”– masks, isolation, distancing. No offense intended to commenters who are true believers in the efficacy of tiger-repelling rocks:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wnBMwPcRbVE
PS: Sorry for the horrible formatting; I tried to remove the grotesquely distorted blockquote and fix the dialogue, but got an error message that the comment could not be edited. (?)
That’s an even better explanation than mine.
Assuming that masks do work, and that there is a significant atmospheric viral load, then these masks, over time, will accumulate signigficant quantities of viral particles. These are reported to survive for exteneded periods (7 days has been mentioned for masks). That means the masks should be regarded as clinical waste for disposal.
What is the correct procedure for this? Presumably incineration for hopital waste, after temporary storage in clearly-marked clinical waste bags. Presumably the governement will set up suitable clinical waste disposal points country-wide to allow safe disposal of these masks?
Will they fsck! They know it is BS, and political rather than medical procedure, which is being carried out to cover their own backsides for this fiasco.
Disposal arrangements? No. Just do what I believe is done in my area – which is a quite ‘nice’ area – and chuck the old masks and gloves by the roadside. I have seen photos on a local Community Facebook page – items allegedly deposited by carers in the community but I can’t validate that.
Some comments are negative… “there’s nothing one person can do!” Believe! don’t wear a face covering, your smile could lift and radically alter the trajectory of another’s mood.
The OG bang on the money again
The Corporatist Media says the lockdown and social distancing don’t apply when you are protesting against Trump/the police. At all other times you’re a selfish, granny-killing bastard. https://www.dumptheguardian.com/world/2020/jun/04/is-it-safe-to-protest-during-a-pandemic-experts-answer-our-questions
Maybe all Britons should take to wearing Guy Fawkes masks on transport, a mask being a mask.
Good one. V says it all!
You say you were only able to find one “evidence based” study with very “soft” conclusions? Then read this. I’ve shared this as widely as possible including a private forum which your editors participate in. The author a well respected neurosurgeon quotes several studies including one that shows masks lower blood oxygen levels. Mask wearing is NOT JUST a benign nuisance; it is seriously harmful.
https://ratical.org/PandemicParallaxView/Blaylock-MasksPoseSeriousRisks.html
This is the oxygenation study:
http://scielo.isciii.es/pdf/neuro/v19n2/3.pdf
Note they do make some qualifications on their results and they do–which I agree with–call for more studies. One would think that such a significant aspect of clinical practice would have more science behind it. There is evidence that masks need not be worn at all. Perhaps a face shield to protect against droplet infection would be better as it would not impair breathing.
https://www.hse.gov.uk/pubns/priced/hsg53.pdf
HSE does not recommend wearing a mask for more than an hour.
Not to mention face fitting is a legal requirement.
https://www.hse.gov.uk/news/face-mask-ppe-rpe-coronavirus.htm
Can’t you point out where it says wearing only for an hour, please.
Table 2
Page 16
Thanks Dave. I apologize for saying can’t you point… That sounds rude and I had meant to say can.
Table 2 and page 18 cover this point, and other important matters to consider when arranging a fitting to ensure the mask is serving a purpose. It is also recommended in para 67 (page 18) that people undergo a medical assessment if it is not certain whether they are fit to use a face mask. The guidance also says that people being fitted for masks should not have facial hair where the mask is supposed to be in contact with the face.
Also a personal face fitting generally costs around £50 and you provide the masks!
Thanks for the links, Dave. I passed a large queue of people outside a local shop yesterday. Many elderly people who looked quite frail, maybe around half of them were wearing masks. It was fairly hot (rare in Scotland!) and I couldn’t help thinking that they are probably doing themselves more harm than good. As well as the affects of having to stand so long. Very sad..
The other week (when it was still warm/hot and sunny most days in southern England, and possibly elsewhere), I saw a man waiting in the supermarket queue wearing a mask, a sort of Foreign Legion hat (covering head and back of neck and top of shoulders) with a large peak, long-sleeved shirt, & long trousers,at a time when most people were wearing shorts and short-sleeved shirts.
It occurred to me that he was doing the best he could to eliminate almost all natural vitamin D production by the sun, which might have been a lot better protection than the mask.
Theories?…transhumanist agenda, de-humanizing visually, makes one look at other humans in an emotionless manner, encourages rioting, test of subordination response, the eugenicist crowd may enjoy it for negative health effects, testing facial recognition programs with limited facial scanning, just because they can.
Don’t forget people, Corona virus can enter the body via the eyes.
Yep. Most diseases are spread though the eyes, not the mouth. They conveniently fail to bring this into conversation. Think even the biggest morons would balk at wearing goggles.
Anything but a true respirator is a waste of time.
I’ve seen morons wearing ski goggles in supermarkets in Berlin already. Not once or twice.
Don’t forget that there are more bacterial cells in the human body than human ones and about 100 times that many viruses. If you don’t want to get sick, nourish your immune system with vitamins A, C, D3, E and zinc.
As strange as it may seem, I am a massive fan of solar power, which is doing a great job of growing my potatoes. Today, I received even more solar powered toys direct from China (the delivery was really quick, less than a couple of weeks – so China seems to be pretty much back to normal). Solar powered toys are great for lighting up your garden in summer. Beautiful multi-coloured lights.
I am also very eco-friendly as are all my family.
The problem is, that in the UK, no one that I know uses solar power for their Christmas Lights decorating their homes for quite obvious reasons.
I have always had a massive interest in boats, and enormous respect for independent people in the UK, who live on canal boats in the middle of winter, who obviously have very little money, and their boat (often decorated completely beautifully), have no connection to mains electricity.
They may have a windmill, and maybe a few solar panels mounted on the top of their boats in summer.
In winter, well – even if it is windy and sunny, the solar power stands absolutely no chance of keeping their boats warm enough to live in.
We like a long walk along a canal, in the depths of winter, and we talk to our English boat people…
What are you using to keep warm mate?
The stack of logs on the top of his boat tells me everything.
So prepare for winter, just in case it is like the winter of 1963 which was incredibly cold.
If you have got a chimney, I suggest buying some smokeless coal – as an emergency reserve, and camping gas, and a camping stove to cook on….just in case we have the a massive anti-cyclone like 1963 for 3 months. No wind, no sun, and no National Grid…well if you want to survive into the spring of 2021
The supermarkets where you used to get your food from, may have no food, even if you can get there tramping through the snow.
In my expereince, the poorest people you may meet in England, or anywhere in the world, are by far the most generous. The little they have, they will share with you, and will invite you into their homes.
Tony
Excuse me I don’t mean to be negative or contradict you but;
Should not exist in the same paragraph or coment, its wrong on many levels even if you don’t believe in the “climate change” narrative.
Looks like a biblical typo after all. ‘Mask of the Beast’ that should have read.
Heard on our job site this week. ” if a fart can get through your underwear and trousers, what good a mask against the deadliest virus known to man ? “, said sarcastically. Here in Wyoming, the locals call the hoax ” horseshit ” flu.
Well, there should be a differentiation and not just ‘masks’. Because there are masks that filter out ABC weapons exposure. They are however not cheap, but highly recommended for those with virus hysteria. The warehouse where they were stored, burned down unfortunately, hence there are not enough ABC weapons suits to go around.
But everybody above 75 should wear such a suit. Positive pressure, for sure. Maybe eben self-cleaning? That it wouldn’t matter that much, when ‘care’ personnel will run away again in fear from infection. They too, should of course not leave the sterile home without proper hazmat apparel.
Humanity needs the opposite of a lobotomy.
-Congratulations on the new discussion format.
Thankfully the UK government care so much for all our safety they’ve set up a web page with instructions on how to make your very own life saving device from an old T-shirt.
You really couldn’t make this stuff up, what makes people believe it?
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/how-to-wear-and-make-a-cloth-face-covering/how-to-wear-and-make-a-cloth-face-covering
Thankfully there is nothing remotely dangerous out there virus-wise on the streets, if there were thinking one of these is going to save you would be a death sentence.
I had a look at the govt.’s advice on making the face mask from a t-shirt. I completed their survey. I stayed polite but scathing.
I was chuntering a few days ago about the govt. treating the population as morons who know nothing and my husband had one of those long hidden memories that suddenly pop up. He said that in the 1950’s the govt. i.e. the BBC ran ads. – aimed only at ‘housewives’ on how to make a pot of tea. I was speechless on hearing this piece of info. (takes a lot to make me speechless) As a Northern woman I had assumed we were born knowing how to make a proper pot of tea. It looks like the govt. have learned nothing in over 60 years and still treat the ‘peasants’ as thick. However, …… it is quite amazing how many people have fallen for the scandemic.
As someone born to northerners, I think it’s fair to say that many southerners can’t make a proper pot of tea. I am of course one of the exceptions. 😆
Remember “Protect and Survive”?
(adopted by peace protesters as: “Protest and Survive” – I use that one in some of my anti-lockdown-etc stickers).
It’s creepy.
One ‘rule’ after another, slowly being introduced, little by little, over almost 3 months, now.
Latest: ‘masks must be worn to travel on public transport’ so people who have to get to work that way, are left with no choice.
Next, it will be ‘masks must be worn in shops when buying essentials’.
And, if they get away with that what next? TV may then say: ‘Studies have now shown that according to the (sic) science, Covid can attack the eyes and infect vulnerable people. Goggles are also now required to… (insert essential task here).’
More likely “Goggles are also now required (period).”
BTW, the new rule also applies to hospitals: all staff, visitors and outpatients. (I have no idea about inpatients!).
https://www.gov.uk/government/news/face-masks-and-coverings-to-be-worn-by-all-nhs-hospital-staff-and-visitors
They are making it up as they go along.
I know making something compulsory to someone makes some people angry and resist it all together.
I think we Just must not reject something blindly because it was made mandatory against our wishes or beliefs sadly that is what i always do but this time just lets try some unbiased thinking.
Masks besides n95 are for large droplets and has been used in hospital settings for years even older times people caring for the sick wore some sort of covering because they figured this out.
They are totaly worthles for airborne diseases but hey may in theory protect the ones in very close contact when sneezing or coughing happens due to catching large droplets from inside for droplet diseases.
So if you are kinda sick before facing people you could wear one for the close contact duration. Open air and when there is enough space between people i don’t think it is needed. Influenza and covid are not airborne but droplet infections so distance between people do matter when you are out and about. Suggesting otherwise is not very understandable, how does a droplet virus go about one droplet form the infected to the other so yes distancing works alas for airborne not so much.
BUT i don’t condone any of these for the healthy individuals because life like that all the time is unsustainable, when we are covered with droplet viruses everywhere all the time. if you are immunsupressed for any reason or very old i believe you should protect yourself more in the times of droplet infections..
i will not wear masks in open spaces or in large closed spaces yet i will when in a close contact with a known or possible immunsuppresant.. the real frigile ones have to protect themselves sadly but they already do so that is not new.
And if someone is so scared i am not going to aggaravate the situation because hypochondria is a real problem and sufferers won’t be healed or change their minds when fought or talked to for 15 minutes.
Looking at the BLM protesters in London they are all crammed together, yet still are replete in their masks. A bit of head scracher, but double points for virtue signalling.
Do you remember the G20 protests in London where a Ian Tomlinson was killed by a robo-cop. The protestors where kettled, an illegal way of containing protests. Tomlinson was not even part of the protest, He was just trying to get back home and was murdered by a violent thug in a uniform who was not even convicted.
Do you remember the world wide protests…I thing the catch phrase was “let me get home”…
oops “think”
Jay, You can edit a comment now!
The powers that be are at war with UK citizens. This is all a reaction to Trump and Brexit. Scary times.
you can tell i’m bored today!
here’s SAGE notes about masks:
https://twitter.com/LonsdaleKeith/status/1269010283344822273/photo/1
SAGE minutes 21st April.
See para 11 re mask wearing.
It is a political decision, not medical or scientific.
They are dehumanising gags, that is all.
Can I please add that Handycock is acting way, way beyond his competence level – he’d be better off stacking shelves at Aldi once he let out on remand
You are doing a disservice to the many conscientious and unselfish shelf-stackers.
Thanks. Useful link. It’s all out there. UK Spring. General Population says Lockdown is Over.
Compulsive wear of a face mask is nothing but obedience training!
The increasing authoritarianism of the, once, democratic countries of the west, on which strict measures are being taken to ensure total obedience of the population, is the preparation for the wet dream of the billionaires – Agenda 21 / 2030, deceivingly named “Sustainable Development”, which is nothing but a tyrannic technocracy, politically returning the world to medieval King / Peasant society, reviving the obscene eugenic interventions, using highly sophisticated AI / technology to constantly monitor and control each individual and manage controlled scarcity of all human needs, while providing the “elites” with the abundance of power and luxury they require.
The EU has already gone all-in, the European Commission announcing (not opening a discussion of what the governments want, let alone, the people) to the MEPs, the decision to invest 2 trillion euros in erasing the “old order” to bring in the technocratic tyranny: https://www.technocracy.news/eu-sponsors-green-new-deal-to-conquer-economic-shutdown/ (the site must be under attack from the tech giants, because it now takes minutes to open).
The European Union is an anti-democratic organisation. It has been designed to insulate policy-makers (as they like to style themselves) from democratic pressure and accountability.
Jose, I have never had a dog, I am much more a cat person. I do however quite like some of my friends’ Labradors, providing they have been well trained by their owners. Your first sentence is however very illustrative of how we are all perceived and being treated by those currently controlling us. I haven’t got a muzzle and refuse to wear one.
https://www.vin.com/apputil/image/handler.ashx?imgid=1773496&w=400
Tony
The full article is BBC Green Propaganda. Unfortunately humans aren’t included.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-52848184
It will rain with green new deals.
Seek truth from facts. Although MSM is always looking at countries not on the US naughtly list for guidance like Singapore, Germany, South Korea, and Sweden they should look at the result in the most populous country in the world and the origin of the virus. China, population 1.4 billion, mask wearing early and mandatory, total infections to date 83,030, number of deaths 4,634. USA population 331 million, mask wearing late and not mandatory for the most part, total infections to date 1,969,356, number of deaths 111,440. Data source is Worldometer. USA, government lied saying mask wearing was not effective but after 6 weeks or so said well maybe you should wear a cloth covering. Of course they knew it is effective in reducing (not 100%) transmission between people but were so unprepared they had to keep the limited stockpile for health care workers. The limited stockpile is a direct result of for profit nature of the health care system in the US. Why would accountants agree to having a large stockpile of PPE, just in case? They prefer Just In Time approach to minimize capital tied up in inventory. But these makeshift cloth ones the government was suggesting are of limited use. The coronavirus is about 100 microns in size, however it is mostly carried on water droplets that are larger than that.
I have a nice diagram showing the transmission rates for different scenarios labeled in Chinese and English, sorry I can’t upload it. Bottom line is with both the infected person and healthy person wearing masks the transmission rate can go down to 1.5%. Yes of course it depends on the type of mask, how you wear it etc. etc. but like most things in life it is probabilities and when it comes to getting a nasty infection (at my age) I prefer to minimize my chances.
‘ I have a nice diagram showing the transmission rates for different scenarios labeled in Chinese and English, sorry I can’t upload it.’
Upload the study and tell us the methodology (how they arrived at their results). Then scrutinize the methods before making any conclusions.
‘I have a nice diagram showing [fill in your favorite theory] for different scenarios labeled in Chinese and English, sorry I can’t upload it.’
That is not the way in how to discuss science.
Still with the JACKBOOT ON THE HUMAN FACE FOR EVER schtick. It is such a downer.
Last thing humanity is going to be is enslaved by a kleptocratic gang of mobster oligarch psychopaths with delusions of “self entitlement.”
Facts, even Chinese facts don’t matter anymore at Off-Guard ATL & BTL.
Anything to keep up the first chosen, paranoid, narrative.
What a fall!!
If it’s the study I’m thinking of, the Off-Guardian have already linked to it themselves and called out its flaws. Happy to review the evidence if you can present some though?
How convenient of the Lancet to issue a paper whose conclusions are exactly in line with clueless government policy and yet not in line with the years of pre- Covid studies.
Sentence 1 under the section Findings states : “Our search identified 172 observational studies across 16 countries and six continents, with no randomised controlled trials and 44 relevant comparative studies in health-care and non-health-care settings (n=25 697 patients)”.
No randomised studies so no way of assessing if A causes B or if A preceded B !
The study itself is no such thing but instead a collection of other studies. Ironically the paragraph about distancing states :
“We found evidence of moderate certainty that current policies of at least 1 m physical distancing are probably associated with a large reduction in infection, and that distances of 2 m might be more effective, as implemented in some countries.”
But no reference ! therefore just an assumption stated by the authors.
The Lancet is doing itself no favours at the moment by retracting the Hydroxychloroquine paper due to dodgy data so I find this latest highly convenient paper deeply suspicious.
Here are some references that the Lancet did not refer to…..I wonder why!
American Medical Association issued this :
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2762694
Note how it totally contradicts the latest Lancet paper.
How about this one
https://www.technocracy.news/blaylock-face-masks-pose-serious-risks-to-the-healthy/
Or this one
https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200315/Wearing-masks-may-increase-your-risk-of-coronavirus-infection-expert-says.aspx?fbclid=IwAR1v06EY3E8PndA0h2ZO9rkAa7kvlMXBXAWK5ii5R3yzE-Oub1XnZ77cGyE
Great on the corana scare as usual. Absolutely pitiful on the current protests. I’ve explained elsewhere why so will spare you here.
But based your recent tweets, by your logic that the “SJW psyop” is used to usher in martial law then the anti lockdown movement is a “psyop” to bring in censorship of internet and public speech. Therefore should we be trusting you?
I mean they anticipated “disinfo” just as much as civil unrest during the simulation. And Just because they may have planned for problem -> reaction -> solution, doesn’t mean we don’t have the capacity to break through. Otherwise why bother still publishing these articles?
Just as you understand that the PTB shouldn’t have a monopoly on speech, the protesters believe the PTB should not have a monopoly on violence. Again the monopoly on violence or threats of is used to uphold monopoly on speech. Trolling those challenging the monopoly of violence while decrying monopoly on speech is misguided at best and disingenuous at worst.
Ive posted Greg Doucets work on documenting whats happening in the US elsewhere and have provided an additional thread containing just the abuses below. If you still want to characterise the children, women, men, elderly protesters of all colours currently being jackbooted as “SJW psyops”, then please change your banner to “because SOME facts really do matter”. When all facts matter then we can be unified in our struggle.
https://mobile.twitter.com/greg_doucette/status/1266752694057947136
For additional historical context on police abuses and why the Minneapolis incident was just the latest in a long line please refer to link below. I post this mainly to discredit the argument that this occured out of the blue with no historic precenldent.
https://www.reddit.com/r/Bad_Cop_No_Donut/
Some of those incidents have set off protests before, but not during a plandemic, which defies staying at home or social distancing and why we are seeing the broadly heavy-handed response. A random pic encouraging SDing doesn’t invalidate the ignoring of SDing en masse that we’re seeing, clearly they’re modelling a behaviour to ignore SDing. Again people are correctly using the protests to challenge the need for SDing.
And just to tie my last point in with the article. The masks are being mandated to model the behaviour that we we should believe the virus is still a threat. Meaning a government fear mongering or a random tweet envouraging social distancing during protesting isn’t sufficient to get people to comlply.
It has always been known that wearing masks is purely a medical procedure for stopping the spread of infections [bacterial] in hospitals.
Now we have the rise of social obedience through behaviour modification techniques. This is exactly why Cummings will not resign because this methodology is central to his modus operandi. Shafting the plebs to save big business [Aka – big pharm]. The question is, which business? I suggest where ever there is most profit.
Green agenda: exploitation/profit
New normal exploitation/profit
Same as the old normal All about exploitation and profit.
Of course the plebs were sold the “take back control” narrative by Cummings and Johnson as the patsy. Unfortunately this is not what is panning out since Cummings has been exposed as a fraud. Now we have the doubling down.
Hence the mask. Welcome to the future of the media ball: the Fakers Masked Ball.
There will be a turbo charge now as the global economy is entering its final collapse. After the collapse who will emerge as the bearers of the most cogent ideas? The game is on and it is not going to be a pretty one.
The kind of mask I’ve been looking for:
Horribly overpriced. Perhaps a better protest is simply not to wear one.
How about these.
The “YOU WILL ALL DIE” mask with head covering and cape
https://yuki.la/his/7224594
The “BRING OUT YOUR DEAD” mask with head covering and cape
https://yuki.la/his/7224594
WHO-CIA Corp Transnational markets them.
PS. For anyone interested, the PLAGUE DISTANCE POLE (in increments of 6/12/20 feet) is not included but comes extra. There is also a line of fully equipped portable-self contained solar-powered inflatable plastic bubbles and BUBONIC PLAGUE HUTS available.
I see. Before I wear a mask I would like the answer to the following questions:
Where are the scientific studies proving this virus exists? (I don’t mean those that are based on using PCR tests to prove isolation. They are fraudulent).
Where are the scientific studies proving the virus is transmissible between humans AND causes the disease/symptoms the Government claim it does?
Neither have been answered. They never will be as we know this has nothing to do with public health and everything to do with this
https://www.weforum.org/great-reset/
That is the one yes. And yet 99.9% of people have never heard of something that is going to change the world or care.
I’ve been sending links from WEF to close family and friends for weeks and they just want the football back and pubs to open again.
The lethargy and fear of the masses is stunning.
a friend of a friend and many of his friends are doctors and nurses they are all gone
all gone
just gone
we have to protect are nhs for we will miss them when they are all gone.
stay home let the nhs b
like a cancer virus round up and 5g ready the nhs is big enough to cope alone
like hal 9000 self sustaining self funding.
200 billion pounds a year is simply not enough for the covid crisis at this stage i am not even sure a trillion yearly would do the trick. the wounds are so deep
goyim we are full
as for the masks they should be dosed in mustard gas that would shirley resolve the coming ub40 issues
In Melbourne, Australia, the police fined people in migrant areas (with lower Coronavirus cases) much more heavily than people in wealthy areas (with higher number of Coronavirus cases). I would say, most likely, police elsewhere harbour the same discriminatory attitude.
Regarding masks, hence, we can logically conclude, wearing masks must be mandatory and regulations better be enforced on those who the police don’t like. And appropriately, the privileged should be exempt from wearing a mask and given the right to spy on and report to the police those non-whites who don’t obey.
* Those fines were issued by the police for non-compliance with the coronavirus regulations.
The corporate fascists can (and will) use this as a basis to set up concentration-slave labor camps for the “untermenschen” and “useless eaters” as they work them to death.
Just wear a fucking mask when you’re in a public place. For two weeks. The incubation period of the virus. If everybody does that for two weeks, it will decimate the virus (which is a bullshit virus anyway – OffG is 100% right about that).
Just two weeks. If it doesn’t work, then me and 1.4 billion Chinese can say “Shit we got it all wrong.If only we hadn’t worn masks we could have had 1.4 million dead instead of 5000…”
But if it does work, then the virus will no longer be an issue, and nobody will have an excuse to impose all their bullshit “lockdowns” and “social distancing” and “folk spying on their neighbours” and “police bullying and abusing ordinary members of the public even more than they did before”, and “let’s destroy the economy and turn half the population into serfs” and so on…
Yeah yeah yeah I know. They’ll just think of something else. But at least it will take time…
The brigade77 message –
QUOTE
Just wear a fucking mask when you’re in a public place.
UNQUOTE
Jews in bad places in WW2 were given the *same* control propaganda message. Just do what the authorities tell you to. They’ll soon realise how unreasonable they are being to us.
The jewish analysis after WW2 was just how appalingly stupid going along with the early police state orders was- but we call this the ‘slippery slope’ and it works against most people most of the time.
I’m not the authorities. I’m just someone who lives in China and has seen the virus basically wiped out in a couple of months, without a set of demented and completely over the top restrictions. So if it helps, don’t think you’re wearing it because the authorities told you to. Just think you’re wearing it because some anonymous bellend on the internet told you to.
It’s just a mask. It’s not a yellow star or a tattooed number. Think of it a fashion statement. Maybe that will make it easier for you. And the great thing is that after only two weeks as oposed to six months, you can start saying how shit it is, like hot pants/Oxford bags/flares/skinny jeans/pork pie hats…
You can’t ‘wipe out’ a virus by isolating or mask wearing. You can only delay its inevitable progress.
Covid19 isn’t gone it’s just not being overhyped any more. It’s still busy being the low grade unremarkable pathogen it always was. The only difference is in the amount and type of coverage it gets.
Yes you can. If nobody has it any more then to all intents and purposes it’s been wiped out. Where I live, nobody has it any more.
You know that. I know that. But if nobody has it any more then the authorities would no longer have any pretext for their lunacy.
I understand the OffG stance on this. When your rulers are so self-evidently stupid and incompetent, then there is a natural tendeny to want to do the opposite of whatever they say. In China, it wasn’t the rulers who declared that everybody had to wear a mask. People started to do it of their own accord in advance. So it wasn’t an issue.
No one ever had the fake ‘virus.’
“The sick stunt” has gone on far too long. The corporate fascist oligarch mobster psychopaths need to go.
“I’m just someone who lives in China”
I expect you meant to write ChinaTOWN, in, say Manchester.
Otherwise, you talk rot.
One of the most authoritarian countries on Earth does not allow free ‘net communication – unless it suits them.
Just like lockdown was for a 2 weeks to allow the NHS to ‘manage’ the casualties?
Nearly 3 MONTHS later here we all are still waiting for this to end….
You rely on the logic of what for this bullshit theory of yours?
If masks worked against viruses, we would have been free of them centuries ago – they would have run out of victims.
But hey, you just found out from some politician on your TV, that masks work and will keep you from dying!
Good luck with that.
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, who is now doing cartwheels and backflips in his fervor to demonstrate his commitment to ending The Evil of Racism, snarled “Just put on the damn mask!” to some dissenter a few weeks ago.
When the attempt at earnest, sympathetic persuasion fails, the authoritarian, er, mask often slips or cracks and the Stern Parent is revealed as a bumptious bully.
How about this. Put on the hazmat suit, jump into a dark closet and drink bleach for two weeks. What is two weeks? “What does not kill one, will make one stronger.”
In China, they probably just decreed that there is no SARS-Cov-2 outside of Hubei, just as they decided that there was no more SARS-Cov-1 circulating. If masks were so effective, how would the virus spread to begin with, and what was the lockdown needed for?
I don’t want to wear a mask that’s my choice.
It was until Team Blair introduced on-the-spot fines, and eliminated parliamentary opposition to new police state laws. Your ‘choice’ is to opt out of society, move to one of a dwindling number of nations that *seem* to be outside their control, or constantly clash with the enforcers until they break you.
Look to the history of slavery, religious cults in early America, and the ‘experimental’ prisons in Australia during the period of judicial transportation. The forced used of masks to dehumanise people was a common punishment in all three. The most famous picture of fictional monster Hannibal Lector is him wearing a mask.
Look at the weak sauce in the comments here to witness the pathetic response, even amongst people who ‘think’ they sit on the other side. That and the brigage77 posts telling you to do as you are told.
I thought my end might come with an ‘accidental’ nuclear war- I never imagined such a systematic collapse of the Human Will in the face of the demons to happen in my lifetime.
Just think of it as a fanny pad that you have to wear for two weeks instead of one, and you might be less likely to be carried away into some ludicrous “Ah’m nails me” fantasy where you’re “sticking it to the man…”
Il’l say it again: You wear your stupid useless mask – your personal choice.
I wear what I want, and your mindless fashionista blather is frankly boring when you finally have to rely on “Just wear a fucking mask” to make your vacuous ‘point.’
Were you a prefect at school, an over-empowered little martinet at Walmart, perhaps?
You have no choice… You’re a modern slave!
A good article but too late to make any difference . Those that rule along with those that serve their interests have set this nonsense as policy and the punishment phase of the enforcement will now be made visible , while more wedging issues are dredged up and offered as diversions. Stopping or highly regulating travel by the masses seems to have been the object of this nonsense from the beginning.. Only the wealthy and exempt will be allowed that now to be privilege .
It was Team Blair that changed the face of british policing, and brought in on-the-spot fines. Dumb dumbs never understood just how terrible this change was. Before Blair, policing had to be backed up by the full expense of the courts. Now the uniformed thug is judge, jury and executioner.
“the uniformed thug is judge, jury and executioner.”
As was Judge Dredd, the character from the 1970’s comic, 2000AD.
Most prescient.
I’m also reminded of quondam droog Dim in A Clockwork Orange.
Normal people are now the new criminals, actively investigated and chased by the police, with the help of technology (it will get even worse when the full extent of 5G’s technical capabilities are in place).
Then, you will not only be muzzled, but will also be chipped with personal info (including mandatory vaccines) and, like a dog, will have a very sort leash (and, similarly, if you misbehave, you will be taken care of, accordingly).
If Salazar was alive we would have enjoyed this year Flu Season!
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(20)31142-9/fulltext
Since you bring it up, here is the answer of why that article is bullshit
https://off-guardian.org/2020/06/06/coronavirus-fact-check-6-does-wearing-a-mask-do-anything/#comment-186696
fact check education:
has anybody seen any comments/ outcomes/ views/ anecdotes about how the children who have returned to school this week have been treated – i can’t find anything? yet another blackout of info. maybe??? sinister is the word that comes to mind.
My grand-kids are back at school and loving every minute of it . Smaller classes do indeed help , as class numbers are 1/3 of what they normally are. Previous to the covid panic the schools where I live were over crowded and being surreptitiously defunded another and more serious problem in my view..
That’s a good argument for smaller class sizes (classes with a smaller number of pupils, that is) in general; not just under these rather bizarre circumstances. This will require a much bigger investment in state education than any previous government has been prepared to make, and bigger than the present government is likely to be prepared to make….because we can be sure that when things get back to something vaguely like normality, they will be seeking to claw back as much of the present spending by cuts, cuts, and more cuts…
https://youtu.be/JgneUbCeFd0?t=163
“…because we’re Tories, and that’s what we do…”
Reducing class sizes will only conduct to the much sought of restriction of access to classes – uneducated people are easier to control and, this Brave New World (ruled as 1984), requires much more morons than intellectuals. School and education are no longer a right and will become a privilege for a few. That’s why class size is not a problem. The same applies to entertainment, vacations, etc. All special privileges, in this new induced scarcity world.
The broadcast media have presented a few segments on this. The schools/children/teachers/parents have all been obviously carefully selected. Indeed, none of it looks remotely realistic. This morning on the BBC there was a piece featuring a primary school in Chapel Allerton (Leeds). The class (Year 6) had four children, extremely well behaved, who spoke about the situation as though they were repeating a script, which had been written by an adult. The only thing the children said that sounded remotely authentic was that they missed being able to play with their friends.
Hi Bob, I read this article this morning re a school in the UK. Pretty depressing!
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/stories-52906290
Sinster? There are whole swathes of societal change getting *zero* coverage in the media- why do you think that is? Answer- to prevent the sheeple from thinking too hard about what is being done to their old systems.
In truth the Earth is now in a holding pattern, while Stage 2, the elimination of *billions* of Humans, is prepared for go.
Do you know how many Germans died in WW2? How many Russians? How many native peoples the Great Empires wiped out. Yet you honsetly believe you are yours are ‘safe’ cos they wouldn’t do that to you.
Stage 2, the elimination of *billions* of Humans, is prepared for go
according to you, by what means will this be accomplished?
and what evidence exists to support that theory?
This virus was engineered to be mild. I think we all have been prepared now to not be shocked when Covid 19 mutates or it’s big brother is released whether that’s next or ten years from now.
That big brother virus will likely kill billions, in poor countries (brown/Asian) I bet that there’s already a vaccine waiting in the wings along with Covid big brother. It would not be difficult to ensure 500,000,000 people survive the culling event when it comes. It will come!
We are on the verge of conquering death ( which I suspect has already been secretly achieved, at the very least life prolonging technology is already here for the elites) and we are on the verge of limitless robotic tech also.
The elites are on the verge of not needing the herd any longer. They WILL kill us all off. To expect anything less than that is foolish.
No evidence until the fact! But, as James Corbett anticipated, they will not hesitate to launch a bio-weapon this fall, not only to “prove” the hoax was “real”, but also to start to take care of eugenics, which is an endeared theme for the billionaire technocrats that are presently in the process of taking over the world and its resources (which includes humans as livestock).
‘School World Order’ by John Klyczek is a good source for where education is planned to go.
You can hear him interviewed on both the Opperman Report and the Higherside Chats should you be so inclined.
Perhaps this is the answer 😀
A form of Mormon underwear?
I admire your high-mindedness. I couldn’t help but immediately wonder if she is wearing oh-so-sexy crotchless panties.
The ‘legal’ test applied by uniformed goons as to whether they give you the stick or not is this- does your ‘mask’ dehumanise you by covering your mouth and nose. *NOT* is your mask technically designed to any approved medical standard.
There is no ‘KITE’ mark for masks- jesus effing christ, I live in a nation of pure idiots. The UK used to be the land of technical authority approved this, or technical authority approved that, with some widely publicised symbol used to denote the proper thing.
But satanic Team Blair doesn’t even need to bother about this little detail. Indeed Team Blair even tells credulous cretins that home made masks are ‘fine’. Their lies can be this flimsy and transparent and still work.
Best laugh I’ve had in weeks!
Masks stop you talking to each other. Especially you lot with your message of hate! (Warning: sarcasm)
How else will they keep the fear going?
you’ve obviously not read my post on behaviour modification ;0)
It’s just another step in the spreading of the fear propaganda. Keep it going. Exhaust them with fraudulent science and manipulate the death statistics. Make the world as they know it difficult to negotiate. Keep the scare stories pouring out from their TV screens. Sensationalise the headlines in their “newspapers”. Attack, fine and imprison all those who do not conform. Get local councils to emblazon your city centres with warning signs and one way stickers. Get the police and neighbours to watch over them. No mask ? No entry. No travel. Exhaust them. Keep it going. Wear them down. Then and only then offer them an escape. It comes in a vaccine filled syringe .
Yeah, but the ‘fear’ is the end in itself, isn’t it? Oh wait, that makes absolutely NO SENSE. Fear is a means to an end. Off-guardian, like all *soft* semi-compromised outlets, never looks at the endgame.
The deep state forces imlementing the horror are already firmly entrenched in power. This is no stalinist or maoist power grab. This is the pacification of the entire Human Race in preparation for Stage 2. And what idiot thinks ‘vaccines’ are Stage 2?
In case I will be required to use “protection” in the way of breathing protection, I have purchased a clear dome umbrella. When my head is inside it, the lower edge is below my shoulders. It works the same as the shields that are being used for protection in places like banks and grocery stores.. It provides 360 degree protection without restricting my breathing in or out. If people who suffer from breathing difficulties are advised not to wear masks, it must mean that a mask will impair their breathing. Thus, of course, then wearing a mask impairs breathing whether or not the wearer has a breathing problem. Whether or not I have a breathing problem, it makes no sense for me to wear something that impedes my breathing. I don’t wish to risk raising the carbon dioxide level in my blood or risk lowering the oxygen content of my blood by restricting the efficiency of my breathing. I am not aware of any peer reviewed, published scientific study that using a clear dome umbrella offers no protection at all or that it is hazardous to the user’s health or to anyone who comes within two metres. If you want me not to use the umbrella, please cite the peer reviewed, published scientific study that clearly shows the umbrella is ineffective and/or hazardous.
Anything that makes you an *anonymous object* to people around you rather than a person will serve the Deep State just fine. Indeed SF drawings of dystopian futures frequently depicted ‘upper class’ fools in some form of plastic bubble rather than a mask.