Over 95% of “COVID Deaths” recorded in England and Wales had potentially serious comorbidities, according to statistics released by NHS England.
The latest figures make for pretty stark reading. Or, rather, they would make for stark reading…if they didn’t follow the exact same pattern already shown in other nations around the world.
You can read the full report here. We’re going to focus on the comorbidity stats. Here are the number of deaths where Covid19 was listed as the only cause, split by age:
- Ages 0-19: 3
- Ages 20-39: 32
- Ages 40-59: 255
- Ages 60-79: 551
- Ages 80+: 477
These are across all of England and Wales since the beginning of the “pandemic”.
Simply put: Of the 27045 deaths with Covid19 in English hospitals (up to June 3rd), only 1318 had no pre-existing conditions. That’s less than 5%.
This mirrors, almost exactly, the statistics reported in Italy back in March.
Christopher Bowyer has made some great graphs for the figures at Hector Drummond Magazine, none more impactful than this this:
Those big green bars are all the people who died “with” Covid19 AND some other serious disease. The little yellow bars are the people who died with Covid19 and nothing else.
In fact, the 25,727 other cases were listed as having over 42,000 comorbidities. That’s almost 2 each (the report itself points out that many patients had multiple conditions). This, again, aligns completely with the Italian figures which said over 80% of fatalities had at least 2 comorbidities.
What are these comorbidities? We don’t know. Not entirely specifically. The report lists ischemic heart disease, chronic kidney disease, asthma and dementia among others. But it also lists nearly 19,000 “other” conditions, presumably including liver failure, emphysema, AIDS, ALL forms of cancers and literally potentially thousands of other diseases.
Implicit in this is the possibility that these diseases were the actual cause of death, and that Covid19 played no direct role at all.
Further, the PCR test for coronavirus can return false positives in up to 80% of cases, so it’s entirely possible the majority of these deaths never even had the virus.
This isn’t breaking news. We have covered this numerous times. No matter how you switch them around the Covid numbers, as they currently stand, will never add up.
For Brits, here’s an accountability question: Where did the Lockdown policy come from? It wasn’t just the hapless Neil Ferguson. This was pushed at government level. But which level?
Alarmist headlines from the Corporatist Media declared “Coronavirus could kill half a million Britons and infect 80% of population”. Who sent out the information that led to those headlines that created demand for the government to ‘do something’? UK Column investigates the origin of that headline which led directly to the lockdown, the cancellation of appointments and the emptying of hospitals.
Turns out the National Security Communications Team issued the directive to the media. What is the NSCT? PRWeek reported in May 2018 “Government boosts capability to combat international threats…catching up with NATO allies which have impressive ‘war rooms’. The UK Government Communication Plan 2019/2020 also mentioned the NSCT would increase public resilience to disinformation.
So a unit set up to counter fake news was instead used to create the COVID narrative, building public demand for the lockdown.
A government document, Controlling The Narrative, in March 2018 established the FUSION DOCTRINE & the NSCT. This was followed in April by the Rapid Response and in July 2018 by the Rapid Response Mechanism proposed by Theresa May to ensure all European governments spoke with one voice.
The bureaucrat in command of all this is Mark Sedwill, as head of the Civil Service and of the Cabinet Office which answers not to Parliament but directly to the Privy Council, 800 people sworn to secrecy to do the monarch’s bidding, as Alex Thomson of Eastern Approaches explains:
Sedwill is also National Security Adviser in control of all the Intel agencies, the new BioSecurity Center, as well as the Rapid Response Unit/NSCT, 77th Brigade, and the new 13th Signals Regiment set up last week.
Responsibility for Lockdown and consequences thus flows like this: Mark Sedwill –> Rapid Response Unit –> National Security Communications Team –> Corporatist Media –> pressure on PM Boris Johnson
Mark Sedwill is a bureaucrat. He is not the boss. Someone else is the boss. UK Column looks at where the lockdown policy came from @36:00 minutes
Moneycircus
You might be interested to see this information I posted about Sir Mark Sedwill back in November. I also included a reference to (Dame) Karen Pierce, former UK UN Ambassador. She and Sedwill appeared to have crossed career paths. At the time she departed from the UN I thought she was likely to retire from Foreign Office duties. But, as we now know, she was given the role of UK Ambassador in Washington DC and is still there. As was identified at the time of my post last November, all these shady characters weave a very tangled but tightly knit web.
https://off-guardian.org/2019/11/11/breaking-james-le-mesurier-found-dead-in-turkey/#comment-101593
Thank you for the tip. It’s notable that Dominic Cummings was quoted as saying it needs 10 people or less to effect a major change in policy – and he was probably exaggerating.
Another vignette: NATO is driving these public info ‘rapid response’ units supposedly to counter external disinfo – yet it turns out these units also amplified the Covid messaging. So in Norway, the Director-General of the Norwegian Institute of Public Health is Camilla Stoltenberg. Who is her brother? NATO Sec Gen Jens Stoltenberg.
Tight-knit groups of people are exerting outsize influence by working outside the democratic structures of government.
Here’s a new fact-
Despite mass quarantine mobs and riots, there’s been no significant increase in Covid-19 infections
For those under 75 who don’t have complex, and serious comorbidities- it’s rare to die
So if someone has Cancer, organ failure and they get Covid the stats put them down as Covid not Cancer
What I really want folks to understand about this UK Tory Govn’t is:
THEY ARE NOT TORIES. They’re progressives
Hence Johnson oversaw a meeting with similar GliboCap Progressuves last week that met in October to PLAN for a pandemic. And we now know it was released in October
Last week as planned then, Boris, Tedros S-r-s, Gates etc decided to go with the Gates Vaccine
Note- SARS vaccine caused serious side effects and had to be halted
I for one with comorbidities will refuse this untested vaccine. I have comorbidities and have fought off an atypical pneumonia in December and March. I’ll take the risk again
Fact is, I get pneumonia from common cold. But with antibiotics (Doxycycline-an antimalarial antibiotic) I can fight it off
As for track and trace? REFUSE ITZ
The scarey part is, if the virus mainly culled, the vulnerable and was genetically modified /made, then what was the main objective of the labs that engineered it, or crazier still what we’re the bats thinking when they passed it on ??
That’s hysterical nonsense fed into discussions like these in order to lead them back to acceptance of the virus as unique and dangerous.
There is no evidence the virus is more deadly to vulnerable people than many other similar pathogens. The official data makes it clear SARSCOV-2 is not scary, not unique, and not especially dangerous.
Period.
No it’s not hysterical nonsense. I
have major comorbities, chronic serious conditions, and an inherited disorder than causes disabilities. (Still fought off Covid but took 10 weeks to fully recover)
So WHO DECIDED TO SEND ME A DNR FORM AF THE START OF THIS?
GPs told to have scripted ‘conversations’ with elderly and chronically ill patients and their families, to sign DNRs during this hyped Pandemic
You’ll hear their nudge theory lines from those that signed DNR
“I’ve had a good long life”
“I don’t want to take a ventilator away from someone younger’
“I’m already ill/disabled with a poorer quality of life’
Societal messages to ‘nudge’ aka brainwash the infirm to stop being a burden on other’s
The National Socialists began with the chronically ill, elderly, mentally ill and those with neurological conditions. They scored them and included number of contacts with family. Those scored high were eliminated. After all they couldn’t work so weren’t free
Move to today. NHS issued with scoring system as to whether patients should be offered Hospital care:
First scores are for level of physical disabilities. Next scores based on age.
I’m at the cut off of 8
According to my friend, a Covid ICU nurse, I would receive only palliative care if I became seriously ill from Covid
As you can read- my brain still functions. I believe I deserve life.
Do you agree?
Yip the PCR test for corona states on it that the test “cannot be used to diagnose a disease”.
And these monkeys use a meaningless PCR test to blame death on!
So its one thing to test positive, ie have a Corona virus in your virome (up your nose like many healthy people do) , its quite another to prove that there is even a disease ( let alone death caused by said fictional disease)caused by said virus.
They have not proved a “new /deadly disease” from a “SARS corona 2” virus only even exists!!!
98.4% of covid “deaths” had comorbidities in state of Massachusetts. All based on their own data: https://www.mass.gov/doc/covid-19-dashboard-may-10-2020/download. That’s without challenging the assumptions of the testing. All while more people than ever wearing masks were I live. Never underestimate narrative control.
/That is one impressive dashboard
It is. The key being they include data which offers critical context, unlike many other reporting jurisdictions which somehow can’t be bothered with inconvient details like co-morbidity and demographic data. Let alone a myriad of other anomalies.
Who authored this article?
There has never been any argument about who is mostly vulnerable to this virus and it is proved that Excess Deaths occurred.
It is also proved that quarantine and social distancing has contained the amplitude of the peak.
The recent INS analysis has also shown the dynamics of the virus.
Who wrote this article? I want to ask them a few questions.
ONS reports – my summary.
All Deaths were BELOW average into the new year. Near the end of Jan that trend took a initial change of trajectory. Followed by the inflection in February. By March the trend was back towards crossing the 5 year average and the exponential trend of Excess Deaths was in full flow by the time of the criminally delayed containment measures of this unidimensional hard BrexShit obsessed government and media and troll army.
The ONS analysis also shows that all the other expected causes of death have followed the trends expected (including from stopping elective surgery deaths and work and traffic related deaths due to shut down) accept for degenerative conditions afflicting the aged who would normally have received care in hospitals.
Hospital deaths reduced as these poor old people were decanted into the community – some obviously would have taken CV to these care homes because they were NOT tested before discharged from hospitals. Care Homes without PPE and sufficient personnel, and even many of these moved from home to home during the day Visiting different patients. These non -hospital deaths therefore increased.
The Occupational analysis adds further clarity – mostly disproportionate are low paid, low skilled, service people AND more definitively transport workers. Clearly indicating spread via transport of the low skilled workers.
Those are also disproportionately black and asian. So nothing to do with genetic disposition! Only socio-economic.
Now if you have the gonads and sincerity of actually being able to analyse such FACTS for yourself – do it. Prove me wrong or admit your narrative is wrong, whoever wrote this article.
https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/articles/analysisofdeathregistrationsnotinvolvingcoronaviruscovid19englandandwales28december2019to1may2020/technicalannex
https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/healthandsocialcare/causesofdeath/bulletins/coronaviruscovid19relateddeathsbyoccupationenglandandwales/deathsregistereduptoandincluding20april2020
This presentation is simply inaccurate. This year there were no above the five yearly average deaths for the corresponding period until after the lockdown measures were introduced. That fact is shown by the Office for National Statistics weekly figures.
The same source also shows that thousands of the above the five yearly average deaths were non-coronavirus related, even if we take the obviously inflated coronavirus related figure at face value. This leads to the obvious conclusion that the lockdown measures caused people to die. And there are various likely explanations for those deaths, not least of which is the denial of medical attention.
When are you going to accept that the lockdown measures are lethal?
You are deliberately ignoring that ALL deaths were below the 5 year average in January and trending further down – until at a point at the end of January and then a further acceleration upwards in February.
Why?
You are also ignoring that ‘Covid’ deaths are deliberately under reported by the government – because not all deaths were tested.
Why?
I am not ignoring any relevant facts. As I said, there were no above the five yearly average deaths for the corresponding period until after the lockdown measures were introduced. That statement referred to all cause mortality as reported by the Office for National Statistics weekly figures.
As to your assertion that coronavirus deaths are under-reported: that is just blatantly false. And I know that why it is false has been repeatedly explained to you by articles on this site, by me and by others in the comments.
Accusing me of ignoring relevant facts looks like nothing so much as projection.
What test was used to confirm cv19, In these stats?
Exaxtly. The layers of presupposed info all covid reports are based on exposes a whole new level of scrutiny, which, at worst, makes everything on top meaningless. Even the FDA’s (in the states) own guidance on antibody testing indicates it’s basically useless. Whereas the PCR test being based on a percent (about 80%) of similar genetic material to cov1. For context chimps are closer genetically to humans than cov2 is to cov1. And it gets worse from here.
if we look at the whos measles attrocity in samoa the deaths also followed their terror campaign. the supposedly highly contagiouse virus only became so when the schools closed.
blacks need more sun to get adequate vitamin d. the socio economics also would suggest lockdown would be more of a problem. vaccines are inherently racist to those who need the sun more.
rachel,
I don’t recall dancing with you before so I won’t stomp on your toes. This time.
Are you suggesting that there are no African American or Black submariners ? Or they wouldn’t make astronauts? Or there are none in artic regions with months of darkness? However do Inuits manage?
Do you have any reliable data that shows such groups experiencing disproportionately during regular winter months?
Are you suggesting that humans can get all their necessary vitamins from food?
What exactly is informing your … opinion?
do you think northern italy is the poor part?
The main thrust of the article is, as its first sentence says, “Over 95% of ‘COVID Deaths’ recorded in England and Wales had potentially serious comorbidities, according to statistics released by NHS England,” and this claim is backed up with a link to the relevant government document. I am puzzled as to what you think the “false narrative” to be.
The false narrative is that government declared Covid deaths is an arbitrary measure because not ALL deaths are tested for CV.
It is as plain a lie as a suggesting your nose is the whole of your face.
The Excess Deaths are the whole and they are almost wholly related to the spread of the CV and the analysis of the causes of deaths from all causes clearly shows that the excess are CV related.
A figure the government and MSM and trolls here have tried to minimise.
They have at least stopped pretending it was just a extended flu season with a second spike – since the ONS proof of upto 120% excess for one week were published. Further analysis being conducted to the granular level for every death will reveal more exact timings – including showing that we were already experiencing the start of the epidemic in January.
The government in its dash for hard BrexShit is guilty of causing a large part of at the at least 60,000 Excess deaths and comments here are happy to excuse that! That is complicity.
Sorry, I re-read the article and can find nothing that claims “government declared Covid deaths is an arbitrary measure because not ALL deaths are tested for CV.” Perhaps my command of the English language is deficient.
It is in the ONS analysis. And has been for months.
Could you provide a specific source, context and citation please.
Let’s get this pinned down and cleared up.
So you say all excess deaths were covid or byproduct of it and covid is under reported, i say all non covid excess deaths are really byproducts but not covid but the lockdown,
nationwide lockdown of healthy young people was stupid and slowed the herd immunity but what was made terribly wrong is not locking down the care homes.
They should have been protected but it didnt happen and abnormal numbers of frail care home residents passed away. Nhs servises were so slowed people couldnt receive care they needed.
Tell me the reason of locking the whole effing country and stopping all nsh almost till the mid april instead locking down the care home residents, kidney, liver, heart failure, oncology patients etc…those needed protection but with whole lockdown and stopping almost everythinh nhs related had catastrophic effects on these patients. So lockdown did have an effect but the opposite it is catastrophic it never should have included healthy individuals below 65. It should have been only for those who were in immense danger, nhs should have never stopped.
No this lock down didnt work it made everything worse.
yes covid killed a lot but lockdown and covid together killed more than covid itself..
and even the italy which introduced the harshest lockdowns in eu confessed that they were very liberal in counting the covid deaths so no it is not under reported in my opinion
Whatever the proximate causes for the excess deaths the ultimate cause is the CV pandemic – I agree that much with you.
why not test everyone to see if deaths were caused by low vitamin d. it would atleast vaguely make sence. testing 4 some newly discovered cellular debris is far out. how would it be of any benefit ?
The point is they are very much overstating the deaths FROM the virus, and we know from other reports that 40,000 people died from pollution in the UK and 17,000 died in homes that were too cold. Here is a reality check though 100% of people die
No Marilyn the point, I have been making for almost 2 months now, they are UNDERSTATING , the deaths FROM CV.
Why are you deliberately reversing that?
————
The ONS is an independent data gathering organisation for the U.K. it does not have a government appointed political controller- like the Health department – so its statistics are wholly reliable and audit trailed, even if they are not as timely as I would like, due to their limited resources.
You do keep saying it, but you never offer any evidence.
Why would they change the diagnostic standards in order to make it many times easier to diagnose covid19, encourage healthcare workers to prioritise a covid19 diagnosis, even absent testing, if the aim was to ‘UNDERSTATE’ the deaths?
Why do all the controlled media and health NGOs promote these inflated mortality numbers without question if the aim was to ‘UNDERSTATE’ the deaths?
Why aren’t they instead publishing articles like ours that point up the exaggerations and inaccuracies?
Surely if the aim was to ‘UNDERSTATE’ the deaths they would introduce legislation to curb the reporting and tighten the definition of covid19 so that almost no deaths would qualify?
Why do the exact opposite?
Can you explain?
In the UK, they changed the rules about 2 weeks into lockdown from recording the main comorbidity as the cause of death, to recording a death from covid-19 if the patient had tested positive, regardless of whether they had lung cancer for example.
You can just read it, it’s in the Coronavirus Act 2020
If we were reporting deaths in the old way, then far fewer deaths would have been reported as a Covid death. That is just a fact, and is in public knowledge in the most accessible sense.
The reason they wanted to inflate the death toll, in the UK at least, was because they wanted to enforce a lockdown by consent and, with the media already on board, already driving their narrative, the government thought that to nullify sceptics an exaggerated danger had to be created.
I think they fully expected to need additional hospitals, ventilators etc, because they’d seen news reports from Italy (a country with a terribly unfunded health and social care system)
When it was obvious that extra capacity and equipment wasn’t needed, they wanted to start rowing back, but now can’t, because of a media hell bent on using covid 19 as a political weapon against populism, and hell bent on punishing the government for it’s mistakes. To do that people still need to be afraid of the virus.
In the meantime, Macmillan, the cancer charity, estimates 2 million people in the UK have missed either cancer treatment and screening, and it’s estimated that 10% of the adult population in the UK will be unemployed next year
How much more misery and additional deaths do you want to inflict by your scaremongering?
More absurdities from WSWS. Not only they purposefully conflate dubious SC2 test positives with COVID clinical cases that are scarce, obviously trying to spread more hysteria but now they promote mass surveillance regime by promoting lawsuits demanding more corporate, control over workers more contact tracing at work, more face masks and more social distancing while none of those were found and inefficacious in previous coronavirus pandemics by WHO supposedly worshiped by WSWS editors.
Well said Kalen
WSWS has gone full schizophrenic only two weeks ago anyone who even thought about stepping outside should have been jailed or at the very least shot for going outside and now like the goodbye little controlled media glove puppet it always was its demanding young people get out and riot,i mean peacefully protest police brutality IN ANOTHER COUNTRY!!!!
Lancet Editor Spills the Beans and Britain’s PM Surrenders to the Gates Vaccine Cartel
https://tinyurl.com/y7bfvugz
Jon Rappoport of https://blog.nomorefakenews.com holds his latest conversation with Catherine Austin Fitts
Vaccines prevent symptoms, they don’t prevent the disease.
Catherine Austin Fitts cites Forrest Maready who has looked at the links between pesticide and vaccine industries. He gives examples where sickness caused by a pesticide was designated as ‘disease’ and then ‘cured’ by a vaccine.
https://twitter.com/forrestmaready/status/1255265480396472321
I had pneumonia in December. Another one in March slightly different as was proceeded with loss of taste. Both times treated with Doxycycline similar to CHQ -Antimalarial antibiotic
Neither down as Covid. And I have preexisting conditions
What if covid is shown to be as deadly as that Common Coronavirus, the cold?
Than we’ve just seen the biggest mass hysteria in the history of the world
Akin to asteroids and meteor showers foretelling the end of the world in Medieval times
But at least they didn’t hide inside for 3 months but carried on with their economies
But in our so called advanced tech savvy world- governments fell for it
Now they must find a way out ‘without losing the public’s confidence’ said s SAGE expert. Because that’s certainly more important than individuals having a love life or cuddling grandchildren.
joh rose has a pneumonia secrets. basically look after your kidneys. fruits heal.
“I can’t breathe” and the George Floyd murder playbook, all played in perfectly with the covid 19 total nonsense, and all played in perfectly with dear little Greta and the totally phony Extinction Rebellion nonsense.
Why the feck can’t people see what’s going on here?!
I’ve almost given up ranting about this, so I’ll go to bed, but I’ll leave you with this…
There is a very convenient connection here between a “novel” respiratory disease that slowly suffocates you & a slogan about brutal police tactics suffocating PEOPLE.
Its certainly one for conspiracy theorists.
Objective it might be an idea to stay clear of people like me.
Because people like me know for a fact that this is all total and complete bullshit.
If egits want to put on masks and practice ‘social distancing’ etc, that’s fine.
Just fuck off and do it somewhere else, you little twats.
Because you are not going to do it in my world.
I hope you get the message.
Nope haven’t a clue what you’re talking about, I can only think you read my comment wrongly & didn’t understand my point, perhaps it was to subtle for someone like you? Whatever “you” are like.
Perhaps you’d like to reflect a little more on my words?
“I can’t breath” an irony really for BLM & antifa protesters, who buy into everything liberal leftists sell them including the panic-demic yet still believe alleged “racism” is more important than a propagandized racist virus that allegedly kills more blacks than any other race, its funny to see them spit & bleed on each other whilst wearing face masks.
To be clear neo-liberal globalists behind this culture war don’t care about any of us least of all ethnic minorities. Conveient in the US that they are attempting to scrub history as it was the democrats that were against abolishing slavery. I’m all for reforming a brutal militarized police FORCEs but I worry what they (liberals) intend to put in its place.
The only flag i wave is for truth & freedom!
Very few people die FROM covid, but everyone with a cops knee on their neck that way Chauvin did it will stop breathing
MORE TRICKS UP THEIR SLEEVE
The obesely overweight, folks with heart disease, diabetics, cancer patients, or the extremely elderly are always more impacted by upper-respiratory infections or the flu. These vulnerable groups should take more precautions during any virulent flu season. However, the elderly usually don’t self-isolate during a typical flu season. Many enjoy social activities and don’t want to be isolated. In 2018, when 80,000 died of a very aggressive flu strain in the US, bridge clubs were jam-packed with the elderly sneezing and coughing on each other. These older adults were more interested in socializing than worrying about the flu. And now in 2020, the young and healthy were forced to quarantine over a virus which does not affect 80% of those who contract it.
And just yesterday it was revealed by the WHO that it’s rare for those who test positive, but are asymptomatic to transfer the coronavirus. Well, that would explain why Florida beaches packed during March spring-break did not cause thousands of deaths. It would also explain why the recent Memorial Day pool parties in the Ozarks packed with hundreds did not yield one new case of COVID-19. It also appears that after 10 days of mass protests millions are not succumbing to the coronavirus.
The mainstream media news is underplaying the WHO findings about the asymptomatic rarely transferring COVID-19. Today, on “Morning Joe” Dr. Ezekiel J. Emanuel the brother of crooked Rahm Emanuel appeared for the purpose of dismissing the recent WHO info about COVID-19. He followed up with a facetious comment saying not many people will hear about it since most are out protesting. Emmanuel, is an oncologist and bioethicist not a virologist or epidemiologist. However, the most important credential the Emmanuel brothers possess is being deep state stooges. In fact, that’s the only criteria required for expressing an opinion about COVID-19 on MSNBC and CNN. This also holds true for the NYT and WAPO. By the way, Ezekiel Emanuel and Paul A. Offit, authored an Op-ed, in the Monday’s New York Times , entitled “Could Trump Turn a Vaccine Into a Campaign Stunt?”
I’m not a fan of the buffoon, but this Op-ed was just another NYT Trump derangement syndrome article scaring the electorate by saying the Orangeman will push a vaccine as a reelection ploy. This is a silly premise since Democratic Party politicians are equally paid-off by the pharmaceutical companies, so they’d hardly be a genuine opposition against untested vaccines and mucho profits for big pharma. I personally, would never take a COVID-19 vaccine, but then again I don’t take flu shots. I’m not an anti-vaxxer, but there’s some vaccines which are pointless…… The flu strain changes so frequently millions often take flu vaccines for the incorrect strain.
The bottomline is obvious, the deep state has a few more election day tricks up their sleeve. And one of them is a second round of COVID-19, which is probably why creepy Ezekiel Emanuel does want the public to be aware of info which doesn’t fit into the official COVID-19 narrative–namely COVID-19 isn’t as contagious as reported, and the panic causing lockdowns were probably not justified.
Well, that would explain why Florida beaches packed during March spring-break did not cause thousands of deaths. It would also explain why the recent Memorial Day pool parties in the Ozarks packed with hundreds did not yield one new case of COVID-19. It also appears that after 10 days of mass protests millions are not succumbing to the coronavirus.
___________________________________________
To counter such factual contradictions of the COVID Big Lie, local mass-media and Internet trash-tabloid venues like the aptly-named Yahoo site are rife with stories of groups of people who wantonly committed social intercourse without observing the draconian restrictions, and later became ill with the virus.
With the requisite breathless, sensational tone to promote a satisfying rush of righteous indignation in enthralled readers or viewers, these reports usually include local negative reaction, e.g. that local authorities, parents, neighbors, etc. are “furious” or “outraged” at these heretics’ irresponsible misconduct. These anecdotes, in turn, invariably set up the “moral” that such alleged illicit virus transmission justifies aggressive, totalitarian tracing & tracking programs. (They don’t call them “aggressive” or “totalitarian”, of course.)
Yes, all good points…
Check out this video it explains why COVID-19 death statistics are so high. Elmhurst Hospital is like a slaughterhouse.
https://youtu.be/UIDsKdeFOmQ
Charlotte, thanks for the link. Extremely disturbing testimony supporting many suspicions.
City hospitals should be investigated.
It sounded like Dachau.
is anyone still watching? rule one is dont let him in. loads of views on new rules video. also seems to have sunbathing n a house phone. eat it breath it. practice makes perfect.
That is a very good observation. The one I have noticed is regarding schools where in news reports parents and students are said “to be glad schools are closed as it is best to be safe”. Perhaps that is true but somehow to me it has a false ring to it.
Yeah and locking down old people in old folks homes with untrained staff is just cruel, we didn’t get old by accident.
So if my math is right this puts dying OF covid on par with death by hornet, wasp, and bee stings 1 in ~50,000.
And for those under age 60 chances of dying OF covid is 1 in ~230,000, where death by lightning is 1 in ~180,000 for context.
https://injuryfacts.nsc.org/all-injuries/preventable-death-overview/odds-of-dying/
98.3% of deaths in Massachusetts had underlying conditions.
https://www.mass.gov/doc/covid-19-dashboard-june-9-2020/download
In the beginning of March I was unwell for a week with gastro problems, so had to self isolate. Following that I still felt washed out and needed a sick note. My GP over the phone reckoned that because I had ‘something like this at this time’ it was caused by Sars-Cov-2. Unfortunately, he said, I couldn’t be offered a test. When my sick note arrived it said Covid-19. o it was official, I had Covid-19. Even if I possibly didn’t. It was on the books, adding to the numbers.
I may well have had the virus but it was the readiness of the medical professional to officially diagnose Covid-19 without any proof when really with a new virus like this you would want any proof you can get to be able to tie particular symptoms to it. But this is just my own non-scientific opinion.
Soon after that my cat developed a cough, among other ailments, and I took him to the vet (which entailed a lot of complicated social distancing where they picked my cat up from the car and later brought him back out again). The consultation happened over the phone. The vet asked if I wanted my cat’s blood tested for Covid-19. When I expressed surprise at the availability of the test my vet explained that they were able to test pets for it until they’d be told that the tests would be needed for people. And here I was thinking that there weren’t any tests available! .. (My cat tested negative, he was given an antibiotic and the cough cleared up).
Now volunteers are already signing up for a Sars-Cov-2 vaccine trial, when it normally takes much longer to develop vaccines.
GPs are paid for every vaccine they have someone (themselves or a nurse) administer to patients on their books.
And so the story unfolds .. none of us know all the answers about the novel Corona virus affair (yet) and maybe we’ll never know it all. Except our politicians. They have an answer for everything, no matter how far fetched it may be.
“Vaccines” are something of a basic intelligence test. If you voluntarily have such injected into your body, then it’s sad to say that you have failed that test. With 20% of recipients of the new Moderna “coronavirus vaccine” suffering “serious injury” the odds are not looking that good for whatever new poisonous cocktails are being brewed up this year:
https://globalcooperative.wordpress.com/2020/06/02/vaccines-are-dangerous-poisons-that-destroy-the-immune-system/
Free723, I was merely pointing out another inconsistency. whatever
The test wouldn’t have helped prove your contagious status anyway.
To date the only test used is unacceptably inaccurate. Frankly the whole corona pandemic narrative is nonsense without an accurate method to accrue data. Nearly all “THE Science” is bogus reliant on a faulty method of testing.
It makes you wonder on the veracity of Spanish flu claims by “THE Scientists” asserting 50 million deaths. Less we forget this whole lockdown is based on spanish flu fear mongering despite “THE Scientists” telling us its not flu. Thou I wager a good many people dying “with” cv19 Died of flu, most had probably been vaccinated!
50 million deaths caused by a destructive cult spreading panic. it is easy to tell what happened after their rerun attempt. in sardinia there was caves where people with flu were sent. guess they died of cold n rain, hunger, abandonment, terror etc.
But OffG, you are ignoring the 3.1 million Europeans saved by lockdowns and social distancing as reported by Ferguson, Gates et al in this “accelerated article preview” in Nature – it’s Imperial College modelling so it must be accurate 😉
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-020-2405-7_reference.pdf
Oops down thumbed you by accident, i do apologize.
Funny how this total garbage ‘mystical’ fortune telling misinformation unscientific model has made it into all mainstream media outlets. How does one report disinformation to 77 brigade?
just turned on the telly to check tomorrow’s weather and all i find is live George Floyd funeral on both sky and bbc – WTF???????????????
watch this instead
https://heavy.com/news/2020/06/candace-owens-george-floyd/
https://moneycircus.blogspot.com/2020/06/george-floyd-counterfeit-cash-and-land.html
My house mate said the counterfeit money part of this is Zionist symbolism for the financial crash and the robbing of the poor of the rich by the fed. It’s a great metaphor when you analyse it more and see the motifs being placed subconsciously on this 2020 paper trail. It’s like a Hitchcock psychological hidden meaning played out in real life.
Candace ‘owens’ Floyd Big time.
the support the present regime has had from both sky tv and the bbc has had a major effect in co-opting the great british public into its covid psyop:
http://www.frombehindenemylines.org.uk/2020/06/things-get-complicated-with-the-post-coronahoax-psyop-protests-psyop-and-how-the-bbc-must-not-survive-covid-19/
not only do we need to remove the regime but the whole of the uncivil service including sedwill but the media and all the businesses that are supporting this tyranny – a small job , maybe take 30 minutes then we can go back to our usual gardening and drinking a nice cuppa tea ………… and maybe travelling this planet of OURS without the help of kay burleyhuman :0)
global radio owns most of the uk radio stations
it is a zionist front at the moment 80% of advertising revenue stream is the westminster dolphin square regime
one big satanic circle jerk
Third R–, Third Way–, Third World, Third Wave. Fourth World, Fourth Industrial Revolution, Fourth R–.
Have I put too fine a point on it? I don’t like to be unsubtle but you will find that not only are the same people involved who promoted the ‘Third’ variant… they don’t even try too hard to disguise the naming convention. And need I point out that words like Agenda are cover words, euphemisms, as in Agenda 21, 2030 those are just place holders, soft targets, contracts but undated? You are being asked to interrogate those naming conventions. You are asked and if you do not reply, your consent will be assumed. Legally.
And when someone named E de R, talks about the “World Wilderness Concept” and goes on to say to a select, invite-only audience of some of the most savvy, connected and informed people in the world that “it is of paramount important to find ways and means of finding and promoting this rationale, there are ways and means of putting this concept into effect”… that he is not talking about the wilderness.
Please watch the George Hunt video. It was made in 1992. I know there are people of all ages who proudly declare they don’t read last year’s academics or watch B&W movies as “that’s old”… I do not agree that good analysis or good cinema goes out of date. /sarc smiley
This causes me personally great distress & conflict!
On the one hand it is evident with overwhelming evidence we as a species are consuming natural resources at such an alarming rate, the planet can not replenish itself. That will only have one outcome, its not going to end well for any species, those at the top have the furthest to fall.
On the other the globalist agenda weaponizing environmental & ecological concerns is & will do nothing to mitigate against the damage we collectively as a species are doing. Where & when they use pseudo-science to manage & control nature whilst subverting natural process mostly for their “elites” profits.
We are entering the begining of the end of a culture war, were one side use terror to instill fear & the other sticks its head in a optimistic sand pit with overly confident attitude to ecological sustainability.
No one is addressing the real problems with OBJECTIVE solutions. We do have to change our relationship with the natural world. But I offer no solutions that’s for better men than me.
I would argue it is the Corporations that are driving us to consume so much !!! I don’t need all that packaging on various things that was used for the past 40-50 yrs. that then landed in landfills once something was opened. Corporations made it so. I would gladly return bottles and containers once I drank my milk or beer. BUT NO, corporations did not want it that way. There is a endless list of such observations
That’s a cop out!
Always some one elses fault? Don’t get me wrong capitalism drives growth in consumption, but we all consume it & we are collectively responsible for habitat destruction.
Wow !!!!
Amazing how far back this goes !!! Billionares at a Environmental meeting 🙁
Also you might find these reports interesting as well?
Link
“People with asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 are not the driving force behind the spread of the coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization.
Maria Van Kerkhove, head of the WHO’s emerging diseases and zoonosis unit, said during a press conference on Monday that it is “very rare” for asymptomatic people to widely spread coronavirus. “
and Link
“The global supply of a potential coronavirus vaccine being developed at Oxford University has been doubled to 2 billion after a deal including $US750 million from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.”
A completely unproven vaccine as you will read. No matter 2 billion doses will do for starters
Her “superiors” in the WHO forced Van Kerkhove to recant today. Now she says asymptomatic transmission is “a big, open question.” In Canada, the website of our loyal state broadcaster (CBC) is reporting the story after predictably neglecting to report her original comments yesterday. Of course no comments are allowed on the article.
Hey Kevin:
Of course the CBC would report the recant, but, not the original statement
I’m in Canada and call the CBC- Canadian Bullsh*t Corporation
(gotta stay on the fear message- how else to get the jump on selling a second wave?)
Earlier today I came across this report at another site. I think it’s worth sharing a post by an appropriately enraged and disgusted commenter, and my reply– it’s relevant to both your comment and Kevin’s reply:
“Watching the truth about this virus come out now is like watching a drunk driver timidly admit he was drunk after he totaled his car, seriously damaged several other cars, and injured or killed a few pedestrians. Too late.” — Saint Jimmy (Russian American)
______________________________________
My reply: It’s reprehensible and insidious, and all the worse because even the belated truth of these revelations doesn’t have the force or reach to set us free of the Megadeath Virus of Doom narrative and its draconian New Abnormal consequences.
Just as an aside, to extend your drunk driver metaphor, it’s entirely possible that the culprit will recant or “clarify” that admission against interest if it’s used against them– possibly claiming that they were drunk when they made the admission of guilt. 😉
And notice that these would-be damning admissions are nicely folded back into the plandemic narrative. They don’t appear to function as a deterrent to the emerging totalitarian tracking and tracing regime, on the grounds that even apparent “good news” is used as a rationale for requiring more “research and data”, i.e. surveillance.
Also, my cynical guess is that every revelation that the lockdown, etc. regime was at best a panic-driven overreaction based on spurious “science” will be resisted by the chain of control-freak pissant politicians, public-health officials, and administrators. It’s obvious that they are either so gratified, and/or terrified, by driving the Plandemic New Abnormal Express that their iron boot is keeping the pedal to the metal.
To switch metaphors, if their “spell” is broken, and it becomes obvious to the beleaguered and bemused public that these tyrants recklessly caused a lot of unnecessary social grief and “collateral damage”, they won’t be heroes any more. They’ve put all their career eggs in the plandemic basket, so they can’t risk the bottom falling out.
So, they will downplay the cumulative evidence that their COVID tyranny is misguided and destructive. It’s easy to imagine the state Gauleiters and their Ministers of Health hypocritically applauding reports that seem to diminish the severity of the Virus of Doom, while simultaneously remaing in Stern Parent mode: insisting that the public must avoid irrational exhuberance, and, as noted, using the “obviously more research and data is needed” disclaimer to continue to enforce the draconian response because “better safe than sorry”.
Hey All!
Are any of you listeners of Legalise Freedom?
There have been some great interviews here, absolutely worth listening to, covering the Covidinsanity- Including his latest with
Frank Furedi Also the one with Paul Levy is excellent as well
So, the WHO announced that the spread of COVID-19 by those who are asymptomatic is very rare. I suspect that they either understood this all along or are simply declaring it because it suits their purposes of the moment. Those who are not ill in any stage do not spread disease. It’s an understanding for which no notion of questioning would have arisen prior to the discovery of microbes and which overrides the materialistic germ theory.
They shall let us frolic in the summertime, lest we grow too much in discontent (and so everything won’t come completely crashing down, which would suit nobody’s agenda. It will not interfere with their further plans.)
Then, come autumn, amidst the withering of the leaves, the people will be served with warnings of ominous peril, and they will be herded, and inoculated.
It can’t be money anymore, in this case, that the Masters are after. The situation has spiraled out beyond that. They might or might not, as it turns out, obtain much profit. At this point it’s the fulfillment of the plan, because their status and credibility totally ride on it. Resisting the unnecessary, dangerous, and possibly futile vaccine is the most important battle you will fight in your lifetime because widespread successful resistance will make the Elite fail. Having one’s personal sovereignty violated by a mandatory invasive medical procedure is an abrogation of liberty that I would not have thought possible in modern liberal democracies.
Is this scenario alarmist and hyperbolic? I wish it were so, but there’s nowhere near enough information to create that kind of assurance.
“So, the WHO announced that the spread of COVID-19 by those who are asymptomatic is very rare. I suspect that they either understood this all along or are simply declaring it because it suits their purposes of the moment.”
Or possibly it was an unsubstantiated claim all along? That they may or may not have known about? Was it the WHO that made this claim originally or was it the fear mongering media?
I don’t know- It seemed to me the idea came from the media to up the fear, but, I could be mistaken
That’s a good point to bring up.
Media is owned and follows the orders of the owners. The owners are part of the Elite. So all are on the same page.
I think this plan is coming at us from many sides. It just goes back so far.. this has been discussed since 1910 in one variant or another. It is all consistent. The only question is what triggered it at this point – did the WWF, Unesco, UNCED, Agenda 21 crowd get impatient, was Prince Charles getting urgent, is this a parting gift to his father, was the tension between the dollar, gold and crypto unsustainable, did the looting of government and bank bailouts finally push the economy over the edge (✓)?
Whatever the trigger, what’s happened is consistent with too many published plans, like Rockefeller Foundation’s 2010 LockStep document and, in the past week, WEF has come out with The Great Reset: How the world can ‘reset’ itself after COVID-19 – The Fourth Industrial Revolution: what it means, how to respond.
This claims action unspecified is required immediately because “the inconsistencies, inadequacies and contradictions of multiple systems – from health and financial to energy and education – are more exposed than ever.” The very lack of specifics is a giveaway. What precisely is exposed? What is the nature of this emergency Mr Karl Swamp has called from his grotto in Davos? https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2016/01/the-fourth-industrial-revolution-what-it-means-and-how-to-respond/
No need to listen to any more dummkopfs with opportunist or random incompetence explanations.
Things to Come 1936 – HG WELLS
i think they must be on the backfoot n trying to salvage what they can of the belief in the virus. time to press the advantage home i suppose.
“Those who are not ill in any stage do not spread disease. It’s an understanding for which no notion of questioning would have arisen prior to the discovery of microbes and which overrides the materialistic germ theory”
No this is actually very wrong.
in the world of viruses asymptomathic spreaders do very much exist. People who have hiv, hep b, hpv etc might never ever get ill and live and die from other causes but very much spread the viruses if they don’t know they have it. My best friend is hep b carrier for the last 20 years found out from a routine blood test and never oncegot ill, her liver tests are veey normal but she has a virus load and if blood containation happens the person will very much get hep b from her
Who wrote this report? I’m trying to confirm it’s source and [email protected] is giving me the run around sending me to nhs scotland. Oh and the Microsoft Excel download has now changed it’s source address to nhs england. Can anyone clarify this situation?
Walter
Hopefully this helps. It opens at the home page where you can access the table featuring the figures in this OffG article.
https://www.england.nhs.uk/statistics/statistical-work-areas/covid-19-daily-deaths/
Scroll down the front page and click on the link to: Covid19 all announced deaths…weekly tables. Then click on Table 3 for the relevant page.
I know that because I can read…. What I want to know is where the article came from? Who wrote it? And where’s the link to an NHS site? 95 per cent is an extrordinary claim. Prove it now. Please.
1) don’t be aggressively unpleasant to other commenters taking time to help you
2) the numbers are RIGHT THERE in the table, which is taken from the linked NHS website. 27,045 deaths. 1,318 with no comorbidities.
1,318 is 4.85% of 27,045.
Use a calculator if it helps.
So what are you saying? “If you have an existing condition, too bad, just catch it and die?”
Or
“If you have an existing condition, just stay locked up while all the rest of get on with our lives”?
“And meanwhile we will continue to stoke the old capitalist system so we can guzzle, drink and shag ourselves into oblivion. PS Good luck with the undertaker if you have an existing condition, or maybe are over 70. I hear the Co-op are good.”
Is that really your line, or have you just not explained it properly?
You say: “Implicit in this is the possibility that these diseases were the actual cause of death, and that Covid19 played no direct role at all.” So explain why deaths are being reported as being (latest I heard) 50,000 over normal. Is someone making these figures ‘over normal’ up, or are you just in a world of your own?
Actually those that quote the supposed “ONS defined true Covid deaths” are quite simply guessing at the number of extra deaths over the official figures. However, those that embrace this fail to state that the official Covid figures have been overstated due to the true causes of death. Now you can come out with all sorts MSM induced brainwashing defense but unless heart disease and pneumonia have mysteriously being cured then the official figures are far too high. Then there’s manslaughter by incompetance : decanting the elderly with diagnosed Covid from hospitals to care homes…….FFS you could not make up this incompetance in a movie for it to be believable.
Taking everything into account then you end up with “your” 50000 being the “lets scare people witless” approach so they become compliant. Social distancing is a guess by arrogant experts who can’t admit to not knowing it has never been studied and proved. Masks were proved BEFORE covid to be of no use in protecting the wearer and yet the brainwashed continue to defned this course of action and hang out of windows on thursdays at 8pm to applaud the situation they are……..welcome to North Korea.
Perhaps with these great insights you should approach the government for an official post? Because if they are guessing, so are you. Unless the government are much more shameless liars than I thought they were, (and that’s taking Cummings into account), they can’t reduce the normal figures for heart disease and pneumonia to increase the numbers of Covid deaths – it just would be too obvious to the statisticians – and they are not all government stooges. It just is not feasible, except in the sort of visions where lizards rule the word. My take is that there is a lot of wishful thinking involved in this subject.
As for the manslaughter by incompetence – yes – you are absolutely right there, but that does not alter the general analysis.
And tell us – how does the government benefit from shutting down the economy? People are not being ‘scared witless’and becoming more compliant – they are becoming less compliant. Instead the witless are taking to the beaches to scare those with pre-existing illnesses.
Social distancing has in fact been studied and proved – extensive tests of how far moisture from breathing travels both with and without masks has been carried out.
What I get from your position is a commitment to an Ayn Rand style individualistic ‘freedom’ to do as you like, with no consideration for anyone else. But please correct me if I’m wrong in that.
The word used is “comorbidity”, athletes feet, a squint, bad breath, dandruff etc would not count.
Compounding the death toll, the government removed the treatment of those sick and old who were in hospital to die in care homes. Then, guess what, these 10s of thousands of deaths were covidised.
The death toll “over-normal” has been above 80000 at times, so it is not really that unusual. The numbers did spike after lockdown was prosecuted when the numbers were dropping…go figure why…
“Covidised” – is that a new procedure? And you’re saying that a death toll ‘over normal’ has been over 80,000 at times. When was that – during the ‘Black Death’? Some more detail required here from you.
Excess winter deaths England and Wales 2017-18: >49,000. And that doesn’t include Scotland and Northern Ireland; deaths caused by killing off old people in care homes with and without ‘Covid19’; deaths resulting from cancelled treatments for other illnesses; deaths of people reluctant to go to hospital after the onset of serious medical symptoms; deaths of people who lose the will to live or neglect themselves whilst self-isolating; or iatrogenic deaths amongst ‘Covid19’ patients.
https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/bulletins/excesswintermortalityinenglandandwales/2018to2019provisionaland2017to2018final#excess-winter-mortality-in-england-and-wales
What’s your source for 80,000 excess deaths? This site shows 40,883 UK deaths as of 9 June 2020. If 95% of them cannot safely be said to have been caused by SARS-CoV-2, there are going to be other explanations for those deaths, especially seeing as no autopsies are being performed in the UK, as I understand it. One of the explanations for these excess deaths is how care homes were treated. Here’s a quote from the British Medical Journal:
By way of very revealing contrast, Japan had no lockdown but has suffered only 916 deaths in a population of around 126 million souls. UK population is around half that. And there is mounting evidence that neither children nor asymptomatic ‘carriers’ are infectious, withdrawn scientific papers from The Lancet and The New England Journal of Medicine that fraudulently claimed hydroxychloroquine was a dangerous, even deadly drug, while good science and usage of the drug in combination with zinc shows clearly how effective it is against covid19.
All in all, we have no reason to continue the lockdown, anywhere on earth. As to why governments are continuing with this, please see the plethora or reports coming out about how this lockdown is a great opportunity for a sorely needed economic reset, from the World Economic Forum, IMF, and even our very own Prince Charles. Add the very powerful motivation to not admit that the lockdown was a grotesque mistake to this suddenly admitted need for the economy to be radically changed, and you have your explanation.
There are of course other factors, but that lot is a good start.
increased deaths have been expected for decades. gcse gegraphy as the baby boomers get old there would obviously be death boom following a baby boom. the media terror campaign n increased vitamin d deficiency could quite easily have accelerated things.
Jeez – Geezabrek. Statistics are derived from a percentage of the existing population. Even if the population rises, the percentages should still be consistent.
No they wouldn’t.
If every woman of child bearing age had a child this year, the population would shoot up and and the death rate as a percentage would decline.
This is because different age groups contribute different absolute amounts to the total number of deaths. In an aging population, eventually the death rate percentages would increase as the population hits the tipping point for decreasing.
Apologies to Rachel then – you’re right.
thats right genocide n it makes no difference if it was deliberate or not. i do fail to see how anyone with even basic knowledge of health could accept the idea without some years of research. couse there is prison populations. the negative health effects are well known. lockdown could have caused millions ofdeaths,depends how quickly we turn things around. we need land 4 food gardening not lockdowns.
When commenting in the Guardian one needs to keep changing accounts because they keep deleting, perfectly reasonable comments or moderating ones accounts, rendering them unusable, if one is not ‘on-message’ or repeating the party line.
Then the Guardian uses the excuse that you have ‘changed accounts’ for deleting you forever more. It is a bit like being charged and sentenced to life imprisonment for resisting arrest. whilst being arrested for jaywalking. It’s a very unfair American flavoured response.
Off guardian are starting to do the same; I have never doubted that they and the guardian are part of the same dark organisation, but they are starting to moderate my comments for no good reason. I can only guess that my critical comments on the USA is what is upsetting, them, that in itself is revealing.
I object to this only because they claim to be different not because they do it, this is what i expect in a tyranny. But be warned they are not no your side.
‘These’ sort of comments are interesting. First they introduce something useful and true, and then they add a lie or a distortion.
The way I read comments like ‘these’ is to judge it on the weakest argument, not the strongest.
So you understand the downvote.
join us do
join us
do
why
ressist yes eye no spelling and all that
no matter
it’s futile
winston or is it danny
come
banana party @8
room 232
101 dolphin square
james obrien and the global mossad radio crew will mpeg 4 you
for ever and ever and ever
In what way are they moderating your comments? I’ve seen these claims several times, mostly related to posts not showing. This has been seen to be down to server load errors and various guards like anti-DDOS and anti-man in the middle attack software. I’ve seen this happen to my own submissions.
I very strongly doubt that any moderation is occuring given some of the stuff they do let through.
Yes. My position too – bad luck or bad timing rather than malice. This applies to most things.
They let arsebiscuits carry on posting, despite every one containing the word c**t about 20 times and warning him on each occasion.
Although that can be a tactic of the Guardian to leave the genuinely offensive stuff behind and delete the reasoned detractors, so who knows?
Well, they seem to have deleted all his invective aimed at me, so I can’t really say anything relevant about this.
Maybe they did start deleting his stuff. I remember a few months back he was getting constant warnings without deletions.
My mistake, I was thinking of Crispy. Apologies to arsebiscuits…
I assume that’s you, Kimmy, voting me down. Not that I’m usually bothered by such things as we’re all entitled to opinions nevermind clicking up and down arrows.
However, I asked a simple question: how are they moderating you? If you can’t answer that, then how is anyone supposed to take the claim seriously? If OffG are censoring, I’d like to know, because it is something that would cause me to stop funding them as I consider free speech a higher ideal than agreeing with everything that I see.
Just saying, cries of censorship are a tactic employed by the halfwits in the 77th brigade and their ilk.
Why not address the article and about how this alleged bollocks of a virus is not the deadly virus the propagandists make it out to be and how the halfiwts in the 77th brigade and their ilk have no idea what it is they are actually advocating..because if they stopped for just a moment to consider why they are being employed to be here and start asking serious questions not only about this coronavirus bollocks but their actual input in keeping the lies going then maybe there is some hope for them but as it goes, cretinous people with shit for brains.
Ok lets address the article…. Who wrote it? Why doesn’t the link provided ([email protected]) prove it’s from NHS? It’s a PDF. This article has been up for several hours in the meantime it’s source has been changed to NHS england. The author is stated as Lara Dearing. Who is she? Only asking.
I click on the link and it opens an excel spreadsheet. I copy the link and it is, verbatim: https://www.england.nhs.uk/statistics/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2020/06/COVID-19-total-announced-deaths-3-June-2020-weekly-tables.xlsx
So what exactly is your problem here? Of course the spreadsheet may have nothing to do with NHS England and they’re just hosting it on their domain for a laugh but it is certainly from where it says it is from.
I can tell you that ‘off-G’ are not doing censoring – despite lots of provocation from various (opposing) sources, including me.
The Guardian though certainly do, anytime the come across criticism of Israel, criticism of the Guardian, or any sort of real criticism of the Neo-con ideology that they sponsor.
the redesign is a classic tell
even at a benign level it is a form of censor
think of the trillions 100s of trillions stolen since 9 and 11
at this stage everything and anything is purchased taken over or being processed.
while we are slow 5g cooking
being stripped of electrons
even vitamin d production is not possible on a sunny day
Cool!
We all should avoid the temptation to vent. You might be mightily pissed off — you and many others — but you should try to resist adding to the noise by asking yourself “Is my post really contributing anything useful to the discussion?” before hitting that Post Comment button.
Off-G is a wonderful resource but it is in danger of becoming just another home for the latest conspiracy theories.
Yes. Agreed.
Laughable attempt at ” countering disinformation ” …. lower rank 77th twooper stuff.
latest from the house of lords
https://twitter.com/WillowWyse/status/1270352253615030272
SPI-B members giving evidence to STC of House of Lords. @SusanMichie on the importance of ISOLATION, which is omitted in the NHS Test & Trace. Safe household isolations are simply impossible in many households. Together with hospital & care home infections they fuel the epidemic.
So families/ households fuel the epidemic (sic) so keep them apart – who are these people?
Parrots of Fear !!!
Yes well as I keep on saying the virus doesn’t exist so of course the numbers will always be wrong. What these criminals have done and what they have been doing for the last 20 plus years is to use the PCR test to claim they have ‘isolated’ the virus. Of course they have done nothing of the sort. Neither have they proven the virus is infectious, causes the symptoms they claim it does and also prove it is transmissible. They may claim to have done these things but once you actually read any of the papers you will realise they haven’t. They never will. Germ theory is not even wrong.
I have to post this with a warning – that it could seriously damage your health – maybe more than covid!!
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/george-floyd-boris-johnson-minute-silence-black-lives-matter-protests-uk-a9556496.html
at 11.0am MPs stood for a minutes silence for the 5 times gaoled George Floyd (but the cabinet apparently didn’t)
this is what we have pretending to run the country
I always thought it absurd and sad the way the ancient Egyptians used to deface their monuments to eradicate a ‘bad’ pharaoh reign, but I see we haven’t evolved much is 5,000 years.
So you think a statue of someone who made a fortune out of the ruination, or murder or rape or near genocide of other people should stay up to perpetuate his/her memory? Maybe we should start erecting memorials to Chingis Khan, Hitler, Jack the Ripper etc too? Try to think this through, from a position of empathy towards those who were wronged, rather than those who rose to the top through evil behaviour. And in addition, it’s not as if the statue which now lies in Bristol harbour had any great redeeming artistic value (which you might be able to claim in the case of some of the Pharaohs).
Bit of a thuggish way to go about it though. But it’s also the kind of tokenism that can be used by the power elite as a sub for real change. Interesting that the cops were told to stand down and let it happen.
It wasn’t described as ‘thuggish’ by the establishment when the relevant populations were tearing down statues of Saddam or Stalin. That was ‘showing their freedom`’
But yes, it has to be followed up by sustained and continuous pressure to get real change. The Democrats in the US have begun with the token stuff already, but I don’t think that many are fooled by it. Maybe though, if they take one step back, they may have to take another. Time will tell. Getting the UK tories to do anything will be a harder sell.
Actually and possibly tellingly wasn’t the toppling of Saddam’s statue later shown to be a photo op organised by the US?
Not aware, but wouldn’t be surprised.
What do you mean not aware?
The Iraqi, Saddam statue, pull down was a massive propaganda PR move. I remember watching it live, it was my instant conclusion! & i thought who set that up?
Why were statues of slave traders EVER erected is a valid debate as is WHY did they invade & occupy Iraq.
It wasn’t for the benefit of Iraqis. And this shit isn’t going to benefit disadvantaged people of any color.
That’s the benefit of remembering history, we learn from it, we don’t learn anything if we willfully forget it. But Floyd will be forgotten in a few months the consequences of this political opportunism never will.
I was aware of the statue being pulled down, and it’s a reasonable assumption that it was a set-up – I just haven’t seen any documented proof. That’s what I mean by “not aware”
I’d be rather more impressed if they actually held the people for Iraq I/II, Libya and Yemen accountable. Wars, held under false pretense, that have led to over a million deaths and actual modern day slavery.
Apparently no one gives a shit about that.
Don’t hold your breath for that. The only ‘war criminals’ who end up in the dock are the ones from poor countries like Serbia who don’t have the power to resist.
global radio who own most of the radio stations in the uk had a 1 min silence today all over the uk for george
zion babylon has taken over
everything is borged and in lockstep
we no longer have an elected government in the uk – the un and the who and bill gates etc are now in control of the british government – sovereignty is a thing of the past – this is a coup d’etat by unknown artists who are anti-democratic and anti-human
Maybe be a bit more obscure – I understood a little of that.
I don’t recall such a mark of respect in Parliament for Jean Charles de Menezes, Iain Tomlinson, Anthony Grainger, Olaseni Lewis, Kingsley Burrell….the list goes on, and all of which deemed unlawful killings. All at the hands of the compassionate British police and each of which no doubt led to proclamations of ‘lessons have been learned’.
Here is a recent example of our wonderful caring boys in blue acting in everyone’s interests by recklessly and dangerously (in a petrol station!) deploying a Taser when it clearly wasn’t necessary. Thankfully he survived. Had he died it may well have triggered a national outcry but I don’t for one minute imagine that MPs would have held a minute’s silence. Hypocrites and frauds nearly every one of them.
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2020/may/08/manchester-police-taser-man-with-child-iopc-stretford
Don’t you know that Johnston has said that the UK is not racist? Therefore of course it must be – but getting them to admit it? Its will be a long hard struggle. The institutions never want to admit their flaws – if racism can be called anything smiled as a ‘flaw’
I was about to snarkily observe that it’s a shame that Parliament (and other esteemed deliberative bodies, e.g. the Congress of the United States) couldn’t spare a minute of silence for Julian Assange.
But then I realized that this is quite wrong– not because Assange is still nominally among the living, but because these august conclaves have commemorated Assange with month upon month of silence.
They deployed a taser in a petrol station?
If not for the obvious loss of or severe injury to innocent life, I would have really like to see that in the Darwin Awards. It may be worth an honoury mention regardless.
You know what they say about scum . . .
Pity George didn’t just drive off high on his meth and fentanyl amd run someone over instead and just be a statistic he was bound to be than this fake outrage garbage circuses his dead Spirit has enraged the planet with.
He was probably on the way to a porn shoot
Lots of scum here too, of course – racist scum at that.
Nice projection.
I’d say your a bully.
Behind it all your bitter.
Obviously can’t take a joke either.
Let’s not descend into totally content-free ad hom please.
OK – no more, even if provoked.
If that’s your idea of a joke, maybe you could arrange to get your own throat stood on for ten minutes, get it video taped and mailed to your own family. I’m sure they would get the joke.
Well yeah I’ll Rob a woman’s house first and hold a gun to her stomach and become a known felon in my locality also, the lifestyle of a criminal put him in that situation. Now he’s a saint?
The joke is on you of you fall for that mass psychosis.
Crime pays, he was buried in a gold coffin!
https://www.tiktok.com/tag/georgefloydchallenge?lang=en
Hahhahahahahahahaha
As in the UK or OffG?
We are seeing incalculable damage to children. The Lizards that run the UK (I won’t say monkeys because I’ll fall foul of racism with respect to some MP or other – so thank you, DAVID ICKE, lizards it is)… The UK lizards are rowing back their decision to open all schools.
The problem is not just the lost weeks and months of schooling but the loss of routine, of families getting up and going to work, of all the small disciplines.
I saw this in ex-Communist countries where young employees lacked initiative because they’d never grown up with that example of motivated working mum or dad. “We pretend to work and they pretend to pay us,” was the Soviet joke. That is where we’ll be heading before long. The fabric of society could prove brittle. We really don’t know how much disruption it will stand.
The lizards at the UN, WEF, WHO, Soros’ Openly National Socialist Society etc etc are behaving as hooligans. Creative destruction doesn’t work as “well let’s see what happens”.
Either the military-police state is ready to move in hard in the coming months to impose a plan that’s all ready to go, or the law of unintended consequences will come into play.
But all the objectives were revealed in the Unsaid Earth Summit 1992 (UNCED is pronounced unsaid) discussed below by George Washington Hunt 1939–2013.
Do you know what the UN is?
The UN is an organisation run by its member states, it can do nothing without their consent.
If there is any bias it comes from the USA which bank rolls and sponsors it, so as long as it bullies its members in the USA’s interests it will get funding.
But similar to the EU, the UN does not have the ability or the conscienceless to create its own policy. it is not a sentient organisation, it is a grouping of national states.
UN agencies like the World Bank and World Health Organization are controlled by the power elite, not member states.
You need to look at how the UN works because you are talking…………….
Kimmy – “look at how the UN works” – you mean like this? https://www.theguardian.com/world/2003/mar/02/usa.iraq
kevin – we can add to that list of organizations “controlled by the power elite” – the OPCW (post Syria propaganda reporting), while both Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch added themselves years ago shilling for American led and Western supported so called “regime-change” wars – read “illegal immoral invasions of sovereign nations posing no threat to the West.”
The EU of course simply rubber stamps whatever illegal crazy the U.S. happens to have in the pipeline at the moment from the assaults on Venezuela (appointing “random Guaido” as president & ruthless sanctions), Ukraine (right wing coup) and Honduras (right wing coup) – to the destruction of Libya and the attempted destruction of Syria in violation of international law.
While the list of nations now or once under siege and/or destroyed is of course endless – the reality in short is that our vaunted Western institutions and organizations are corrupted to their very core by the same Western imperialism and oligarchic interests that have plagued the planet for 500+ years now.
muppet
“If the American people ever allow private banks to control the issue of their currency, first by inflation, then by deflation, the banks…will deprive the people of all property until their children wake-up homeless on the continent their fathers conquered…. The issuing power should be taken from the banks and restored to the people, to whom it properly belongs.” – Thomas Jefferson in the debate over the Re-charter of the Bank Bill (1809)
“I believe that banking institutions are more dangerous to our liberties than standing armies.” –Thomas Jefferson
“Let me issue and control a nation’s money and I care not who writes the laws.” Mayer Amschel Rothschild (1744-1812), founder of the House of Rothschild.
id be more worried n kids being conditioned to fear social interaction, told to wear masks n other such medical abuse. children should never been sent to these types of abusers so daddy can be off shopping 4 cars n bimbos.
“We pretend to work and they pretend to pay us,” was the Soviet joke.
I like the joke. Certainly not Soviet anymore…
Notice how Google are controlling the UK’s Covid app and have written the whole thing to serve their interests, as far as I know there is no US app. Anyone who downloads that shit needs to have their head examining, because retarded does not do it justice.
Anyone who downloads that shit needs to have their head examined
fortunately, examining people’s heads is Goolag’s entire raison d’etre, so the necessary procedures are already well underway.
The government are obviously well aware of these figures so now they are left with nothing to obscure the true nature of the agenda …
They will have known these figures, as long as I have, which is 3 months. That is the worrying thing. They knew which they were doing was wrong. So one needs to ask why they were doing it. My answer is the US told them to do it. And when the US tells the UK to do something, the UK does it.
Who do you think is ‘the US’ in this case?
Trump … the CDC … Bill Gates … Big Pharma ?
I mean the military industrial Corporate complex, like any empire it has its elites. Gates is just a service provider, ordered around by the CIA no doubt, like google and Facebook are. I think blaming gate is just an absurd distraction.
The International Jooz that run it.
I have known way before you little muffin. You see this trick has been pulled many times before to the exact same template. HIV/AIDS, ebola,swine flu (x2) etc. The secret to knowing well in advance that the numbers are always wrong is simple. Germ theory is wrong. Virus do not exist as exogenous particles that invade the body and cause disease. What the virologists have been observing are endogenous and a natural part of the biological processes within the body. So you see, as soon as I heard of the ‘corona virus’ I knew straight away no one had ever died from it and no one ever will.
yes the goals r preety much what they have been promoting eg. tech medical doctors, contactless payment, tracking people. longer term probably genetics.
We are eagerly looking forward to your forthcoming book which will turn biological science on it’s head.
The book has already been written JD … it’s called “Bechamp or Pasteur” by Ethel Hume. It describes in detail how the battle between Germ Theory and Terrain Theory was waged. And as always financial interests prevailed.
OK – I’ll look it up. Thanks
I feel that the mind-captured many, under a pathogenic-fear, support and feed a global protection racket, but finding the way to bring this into an integrative awareness is an art as well as a science. Because the belief is heavily defended AS a protection – unless already being brought into question.
We meet an actuality and we also meet a conflict of narratives modelling our life in our world. Something truly ‘happens’ but we have invested and defended narratives of ‘what happened’ that determine how we perceive and react to any situation.
So I note the false flag of pandemic diversion and cover story as the pretext from which a defence ‘lockdowns’ us, as a siege of ‘infection’ awaiting biotechnical saviours.
I am currently reading virus mania by Torsten Engelbrecht / Claus Köhnlein
https://www.torstenengelbrecht.com/en/virus-mania/
It is extremely relevant to both the medical and corporate context of which covid is an other iteration. It is the reaction that is ‘novel’.
I also highly recommend Fear of the Invisible by Janine Roberts.
They are both clear and readable and supported by documented fact.
While a false flag can be set up to sow fear – it can also be assigned to cover for negative effects by causes that powerful interests seek to hide.
I hold toxicity, malnutrition and poverty as the underlying vectors generally being hidden by ‘infectious diseases’. The toxic debts that pile up are not just in banker’s portfolios…
…Full post at
https://willingness-to-listen.blogspot.com/2020/06/virus-as-global-racket.html
Knowing what they were doing was wrong is a vast miscalculation of the UK government. Everything they do is by definition wrong, thats what they are in power for – to do the wrong thing, and help themselves to the wealth of the nation.
I think one of the major problem in the British government is that they have weaponised all of their policies, whatever their policy is, it is implemented with massive vigour, across many platforms of, propaganda, censorship and ‘nudge’ mind control, so if the message is fundamentally wrong, it is still forced on the public with massive amounts of force and truth distortion, to make it seem right.
In this case they terrified the population into hysteria. In a way the government has become far too good at persuading it’s population to do as it is told, that it is fundamentally undemocratic and dictatorial.
Simon Dolan, who is fighting an anti-lock down court case against the UK government, claims that during the whole episode only 260 people died from Covid who were under 65 or without serious preexisting conditions. So for the vast majority of the working population you stood next to zero chance of dying from this virus.
Indeed. To pass the time I’ve been doing some DIY, which probably had more chance of killing me.
This is a really good twitter thread
https://twitter.com/Charlotte3003G/status/1270353041271795713
Charlotte works in the nhs and there’s a lot of info on her thread
I would be very surprised if a private or state institution could not demand, as conditions of entry into a hospital or a train, the wearing of a face mask. I don’t see where the legal situation generally affects that. Except if it affects human rights and that would be a long legal case.
consent is required 4 medical procedures. if its not a medical procedure what is it?
Even if no institution demanded it you can bet your bottom dollar that the vigilante masses would shame anyone who didn’t, or worse.
The figure in Italy was 99%, three months ago, and the mortality rate was shown to be 0.4% in Germany around the same time. I’ve known these figures for a long time now. The rate will be the same in the UK, except for the ones the UK murdered, but called Covid in the old peoples homes.
Because it was never based in fact, and was only a fabrication, to me this was clearly a demonstration of power by the US Empire, ordering it’s subject states to commit suicide. What we don’t appreciate is how desperate our leaders are to serve the USA and how much their futures & lives depend on it.
Since Operation Brexit the UK is now totally run from the US, even details of policy are identical. Just compare US and UK policy, you’ll see they are almost identical.
Covid was probably done to cover up for the desperately needed QE which saved the US dollar and US banking system from imminent collapse, but it got slightly out of hand, but why would the US care. I think they wanted a little cover but it developed a life of its own. Better to destroy the world economy and ensure nobody is talking about the collapse of the Dollar and the US economy.
The US will not go down alone when their end nears, they will try to take us all with them. They would happily destroy the planet to be the ‘last man standing’.
Brexit is now totally irrelevant. None of it matters anymore because the psychopaths who rule us have totally trashed the global economy. In the coming months huge numbers of people will be left unemployed and destitute, what the psychopaths call ‘the new normal’ will be a global economic depression the like of which has never been seen before.
For example, last month in California 1 million people were evicted from their homes, because they could no longer pay their rent or mortgage. Likewise, last month in Louisiana half a million people were evicted from their homes. It goes on and on. Most of these people who have been thrown out on the street will receive little or none social security payment from the Government. What’s going on is absolutely breathtaking.
And I’m not picking on the USA, although it’s probably the worst of any. This scenario of people being made unemployed and destitute is being repeated in many countries across the world.
And perhaps what is most breathtaking is that this wrecking of the global economy has been done on purpose.
There is evil afoot in the world the like of which has never been seen before.
The US and UK will be worst affected because of the nature of their economies. In the US nobody was really helped, they just let people go out of business, so millions will now be bankrupt and without medical insurance.
The UK was a little better by covering wages but because of the dominance of the low skilled, low wage, service economy, many will be wiped out.
The Europeans will weather it better, because of their comprehensive protections, their problem will be debt, something the British will also need to worry about.
The USA’s debt is on a galactic scale, The US may have printed $9 trillion, 42% of it’s GDP to protect it’s banks and it’s rich corporations, so we could be looking at the end of the dollar…. very soon.
Yeah, but follow the money – who exactly benefits?
reference for the eviction statistics?
I can see that a few stock exchange gamblers could make a lot of money out of trashing the global economy, but where does it benefit the many others of the capitalist elite who have lost out big time by the fall in economic production?
What exactly was the purpose, who (in general terms) did it, how did they manage it if quite a lot of large capitalist concerns and share holders did not benefit and therefore would have opposed it (or did they not oppose it – you tell me)? I want to know more. Give us more detailed info on this conspiracy, please.
The clue is the word ‘psychopaths’.
It’s happened many times before in history.
You could start with the Cultural Revolution in China, the Killing Fields of Cambodia, and of course Nazi Germany.
There are many other examples.
So just for the hell of it then? Psychopaths are of course psychopathic, but they are not necessarily stupid.
The Cultural Revolution had a point, even it was taken to a murderous extreme. Cambodia – need to do some research but from memory there was some kind of twisted logic there too. Even Nazi Germany had a logical if genocidal goal. What is the goal of trashing the world economy right now (apart from that of a few speculators)?
You perhaps need to do some further research on what psychopathy is, particularly in the political sense.
An example: the Nazis’ genocidal policies arguably lost them the war.
No, it’s not arguable. What really lost them the war was invading Russia, although their genocidal policies didn’t help there either. By far and away the largest numbers of German casualties were on the Eastern Front.
And I think I’ve done enough research on Psychopathology already.
Just as a matter of interest, tell us exactly how the UK government murdered those people in the old peoples homes. It’s not that I doubt their willingness to do that if it would make them some money, just that I can’t quite see the method used.
I recall a few weeks ago when Hancock was giving one of his afternoon sermons he used the words “different than…”. My immediate reaction was to take it that our US masters had supplied whatever pearls of wisdom he was coming out with. And officials clearly didn’t even feel in a position to edit it into non-American English.
Hatt Mancock is just way, way out of his depth, like 99% of the cabinet. (I’m not sure who represents the 1% – there must be someone . . . surely?)
I have just had my Facebook Account Closed – The Bastards.
You shouldn’t have been racist.
“It Wasn’t Me” – as the song goes.
Michael, I was not familiar with your FuckBook page, but I’ll just say that you’ve now joined the very, very long roll call of those of us who have been censored and banned over recent months.
This is not just happening on social media. Independent producers and bloggers (like me) are also being ‘taken out’ in large numbers.
This mega censorship should be a big wake-up call to those who still believe that this covid 19 bullshit is real.
The censorship is an attack on the left. Not the right. The right will be uncensored because their priorities dominate the MSM.
This is a censorship by the left on the right and conservative and libertarian voices are being removed in droves by social media.
You appear to have a disconnect from reality. I recommend a few tabs of LSD or similar to re-connect yourself.
muffin, this is not about left or right, or black or white, or any of the ‘isms’. That’s just all the divide and rule scam that they’ve been running for ever. The terrible murder of George Floyd is yet another example of this scam.
This is about class war, plain and simple. A poor white person is just as likely to be repressed and murdered by the state as a poor black person.
This mega censorship should be a big wake-up call to those who still believe that capitalism promotes freedom of speech.
I’ve just read the stupidest piece of inane “China Baad” Coronavirus bullshit ever, on both the BBC and Guardian websites.
A “study” (awaiting peer review) has now shown that Coronavirus may have arrived in Wuhan much earlier than believed… based on satellite photos of the number of cars in hospital carparks!
No! Wait! Don’t go! Because here’s a photo showing a car park in October 2018. And there are only 171 cars! And here’s a photo showing a similar time in October. AND THERE ARE 285 CARS!!! AN INCREASE OF 67%!!!
So that means there might have been a hundred coronavirus cases in that one hospital in that one October afternoon alone!!!
Or something.
It seems that as far as Coronavirus is concerend there now is quite literally no claim so risibly stupid that it cannot be foisted on the public by the MSM.
Funny thing is that’s the first thing a half competent intel agency would check… so the story is BS coming out now. But… but… Former Mi6 top crow Richard Dearlove has been in the press this past week saying China made the virus in a lab and had an oopsie… so it’s probably come from his lot.
Since we know that Fauci was paying Wuhan to do his dirty work this is probably a rather lame ‘look, a bat’ distraction.
Quite. If I were a reputable academic, some organisation with access to very large sums of money indeed would have to pay me a very large sum of money indeed to put my name to this inane drivel.
I would love to ask “Dr John Brownstein” of Harvard, exactly how and when he came up with the stupendous wheeze of looking at satellite photos of hospital carparks as a means of furthering the “China Baaad” narrative…
What I am sure is deranged is that there are millions of doctors around the world spouting the non medical nonsense of locking up billions of healthy people for absolutely no reason
medical doctors do insane things all the time. they r conditioned 4 it from primary school. the doctor was the who always said yes sir. they r the least able ones to question it.
It’s all they have. The CIA is notorious for not having indigenous spies on the ground, depending instead on US ‘experts on the country” who did a short course in foreign languages thirty years ago.
I can’t get over Trumps anger at the Chinese not controlling the virus in their own borders,
It is almost like he is annoyed because every other virus the US released in China, the Chinese always kept under control, except this time, so we are very angry they wrapped it up in a bow and sent it back to contaminate us! Thats not how it is supposed to work!.
It seems like a very 1960’s CIA method of measuring activity, with aerial spy satellite photographs.
It’s not like they can’t get on a plane and go there or ask somebody working there if it was busy a few months back. Why don’t the BBC ask the guys in their, I guess, very large office there what it was like?
Yeah. Dr. Fu Manchu lives – there will be (in fact there are) the modern equivalents of the “Yellow Peril’ appearing on Guardian articles near you, at this very moment. The Fading Empire and the Defunct Empire are trembling in their shoes. They can see their imminent demise coming with the rising sun.
I think a lot of people believe we could now be slowing easing back to normality with the lockdown being slowly lifted.
But are we?
I’m trying to imagine society with this stupid and baseless (anti) social distancing. How is this going to work exactly?
For the hospitality industry it’s economic suicide.
Who really wants to go out for a meal or drinks and sit 2m away from everyone else. And undoubtedly hospitality staff will be forced to wear masks. Our restaurants and bars are going to look like hospital theatre rooms.
With reduced capacity it’s not economically viable for the businesses either.
With retail it’s going to be very unpleasant queuing for ages to get into shops and then having to distance yourself away from others.
How exactly are sports, concerts and theatres going to survive with no one in attendance?
Would anyone really want to send a child to school to be distanced away from others. The psychological damage would be enormous.
What about further education? Yes a lot can be done online but what about the practical element?
And how are hotels going to survive? With a ban on mass gatherings are they going to have to reduce their capacity? And what about business meetings? Most businesses have found a way to communicate virtually so they realise they can save fortunes on flights and accommodation.
It seems inevitable that socialising will be done in the comfort of friends and families homes.
Hospitality industry is totally ruined.
The high street is going to be decimated.
A lot of sports are going to be devastated due to lack of sponsorship too due to the economic crisis.
Theatres and concerts are finished.
Aviation is in tatters.
It’s really frightening the implications of this fiasco.
Surely the government must realise this.
No economy means not as much taxes and they are already heavily in debt.
The only way to stop this is to end this divisive distancing immediately.
We will never return to normal. By now, the social distancing behaviors have been ingrained long enough for people to have adapted. The beautiful thing about the human psyche is its ability to adapt, but people have adapted to new normal.
If people cannot even remember what stupid advice the WHO gave 2 weeks ago, I don’t think you can expect them to remember how to engage in pro-social behavior.
good comments but some points;
In my experience, ‘anti-social distancing’ does not really exist at all on the streets or in shops, it only exists in stupid government policy. It will be forgotten by most very quickly. In paris I see people back to kissing and hugging like before, you can’t change people.
No, but you can encourage them to kill each other off – them there will be less expenditure on social security payments when the inevitable redundancies come. You realise that Microsoft have just fired their journalists and replaced them with programmes. (It’s not going too well yet, but given a little time, it will). And then on to the rest – shelf stackers, pharmacists, doctors, lawyers, check-out staff . . .
Best start researching low cost hobbies.