Erin Marie Olszewski is a Nurse-turned-investigative journalist, who has spent the last few months on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, on the inside in two radically different settings. Two hospitals. One private, the other public. One in Florida, the other in New York.
And not just any New York public hospital, but the “epicenter of the epicenter” itself, the infamous Elmhurst in Donald Trump’s Queens. As a result of these diametrically opposed experiences, she has the ultimate “perspective on the pandemic”. She has been where there have been the most deaths attributed to Covid-19 and where there have been the least.
Her story perfectly aligns with that of other doctors and nurses who have come forward or posted to social media, and confirms some of the worst aspects of the research OffGuardian (and other alt-media outlets) have been doing. Including the over-use of ventilators in such a way that causes avoidable deaths, the forced use of DNRs, financial incentives for Covid diagnoses and in general a top-down, non-scientific approach which spread fear and made the situation incalculably worse.
The Interviewer: John Kirby is the director of FOUR DIED TRYING, a feature documentary and series on the major assassinations of the 1960s and their calamitous impact on the country. To join the struggle for justice for Dr. King, Malcolm X, and John and Robert Kennedy.
Implications in this video are very disturbing. Erin is very credible here, John Kirby again excellent as interviewer.
OT but relevant. Tucker Carlson: “Yes, they were definitely lying to us” that the virus is “a dangerous disease”
Tucker concludes by turning to Seattle and suggesting the BLM and whoever (CHAZ) taking over six blocks in a new occupy moment and what’s happening is under orders from the Democratic Party.
But IMV this “liberals run amok” type of identifying over-simplifies that scene to stooges and criminal gangs, whereas the following set of demands indicates the situation is more complex.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/antifa-releases-list-demands-taking-6-square-block-section-seattle-setting-armed-security-watch-list-includes-reparations-ending-police-dept/
I no way support or encourage violent protesting. The scene includes non-violent protesters. That the violence is influenced by Democrat intentions and Big Money (and there are some indications of this) would not surprise me, but the interests of ordinary people as indicated in the list of demands complicates this interpretation.
Maybe we will develop this topic further. .
While I understand that the hospitals get paid out money for patients that pass away, they also make a lot of money from patients in ICU and all the extra tests they need to run.
But certainly there is a lot of truth to what she is saying.
No one should have ever taken any loved one to Elmhurst. It was all over the news that people were dying the most there.
It is known that hospitals in all boroughs other than Manhattan suck!
Certainly Elmhurst was pumping up their numbers when Covid patients were entering the hospital, but 20,000 people died in NYC and 110,000 have died the rest of US. It can’t be that every hospital has played the same game.
My condolences to the families of those that lost their loved one.
I think you have to do some research and read the reports on the people who died with and the people who died from.
It’s 90% of people at least had 1 to 5 severe comorbidities who died with covid 19.
To be blunt they were already dying of something, alot of people with multiple things.
The median age was in the 80s!
So a elderly person with multiple ailments who contract a virus then get bombarded with antibiotics, steroids, and ventilators used on their already very weak body and you call that a recipe for health care?
I’m not understanding your point. What does comorbitiy have to do with my comments about quality of care at Elmhurst?
I thought she was talking about putting everyone on ventilators and not just 80 year olds.
It was in regards to your point of all hospitals being in on it. And that in reality the figures and data speaks more than any conspiracies between TPTB
What I was saying is that NOT all hospitals were in on these methods.
At that time I was living next to the main boulevard that the ambulances had to take the sick to hospitals. It was beyond imagination what was happening. After 2 months I broke my lease and moved. The entire NYC area was in a war zone. And it was believed that ventilators save lives. The entire country believed it. There is no proof what those nurse is saying about Hydrochloride would have worked.
That is why over 150 drug companies and universities are working to find a vaccine.
My own mother passed away from CHF 3 years ago after being in / out of the hospital for 8 months. I saw what happened. And it was tragic.
I am heartbroken for all the families that have lost their loved ones.
It was either a strategic operation to let these vulnerable people die en masse or extremely poor planning for the protection of the vulnerable.
It was evident early on that most of the deaths were occurring in nursing homes
It’s should have been priority to put the necessary workers there and keep people out.
But we all know by now the chaos was part of the plan
From a professional point of view how could they look at the handling of this and say they did the best they could and actually come out say we saved lives.
I will say it was poor planning. When you had the President saying he blocked China yet allow any and every person enter New York with out even proper questioning this would happen. Elmhurst is mainly Taxi drivers and airport staff because it’s what they do.
Many of these drivers have dire situations and live in one room with their grandparents and children….. so they were impacted too.
About elderly homes – I agree. It was horrible.
WE – NYC citizens knew as a rule that going to hospital is kids of death. I personally know someone that was 75 and fought this for 2 months at home and came close to death a few times. He went to a Brooklyn hospital once and they sent him home after 4 hours without doing anything for him. A day later he went to a Manhattan hospital and they kept him and he was on IVY and had developed all sorts of kidney and blood problems. He survived but with the help of dozens of people. I was one – all I could do is buy groceries! Such people could t even get themselves to hospitals. No car. No taxi. Only Ambulances. Clearly they had to examine and decide whether to take the sick.
It was a war zone and no one knew what to do!
I don’t think it was a conspiracy. Every hospital was a Covid hospital.
But I do agree with this nurse. Tragic. Some bad apples that she should reveal their names and they should be investigated. Every nurse and doctor that orders vent or DNR etc their info is in their system. It’s not hard to investigate as long as the families based on HIPPA law give consent.
I’m just saying it would have been difficult to set this thing up. As I’m writing this 113,000 have died. And someone is responsible – and that isn’t the Hospital.
I also want to add that NYC has serious problems when the borders open. We are not ready for international travelers. Our hospitals aren’t. The taxi drivers are not. No one is.
That is something we all need to think about.
Erin is a real hero. Take note, this is what humanity, integrity and courage look like.
Common denominator for the high deaths per capita numbers relative to infection rates:
Poor, underfunded, corrupt, profiteering health care systems (and a healthy dollop of unfounded paranoia on top).
Corona is a non-event, it’s a flu, and debatably a strong flu. But Corona isn’t the problem.
In the US the hospitals profit from the dead and there is no public healthcare system to speak of, the NHS has been systematically underfunded for decades now, and even more so Italy and Spain and a few others. And in all those countries the effects of lockdowns, especially on the poor and uninformed, has been extraordinarily more deadly and detrimental to health than Corona could come even close to being. Add to that sheer malpractice.
Look at the infection rates vs death rates of less “prosperous” countries and also countries that can be expected to have a well funded, functional health care system and have not responded in panic to the Corona viral wave (Pakistan, Saudi, Qatar, Germany, Iran, Turkey to name but a few and the easy ones all have high infection rates, but quite low death rates) and it becomes imminently clear that the differences are so extreme that it cannot be explained via demography or some genetic bias or socioeconomic preference of the virus. A vast majority of the dead are dying from poor health care (mostly ventilators, but also medication) strategy, and from the detrimental mental and physical health incurred by lockdown measures. The evidence is right there in the numbers!
I for one am pissed off on behalf of the people who suffer and die for this farcical and incompetent attempt at governance.
I will keep moving, eating healthy, and try to keep a positive mindset as I am convinced that is the best protection against Corona, and any other prospective health issues for that matter. And when I do get Corona (and I know I will) if I haven’t already had it, and if the symptoms are severe, I am more than willing to stay at home and take my chances with prospective death (I deem my chances of dying in traffic to be significantly higher) in my bed before I go to a hospital to get literally euthanised. I have also told my wife that no matter what happens, do not take my children to the hospital and sure as hell keep paranoid doctors from shoving anything down their throats or into their veins.
Earlier I linked to a video that YouTube has since deleted.. so here’s a repost with Bitchute link. Nurse Erin’s testimony supports what Jon Rappoport and Catherine Austin Fitts reported two months ago:
NYC deaths attributed to Covid mostly ethnic minorities. Medicare payouts favor Covid diagnosis: $39k for Covid+pneumonia+ventillator but only $4,700 without the ventilator. Ventilators are a death sentence.
They further allege that ethnic minorities are deliberately targeted. Catherine Austin Fitts is a former Assistant Secretary of Housing, Her sources indicate that for gentrification to proceed, poor people need to move out of desirable quarters of New York City. Rent controls need to be dismantled. Racial minorities occupy a lot of prime real estate ripe for gentrification.
Also targeted is the manual/low paid workforce – with current forecasts for 1.5 million deaths just from the economy. (For every 1% in unemployment you get 40,000 deaths. The Fed’s current jobless estimate suggests 1 million to 1.5 million deaths just from current unemployment.)
Planting season is ending in the Midwest. Back in April, people began protesting for the right to return to work. Did the crops get planted? If not, the entire country is going to see food shortages. Hope you like lab grown meat.
Go to @29:00 and @34:30 minutes: Creation of a False Epidemic – Part IV – The Worm Turns with Jon Rappoport
https://www.bitchute.com/video/e7xJxF5zdgo
great points – can I just add Rappaport is on today’s Richie Allen show so look out for the video and Erin is apparently doing a FoxNews interview sometime tonight (cancelled from yesterday)
Unemployment in the USA is now knocking 45 million (and a similar story for other western economies).
There’s never been anything like this, ever.
The world you once knew has now gone forever, courtesy of the psychopaths.
“Armed insurrection in the streets, over half of all Americans on some form of welfare or unemployment, tax collection down, and 45 million unemployed. If that’s not bullish I don’t know what is.” — comment on Seeking Alpha
Latest figures look manipulated — government is claiming large return to work but production numbers don’t support that. Next stop June 16th – May 2020 Retail Sales and Industrial Production.
25% of workforce laid off by the government’s manipulated measure. John Williams of ShadowStats’ alternative measure is 34.0%-36.5%. http://www.shadowstats.com/
The most acceptable social distancing mask? https://imgur.com/ApBT8JV
As usual, nothing brings out the government trolls like a whistleblower. I trust that most at OffG see the troll nonsense for what it is – just another layer in the system’s full-spectrum seamless propaganda apparatus – in this instance often posing absurdly as an “average Joe” you know, “just like you.” An “average Joe” who somehow manages to be perversely skeptical and demeaning of ANYTHING that challenges MSM propaganda narratives.
Thanks for sharing this interview. Erin offers a rare first person glimpse into the belly of the beast that is the intersection of our completely amoral manifestation of neoliberal American capitalism and the so called “provision of medical care” for the poor.
A system that doesn’t care whatsoever about whether anyone has a roof over their head, or that it’s “citizens” have to dumpster dive in order to eat a meal – certainly can’t be expected to show any greater concern for the poor when they need actual medical care.
Yes, you may have seen the dreadful comments on the YouTube site. I tend to avoid them, or skim over them lightly, because they’re generally a sewer abounding in orc-talk.
There are a few who purport to see Erin as the “heavy” in the piece, expressing outrage at her supposedly nefarious undercover techniques, “violating patient confidentiality”, etc.
Perhaps they are more comfortable with the fake “whistleblowers” touted as heroes by the anti-Trump “resistance”.
This interview has left me shattered,
More excellent journalism guys! So frustrated with our controlled media and the crapola they spew. Thank-you for some truth.
I watched this video on a blog earlier today. It runs to 70 minutes and I highly recommend it.
I’ve had a really bad cough this week. Those of us in western Europe will know that the weather has suddenly turned unseasonably cold. This afternoon I went up to the hotel in a nearby village. It’s the first time the hotel has been allowed to open for the best part of 3 months. I went there to get some ‘cough medicine’; ie the hotel has a tabac and it was another failed attempt by me to give-up smoking.
As I walked into the hotel entrance there was a hand sanitiser on a stand, with a sign saying: ‘You must wash your hands before entering this establishment’. Nope, fuck that. I walked into the bar at the front of the hotel, and another big sign said: ‘You must wear a mask in the restaurant’ (how the feck are you supposed to eat while wearing a mask?!). One of the young girls who works there, who I’ve known for years, was mopping the floor as I walked in. They always do this after the thing called ‘Lunch’. In France this happens in the middle of the day, when just about everything stops for two or three hours, and everyone sits down together for a big meal, and to chat, and to get a bit pissed. (for the record, I’ve never really done ‘Lunch’, because I operate on very different hours)
Anyhows, so this young woman put her mop in the bucket and came over to serve me. We looked at each other, because as I’ve said we’ve known each other for years. Even with the face mask she was wearing you could still tell what a beautiful young woman she is. I tapped on the perspex screen that separated us across the counter and tried to make a joke about it all. No response.
The fear in that young woman’s eyes almost brought me to tears.
Thanks for this comment. I’ve posted too many similar ones, usually about my encounters with friendly cashiers at the local markets in the shopping center near my home.
I’m a “class clown” sort who typically jokes with cashiers and waitstaff. I’ve had a few normal exchanges, but I’ve also had facetious comments implicitly criticizing the New Abnormal fall flat.
I’m not so full of myself as to think I’m incapable of being unfunny or insensitive, but I can distinguish between an ill-considered or lame jest backfiring with these flops– it’s belatedly obvious that the recipient isn’t ready, willing, or able to find the humor in the dreadful status quo.
Farage’s sacking from LBC, allegedly over saying the protesters taking down statues were “like the Taliban”, is interesting in the context of the British government actually behaving like the Taliban in shutting stores and pubs, and making people stand two metres apart with face coverings. Needless to say, Farage didn’t lift a finger about the pubs closing. Controlled opposition?
There certainly seem to be several common threads running through Brexit and the coronavirus panic, as well as the the coronavirus panic and the black lives protests. And even if the authorities weren’t in on the taking down of the statues, they certainly made it easy for the protesters. Farage seems to be giving the British-American establishment cover again.
It’s probably important to remember that New York residents inhaled three skyscrapers not twenty years ago
Full of asbestos!
Fully pulverised. Simply inhale that slow fuse.
Ah, memories! Christie Todd Whitman, head of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) under George W. Bush at the time of the still-mysterious 9/11 attacks, rushed to declare to the public that the air around Ground Zero in New York was safe to breathe.
Living NYC residents were required to breathe regardless of what the charlatans in charge said, so this Big Lie didn’t change that.
I suppose that the alternative would’ve been to declare a health emergency and impose a similar draconian regime requiring the wearing of masks. But at the time, the Enemy was “terrorism”, not the pestilence of a Megadeath Virus of Doom, so the top-down agenda prioritized keeping the public in a state of terror and rage against the Muslim Super-Villains Over There.
Besides, she eventually apologized for making those misstatements, so all’s well that ends well!
Is there some underlying connection between the ‘I can’t breathe’ and the Ventilator program? I don’t have to spell it out.
LSD is really not good for you.
Don’t feed the trolls.
Throw in the Extinction Rebellion rollocks and you are starting to connect the dots.
God, the God Awful Off-the-Rocker Guardian and these “great investigative and deep research pieces.” Social media tagging, and a nurse in her selfie BS. A joke..
Coronavirus cases are continuing to soar across the United States as the death toll tops 112,000. COVID-19 hospitalizations are increasing in at least nine states following the reopening of businesses. Texas, North and South Carolina, California, Oregon, Arkansas, Mississippi, Utah and Arizona are all seeing a surge in patients needing medical attention. Texas has seen two consecutive days of record coronavirus hospitalizations. On Tuesday, the nation’s top infectious disease doctor, Anthony Fauci, described the coronavirus as his “worst nightmare” and said the pandemic is not close to over yet. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation has revised its projected U.S. death toll upward, predicting 145,000 deaths by early August.
n Brazil, a Supreme Court judge on Tuesday ordered the government of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro to immediately begin releasing updated coronavirus statistics — just days after the country stopped publishing new reported COVID-19 deaths and infections. Brazil currently has the world’s second-highest rate of coronavirus cases, nearing 740,000, and has more daily deaths than any other country in the world. Officially, over 38,000 people in Brazil have died of COVID-19, though that number is likely a significant undercount.
As New York City begins to partially reopen, we look at what it means for the nation’s largest public transportation system. “It’s a very stressful and dangerous situation,” says Seth Rosenberg, a subway operator, shop steward with the Transport Workers Union Local 100 and a member of a small coalition of transit workers called Local 100 Fightback. “The safety measures are not in place to protect transit workers or riders.”
The number of confirmed U.S. coronavirus cases has officially topped 2 million, the highest number in the world by far — but public health officials say the true number of infections is certain to be many times greater. Officially, the U.S. death toll is nearing 113,000, and at least 12 states are reporting an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
In Arizona, which lifted its stay-at-home order on May 15, more than three-quarters of the state’s intensive care units are filled amid a spike in COVID-19 patients. Public health officials are urging new social distancing measures and warning the governor to immediately prepare field hospitals to handle a coming flood of new patients.
As a new study by British researchers finds population-wide mask use could help push coronavirus transmission rates down to controllable levels. Cambridge University researcher and report co-author Richard Stutt said, “Our analyses support the immediate and universal adoption of face masks by the public.”
A former British government adviser said Wednesday the U.K. could have halved its number of coronavirus deaths if the government had imposed its lockdown just one week earlier.
Coronavirus cases continue to surge in the Global South. The World Health Organization has urged Pakistan to reimpose a lockdown to curb the virus. This comes as India has reported nearly 10,000 new cases over the past 24 hours — a new daily high. Indonesia has reported record highs of new cases for the past two days. Meanwhile, in Brazil, restrictions on many cities are being lifted even as deaths continue to soar. In Brazil, the death toll is approaching 40,000. On Wednesday, the state of São Paulo registered 340 deaths — a new daily record. In Africa, the number of confirmed cases has topped 200,000.
FInally, the KKKTrump is in the hot tar cauldron . . . wannabe Hitler, on the run, and he will be lynched by his own hate:
ACLU Sues Trump Administration over U.S.-Mexico Border Shutdown
White Nationalist White House Adviser Stephen Miller Drafting Trump Speech on Race
Trump to Resume Campaign Rallies on Juneteenth in Tulsa, Site of 1921 Mass Lynching
Trump Will “Not Even Consider” Renaming U.S. Bases That Honor Confederates
Statues of Columbus and Confederates Toppled in Cities Across U.S.
Black Lives Matter Protests Held for 16th Consecutive Day
Louisville, KY Police Filed Nearly Blank Report After Killing Breonna Taylor
NASCAR to Ban Confederate Flags Following Protest by African American Driver
There was no need to tell us in your first paragraph that what followed was going to be a joke. But thanks, anyway.
Have you signed up for the vaccine trials? You’re the perfect candidate.
Lost soul. Gone for good. Paul is past hope now. One last try…. intubation
For shame. Still spreading the FEAR PORN.
Meanwhile back in old New York, Governor Death Virus (that never met a Medicaid Program it did not want to gut) has used WAVE 1 of the MASS HYSTERIA PROPAGANDA PANDEMIC as cover for its “Grandma and Grandma Useless Eater Euthanization Campaign.”
https://imgflip.com/i/40bn08
Wave 2 will be a doozy.
“Wave 2 will be a doozy”
Coming to everywhere this December.
This one is but the introduction.
Prepare.
It has to be November or they won’t screw up the election
November will not work, it is for December.
It will no longer matter who is elected in the US alone.
This one will be for EVERYONE.
It was crucially important that someone finally stood up and told the world that the entire anti-COVID-scare conspiracy theory was hatched under the sheets by KKK operatives. God bless you!
This women with her bravery has provided first-hand documentation of iatrogenic murder.
This is why you should never post drunk. You imagine you’re skipping about from thread to thread leaving people gasping at your Wildean wit, when in reality you’re just slurring and lurching and boring everyone to death. Go away and sober up.
Read the massive amount of data and medical opinion catalogued at the Swiss site linked below and then get back to us Paul. Otherwise just go over to CounterPuff where you can join LouieP & company at Covid-Central to get your daily dose of crazy. Hey, at CounterPuff you can even get your “regime-change” propaganda ALONG WITH your Covid propaganda. Such a deal! Enjoy.
https://swprs.org/a-swiss-doctor-on-covid-19/
where you can join LouieP & company
this is just another one of the multiple personalities.
“Cambridge University researcher and report co-author Richard Stutt said, “Our analyses support the immediate and universal adoption of face masks by the public.””
Lead author, Dr Richard Stutt, part of a team that usually models the spread of crop diseases at Cambridge’s department of plant sciences.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/11828045/all-wear-face-masks-coronavirus-r-rate-preventing-second-wave/
Even the comments there disagree.
They must be paying you minimum wage to write this crap, Paul.
I mean, if he knows about plant diseases, he’ll want to vaccinate us against potato blight next, won’t he?
The REAL fight must be against the ‘lockdown’ tyranny.
Hmm.. drinking the Corona Kool-Aid a bit much, eh? You really need to lighten up on your “sky is falling” brainwashed ranting, for not just your sake (how stressful it must be to be in such a state of cognitive dissonance to be upholding such irrational and unfounded beliefs) but for the sake of everyone else too!
Sad fact of life: people die, and more people die who live in places with long-term lethal air pollution. Science (and even the WHO) says that asymptomatic “test positive” folk are NOT infecting anyone, makes sense knowing that POLLUTION is the real killer being hidden by the “virus” cover story:
https://globalcooperative.wordpress.com/2020/06/10/people-without-symptoms-are-not-spreading-virus-says-who-and-science/
Remember: around 70% of all claimed “virus” deaths are happening in only 10% of the global population in just six countries (five of them core NATO countries, the other, Brazil, being a core WEF country). This is a statistical impossibility if there was truly an “infectious deadly pathogen” going around.
Such figures make excellent sense, however, when understanding that the common factor in the specific localities (urban and some regional, such as northern Italy) of these countries where almost all the claimed “virus” deaths are taking place is the lethal air pollution . Even the WHO said in their 2006 report about diseases that air pollution in the environment causes as least 1.5 million deaths per year. There’s a long way to go to that total yet, with the fake “virus” numbers!
Spot on. Governments blame the fake ‘virus’ for their own populations dying of SO2 pollution.
I wonder how governments are going to lead populations from now on? The coronavirus skeptics are unlikely ever to trust the government or insttitutions again – even many of us who were doubtful of, say, climate change didn’t quite make the leap to doubting the medical establishment. Then you have many others who have flouted the law and/or guidelines during the lockdowns, albeit mildly, and may not look at the forces of law and order with the same respect again. What about the queuing shoppers who have come to despise the supermarket?. Then on the other side, the mask-clutchers who are likely to hold out from returning to work and shopping, no matter what the official advice, their hypochondria having been brought to terror pitch.
While extremely informative, I’m not certain all the Off-Guardian commentators warning of dictatorial clampdown quite have it right. I suspect something closer to anarchy is more likely, as the economy crashes, and a large majority for one reason or another refuse to trust the government. We’re already seeing that lapse of traction with Johnson ‘allowing’ people to do things they have been already been doing for weeks.
I started off not believing a word government says (not the same as supporting every conspiracy theory going around) so it’s affirmation for me although some might argue confirmation bias.
As for the big institutions, it’s long looked like there’s a fairly organic link between corporate interests, governments and NGOs. I think this is exemplified by current events. This *is* the new world order. It’s just the same as the old.
A collapse to anarch is possible, but I think it will be a partial one. I suspect the abondoned working class areas to begin a long decent when the furlough schemes stop and a return to work is clearly not possible. The economic drain caused by the shutdown and the inevitible currency and pension debasement will impact those reliant upon government the most.
Aldous Huxley who was directly involved in MKUltra from the evidence of his own letters imagined there would be the Savage Reservation untouched by the technologies of the World State where we primitives still give birth, and endure physical pain and emotional suffering. Interestingly he set it in New Mexico. I wonder where in the world we would be left alone.
living as a savage in malpais or a fetally deformed tool in the world state – Huxley fouled it at both ends – poor John et al…I think we can do better.
Well in US, as soon as you begin interacting with medical world, the doubts come. The medical system is very broken in US, no matter where you live. I personally try to take care of my health best as I can because I dread the day where I will have to deal with them.
I haven’t trusted the UK medical establishment for a long time as they are completed controlled by Big Pharma and its completely the wrong paradigm in whcih to heal
Totally not linked to this article but medical related.
Just to make everyone aware if your not already, that everyone is now an organ donor on the nhs unless you opt out….
leave it with you.
https://www.organdonation.nhs.uk/register-your-decision/refuse-to-donate/refuse-donation-form/
Get opting out, they keep you alive to harvest the organs and many have been declared brain dead when they could’ve survived.
Sorted sometime ago. but they gave me the run around for a little before that website opened recently.
Have folks here saved this interview in the event Youtube censors it. Can someone do that?
And report here:
All-cause mortality during COVID-19: No plague and a likely signature of mass homicide by government response
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/341832637_All-cause_mortality_during_COVID-19_No_plague_and_a_likely_signature_of_mass_homicide_by_government_response
Abstract:
The latest data of all-cause mortality by week does not show a winter-burden mortality that is statistically larger than for past winters. There was no plague. However, a sharp “COVID peak” is present in the data, for several jurisdictions in Europe and the USA.
This all-cause-mortality “COVID peak” has unique characteristics:
• Its sharpness, with a full-width at half-maximum of only approximately 4 weeks;
• Its lateness in the infectious-season cycle, surging after week-11 of 2020, which is unprecedented for any large sharp-peak feature;
• The synchronicity of the onset of its surge, across continents, and immediately following the WHO declaration of the pandemic; and
• Its USA state-to-state absence or presence for the same viral ecology on the same territory, being correlated with nursing home events and government actions rather than any known viral strain discernment.
These “COVID peak” characteristics, and a review of the epidemiological history, and of relevant knowledge about viral respiratory diseases, lead me to postulate that the “COVID peak” results from an accelerated mass homicide of immune-vulnerable individuals, and individuals made more immune-vulnerable, by government and institutional actions, rather than being an epidemiological signature of a novel virus, irrespective of the degree to which the virus is novel from the perspective of viral speciation.
On past form YouTube is going to delete this interview. One way to save it is with an Add On or Extension in your browser. It puts a download button on the YouTube page. You can disable/remove it at any time.
Beware download sites that try to get you to install a program. In Mozilla Firefox get the Add On Easy Youtube Video Downloader Express https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/addon/easy-youtube-video-download/
The saved video file will be too big to email to your friends and family but you can upload it into Dropbox or any cloud site; create a link to that video file; and email the link.
One other useful Add On saves a web page as a PDF so that you can email it. There are many but I find PDF Mage works well.
Many Youtube-deleted videos collated here:
https://stoplookthink.com/
Bitchute videos have a magnet icon below them. If you install a torrent manager like Deluge, you can click that magnet icon and the video should be saved to your downloads folder. Just testing it myself.
Thanks for the link. Given that Rancourt was censored the other day with the removal of the “Masks Don’t Work” research he posted (after hundreds of thousands of views) it is surely a good idea to save an archival copy of this new research. Easy to do with the Wayback Machine at https://archive.org/web/ and then paste any link under the “Save Page Now” heading (bottom right) click “Save Now” and it will do its thing.
This has now been done for the link you gave:
https://web.archive.org/web/20200611183608/https://www.researchgate.net/publication/341832637_All-cause_mortality_during_COVID-19_No_plague_and_a_likely_signature_of_mass_homicide_by_government_response
And the “Masks Don’t Work” article that was censored on June 5th is here:
https://web.archive.org/web/20200601174357/https://www.researchgate.net/publication/340570735_Masks_Don't_Work_A_review_of_science_relevant_to_COVID-19_social_policy
A statement from the interview is that
‘In the same order he [Cuomo] gave hospitals blanket immunity from malpractice suits relating to Covid.’
Here is some news, he did not! But you need to be aware, as I have argued here over and over again, that Covid19 is (at least in some cases) venous thromboembolism. The symptoms are the same, the risk factors are the same, the only difference is that the treatment is different! For Covid19 the treatment is ventilation and for venous thromboembolism it is anticoagulation!
BTW, Please be aware that the wonder drug hydroxychloroquine has anticoagulant properties as explained in this article
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2844013/
Now here is the thing that a surviving patient or relatives of a diseased patient should do.
1. Find out who the responsible physician was at time of Covid19 diagnosis. That could be the GP, but more likely it is the ER doctor. For instance if a patient is send in by the GP to the ER of the hospital with complaints of shortness of breath, cough, chest pain, and the GP asks the ER doctor to make a diagnosis, it is the ER doctor who is the responsible doctor
2. Ask the complete patient file (doctor) plus nurse file, medication file and laboratory/radiology file from the hospital. The hospital must give a patient such files when requested. Make sure that the files given to you are complete!
3. Ask the protocol from the hospital that should be followed when a person comes in with complaints that include shortness of breath, cough, chest pain and what the ER doctor should do in such an instance. This is of utmost importance because local protocols should be followed by the doctors who are working in that hospital. Protocols may differ, but all most likely include that in people with such complaints, there is a chance of a couple of diseases, generally heart disease, lung infection or pulmonary embolism. Given this differential diagnosis, these diseases should be ruled out when the patient is seen in hospital.
4. Look in the files (nurse files may be best as they file a lot more about the well-being of a patient than doctor files) if there were signs and symptoms mentioned that could be related to pulmonary embolism (Dutch guidelines say: shortness of breath, dry cough, pain when breathing, coughing blood). If there are these symptoms, you usually add some other factors in your decision tree as a doctor. One of those factors is, take a d-dimer (a protein that is raised at time of venous thromboembolism)
5. Now if you had symptoms that could be related to venous thromboembolism, yet the doctor decided not to rule out the disease, the doctor failed to comply to the local protocol (a violation). If the doctor did some extra testing, like measuring d-dimer and the result is high enough to warrant extra radiological testing, yet the radiologic test was not performed, the doctor also failed to comply to the local protocol.
Now a game that hospitals usually like to play when it comes to malfeasance, is to ask the causality question. Lawyers from the hospital may say: ‘sure something should have gone different, the treating physician made a mistake, yet it is not said that this mistake led to worsening of the disease. The patient was already sick when he entered the hospital for other reasons than (potential) venous thromboembolism and this other sickness caused his or her deterioration. And since you cannot proof that this is what actually happened (for that you need a time machine) you cannot proof malfeasance or negligence or malpractice and the doctor (and hospital) will come clean. Just to be absolutely clear here with what I mean with burden of proof: suppose a patient gets a bowel operation, the doctor leaves in his scissors, stitches up the wound, and the patient dies, the doctor/lawyer may say: it was the underlying disease that killed the patient and not the scissors that were left behind.
Here is the thing that should be followed when dealing with such doctors/lawyers: you should tell them about the reversal of the burden of proof, which is, in Dutch law anchored in the so called ‘protocol arrest’ (you can google this if you like). And the protocol arrest tells you that if a doctor didn’t follow the local protocol, he should explain (in the doctors file that is!) why he didn’t follow the protocol. If the doctor did not sufficiently document that, and the alternative, yet missed, diagnosis is serious enough to at least equally explain the outcome of the patient (death or remaining shortness of breath due to a missed or too late diagnosed pulmonary embolism), the burden of proof reverses And then it is the doctor/ lawyer of the hospital who shoold proof that the alternative, yet missed, diagnosis did not cause the complications/death in the patient! If that cannot be done, then the patient has every right to get his justice through medical law (suing the doctor through medical or criminal law) and the hospital (usually civil law=financial compensation)
I don’t like the idea that you only can get your justice by suing doctors and lawyers. So if you are a patient or relative of a surviving patient with Covid19 in whom a venous thromboembolism was undiagnosed or diagnosed too late, I would like to give the advice to talk with the doctors first. Doctors aren’t criminals (at least not more than average human beings are), but humans who make mistakes. From mistakes one can learn, but before learning, the acknowledgement that one made a mistake should be made! This is one of the reasons why I hope that I can convince doctors from the inside perspective that they admit the mistake and publish their mistake. For now however, I have to deal with the truth of absolute non-response the moment I try to convince my medical colleagues that the above could be the reason why 25-50% of surviving patients with Covid19 who are admitted to ICU have venous thromboembolism (a staggering amount never seen before for any other concurrent disease, with the potential exception of pancreas carcinoma).
And I do understand that it is rather painful for a doctor to admit that in his foolishness he may have caused more misery than absolutely necessary. Yet, I am convinced that such an experience (missing a diagnosis) is much more painful for the deceased or surviving patient who had to suffer because of such foolishness from the treating physician.
All this information should be considered as given to you by an informed layman. I would certainly advice anyone who wants to follow this path to first get some free advice from a lawyer or medical professional (who can look into the patient file) before proceeding (these paths can be long and painful, usually it takes >10 years) before a judge comes with the ultimate verdict, and since it is the law, you may come empty handed (as the law is not flawless even if you are right).
Also judge for yourself if it is worth proceeding (as the Bible says ‘thou shall not judge’, with which sentiment I agree, but this may be different for others and may not apply to all situations).
If you proceed: one well meant advice, don’t blame the doctor, blame the system!
Willem,
Another great comment. I do disagree where you say (imply?) doctors should not be sued. They most certainly should and vigorously. Not only due to the simple fact of malpractice- killing people by misdiagnosis or systemic incompetence must have severe consequences- but also as once the doctors are sued then dominoes begin to fall.
What this would look like is that the doctors would then turn on the scumbag administrators who gave these directives “from above” and then those administrators would be forced to testify as to where these mandates came from leading us to the scumbags in the State who altered policy leading to these countless deaths.
This is how effective prosecution works. Prosecutors here should proceed mercilessly and we should indeed judge all of those involved in this life-destroying scandal at whatever level they operated.
I won’t speak for Willem but my reading is he’s saying that Gov Cuomo did not issue blanket immunity for COVID deaths… https://www.mlmic.com/blog/physicians/new-york-physician-immunity-during-pandemic but there are ways that patients/families can demand paperwork that records names and dates so that a lawyer would have something to go on.
Willem, I would love to know your thoughts on this Dutch study that argues that immunity will be shortlived and this could become the 5th endemic coronavirus.:
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.05.11.20086439v1
You may even know some of the authors.
A poster on anther site is claiming bad news for all those that support heard immunity etc etc.
Personally I think the report has more holes in it that Swiss cheese.
This is not my expertise (virology), but I read the abstract and was puzzled by the conclusion. They say
‘We saw frequent reinfections at 12 months post-infection.’
Problem is they measured everything with antibody testing, which can lead to cross-reactions. So you may have coronavirus1 in March and coronavirus2 in September, yet the antibody tests may result in that you had coronavirus1 in March and corinavirus1 in September (a ‘reinfection’)
I think the average individual catches some common cold (coronavirus) 3 times a year (I do), so that means with faulty antibody testing that you might get ‘reinfected’ with the same coronavirus while actuallly you had different coronaviruses that led to common cold.
Some of that is explained here https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/113504/
I do know that a sample of 10 individuals (the study included 10 individuals) is not very compelling…
Here’s whats in store for us from the WEC, all planned down to minute detail to implement the world government
https://intelligence.weforum.org/topics/a1Gb0000000pTD3EAM?tab=publications
https://intelligence.weforum.org/topics/a1G0X000006O6EHUA0?tab=publications
So many people go along with eugenics, with murder. The psychology is fascinating. (I’m writing this directly from Erin Olszewski’s comments, especially for those who fear they will find the interview too upsetting.)
The politicians: How did Governor Cuomo know in March that they’d need 30,000 ventilators? Nurse Erin says that within two days it was clear that the vents were killing people. “It is murder. It is setting these people up for failure based on money.” “Cuomo wants to be right. He requested all these vents, he wants to use them.” Cuomo singled out Hydroxychloroquine as the one drug that could NOT be used, supposedly to prevent hoarding and protect its availability for other uses like Lupus. He banned outpatient use of HCL (it is most effective in early stages) and only later changed the order to allow its use in late-state Covid cases. In the same order he gave hospitals blanket immunity from malpractice suits relating to Covid.
Public hospitals were using Hydroxychloroquine and zinc with a 100% success rate and Erin quotes even elderly, obese individual who fully recovered. In Texas a doctor is using HCL with a shot of antibiotic and it has been proven to work.
So whose idea was the ventilators? “The orders are coming from above. Everyone is saying it’s someone higher up. “I said, so call your higher ups, and they would not.. everyone is scared,” says Erin.
The patients go along with it, too. “They are alone, there is no family with these patients in the middle of a pandemic… we have soft restraints on all of our patients. It is easier to treat them with drugs and tie them to their beds.” A healthy 37 year-old guy gets the idea from the media that he has breathing difficulties so he goes for a checkup. They put him in the “step down” unit which is for those who don’t test positive for Covid. Then they move him into the “step up”.
The real confirmed Covids you recognize because they clearly cannot breathe. The public has been told to self quarantine so people who could be treated easily are coming in too late. The lungs are coated with thick, white mucus. Once you get to that stage there are treatments in Asia, with Dr Chang, with extreme levels of Vit C along with antibiotics, and it passed three trials but they don’t want to do that here.
The doctors: “they think they are doctors but they’re residents with zero experience. I have had to teach them basic nursing skills. The doctors give them a choice: you will likely die from this or we can give you a little help breathing. They don’t call it a ventilator. And that’s it. They get the sedation, they go to sleep and that’s it. They don’t wake up. They’re in a body bag.” There are some doctors but another doctor comes on shift and cranks it up. It is difficult to go down. The lung membrane expands so in order to fill and deflate them you need more pressure. As they deteriorate you have to give them even more oxygen.
The nurses: Many nurses just do what they’re told. They are order followers.They want to please. Tell them to follow a procedure that kills and they do it.
The only patient to live from the Covid ward on Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, NYC, pulled the tube out of his nose.
Elmhurst hospital has not successfully discharged or taken off ventilator a single patient since the Covid event began. Not one. (Doctor recorded secretly by nurse Erin)
A WORD FROM NURSE ERIN:
https://youtu.be/UIDsKdeFOmQ?t=3190
Make no mistake, there will be a ‘second wave’, this time to cancel Christmas – this was only the introduction for what is to follow.
How do you propose to prove it is ‘evil lies’ and a ‘cruel hoax’ without the testimony of people like nurse Erin?
You’re doing it again.
Concentrating attention on the FAKE ‘virus.’
What is REAL is the societal effects of the ‘lockdown’ and all the other measures, including those witnessed in the testimonial.
People need to be arraigned for these crimes.
Amen. I really, really implore people to look into what Michael Flynn’s lawyer said about the contents of Anthony Weiner’s laptop, Hillary’s destruction of 33,000 emails and her BlackBerrys, and the Wikileaks’ dump of the Podesta emails. There is a nightmare waiting to be revealed.
The problem is you’re almost forensically laying out a case for a crime no ones paying any attention too or cares about except us smucks here & there’s no point preaching to the converted.
Its a neo-liberal coup & we ain’t invited to take part. I’m only here to pass the time during my lockup sentence, i know any words i have to offer are futile.
“a crime no ones paying any attention to”
Wait for the so-called ‘2nd wave’ that will cancel Christmas.
What is happening now is only the introduction.
People will be paying attention for the sake of their lives. Everybody.
This is NOT a virus.
I can vouch for the fact that it’s not a hoax. A couple of my relatives caught it, and it wasn’t nice. That said, the hysteria, paranoia, fake news and government malpractice, to identify a few of the many issues, has made the situation infinitely worse that it would otherwise have been.
And I’ve had ‘flu. So? They caught SOMETHING I do not doubt.
It was not ‘novel’, ‘corona’, ‘covid19’ or whatever hoax name the politicians of the day are using to cover for their evil ‘lockdown.’
Comments like yours only detract from what should be investigated: the ‘lockdown’ tyranny.
“They are order followers.”
And remind me, what happened to that defence at the Nuremberg Trials?
what happened to the order-followers who incinerated Dresden, Tokyo, Hiroshima, and Nagasaki?
order-followers are winners, as long as the order-givers also are.
The only patient to walk out alive from the Covid ward on Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, NYC, pulled the ventilator tube out of his nose.
Elmhurst hospital has not successfully discharged or taken off ventilator a single patient since the Covid event began. Not one. (Doctor recorded secretly by nurse Erin) @53 minutes.
https://youtu.be/UIDsKdeFOmQ?t=3190
Ventilator Intubation goes down through the mouth ….
The utter nonsense of some comments is comical – like they never ever watched an episode of ER!
Yes i suspected that was wrong, my bad for not checking. And no, I don’t have time to waste on ER.
Yes… because George Clooney is a real doctor.
All these doctor-hero TV shows do nothing but contribute to the Medical Hero worship religion. I enjoy Michael Crichton’s books, but modern giant dinosaurs, angry off-species gorilla armies firing lasers, and space station ghosts are all fiction.
Your comment triggered a memory I can’t resist sharing.
I never watched “ER”, but I was a fan of its predecessor, the 1982 TV hospital drama “St. Elsewhere”. Generally, the fictional young doctors on that show were fanatically dedicated. One recurring theme was a patient who had some mysterious affliction that baffled the staff– if the diagnosis itself wasn’t elusive, the difficulty was that the doctors couldn’t determine its cause or prevent its recurrence.
Often enough, the patient would either volunteer information, or the doctor(s) would engage in protracted interviews with the patient to draw out background information. Finally, there would be a “Eureka!” moment, when one of the stars would put two and two together based on some obscure fact gleaned from the patient’s seemingly-chaotic and irrelevant disclosures.
I wasn’t yet 30 years old, and being generally healthy stayed away from doctors. But when I finally did start seeing them, based on my impressions from watching “St. Elsewhere”, if I had some problem I would conscientiously strive to communicate anything I thought might be helpful. I honestly thought I was being responsible by being forthcoming. I was rapidly “schooled” by doctors impatiently and peremptorily interrupting me and cutting me off as if I were a blithering hypochondriac.
I realized that in the real world, doctors don’t listen to patients and are actually irritated by patients annoying them with what they obviously see as foolish chatter. My primary care physician actually engages in some dialogue, but now I know that when I am sent to a specialist, the preferred communication model is more along the lines of an animal visiting a veterinarian.
I watched the video and while I recall her saying he’d pulled out the tube, I’m sure she didn’t mention nose because I would have clocked that. I think she just said he pulled out the tube.
However, I did wonder how he succeeded if he was sedated for ventilation. Maybe he was high on fentanyl, like George Floyd?
Word up OffGuardian…. I’ve just had notification from Stasi Book – also known as Facebook, that the excellent article by Kit on 31st May “Its All Bullshit – 3 Leaks That Sink The Covid Narrative’ has been deemed ‘false information’ by independent fact checkers.
And they’ve bloody blanked the screen.
Bastard Filth… When the hell are people going to wake up to this Fascism right in front of their eyes?
I shared it with quite a few others, so I assume Kits article has been blanked everywhere?
Perhaps you need to do another story just who these “independent fact checkers” really are.
Thanks for alerting us
W.H.O. Admits Asymptomatic Spread of Coronavirus is “Very Rare”
This guy is a frequent guest on RT, so a member of the loose alliance of ‘alt-right opposition’ who I am always suspicious of, but how else are they to get on air? but I think he can’t be wrong on this.
Attempts of Defrauding gagging epidemiological sciences are rampant. All aimed at defending legacy of murder.
Many nurses like this and doctors described killing fields of public health institutions to prop up statistics in support baseless COVID narrative of fear blatantly exploited as tool of mass social control. That confirms that perhaps up to 95% of all official COVID deaths were not actually caused or associated or even attributed to COVID. Making IFR below that of seasonal flu.
WHO that did not recommend lockdowns, face masks for healthy or contact tracing or social distancing as harmful for original SARS-COVID-1 in 2003, discredited itself completely and entered business of suppression of scientific data and gaging its officials about SARS-Cov-2 and COVID. WHO joined OPCW in peddling political expedient lies.
In fact a hint from recent epidemiological studies trying to model development of officially counted SC2 infections backward toward origin found, assuming that R0 for SC2 is larger than one (2-3) , existence of Dark (invisible) Pool” of up to 90% of population inherently resistant to SC2 infections pushing R (reproduction number) to less than one already in early February in China and mid to late February in EU and US. The existence of inherently resistant pool provided effective population immunity at much lower than assumed 60% level of exposure needed to acquire immunity , within range of official percentage of population with already detected SC2 antibodies from 3-20% of US
In the same time common general immune mechanism based of T Cell Memory, already operating against common cold coronaviruses, was discovered to apply to SC2 as well.
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.04.17.20061440v1
Asymptomatic people may be part of immune resistant dark pool epidemiological models discovered as those people may likely develop acquired immunity fast enough (5-7 days) to avoid any or significant infection of human cells and hence preventing becoming SC2 spreaders.
This hard core data unequivocally calls for canceling guess all the devastating restrictive social measures and defund SC2 vaccine research as useless and needless and opening criminal investigation.
More confirmation of what has been obvious to more intelligent people for months. We must do our bit to keep waking up the bovine masses.
It’s gonna be one hell of “I told you so”!
They will never wake up. They either don’t want to or are incapable of doing so. I would love to be wrong about this.
I hear you Kevin. But I divide them into two camps, those who will never believe the truth and those who need to be nudged. I used to be one of the latter. If we don’t do what we can our fate is sealed.
Reality in the face of hysteria. Brave women and thanks OffG for publishing.
I posted a comment a few days ago about my son’s friend, who works in a Lincolnshire hospital, telling him about a heroin overdose death that was recorded as covid.
Having spoken to him about it in more depth since, it turns out that his friend is a consultant. She was so disturbed by what happened, she put up a comment about it on her facebook. Within 24 hrs, hers facebook account was deleted (by facebook), she was sent home to ‘isolate’ because a doctor at that hospital decided she was ‘showing signs of covid infection’, and she was told that if she spoke about this to anybody again, she would be sacked with the possibility of further (unspecified) action against her.
I only know the details of this instance because my son knows her. How often is this being repeated in other hospitals (or indeed that same one)?
I realise this is anecdotal and I can’t offer any proof or links, so take it or leave it as you will.
Sorry but that story has a ring of untruth about it.
Don’t be sorry. Your opinion is just as valid as anybody else’s.
As I said, I appreciate that it’s anecdotal. Any assurances I could give regarding my belief in what I was told are, I realise, meaningless. You don’t know me so why would you trust me, or indeed anybody online? Which is why I reiterate that you should take it or leave it as the fancy takes you.
If I was going by my gut feeling, you are telling the truth.
Always trust your gut feeling it will NEVER fail you. I also believe this has a certain amount of truth to it.
For reference, here is my original comment on this site (from 31st May). I followed up with my son soon after that but the subject of today’s video presented the first real opportunity to add to my original post, without it being just some random off-topic comment.
Best to state it in terms of your ownership than argue a story.
Best also not to believe just because it is plausible – or not.
But look at the accounts of many on lockdownsceptics who are being persecuted and sacked for saying the ‘wrong thing’ or not saying the right thing.
Covid operates a compression by which to shape the charge of accepted and endorsed release.
If it isnt a 4th
Industrial RevolutionGlobal Reich – (I dont mean German) what is it?
If you don’t ‘give the knee’ you are threatened with receiving it socially, financially or physically. Is this the ‘saving vaccine’ for release to a new normal?
There is that in our mind which will want to kill or deny others rather than die.
This is a terrible and damning sense of self and life.
How can those who accept such a life NOT be blanked, hollow and driven puppets of a blind groupthink?
Orwell also showed this – but he did not show more than this.
Jesus showed more than this – but the self-damning cannot see or hear.
I am not speaking of blind belief or magical association here – but simply a perspective greater than the mind of judgement and the measure of its own giving and receiving. Intuition of Life is of a quality of recognition. Is there a way of …
… continued on
https://willingness-to-listen.blogspot.com/2020/06/a-terrible-and-damning-sense-of-self.html
Interesting. Obviously anecdotal, as you say. Was anything backed up before before Facebook removed it?
I would (if I were inclined to post anything substantive on Facebook but I have less painful things to do like smearing my eyeballs with chilli powder) definitely back stuff like that up.
I have no idea.
My understanding is that she made some comments re the situation she had witnessed at work, got a few incredulous replies etc then left it. The next day she was informed that her facebook account had been removed.
I don’t do facebook so I don’t really know how it works. Would her posts still appear on her friends’ facebooks after her account had been removed? If so, then the info is still up there somewhere.
If farcebook has removed them, I’m pretty sure they’re gone from the whoe site.
Unfortunately, I don’t think the wayback machine can cache farcebook posts unlike twitter and standard websites.
Some 37-year old guy listens to the propaganda bull shit from the Corporatist Media, imagines he has shortness of breath and goes to the hospital for a test. The nurse says you have breathing difficulties but not Covid. The resident (doctor in training) puts him on a ventilator and kills him. Hospital wins $39,000.
The non-rebreather mask is just assistance of extra oxygen. Doctors skip that. Instead they go straight to high pressure ventilators – and they blow up the lungs. They blow you funking lungs up. You die.
THE ONLY PATIENT WHO WALKED OUT ALIVE PULLED THE TUBE OFF HIS NOSE.
Many nurses just do what they’re told. They are order followers.They want to please. Tell them to follow a procedure that kills and they kill. Nurse Erin accuses one colleague @29:00 of laughing and smirking.
Dr. Scott Jenson, a Minnesota state senator who is also a medical doctor, accused the CDC of directing doctors to list COVID-19 as a cause of death even for someone who was never tested for it, which he said is “ridiculous” and misleading.
“Right now Medicare has determined that if you have a COVID-19 admission to the hospital you’ll get paid $13,000. If that COVID-19 patient goes on a ventilator, you get $39,000; three times as much. Nobody can tell me, after 35 years in the world of medicine, that sometimes those kinds of things [have] impact on what we do.”
Vampire Fauci told Dr Jenson that accusations of padding numbers and the CDC document, which advocates making COVID-19 the cause of death without medical proof, are part of “conspiracy theories” during “challenging” times in public health.
https://trendsresearch.com/the-numbers-dont-add-up/
That is the fate that awaits us in the U.K. as the US medical industry finally get their hands on our NHS and forces us into the insurance model.
How many more warnings do you need? The hard BrexShit heads – Fartage, Bozo the clown, Gove puppet, Evil Dom … their pay masters and strung pullers Bannon, the mega rich WASP types and the the bankers.
You think the race riots are going to be bad – wait till we tear down Maggie, Churchill and invade Whitehall and the Palace – the British people are not going to take kindly to have been fooled and suckered by these chancers.
I only wish you were right, if things start looking that bad they will arrange a football match between Liverpool and Manchester United/England France that will take the steam out of it
Are you attempting to incite violence?
No endorsement, take it or leave it. (More David Rose) Del Bigtree The Coronavirus Vaccine Agenda – London Real
This is not only about inflating Covid numbers. This is hospitals profiteering. This is ethnic cleansing in NYC. Note that a lot of racial minorities occupy prime real estate ripe for gentrification.
This is exactly what Jon Rappoport and Catherine Austin Fitts discovered from their contacts and publicized two months ago.
They were saying the patients in NYC are mostly racial minorities. They were right about the Medicare payout to the hospital: $39k for Covid+pneumonia+ventillator but only $4,700 without the ventilator. They were right about the ventilators killing people. Now you have the proof from a nurse.
Rappaport and Austin Fitts also reported from their sources that in order for gentrification to proceed, poor people need to move out of desirable quarters of New York City. Rent controls need to be dismantled.
Credibility: Catherine Austin Fitts is a former Assistant Secretary of Housing, former board member of Dillon Read and head of her own investment bank.
https://youtu.be/e7xJxF5zdgo?t=2023 Oh! Removed by YouTube. I will try to find it and post.
No conspiracy necessary. All you have to do is set the Medicare numbers so that it profits the hospitals to diagnose Covid.
No need to say a word. Just make it so Covid+ventilator = $39,000 and the market will do the rest.
Yes I generally see ‘The Conspiracy’ as Adam Smith’s other hand.
(Negatively or segregatively defined self interest).
No conspiracy necessary indeed. Runaway protocols with people believing they are doing good.
Your information and arguments have been great.
chilling
The privatised profit motivated National Health Service, coming our way to the U.K. with medical insurance and multi tier medicine.
Along with chlorinated chicken, hormonised beef and GM everything else, no working regulations and no holidays…
This video is truly sickening but should help to join the dots for anyone with the time to watch it all.
I do wonder to what extent these types of satanic hospital procedures went on in other countries.
I watched this last evening. It’s been – is – horrific. And now you tell me how we could and should protect ourselves without a massive opposition. The Lancet editor-in-chief, no less :
We need organisation. We need alternatives. We need rebellion. Against a government that has fostered corruption, collusion, and criminality. A government that has presided over the avoidable deaths of thousands.
(https://twitter.com/richardhorton1/status/1270473958094225408)
a government = most governments across the world
And to retreat is to let horrors escalate.
Don’t you understand that the Lancet editor in chief’s words are a call for more lockdown, more social control and vaccination? It’s all too well quoting critics of the government but if you do you should be aware of their agendas.
Sweden had almost no restrictions and hasn’t faced the deaths that the UK has yet the media trumpets a report claiming that 20,000 fewer people would have died if lockdown had begun a weeks earlier.
The Lancet editor is a pussy – but he’s been recorded secretly criticizing Pharma for deception. From the French press:
According to Philippe Douste-Blazy, France’s former Health Minister and 2017 candidate for WHO Director, the leaked 2020 Chattam House closed-door discussion between the EIC’s – whose publications both retracted papers favorable to big pharma over fraudulent data.
“Now we are not going to be able to, basically, if this continues, publish any more clinical research data because the pharmaceutical companies are so financially powerful today, and are able to use such methodologies, as to have us accept papers which are apparently methodologically perfect, but which, in reality, manage to conclude what they want them to conclude,” said Lancet EIC Richard Horton.
Now that peak Covid has passed, the two most prestigious medical journals have withdrawn papers that were used to dismiss HydroxyChloroquine as a better treatment than vents. How convenient. I think the leak I refer to in my other post about Pharma corrupting research was intended to distract attention from this reversal on HCL.
Lancet, New England Journal retract Covid-19 studies, including one that raised safety concerns about malaria drugs, June 4th, 2020 https://www.statnews.com/2020/06/04/lancet-retracts-major-covid-19-paper-that-raised-safety-concerns-about-malaria-drugs/
“The Lancet retracted an influential study that raised alarms about the safety of the experimental Covid-19 treatments chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine amid scrutiny of the data underlying the paper.Just over an hour later, the New England Journal of Medicine retracted a separate study, focused on blood pressure medications in Covid-19, that relied on data from the same company.”
“Don’t you understand that the Lancet editor in chief’s words are a call for more lockdown, more social control and vaccination”
Ha ha ha The situation is extraordinary. I couldn’t take seriously the possibility that he’s for that.
There is no pandemic – never has been
Telegraph reporting this morning that the precious 2 metre rule will be gone by September as the ‘epidemic’ recedes – notice the change of language – ‘epidemic’ not ‘pandemic’
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2020/06/10/two-metre-rule-scrapped-time-new-school-year/ (paywall)
Regime on the run maybe??
These people need to be removed – there is no way they represent the people – parliament and the royal family need to be removed – that is the task in front of us
It’s possible they’ve already been removed now Mark Sedwill is in charge.
you could be correct – but how can anyone have any trust/ confidence in these people after this? that’s the real issue plus what the population/ electorate/ the people do about it?? – is removing statues the way forward? – don’t think so as enough of our history has already been removed/ censored/ denied
Are parliament and the royal family statues? I wasn’t suggesting anyone would or should have trust in them, necessarily, but they are supposed to govern and be elected… that’s an old fashioned idea.
parliament at least.
Regime on the run? You must be joking! Do you not know anything about bubbles and the social control implicit? Speaking statistically there is some doubt that Covid19 even classifies as an epidemic, but further social control is being rolled out despite calls for reducing the two metre rule.
Yes, the point is, there are still rules. We are at the government’s liberty.
No pandemic, perhaps not even epidemic levels?
https://www.cebm.net/covid-19/what-does-rcgp-surveillance-tell-us-about-covid-19-in-the-community/
Really quite amazing we’re not seeing more medical professionals speaking out in the UK.
Of course, state sanctioned murder might not be quite what we are seeing here but you’d think we’d hear more.
Verns on it again.
Masks (Part 2) – The Reasons They want Us To Wear Them
Thanks for this. I find myself agreeing with much of what he says.
So many of the people I see wearing them evidently don’t even seem to understand what they’re doing or why – I’ve lost count of the number people I’ve seen wearing those cloth masks with big gaps on the side where the elastic is attached.
This made me smile. Gallows humour maybe, but amusing nonetheless.
https://youtu.be/crj3djJxq9Q
If I could I’d give you a 100 thumbs up
Ha. El Risitas! He never fails to raise a smile. :o)
I’m not disagreeing, but it’s hard to tell by observation what a mask-wearer is thinking or signaling.
Before the weather got warm here in Southeastern Pennsylvania, I saw a range of face coverings: surgical masks, dust masks, homemade-looking cloth masks, and even good old ski mask headgear and various face-wrappings like scarves and bandannas. And the tsunami of “helpful” articles for coping with the Megadeath Virus of Doom included various “how-to” instructions for creating masks from household or readily-available fabric and materials. (There’s a corresponding sub-genre of advice about the proper use and care of masks, which often conflicts with the DIY mask-making articles.)
Now it’s too hot to use scarves and ski masks, but I still see a crazy assortment of dubious-looking masks. Most of the wearers give the impression that they are appropriately terrified, and think or hope that their masks are fit for purpose. But there are others, like me, who grudgingly and resentfully wear the mask in the certainty that it is a MacGuffin*.
(* MacGuffin: “an object, event, or character in a film or story that serves to set and keep the plot in motion despite usually lacking intrinsic importance”.)
When our state’s COVID Gauleiter mandated the wearing of masks inside business establishments, I remembered that I had purchased a box of disposable surgical masks several years ago, when I was cleaning out my basement after it was flooded. I actually dug out the box– it was still in a corner of the basement where I’d left it– and removed one mask.
I’ve been using it as a prop ever since; I put it on before I enter a store, and remove it when I leave. Over the weeks, it’s picked up pocket lint that gets stuck in the fibers and doesn’t want to be picked off. A trained Mask Nanny would be outraged or horrified. I hope to keep using it until the officials call off the mandatory fetish, although I have a bad feeling that the malignant and/or deranged COVID Reich overlords plan to make compulsory mask-wearing a permanent feature of the New Abnormal.
If so, this mask will probably develop holes. I will cover them with band-aids.
COVID TEST PROCEDURES | Dr Andrew Kaufman Explains
I’m glad you are starting to see that it isn’t a real virus, Objective!
Never offered an opinion either way, I have an open incorruptible mind, just show me evidence!
SARS2 is a false-flag- it is what it is by design, something Off-Guardian dances around but never accepts.
A false-flag will try to sit upon as many ‘realities’ as possible, and by doing so fools just about everyone here- for fools think a false-flag must by 100% made up details. The ‘real’ details are barbs that hook the threads of the weak mind.
Actually, what is amazing is just how many official details about SARS2 are phoney. And why doesn’t that matter (to the masterminds). Because fairytale narratives just get invented out of thin air that then solidify as accepted ‘facts’. Like ‘healthy’ YOUNG doctors and nurses dying of SARS2 just cos they were around a lot of people with the virus. Never happened, but 99.99% of Humanity is certain that it did.
Remember the plane that was intended to hit the White House on 911- the one that the US military shot down in ‘mysterious’ circumstances- where the fake narrative arose that the ‘passengers’ took on the ‘Bin Laden hijackers’ causing it to crash. Well Team Blair always had an issue with that part of the false-flag – the fear was that the White House attack would dominate the news cycle, and that people across the planet would cheer the imagery of the White House burning. So in the end, with the success of the Two Towers, the last part of the false-flag was canceled, and it was the intent to tell the public that the US airforce destroyed the last ‘terrorist jet’.
But out-of-the-blue yellow journalism invented a fake narrative that started to gain traction. Brave resisting passengers fighting back. So Team Blair held back on the admittance of the shoot down, and played it by ear- and in the end the laughable lie even had a major Hollywood Movie based on the fairytale.
SARS2 has learned a whole ton from 911. Now spontaneous yellow journalist fake narratives are an integrated part of the false-flag project. Some laughable lie appears in some vile media outlet, and if it gains traction, the Deep State ‘encourages’ it to see if it can grow into an accepted part of the story.
A lot of this has to do with the Human Garbage that forms your average ‘journalist’ and your average ‘politician’. These garbage people are both ill-educated morons, and not part of the main loop. But they both wish to seem ‘informed’ and appear part of the ‘top management’. So these people are always looking for a way to do their bit- be seen as a ‘useful’ member of the process.
Those of you stupid enough to think a false-flag needs a lot of people to be in on the plan always ignore this psychology of power. Alignment (people in the power pyramid seeking to align themselves with the dominant trend) replaces explicit recruitment. Sometime it is called the “YES MAN” effect. Combined with a snowball effect if the true power at the top is without a current challenge.
At the bottom the sheeple think there wouldn’t be so many ‘higher’ people backing the claims if they were not true. And in truth, most of the chattering classes think the same way too. The comments here prove that.
PS there is a strong psychological connection between the succes of media like Game of Thrones, The walking Dead, Harry Potter films, and other fantasy and apocalyptic WORLDS, and the SARS2 false flag. Most of you believe in the appeal of a ‘transformed’ world experience cos you think yourselves ‘bored’ with the real world. Every false flag needs ‘sugar’ to help it be accepted.
Yes. What we see in this film here is a real heroine. Yet the masses flock to dipshit sellouts like Ellen Degeneres. The connections between reality TV and reality are definitely a good point. The apocalyptic fantasies have been part of our programming for a long time now.
Scenes from The Walking Dead… no wait.. I’m mistaken… this is our world now:
https://heavy.com/news/2020/05/viral-videos-protests-riots-george-floyd/
A better term for it would be “A BIG CON.” A scam or fraud on a monumental (industrial) scale.
“The bigger and the older the trick, the easier it is to pull”.
Hmmmm. So what was supposed to hit Bldg. 7 if Flight UA93 was destined for the White House? And if they were afraid of Third-Worlders cheering on the attacks, then why did the Pentagon allow another ‘plane’ to hit … the Pentagon?
one of the common characteristics of disinfo operatives is that they claim to know with certainty, things that they couldn’t possibly know unless they were part of the inside job, in which case they would keep their mouth shut.
The whole play-a-long that somehow PPE is spreading illness, likewise putting Covid with non-Covid patients…
The test results are all displayed digitally. It is all easily manipulated. All they have to do is use phony microsoft software to tell these nurses someone is positive to engage euthanasia protocols. PCR is BS..
In a generic way,what I have noted most in the “weltgeist” of this international crime, is the incredibly double phoniness of health directives: a public everywhere being told, or coerced, to wear masks in the most redundantly obsessive germaphobic micro-managerial (to say the least) way on the one hand, for a disease governments admit with regularity is not really that big a deal: and on the other hand treating those who are actually sick, really sick, and the sickest, with a methodical disregard. And other niceties.
It’s like life playing is out like some terribly cheesy disaster movie.
Oh, that’s right. It really IS Reality TV “gone street”. Worldwide. But so obvious, at least to those who can see it.
Youd have to think the courts in many lands still have enough clout to prosecute some of these Madoff/Milken/Enron supervillains!
But maybe that’s what’s now missing, a vanished economic “ozone layer” of law and regulation: in the ’80s Bill Black in the S&L scandal got a thousand top executives sent yo jail. In 2006 John C. Hueston got a federal grand jury to find Ken Lay guilty on all 21 counts. But then, for his conveniently for his family, he dued a few months later, so the sentence was vacated, meaning his “family” could keep his ill-gotten billions (he probably didnt get major reconstructive plastic surgery, like Abbie Hoffman, just had some funds transferred yo his own orivate island: if they can doctor covid death certificates, certainly his as well).
And after him? Not a single perp went to jail, or was even prosecuted for the 2008 bailout. Despite Charles Ferguson’s (CFR member) tellall oscar winner “Inside Job”.
The slope seems slippier and slippier.
And our joint dilemma, curiouser and curiouser.
The “ozone layer” of law and order is definitely true as police departments are being defunded, generals are refusing order to deploy, congress on lockdown for 4 months, and prisons releasing droves…
All the while George Romero was actually shooting non-fiction documentaries in 2020.