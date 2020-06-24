“Covid-19 Has Turned Public Health into a Patient-Killing Experiment”

Catte Black

Potentially lethal doses of the therapeutic drug hydroxychloroquine are being administered in ‘clinical trials’, sometimes without patient consent. Nearly a quarter of those participating in one such trial subsequently died.

From the beginning of the SARS-COV-2/COVID19 pandemic rollout there have been disturbing hints, rumours and even overt whistleblower claims of seemingly gross medical malpractice connected with the treatment and handling of allegedly infected people.

We have heard about mandatory Do Not Resuscitate orders issued for the elderly, cognitively challenged people, autistic people and even children with fairly minor congenital conditions.

We have heard of terrifyingly inappropriate usage of invasive ventilation that can only increase the numbers of covid19 deaths’, and of general levels of incompetence and poor practice that must have the same result.

And now we have evidence of three clinical trials which require patients to be given up to 4 times the normal dosage of hydroxychloroquine, with or without their consent. In one of these studies over 25% of patients died.

This has been unearthed by Dr. Meryl Nass MD, and is covered in detail over at her site and at the Alliance for Human Research Protection, a site dedicated to exposing unethical practice in the medical community.

The three studies are:

Solidarity, conducted by the World Health Organization, on 3500 Covid-19 patients at 400 hospitals, across 35 countries. As well as Hydroxychloroqine the trial included Remdesivir, Lopinavir with Ritonavir, Lopinavir with Ritonavir plus Interferon beta-1a.

Recovery, conducted in the UK, sponsored by the Wellcome Trust (GlaxoSmithKline) and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the UK government. 1,542 patients took part, of whom 396 (25.7%) died

Remap, an ongoing multi-national project that is now trialing hydroxychloroquine as a SARSCOV2 therapy.

Doses employed in all studies were way above normal therapeutic doses and could well have proved fatal, especially to the very frail and compromised people enrolled in the trial, many of whom were already on ventilators or other forms of assisted breathing. In fact to even be considered for the Remap trial a patient had to be “close to death, either on a ventilator or in shock, on pressor medications.”

Neither was any allowance made in dosage for patients with poor kidney or liver function, who might have increased difficulty in processing the drug. Only actual liver failure was grounds for reducing the dose:

No dose adjustment is necessary for renal dysfunction or concomitant use of renal replacement therapy. Clinicians should consider a dose adjustment in the presence of liver failure, however no dose adjustment is necessary for abnormal liver function tests in the absence of liver failure.

Patient consent was not considered necessary:

For patients who are not competent to consent, either prospective agreement or entry via waiver of consent or some form of deferred consent can be applied, as required by an appropriate ethical review body.”

Ironically, the Solidarity hydroxychloroquine trial was suspended on May 25th following the Surgisphere report in The Lancet that claimed 35% higher death rates in patients receiving Hydroxychloroquine, but which later turned out to be fraudulent, and indeed Nass suggests these medical trials are cynically sacrificing human subjects as part of the ongoing war against hydroxychloroquine, in a bid to prove it does not work or is unsafe:

Why is public health being turned on its head? REMAP-Covid is the third major multicenter clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine to give toxic doses to Covid patients. Who or what is behind this concerted effort to maim or kill patients in order to kill any appearance of benefit from hydroxychloroquine in the treatment of Covid-19?

This is more than possible of course, but I also think we need to set these frankly murderous “trials” within the wider context mentioned above – the distribution of DNRs to healthy or mildly compromised people, the brutal system of almost deliberately induced and needless deaths described by the whistleblower nurses in the US, the deaths by ‘accidental’ neglect in care homes.

These are all beginning to add up to something very dark and very strange going on in the shadows, just beyond public scrutiny. Whether this is deliberate policy or some dreadful perfect storm of institutionalised fear and chronic under-funding is hard to say. But something truly grotesque and potentially evil is going on here, and we can’t afford to ignore it.