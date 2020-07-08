Jul 8, 2020
3

WATCH: Just a Little Prick – Part 1

Editor

International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, looks at how Bill Gates now influences every aspect of our lives and explains how Gates has used his vast wealth to give him extraordinary power over public health policies.

For more unbiased information about other important issues, please visit his website. The transcripts of the videos that YouTube banned are also on the website (click on the ‘Health’ button then go to the top of the page).

SteveEss
SteveEss
Jul 8, 2020 6:42 PM

You gotta love that ‘old man in a chair’…!
God bless you, Vernon…

Grafter
Grafter
Jul 8, 2020 6:26 PM

“Just a Little Prick”……Yep that describes B. Gates to a T. 

Rhys Jaggar
Rhys Jaggar
Jul 8, 2020 6:40 PM
Reply to  Grafter

You got there before me!

