WATCH: The Face Mask Debate

Digi-Debates is a website and youtube channel which hosts online academic debates on important topical issues of the day. Their latest edition, Vol 7, was titled “The Mask Debate” and originally live-streamed on Friday the 24th of July and moderated by Petar Josic, the producer.
The Resolution
With mandatory masking being enacted by governments around the world, in an attempt to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, many questions have surfaced as to whether or not these measures work. What do you think?
Do public mask mandates help curb the spread of the virus?
Affirming the Resolution
David Kyle Johnson is a professor of philosophy at King’s College (PA), who specializes in (among other things) logic, argumentation, philosophy of science, and the refutation of pseudoscience. And he also he maintains a blog for Psychology Today, called “A Logical Take,” where he routinely identifies fallacious arguments and debunks pseudoscience.
You can read his full bio here and his written response to Dr Rancourt's work here.
Negative to the Resolution
Denis Rancourt holds B.Sc., M.Sc. and Ph.D. (University of Toronto) university degrees in physics. He has been a Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council (NSERC) of Canada international post-doctoral candidate in prestigious research laboratories in both France and The Netherlands. He became a national NSERC University Research Fellow, in Canada. He was a professor of physics at the University of Ottawa for 23 years, attaining the highest academic rank of tenured Full Professor.
You can read his full bio here, and his paper "Why Masks Don't Work", here.
So neither are epidemiologists? What a joke.
Five different supermarkets now and only offered a mask in one. No challenges or anything from the others. Ignore this mask bullshit, even if the sheeple don’t.
Kyle lost the debate the moment he started waiving his arms and raising his voice. Any psychologist knows that. Oh, sorry, he’s not a psychologist, he’s a philosopher (apparently!), just writes for a pop psychology rag.
As we all know from the terrorist laws engaged. It’s not at the point of engagement that these laws are provided, but 5-10yrs from now, where we simply swap the term ‘facemask’ for ‘vaccination’…similar to those trust passports (ie to show who’s been vaccinated) that are emerging in Africa. If you don’t have one, no service for you, comply! Pure control mechanism based on a scary fairytale!
Stop hugging your family and it will all be fine. Every time you put on a mask, a high risk individual becomes immortal.
David Kyle Johnson – what a poor argument he has advanced. He uses a number of classic propaganda techniques within the first two minutes as a foundation to his argument:
(1, 2) Agenda Setting – exasperated sigh…personal reservation in being involved YET HE DOES SO DESPITE NEXT STATING “we should not listen to a debate between philosopher and a metals physician…
“debate already settled”; PERHAPS SO BUT ONLY IF YOU “Cherry Pick” THE EVIDENCE YOU WANT TO CONSIDER (another propaganda technique).
(3) Appeal to Authority – “anyone curious about the effectiveness of mask mandates should listen to current medical and public health experts.” BUT THAT IS PRECISELY THE ISSUE TO BE DISCUSSED: WHETHER THE CURRENT LOT OF STATE EXPERTS IS CORRECT IN MANDATING MASKING.
(4) Appeal to Fear — “then I learned how covid spreads and how prevalent asymptomatic spread of covid is …”
(5, 6) Bandwagoning – “I changed my mind” INFERRING SO SHOULD YOU; AND ANOTHER “Appeal to Authority”, this time, his own.
(7) Demonizing the Enemy – pseudoscientific claims of other side of argument.
I’d go on, but can’t be bothered to address this comical sales-pitch by a person skilled in argument but void of any serious command of the body of evidence to be considered.
The Quote I posted is from Arthur Firstenberg’s book: “Unweaving the Rainbow”, in which he shows the correlation between the spread of infectious diseases and the massive spread in the use of electricity and other kinds of electro-magnetic forces. There is now significant evidence of a relation between 5G and coronavirus. Wuhan has 10,000 5G antennae. Milan also has a significant level of 5G antennae. Both are industrially polluted areas.
Which one is the fanatic? Not difficult to choose …
It’s interesting to note the difference in the extent of COVID madness among grocery stores. The “low end” stores in my area (Maryland) are (OMG!) just a tad careless in their COVID regime. Whereas the “high end” stores are scrupulous in their COVID regime. And, indeed, that coincides perfectly with the categories of COVID adherents: the solidly middle class folks are 100% on board, whereas the lower class folks (like me) are a mite careless.
When exiting the “high end” store this morning (I wanted to buy some organics), I had to walk halfway across the parking lot to get back to my car. Ah! but I felt ever so much safer!
That is interesting. Where I am in the western US, there seems to be a mix socioeconomically. I’m the most educated (book-learnin’ and school-wise) person in my family, but also the only one anti-mask besides my (anti-intellectual) dad. My less educated siblings and mom are all very pro-mask. What’s strange too is that my siblings are pro-mask/anti-Trump, but also behave as though the virus is not a threat at all. For example they have large parties without masks, while talking about crazy anti-maskers. I work for a conservative company, but about half the employees here are pro-mask. But they also behave as though the virus isn’t a thing here at the office.
Quote: “Efforts by doctors working for the U.S. Public Health Service to prove the contagious nature of the 1918 flu were heroic and resulted in resounding and repeated failure.
In November, December 1918 and February and March 1919, they attempted to infect healthy volunteers with influenza in the following ways:
They put secretions from the mouth, nose, throat and bronchi from hospitalized influenza patients into the nose, throat and eyes of volunteers; they injected blood from sick patients into volunteers: they filtered mucous material from sick patients and injected it under the skin of volunteers; they had volunteers shake hands with sick patients, talk to them, faces close together, for 5 minutes; they had the patient exhale as hard as he could while the volunteer, 2 inches away, was breathing in, then had the patient cough directly into the face of the volunteer, 5 times.
None of the volunteers in any of these experiments got sick in any way.
The primary determinant is the strength of the immune system – not whether someone wears a mask or not.
RCTs can of course be carried out – just as vaccine trials are done – with participants accepting the risks!
Kyle’s histrionics do him no favours! In my eyes it reduces his credibility enormously.
If Johnson is right – including that asymptomatic carriers can transmit the virus – isn’t the conclusion that everyone should continue to wear a mask for ever?
I suspect that is the plan.
not at all. the best time to catch the alleged virus is in the summer whilst vitamin d levels are high and there is ripe fruits and vegetables available to detox it. it is time for a huge social closening drive.
Just caught someone being interviewed on Radio 2 who said something about preparing for the “second, third, and potentially fourth waves of the virus”. (I love that “potentially”.) Gosh – it’s amazing how far ahead some folk can see!
Just BBC propaganda George.
Politicians, scientists and the media are peddling the 2nd wave based on what?
The latest science?
Well what is this science?
Can we all view it?
Are these alleged new cases leading to an increase in hospitalisations and icu treatment?
I read a Real Madrid footballer has tested positive which had Twitter in meltdown.
Lo and behold he has announced he is in perfect health and isolating as a precaution.
This important detail is left out so we can conclude none of these people are actually ill.
The pcr tests are completely meaningless.
These tests are alleged to be testing for the virus and not the disease.
The important question is how many of these people have been diagnosed by X ray as suffering from alleged Covid19 pneumonia ?
As this information is not given we can only conclude nobody.
Deaths have been below the 5 year average for last 5 weeks. The hospitals have tumbleweeds blowing through them.
Cases are propaganda to prop up the official narrative which is slowly but surely collapsing day by day.
It’s certainly shocking how blatantly propagandist the BBC has become. They now resemble the stereotypical way that Soviet news channels were portrayed in the good old Cold War. I wasn’t focusing on that radio show, but the guest didn’t come across as some official announcer – and that’s the lethal part. These invited guests are presented as just “regular folks” out doing their bit. But that “second and third and ….etc waves” thing is one of those blatantly ludicrous statements where I wonder if we’re supposed to notice the stupidity of them cf. the bit in Orwell’s 1984 where Winston is directed to see a different number of fingers from what he can actually see. Blatant bullshit presented in a chatty matter-of-fact manner as part of a huge gaslighting campaign.
I’m all a quiver just thinking about the sixth wave. Wow, a land without working class pensioners and unproductive workers. ☮️
Neat post. ☮️
Were they of the exceptional lobbies?
Secret to wearing a mask and being able to breathe properly… (see 11 minutes 25 seconds)! (Recent Lincoln Karim video)
the masks reduce droplets so they should reduce transmission. since the rcts show no significant effect the conclusion is that the theory of transmission by droplets is false. there is no influenza virus spread by droplets. the better masks do not work better than the worse masks confirming there is no virus transmission. all the research confirms this but is worded based on the assumption there is a pathogenic virus. if there was virus in indoor air everyone would be infected very quickly. the real issue is people are eating shit, exposed to pollution etc. and the notion of a pathogenic virus a dangerous diversion deliberately made to facilite real causation of health problems.
“Bernard is right; the pathogen is nothing; the terrain is everything.” — Louis Pasteur’s deathbed words
Read and weep. This is what’s going on in rainbow-unicorn-turdaux-land. I would home school my kids if I had any rather than have them psychologically damaged by fifth-rate creatures like these.
https://rabble.ca/blogs/bloggers/views-expressed/2020/07/some-teachers-are-preparing-school-preparing-their-wills
They’re not teachers. They’re pathetic human specimens (today I suppose that had better be a gender-neutral humiX speciX).
They are not victims of Lockdown, social dislocation and disfunctional human relations – they are driving it, just as they were before COVID was a thing,
Most corners of the animal would care first for its young. Instead we have two iterations of Generation Me – and here I stop wasting time, electricity and bandwidth on these losers. Home school if possible. Counter the brainwashing of children.
Bothersome babushkas is what we need. Bring back the era in which older people were not afraid to step in to help children and tell off feckless adults.
Justification: Most countries will see something similar to this: The Guidance for Public Health Officers – Potentially Infectious Persons, released on July 8th, 2020. https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/covid-19-potentially-infectious-people gives officials (same types as the teachers) authority to seize children in the presence of “any adult that you consider to be appropriate”.
If the government busybodies can do that, then any citizen has not only the right but the moral duty to intervene.
I look around the world and there’s literally nowhere to escape these two-legged malignant tumours.
He goes off on one at the end of this video but the rest of it is spot on.
…and still on the subject of masks…
I consider it misguided to make such a deadly serious matter into a Republican vs. Democrat issue. The greedy and corrupt in both parties support Fauci, Gates and the rest, because of the money. Democratic principles really have nothing to do with it, and neither do Republican principles.
Today, both parties are equal shareholders in greed, and those shareholders don’t even need a president to authorize their corruption. If they answer to anybody, it is certainly not the President.
I propose the following.
The corona scare has lead to a storm of policies, leading to all kinds of greater and smaller dammage, injustices and absurdities on many levels. Al kinds of lower governing and managing levels tumbling over each other, agreeing and disagreeing to apply a mix of policies.
Now, while the storm is raging and after this storm has ceased somewhat, there will be much critique and debate. There also will be admittance of faults, there will be admittance of wrong policies. Even the obligated face mask might be on hindsight admitted as ineffective or even damaging, or partially admited as such.
The admittance of errors, things which are not neceassy, things which are damaging to people and the economy, things which are absurd, etc. then logically leads to the idea of the argument that societies where to a great extent unprepared, which then logically leads to the idea of the need of greater preparedness. So they will all think of themselves to be very reasonable and intelligent, faults will be admited, dubious practices are exposed, some heads will be chopped of, gross imcompetence will have to be accounted for, and, most important, how to be prepared for this the next time will be a main item on the agenda, which implies more funding and the getting together of the most intelligent heads among the global community in order to ‘intelligently and reasonably’ legitimize big changes, including a plan of implemantation on all levels.
This is not a coincidence.
This is a huge psychological operation by governments on their own people.
They know exactly what they’re doing.
“Disposable medical masks (also known as surgical masks) are loose-fitting devices that were designed to be worn by medical personnel to protect accidental contamination of patient wounds, and to protect the wearer against splashes or sprays of bodily fluids (36). There is limited evidence for their effectiveness in preventing influenza virus transmission either when worn by the infected person for source control or when worn by uninfected persons to reduce exposure. Our systematic review found no significant effect of face masks on transmission of laboratory-confirmed influenza.”
https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/26/5/19-0994_article
how do they know the persons didnt have laboratory confirmed influenza before the studies? you cant establish transmission occured at all with such pseudoscience.
Ask FAUCI. It’s a CDC published study. Volume 26, Number 5—May 2020
They missed a chance for some fun.
Surely the problem with masks is we could make them half a century ago but we’ve lost the technology to make them today.
Like those Playtex “Cross Your Heart” suits that they wore on the Moon… with their Van Allen radiation girdles.
280 pounds of Ortho-Fabric, aluminized Mylar, neoprene-coated nylon, Dacron, urethane-coated nylon, tricot, nylon/Spandex, stainless steel, high strength composite materials.
Surely we can make a simple mask?
Or must we first “remove one of Truth’s Protective Layers”? © Neil Armstrong, 1994
Going to the moon was a relatively benign lie. As a kid, it was a version of Santa Claus, but better. Going to the moon did not make you a shopaholic (as provided by the conspiracy of the shop owners who make children addictive to buying stuff through the children’s best friend). What going to the moon did to kids (like me) is to understand science! Well, not the science in how to hoax a population into something that does not exist (like the moon landings), but the science of how you could launch spaceships: physics and astrophysics. It made school more endurable: the idea that if you were good in math, physics, chemistry, you might become a rocket scientist.
But the moonlandings never happened as anyone can figure out for himself if he takes 2 minutes for himself thinking about how they could do it (they couldn’t).
I never thought about the moonlandings being a hoax (I just never thought of it, I did not really care) until I stumbled over David McGowans ‘Moondoggie’. In that essay he explains why the hoax persists, other than not caring about the hoax (my explanation why I never considered the moonlandings to be fake until I thought about it). Here is his explanation:
‘[D]espire the fact that it was a relatively benign lie, there is a tremendous reluctance among the American people to let go of the notion that we sent men to the Moon. There are a couple of reasons for that, one of them being that there is a romanticized notion that those were great years – years when one was proud to be an American. And in this day and age, people need that kind of romanticized nostalgia to cling to.
But that is not the main reason that people cling so tenaciously, often even angrily, to what is essentially the adult version of Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy. What primarily motivates them is fear. But it is not the lie itself that scares people; it is what that lie says about the world around us and how it really functions. For if NASA was able to pull off such an outrageous hoax before the entire world, and then keep that lie in place for four decades, what does that say about the control of the information we receive? What does that say about the media, and the scientific community, and the educational community, and all the other institutions we depend on to tell us the truth? What does that say about the very nature of the world we live in?
That is what scares the hell out of people and prevents them from even considering the possibility that they could have been so thoroughly duped.’
Same as it ever was…
Willem, whether the moon landing is a hoax or not is not clear: there are arguments on both sides. It would also involve various people having deliberately lied, and not just any people, some otherwise extremely decent people from the physics community. They cannot be judged by what the world has become today. Im sorry but Ive known from early childhood physicists, some of the very best, some of the last giants physics produced, some of them extremely good peoples, and physicists from all countries and cultures, including the former Soviet Union. None of them are living anymore, but those that were close friends of my family were extremely honest people and truly scientific. They certainly were no liars, they certainly were too good physicists to not be able to tell such a lie or stand for one.
For the covid thing, its different. There is clear factual evidence that at best it just is nothing different from multiple other viral infections humankind has lived with since its been around, and in recent years (like 2006), at worst there is no virus at all. The mediocratization of the so-called scientific community is now very far entrenched: my generation of academics are puny compared to those of that former generation.
Also the evil and immorality around is now of an altogether different dimension.
Im afraid I myself am astounded by how much its widespread and open. I had a very unpleasant brush with it during this covid affair, and am still very shaken by that experience, and am just trying to recover at the moment. None of this existed before, certainly not in my childhood, not among people one was likely to meet as straightforward academics or just citizens, just because you had dared to speak out. We now live in a world both mediocre and where ethics has lost all meaning.
‘Someone would have talked’ is a common refrain to which the answer is always the same: some did, some died mysteriously, many remained silent. http://educationforum.ipbhost.com/topic/12152-apollo-whistleblower-revealed-at-last/?do=findComment&comment=135713
hope – your account of scientist academics being “puny” compared to past generations is a valuable perspective, but I disagree regarding evil being of a different dimension today.
Evil remains a constant: the degree to which people collaborate and lie may vary. We have just witnessed an illustration of how the majority went along with the rise of Nazism. This year’s experiment was population wide and global. You don’t get more evidence than that and scientists ARE studying it. Perhaps they will REVEAL PUBLICLY what it shows.* It seems to suggest that western countries are much more conformist, perhaps brainwashed, yielding many self-appointed beadles eager to sanction others.
The leaders of Sweden, Belarus, Burundi and Tanzania could not have demonstrated such independence of mind unless it was shared by a large proportion of the citizenry. I’ve just finished a book about the murder of Swedish PM Olaf Palme. One thing Jan Stocklassa didn’t mention is that it was the independence of mind of the Swedish people at that time that made Palme dangerous. Had he been leading a conformist country a) he wouldn’t have made it from the opposition benches to power and b) his opinions would have been largely ignored. Conclusion: sometimes TPTB can tolerate outspoken people, but if the audience is receptive, they’re dangerous.
Reasons for western compliance include many possibles: financial necessity/incentive topping the pack. Scientists like Martin Nowak are using Dietrich Dorner’s “Psi” Cognitive Model (see my earlier post below) of Afilliation, Certainty, Competence along with Existence and Preservation.
These are precisely the “nudges” that governments are using during COVID to enforce compliance. They are exactly the “behavioural insights” that keep people onboard with the Moon landings.
Please see my previous post on this: https://off-guardian.org/2020/07/27/watch-the-face-mask-debate/#comment-211642
I take your point, but here I am not talking of leaders, of people one hears about. I am talking of people that I personally knew, I am talking of my own family. I know the point to which they were honest, I also know I have since never met a single person matching the intelligence of some of them,
I know what they did for their values, the incredible sacrifice they endured because of them and personally suffered from. I perfectly agree that evil and goodness are never more nor less. Here I am talking of a very specific group of people, those to whom we owe the best of science, those to whom we owe that the scientific spirit continued to be upheld after ww2 and during the cold war.
These are precisely those who have contributed to our still be around today, they are those known and unknown to whom humanity at each stage has owed that it pulled through despite all odds.
Once again, they are not people I have read about. They are among those I have known best and loved best, not because of their achievements, but
as human beings, people I have had the privilege to see from close daily quarters, and whom even if I could emulate a tiny tiny tiny bit, both in terms of values and achievements, I would consider my life has not been wasted.
That’s indeed a testament to people worth emulating – and I can believe the motivations have changed, though I know fewer scientists. I have an uncle with many semiconductor patents to his name. He walked away from a good job at Plessey (UK defence manufacturer) in the 1970s because of management practices. The company soon entered a spiral of decline confirming his judgement and he found an American company that matched his skills and ideals.
His son, my cousin, followed his father but has had a much tougher time of it, meeting incompetence and corruption at several major American/global companies.
About the issue of how to get to know one other, which you and another commenter had wondered: because of that widespread evil around today, which I mention in my previous reply to your comment, an evil deliberately set to destabilize people who are trying to do their work honestly, and therefore may dig out untruths, so they are unable to continue working, and of which Im sure the OffG editors are much more aware of than academics who have lived relatively protected lives even when their honesty forced them to take a stand, Willem, you cannot expect these editors to take the responsibility of helping the readers of their site exchange emails and come to know one other.
This is a major problem with the internet, especially of the sites presenting an alternative opinion. The virtual world of the internet certainly provides a global medium to inform. But I think these free commenting sections should be ended as it is precisely there that you may come across that evil. And as of yore, it should be a matter of writing letters to the editors if one wished to comment, with full disclosure of who the writer was, and up to their discretion, which letters they published. Then possibly those authors of letters could come to more safely be put in touch in real life. It would in all respect remain safe for those commenters, whose comments were published. It would also be much more productive regarding any possibility of like-minded peoples getting to know each other, and thus of eventually something constructive in real life coming out of it. At the moment we’re all most of us relatively isolated. This is precisely the policy, and has been for a long time.
‘ Willem, you cannot expect these editors to take the responsibility of helping the readers of their site exchange emails and come to know one other.’
I agree. I also agree with the evil that you can find below the line (but not always easy to spot and potentially poisonous) and that you should be careful in reading everything BTL. I also agree with your potential solution to the problem (writing above the line)
You have a book coming out and that may be a way of becoming to know who you are (as I would love to buy your book, based on the comments you give here).
And perhaps I should try to write something above the line under my real name so you could write to me. Not sure if that is possible though (my English skills are not flawless and thinking in Dutch is easier for me than thinking in English; writing something here in English is different than writing a scientific report on epidemiology in English… anyway…)
What I will not do is write about the covid above the line. It is too close to my work, and colleagues may feel exposed when I write under my own name, and where I will have to talk about them, explaining the ‘inner’ personality of the average scientist. It feels like medical confidentiality, and although it is strictly speaking not medical confidentiality (my colleagues are not my patients), they could see it as a breach in trust, etc. So if I do it, I need to write about something else. There are plenty of topics. Maybe even the moon landings. I’ll think about it…
Willem, let me suggest this: I have created an account for the purpose.
Its [email protected]
If you email there. I believe your email will be an institution account with your proper name. I will also then reply from my institution mail account.
As academics, former and current, and our real emails, we will be able to
trust we are who we claim to be, especially if you google my real name, you come across too much information about me (eg. as you know as an academic, former publications both as academics and in my case in the last few years, talks we’ve given, and so on and so forth are on the internet): I had erased all personal site connected to an institution, as I do not like this transparence. The other day I googled my name after my unfortunate experience recently and was flabbergasted to see how much is in the public domain.
On the positive side, evidently it gives someone honest trust we are who we are.
Anyhow I would be very interested in discussing with you given your field of research for one of my next projects. That we can only do directly.
Apollo faced insurmountable difficulties, but consider what if anything has changed in 50 years regarding the technology to take men to the moon, and back to Earth. Or into orbit. Or to take probes to distant objects.
These are engineering questions that I cannot answer, but know them to be valid questions.
1. Can an air cooled re-entry be performed (if at all, with low risk)? Calculations I did showed that heat radiation and heat shield ablation only dissipate a very small part of the kinetic energy.
2. Can the accuracy of trajectory required by the astronomy be achieved in a one shot departure at low risk of error? This includes the orbit plane, attitude, timing, thrust control and velocity. Remember risk multiplies.
3. If not how is navigation performed ? Measuring position, velocity, attitude, timing, mass (loss of fuel), and calculating a new trajectory in varying gravity. In 3 dimensions. Remember it is not a matter of getting there, you have to be at the right velocity (speed and direction). And altitude if going into orbit. There are no natural orbits states, you have to get the parameters right yourself.
4. The level of ionising radiation in low earth orbit and beyond is apparently of the same order as in an aircraft at 12Km altitude. Really? If not what can be done about it?
Pr Rancourt has valid points backed by science. Great and very well mannered towards his opponent that wasn’t Dr like in his approach. His arrogant tone and ways had no place in this debate. He was very defensive. Thank you Pr Rancourt for this debate and for your courage
A COTTAGE INDUSTRY
To mask or not to mask that is the question… In the US many businesses won’t accept the maskless– face coverings are mandatory, unless of course you’re at a restaurant. The killer virus kindly takes a nap so you can consume your dinner. It’s an empathetic virus allowing humans a nutritional respite.
And how about the “contagion moratorium” occurring during Black Lives Matter demonstrations which are now 99% white. I guess, viruses become less infectious during political protests. Another interesting phenomena is “intersocial mask wearing.” Friends can walk shoulder to shoulder with masks flopping beneath their chin, however, if someone they don’t know walks by the face coverings are quickly readjusted. Masks have morphed into a viral security blanket. Make sure you cover your nose and mouth in front of strangers…….
By the way, isn’t it peculiar mainstream media news commentators are obsessed about masks, but not about goggles. Theoretically, if COVID-19 is in the air or exhaled as droplets your eyes would need protection. Eyes are a sensitive orifice which could easily absorb the coronavirus. MSNBC and CNN should be shouting about the need for goggles.
It should be noted, the use of surgical face masks in an operating room is to protect a patient from wound infection and contamination from the operating surgeon or other members of the surgical staff, but yet the greatest cause of death is hospital-acquired infections (HAIs).
One of the most common wards where HAIs occur is the intensive care unit (ICU). About 1 in 10 of the people admitted to a hospital will contract a HAI. These infections are associated with significant morbidity, mortality, and hospital cost. I bet hospital COVID-19 fatalities are primarily due to HAI’s……… In 2015 an article appeared in the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine entitled: “Unmasking the surgeons: the evidence base behind the use of facemasks in surgery.” It concluded by saying that “overall there is a lack of substantial evidence to support claims that face masks protect either patient or surgeon from infectious contamination. More rigorous contemporary research is needed to make a definitive comment on the effectiveness of surgical facemasks.”
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4480558/
Well if facemasks can’t protect doctors or patients during surgery why would a Fauci baseball mask positioned under his chin save the populace from the deadly coronavirus. 
Over the last six months, face-mask-making has become a cottage industry. Perhaps, that’s Biden’s “Build Back Better’ Economic Plan, all unemployed victims of the lockdown will be assembling masks for all the other impending WHO pandemics.
They are really rubbing the bullshit into our faces. When will the population at large have enough of it and say: Enough! – It seems they can go on until infinity with their bullshit, without having to be afraid for some blowback. But then, their models of how mass psychology works could prove wrong.
In the end they are just oil snakes men personified as the Duke and the King in Huck Finn. They can only play one game: hit and run. But sometimes they forget to run since the hitting gives them so much ‘fun’ or because the hit can lead to tremendous prosperity. Seems to me we are in that stage now..
Funny you should mention snake oil salesman–the Rockefeller fortune was amassed by a con-artist: William Avery “Devil Bill” Rockefeller Sr. (November 13, 1810 – May 11, 1906) was an American businessman, lumberman, herbalist, salesman,
and con-artist who went by the alias of Dr. William Levingston. He worked as a lumberman and then a traveling salesman who identified himself as a “botanic physician” and sold elixirs.
Here’s another link you might find informative:
No, because there is no virus.
Dr. Johnson’s opening statements TOLD ME THAT HE’S PSYCHICALLY BLIND AS A BAT and therefore spiritally unconscious… reading pre-scribed LIES. I am unable to listen to his voice because of the total lack of sincerity … and I’ve already heard Dr. Rancourt speak elsewhere <3 so I’m signing off to this “debate”. P.S. I do not wear a mask (save for a loose cloth when go into a shop).
The most powerful study Dr. Rancourt cites is the one in which households with an infected person are compared based on whether masks are used by the infected individual, the healthy individuals or neither – if I got this right that study seemed to show NO difference in infection rates for the healthy persons in all households. Wearing/not wearing of masks had no effect on transmission of CV.
This site is great in producing factual information to challenge the bullshit we have been fed for the last 4 months and it’s great to share ideas and information with each other.
But now we need to take action ourselves and start challenging our MPs and governments. It’s the only way to make a difference.
Here in Northern Ireland I sent a freedom of information request about the accuracy of the Coronavirus tests and can other Coronavirus yield a positive result.
The response was ‘the tests are not 100% accurate as they are prone to false positives and false negatives.
A positive result indicates the presence of SARS-CoV 2 and other Coronavirus would not produce a positive test result’.
A bit washy and open to interpretation.
Today I’ve sent them another Freedom of Information request with the following questions:
1. When the health minister Robin Swann announced in late February/early March that 15,000 to 20,000 people would die in Northern Ireland- who supplied the computer model? Did Minister Swann ask the chief medical officer and chief scientific advisor to verify these models? If so what was their conclusions?
2. To date in Northern Ireland 556 who tested positive for SARS-CoV 2 have sadly died and Covid19 has been recorded on their death certificates.
As Covid19 is a pneumonia that’s claimed to be caused by the SARS-CoV 2 virus and the gold standard method of diagnosing pneumonia is by X ray and a CBS (complete blood sample), how many of these people had the X ray and CBS to confirm the Covid19 pneumonia?
Of these 556 people how many had autopsies done to confirm that they died from Covid19 or it played a significant part in their death?
3. When the announcement was made to ease the lockdown the Northern Ireland executive published a ‘Pathway to Recovery’ which consisted of 5 steps. The First and deputy first minister promised to publish the scientific and medical evidence behind each step. This has yet to be published. Please send me a copy of it?
4. From 10th July face masks/coverings were made mandatory on public transport and from 1st August they are to be worn in shops with the threat to make it mandatory by 20th August if there’s not 80% compliance.
Health Minister Swann has claimed that the science now supports the wearing of these masks/coverings.
What exactly is this science? Minister Swann has never said what it is. Why is it not on the Department of Health website for everyone to view?
Throughout the last 4 months Minister Swann has said there are no benefits to wearing a face covering. Dr Jenny Harries from Sage is on record saying wearing masks might increase the spread of coronavirus.
The WHO stance was they should only be worn in health settings and admitted that they changed their stance due to political lobbying.
The only new science is based upon the casual observations by 2 Oxford University academics who conclude their paper with a disclaimer ‘the authors accept no legal liability for decisions based on this evidence’.
Hardly sound science.
All RCTs (randomly controlled trials) on face coverings show they don’t stop the spread of viruses but rather can make the wearer ill.
Please supply the risk assessment that Minister Swann has carried out?
Please send me the case studies that provide evidence the virus is spread on public transport and in shops?
To date how many positive cases have been linked to people using public transport and doing shopping?
To date there have been 5,912 positive tests which is 0.3% of the population and 556 deaths recorded as Covid19 in Northern Ireland which is 0.029% of the population.
Does the data show the virus has been suppressed without the use of face masks?
5. Minister Swann and the chief medical and scientific advisors have claimed there may be future waves of the virus. What scientific evidence do they have?
Please send it to me?
Professor Sunetra Gupta, of University of Oxford, is a professor of Epidemiology, and has stated the latest data shows SARS-CoV 2 is no worse than flu and we already have herd immunity.
We have been informed from the start that the ministers are being guided by the science.
If this is the case are they willing to listen to Professor Gupta or do they disagree with her? If so why?
Will I get an answer. Maybe and maybe not.
But I’m not prepared to be a fool of.
I have been careful to make no accusations and these are questions that need to be answered.
I recommend we all start doing this.
At least I know I’ve done something.
Fantastic questions, 🤞 you get answers, please share if you do (I’ll come back to check) I’ll also send onto my local MP’s and share the spin.
Distrust the government
Avoid the media
Stop the LIES:
I’m sure readers here are familiar with The Old Man in a Chair. https://youtu.be/A-ZA8r6EcO0
LIke I said, Kyle is a shill.
It’s telling that Professor Johnson begins by deferring to “current medical and public health experts.” The key word here is “current” – key precisely because many medical and public health experts who have questioned the effectiveness of face masks are no longer “current” because their views have been marginalized and largely removed from public consideration.
One generally begins a debate by attempting to narrow the focus of the narrative, thus providing a more substantial base for one’s particular view. In this Professor Johnson has been greatly aided by the media – which only strengthens his argument in the eyes of those who depend on the media for the stuff of their thinking process.
they are a terrorist group not public health nothing. these entities have no place on this planet.
Great post, Howard. That prick is not appealing to logic or even science. Just pandering to his audience.
DK Johnsons uses the #3 strategy of Karl Rove; accuse the oppositon with what you’re doing i.e. that they couldn’t get a medical person to take the anti mask arguement. . Exactly, they couldn’t find a medical expert to take the pro mask side without repercussions from their peers who know better. DK is a shill for the powers that be. #no mask, no vaccine.
Here is the problem with the discussion. To debate whether “masks” “work,” you need a definition of “masks,” and “work” and especially “work for whom.”
Then there is the question of whether the defined mask works well enough to become mandatory public policy. An N95 is different from an old bandanna, but we are attempting to reason about them at the same time. If the goal is to get a public health benefit, and an N95 gets that benefit but an old bandanna does not, then why can public health authorities insist on a “mask or cloth face covering”?
We then need a second discussion of the rationales used by public health authorities for their policies, contrasted with the rationales under previous public health recommendations specifically against the use of “masks” by the same public health officials. Was there some scientific breakthrough in April that we don’t know about?
We would then need a third discussion on the ulterior motives of public health officials for recommending “masks” which are rarely actual PPE (personal protective equipment) — such as the political motives for leaders insisting on face coverings as opposed to actual PPE. There are many potential motives.
I find it interesting that nobody has collected a few thousand “masks” and analyzed them for the presence of viral particles, on either side of the device.
The logician professor commits half of the fallacies in the first 45 seconds! That’s incredible!
One has to wonder why “Professer Kyle is so angry in het rebuttal.
One has to wonder why ”Professor” Kyle is so angry in his rebuttal.
The philosopher makes a great Argument for the idea that common sense should determine whether or not to wear a mask. The scientist makes a great argument for why masks don’t work. I suppose that is because the philosophers have pickled their brains By rebreathing their own exhaust.
This is a matter for experienced epidemiologists.
With respect, this is not the time to defer to perceived ‘experts’. It’s clearer now than ever before, surely: the priests and priestesses of science aren’t, for the most part, working with our interests in mind. I believe we are all capable of checking these things out for ourselves, thinking for ourselves and reaching an informed decision based on the data out there. A2
epidemologists simply analyse data generated out of germ theory. it is taking the cart before the horse to suggest they have some special knowledge. this is a matter for you to stfu. https://youtu.be/o9iQ8lIfyEs
Which ones? The ones you Stasi tools like?
You and Dr. Johnson both can’t seem to recognize the logical fallacy of appeal to authority
“Debate?”
I will never willingly wear a mask.
we dont negotiate with terrorists. yeah tell it.
There are a number of sub-threads below on the dissident US doctors and HCQ. The following are links to related material which I’ve previously posted, and they include a number videos by Del Bigtree (The Highwire).
600 Physicians Say Lockdowns Are A “Mass Casualty Incident”
https://off-guardian.org/2020/07/13/nhs-consultant-says-staff-are-being-silenced-over-covid19/#comment-204330
The Zelenko Protocol
https://off-guardian.org/2020/07/07/second-wave-not-even-close/#comment-201065
I’ll also repost the following:
https://aapsonline.org/preliminary-injunction-sought-to-release-hydroxychloroquine-to-the-public/
Preliminary Injunction Sought to Release Hydroxychloroquine to the Public
June 22, 2020
Today the Association of American Physicians & Surgeons filed its motion for a preliminary injunction to compel release to the public of hydroxychloroquine by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and the Department of Health & Human Services (HHS), in AAPS v. HHS, . . . Nearly 100 million doses of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) were donated to these agencies, and yet they have not released virtually any of it to the public.
Millions of Americans fear attending political gatherings, religious services, and even large family get-togethers without the availability of early treatment if they were to contract COVID-19. Why should Americans have to wait until they or a loved one is on a ventilator before they gain access to medication to overcome this virus?
“Why does the government continue to withhold more than 60 million doses of HCQ from the public?” asks Jane Orient, M.D., the Executive Director of AAPS. “This potentially life-saving medication is wasting away in government warehouses while Americans are dying from COVID-19.”
Dr. Stella Immanuel launches: #HCQWorks
https://twitter.com/stella_immanuel/status/1288149788534493184
WE NEED YOUR HELP.
We are being attacked, ridiculed and discredited. We need our patients to SPEAK UP.
If you have been cured by this drug, share your story online using this hashtag.
#HCQWorks
NB: this vid is > 3 hrs
—
America’s Frontline Doctors Summit – Session 1
Streamed live on Jul 27, 2020
TPPatriots
American life has fallen casualty to a massive disinformation campaign. We can speculate on how this has happened, and why it has continued, but the purpose of the American Frontline Doctor’s Summit is to empower Americans to stop living in fear. Join the summit live as we:
– Create the opportunity for frontline doctors to talk directly to the American people.
– Educate and inform Congresspersons, who have also been subject to widespread misinformation.
– Build alliances, as it falls to us physicians to heal our nation.
first you would need evidence of a virus a mask could have an effect on. failing that then the only debate is about how harmful they could be rather than whether they work. without evidence it is plane terrorism like issueing threats or recruiting people to carry kkk torches.
john rose has a new video on scientific proof colds and flus not being contagious. he also has a recent one on how he predicted the ‘pandemic’ 4 years ago. the terrain theory is that important that the world wars, spanish ‘flu’, untold medical deaths and abuse etc. could have been averted so think twice before spreading terrorist propaganda about there being a “deadly virus”. https://youtu.be/HtJh7y7V9MI
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qLfO07vrzUVC/
frontline doctors outside Washington
Frontline Doctors Aim to Dispel “MASSIVE” COVID-19 Disinformation Campaign on Capitol Hill – 1.3 million watched it live!
These prominent (frontline, meaning they are treating the patients!) US doctors went to Washington DC to be heard. Now that it has been censored completely off of Facebook, I’m glad to be sharing it here. I suppose it will be removed from other mainstream social media channels as well.
(1 of 3 videos)
FROM THEIR SUMMIT WEBSITE: https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
American life has fallen casualty to a massive disinformation campaign. We can speculate on how this has happened, and why it has continued, but the purpose of the inaugural White Coat Summit is to empower Americans to stop living in fear.
The indefatigable Jon Rappoport on BLM’s benevolent struggle and that “magic” vaccine for covidchok . . .
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2020/07/28/black-lives-matter-trouble-in-vaccine-paradise/
Could Jeffrey Epstein’s activities have been linked in some way to Event COVID? Think of his connections: the technocratic, transhumanist research to create artificial intelligence by understanding how to manipulate basic human needs.
The scientists Epstein financed were modeling human behavior for AI — just as it’s being mapped and modeled for the COVID response.
Consider just one project that Jeffrey was nurturing:
The MicroSci Project based in Cambridge, MA, at the Harvard University Program for Evolutionary Dynamics, run by Martin Nowak. Cognitive artificial intelligence research based on Dietrich Dorner’s “Psi” Cognitive Model in which animal behavior is driven by five basic needs:
Existence (food, water, body integrity, avoidance of pain)
Preservation (sex, reproduction)
Affiliation (belonging to a group, social interaction)
Certainty (need to predict events and their consequences)
Competence (capacity to master problems and tasks)
This seems to replace Maslow’s hierarchy of needs: physiological, safety, love and belonging, esteem, and self-actualization. Notably it includes topics like certainty and competence which are (deliberately) compromised by government policy and messaging.
Dorner’s Psi needs are far closer to the model that governments are using during this COVID response. Isn’t the plandemic exactly such an operation to model and map human behavior on a mass scale?
There are several teams shaping the UK government’s lockdown policy: These include the UK “Nudge Unit aka the Behavioural Insight Team that implements Applied Psychology along the lines of a modern day Edward Bernays.
One document is the APEASE evaluation grid for options to rapidly increase general social distancing – Acceptability, Practicability, Effectiveness, Affordability, Spill-over effects, Equity.
Use media to increase sense of personal threat
Use media to increase sense of responsibility to others
Use media to promote positive messaging around actions
Use and promote social approval for desired behaviours.
Another document is called, “Social Distancing Evaluation”: “The perceived level of personal threat needs to be increased among those who are complacent, using hard-hitting emotional messaging. To be effective this must also empower people by making clear the actions they can take to reduce the threat.”
Back in July 2019, Polly, whose video I have drawn upon for this post, wrote:
“The MicroPsi project aims to test and model the AI off actual human behavior: how are they studying those people and needs needs. How are they crafting scenarios to map the brain so they can program the AI. A lot of those, but not all, could be fulfilled through social media.
You know how right now everything feels very uncertain? That would be an experment on one of those Dorner needs: certainty. Another, social acceptance, is one of the needs. Social media is perfect for experimenting on large swathes of people and then following them: do they make a purchase after they’ve been rejected. Do they complain, do they seem angry. With all the surveillance in our smartphones they are building their AI model off the Internet.”
Another of Jeffrey’s friends is George Church who works on Connectomes, a comprehensive map of neural connections in the brain, effectively a kind of wiring diagram. George Church appeared on Stephen Colbert, who joked: “That’s how you live forever. It’s who you know.” Be one of the cool kids. Join the establishment.
Don’t forget Ghislaine Maxwell. Her sister Isabel works for the World Economic Forum. Along with AI and manipulating the human (genome, Connectome) the WEF is a leading promoter of The Fourth Industrial revolution.
The WEF video on the The Fourth Industrial revolution intones: “The very idea of human beings as some kind of a natural concept is going to change. Our bodies are going to be so high tech we won’t be able to distinguish between what’s natural and what’s artificial… One thing essential to a free and open society is freedom of thought. Up until now the conversation we’ve had is around freedom of speech… once we can access people’s thoughts and emotions we will have the creative space to think freely, to think divergent, creative thoughts.”
Polly: “We always had the right to express our thoughts. They want to take that away, then read our thoughts and create a space that is safe for us to express them. This is the pattern of the elites. They come along, they see what they have, they steal it and then they sell it back to us. To control it and dole it back out to us under their conditions.”
PROCURING HUMAN TEST CRASH DUMMIES
Back to Ghislaine and Jeffrey. They were in the procurement business. What do scientists in the mind experiment business need more than money?… … live people. MKUltra was controversial precisely because it used live people for medical experiments – electrodes in the brain and all that good stuff they learned from the Nazi scientists brought to the US as part of Operation Paperclip.
Did Jeffrey provide human test crash dummies?
Test Subjects Who Call the Scientist Mom or Dad | NYT, Jan 17, 2009 — ““You need subjects, and they’re hard to get,” said Deborah Linebarger, a developmental psychologist who directs the Children’s Media Lab at the University of Pennsylvania, who has involved her four children in her studies of the effect of media on children.”
Future Challenges to Human Subject Protection | The Scientist, Jun 2000 — “Between the Office of Human Research Protections (OHRP) and the FDA, all federally sponsored research with human subjects and all FDA-bound research with human subjects is covered. Privately sponsored research that does not result in an FDA application is not regulated by any federal agency. Unregulated research could amount to half of all research with human subjects, but no one knows the actual figure. This contrasts with the use of animals. The Animal Welfare Act has regulated animal use in research, regardless of the source of funding, since 1966. There is no comparable act for humans.”
Polly: “When Jeffrey Epstein says, “I collect people”, are they using Jeffrey for more than just money?” “I Collect People, I Own People, I Can Damage People”: The Curious Sociopathy of Jeffrey Epstein — Vanity Fair, Oct 2019
Jeffrey Epstein and Mad Scientists, Jul 2019 https://youtu.be/C5iYJqxRJPY
I don’t think the connection between Epstein and the coronavirus is so convoluted. Epstein was a blackmailer of people in high places, who then, probably, exerted pressure on governments. Would the Queen have been so wiling to toe Washington’s line on Brexit and the coronavirus lockdown had Prince Andrew not all the time been wanted for informal questioing by the FBI? Perhaps not.
How is it convoluted? Epstein was financing the research that’s being used right now to manipulate the public.
Finance, that is hard to get, for scientists working on exactly the current projects the World Economic Forum is feeding to governments at national and local level, as revealed in the Rockefeller 2010 “Lockdown” document.
All that’s changed is that when Epstein was arrested, we had no inkling that governments would try to implement an agenda on this scale. It certainly involves mass mind manipulation (Epstein’s corner) and vaccines (Gates’ corner) and possibly depopulation (Rockefeller’s corner).
The pyramid of deception is how the media promotes the ‘least bad’ version of a story first (least harmful to ‘the organs’, ie a limited hangout). Only if the first version fails to convince, does it move to the next line of defence.
The Pyramid of Deception for Jeffrey Epstein
Epstein loved young girls
Epstein was involved in blackmailing politicians
Epstein may have involved in sex trafficking of minors
Epstein trafficked humans, possibly with CIA and DynCorp
Epstein trafficked thousands of people and many may have disappered
Human trafficking is one of the top four industries, with war, drugs & energy
The 2nd Pyramid of Deception for Jeffrey Epsten
Epstein was a financier
Epstein got his money from Les Wesner
Epstein liked to show off with scientist buddies
Epstein was a conduit financing transhumanism research
Epstein is part of the replacement for MKUltra, “halted” in the 1970s
Epstein is simply a disposable face for a globalist, corporatist operation
It is time to take UN Agenda 21 and numerous Rockefeller documents seriously
I do think child sex abuse and trafficking has a lot to do with what’s going on right now.
No kidding.
Is there a thing related to power and money in the Western world which Zionism is not passionately linked with?
Well of course not. God’s chosen people, remember? They have to be industrious.
Once the mad scientists get it right and manage to completely control the human mind, the fools will find a razor sharp double edged sword in their grasp. One edge is the total banality of most minds; the other edge is the proverbial “tiger by the tail.” Control does not necessarily equate to comprehension – and that is the fly in the ruling class ointment that will be their downfall.
closing statement – Kyle is a fucking idiot!
Hello, Admin.
Yet again, my comment has been directed to the watershed, awaiting approval. Subsequent comments have been given a pass in real-time.
I am unsure of the criteria applied by your algorithm in its quest for catching comments of interest but I do catch its eye very frequently.
As before, no links are contained within.
Thank you for helping.
Does it matter? It happens to all of us from time to time. Get over yourself !
Yes, it does matter.
Anything which introduces difficulty and frustration when contributing towards group debate on massively important issues should be discouraged.
My posts to Admin are always polite and as far as I am aware, cause no offence to the recipient. They are intended to point out that there could be a software issue which requires attention.
Further, you are unaware of how frequently my comments are affected by the approval sentry.
I just had it happen to me today on another thread. So what?
I have no idea how frequently this happens to you, and you have no idea how frequently it happens to others.
There is no reason for you to be singled out.
The fact that David Kyle Johnson’s area of expertise is logic, argumentation and debunking pseudoscience is ironic, to say the least. He resorts to logical fallacy after logical fallacy. He uses rhetorical devices such as appeals to “the science” and “common sense”. He repeatedly resorts to ad hominem. He resorts to emotive rhetoric and moralising. He presents strawmen. Yet, as a philosopher of logic, he has to be aware that the use of these rhetorical devices undermines his argument, showing it to be fallacious. The fact that he is unable to see this, even though it is his area of expertise, is a case study of how easily our cognitive biases can overwhelm our ability to think; how easily we can persuade ourselves that our intuitive judgements are correct; and how easily educated people can and do invent ex post facto rationales to justify their biases.
When this madness is all over, I suspect Mr Johnson is going to be very embarrassed by this.
An appeal to common sense, as far as collective common sense is meant, is not a rhetorical device. Common sense refers to basic collective instinct, product of long term collective experience. It means to limit oneself to what one, according to this long term experience can know. Neither is an appeal to science a rhetorical device.
Now, there is a lot of talk about, ‘logic’, ‘logical fallacies’, ‘rhetoric’, ‘strawmen’, ‘ex post facto rationales’, ‘ad hominem’, ‘fallacious’, ‘biases’, ‘cognitive biases’, so much in a few sentences, so chopped up, and no guiding examples, it rather appears that you are riding a hobbie horse, having recently learned about rhetoric, logic, fallacies and etc. If you have not recently learned about these things, it certainly appears to be over the top. One would think that giving some examples of such things would be the most important thing, rather than this curious demonstration..
Such people are not embarrassed. Their morality comes from the instructions of their financiers, and they are just following orders. What could be embarrassing about that…?
they are just following orders.
Who are the people you suggest are giving these orders? Give names please. Otherwise this is just your paranoid fantasy.
You’ll have to do your own homework if you really care in the slightest. You aren’t listening to anything informed people have to say, and this is no place for people who do not wish to be informed to visit.
Life’s too short to feed trouble-makers. Let them starve, I say.
You’re not informing anyone. And I’m only addressing you here.
I requested you give names – if you have good reason for your assertion then you should share it.
You have provided none here, so I will go with my original thought, which is that this is just your paranoid fantasy.
I shall ignore you from now on.
Thank you. There IS a God after all…
Thank you.
I know about Gates – I don’t trust him. I don’t want his vaccines.
But he is not an elected representative.
He has undue influence, but he does not control politicians.
at this point, the puppet strings are more than apparent; what remains to be discovered is who is yanking them.
He is a part of the worldwide mafia that controls politicians. Chris, Tony Soprano’s nephew, did not control others before he was made. But he was a proxy agent for Tony.
You do not understand power and control. You also do not understand the Joo.
I find the notion that financiers would be bothered about the opinions of a professor of philosophy rather fantastic.
That depends what sort of character we are dealing with.
This particular “philosopher” is, to my mind, no philosopher at all, and appears to have very little self-control. He strikes me as a tool, to put it bluntly, and tools can be useful mouthpieces for financiers.
You can tell he’s fake within milliseconds. I just had to look at him.
The fact that David Kyle Johnson’s area of expertise is logic
I think that ought to be “claimed” area of “expertise” or even better “alleged”.
It is neither claimed nor alleged. He is a professor, specialising in the area.
We should, however, have in mind that professorial status in the USA is far easier to obtain than in Europe. US students even tend to call their teacher “Doctor X”, or “Professor X” automatically, even if he/she is no such thing. In other words, “specializing in the area” doesn’t necessarily mean doing it well.
Rather like “occupying” the White House. There are probably rodents and fleas occupying it as well.
Every case is different.
I have no idea why you think the US is even relevant. He is a professor at Kings College, which incidentally is ranked in the top ten universities in the world.
“King’s College, formally The College of Christ the King, is a Roman Catholic liberal arts college in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania”.
Have I got the wrong Kings College?
Yep. I had to check that myself, but his accent got me thinking…
Thanks for the correction. I did not even know there was another Kings College, so I had assumed it was the one in London.
You’re most welcome. It’s certainly misleading if the country isn’t specified…
EXPOSED: World Bank Coronavirus Aid Comes With Conditions For Imposing Extreme Lockdown, Reveals Belarus Presidenthttps://greatgameindia.com/belarus-world-bank-coronavirus-conditions/
I expect the IMF will soon promise to save locked-down countries by lending them trillions of dollars which they will never be able to pay back…
Indeed. An important aspect of that globalist agenda is to undermine the sovereignty of individual countries: we will all be one-of-a-kind debt slaves. And even before the covid hoax we were 90% there: the mutinationals and global banks rule the world, not the puppet governments…
Usury. The rise of the Joo.
@elswhere
Thanks for the link. This is significant as it might explain recent extreme lockdowns in places like Italy etc. and attempted emergency measures in Serbia not long ago. Local corrupt puppets are blackmailed by the World Bank and International Monetary Fund into following WHO & Associates agenda. Tried and tested modus operandi as explained by former insider John Perkins in his 2004 book Confessions Of An Economic Hit Man.
Fascinating ‘debate’ – but a bit one-sided with the proponent of masks ranting rather than arguing.
‘No masks allowed’: Sign breaking coronavirus rules removed from seaside takeaway
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/no-masks-allowed-sign-notice-scarborough-takeaway-pizza-place-a9641361.html
http://laworfiction.com/2020/07/face-covering-for-6-to-12-months-from-24th-july/
i have also checked this with BOOTS head office and WAITROSE head office SAINSBURY head office and disability websites
any of there waaniabie gestapo staff asks or acts like a idiot GOT exempt or any of that crap several complaints have been sent. this stops them acting like this to others..
non mask wearing are under attack so make sure any issues log it and put complaints in asap it helps others
customers are not stupid so stop asking about MASKS.huge posters on the walls everywhere it not like we cant see it.!
anyone asks you direct the complaint to all 3
head office complaint straight away, then added with a shop manager, and area manager if need be.
quote
Who will enforce this?Government advice to businesses and controllers of premises is NOT to try to enforce wearing of face covering
The regulations do not and cannot trump discrimination lawAnti-discrimination laws in the Equality Act 2010 cannot be overwritten by these regulations. The Equality Act provides fundamental protections for citizens with disabilities. These also overlap with rights to a privacy and autonomy having to be treated with reference to their disability (or, for that matter, their gender, race, sexuality etc.)
What should businesses do?Businesses and their staff are best advised not to challenge those who refuse to wear a face covering. Otherwise, at some point in the day there is likely to be a time when someone with a disability is challenged. Depending on how the situation develops, and this could be within minutes or seconds, a situation may arise when the business, and the person conducting the challenge, may find they have committed:
With that in mind, consider the following.
Standing up for othersThere will be real concern that those who are already vulnerable will be subject to harassment from those who do not appreciate their disability and who misunderstand that law. They may live to regret it since ignorance of the law will be no excuse when they find themselves in Court.
unquote
thanks to a member of this site for the link it been handy in helping others in real world
Bit by bit we will destroy their fraudulent “science “.