CJ Hopkins
So, the White Black Nationalist Color Revolution (“made possible in part by GloboCap”) appears to be going extremely well. According to Foreign Policy magazine, the Trump regime is clinging to power, but it’s only a matter of time until the identitarian moderate rebels drive the Putin-backed fascists out of office and restore democracy to the Western world.
Yes, that’s right, just when it looked like the corporate-sponsored, totally organic, peaceful uprising against racism was over, and the Russo-fascist Trump regime had survived, the Global Capitalist Anarchists of Portland and other militant “Resistance” cells have launched a devastating counter-attack against assorted fascist building facades, fascist fences, and stores, and so on, and are going mano-a-mano in the streets with heavily-armed Putin-Nazi goon squads.
According to The Guardian, and other elements of the underground “Resistance” media, peaceful protesters in Portland have been attacking the fascists with rocks, bottles, improvised explosive devices, and various other peaceful anti-racist projectiles.
In Oakland, they peacefully set fire to the courthouse. In Austin, Texas, a peaceful protester armed with an AK-47-style rifle was shot to death by a suspected fascist whose car was peacefully swarmed by a mob after he “tried to aggressively drive past protesters.”
In Los Angeles, peaceful anti-racism protesters have been whipped up into such a frenzy of righteous anti-fascist fervor that they are performing flying tackles on the cops, who then promptly beat the snot out of them. And so on … I think you get the picture.
Portland, Oregon (where just under 6% of the population is Black) has of course been at the vanguard of the revolution, as it has since the Russians stole the election from Hillary Clinton in 2016 by “influencing” gullible African-Americans with a handful of ridiculous Facebook ads, and then installed Donald Trump and the rest of the Putin-Nazi Occupation Government in office.
Not only have local Antifa militants been tirelessly fighting gangs of neo-nationalist boneheads you’ve probably never heard of more or less around the clock since then, Portland is also the headquarters of most of the militant Antifa intelligentsia (characters like Alexander Reid Ross, an anti-fascist geography lecturer who inculcates kids with his paranoid theories about the international Duginist-Red-Brown conspiracy to take over the whole world and mass-murder the Jews. So, naturally, Portland is now the epicenter of the White Black Nationalist Color Revolution.
But this isn’t just the usual Portlandia silliness. This White Black Nationalist Color Revolution has been in the works for the last four years. Since the moment Trump won the Republican nomination, the global capitalist ruling classes have been fomenting racialized polarization, Putin-Nazi paranoia, and other forms of mass hysteria, in anticipation of the events of this summer.
The propaganda has remained consistent. Both the liberal corporate media and the alternative left media have been predicting that Trump is going to go full-Hitler, impose martial law, proclaim himself Führer, and perpetrate some sort of racialized holocaust … for reasons they’ve never quite been able to explain.
He hasn’t, of course, so the global capitalist ruling classes had no choice but to unleash a shit-storm of civil unrest to goad him into overreacting … which, no surprise, he was stupid enough to do. Ordering the goon squads into the streets might delight his hardcore right-wing base, but it will alienate the majority of “normal” Americans, who aren’t especially fond of goon squads (unless they’re doing their thing in some faraway country).
Most importantly, it will motivate all those non-Clinton-voting Obama voters to go out and vote for “Slappy” Joe Biden, or whichever corporate puppet the Democrats have replaced him with by November 3. That seems to be the general strategy.
Now, regardless of whether they can pull this off (and whatever your feelings about GloboCap as a de facto hegemonic empire), you have to at least admire their audacity. The part where the mayors of major cities stood down and otherwise hamstrung their cops, and let the “peaceful protesters” run amok, was particularly audacious, in my opinion. That was a serious gamble on GloboCap’s part.
Trump could have resisted the urge to go totalitarian and called their bluff. He could have made a speech explaining to Americans exactly how these color revolutions work, how this one is going right by the book, and why he wasn’t going to take the bait, and left the cities in question to their own devices (until the mayors were forced to restore order themselves). But no, tactical genius that he is, he had to order in the goon squads, which, of course, is exactly what the “Resistance” wanted.
Now he’s got cities like Philadelphia threatening to order their police to confront and attempt to arrest the federal agents … I assume you see where this is heading.
The other part that was particularly tricky was sequeing from the original protests following the murder of George Floyd by the cops, most of which were authentic expressions of frustration and outrage by actual Black people about systemic racism and police brutality (both of which are very real, of course) to the orchestrated civil unrest that followed, most of which is being coordinated, funded, and carried out by White people. That was also an extremely bold move, but, as the generous folks at The Ford Foundation put it in July of 2016, when they announced that they would be overseeing the funneling of $100 million to organizations in the Black Lives Matter movement:
We want to nurture bold experiments…”
Oh, and speaking of bold experiments, what better setting could there be for a White Black Nationalist Color Revolution than a fake apocalyptic plague that has wrecked the economies of most Western countries, terrorized the masses into mindless obedience, and destabilized whole societies to the point where fanatical, GloboCap-brainwashed brownshirts are macing people in the face for not wearing masks at outdoor picnics and wishing death on entire families if the mothers won’t put masks on their kids?
No, credit where credit is due to GloboCap. At this point, not only the United States, but countries throughout the global capitalist empire, are in such a state of mass hysteria, and so hopelessly politically polarized, that hardly anyone can see the textbook color revolution that is being executed, openly, right in front of our faces.
Or…OK, actually, most Trump supporters see it, but most of them, like Trump himself, have mistaken Antifa, Black Lives Matter, and the Democratic Party and their voters for the enemy, when they are merely pawns in GloboCap’s game. Most liberals and leftists cannot see it at all…literally, as in they cannot perceive it. Like Dolores in the HBO Westworld series, “it doesn’t look like anything” to them.
They actually believe they are fighting fascism, that Donald Trump, a narcissistic, word-salad-spewing, former game show host, is literally the Return of Adolf Hitler, and that somehow (presumably with the help of Putin) he has staged the current civil unrest, like the Nazis staged the Reichstag fire! (The New York Times will never tire of that one, nor will their liberal and leftist readers, who have been doing battle with an endless series of imaginary Hitlers since … well, since Hitler.)
I’ve been repeating it my columns for the last four years, and I’m going to repeat it once again. What we are experiencing is not the “return of fascism.” It is the global capitalist empire restoring order, putting down the populist insurgency that took them by surprise in 2016.
The White Black Nationalist Color Revolution, the fake apocalyptic plague, all the insanity of 2020 … it has been in the pipeline all along. It has been since the moment Trump won the election. No, it is not about Trump, the man. It has never been about Trump, the man, no more than the Obama presidency was ever about Obama, the man.
GloboCap needs to crush Donald Trump (and moreover, to make an example of him) not because he is a threat to the empire (he isn’t), but because he became a symbol of populist resistance to global capitalism and its increasingly aggressive “woke” ideology. It is this populist resistance to its ideology that GloboCap is determined to crush, no matter how much social chaos and destruction it unleashes in the process.
In one of my essays from last October, Trumpenstein Must Be Destroyed, I made this prediction about the year ahead:
2020 is for all the marbles. The global capitalist ruling classes either crush this ongoing populist insurgency or God knows where we go from here. Try to see it through their eyes for a moment. Picture four more years of Trump…second-term Trump…Trump unleashed. Do you really believe they’re going to let that happen, that they are going to permit this populist insurgency to continue for another four years?
They are not. What they are going to do is use all their power to destroy the monster, not Trump the man, but Trump the symbol. They are going to drown us in impeachment minutiae, drip, drip, drip, for the next twelve months. The liberal corporate media are going to go full-Goebbels.
They are going to whip up so much mass hysteria that people won’t be able to think. They are going to pit us one against the other, and force us onto one or the other side of a simulated conflict (Democracy versus the Putin-Nazis) to keep us from perceiving the actual conflict (Global Capitalism versus Populism). They are going to bring us to the brink of civil war…
OK, I didn’t see the fake plague coming, but, otherwise, how’s my prediction holding up?
Crack open the bubbly!
https://www.neowin.net/news/apple-beats-expectations-reports-597b-revenue-in-the-third-quarter-and-a-4-1-stock-split
‘Why call Zionism ‘GloboCap’? to extend it, so that it includes the corrupt Goy establishments and the puppet of disruptions, the activists, those funded by Zionist masters?
They want to kill you as an individual until you’re just part of a faceless, amorphous mass . . .
https://www.neowin.net/news/google-maps-now-reminds-users-in-the-us-to-wear-a-mask-before-going-out
I left this at Fort Russ…
CJ’s bruised titties on full display. He should have recalled Oscar Wilde’s “Truth is seldom pure and never simple.”
If you follow the development of the NATO states intelligence apparatus, well, CJ, you’re in the authentic, contemporary Nazi central at Berlin, Hitler’s meme never went away, rather the Dulles brothers rescued the Reich’s intelligence apparatus and converted it into a Russophobic organization called Bundesnachrichtendienst. They might give you a medal for this essay.
Global capitalism IS fascism, dufus.
In addition to the Pentagon (with its own power struggle, secular vs Christian Zionist, within), you have (at minimum) three other entities (with some overlap) in play around Trump. CIA, MOSSAD & “The Family” (use google ‘the family, Jeff Sharlet.’) He can’t fire them all, in fact mostly he was only able to fire the strategists who got him elected (Bannon et al.)
Where do they play, eh CJ? Nice rant though.
It takes two to perform the trick. I can´t recommend this essay enough:
The System´s Neatest Trick
The supreme luxury of the society of technical necessity will be to grant the bonus of useless revolt and of an acquiescent smile. —Jacques Ellul
The System has played a trick on today’s would-be revolutionaries and rebels. The trick is so cute that if it had been consciously planned one would have to admire it for its almost mathematical elegance.
So, in a nutshell, the System’s neatest trick is this:
“They know that they want to rebel, but they don’t know what they want to rebel against. Luckily, the System is able to fill their need by providing them with a list of standard and stereotyped grievances”
“There are still significant numbers of people who resist the social changes that the System requires, and some of these people even are authority figures such as cops, judges, or politicians [and even orange presidents]. These resisters provide a target for the would-be rebels, someone for them to rebel against”
“Third, in order to bring themselves into conflict even with that majority of the System’s leaders who fully accept the social changes that the System demands, the would-be rebels insist on solutions that go farther than what the System’s leaders consider prudent, and they show exaggerated anger over trivial matters. For example, they demand payment of reparations to black people,[or to defund the police]
“The resentment of the more conservative members of society is directed primarily against the “radicals” rather than against the System and its institutions, because the changes sponsored by the System seemed slow and moderate in comparison with the more radical solutions advocated, and even these relatively slow changes are seen as having been forced on the System by pressure from the radicals.”
And isn´t Trump the perfect villain for the system to perform the trick?
Is there a new drug big-pharma wants out of the way? Just let the orange clown praise it. An anti-malarian and a desinfectant liquid are one and the same thing. Domiciliary arrest is not that popular? Why, only his supporters would oppose them! A tough middle eastern leader refuses to be put aside? Just let Donald “grab them by the pussy” Trump raise the flag of “isolationism”.
And doesn´t the trick work as well with those on the other side of the aisle?
“3-D Chess. He had to cede something to the radicals, that´s why he had to hire Bolton and bomb Syria”. “He can´t drain the swamp all at once, the banksters (he is making richer) would eat him alive”.
The trick is now a perfect circle with mathematical elegance.
Another great article by CJ Hopkins. He puts it all together!
Trump will be the last President of the USA.
Stop playing the game.
I see Timothy Snyder who is a member of The Council on Foreign Relations pushing his propaganda in this article and it`s the same old tired blurb.He is also mates with Luke Harding Twin propagandists and peas in a pod.
Trump should call out the election fixing being planned. And stop it.
He knows that Pompeo’s gauntlet is being planned against him. As it was against Corbyn.
No postal votes. It’s a matter of life and death. Only real voters should be allowed to vote. He should issue Ppe to every voter so they can do it in person.
No discussion.
Well, “No postal votes” is not gonna happen. Oregon has held elections this way for twenty years, very successfully.
[https://www.opb.org/news/article/history-vote-by-mail-oregon-elections/]
Many other jurisdictions offer or even encourage the use of a liberal (relaxed, generous) absentee voting option.
Also, the problems with voting machines have never been solved. [https://www.politico.com/story/2019/08/16/voting-security-crisis-q-a-1466704]
I tried to post this some time ago, but it’s held up “Awaiting for approval” because of the links? so I’ll try using the URLs only.
CJ Hopkins is an award-winning American playwright, novelist and political satirist based in Berlin.
For someone based in Berlin, what do you really know about the US other than what you read, hear, and watch on main stream media
Well, MoA is German, Whitney Webb is in Chile, James Corbett is in Japan. Here on OffG, Brits and Merkans (just don’t spell it with an ‘i’…) comment on each other’s politics, etc. every day. It’s call the World Wide Web for a reason.
You tell us then.
Hopkins publishes on alternative media, also US based media. If you would regularly consult alternative media, you would have seen his name and articles passing by regularly. If he is an American, this implies also that atleast for some time he had his basis there.
I watched the video of the “horrible” woman macing the family eating in the dog park – and for the life of me I can’t see where the video either proves or disproves anything. It’s only because the woman whose family is supposedly being attacked SAYS they are being maced that anyone at all would think that’s what happened.
For people who’ve just been maced, they sure are taking it lightly. If that’s all there is to being maced, then I think it’s high time the cops stop using mace.
I would hate to think the anti-maskers – who have science and good sense on their side already – would resort to manufacturing an incident out of nothing. They don’t need to make the pro-maskers look any worse than they already are.
A friend of mine put it well: Trump is the Immanuel Goldstein of this episode of “Big Brother.”
I have a hart time seeing Trump as some populist threat to GloboCap. I was surprised when he won in 2016 seeing as Hilary is such a faithful servant of the elite. At the time I figured maybe they have a sense of humor.
But now I think Trump’s role is clear. He’s there to be a polarizing figure so that everything going on at the moment can immediately be split between Trump and anti-Trump sides. Everyone falls in line with their clan and rational discussion becomes impossible. Trump opposes lockdown and so right-thinking people are for it and positions are entrenched.
IT’S IMPERIALISM, STUPID
Thirty years of neoliberal economics has proved to be a worldwide disaster for the working-class. That’s why prior to the COVID-19 pandemic “genuine outrage” was being expressed in worker protests on every continent. In 2016, the globalists were astonished by sellout Bernie’s popularity and how the electorate embraced socialism. However, Trump’s win over Hillary was a total shocker, especially when the elites realized more than 12% of those who voted for the “circus clown” previously cast a ballot for snake/Obama. Trump, won the Electoral College because those living in the rustbelt states were particularly impacted by not only exploitative neoliberalism, but by the unending imperialist wars. Having said that, more than anything a vote for Trump by desperate/disgusted workers represented a fuck you to the crooked warmongering Dems and the national security state.
In January 2017, the opening act of the resistance began with a million woman pussyhat march well-organized and funded by the Democratic Party, however, all subsequent attacks by the disappointed Hillary contingent focused on depicting the orangeman as a Putin puppet. This dimwitted reactionary strategy was undertaken in spite of the fact that in 2015 the New York Times reported “shortly after the Russians announced their intention to acquire a majority stake in Uranium One, [former President Bill] Clinton received $500,000 for a Moscow speech from a Russian investment bank with links to the Kremlin that was promoting Uranium One stock.” In total, $145 million went to the Clinton Foundation from interests linked to Uranium One, which was acquired by the Russian government nuclear agency Rosatum. Wasn’t it Goebbels who said: “accuse the other side of that which you are guilty.”
And now getting back to the motivation behind this amazing effort to extricate Trump from the Oval Office–it’s an unbridled desire to reassert Western imperialist hegemony by bolstering all post WWII alliances, hence restoring dominance to a declining Empire.
Enter Susan Rice Joe Biden’s possible VP pick. The following is an informative excerpt from a WSWS article entitled: “Corporate press promotes Susan Rice as Biden’s running mate”:
“Clinton appointed Susan Rice to his National Security Council in 1993 and she had principal responsibility for Africa during such disasters as the Rwanda genocide. She was named assistant secretary of state for African Affairs during Clinton’s second term (1997–2001), and was criticized for her close ties to authoritarian rulers such as Paul Kagame in Rwanda and Meles Zenawi in Ethiopia. She was in charge of US policy in Africa in 1998, when twin bombings hit the US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania and Clinton ordered a retaliatory missile strike that destroyed a pharmaceutical factory in Sudan that had no connection to the attacks.
When Obama won the presidency in November 2008, Rice was a top foreign policy adviser, with wide support in the military-intelligence apparatus and big business. She was named US ambassador to the United Nations and confirmed unanimously by the Senate.
While often touted as the first African-American woman to serve as US ambassador to the UN, in reality Rice’s role was in direct continuity with figures such as John Bolton and John Negroponte, appointed by the George W. Bush administration with the aim of bullying other nations into acquiescing to US demands…
Rice was among the closest advisers to Obama, dating back to when he was a US senator, and was one of the first prominent members of the Democratic Party foreign policy establishment to join his 2008 presidential campaign. The affinity between the two gave the lie to Obama’s pretense then of representing some kind of antiwar alternative to the Bush administration.
In the years before Obama’s election, Rice was part of the Center for a New American Security (CNAS), a right-wing Democratic think tank that advocated the continued occupation of Iraq, a military “surge” in Afghanistan and a more aggressive military posture toward China. She publicly supported the US war of aggression against Iraq as well as the “weapons of mass destruction” pretext provided by Bush.
Within the Obama administration, she became one of the leading advocates for imperialist intervention in Libya and Syria, on the pretext of pursuing “humanitarian” and “democratic” aims. She was a strong supporter of the Zionist regime in Israel, denouncing as “anti-Israeli crap” any gestures at the United Nations in support of the Palestinians.
In September 2012, after the attack on the US facility in Benghazi, Libya, that left the US ambassador and three other Americans dead, Rice was sent out on the Sunday television interview programs to give the official story that a spontaneous local uprising, not an organized terrorist attack, was the cause of the disaster. The truth, which the Obama administration wished to conceal, was that its policy of relying on Islamic fundamentalist groups to overthrow the Gaddafi regime in Libya had led to “blowback,” as the Al Qaeda-linked groups turned their guns on the US mission.
With congressional Republicans seizing on the Benghazi affair as a weapon against Hillary Clinton, then the US secretary of state and the expected Democratic presidential candidate in 2016, Rice took the fall. She withdrew her name from consideration to replace Clinton and in July 2013 was named Obama’s national security adviser, a position that did not require Senate confirmation but gave her considerable authority in coordinating US foreign policy.
Among the imperialist crimes with which her tenure was associated were the ongoing military interventions in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan; the ultra-right coup in Ukraine that overthrew the elected pro-Russian government; the escalating US-backed war by Saudi Arabia in Yemen; mounting US pressure on China, including the elevation of the South China Sea to the level of a major international crisis; and the savage economic squeeze on Iran that produced the 2015 nuclear agreement.
MOST IMPORTANTLY
If Biden chooses Rice as his running mate, it will allow him to satisfy the gender and racial warriors of the identity politics wing of the Democratic Party without making the slightest concession to the working class. On the contrary, by selecting the Democratic equivalent of Colin Powell and Condoleezza Rice, an African American advocate and apologist for American corporate interests up to and including imperialist war, Biden would be sending a signal to Wall Street and the military-intelligence apparatus that his administration will be absolutely ruthless in its defense of the global interests of American imperialism.” https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2020/07/30/rice-j30.html
Let me add this to the mix, Kamala Harris, whose sister Maya was appointed as one of three senior policy advisors to lead the development of an agenda for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign would be equally horrific, but very acceptable to the Lincoln Project PNAC crowd.
Yes, I think you’re right that either Rice or Harris would fit the bill to get back to the GloboCap playbook Trump has tampered with, or rebelled against in his own mild way, as with absurd notions of a Korean Peace and currently pulling troops out of Germany. The January assassination of Soleimani and associates in Iraq is also a reversal, I think, for the playbook. Almost unnoticed, Iraq gave the US one year to pull its troops out of the region from that blunder. For the globalists, Trump’s moves have been amateurish and confused, more important IMV than his being inspirational to the populists that CJ mentions. This factor, I think. is minor against these other internationalist factors as to why the ferocity of the program to get rid of him..
Hopkins, points out misery is being used as a way to re-establish order–this is very true. Nina Turner, Bernie’s co-chair gave her heart and soul campaigning and in the end she was dumped like a piece of garbage–they wouldn’t even include her in the Biden/Bernie pseudo task force. That Black life didn’t matter.
In any event, Turner the other day said: “voting for Biden is like eating a bowl of shit.” In other words, the Democratic Party/surveillance/corporate state want to make life so miserable that when election day arrives you’ll be enthusiastic and delighted to consume a bowl of shit………… Biden 2020–Let them eat shit!
The funny thing about that supposed ‘fake pandemic’ is the ONS report today’s exclusion of Germany in the other European countries!
I wonder how that was left out.
Anyway here are these numbers – which throw BrexShit Bozo’s failures in a sharp contrast.
‘no unusual increase in death figures compared with the March figures of previous years can be observed. In April, however, the number of currently registered deaths was 83,500 and mortality was considerably higher than the average across previous years (+9%).’
https://www.destatis.de/EN/Themes/Society-Environment/Population/Deaths-Life-Expectancy/mortality.html;jsessionid=E2E1EDA0F3C8BAFDE05033A9588892F9.internet8732?nn=396932
Is it too soon to say…I told you so?
Excess deaths started after lockdown. This, despite the virus having been around since last Autumn, which everyone who has come into contact with the virus, except for our government and their propagandists, knows.
It’s long beyond time for you to admit you were wrong
Delete
Systemic racism – implying whites being racist of blacks, is a complete fabrication. It just does not exist.
Like Feminism is the artificial empowerment of women which destroys men but also women.
Systemic racism is the artificial empowerment of blacks which destroys whites but also blacks.
None of these social movements would have any power if they were not created, backed and pushed.
It is all Joo programming. They own the media, news, social media, entertainment, politics, business, medicine, academia – in shirt, everything. And these artificial narratives are pushed on you relentlessly in order to make us hate and destroy one another.
It’s time for all to wake up and recognise who’s doing it and why, and where it’s going. Before it’s too late.
Go and read the Talmud for what their rabbits teach them about us, about Jesus. We must unite against the common enemy.
So you missed the young black British guy being run over by yelling racists in Bristol? Outside the hospital he worked in.
Get real and stop hiding behind a whitened Jesus.
I dont normally engage with such low level thinkers. But I will point out for your benefit that racist attacks are not indicative of systemic racism.
Well, yeah, they can be, obviously.
Say what? Artificial as in legislation forcing equality that would not happen otherwise?
Fighting racism, emancipation of females, social justice, care for the environment,etc. these are ‘zeitgeist’ ideals, these are modern ideals which are extremely powerful.
“If you cannot beat them, join them”
This means that you can gain power by taking these ideals, and hijack them. Thus, post WII all humanist ideals have been hijacked by professionalized demagogy, funded by extremely wealthy funders. The situation by now is that if you support any of these so called humanist, social justice or environmental movements, you support corrupt power which uses them as their vessel of power mongering.
So, it is not that these social and environmental movement would have no power, but rather formerly they where local initiatives, they where initiatives of various groups of people i various countries. While these days they are global, globally funded, dependent on ‘professionalized’ demagogy, and funded centrally by the extremely rich. These movements, like feminism for instance are even exported to countries in which there is hardly a cultural basis for the.
If you argue against them, describing the lunacy, bother yourself with details, you are still working within the area of what is hijacked. Both the funded puppets of distruption (social movements) and those opposed work within a hijacked sphere. Those opposed are needed as well. Divide and rule.
I liked reading the article. It was kind of backhanded wit. All the information was articulated like a comic book. It was funny, yet cruel. Wrong or right didn’t matter. Not so much the people, but the times.
https://secure.gravatar.com/avatar/d23de2eb1e512b6152553e19d14d4c95?s=64&d=monsterid&r=g
Pool
Jul 30, 2020 7:43 PM
Awaiting for approval
Jilly
Jul 30, 2020 7:41 PM
Awaiting for approval
I think this story is written for idiots, and I’ve never been a fan of the CIA’s house style of writing. ………But hay-ho I’ll not make that mistake again and go back to reading the mostly intelligent informed comments below this drivel.
there was a book called ecotopia where the western part broke away from the us. perhaps it is coming true? i do think alot of countries that lockdon crimes will fragment. spain is finnished and probably the uk and us. there is no sense getting caught up in the drama of divisive political agendas. instead dodging the obstacles and continuing to create the healthy planet at every level. https://youtu.be/z8BeZXUzHXc
without a wholesome image no state can survive. this is the correct link on ecotopia. https://youtu.be/Z8Be2XUzHXc
I can envision a future U.S., perhaps with a different name, operating as a federation of semi-autonomous zones (groups of states or regional areas wherein cultures, societal norms, and belief systems would reflect that area). Mine would probably be called “Cascadia”…
When the most reliable and insightful reporters are comedians.
Comedians are the most intelligent, insightful people on this earth. When one pipes up on modern geopolitics, often time to listen.
I agree! George Carlin was the genius of our age.
The most insightful independent investigative journalists are not comedians.
They are ostracised by the MSM. And worse charged with crimes. Imprisioned without a fair trial and bankrupted.
CJ is a ‘comic’ but he isn’t the real thing.
Name your “most insightful . . . .”
I think this story is written for idiots, and I’ve never been a fan of the CIA’s house style of writing. ………But hay-ho I’ll not make that mistake again and go back to reading the mostly intelligent informed comments below this drivel.
Hopkins likes to think that he’s being satirical, but it’s really just a way of avoiding commitment in anything he writes.
To those who down vote the above, please provide some tangible statements of position or opinion to which Hopkins commits?
The best of tangible things is the chair which you are sitting on, and the ground on which you walk, to ask of commentors to provide statements is to ask them to elaborate and speculate, so to add fiction to fiction.
Commitment is for the overly serious, who tend to become vulgar and all too realistically descriptive, if not pornographically descriptive, on the whole boringly vulgar and tedious. Satire, being the lowest form of art is a style which avoids at least to some extent such ridiculous pretentiousness which accompanies commitment and the vulgar realism which news is based upon.
I couldn’t put my finger on it. First i thought it was overladen with cliche.It is, for the most part. Then i thought it was interrupting itself with too many banner mantras.Then i began to suspect it was just the author spewing up a lot of angst and anger he’d been eating too much of. It was too condensed to be cohesive and too angry to retain a flow.And the occasional sarcastic slight aimed at the usual suspects got lost in the fog , which prevented it from being categorized as satire, or humour.
I note that the current internet researchers are discovering the genius of George Carlin years after he was performing, or alive as well as George Orwell. I think they tend to grip most things that are counter culture or ‘alt’ now and inappropriately call it out as ‘cool’ , clever and comedic. Often it’s just a rant.A vent. I can’t get into that. It’s like interrupting someone trying to self – heal.I’ll wait and grab the next bus that stops here..
It appears that all media articles are written for the ignorant, in order to inform them. I dare say all of them are also written for idiots, and it is all drivel. This will be collectively confirmed in about a three-hundred years. Meanwhile, you can chase away your boredom, which is the main drive behind reading news.
Actually no, “systemic racism” against blacks is not real. These little virtue signalling asides in which an author admits the other side’s false major premise in passing are really dangerous.
Writers do it in order to earn supposed brownie points for being moderate and “reasonable,” in the mistaken belief that this will give them some extra moral authority for whatever their more specific point is.
If you want to argue that Bigfoot or “systemic racism” is real be my guest. But don’t drop it into an essay with a “very real, of course” and then just slide away.
If you would, please explain the reasoning behind the assertion that “systemic racism” is not real. Please note that I’m not going to lower myself to ask for sources and “proof” – because all I’m interested in is your reasoning.
I’ve lived in predominantly black areas for going on 35 years – not because I’m a “woke” soul but simply because it’s where I could afford to live. I won’t insult you by saying “And the things I’ve seen….” But I will say that if one looks beneath the surface, one can begin to understand why blacks see their ongoing situation in America as “systemic racism.”
It’s hard to know what the term is supposed to mean, since no one who uses it ever defines it. It’s also hard to prove a negative — like proving conclusively that there is no Bigfoot or UFOs. The burden of producing evidence should be on the person trying to prove the mystery item exists.
But I’ll assume the term is supposed to mean that the whole “system” is somehow supposedly rigged to treat similarly situated blacks worse than whites counterparts with the same characteristics. Under that definition, the “systemic racism” hypothesis is disproved by the facts that:
(a) There are no rules that overtly discriminate against blacks;
(b) The law instead makes it illegal to discriminate against blacks, and this law is vigorously enforced through the threat of lawsuits and an HR-Industrial complex that lectures everyone non-stop not to discriminate;
(c) The “system” actually discriminate in favor of blacks at every level by giving them massive preferences in school admissions, scholarships, hiring, contracting, and promotions. Blacks can score hundreds of points below whites in SAT scores and still have the advantage. Every company in America is bending over backwards to hire and promote blacks to high level positions even where they are less qualified;
(d) The actual statistics show that blacks are not shot, arrested or imprisoned disproportionately to the crimes they actually commit;
(e) Blacks have free speech rights superior to whites. They can say all kinds of things that whites are not allowed to say. In our current society, whites must automatically defer to black opinion on everything and are not allowed to challenge it, as doing so is “racist.”
(f) Blacks have massive political power and influence. They are the biggest political constituency in the biggest American political party. They have had a President and soon will have a Vice President from their group.
(g) The government maintains a massive welfare wealth transfer system that disproportionately benefits blacks compared to either their percentage of the population or the taxes they pay.
By contrast, there is no evidence for the counter-proposition of an invisible force field of “systemic racism.” The only “evidence” for this is the circular reasoning that: “blacks have worse outcomes in terms of income and other sociological measures, since it can’t be their fault, it must be white people’s fault.”
That’s the sum total of logic behind the religion of “institutional” or “systemic” racism. It’s just the usual fallacy of inferring causation from correlation.
Systemic racism is “very real”. https://www.thoughtco.com/systemic-racism-3026565.
Not sure why you’d think otherwise. Perhaps you’re thinking that prejudice and discrimination in the U.S. are (largely) things of the past because of the civil rights activities in the ’60s?
Virtual signaling doesn’t cancel original meaning. We shouldn’t allow the changing of the language by “the worst [who] are full of passionate intensity”.
That article you link to just illustrates what I’m talking about. It’s just the usual jargon and arm-waiving and assertions, with no evidence or proof as to exactly how anything is actually oppressing black people today.
A typical example: The government supposedly didn’t underwrite enough mortgages in certain neighborhoods between 1938 and 1965, therefore America must be “systemically racist” today. It makes no sense. (I know they arm waive about it “must have” caused blacks to not build up home equity somehow, but that doesn’t make a lot of sense either, and the evidence is simply not there).
At this point, advocates of the “systemic racism” myth probably believe their own B.S. because no one ever actually calls them on it or asks for evidence. But don’t kid yourself that it must be right just because there is no upside for anyone to point out the flaws and get called a “racist” for their effort.
In fact, it’s kind of insidious that way. Because no one is being specifically accused (like in an actual discrimination court case), no individual has an incentive to put forth the facts to disprove it. Everyone can blame the faceless “system.” It’s an easy cop out, with no proof required.
Some things are considered obvious, and those asking for proofs are naively unaware or bent on revealing their inner prejudice, ha! There are so many ways to look the issue of racism – education, employment, residence/housing, longevity, health, a thousand biographies, etc. Find your own information.
I bet you want proof for misogyny and ageism, too?
“System” is this case means the framework and operation of the country, and “systemic” refers to something that is ‘built-in’, comes with, is an integral part of.
Who cares whether there is systemic racism or not? People in the USA hate each other much more due to their political beliefs than because of race.
Political hatred is legal, racial hatred is illegal. Morally there is no difference.
This is a total non-issue that just appeals to some mouldy, traditional, left-wing thinking that is rotting away in your brain.
So by now we have: race against race (or black against white), right against left (or rather conservatives against neo-liberals), class against class (or rich against poor), ecological woes against economic woes, women against men, with covid we have, the young against the old, oh yes apparently we’re also now having the short against the tall (apparently you’re more at risk of covid if you are above 6 ft), the masked against the unmasked, or rather I dont see why bother with all these groupings, since with the covid narrative they had put each of us against everyone else as we’re all potential bio-hazards, or is the narrative losing its force, so old divisions are being re-affirmed…
The worse is that its always worked, and its still working…
Indeed people were in different ways showing their frustration and anger in the face of an inhuman globalization in the service of Mammon God. However, it may be that if covid and all could be enacted so easily to regain control it was precisely because a basic common point of many of the protests were parochial on more than one count.
The “ideal of unity” is mirrored by human history, which by and large is the record
of the expansion of mankind’s consciousness from the individual to the family,
to the tribe, to the village and so on.
A distortion of this process has been at work for centuries. Both the ideal of profit maximisation, which requires constant expansion, and that of narrow parochialism with
its rejection of others and its focus on differences, lead not to a collective
consciousness where the individual gains in dignity and significance within a
diversity of cultures, but to a uniformity where he loses his identity, and whose
ultimate outcome is the death of the collective, perforce of the individual.
Already in the early 20th century, Romain Rolland, the French writer, had said that now a choice had to be made between the two ideas: ”Patrie, Humanité”. So rather than a return to a distorted tribal stage, which both financial globalization and a return to some glorified
Fatherland” are expressions of, where mutual suspicion reins supreme between groups with access to weapons of mass destruction, perhaps we should try to instead promote
greater harmony, and thereby give ourselves the possibility to let our full humanity unfold in a magnified consciousness of the unity behind our essential diversity.
I hope to hear you speak at the demo in Berlin on Saturday…
The Antifa there is now planning a counterdemo against the mainly enlightened people who demonstrate expensively and primarily against the Covid authoritarianism.
Very telling, and grounded in a complete miseducation about fascism.
https://www.nachdenkseiten.de/?p=63429
Most likely state sponsored. The doctors, virologists, physicians in Germany (Prof Sucharit Bhakdi, Prof Wolfgang Wodarg et al) who are speaking out against lockdown tyranny are heroes risking their careers. They are the ones fighting fascism. I just wonder if it will be enough.
Dismayed too at the situation in the UK. The NHS is spending money on needless coronavirus tests (traps) whilst millions of essential treatments are cancelled. People will die.
They have already died in droves.
20.000 in the UK due to the lockdown alone, sofar.
35.000 avoidable cancer deaths expected there (and that’s from the official sources).
Same in Germany, a bit better on cancer but huge in cardio.
And my mother in law has gone mental, solely due to the lockdown.
More szicides niw in Victoria than Corona deaths- how sick in the head must we/they become before this is stopped?!
Not to speak of the 1.4 million excess TB deaths and the tens of millions of dead in the 3rd world, not because of
Corona/Covid, but solely because of OUR lockdowns!
I wouldn’t be surprised at all, if the Antifa demo is state/MSM sponsored, if the BVS sends right wing informers to the Demo for Freedom to discredit it, and if and when the MSM reports solely on the few, inevitably attending, nutters there, while glorifying the
totalitarian commies demo.
My only consolation if the Antifa comes to power is, that it will then eat all of its centre left green enablers alive.
I wish there was a global lockdown deaths counter, the same as the coronavirus deaths counter.
There is. Get a pen and paper. It’s a little adding and subtracting.
https://www.worldometers.info/
OFF TOPIC. An accurate history lesson :
Lenin was given his marching orders from London.
The inventor of Social Media, Michael McKibben is a leading expert on the inner-workings of the Deep State and the role of the Elites in deconstructing the Constitutional Republic to make way for the Technotarianism of the New World Order.
Until the mid 1920s Oregon did not allow African Americans to reside in that state , and even today the lack of “color” in in that state is quite obvious .
That’s not true. It is true, however, that there were some meaningless, unenforceable words to that effect in the 1857 enactment from before Oregon was a state.
“Delegates to Oregon’s constitutional convention submitted an exclusion clause to voters on November 7, 1857, along with a proposal to legalize slavery. Voters disapproved of slavery by a wide margin, ensuring that Oregon would be a free state, and approved the exclusion clause by a wide margin. Incorporated into the Bill of Rights, the clause prohibited Blacks from being in the state, owning property, and making contracts. Oregon thus became the only free state admitted to the Union with an exclusion clause in its constitution.
The clause was never enforced, although several attempts were made in the legislature to pass an enforcement law. The 1865 legislature rejected a proposal for a county-by-county census of Blacks that would have authorized the county sheriffs to deport Blacks. A Senate committee killed the last attempt at legislative enforcement in 1866. The clause was rendered moot by the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, although it was not repealed by voters until 1926. Other racist language in the state constitution was removed in 2002.”
https://oregonencyclopedia.org/articles/exclusion_laws/#.XyME2J5Khm8
??? You say “that’s not true !” then prove it was ??? Further if you see a person of color in Oregon today it is a good bet that they are tourists or employed by the federal government .
The part about “not being allowed to move there” is untrue. As I showed, there was never any actual law in effect.
As to whether you think 5% isn’t enough black people. Who cares. I’d say 5% is plenty.
It might be obvious, but is it a problem?
Depends on which segment of that states population you ask I’d guess.
If a murderous psychopathic empire were going to dramatically reduce the world population, in a controlled fashion, this is what it would look like.
You can’t leave all the nuclear power stations running at full capacity as people start disappearing, you need to slowly, systematically shut them down and resize facilities, transport networks to suit the new reduced demand, while all the expertise is available.
A bit like a conscientious suicide victim might put his affairs in order before he finally takes his own life.
Shutting down power plants, closing down shops tidily, closing office buildings, Hotels, Cafes, bars, discos, gyms, shutting off oil wells, mines and fisheries in an orderly fashion, as demanded is artificially suppressed by a ‘lock-down’.
After all that has been done, you can roll out the genocide, in a systematic way.
It’s going well CJ.
We are still idly watching a global communist coup progress unhindered. Our silence does indeed perpetuate their violence!
Its bizarre how the majority of normal sane individuals are paralyzed in shock at the stupidity of the liberal lefts tactics, so dumbfounded at the ridiculousness of their strategy its actually working. Its no surprise they are trying to wipe-out or rewrite history its not like this hasn’t happened before.
The coup is neo-liberal in nature which is a meld of capitalism and socialist ideas. Communism as you envision it died with Mao and Stalin.
Neoliberalism has nothing what so ever to do with Socialism. It is an economic doctrine linked to Classic Liberalism. It was seen to be useless in the face of the great crash of the 30s when government intervention was imperative. It was revived in the 70s with the popularity of Friedman and Hayeck, hardly Socialists. It has allowed governments to abdicate responsibility for employment, education and the well being of the electorates they are supposed to serve. In their minds the government only exists to maintain property rights, defend Capitalists and maintain price stability (which doesn’t count as intervention when it works in favour of the wealthy). Just because business under neoliberalism becomes concentrated in the hands a few wealthy people doesn’t make it anything like Socialism, that’s like saying National Socialism = Socialism.
if you actually believe that , you simply don’t understand how economics works and we have nothing to discuss here? You speak in the the language of the bot.
No you are wrong.It`s Marxist driven.With help from the Ford Foundation.
They are NOT communists, Obj.
They are bad people. End of story.
They have to be stopped.
If you just think for a moment: Hitler was, strictly speaking, an Austrian, but when considering a history of WW2 does that fact matter one tiny little bit…?
The Queen of England had fairly recent ancestors who were completely German, yet Germany was the enemy even while her ancestors ruled Great Britain and fought the Germans.
Labels don’t work. Ever.
The actual individuals we are dealing with are either the problem, or the solution.
Labels are what people hide behind.
I don’t know why people get so hung up with labels & ideologies!
Its a entitled over privileged “elite” minority, who think they should decide how the livestock majority should think, behave & live.
It may not be the communist definition we grew up understanding, but it is exactly how mao & stalin would have wanted, a one world government being ruled by plutocrats.
I’m a libertarian minded individual & reject left v right, conservative v progressive, socialist v capitalist because they are all irrelevant theories. And for the record civilization is a socialist endeavor regardless of label. And I’m getting more anti-socialist the more I see how civilization is progressing.
If you’re Scottish please push back today https://freetodisagree.scot/
My point is that I wish NOT to be forced to think in terms of labels and ideologies. I am not “hung up” on them, but I resist the tendency of others to think in those terms, because it tends to artificially restrict the conversation to what THEY want to talk about – and strictly on THEIR terms.
The labels distract, sidetrack and hijack healthy debate, which is why I criticize them. That is no more “hung up” than criticizing government propaganda, which does a similar job.
I realize i replied to you (but only because yours was the last comment) i was responding generically, don’t worry i wasn’t singling you out especially! I can’t relate to any socialist or communist ideologue.
Okay. I get that. Thanks.
I don’t know why this got so many downvotes.. it seemed pretty rational to me.
Partly because I made the comment & because communism/socialism was used in a negative context. The resident socialists get very upset should anyone dare criticize “socialism” nothing new there eh.
What is this obsession with Putin , yes I could see that he favor Trump over Clinton who wanted a war with Russia
Still possesed about Russian interference in the 2016 election ? proven beyond doubt an inside job in the US democratic HQ , the speed of the transfer is proof of that, could never have been done by Russia
Some folks adhere to the idea that if you persist in a proven lie the general population will eventually accept it as truth the plague of these times
Also It was Putin who who went to war with the oligarchs in his own country succesfully
Thank you
Candis
Jul 30, 2020 5:01 PM
Awaiting for approval
We should not kid ourselves anymore that anyone, or any group, that raises his or their head even the slightest bit over the parapet is going to be allowed to be on our side.
Those days are long gone. Just look into the terrified eyes of Keir Starmer and tell me we still have a democracy in the UK.
We should not kid ourselves anymore that anyone, or any group, that raises his or their head even the slightest bit over the parapet is going to be allowed to be on our side.
Those days are long gone. Just look into the terrified eyes of Keir Starmer and tell me we still have a democracy in the UK.
Related to the sponsored protests is the creation of homo sorosensus. Yes, he named it after himself. Read on.
Evidence of multi-generational child abuse is beginning to emerge around Canada’s WE Charity and its supporters. Strangely, these networks weave back into the childhood of PM Justin Trudeau. Yet behind it all, WE Charity may be telling the truth: it does genuinely want to create a new model human being.
WE Charity was launched by a 13-year old Craig Kielburger after a solo world trip – if you want to belief that – to Nepal, Pakistan and India to “save enslaved children”. As so often in these John of God-type cases, there’s a walk-on part for Oprah Winfrey in promoting WE Charity and a cast of dubious characters.
Kielburger’s father was raised in the company of serial abuser Jean Vanier, son of Canada’s Governor General. In turn, Vanier was honoured with a $1million prize by the transhumanist John Templeton Foundation, which pushes topics like “nudging empathy: harnessing motivation to create sustainable empathic choices”, “studying communication between the brain and the male reproductive tract in mammals”, and “research that will change how we think about human existence”.
Justin Trudeau has, sadly, been surrounded in his life by convicted child abusers: Ben Levin, Ontario deputy minister of education and convicted pedophile who designed the sex ed curriculum; Christopher Ingvaldson another pedophile teacher and Justin’s one-time room mate; Peter Dalglish, a UN official and close friend of Justin, who went to help children in Ethiopia, Sudan and Thailand before being convicted of abusing them; and John Seeley who ran the Forest Hill, Ontario, Village Project aka Crestwood Heights, hatched by the military, using psychologists and teachers to address the mental health needs of children in school, 1948-56.
This psychoanalytic pedagogy project came from the Canadian military at the same time as it was financing Ewen Cameron in his work for MKUltra at McGill University. John Seeley went mad, but not before he was took care of Justin Trudeau while he was counseling Pierre Trudeau after he was left a single father.
John Seeley was one of the British Home Children, often orphans, exported from Britain to Canada between 1870 and 1940. These were the descendants of the Barnardo Boys and the ragged street boys who’s abuse inspired Charles Dickens’ Oliver Twist. It goes back that far.
From Open Society News, 2009: “Homo sorosensus would replace homo sovieticus… this new “open society man” (and woman!) would be committed to democracy and the rule of law, exhibit civic courage when necessary, be respectful (not just tolerant) of minorities, support socially equitable markets, and be a good European while remaining a responsible global citizen. The new open society man and woman would have no experience with rigid idology and suppression of critical thought.”
If you read WE Charity’s mission statements they could come from the same pen.
Polly: Charities and Mind Control https://www.bitchute.com/video/9lmNH3Sob8g/
It’s generational satanism…trauma induced mind control
I think that Polly has presented the first insight, humane and perceptive, into George Soros.
The Corporatist Media and Anderson Cooper of CNN, pretend to defend Soros by denying, lying outright, that he worked with the Nazis.
Polly, in contrast, takes George Soros’ televised admission at face value, and seeks to understand what that experience must have done to the young György Schwartz.
I give her credit for that and demerit to the Liberal Corporatist Media for pretending to defend Soros while lying and ignoring his experience.
I fantasize that before the last presidential election, the great and good, the hands on the tiller of gods own empire, interviewed, the prospective presidential candidates. They sat them down served them fine wine, a stiff whiskey in the case of Hilary and asked them this question:
‘We are rearming against China, we are continuing to transfer wealth from the greater population to a small elite, us, and are reducing the middle class to the status of slaves, we are going to loot our allies and extract as much as we can from trade blackmail negotiations and cause civil distractions at home. No new wars this time around. How can you present those policies in the most believable and politically consistent way to maintain the illusion of democracy and popular consent in America? ‘
Clearly Hilary lost in her presentation because despite being a far more skilled politician than trump, her, albeit phony, political framework left little flexibility and would jar with many of the new aims of Empire. Also Trump offered ‘disposability’, where he could be portrayed as a temporary evil, outside the establishment, rather than a symptom of a more malign greedy empire, to the public and the more naive overseas partners.
This time around I think the election is academic, as the Empire has almost done away with the role of Emperor and is running the show almost totally behind closed doors. Next on the agenda is the Collapse of the dollar, re-armament, fermenting civil unrest leading to military law, and an openly fascist state, like so many created by, and beloved of the CIA in south America. This will not leave much room for any finessing, it will be controlled totally by the Militarily industrial complex with very little import from any politician.
There seems to be a degree of panic about Trump talking of the election being postponed, however. I don’t think that was in the script.
That would be interesting, a leader actually taking control of the country, I don’t think it is possible anymore. It will just be the route to a totalitarian state, using trump as the front man.
Though the Presidency is almost entirely ceremonial, it still matters. I, for one, had no intention of voting. However, this COVID madness has changed that resolution. It all hinges on the vaccine. As much as I dislike Mr Trump, I will vote for him for one reason only: should Joe Biden be elected, I have no doubt vaccination will be mandatory.
I haven’t voted Republican since 1968 and 1972, when I voted for Richard Nixon. Big mistake? Anything but! Were it not for Mr Nixon’s Draft Lottery, I would have ended up in jail. So it worked to my benefit to have voted for “Tricky Dick.” And at the end of the day, isn’t that the only sane reason to vote for either candidate?
Officially annualized 33% collapse of US GDP confirms greatest economic depression in history of US and as all depressions, it was caused by collapse of financialized capitalism unable to increase rate of return on capital in any other way but monetary debt financing and derivative speculations.
So why we do not see billionaires jumping out of windows as we should and they did before?
Worthless Fiat money printed by Fed and all central banking mafia to make billionaires whole.
COVID was just a coverup deliberate preventive collapse of mainstream economy to obfuscate inevitable collapse of capitalism making ordinary people jumping from windows as a result of 50% unemployment, millions of evictions and foreclosures and extreme social stress induced by propaganda of fear and cruel lockdowns cutting people from family and community support.
This ongoing genocide will be avenged by revolution.
Neoliberalism emboldened.
The middle classes and the rich who are pushing masks, vaccines, track and trace, chipping and digital identity have no idea that *they* are in for the chop too.
The great reset means a handful of billionaires on earth with the rest of the human race – including the middle classes – turned into tech controlled serfs.
This is not the collapse of capitalism, it is the collapse of the US dollar and US economy The US is expert at making their economic disasters into everybody else’s problem, when their are not.
When the US go down, like every empire should, they will try their best to pull us all down with them. We must resist, espcially in Europe where our furture is looking rosie in partnership with Russia and China and without the burden of US extortion, billions in fines and trillions in economic sanctions loaded onto European trade.
“why we do not see billionaires jumping out of windows”
It was the margin calls that finished them. They were only ‘billionaires’ on paper at the end.
The world will never see billionaires leaping from windows. Guaranteed no one saw a Rockefeller splashed onto the pavement after The Great Crash. The real ruling class will always come out on top, no matter what happens. It’s the CEO class that, having no real assets but cash, ends up like Buffalo Bill – defunct.
God bless CJ! He’s keepin’ it real.
One minor quibble:
Actually, what’s now being rolled out is a whole new and improved form of technocratic, ‘transhumanist’ fascism unlike any other seen before in world history! And the planning started long before 2016. It goes back at least as far as the UN’s Agenda 21 from the early 90s, if not earlier.
TY, I wanted to make a similar comment, but yours is better anyway. Perhaps CJ is thinking of early 20th century fascism, but what we’re seeing in recent years fits most of the criteria – if it walks like a duck….
Another way to view the CIA-Soros fake “race war fun-fests” are as “training exercises for the Gestapo for things to come.” What will come after the Corporate Fascists crash the banking system, and the ensuing economic panic and collapse that follows, is going to be far messier than these “political kabuki theater performance spectacles.”
Too bad the MASK NAZIS are not saying or doing anything about ‘”Doc Billy Eugenics and his Euthanasia Death Shot.
It would be so much easier for all concerned if the CORPORATE FASCIST OLIGARCH MOBSTER PSYCHOPATHS just give back to THE PEOPLE all the ill gotten loot they have stolen.
The ability to represent this coronavirus as the Black Death is stunning. The Black Death killed somewhere between thirty to fifty percent of the population of Europe between 1347 and 1351. This coronavirus (accepting the obviously inflated figures at face value) has killed less than 0.0005 percent of the world’s population. Moreover, the average age of death with the coronavirus is over eighty years, whilst life expectancy is under eighty years, which means the virus is having zero effect on mortality. Yet apparently sane, educated, competent people in positions of power and influence think this virus is literally the Black Death.
A poll earlier this week of 500 women in the UK showed that they thought the death rate was just under 10%, that is around 6-7 million!!! No wonder they’re masking up their children, which is deeply disturbing.
One has to wonder where those respondents got their information about the virus from?
The pollster was Kekst CNC, and you can download their Covid-19 Opinion Tracker no 4. Two key findings – the public expects a second wave, and favours compulsory mask wearing. So an uphill struggle on those two fronts. As for where they get their info from, the MSM is pretty relentless. Even if all you did was catch the newspaper headlines in a newsagents, you’d be pretty fearful if you believed them.
I still can’t get my head round why they want a plague so much. It’s very important to them,is it a~ you’ll be sorry when I’m dead~scenario?…..Actually, no.
But just try explaining those simple facts to all the Lockdown Liberals out there!
Bill Gates is not content with vaccinating humans, he wants revenue from cats and dogs too. Soon it will be Covi-pass for gerbils.
Blueberry muffins carry Covid apparently.
Most of those in positions of power know full well that this isn’t the Black Death.
“It’ll only be a couple weeks of shutting down, guyz! No biggee! TV lady said we should practice this cool new thing called ‘social distancing’ to protect old ppl! I’m down!” said idiot March 16th.
How about this for a connection?
New York’s rising lockdown homeless populations seek shelter in subways:
https://gulfnews.com/photos/news/photos-new-yorks-homeless-flock-to-empty-subway-trains-1.1588232149709?slide=2
London during Luftwaffe bombings:
https://www.mylondon.news/news/nostalgia/gallery/fascinating-pictures-london-underground-used-17483057
Sadly they probably will be the first NYC victims (test population) for ‘Doc’ Billy Eugenics and his EUTHANASIA DEATH SHOT. Not surprising as Governor Death Virus named Billy as a member of his “Brain Trust.”
https://imgflip.com/i/40bn08
Sick to death of ‘Russians under the bed’.
Working class lives matter.
You Don’t Need A Mask To Row Across The Channel
Or how more than 3,000 slipped into Britain this year, the latest dinghy pulling ashore at my favourite pub, The Coastguard at St Margaret’s at Cliffe, sometime watering hole of Ian Fleming.
Good to know some things don’t change.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020/07/30/migrants-pictured-drying-kent-bench-dumping-stolen-dinghy/
How is it these folks are paddling across The Channel on lilos?
Don’t they realise what is in store for them in this racist, white privilege, white supremacist hell hole where “black people are literally hunted down in the streets”?
Surely as soon as they do, they’ll be paddling back in the opposite direction.
looks like a true story !!errrr aimed at certain demographic to create a certain response to take away the handling and the CV buillshit just like Nigel’s white cliff of Dover video during the lockdown.
anyone who is not invested in polirtricks and has some understanding of behavioral science and PR sees the plays no problem.
its theatre for the brainwashed and reassurance for the hypnotized