How to Take Back Control of Your Mind

“Politicians, Priests, and psychiatrists often face the same problem: how to find the most rapid and permanent means of changing a man’s belief…The problem of the doctor and his nervously ill patient, and that of the religious leader who sets out to gain and hold new converts, has now become the problem of whole groups of nations, who wish not only to confirm certain political beliefs within their boundaries, but to proselytize the outside world.”
William Sargant, “Battle of the Mind”
It is rather ironic that in this “age of information”, we are more confused than ever…
It had been commonly thought in the past, and not without basis, that tyranny could only exist on the condition that the people were kept illiterate and ignorant of their oppression. To recognise that one was “oppressed” meant they must first have an idea of what was “freedom”, and if one were allowed the “privilege” to learn how to read, this discovery was inevitable.
If education of the masses could turn the majority of a population literate, it was thought that the higher ideas, the sort of “dangerous ideas” that Mustapha Mond for instance expresses in “The Brave New World”, would quickly organise the masses and revolution against their “controllers” would be inevitable. In other words, knowledge is freedom, and you cannot enslave those who learn how to “think”.
However, it hasn’t exactly played out that way has it?
The greater majority of us are free to read whatever we wish to, in terms of the once “forbidden books”, such as those listed by The Index Librorum Prohibitorum*. We can read any of the writings that were banned in “The Brave New World”, notably the works of Shakespeare which were named as absolutely dangerous forms of “knowledge”.
We are now very much free to “educate” ourselves on the very “ideas” that were recognised by tyrants of the past as the “antidote” to a life of slavery. And yet, today, the majority choose not to…
It is recognised, albeit superficially, that who controls the past, controls the present and thereby the future. George Orwell’s book “1984”, hammers this as the essential feature that allows the Big Brother apparatus to maintain absolute control over fear, perception and loyalty to the Party cause, and yet despite its popularity, there still remains a lack of interest in actually informing oneself about the past.
What does it matter anyway, if the past is controlled and rewritten to suit the present? As the Big Brother interrogator O’Brien states to Winston, “We, the Party, control all records, and we control all memories. Then we control the past, do we not? [And thus, are free to rewrite it as we choose…]”
Of course, we are not in the same situation as Winston…we are much better off. We can study and learn about the “past” if we so desire, unfortunately, it is a choice that many take for granted.
In fact, many are probably not fully aware that presently there is a battle waging for who will “control the past” in a manner that is closely resembling a form of “memory wipe”.
There is an especial focus to rewrite the history of WWII at this very moment. These revisionists are attempting to rewrite this history since there lies the root from which today’s fascism stems.
Whoever understands this period of history understands today’s fascism.
The “experts” say that the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact of August 23rd 1939 is supposedly “proof” that Stalin supported Hitler’s fascist agenda, and thus the veneer of the Soviet Union being the greatest defender against fascism during WWII is a sham.
However, what is left out of this discussion every time, is that in the previous year, the UK Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain signed an appeasement deal with Hitler on September 30th 1938, known as the Munich Agreement (aka the Munich Betrayal), where Hitler demanded and promptly received the annexation of Czech border areas, known as the Sudetenland annexation. It had thus become official British policy to allow Hitler’s expansion of German territory relatively unchecked as part of the “appeasement”.
The “logic” behind it was that Britain would give what Hitler demanded in hopes of “appeasing” his imperial “appetites” and thus avoid further conflict. That is, by giving Hitler more power, it would somehow or other, convince him not to desire more…at least the plan apparently looked good on paper.
Then there is the whole embarrassing affair with the Bank of England and Bank of International Settlements, to which the BoE Governor Montague Norman allowed for the direct transfer of money to Hitler, however, not with England’s own money but rather 5.6 million pounds worth of gold owned by the National Bank of Czechoslovakia! Well, you certainly didn’t think that England would use her own money?
And let us not forget, the Union Banking Corporation, with founding member and director Prescott Bush also caught in the funding of Hitler before and during WWII, and on Oct 20th, 1942 its bank assets were seized under the “U.S. Trading with the Enemy Act” and “Executive Order 9095”.
Of course, you can imagine that being aware of such dealings made Stalin uneasy as it was becoming apparent that Hitler’s vision was shared by others of “high society” stalk.
Why should we expect Stalin to have stood alone with no support and risk being immediately cut down, when his supposed “allies” were signing “appeasements” and handing over money to what was supposed to be the biggest threat to the free world?
Such “high society” men are used to pulling on strings, they muse themselves as chess masters, yet one never quite knows which side they are playing…
And thus, we find ourselves increasingly in the unsettling position of a Winston. In Orwell’s “1984”, there are three main super states in the world: Oceania, Eurasia and Eastasia that are in one combination or another constantly at war with each other and have been so for the last 25 years.
In the case of Winston, he has only known Oceania (the British commonwealths and U.S.), he knows essentially nothing of either Eurasia or Eastasia, except that sometimes Oceania is at war with Eurasia and sometimes it is at war with Eastasia. In fact, even this memory, that the enemy is not constant, is not something Winston is supposed to recollect or acknowledge. Just by doing this very thing, he is committing a “thoughtcrime”.
Winston’s experience begs the questions, if one were born into a fascist, totalitarian state would they know it? Of course, the state itself would not describe itself as such. How would you be able to compare your “freedom” with the “oppression” of the enemy, when all you were given was what the state chose to give to you?
How do you know that what has come to shape your convictions, your beliefs, your fears really belong to you, and were not placed there by another?
We are all very sensitive to this unsettling question because ironically, that has also been placed in us. It was what started this whole business of “mind control”, you see, it had to be done…for our “protection”.
The Battle for Your Mind
“He whom the gods wish to destroy, they first of all drive mad.”
Henry Wadsworth Longfellow “The Masque of Pandora”
William Sargant was a British psychiatrist and, one could say, effectively the Father of “mind control” in the West, with connections to British Intelligence and the Tavistock Institute, which would influence the CIA and American military via the program MK Ultra. Sargant was also an advisor for Ewen Cameron’s LSD “blank slate” work at McGill University, funded by the CIA.
Sargant accounts for his reason in studying and using forms of “mind control” on his patients, which were primarily British soldiers that were sent back from the battlefield during WWII with various forms of “psychosis”, as the only way to rehabilitate extreme forms of PTSD.
The other reason, was because the Soviets had apparently become “experts” in the field, and out of a need for national security, the British would thus in turn have to become experts as well…as a matter of self-defence of course.
The work of Ivan Pavlov, a Russian physiologist, had succeeded in producing some disturbingly interesting insights into four primary forms of nervous systems in dogs, that were combinations of inhibitory and excitatory temperaments; “strong excitatory”, “balanced”, “passive” and “calm imperturbable”.
Pavlov found that depending on the category of nervous system temperament the dog had, this in turn would dictate the form of “conditioning” that would work best to “reprogram behaviour”. The relevance to “human conditioning” was not lost on anyone.
It was feared in the West, that such techniques would not only be used against their soldiers to invoke free-flowing uninhibited confessions to the enemy but that these soldiers could be sent back to their home countries, as zombified assassins and spies that could be set off with a simple code word.
At least, these were the thriller stories and movies that were pumped into the population. How horrific indeed! That the enemy could apparently enter what was thought the only sacred ground to be our own…our very “minds”!
However, for those who were actually leading the field in mind control research, such as William Sargant, it was understood that this was not exactly how mind control worked.
For one thing, the issue of “free will” was getting in the way.
No matter the length or degree of electro-shock, insulin “therapy”, tranquilizer cocktails, induced comas, sleep deprivation, starvation etc induced, it was discovered that if the subject had a “strong conviction” and “strong belief” in something, this could not be simply erased, it could not be written over with any arbitrary thing.
Rather, the subject would have to have the illusion that their “conditioning” was in fact a “choice”. This was an extremely challenging task, and long term conversions (months to years) were rare.
However, Sargant saw an opening. It was understood that one could not create a new individual from scratch, however, with the right conditioning that was meant to lead to a physical breakdown using abnormal stress (effectively a reboot of the nervous system), one could increase the “suggestibility” markedly in their subjects.
Sargant wrote in his “Battle of the Mind”: “Pavlov’s clinical descriptions of the ‘experimental neuroses’ which he could induce in dogs proved, in fact, to have a close correspondence with those war-neuroses which we were investigating at the time.”
In addition, Sargant found that a falsely implanted memory could help induce abnormal stress leading to emotional exhaustion and physical breakdown to invoke “suggestibility”. That is, one didn’t even need to have a “real stress” but an “imagined stress” would work just as effectively.
Sargant goes on to state in his book: “It is not surprising that the ordinary person, in general, is much more easily indoctrinated than the abnormal…A person is considered ‘ordinary’ or ‘normal’ by the community simply because he accepts most of its social standards and behavioural patterns; which means, in fact, that he is susceptible to suggestion and has been persuaded to go with the majority on most ordinary or extraordinary occasions.”
Sargant then goes over the phenomenon of the London Blitz, which was an eight month period of heavy bombing of London during WWII. During this period, in order to cope and stay “sane”, people rapidly became accustomed to the idea that their neighbours could be and were buried alive in bombed houses around them.
The thought was “If I can’t do anything about it what use is it that I trouble myself over it?” The best “coping” was thus found to be those who accepted the new “environment” and just focused on “surviving”, and did not try to resist it.
Sargant remarks that it is this “adaptability” to a changing environment which is part of the “survival” instinct and is very strong in the “healthy” and “normal” individual who can learn to cope and thus continues to be “functional” despite an ever changing environment.
It was thus our deeply programmed “survival instinct” that was found to be the key to the suggestibility of our minds. That the best “survivors” made for the best “brain-washing” in a sense.
Sargant quotes Hecker’s work, who was studying the dancing mania phenomenon that occurred during the Black Death, where Hecker observed that heightened suggestibility had the capability to cause a person to “embrace with equal force, reason and folly, good and evil, diminish the praise of virtue as well as the criminality of vice.”
And that such a state of mind was likened to the first efforts of the infant mind “this instinct of imitation when it exists in its highest degree, is also united a loss of all power over the will, which occurs as soon as the impression on the senses has become firmly established, producing a condition like that of small animals when they are fascinated by the look of a serpent.”
I wonder if Sargant imagined himself the serpent…
Sargant does finally admit: “This does not mean that all persons can be genuinely indoctrinated by such means. Some will give only temporary submission to the demands made on them, and fight again when strength of body and mind returns. Others are saved by the supervention of madness. Or the will to resist may give way, but not the intellect itself.”
But he comforts himself as a response to this stubborn resistance that “As mentioned in a previous context, the stake, the gallows, the firing squad, the prison, or the madhouse, are usually available for the failures.”
The Art of Doublethink
“WAR IS PEACE, FREEDOM IS SLAVERY, IGNORANCE IS STRENGTH”
George Orwell’s “1984” (Big Brother Mantra)
Thus what Sargant found, and what Orwell astutely identified, was that the most reliable form of mind control was found to be in the art of “doublethink”, that is, the ability to accept two contradictory thoughts in your mind without acknowledging that they are in fact opposites.
Orwell identifies this under two forms of “doublethink”, which are “crimestop” and “blackwhite”. “Crimestop” meaning the faculty of stopping short, as though by instinct, at the threshold of a dangerous thought.
Orwell further states:
It includes the power of not grasping analogies, of failing to perceive logical errors, of misunderstanding the simplest arguments…and of being bored or repelled by any train of thought which is capable of leading in a heretical direction. Crimestop in short, means protective stupidity.”
“Blackwhite”, is the act of contradiction of plain facts, applied to an opponent. And when applied to the Party, it is the willingness to say black is white when the Party discipline demands it so.
As Orwell describes it:
it means the ability to believe that black is white, and more, to know that black is white, and to forget that one has ever believed the contrary. This demands a continuous alteration of the past…The alteration of the past is necessary for two reasons […] The subsidiary reason is that…he must be cut off from the past, just as he must be cut off from foreign countries, because it is necessary for him to believe that he is better off… [the precautionary reason] by far the more important reason for the readjustment of the past is the need to safeguard the infallibility of the Party.
[…]
The splitting of the intelligence which the Party requires of its members, and which is more easily achieved in an atmosphere of war, is now almost universal, but the higher up the ranks one goes, the more marked it becomes. It is precisely in the Inner Party that war hysteria and hatred of the enemy are strongest.
That is, it is the Inner Party members who are the most indoctrinated, the best at inducing “mind control” or “doublethink” on themselves, and at the same time believe that it is the best and right thing to do.
Orwell describes “doublethink” thus:
The process has to be conscious, or it would not be carried out with sufficient precision, but it also has to be unconscious, or it would bring with it a feeling of falsity and hence guilt…To tell deliberate lies while genuinely believing them, to forget any fact that has become inconvenient, and then, when it becomes necessary again, to draw it back from oblivion for just so long as it is needed, to deny the existence of objective reality and all the while to take account of the reality which one denies – all this is indispensably necessary. Even in using the word doublethink it is necessary to exercise doublethink.
Through the Rabbit Hole and Out Again
What many fail to grasp when reading “1984” is that Orwell is not only the character Winston, he is also the character O’Brien. He is the Outer Party member-turned-revolutionary, and he is the Inner Party disciplinarian.
He is simultaneously the tormentor-programmer as well as the tormented-programmed.
Winston eventually breaks and releases the one thing that kept him human, his love and loyalty to Julia. In the end, an announcement is made that Oceania is ever nearer to winning the war and Winston looks up at a large poster of Big Brother and cries gin-filled tears of joy and relief, for he had finally come to love Big Brother.
He had become O’Brien.
Orwell’s is a tragic story of a product of the British Empire. Stationed as a senior police officer in Burma, he had first-hand experience in the “programmer” techniques O’Brien was using. Refer to Martin Sieff’s excellent article for more of this story.
I think it is safe to say that Orwell intended Big Brother to symbolise the British Empire, the largest empire that has ever existed in world history.
Today, NATO is planning on moving further eastward. 9500 U.S. troops are being removed from Germany with the plan of entering into Eastern Europe near the Russian border and into the Indo-Pacific region, a potential new hot-spot between the U.S. and China.
The justification for this move relies on the WWII and Cold War narrative that Russia and China have always been the enemies of the “free world”… that Russia and China have never left their fascist “ideologies” that have thrown the entire world into conflict and war for almost a century.
I will leave it up to you dear reader, to fill in the rest.
*The Index Librorum Prohibitorum was a list of forbidden books, which were judged to be dangerous to the faith and morals of Roman Catholics, and had a suspicious gravitation towards works by platonic humanists. Among the banned works would include those of Dante, Erasmus and all of Machiavelli’s books. For more refer to my paper on this subject.^
I attended a lecture given by William Sargant at the LSE In 1972. I found him sincere and compelling, describing the old mental hospitals where people spent a lifetime with only talking cures, and how the advent of new drug and other treatments were bringing this to an end. All here… https://mikejay.net/over-the-edge/
We are all now inclined to believe mental illness a disease, Freud is ridiculous. I was not shocked by the treatments, perhaps I should have been, his experimentation with abreaction methods is literally Nightmare inducing. I took acid, I used to say ‘how do you know you ever came down off it?; I suppose A Clockwork Orange was a sanitised version and is what MK-Ultra was based on.
Mikejay: “Sargant came to see his mission in ever grander perspective. ‘The whole process of civilisation’, he wrote in 1973, ‘depends almost entirely on a number of people being born in each new generation who have important new beliefs and ideas, and hold on to them with obsessional tenacity’. The modern world was adrift, its population swayed and manipulated by forces that were understood only by a handful of specialists. Its future depended on humanity summoning its powers of reason, but ‘the last dread paradox’ was that the power of reasoned argument was severely limited: minds ‘can only be changed radically and swiftly by the methods we have been considering’. People could be manipulated to do most things, but not to choose freedom. “
It is not his intention but Gates and co fit the bill for ‘a number of people’. Sargant may have been a mechanic to the dark side but it doesn’t seem to me he was one of them. I hope not.
Today was the first time I’ve been shopping since 24th July. My partner and I chose not to wear masks. We had a few stares and heads turning but whenever I caught others eyes I just gave a big smile to them. One lady, clearly on the large side and struggling to walk commented to her husband that she was really struggling to breath with wearing her mask. I said to her that she should take it off as what was the difference between the 23rd July and today. She told me she had asthma and then said ” I wish I was as brave as you”. Now I may be wrong but I got the impression she was talking about the peer pressure she would have felt not wearing a mask rather than any perceived risk of any virus. The mind control is working to the point that people are putting their personal health at risk for fear of what others might think of them. Wrong wrong wrong…and I will keep standing up to this oppression as long as I can.
She perhaps has a natural excuse.
And she perhaps also has been advised to shelter with preexisting conditions – ask her next time.
I was in a full pub garden with hundred people physically distanced but all talking loudly and the miasma was getting more concentrated. No mask needed.
The Aldi shop which had managed so well with limited customers and in shop separation though has turned into overcrowded aisles and long wait in queues with about 10% not complying with wearing masks. The security were not doing anything. Neither were other shoppers.
Enjoy your worm tonguery while you can because I don’t think we will last too much longer with that level of hypocrisy and the government knows it.
The history of the Second World War isn’t being re-written. Historians write history. And they are all well aware that the Soviet Union defeated Germany. Anyone can read this history in almost countless history books and articles. There is no revisionist history. However, hardly anyone outside of academic circles bothers to read the works of historians. People pretend (to themselves?) that they know history, but they get these narratives from journalists (ie, propagandists) and fiction writers.
This from the ONS should be categorised as manipulative statistical fraud….
“A death can be registered with both COVID-19 and Influenza and Pneumonia mentioned on the death certificate. Because pneumonia may be a consequence of COVID-19, deaths where both were mentioned have been counted only in the COVID-19 category.”
China is certainly the enemy of freedom but is it the enemy of the “free world”? If anything the “free world” aristocracy seem to be wanting to join the China aritocracy’s authoritarian club.
Look at the UK: China and the UK appear to have very similar levels of monitoring of their civilians, in both countries freedom is history and monitoring/punishment has become the norm. For example, the police cannot arrest people for hate speech in countries that believe in freedom of speech: both the UK and China arrest people for saying the wrong thing, for hate speech.
How to?! Really easy… CUT THE CORD!
All this just to trash wwii revisionists who have exposed the on going propaganda about that time in history.
the trick is they get people to eat cooked. this drives them all mad. the billionaires every bit as enslaved as the slow witted commoner. without biophotons there is no way to get ahead of the game. pasteur himself promoting pasteurisation. reading the works of the insane like orwell of little help.
Dutch minister of medical health tells the world that facemasks are useless because there’s no scientific evidence, but she said that facemasks are a good tool for change in behaviour(as an experiment)
Press conference: Facemasks do not serve a medical reason but to influence our behavior (Dutch)
Just look at the figures of these politicians and their body language. What I see is is little intelligence, but they have to keep up the appearances of being responsible and competent, and they think they are being responsible and competent.
Well happy to know that we (Dutch) will not be forced to wear mouthmasks by our government. And the experimentation at local level that they talk about (and which they don’t denounce), will be a smokescreen to anger the Dutch, thereby preventing the Dutch from asking the right questions of why the hell we are treating Covid19 as it were the plague (while it is, in terms of fatality, not different to seasonal flu).
‘What happens with the inconsistency, the contradictions, the irrationality, is that it explodes into a thousand variants of pseudo reasoning, of a certain madness,l. It is is like a hydra, if you cut of one head off in the form of the irrationality and pseudo rationality, it grows two extra, it is inexhaustable.’
One comfort I can find in comparing Covid19 to a hydra, is that the hydra was defeated by Apollo. The myth associates the Hydra with a water snake that a crow served Apollo in a cup when it was sent to fetch water; Apollo saw through the fraud, and angrily cast the crow, cup, and snake, into the sky.
We should all act like Apollo. Don’t drink the water in which the Hydra is placed and throw the narrative of Covid19 (the hydra/powers that be, the crow/expert and the poisonous water/the narrative) so far away that it cannot ever put any dangers back on earth.
Chris Whitty 31.07.2020
“We have probably reached the limits of what we can do in terms of opening up as a society… The idea that we can open up everything is clearly wrong. Choices will need to be made.”
Let’s all sit around and contemplate, ala the labour party, our navels …………
Words and threats.
Behind them no data, no scientific evidence and no logic.
Propaganda.
Pedant’s corner: “He whom the gods wish to destroy, they first of all drive mad.” — Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, “The Masque of Pandora”. Actually an ancient Greek proverb. Longfellow was an educated man, a false attribution would have embarrassed him.
The author is right about attempts to spin the M-vR Pact in favour of Anglo Zio Capitalism; for sordid details of the 1938 conspiracy between Poland, France, Britain and Nazi Germany (“our bulwark against Communism”) see “The Chamberlain Hitler Collusion” by Finkel and Leibovitz. In 1938 Stalin offered Poland, France and Britain an anti-fascist front but Poland (with our approval) refused in favour of collaborating with Hitler to dismember CzeckoSlovakia. But Stalin outsmarted us by playing on Hitler’s innate love of treachery. In 1939 Stalin persuaded our rabid attack dog to bite the hand that fed him. Only in September 1939, when the Nazis (whom we had financed and armed) turned on Western Europe instead of attacking the USSR, that “Herr Hitler” was instantly transformed by the British Press into Adolph, the moustachio villain. (As though the Free Press did not realise he was a villain before).
The same corporate fascist AZC whose MSM built up Hitler (“our bulwark against Communism”) then built up Saddam Hussein (“our bulwark against Iran”) is now building up Con-19. I fear the damage caused by their inept miscalculation will be far greater this time.
Bubble indemnity: Big Pharma firms will NOT be held accountable for side effects of Covid vaccine
A senior executive for pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca has confirmed that his company cannot face legal action for any potential side effects caused by its Covid vaccine. Those affected will have no legal recourse.
https://www.rt.com/news/496801-pharma-not-accountable-vaccine-effect/
HONESTLY NOTHING TO WORRY ABOUT.
DONT READ ONLINE BLOGGERS WHO HAVE NO SCIENTIFIC KNOWLEDGE TELLING YOU VACCINES ARE DANGEROUS THEIR TINFOIL CRACKPOT CONSPIRACY THEORISTS
“‘However, what is left out of this discussion every time, is that in the previous year, the UK Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain signed an appeasement deal with Hitler on September 30th 1938, known as the Munich Agreement (aka the Munich Betrayal), where Hitler demanded and promptly received the annexation of Czech border areas, known as the Sudetenland annexation. It had thus become official British policy to allow Hitler’s expansion of German territory relatively unchecked as part of the “appeasement”.”
So – revealed as an unreliable source already, everything is suspect, no point in reading further. The Versailles treaty of 1919 took the Sudetenland from Germany in the first place – Hitler was not ‘annexing’ this area as if history begins in 1938, he was reclaiming it, and the 3 million or so Germans, back to its rightful country. tut tut
My central European history must be sketchy, I always thought that the areas given the name Sudetenland had been part of the Austro- Hungarian empire and prior to that, the Kingdom of Bohemia. It’s post world war one fate I thought was then determined by the Treaty of Saint-Germain.
The BBC Director General John Reith who admired the Nazi`s said to the German Foreign Minister who was visiting Britain to assure Hitler that the BBC was not anti-Nazi and that if were to send over his German opposite number over for a visit he would fly the swastika from the top of the Broadcasting house.ref Tim Bouverie.”Appeasing Hitler.
Now you see why the British government propaganda so often refers to the Wartime Spirit and seeks to use WW2 folk memory. The psychiatric evidence is that Blitz spirit does not so much “strengthen resolve” as induce helplessness and obedience.
William Sargant “British psychiatrist and, one could say, effectively the Father of “mind control” in the West” studied the heavy bombing of London, especially the use of V2 rockets in 1944.
Rather than creating a “can do” spirit, people coped by recognizing their helplessness. The healthy and normal, in Sargant’s view, remains functional in a ever-changing environment (see the article above).
Given that Hitler was a joint Anglo-American-German project, it does make you wonder if the V2 campaign wasn’t itself a psycho-social experiment. The British government certainly studied it as such. The British also conducted their own psychological experiment on Dresden: it was intended from the start to induce mass terror.
Is the drone of incoming bombers more terrible than the silent plunge of a rocket? How does the mass bombing of cities compare with the terror of random elimination?
During the first world war the Zeppelin raids killed relatively few people. The British government saw the public’s tendency to shelter in Underground stations as a lack of resolve (Wilfred Trotter) and planned to draft police and troops to control the expected mass exodus from the capital.
People appeared more pragmatic in WW2. Few people bothered to carry gas masks by spring 1940. That September the German bombing campaign against the United Kingdom known as the Blitz took place, lasting through May 1941.
Yet what happened during the air raids was that traumatized civilians simply stayed in their homes, often in bed. Absenteeism at factories after air raids rose to 15 per cent. [1]
It was at this point that government propagandists created the Blitz Spirit and the culture of the stiff upper lip (the part of the mouth that tends to sweat and tremble under pressure). Aubrey Lewis (1942) was commissioned to write a report showing that those who broke down had prior stress-related illness. Other psychologists not writing reports-to-order, said the effect of stress would be delayed. “A national survey of mental health services conducted in 1943 by Dr C.P. Blacker found that many directors of psychiatric clinics believed that ‘latent neurosis’ existed in the civilian population.” [1]
A different impact on the public mind was had by the V1 Doodle Bug flying bomb and the V2 Wernher von Braun rocket campaign in 1944. Once their engines cut out the rockets were silent as plunged earthward. The British initially blamed the sudden blasts on rupturing gas mains. “The Germans themselves finally announced the V-2 on 8 November 1944 and only then, on 10 November 1944, did Winston Churchill inform Parliament, and the world, that England had been under rocket attack “for the last few weeks”.”
Von Braun’s experiments were undoubtedly monitored by the U.S. and Britain. He was one of the first recruits under Operation Paperclip. The British lost out on von Braun but got its share of the hardware, under Operation Backfire.
Continued at https://moneycircus.blogspot.com/2020/08/the-wartime-spirit-of-blitz-and.html
“ British government propaganda so often refers to the Wartime Spirit and seeks to use WW2 folk memory.”
Exactly. That’s is what the sovereignty BS behind Brexit was. As well as that other common sacrifice con – Austerity.
As for the V1, V2 and many a associated stories – I was first alerted to all back in the late 70’s with Pynchons Gravity’s Rainbow.
Yet we are marched on into the Hard BrexShit that this government was installed by coup last December to deliver. Hence the belated measures and extreme Excess Deaths.
Mass murder for the benefit of the ancient City and it’s owners by their thug elites – the Tories and spiv aristos like HMQ.
Generations have been subjected to a propaganda machine that has gradually narrowed their understanding of what freedom is. In Britain, freedom is a choice between Strictly Come Dancing and The Great British Bake Off… and in case you missed it on TV, the British press never tires of telling you about those same television shows day after day, year after year.
Broken mentally by two devastating wars within 20 years, they were never allowed to heal, except in a field hospital, in a wartime context. That’s the purpose of thrusting the Blitz into everyone’s face, relentlessly.
Tea dances and cake bake-offs could not be a more obvious throwback. Bringing the nation together. Sure. Circa 1945.
It treats the public mind – an arena that should be alive to the sights and sounds of new music and arts, humour and national self-reflection – like a demented spinster to be entertained with an ancient ritual in an attempt to keep her synapses engaged.
After WW2 freedom for Brits was just to be alive. To have anything to eat. Of course many people on the continent experienced much worse. But note that rationing was deliberately prolonged in Britain until 1954, almost a decade after the end of the war.
Psychological austerity. Deliberate repression. Sapping much of their sense of humour – Britons have been changed by a mental-psycho-social-economic attack that’s been waged against them since the Second World War.
Americans were more insulated from WW2. They still understood freedom was to eat what you wanted, to educate your children as you wished. Aspire to wealth, spiritual and material. Then U.S. society also came under attack.
So I don’t see how the EU would have saved Briton. It is Corporatist and just as much a development of WW2 and the fascists who were never defeated. (The EU was not set up as a body to prevent war – that’s for public consumption. The same story that was used to sell the UN and see how Agenda 21 is working out. Is that the kind of peace we envisaged?).
You forgot conscription- which kept ‘full employment’ and class obedience and status quo in place whilst still mangling much of the Empires victims.
The EU is not an Imperialist mindset – but a common socioeconomic and security endeavour which as was planned is moving towards these goals.
Goals that British negotiators agreed to when we barged in with our membership. Aimed of course at the classic perfidious English game – get inside the tent and then set it on fire.
The recent leaders meeting which has announced massive grants of created money for the benefit of the poorest regions as well as Lufthansa’s ‘nationalisation’ – proving a lie to the corporatist privatising EU.
A level playing field and greater common standards – are what we are walking away from. Just because the Money refuses to conform to transparency and anti tax avoidance that it has been used to, with powers gained over a half a millennia of creating and then stealing nations and its wealth.
These who are fooled by the lies of sovereignty and patriotism are as blind to the nastiness that awaits them as these poor kids who climbed out of trenches to certain death – they were sent over the top to die in a mincing machine (from both sides) to remove the young men demanding emancipation and revolution in life at home.
Such are the arcs of history and class war which puts the EU and now the SCO in sharp contrast to the ancient status quo. It took me many years of self education of hidden history to arrive at that shocking truth. But it is so ingrained in the British/English psyche (and US) that people refuse to see that giant gorilla in front of their own eyes.
The next generation will be clear eyed and tell the old guardians to stuff it – just as we have got over the Victorian Empress mythology.
Conscription, yes, ’til 1960. I think we’re still learning the full extent of the war agenda but thanks to the easier access to works such as Carroll Quigley, Antony Sutton, and John Taylor Gatto, and more recently Gerry Docherty & Jim Macgregor, Hidden History of WWI, along with the first-hand testimony of people like Norman Dodd, there is strong evidence that the same interests were at work from the Boer War to WW2, at the very least.
The recent censoring of the 1970s series Fawlty Towers shows that Britons are now being denied even humour, a cathartic way to dealing with trauma. John Cleese’s joke, “don’t mention the war,” is now to be taken literally by comics, presumably to leave government propagandists with exclusive rights to mention the war — relentlessly.
The focus on slavery diverts the gaze past the democides that happened within the lifetime of our relatives – to events safely beyond the historical horizon. War will be used to manipulate the masses – but responsiblity, unlike for slavery, will not be a matter for the public to debate.
In Hong Kong, the covid moto is “Together we fight the virus”. As with the UK, this implies a war against an enemy, it demands loyalty to the “together”.
I could never make my mind up what emotions the Hong Kong or UK propagandists were trying to invoke in us:
Is the “Together” trying to imply that we are a family in this emergency and so us mere mortals should submit to the leaders, like you would your parents. Or, is the “fight” trying to pose an enemy that we can all blame, a unity against a common enemy, basically nature.
I never did make my mind up what the message was supposed to be. Obviously the common themes are demanded loyalty, shaming any disobedience, treason against the “together” if you do not do as you are told. All ways of bullying the weak into submission.
Of course, the “together” bullshit never applies to housing, food, or basically anything that involves money, then you are on your own.
The latest ‘together’ is the 5+1 eyes PLUS Japan against the ancient enemy China, Russia and Germany (EU!).
Now if people can’t see through such a canard and MSM, ASM and paid troll PR and propagandists (including here) daily tell them that we have more in common with the Japanese than Germans – really don’t know much about their history – including their Monarchs.
Dumb.
Good article and comments. BUT, knowledge amongst the TV viewing masses is in short supply. Reading books and becoming literate is too demanding where the great drama theatre of TV holds centre stage for the viewing public. The dumbing down of societies worldwide has been in the making ever since television was in its infancy. Its word is now the gospel truth and the faithful will obey. A corrupt MSM will endorse any message conveyed through the magic screen on behalf of their financial controllers. Result ? Dutiful, unquestioning and indoctrinated mask wearing followers whose brains have been programmed to accept and obey. Non stop propaganda can now be fed daily from varied perspectives, the most conspicuous being fear and statistical manipulation and today this…
“Meanwhile, a Spitfire plane emblazoned with the names of 80,000 NHS staff will carry out a flypast over hospitals in Kent today in a tribute to key workers.”
The outcome resulting in mass vaccination will surely follow if this continues and the Orwellian “New Normal” will will not be a work of fiction.
the nhs needs to be closed down. it is a military organisation. they dont do health but war. war on the people.
NHS garbage is all about “With us or against us”. Same old nationalism the aristocracy have endlessly used to stab you in the back by sending your children off to war to fight their battles.
Rappoport’s latest on this “psychotic delusion” called covidchok. He laments the complete cucking of New York. Heartfelt stuff.
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2020/07/31/dispatches-from-the-war-new-york-trump-physical-freaks/
A towering article from Jon Rappoport. Took me back to a better time.
Excellent article from Rappoport! Thanks!
These people are horrifically insane and should be exterminated.
https://www.anti-empire.com/fauci-wear-goggles-to-prevent-spread-of-covid-19/
so basically the ‘alt media’ were playing to their hands everytime they said it was like the ‘flu’. unsurprisingly they are going to apply their mask rules etc. to flu aswell and can pull as many new viruses out of thin air as they like.
Don,t forget your ear muffs and any other orifices you intend on exposing
Indeed they should, Reg.
I pray that I am sufficiently fortunate to have that event happen in my lifetime. We are, in flight terminology, approaching V1 and the vile layer of scum controlling our future hold not one shred of compassion in our name.
This nightmare will not end without orchestrated, hardcore pushback on a scale never seen before. Then watch the rats run…
A very good article!
It ends with the suggestion of Cynthia Chung: “I will leave it up to you dear reader, to fill in the rest”.
For “the rest” I’ll point out that, yes, it is important to “Take Back Control of Your Mind“.
But Tyranny also rests on the corruption of the people the tyranny rules over. Yes, “corruption” like with a politician who sells his voters and himself to a corporation for money.
There are two different ways that makes the citizens corrupt and thus open for Tyranny.
1) To this please see Keith Knight’ and James Corbett’s “TYRANTS HATE THIS 500 YEAR OLD TRICK FOR ENDING TYRANNY ” –
https://youtu.be/cMlK1EM_UO8
On 24:55 in this video it is stated “The mob has always behaved in this way – open to bribes“. Best example for this is the “Plebs” (poor people without possessions) of the Roman Empire, who were kept down (“corrupted”) with ‘Bread and Circuses’.
On 37:00 in this video we hear about the corruption of those, who are not “Plebs”, but who profit from the tyrannical system – or at least believe that they profit from the system: Think of those, who work for the administrative body (a lot of people!) … who work for the MSM … who work for big corporations… and so on.
2) The second kind of “corruption” of the citizens is that of “Identity“.
Frederick the Great’s Prussia was (later) not destroyed by enemies from the outside but destroyed by this idea of German “Identity”. Bismarck is an early example of this German “Identity” craze. Not at all surprising this “Identity” culminated in the idea of a “superior race”.
But aside of nationalism there is also the “Identity” of religious faith. Think of the French Huguenots-wars, followed by the 30-Years-War in what is nowadays Germany. But Jesus never said you should kill someone, who has another conception of the Bible. Nowadays even Buddhists in Sri Lanka (Thailand, Burma) persecute, kill, dispossess followers of other religions. But Buddha never said to do that. Nowadays you have that intolerant Islam. 500 years ago Islam was once praised for its tolerance.
Then you have the “Identity” of race. Nowadays again – BLM.
Then you have the “Identity” of gender.
Then you have the “Identity” by a compilation of (never thought through) opinions to this and that: The Idea of being “left” or “right” combined with an opinion towards CO2 and/or Covid-19 …and so on.
It is these forms of corruption that make a tyranny possible:
1) Corruption by “Bread and Circuses”.
2) Corruption by profiting (or only believing to profit) from the tyrannical system .
3) Corruption by the desire to have an “Identity”.
In battles of the mind only one wins. Named winner or strongest. First step of all winners is justice seen true their eyes. Next education for the follow up generation. With one outstanding subject. Obey it is called. This result in a false memory of happenings in history as told. Famous the run from E Hess to the U.K and history not knowing why. This happened weeks before the start of the period Russia calls the great patriotic war. The masterpiece plan was a united Europe again Russia with a certain outcome. Today this planet will have been totally different. Other minds made sure of a never expected outcome. This battles of the common mind, today, are hot like never before. Winners one day are losers the next. Censuring are old tools with their fundamentals in religion. The latter can be seen as the greatest lies ever told to human minds.
I would say that the propaganda works like this: the rulers are happy to allow any information at all to circulate. It doesn’t matter so long as they maintain control over a centralised mainstream. The rest can be relegated to “the outer fringe” ceaselessly denounced as “nutty”, “extreme” etc. And these “exceptional” areas are carefully managed so that every point of view is balanced by its opposite. The odd thing about this system is that the truth is indeed “out there” and can perhaps even be found very easily. The Western governments can even admit to some of the horrible things they do – in the small print, so to speak. As long as they keep that mainstream going and fuel it with the information they need – often a pack of lies which have even been found out and even (vaguely) admitted to be lies i.e. admitted “in the corner”. The central juggernaut of bullshit continues. Net result: most people don’t know the truth.
Extraordinary coincidence?
As on-G/off-G lockstep into revelation/admission of the grand plan the populace of the U.K. has been subjected to, in pursuit of THEIR god given and funded task of delivering the ‘Oceania’ dream.
With the ‘revelation’ of the grand workings of its O’Brien’s/Winston clone supremos – being thick as shit, thieves of ideas – as well as puppets of wealth and nepotism.
So is it because they have official recognition and elevation of their top cadre to the Lords (as they have stopped the traditional peerage for the ex-Speaker who tried to thwart their sedition and skullduggery?)
Claire Fox?
Yup BrexShit Heads / Spiked / their ‘cover’ AgitProp venality want their recognition for having achieved their lifelong plans – The Revolutionary Communist Party! (Ha ha we really fooled everyone with that mask scooby! – not). Maybe Kit will reveal all now?
Standup and applaud yourselves as you try one more Pavlovian/Orwellian play upon us – how to save bozo and the bumchums rep even as you and they all deliver the bidding of your masters (most who you will never know – being thick as thieves).
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/aug/01/why-johnsons-tories-fell-for-a-tiny-sect-of-libertarian-provocateurs-rcp
It seems James Murdoch has been released to be a billionaire who will seek refuge from all the travails of the world as honest lawyers and judges close in on the decades of skullduggery/ entrapment/ blackmail etc – maybe Musk will make a killing shipping people off to low orbit escape from judicial authority of Earth. Or maybe that has been the plan all along.
The CIA agitprop HongKongese May well be the test dummies along with Ms Maxwell (a U.K. citizen they all write – again No, she is also French and probably that other one…) as they suddenly cry they aren’t HK/Chinese but US/U.K. citizens who should be immune from sedition and conspiracy to overthrow the elected government as foreign terrorists charges.
Yup a fine August heat to look forward to as Bozos BrexShit Chariot limps towards its Hard BS with the out of control virus – it’ll all be over by Xmas? 😂😂😂
Also, why do we think 1984 and A Brave New World are so salient? (We read them in high school.) The desired outcome is for people to know the tactics and still go along. Knowledge carries programs along all the faster to the goal. Revelation of the process such that it is carried out willingly by people doing it to themselves.
1984 wasn’t meant as a warning, it described Orwell’s own time and it was described as ‘a warning’ to take out the sting.
What the article above the line could have stressed on more, is that it didn’t matter if Oceania was at war with Eastasia or Eurasia. What mattered is that the population of Oceania thought Oceania was at war with Eastasia or Eurasia (and the same applied to the populations of Eastasia and Eurasia). The idea of being threathened kept the population of Oceania at bay, as it does now with western populations who are to believe that we are at war with Russia or China. And the threat of war is also a way of stealing money from the population (into ‘manufacturing’ all kinds of war material, for which money is needed: some that is used to build war material and other which ‘vanishes’ in the deep pockets of the manufacturers and generals). And why would you want to fight a real war (that you could lose), while you could also fight a fake war that leads to the same result (suppression of the home population by using threat and a great way to funnel money from the working population to the manufacturers)
And so it is now. With Covid being introduced in the west, Russia and China, it has become abundantly clear that ‘enemies’ are not enemies and follow a same agenda: the control of their populations. So our situation is more like Orwell’s Animal farm where the difference between Manor Farm and human farms is not existent and where pigs never wanted anything other than to conduct business peacefully with their human neighbors.
And even though the past is constantly changed or forgotten by the population at large, it is not that those who are most deluded (the ones who like the world to see as Walt Disney saw it) are reminded of the truth while they visit their favorite Disney parks and where they play all day long Disney’s version of Utopia, which is timeless, uniform, and where nothing ever changes since
🎵 It’s a small world after all
It’s a small world after all
It’s a small world after all
It’s a small small world 🎵
You must look into ‘Orwell’s’ history as a loyal Anglo Imperialist propaganda manufacturer – as were many a ‘great’ writer – recruited through 19th and 29th Centuries.
Most went to their graves not realising that it wasn’t their beloved British Empire they were working for but the ‘elder’ empire – much like most propagandists of today do in MSM and AltSM and their troll bot army.
H G Wells realised, as did Orwell, they tried to blow the whistle- but these last works sort of disappeared as they also demised soon after…
Not long now as the truth outs in this internet age.
Orwell wrote on Wells that he was a person who didn’t understand current affairs, and if you read this essay, I tend to agree with Orwell.
https://orwell.ru/library/reviews/wells/english/e_whws
But Wells’ novels, I don’t see any fault with them, even if Wells was a propagandist
For Orwell, I think he mainly was chauvinistic, in a way that of all the people he could describe, he understood the English best. Coming up for air is a great novel, and so is the road to Wigan Pier. Orwell may be accused of making the world too black vs white in Animal Farm and 1984 (I don’t accuse him of that, but can understand it when people do that). I don’t like the end of 1984 (a closed end), but understand that Orwell was very ill at that time and that he had to end the novel. Hence, the closed end.
Orwell had a strange acquaintance, if I recall correctly, a woman who he gave a list of authors who should be blacklisted as they were ‘fellow travelers.’ Well, if you decide to work for the BBC (as Orwell did) you may end up getting to know strange people….
I wouldn’t have liked it if I would have missed the books of both Orwell and Wells and that is how I judge them.
They all worked for the FCO propaganda department- all the ‘greats’.
Try and track down the last written works, of both, they are strangely ‘missing’.
The UK has 66.6 million souls, or thereabouts. 2/3 mind and body without heart
Read The Folly of Fools about self-deception: intelligent people can be better at it. Also read Objecting to God, by Colin Howson a late eminent logician, which makes a moral case for extirpating belief in God by force. He says:
8. Your life isn’t your own
Not even the secular totalitarianisms of Nazism or Marxism-Leninism, dreadful as they were, went so far as to claim literal ownership of one’s body. Yet that is precisely what the Abrahamic monotheisms do. [roll up your sleeve, please]
Jefferson was the author of the American Declaration of Independence, that ringing endorsement of an ‘inalienable’ right human right ‘to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness’. Whether the right to the pursuit of happiness was a conscious echo of Aristotle I do not know, but it is highly probable: Jefferson was an enthusiastic classical scholar with a keen interest in political and moral philosophy, both classical and contemporary (he took his account of inalienable rights in general from Locke), and would certainly have been aware that Aristotle had laid it down as a fundamental principle in the Ethics that the end, or telos, of man is happiness, and that of the state is to promote it.
He may have missed the fact that Jefferson didn’t read Plato’s Republic (the technocrat’s Bible) until he was seventy, and detested it:
5 July 1814 Jefferson to John Adams
I am just returned from one of my long absences, having been at my other home for five weeks past. Having more leisure there than here for reading, I amused myself with reading seriously Plato’s Republic. I am wrong however in calling it amusement, for it was the heaviest task-work I ever went through. I had occasionally before taken up some of his other works, but scarcely ever had patience to go through a whole dialogue. While wading thro’ the whimsies, the puerilities, & unintelligible jargon of this work, I laid it down often to ask myself how it could have been that the world should have so long consented to give reputation to such nonsense as this? how the soi-disant Christian world indeed should have done it, is a piece of historical curiosity. But how could the Roman good sense do it? and particularly how could Cicero bestow such eulogies on Plato? Altho’ Cicero did not wield the dense logic of Demosthenes, yet he was able, learned, laborious, practised in the business of the world, & honest. He could not be the dupe of mere style, of which he was himself the first master in the world. With the moderns, I think, it is rather a matter of fashion and authority. Education is chiefly in the hands of persons who, from their profession, have an interest in the reputation and the dreams of Plato. They give the tone while at school, and few, in their after-years, have occasion to revise their college opinions. But fashion and authority apart, and bringing Plato to the test of reason, take from him his sophisms, futilities, & incomprehensibilities, and what remains? in truth he is one of the race of genuine Sophists, who has escaped the oblivion of his brethren, first by the elegance of his diction, but chiefly by the adoption & incorporation of his whimsies into the body of artificial Christianity. His foggy mind, is for ever presenting the semblances of objects which, half seen thro’ a mist, can be defined neither in form or dimension. yet this which should have consigned him to early oblivion really procured him immortality of fame & reverence. The Christian priesthood, finding the doctrines of Christ levelled to every understanding, and too plain to need explanation, saw, in the mysticisms of Plato, materials with which they might build up an artificial system which might, from its indistinctness, admit everlasting controversy, give employment for their order, and introduce it to profit, power & pre-eminence. The doctrines which flowed from the lips of Jesus himself are within the comprehension of a child; but thousands of volumes have not yet explained the Platonisms engrafted on them: and for this obvious reason that nonsense can never be explained. Their purposes however are answered. Plato is canonised: and it is now deemed as impious to question his merits as those of an Apostle of Jesus. He is peculiarly appealed to as an advocate of the immortality of the soul; and yet I will venture to say that were there no better arguments than his in proof of it, not a man in the world would believe it. It is fortunate for us that Platonic republicanism has not obtained the same favor as Platonic Christianity; or we should now have been all living, men, women and children, pell mell together, like the beasts of the field or forest. Yet ‘Plato is a great Philosopher,’ said La Fontaine. but says Fontenelle ‘do you find his ideas very clear’?—‘oh no! he is of an obscurity impenetrable.’—‘do you not find him full of contradictions?’—‘certainly, replied La Fontaine, he is but a Sophist.’ yet immediately after, he exclaims again, ‘oh Plato was a great philosopher.’—Socrates had reason indeed to complain of the misrepresentations of Plato; for in truth his dialogues are libels on Socrates.
Ryan,
Here’s a more recent historian’s take on current affairs. He’s got quite an archive of articles at DissidentVoice.
https://dissidentvoice.org/2020/07/aldous-huxleys-programme/
Of course Plato is ‘obscure’ and hard to understand, it is publicized esoterics, these people risked to be prosecuted, persecuted and executed, or be enslaved. All the writings of Plato and Aristotle are veiled, strategically adapted, with all risks which that entails in terms of interpretation. Surely an educated man like Jefferson or other educated people with some knowledge of history and human nature.. could easily have realized that.. These where not the days of Jefferson.. post fifteen millennia of dictatorship of Christianity.
Added to that, the writings of the Old Greeks and the dialogues of Plato are characterized by rationalism, that is a whole different approach from the prophet of Christianity, which is emotional/belief based. You can’t mix the two, ‘Platonic Christianity’ is in that sense a a mix of two incompatible modes.
Fifteen centuries, you mean? Is this the Leo Strauss business? Plato was an aristocrat, two of his uncles led the Thirty Tyrants, so I doubt he was in danger.
[T]he Prisoner’s Dilemma quickly became an object of enormous interest—a despairing interest to many—for it shows in a particularly simple and striking way that the pursuit of rational self-interest can, and given an enormously large choice of payoffs necessarily will, result in a situation worse for all parties than one which could have been achieved by cooperation. … People have tried various ways to circumvent the pessimistic directive of the Prisoner’s Dilemma. Colin Howson, Objecting to God (emphasis added)
My point was not whether Plato is esoteric or obscure, it was that Howson was either a liar or poorly informed about Jefferson’s reading. It is surprising that Jefferson didn’t read The Republic until he was seventy, but I don’t blame him. Karl Popper is good on Plato too, in The Open Society and its Enemies.
Language is the culprit and cure. That’s us. The creative/imaginative aspects must at least be balanced with our game theory rationality aspects/utilitarian functioning.
I see doublethink happening all around me all the time, for example someone accepting as fact the NHS’s own stats on how dangerous this coronavirus is (n’t), whilst at the same time believing we must wear masks to protect ourselves. It’s driving me mad, which is probably the intended outcome.
This entire covid period has done a great job for me of pointing out all the idiots that live near me
If you assume intelligent intention, you are at least to some extent blissfully unaware of the madness and utter incompetence behind it.
Indeed John. I wonder what would be better, “intelligent intention”, which at least gives us the possibility to know how to react by using our intelligence, or “utter incompetence”, against which you have no idea how to react as its utterly irrational and you cant predict the next move.
Hope,
My theory is that there is little intelligence in the policies of the authorities like national and local governments. They have to keep up the appearances of being responsible and competent, and they think they are being responsible and competent. Of ordinary people, they are under the influence of fear, which is not quite rational to say the least. But he structural powers above the two aforementioned, they are out on power, glory and wealth. What happens on the lower levels, the inconsistency, the contradictions, the irrationality, it explodes into a thousand variants of pseudo reasoning, of a certain madness, it is not really structurally important. I would not recommend letting it driving oneself mad, it is like a hydra, if you cut of one head off in the form of the irrationality and pseudo rationality, it grows two extra, it is inexhaustable. But the structural intelligence on the highest level, it follows the logic which leads to power.
John, I certainly wished to hold on to your thesis, and did try to for a while. But then why worsen the measures? Why are the authorities just not letting it all subside? They could have easily said, well we did all that was necessary, and now its gone, no more threat to health, just go back to living as you did. The populations in their utter submissive mentality would have accepted anything they said.
Now, I know of someone in one of the infamous pseudo-scientific teams advising their country to be so scared that they are still cowering in their home. So, like this person,
are all the governments, or most of them, i.e. their members, the leaders of all political parties, equally so fearful and frankly stupid? So that we return to the stupidity factor. Is it that they have been personally threatened by what you call the “powers above”? Were this the case, their behaviour would make sense, in fact the entire confusion of their reaction would make sense.
Do you think that is what explains the utter absence of any reaction from any government members and of opposition parties in so many countries?
The outline for Orwell’s 1984 can be found in his essay “Looking Back on the Spanish War”. Although Penguin (“Orwell in Spain”) states that the date is uncertain (~1942/3), the Orwell Foundation states:
– Written August 1942, Sections I, II, III, and VII printed in New Road, June 1943
New Road’s omission of sections IV, V and VI is highly significant. The editorial note (Penguin p.344) states:
– The sections omitted from this essay dealt with the danger that, by the falsification of history, political leaders might obtain control of the past as well as of the future . . .
Hence, just as Big Tech is currently censoring any opposition who get too prominent and too effective, Orwell was himself being censored.
—
Orwell: Looking Back on the Spanish War
https://www.orwellfoundation.com/the-orwell-foundation/orwell/essays-and-other-works/looking-back-on-the-spanish-war/