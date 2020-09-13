WATCH: COVID-911 – From Homeland Security to Biosecurity

9/11, as we were told repeatedly in the days, weeks, and months after the attack, was the day that changed everything. And now a new event has come along to once again throw the world into chaos. But whereas the post-9/11 era introduced America to the concept of homeland security, the COVID-19 era is introducing the world to an altogether more abstract concept: biosecurity. This is the story of the COVID-911 security state.
Here I have some comments about bio-terrorism. I do not deny it exists and that there is a definite attempt to develop and use it on populations. But whereas chemical weapons are indeed extremely harmful, possibly because the basic chemical assumptions they are based on are to some extent reasonable (i.e. not totally at odds with reality), Im not sure to what extent this is the case with bio-weapons. I mean those based on the contagious external virus theory, given this theory awaitd confirmation, may be so at odds with the reality of diseases that they at least when they externally unleash viruses this largely fails.
I mean I have no idea whether there was now an attempt to create a pandemic through that means. And unless there is a whistleblower who one day reveals things, we will never know. So at the moment I dont want to go down that path
because if you look at the numbers of morbidity and mortality then it has failed, either totally or very largely.
However indeed a vaccine could be an effective bioweapon:
in fact its very interesting because mainly the experiments to prove a disease is due to a virus, they inject animals with what they claim to have isolated as the virus. Now thats not how in real life anyone would catch a virus (that is assuming the thesis of external contagious viruses)… However indeed by injecting there may be a possibility to impair our internal terrain to a point where a large number of individuals would succumb.
Given that may be the case, certainly its another reason to stay away from vaccines:
basically they increasingly contain stuff from animals. Now by bringing about a species jump, especially at a genetic level, is extremely dangerous (e.g. GMOs): its not for nothing that nature in billions of years has made sure species remain distinctive.
When I say dangerous, I mean dangerous for us, not for nature: nature would simply eliminate a species that was so stupid and conceited that it decided it could transcend its principles simply because for a few decades of some apparent little limited achievements, some (pseudo)-scientists had thought they could disregard nature, of which they and all of us are an integral part.
So, the big state want mass surveillance using face recognition, but at the same time are telling people they must wear masks. ….. which will make face recognition technology impossible. Doesn’t make sense
By any means deemed necessary!
A review study of 43 hydroxychloroquine studies concludes that HCQ when used at the correct dose, at the correct time and in combination with zinc and other available drugs is irrefutably effective in ‘saving lives’. This discussion is from the Sky News Channel in Australia. The two journalists demand that those responsible for withholding the drug from Australian citizens, thereby contributing to the death toll, stand down immediately.
It would be very difficult to argue that Australia is the only country where people in charge need to be held accountable. It genuinely is a crime against humanity.
Indeed Judy, here 500 French (pseudo)-scientists have made a legal case against Raoult for basically
killing” people with a drug that they claimed has not been (pseudo)-scientifically tested. But he’s received the written support of 200 of the best scientists.
Its not the first time a scientist is put in that position by the so called (pseudo)-scientific community. This has happened in every single field of science in the last decades, mainly any field that is close to big profits. And they are all connected: I mean the same people make the profits each time. The (pseudo)-scientists they only get crumbs…
Somehow people appear to put a very low value on their self-worth to sell their souls so cheap!
I do wonder if anyone will be stupid enough to follow this rule of 6 people rubbish.
I will be completely ignoring it.
I will see my family and friends when I want and go where I want when I want.
If the police want to arrest me then they can show me the scientific evidence that seeing my family and friends or meeting in more than 6 people poses a risk to public health on the basis that I just might have Covid.
They can show me the Random Controlled Trials that have been carried out to determine this policy. I will expect to see the peer reviewed analysis.
Failure to do that and they can go and do one.
This ‘rule’ is not law as it has not passed through parliament and has absolutely zero evidence to support it.
It would be laughed out of court.
Bureaucratic Pseudo-Science
Luckily we have these guys that are watching over us and granting us the commonpass:
CommonPass framework for safe and secure border crossing
Totalitarian and sinister. “Safe” from a virus which doesn’t harm 98% of the population. The publicly funded health “professionals” featured in this video are similar to the enablers who assisted a Dr J. Mengele in his lab. They are delusional psychotically ill people. When you hear Rockefeller and the WEF mentioned its enough to tell one that this vile scheme must be resisted at all cost.
There is no arguing with Millenarians. They undermine the masses’ ability to resist, leaving them vulnerable, as were the French and Russians during their revolutions, to men claiming to speak in the name of science, illuminated with knowledge of the ways of the future.
The cryptocrats and their technocratic hangers-on have chosen, with perfect timing, a once-in-a-thousand years opportunity to push through their corporatist dream when the population is least equipped to resist it.
As John Gray argues, there are parallels with Bolshevik Russia, but even greater parallels with those outbreaks of “medieval” millenarianism that undermine the sanity of whole continents.
The elders led the young to this point: as in Tsarist Russia, the combination of progressive parents who rejected everything the ancien régime stood for — and an boom in education that pushed a much-increased generation of young through the doors of radicalised universities and into a world that did not have jobs for them — unleashed the tragedy and farce chronicled by Dostoevsky’s Demons (1871).
John Gray, https://unherd.com/2020/06/the-woke-have-no-vision-of-the-future/
Norman Cohn, The Pursuit of the Millennium: Revolutionary Millenarians and Mystical Anarchists of the Middle Ages (1957)
It’s not “Millenarians” who are the problem. The world around us really is going down the drain. And no amount of comfortable anaesthetising from John Gray and “Unherd” is going to change that.
Well here’s a curious matter. There was a website I occasionally visited which went by the name of “Powerbase”. The self-description went:
I used this site to find out about the news site Unherd. I was told (and I can only reproduce this, because I copied it from long ago):
Now that sounds intriguing. “out-of-date, incorrect and even dangerous thinking”? I smell the stench of major gatekeeping going on here!
But here’s where the plot thickens! When I try to access Powerbase now, this is what comes up:
If I try to find out about Unherd from Wiki, the background given by Powerbase is not revealed. Instead I get this:
Sounds a lot more credible, doesn’t it? Incidentally, the original Burrell piece above is titled “News websites are seeing record online traffic – the public clearly trust journalists more than they think”.
Once again: the stench of gatekeeping!
Sounds more like a ring of PUMP AND DUMP phishing scammers on a “personal computer info mining mission”
“The louder he talked of his honor, the faster we counted our spoons.”
~ Ralph Waldo Emerson
“I smell the stench of major gatekeeping going on here!”
That’s the province of the BBC.
I’ll still go with Norman Cohn and Dostoevsky … I only mention John Gray because his article quoted both – and I won’t pass someone else’ connection as one I made.
We have every sign of Millenarianism, from the spiritual vacuum to Mackay’s Madness of Crowds (which everyone was quoting a few months back) which has led to mass hysteria as people sense the sands shifting under their feet.
If “world going down the drain” was the cause, people would step up and stop it. The fact they don’t care is because they wash their hands of any responsibility for their own fate.
I am very much opposed to the familiar tactic of blaming the victims. I don’t mean it is specifically your tactic. It is a general view that has – perhaps purposely – become commonplace.
“Spiritual vacuum” and “madness of crowds” tell us very little. Each term demands that we look for a cause. “sands shifting under their feet” is much better. That conveys a generalised fear that is all the more powerful for being vague.
As easy as that? How?
This suggests the old purely individualistic approach which falls back on that model of atomised separate beings who, by definition, cannot form into meaningful unities. Because, after all, we mustn’t have crowds!
It can be instructive to look at 9/11 truth sites started in the early 2000s which have been defunct for a long time but still have interesting information that seems to have got buried.
This site run by a woman by the name of Angie has this page on SARS 2003 and 9/11. Plus ça change.
This article on SARS 2003 is also very interesting.
Thank you for sharing these very insightful articles. Plus ca change indeed.
Thanks for this James and OffG. A crazy, surreal situation we find ourselves in, and no, we’re definitely not all in this together as the treacherous bastards; known as politicians, like to intone.
As far as Australia goes, it’s pretty much gone. Its fecked. I don’t have much hope left at all actually. Not for this country anyway. Perhaps I still do for places like Serbia or Germany or even Quebec.
Personally, I’m in pure survival mode, and just trying to get through one day at a time with just one fairly major card left up my sleeve that I haven’t played yet.
I’m sorry if this sounds bleak, but I think the large majority of Australians are very happy to give up their liberties for a sense of ‘keeping safe’. A lot of them are literally on their knees begging for a fascist police state.
So they will be kept safe from covid. Because they are so fearful of their own mortality. This is what is driving their compliance and support of the Govt, and what drives their deep anger towards ‘conspiracy theorists’ and ‘virus deniers’.
And they are blindly oblivious to what is just round the corner.
At the end of the day, we can only try and save ourselves.
I can only hope that when the majority of Australians are finally forced by reality to wake up and see what’s happening to them; and when they start weeping and wailing and crying “Why didn’t someone warn us?” – my hope is that Gezzah Potts will be there to answer “I did mother f***ers! I did!”
People don’t think like that any more. Nobody will admit to being proven wrong, ever.
All they have to do; those people on their knees begging for fascism because they’re terrified of Covid, is to watch/read some interviews with Prof Sucharit Bhakdi or Dr Wolfgang Wodarg, or indeed Chris Whitty from 11th May 2020 Downing Street briefing:
Avoiding MSM and its agenda and using alternative news media instead (or even conventional media sometimes) provides the window to realise coronaviruses are not ebola or the black death. That a ‘case’ may be asymptomatic, a false positive and does not equal a death.
Ignorance is a powerful driver of fear. It’s why people are afraid of the dark.
Shame on those pushing the fear and lockdown. They are promoting fascism, which I’m more afraid of than any virus.
I want to be free, even to catch a cold.
bogo face when witty said the figures could be made available, he was like "yeh move on quick quick quick".
I’ve come to the conclusion that most people have been brainwashed by the system from an early age.
They have been taught that the system knows best, to follow the system unequivocally and anybody who challenges the state is a conspiracy theorist.
People do genuinely trust the system will protect them and keep them safe.
In current times people are genuinely afraid, some even scared to death and they need to find a reason for what’s happening and are desperate to find a way out.
It doesn’t matter about evidence. They’ve been trained to believe the mainstream everything and will lash out at anyone who disagrees as they think someone with another opinion threatens their safety.
If the state tells them a vaccine is required to keep them and their loved ones safe they will take it.
If this is what it takes to resume normal life then so be it.
And the politicians and media will ensure anyone who disagrees is vilified.
What’s happening in Australia will eventually be in nearly every country in the months ahead.
There is little point in arguing with the Covid cult. They are a waste of time and energy.
I just turn it back on them and ask questions that invariably ends up in them contradicting themselves.
But they don’t even realise.
When governments start putting restrictions on travel, employment etc if you don’t take the vaccine we have to legally challenge it.
I still have faith. All it takes is one successful legal challenge and the deck of cards collapses.
Wishing you the best from Northern Ireland.
Appreciate your feedback Paul. There are currently several class actions being lodged against both the Victorian and Federal Govts.
Yeah, I’ve found out myself many times, as most of us here have, that it’s literally pointless arguing with covid cult members. Regardless of how damning the evidence is we have that contradicts the narrative.
Enjoy your Sunday👍
This is what Charlotte Iserbyt and John Taylor Gatto argued until they were hoarse. Gatto is the most outlandish case. He had a platform.
Gatto was New York City Teacher of the Year in 1989, 1990, and 1991, and New York State Teacher of the Year in 1991.
The moment he laid out his carefully-documented criticism of education he was denounced as… well you know the epithets.
Next person who says “surely someone would have spoken out” I’m going to… .. hmm… … projectile vomit.
It’s getting hard not to feel somewhat elated about all this. The modern world, built on lies, abuse and speculation, hurtling towards a crash. (Talk about a Great Equalizer!) Mundane things like projects and deadlines becoming inconsequential. And last but not least, the grasping, unthinking majority soon getting it on the chin (as will we, I grant you, but at least we saw it coming).
I want to feel sorry for the 30+-year-olds who have started families. But hey – nearly all of them are vigorous mask and vaccine supporters! Very well then.
At this point, I am simply curious – more than anything else – to see how things pan out. Other than that, I have no intention of playing along with this charade, whatever the consequences.
Australia going down the septic pipes is nothing which occurred out of the blue. I need only point at citizen gun confiscation and forced vaccination of children. Interesting that the “government” is now resorting to openly jackbooted egregious techno-fascism. While in Germany with its million person protest in Berlin last weekend that might show fear, I think that in Australia it indicates confidence that the population is sufficiently wussified.
Good to hear from you, Gezzah. Please keep in touch.
Good Luck to you Gezzah Potts
I mean this sincerely .
Good luck to you and your loved once in these dark time ahead.
If only more can see the plain and simple truth
Prepare .. worry about your loved once and do not waste energy/resources
This is the end! and we can discuss for days why …but if you read any of my post ..i dont have many …you know i was hopeful and active for decades but it is DONE
Nothing will stop whats coming now ( we might be able to ‘fight’ in in future . YES! i do hope so )
but NOW and HERE we have lost
prepare dont waste Ennery
It is not the end my friend.Dark times ahead but the truth will out and water always finds its level x
Glad you’re still around!
Russia expands free land giveaway program to the entire country
https://ecominded.net/land-giveaway-russia
Russian winters though..
Subsoil heat pumps, don’cha know! Cooking hot, they would be be , down Siberia way. I imagine…
Some questions:
Is Beate Bahner in Germany still speaking out against lockdown or has she been frightened into silence?
Is Gezzah Potts from Melbourne OK?
Are there an police, military, doctors, nurses, politicians who are anti-lockdown but who are too afraid to speak out, and how many are there?
Will suicides caused by lockdown be recorded as deaths from lockdown?
Gezzah commented above.
Gilets Jaunes in Paris yesterday:
And in Toulouse:
In Paris there are the trouble makers who cause violence and trash stuff and give the otherwise peaceful protest a bad name. The protest in Toulouse is peaceful, most of the protesters don’t identify themselves as Gilet Jaunes, they are just angry because their liberty has been taken away from them and the future of their children.
Resistance to the CORPORATE FASCIST SCAMDEMIC, which intends to enslave and murder, is SURVIVAL. IT IS INTELLIGENCE. It is also an obligation and duty to humanity.
“This struggle may be a moral one, or it may be a physical one, and it may be both moral and physical, but it must be a struggle. Power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did and it never will. Find out just what any people will quietly submit to and you have found out the exact measure of injustice and wrong which will be imposed upon them, and these will continue till they are resisted with either words or blows, or with both. The limits of tyrants are prescribed by the endurance of those whom they oppress.”
~ Frederick Douglas, 1857.
“It will be too late for many when Doc Billy Eugenics Euthanasia Death Shot is being pumped into their veins.”
Frederick Douglas is finally getting his due. I’m reading this quote once or twice a week and it’s a powerful reinforcement. Thanks, S.
Poverty created by governments is also ‘violence’. And French police are known for their brutality with the Yellow Vests, some protestors have been maimed or lost eyes.
I agree. And the pychopathic eugenic agenda turns humans against each other, humans dressed like robocops against protesters singing, shouting, holding placards…when really we should all be on the same side joined against the real tyrants who are threatening our humanity.
Been a while since we heard from Gezzah Potts.
I hope he’s OK. And others like him in Melbourne.
Hi Eyes✌️😁needed time out.
I’m glad. (I hope it’s the real Gezzah Potts and not an Australian State astroturfer.)
I’m here Sean… I took some time out.
What is the secret code?
And today’s prize for the most ballsy scare rhetoric goes to The Atlantic:
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2020/09/what-young-healthy-people-have-fear-covid-19/616087/
“Herd immunity is an inoperable plan, teetering on a false assumption of elderly-cocooning, which encourages young people to play craps with the long-term health of their internal organs. The choice is yours. You can listen to the scientists. Or you can roll the dice with your guts.”
i.e. Listen to US or DIE!
It’s not really about old people and young people. It’s sick people and more of them tend to be old. Young people can also be sick and will remain sick after a covid diagnosis as they were before (unless something is done) since they are not being helped to get better by this fake health care system. Quite the reverse. They are being told they have “incurable diseases”. They are using stats to deceive people that it could happen to anyone when they are ommiting that those young people were probably one of their hostages like this woman Athena was:
I love Dr Morse…
The Atlantic article gives a misleading impression of risk by treating “young people” as an undifferentiated group who can be given a blanket prescription for how they should behave in the face of COVID-19. This is a really bad idea. A younger person with a risk factor such as diabetes should be shielding, whereas the risk to healthy young people does indeed appear to be negligible, particularly if their vitamin D levels are adequate.
The article was written by an arts graduate. Like many mainstream media pieces covering contended scientific issues, the Atlantic article relies on the vast majority of its readers not bothering to read the actual papers that it references.
The author says <i>”Research from Italy found that roughly nine in 10 hospitalized patients said they still had symptoms after two months.”</i> but most of those symptoms were fatigue and dyspnoeia (shortness of breath). It would be surprising if people, many of them elderly and with other health issues, did <i>not</i> have those symptoms after being confined to a hospital bed for (in that study) an average of 2 weeks, with much reduced physical activity over a longer period, in turn partly because of the lockdown.
The British study mentioned in the article likewise reported that the most common persistent symptoms were fatigue and dyspnoeia. It mentions a paper by <a href=”https://academic.oup.com/cid/article/31/6/1362/367005“>Marrie et al (2000)</a> which found 64% of community-acquired pneumonia cases still had at least one symptom (again most commonly fatigue) 6 weeks after completing a course of treatment, so persistent symptoms are not unique to COVID-19, although it does say that COVID-19 symptoms seem rather more persistent (74% had at least one symptom at 8-12 weeks).
The author’s reasoning assumes that the distribution of longer-term complications amongst younger people will match the distribution in the Italian study, which had a mean age of 56. That’s quite a leap.
The author’s assertion that “death is not synonymous with risk” is of course correct. This also applies to road accidents and all the other medical and non-medical hazards that people have faced throughout the ages and continue to face, without shutting their societies down.
I think the whole art of the media lies in giving a misleading impression without telling lies that could be pointed out. I recall one report on the damage done by the Taliban in Afghanistan which ended, after direct accusations, with the unexpectedly vague “And the poppy fields producing opium are also a problem”. This bypassed the inconvenient fact that the Taliban, being fundamentalist Muslims and therefore anti-drugs, burned the poppy fields.
Italy has one of worst air pollution rates in Europe.
Backs up terrain theory more.
The young, and most of society are being asked to curtail their own lives to protect those who’ve already lived their lives – indefinitely. Forever.
Middle-class Trots who accuse the freedom movement of being ‘selfish’ would never have agreed to lockdowns, face masks and the closure of society back in 2018 – when they were busy enjoying their own lives.
The only difference this time is the ingenuity of the propaganda being disseminated from the MSM and those who sit obediently in front of their televisions with their mouths open.
The MSM’s master stroke was conflating anti-lockdown protests with the right-wing. The organised, bourgeois and narcissistic Left fell for it.
Oh dear, I feel so naughty this morning – put the telly on to catch the weather as I’m off to meet up with others later – the bbc is absolutely appalled by the behaviour of the public this weekend – showing pictures of a busy Liverpool town centre from last night – the horror of people enjoying a night out, mixing freely all because the clampdown is coming and we are in the middle of a deadly pandemic – who exactly authorises the bbc to be so morally repugnant? Defund the bbc – sack the fucking lot of them!
Do not pay their “licence fee”. They are the purveyors of trash TV, propaganda , news by omission, fake news, and governmental diktat. They are a cancer in our homes.
Well, it’s not just the BBC. The rest of the media are saying the same.
However, they’re not appalled. They’re trying to goad the British people into either anger at the revellers or anger at having their own freedoms removed.
Not that the maximum of six rule will make much difference to anyone – hence the media need to hype it up to make it look as though the Johnson regime still has control.
Sky news this morning has the headline of an expert who warns we could be back in full lockdown if rules not followed.
This ‘expert’ Professor Peter Openshaw is from the Imperial College London.
This quack offers no evidence at all. He’s looking at computer models that to date have been ludicrously wrong and are blatantly being manipulated to produce fraudulent outcomes.
Shit in shit out.
Well Professor Openshaw should go and look at the data before he spouts this evidence free bullshit.
Sky News are a disgrace to run this article.
There is no challenge or attempt to present a balanced article.
This is sensationalism.
Like the BBC , Sky are enemies of the people of Britain and of democracy.
This is the work of the behavioural insights team to increase the level of personal threat using the media.
Thank you Sky News and Professor Openshaw for you have yet again shown government policies are being driven by propaganda and not science.
Not a bad effort from actress Denise Walsh on the cosy Eamonn and Ruth show. The GP was noncommittal/disingenuous, as you’d expect. She knows which side her bread is buttered – for now! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MFqpt9UuKCY
It takes courage for someone in the public eye like Denise Welsh to speak out. It just shows how repressive things have become when all she’s doing is presenting evidence and asking questions.
Are we not allowed to ask questions anymore?
Flat Earthers and UFO fanatics get less abuse.
I don’t have a television. The BBC is the enemy of humanity.
Corbett: 9/11 was the carte blanche for a Great Reset, the institution of a new normal in international relations and domestic affairs. From the creation . . . etc
—
9/11 was the NWO’s first attempt at the “Great Reset”, but it got derailed by the invasion of Iraq. Global Warming was the second attempt, but it got derailed by Climategate. Covid911 is the third attempt, but it’s being derailed by MAGA. A proper account requires understanding the agenda, the projects, and the derailments.
See Lawrence Wright on the “lost moment” of 9/11:
https://off-guardian.org/2020/09/08/watch-9-11-truth-on-the-19th-anniversary/#comment-236876
Does Corbett understand the concept of metaphor?
Conclusion to artice:
DONALD TRUMP: I want to assure the American people that we’re doing everything we can each day to confront and ultimately defeat this horrible, invisible enemy. We’re at war. In a true sense, we’re at war and we’re fighting an invisible enemy. Think of that.
SOURCE: President Trump says he is a “wartime president” battling an “invisible enemy” over coronavirus
—
The “invisible enemy” is the same as that described by JFK. The war is an insurgency (see the Covid911 video by Joe M; follow above link). It was all made clear by Trump in October 2016 in his “existential threat” speech.
Clip (1:41)
Trump: Our campaign is “existential threat” to establishment
Oct 13, 2016
Fox News
Republican presidential nominee campaigns in West Palm Beach, Florida
—
Full (46:30)
FNN: Donald Trump Delivers “Major Speech” – DENIES Groping Allegations – in West Palm Beach
Oct 13, 2016
NewsNOW from FOX
Republican Presidential Nominee Donald Trump holds a rally at the South Florida Fair Expo Center in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Slightly off topic perhaps, but for me UK shit trumps USA shit by a country mile.
Brexit is all looking well wobbly, I have always said, right after the result of the brexit vote, we are not going to leave, those with the real “power” in the UK don’t want it, so it is not going to happen,
Boris Johnsons govt is on course to collapse due to his covid1984 handling/mishandling, however they like Blair will neve be charged or held to account for their crimes against the people, the new measures in the uk are imho to pave the way for the SNAP general election where we only have postal votes which will then instill that working class hero stoogie Stamer into the big chair, he will without blinking an eyelid, revoke the brexit bill and we all sing Auld Langs Syne and usher in the new year knowing we are not going anywhere and the UK will be part of the EU forever. I honestly dont mind staying in the EU, I voted leave over EU carrot dangling in Ukraine and how that turned out. It is said, nothing happens in politics by chance, the mind boggling ramped up restrictions in the UK are imho laying the ground for Emperor Stamer to take control, he knows what’s best for us all, the media will adore him and the happy clapping brexiteer halfwits will vote for him without a clue of what he will do when in.
What a time to be alive, cloak and dagger shit at it’s best, I think/feel Brexit was never going to happen and here we are with the clock ticking down, time to put the “plan dan” into place, postal voting is how Stamer got in, I just don’t buy the membership swinging from JC to that twat overnight. Remember how hard they worked to get J Corbyn out of the way right after the last GE?
The Fraudian ran two articles in three days last week about how Sunak was superbly positioned to replace Johnson. It lloked to me as if the UK was being set up to be Varadkared as the alternative to Starmer.
At least one of the articles had the decency to admit that Sunak would leave a financial disaster to whoever replaced him in his current job. Quite why that didn’t exclude him from being potential PM wasn’t explained.
it’s a wonder the fraudian hasn’t run an article on Johnson’s apparent affair with a violinist despite having a partner and new baby allegedly …..
The Uk doesn’t have a presidential election. People can vote only for an MP. The best they can do if voting is elect a good mp.
“elect a good mp.”
Don’t hear any of them speaking out against this orchestrated shutdown of democracy. Too busy keeping themselves “safe”.
Millionaires should not be allowed anywhere near politics. Lobbyists the same.
Lobbyists are without doubt one of the biggest problems in this shithole, some of these companies are that big, ministers are terrified of them
Those with the real power in the UK are right not to want Brexit (although if that’s true, they’ve made a pretty good job of keeping it alive). But the reason it won’t happen is because even the Leader of the Leave campaign, Boris Johnson, cannot make Brexit work for Britain and, more importantly, cannot dupe the British public into believing it does.
I don’t for a minute think Labour lost by so many seats, never in a million years , it was rigged from the start TPTB were never going to let Corbyn be the PM , no chance, I hope the idiots who voted for this fat slob are satisfied with the result, taking back control of our borders ha ha ha , taking control of our money whatever that nonsense means, and most importantly bringing back democracy ha ha ha ha ha , and if people really believe the fat slob is going through with this because the people voted for it, then they need a lobotomy .
As the John Lennon song goes: A knight of the realm, QC, and member of the Trilateral Commission is something to be.
Brexit is now totally irrelevant. We are heading into the greatest economic depression in human history, and it’s a depression that has been purposely engineered.
Everybody loves Corbett, right ?
If you can do 5 minutes of his voice, you’re better than me !
One or two off you called him out (as disinfo?), I just can’t take the voice !
I’m only interested in what he has to say. His voice is irrelevant to me. Independent truth-seeking media isn’t always as slick and well produced as mainstream media and the presenters aren’t always as pretty and easy to listen to but the information is what’s important.
I love his voice and he is slick and so smart
Right, I absolutely love his sarcasm.
I liked the old Corbett, the two-plus-two-equals-four version. But this current release, not so much.
Doctor:
Thanks, Paco. I wish I’d learnt Spanish at school! For the benefit of others who may not be aware, this is the doctor who embarrassed a Spanish TV network by being truthful about his experiences of the ‘pressures’ placed on his hospital at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
Would there be anyway, Paco, that you could briefly summarise what he says here? It would be interesting to know whether he comments on any reaction from colleagues or senior managers. Is he still in his job? 😀
Brief summary: The Dr. says his been called a denialist though it seems he still in business. He goes on addressing the possibility of a second outbreak in October causing hospitals collapse, which he thinks its hardly possible.
He further talks aboit how the whole situation its probably being used by politicians to justify expenses, to cover their back against opponents, etc. He also says that he is convinced that there will be another pandemic:
“because this one has been such a success for speculators and social engineering, that you can bet there will be a second one”.
Thanks, Ramdan. Much as expected, and brave of him to continue speaking out. His employers may not be so lenient now.
Please provide translation .
Grafter
You will be interested to see the summary from @Ramdan above.
Off topic Denial of Service enquiry: has anyone else had difficulty connecting to SyrianPerspective.com
My browser says the site has expired, looks like a licencing issue perhaps?