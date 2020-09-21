In today’s “Covid briefing” Chris Whitty – the UK’s Chief Medical Officer – outlined that the Sars-Cov-2 virus poses four types of risk. But is he right? Let’s take them one at a time.
Risk 1: The virus can kill people.
Misleading. Chris Whitty himself has been more than clear that the odds of dying from Covid19 are very very small. All of the serological studies done to date found an infection-fatality ratio of around 0.2% Meaning an infected person has 99.8% chance of surviving.
Risk 2: The virus can lead to the NHS being overrun.
Bogus. The hypothetical “covid surge” was first predicted back in March, and never materialised. Whitty admits as much in his statement. Even at the peak of the “pandemic” ICUs were operating at less than 60% capacity. To this day surgeons are working at 50% capacity.
Risk 3: The virus can impact public health indirectly via postponed operations, cancelled tests etc.
False. It’s not the “virus” which cancelled operations, it was the lockdown policies which were put in place to avoid the hospitals being overrun. Which, as Whitty admitted, never happened. It was not the virus which caused people to avoid healthcare out fear, but the press coverage deliberately designed to frighten people.
Risk 4: The virus can adversely affect public health through economic impact.
False. The virus has no economic impact of itself, lockdown does. Lockdown closed businesses and lost jobs and started a recession. A lockdown which was only put in place to #ProtectheNHS, which did not need protecting.
*
So, of Chris Whitty’s “four risks”, one of them has a 99.8% survival rate, one of them never actually happened and the other two are consequences of lockdown policy and not related to the virus at all.
It’s a protection racket. The danger that we are being shielded from is not the real danger (it is not even a real danger). The real danger is the shielding. All is inverted. The healthy are quarantined. The media is the opposition. The critical suddenly became faith driven fanatics. To avoid is to be sociable. Etc.
Nos. 3 & 4 bear the hallmark arrogance of governmental auto-justification.
They remind me of the anti-drug propaganda I received in grade school, where they explain Why Drugs Are Bad!
Answer: Because If You Do Them You Will Go to Jail!
It truly doesn’t matter a damn what he says or how provably false it is. He could sit down and say “science covid danger lockdown” and then do farmyard animal impressions for 20 minutes and still we’d have people wearing masks, submitting to lockdown, tutting at naysayers. The BBC would still tell us that the government is ‘following the science’
Anyone who knows its B.S. doesn’t need to be told that Whitty is a fraud. Anyone who still believes in the hype, given how obvious it is by now, will never be swayed to a different opinion until the establishment changes tack and they will swim along happily behind.
So it’s pretty clear there is another agenda.
and has been from the start.
Well, this alleged 2nd Wave is a complete and utter hoax. It’s not backed up by any evidence, reliable statistics, a test and trace programme which is in tatters and a way of counting cases which is completely out of sync with the rest of the world. In fact, the rest of the world are not experiencing a second wave. If we are being asked to believe that there will be another 50,000 cases by mid October what the hell are they basing this on. It certainly isn’t on the numbers of hospital admissions as these are very low. It isn’t based on the ONS report last week that showed Covid had flatlined an people were now suffering from the flu rather than Covid. It isn’t based on the fact that over 90% of the population will not get it and those who do will experience minor symptoms for a couple of days which the Immune System will deal with (Chris Witty’s own words). These stats (Imperial College I note again) are worthless, are totally fabricated, are only falsified projections and are designed to subjugate the nation once again. I blogged some months ago that, once things were getting back to normal, people were getting back to their lives and things returned to normal, then a fabricated 2nd wave would be rolled out. Well, here we are.
It seems to me that the MSM and broadcasters should now be seeking proper evidence than continually buying into the fake news, the propaganda and the hysteria. They should be asking serious questions about the validity of the data and look to the evidence rather than the fake news and propaganda. The scientists should be laid off, forced to reapply for their jobs back and go on Universal Credit which they are consigning the rest of us to on the basis of their megalomaniacal tendencies, their idiocy, their lack of being able to provide proper, empirical evidence and fuelling the hysteria. The FACT is that this is not a killer virus unless you are over 80yrs with two or more comorbid conditions with a low life expectancy. The majority of the population will not get it and obviously, lock down, social distancing, mask wearing and hand sanitising has had little or no effect otherwise, this fake second wave would not be here. It isn’t in the rest of the world. What the hell is different about the UK that has a completely different trajectory to the rest of the world?
What a carve up. Here we are in a Fascist state. I was listening to a programme on the radio last week about the German Democratic Republic and the awful, terrible surveillance the Government perpetrated on its people. You know, shock horror, people were being snooped on by their neighbours, people were being arrested for minor infringements, they were brainwashed with propaganda and so on and so forth. Well, we’re here now aren’t we. The question is, how long is this going to go on for, trying to continue the hysteria and hype for something that has all but been eradicated in the rest of the world except us.
Personally, I think this is all a smokescreen to steer attention away from the pigs ear Johnson is making of Brexit and to the economic disaster a No Deal Brexit is shortly due to bring. Come on people of the UK, stand up for your liberties, fight for your rights and your freedom. Challenge the Establishment big time. As an American President once said “People who choose security over liberty deserve neither security or liberty”.