The Great VIRAL Debate is now underway, with the opening statements from our eminent debaters, Drs Tim Anderson and Denis Rancourt (linked below!). We’ve published their opening statements as separate articles, and this linking piece allows us to feature both participants equally in our ‘featured’ slot.

The question they are debating is as follows:

SARS-COV-2 merits suppression measures in order to combat the virus rather than the herd/community immunity approach

Dr Tim Anderson’s Opening Statement, arguing for the Affirmative.

Dr Denis Rancourt’s Opening Statement, arguing for the Negative.



Find out more about our two debaters here.

Dr Piers Robinson is our Chair. Off-Guardian is your host. Enjoy!