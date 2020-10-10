Oct 10, 2020
Leave a comment

The Great VIRAL Debate Is Underway! Two leading voices give their opening statements
Admin2

The Great VIRAL Debate is now underway, with the opening statements from our eminent debaters, Drs Tim Anderson and Denis Rancourt (linked below!). We’ve published their opening statements as separate articles, and this linking piece allows us to feature both participants equally in our ‘featured’ slot.

The question they are debating is as follows:

SARS-COV-2 merits suppression measures in order to combat the virus rather than the herd/community immunity approach

Dr Tim Anderson’s Opening Statement, arguing for the Affirmative.

Dr Denis Rancourt’s Opening Statement, arguing for the Negative.

Find out more about our two debaters here.

Dr Piers Robinson is our Chair. Off-Guardian is your host. Enjoy!

FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestWhatsAppvKontakteEmail
Filed under: Coronavirus Debate, featured
Tagged with: , , ,

can you spare $1.00 a month to support independent media

Unlike the Guardian we are NOT funded by Bill & Melinda Gates, or any other NGO or government. So a few coins in our jar to help us keep going are always appreciated.

Our Bitcoin JTR code is: 1JR1whUa3G24wXpDyqMKpieckMGGW2u2VX

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments