Tomorrow (Sat Oct 10) we launch the first round of our Covid19 debate featuring Drs Tim Anderson and Denis Rancourt.
The global response to COVID-19 has been dominated by national and international responses involving unprecedented attempts to suppress and eliminate the virus. The responses have been controversial, however, and some scientists have questioned their wisdom and advocated herd/community immunity responses. In October 2020, a collection of scientists advanced the Great Barrington Declaration calling for an end to existing strategies based on suppression and/or elimination.
From a political perspective, a notable feature of debate in the Western sphere has been a tendency to, rightly or wrongly, associate the suppression/elimination strategy with liberal/left-wing politics whilst the herd/community immunity approach has been linked with conservative or right-wing politics.
In order to critically evaluate these issues two leading voices, Dr Tim Anderson and Dr Denis Rancourt, have been invited in order to rationally and respectfully explore these important issues. The proposition to be debated is as follows:-
Does SARS-COV-2 merit suppression measures in order to combat the virus rather than the herd/community immunity approach?
The aim is to help critically unpack the rationales, both political and scientific, that underlie these very different approaches. The debate will evolve over a period of time, with written online dialogue between Dr Anderson and Dr Rancourt.
OffGuardian are the official host for this debate and Dr Piers Robinson will undertake Chair responsibilities, ensuring rules of rational debate are followed.
About the participants…
Denis Rancourt
Denis Rancourt holds B.Sc., M.Sc. and Ph.D. in Physics (University of Toronto). He was a tenured Full Professor of physics at the University of Ottawa for 23 years.
Dr. Rancourt has been an invited plenary, keynote, or special session speaker at major scientific conferences some 40 times. He has published over 100 research papers in leading peer-reviewed scientific journals, in the areas of physics, chemistry, geology, materials science, soil science, and environmental science.
He is a frequent media commentator. His medical, political and social theory articles and interviews are published in many venues, such as Dissident Voice.
His recent video interviews and reporting videos about the science of the COVID-19 epidemic and the science of face masks for preventing viral respiratory diseases have been viewed more than 2 million times, in both French and English.
Tim Anderson
Tim Anderson is Director of the Sydney-based Centre for Counter Hegemonic Studies. His PhD thesis (Macquarie University, 1997) was on economic liberalisation in Australia.
He worked as a lecturer and senior lecturer at Australian universities for more than 30 years, teaching, researching and publishing on: human rights in development, customary land in Melanesia, small farming and food security, health systems and infectious disease, Cuban medical internationalism, self-determination in development, independent regional integration and resistance to the wars of the 21st century.
In 2014 he was awarded Cuba’s medal of friendship. He is the Australia and Pacific representative for the Latin America based Network in Defence of Humanity.
His book ‘The Pandemic and Independent Countries’ will be published in late 2020..
I will be interested to hear about those peculiar attributions of political attitudes to the proposals. A deeper question is the matter of attributing political slants to even assessing the situation in the first place i.e. that skepticism necessarily entails a “Right Wing” or “anarchist” or “libertarian” outlook. From the beginning there seemed to be an underlying directive for all true Leftists to take the deadly virus story at face value. This was further emphasised by the curious logic that the virus must be deadly because “something like this was bound to happen” and those who doubted were “backing capitalism”.
These were clear psychological pressures that rendered the entire debate “impure” i.e. dominated by manufactured emotional connections. And once the partisan line had been drawn, there was an additional twisting in that the skeptics were said to be “economically illiterate” and “unaware of the desperate situation” with pre-virus capitalism. This was an intensification of the idea that it was “bound to happen”.
Also to be added: that Leftist triumphalism that the overlords were getting their long delayed comeuppance whilst ignoring the inconvenient matter of the capitalist owned media trumpeting this very triumphalism – indeed ignoring the fact that it was precisely this capitalist owned media that was supplying the entire heady morality tale.
Irrelevant debate as there is no new disease and no new virus.
A controlled opposition debate where they pretend there is a “new virus” and a “new disease “when there is not .
Its a bloody psyop and so arguing only the govts oppressive unlawful actions doesn’t deal with the facts.https://notpublicaddress.wordpress.com/2020/08/10/insanity-is-not-the-new-normal/
Covid: The Big LIe
Well, lets see what they have to say. I think all our thinking has been evolving as this drags on. For example, the so called ‘reset’ scenario, if true doesn’t mean the virus doesn’t exist. But that’s worrying enough regardless.
For me, the circumstantial evidence overwhelmingly suggests something sinister is going on. A pyscop but what kind of pyscop? A virus which does exist , but which is convenient to exploit an agenda? Or sheer and utter stupidity which seems less likely as this goes on?
We dont know where this came from, deliberate, accidental etc.
Two things we can effectively argue is the mainstream science is wrong and distorted. Secondly even if the government’s narratives were close to correct, this has been disproportionate.
These are strong arguments to a public who sre largely clueless. This is what Hitchens has suggested but regardless he’s done great work.
We’re all on a journey. Most undershoot massively, some stick with and evolve with the evidence and some overshoot into theories they can’t prove.
The middle way is the best strategically and that’s the way we have to think.
The CORPORATE FASCIST SCAMDEMIC is not only a CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY but a financial crime (heist) on an industrial scale, as well as attempt by a small clique of corrupt “entitled” OLIGARCH MOBSTER PSYCHOPATHS to murder (eugenicize) much of humanity and enslave the remainder.
When is the debate on that?
EUTHANASIA DEATH SHOT anyone?
Viralisious!