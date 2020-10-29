Round Two of The Great VIRAL Debate continues. Track this debate’s progress in our Coronavirus Debate Section. Dr Piers Robinson is our chair. Off-Guardian is your host. The proposition under debate is:
SARS-COV-2 merits suppression measures in order to combat the virus rather than the herd/community immunity approach
Dr Anderson, arguing for the proposition, responds to Denis Rancourt’s round two response from 22 Oct:
I want to make some points about ‘immunity’ before addressing the second response by Denis. The rejection of preventive health measures has drawn on simplistic ideas about immunity, such as that surviving a one-time contact with any new virus confers life-long immunity. But while some viruses can be controlled by natural immunity, others evade attempts at either Darwinian immunity or immunity by vaccine. Some like HIV/AIDS cause chronic persistent disease and in others, including COVID19, there is reinfection.
Immunity comes from two factors: developing specific antibodies to the virus and activating a general immune response. Yet after some months we know that COVID19 antibodies in heavily affected cities are only at about 10%, a long way from the necessary levels for ‘herd immunity’ with a highly infectious disease (Jones and Helmreich; Pitt; Woodley; Doshi).
To counter my advocacy of public health systems, Denis attacks ‘state medicine’, by which he lumps together socialized health systems (like that of Cuba and Syria) and Big Pharma-privatised systems (like that of the USA). He does not seem to notice the difference, saying
state medicine … in both socialist and neo-liberal systems … creates an unhealthy dependence, and a debilitating perception of one’s own body and place in the world.”
This is libertarian stuff loved by the Trumps and Boris Johnsons of the world. Denis criticizes ‘Big Pharma’ but sides with them in dismissing socialized medicine.
He then presents his own two-part theory. The first part claims that COVID19 is a typical winter ‘low- humidity’ respiratory disease; the second part is that the deaths “mostly occurred in elderly persons in care homes”, linked to the poor ventilation in those homes.
One obvious problem with this ‘low humidity’ disease theory is that five of the top ten countries reporting infections and deaths (India, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico and Peru) have substantial tropical populations. On the ‘most deaths in aged care homes’ side, Fiore did report that “about half of Sweden’s 5,730 deaths occurred among those in elder care homes”. However the other half (almost 3,000) amounts to more than double the combined deaths in ALL the other Nordic countries (1,343); and Sweden’s institutional care rate is much higher than that of Brazil, Peru and India. I am afraid this is just another western, orientalist theory.
Denis refers to my citation of the IFR for a seasonal flu as about 0.1% as an “uninformed statement”, apparently miffed that I have not sufficiently addressed his theory about influenza and care homes. However we have both relied on much the same data. Denis cites Ioannidis to speak of “a typical death toll from seasonal influenza” of 290,000-650,000, and I cite Paget which gives the same data, which averages to about 400,000 flu deaths per year. Yet after 9 months of pandemic, and the various quarantine regimes, the reported COVID19 death toll of almost 1.2 million is three times that.
Denis says I rely on Verity et al, from 30 March, and that this is too old. In fact, in my opening statement I cite five sources: Verity et al; Basu; CDC; Bhattacharya; and Mallapaty. In my first response I point out that even the sources Denis relies on (Ioannidis and the CDC) give higher IFR estimates than Denis accepts. No need to repeat all that here.
Finally, responding to my citation of policy and practice in Syria, Denis suggests I am “significantly mistaken”. He refers to a Facebook article by Eva Bartlett (who blocks me on Facebook) in which she abuses me as “a deluded person living far removed from reality” and falsely asserts (without any reference) that I defend “brutal lockdowns”.
Readers of this debate might recall my opening statement which says it is important to distinguish principles of public and preventive health and to “not conflate [those] principles with particular political actions”. There have been all sorts of inappropriate and repressive responses; but we are discussing principles here.
Eva’s main argument is that Syrian policy re COVID19 was “nominal” and not strictly enforced. But examples of crowds can be found everywhere. She misleads people by suggesting that the Syrian government did not take the pandemic seriously, and that Syria’s early closure of the borders, the curfew, school closures and so on had little to do with the country’s low levels of infections. Syrian policy and practice is detailed in my June article, listed below. Denis should not have tried to prove a point simply by citing an unreferenced Facebook post.
Our participants’ Final Responses will be published next week (w/c 01 Nov).
One can only sigh with many of Dr. Anderson’s statements. It shows a really poor understanding of even the immune system. Let’s unpack it.
Here are some more myths on Covid-19 that Dr. Anderson should learn about before he makes any more statements. Nine Covid Facts: A Pandemic of Fearmongering and Ignorance
“This is libertarian stuff loved by the Trumps and Boris Johnsons of the world.”
I’ve never known a biological phenomenon that seemed so affected by political ideology before. It even seems now that previous natural immunisation is to be seen as a kind of backdated neoliberal crime! Well you know what this really signals: the typical capitalist manoeuvre of supplying consumers with what they’ve already got/ don’t need/ what might even kill them (delete as appropriate) extended into the medical area.
Mandatory face masks for the healthy, even outdoors – a tool of repression and dehumanisation?
A debate most foul.
There is not an iota of reason in this humongous crock of total crap. This nutcase doesn’t care about the (hoax that is) COVID, he cares about himself and defending his ideological position.
From where FFS did he pull this claim that COVID-19 causes reinfection? No COVID disease has yet been proved to exist. Is he talking about the fact that people once in a while get head colds, sore throats, cough? Wow! What a reason to shut down the world and cause untold suffering and destruction!
A number I’d like to mention in the hope it’s passed on to the dozen or so ‘selfless philanthropists ‘ who only have the future of the planet and the human race at heart, is the 9 million deaths by starvation each year. Isn’t that a pandemic ?
While America keeps claiming to be throwing billions( or trillions?) at this ‘pandemic’, how many of it’s children are living below the poverty line and how many people are homeless ? It claims to be putting $6 trillion into the anti- covid programme. It would cost $250 billion to eradicate world hunger. In two months a new year will begin and another 9 million would have starved to death in the old one.
The epidemiology sphere tells the same story. For decades, malaria has been killing about 500,000 people every year (mostly children) while cheap and effective drugs are available. Solving the malaria problem would cost about US$ 4 billion a year. In just 3 months, the US government claimed to have spent 1,500 times more on coronavirus than the cost of dealing with malaria. And how did that go ?
In the same vein, every year the seasonal flu kills between 300,000 and 500,000 individuals without alarming the authorities whatsoever. Isn’t that a pandemic ? Why no masks; no lockdown ?
But we get hit by a virus nobody can see or find and suddenly we’re in more danger than we’d be if aliens landed. So, that would suggest that an agenda far different is at play.
The global network of power elites that pull the strings of their puppet state leaders have only displayed this kind of determination in two areas before. One to commit genocide on a regular basis in order to cull and to bastardise the cultures of other nations and overthrow their leaders. The other to introduce a surveillance system that invades as much of our lives and privacy as possible. But, they never go so public about those.
Anyway, trustworthy numbers and stats and so on ..
In the early 1980s in America 90% of the media was owned by 50 companies. 25 years later it was owned by 6. This is why it’s so easy to micro manage a narrative across a huge demographic. It’s not just America any more, it’s the developed world. The power of that coup is being witnessed daily with the pandemic reporting. These numbers can at least be verified.
That’s step one of psychological hijack. narrowing the outlets with a tightly controlled ‘truth’. Step two is to damage the comprehension abilities of the population. Informally known as ‘dumbing down’.
The education system does it’s part. Find a school text book from the 1930s for 10 year olds. Then the 1960s. And one from our time . No more will need to be discussed in that area.
Various cocktails help the philanthropists in their ‘care’ of us too. They put little surprises in envelopes we can’t access but will open some time later . Inside us. The most common method is the vaccine. But there are more.
Chemicals are another way to dumb down the population. For example, through the fluoridation of drinking water, which is known to lower IQ scores in children and that was initially used as a poison for rodents. In the same vein, there is an epidemic of autism (by 2040, it is estimated that 10% of children will be born with autism) associated with vaccination campaigns.
And so to our little friend, the virus..
They’ve been around for 500 million years. So they seem quite good at adapting without assistance. Viruses are also, and by far, the most diverse organisms, with an estimated 100 million different types of viruses on Earth. For comparison, there are about 5,500 known mammalian species on our planet. Out of this estimated 100 million different types of viruses, only 200 types (a mere 0.0002%) sometimes cause diseases in humans. Some good numbers there.
The knowledge and understanding of viruses has expanded in recent times. Pasteur is the father of ‘germ theory’ and he gave the virus only a humble role and scope. It wasn’t until the arrival of genetics that our understanding of the area made strides. This has led to many mistakenly assuming that there is A- no such thing as germ theory and, by extension, no such thing as a virus.
I have a ton of things to say about Fort Detrick, the birthplace of Covid 19. Or, as Trump calls it, the Chinese disease ( not sure if he majored in Geography).But I’ll hold it back. This – whatever it is- was man made there. Anthrax was also made there that was later used against Saddam Hussein. It was rumbled and a ‘former employee’ of Fort Detrick was chosen as a patsy. But that’s off topic. I mention it only to point out the ‘previous’ that ‘the Fort ‘ has.
Fort Detrick has a long history. Ever since the US and Germany became allies in WW2. Yes, I know, that’s not what it says in the movies and news reels It says it in history though. And that’s real.
”-Months into his Operation Paperclip contract, Traub was asked to meet with US scientists from Fort Detrick[…]. Traub discussed work done at the Reich Research Institute for Virus Diseases of Animals on Riems Island during World War II for the Nazis, and work done after the war there for the Russians. Traub gave a detailed explanation of the secret operation at the Institute, and his activities there. This information provided the ground work for Fort Detrick’s offshore germ warfare animal disease lab on Plum Island. “ – Carol Michael ( 2004)
The die was cast for the Nazi party and their new home. By 1950 , 800,000 citizens of San Francisco were unwittingly ( and illegally) exposed to Serratia marcescens. There are many. many more examples like this.
Today, scientists at Fort Detrick are still conducting intensive research on man-made biological weapons in general, and engineered viruses in particular. For example, in 2016, Fort Detrick was involved in research concerning the use of bats and the viruses they carry as bioweapons. In 2018, Fort Detrick conducted research on the MERS coronavirus, a close relative of SARS-CoV-2. Within a year it was given the all clear to re-introduce gain-of-function ‘research’.
300 US soldiers arrived in Wuhan, China, for the World Military Games that lasted from October 18th to October 27th, 2019. Just before the trip, some of the US soldiers had trained in Fort Belvoir, 50 miles from Fort Detrick and 6 miles from Springfield, Virginia (the first cluster of the mysterious respiratory disease).Unexpectedly, the US team did not perform very well at the games:
”The U.S. team, known for their competitive skills, did terribly; only 172 participated, almost half didn’t even compete in their events,” reports stated.
In November, Google announced it had filled it’s ‘data bank’ with the medical records of everyone. December we had the pandemic.
It seems that the mysterious infectious outbreak that occurred around Fort Detrick a few weeks previously may have infected participants of the World Military Games.
Conveniently, Fort Detrick received a cease-and-desist order from the CDC and was shut down on July 15th 2019, just 13 days after the beginning of the nearby mysterious respiratory outbreak in Springfield, VA. A senior scientist described the atmosphere in Fort Detrick at the time as one of ‘fear and mistrust’ . Fort Detrick re-opened in April 2020, at the tail end of the pandemic.
So the most powerful and productive death factory needed to organise an alibi for itself.
Do you believe them ? Or have you been at the tap water.;)
The poisons contaminate many things besides food and drink. E.g., cooking utensils, crockery, food packaging/containers, tools, textiles, cushions, cleaning products including soap, cosmetics, paint, indoor insecticide, fuel, electronics (apart from radiation), medicine, and the work-place.
This is apart from the poisons that extraction, manufacture or disposal generates. Practically every mine and factory produces poisons, the admission of which would mean lower profit. Where is all of it dumped? Science began admitting the pervasive presence of plastic micro-particles in air, water and on the ground only around 2017-18.
That’s the free market for you. It is a wonder that some of us maintain health. Apart from neurological poisons, the efforts to dumb us down include poor basic schooling, proaganda and divisive beliefs.
Note on microbes: Microbes make up 95% of the biomass in the oceans -Ricardo Cavicchioli, 2019. Soil everywhere is full of it. The exchange genes somewhat easily, even with plants according to some. So, your estimate may on the low side.
could well be, mgeo ..i can’t quote what’s being hidden though..and let’s face it, most of the real shit is being hidden..
I could quote a lot more than i did but there was no space. Plus it would likely be a wasted effort.
https://www.paho.org/journal/en/articles/ferritin-levels-and-covid-19
The link above is to a paper which found a correlation between Covid 19 infection and ferritin levels in the blood stream of infected patients…the higher the ferritin the higher the infection rate.
Could be an explanation for the low Asian death and case rates…much less meat, and,presumably, iron consumed in the low incidence countries.
Just throwing the idea into the debate as I’ve been very puzzled at the huge dicrepancy in the US and European incidence compared to Asia. By the way I’m in the “hypothetical” virus camp. No real proof yet that it exists but it may. Until there’s an isolate it’s going to remain speculative.
Of course the whole hysterical narrative is BS.
It’s my opinion that the majority of excess deaths above norm in Western countries are the result of aggressive and improper (and likely illegal) use of DNRs/end-of-life pathways/advanced care plans which at best constitutes institutional manslaughter and at worst premeditated murder.
They like old people in East Asia. They often live in extended family households.
Their elderly don’t tend to die of neglect, euthanasia is much less common across all age groups and taboo in strictly Buddhist countries.
Here’s an article on bioethics in Thailand that explains that Thai doctors aren’t even willing to turn off brain dead patients’ ventilators.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1621096/
Thailand has a population of 32 million and has had 70 ‘covid’ deaths overall.
Locking up all the old and sick in ”care homes” without decent staff is what killed them. Studies in Spain and France and others showed tens of thousands died for want of a drink of water.
Advanced care plans involve administering palliative sedation and withdrawing solids and fluids.
In the absence of normal GP or hospital care for residents, untrained and overburdened care staff inured to residents dying of neglect had nothing else to offer.
There are East Asian countries where advanced care plans don’t exist at all. Whereas in the West, for the last decade there has been an aggressive campaign to push them on as many elderly as possible despite the lack of any meaningful evidence supporting their use.
It’s has a financial motivation and is indicative of a complete collapse in medical ethics in the countries that have seen their widespread introduction.
Spain if you dig deeper your find the military went into some old people home to check on them not long after they died.
when your dealing with near to end of life in that environment doesn’t take much to kill someone missing the meds for the day could do it but shock fear and most places have news on constantly
U.k wise notice the first thing they did was blame ethnic people for spreading the virus because they did not social;i distant hence the reason for the first ever localized lockdown
and then they blamed old people home owners and staff for not using PPE that the reason the older generation died in old people home
Population 66 million
Why only one substance? Why are all those sooper-dooper AI deep-learning computers not being used to resolve such issues, instead of looking for exo-planets, etc.? Is it because that would upset the megalomaniac goals of vaccines, digital money, all-out tyranny, etc.?
I have joined Twitter. I think think it is vital that we all use the very limited resources available to us and to disseminate positive factual information to those who are doubtful re the corrupted outpourings of the MSM. Ignorance should be challenged. Keep it short, factual and relevant.
Can you suggest to Dr Mike Yeadon @MichaelYeadon3 that he organizes to have a leaflet made up that can be delivered to as many households in the UK as possible.
I’ve seen an interesting hypothesis for the deaths of the ” First wave ”. Some people argue that a lot of heavy medication trials took place around the world and could be responsible for a lot of deaths. This being more true for why younger healthy people allegedly died from COVID19.
There was a case study on the death of a 50 yr old man where the autopsy conclude heavy liver damage that could’ve contribute to death. The man was given a full cocktail of 5-6 different drugs being themselves dangerous taken alone. The man came in the hospital with fever, cough, headache but his condition worsened rapidly after being medically treated. I cannot imagine the damage of such treatment on 70+ yr old. Add to that the aggressive ventilator push as a treatment method.
This also could explain why you have way more death/M in some European countries than their neighbors despite having more strict sanitary measures. The Swiss mountain region with Italian, French and German speaking-language communities show differences between them. The Italian/French show an increase but not the Germans. Could it be because they all have their own medical community and that the treatment used in the German counterpart was way less aggressive?
Here come the stories on variants. I can’t post the link because it was in my news app.
“A new variant of the coronavirus, identified as 20A.EU1 by researchers from Switzerland and Spain, was first observed in Spain in June.
It has been recorded in Spain at frequencies of above 40% since July, the study said.
Elsewhere, the new variant of the coronavirus has increased from “very low” values prior to July 15 to 40% to 70% in Switzerland, Ireland, and the U.K. in September.
It was also found to be prevalent in Norway, Latvia, the Netherlands, and France.“
This is to pre-program people to accept the idea that Covid is mutating and newer (more dangerous) strains could occur that will be deadlier during our “dark winter”. Possibly to cover up flu vaccine deaths.
In any case, smart people have already figured it SARSCov2 and Covid19 never existed.
Good points. How can this virus be mutating when no one has ever isolated this virus and shown it to exist in the first place.
And this new disease Covid19 is a disease that there is no diagnosis for.
At the start we were told it’s a new strange pneumonia but no one has ever said what’s strange or new about it.
Regular pneumonia is being reclassified as a Covid pneumonia on the basis of a positive PCR test that’s non diagnostic and no one can prove it’s testing for a new virus called SARS-CoV 2 and in any case PCR cannot detect any live virus let alone an infectious disease.
This is just fear porn being pushed by mainstream media and medicine to strengthen the need for the vaccine.
This virus is just a new name for the flu which has mysteriously disappeared since March.
And no one has ever asked how an opthamologist could have diagnosed a new pneumonia, did he have xray vision.
If you mean the opthalmologist in China, he is a certified sainted hero because he exposed the Evil Red Regime.
I know, and none of the western losers ever asked how an eye doctor could diagnose a chest infection.
only thing mutating is the buillshit story’s they push
I’ve no idea what Off G is on about with all this.
The covid nonsense is all a con, easily proved.
If interested here’s Ivor Cummins on the Richie Allen show yesterday.
Or Dr Mike Yeadon on the Anna Brees channel today.
Any attempted ‘debate’ about all this is total bullshit.
We are going into a total dystopian nightmare.
And Off G’s credibility is rapidly going down the tubes.
“Methinks it has something to do with giving the SCAMDEMIC scammers the rope to hang themselves. Any other reason would be a breach of trust.”
Come on, you dont want to hear an argument about an outer onion layer of the onion of lies that is coroni? Assuming one desires to step closer to the truth this “debate” is pretty sad. How many more layers before we get to the debate on germ theory?
Rob I agree with you.
Off Guardian did some excellent research in April/May and produced an excellent article highlighting SARS-CoV 2 has never been proven to exist and there’s no scientific evidence that this PCR test is testing for the RNA of this new virus.
This has been verified by no government anywhere in the world showing evidence for the existence of this new virus.
The official narrative is a nonsense with politicians, WHO and Sage contradicting themselves constantly.
Off Guardian have been suffering a lot of censorship since and I believe that they don’t want to risk further censorship so have decided to now produce articles questioning the risk of the virus and the global response.
If this is the case Off Guardian need to produce articles that scientifically show the evidence of SARS-CoV 2 , the new disease COVID-19 otherwise they will lose credibility.
It’s pointless having debates or analysing any stats around a new virus if there is no new virus.
Otherwise it’s loyal readers and commenters will stop reading and commentating here.
The objective was to host a debate, to help encourage a dialogue and throw up weaknesses in arguments on both sides. I mean, it’s impossible to predict the outcome of these sorts of evolving things, perhaps you think the debate failed to achieve its objectives and we were wrong to host it. I disagree, but your opinion is valid. Perhaps you think questioning germ theory, for instances, or declaring there’s ‘NO VIRUS’ at the top of our voice is our best hope of reaching people? I disagree but, again, you’re entitled to your view and by all means give your feedback. However, how dare you question our ‘cred’ using such flimsy justification. Not on, really. A2
The best OffG articles in my opinion (I invite suggestions for others) – which are the best I’ve seen anywhere – are:
12 Steps to Create your own Pandemic, by Nils Nilsen
https://off-guardian.org/2020/09/17/12-steps-to-create-your-own-pandemic/
COVID19 PCR Tests are Scientifically Meaningless by independent journalists, Torsten Engelbrecht and Konstantin Demeter …
https://off-guardian.org/2020/06/27/covid19-pcr-tests-are-scientifically-meaningless
… and their unresponded to rebuttal of the alleged debunking of their article by “fact-checking” website, PolitiFact.
Open Letter: Refuting PolitiFact’s “fact check”
https://off-guardian.org/2020/07/31/open-letter-refuting-politifacts-fact-check/
In the first instance it’s the science and in the second instance it’s the science plus the significance of lack of a comeback by the alleged debunkers. What could be more compelling than that? We’d expect PolitiFact to have access to the best scientific brains, allowing them to come back and respond but No! They have NOTHING. Nada, niente, zilch!
It is the same for David Ray Griffin’s, 9/11 Debunking: An Answer to Popular Mechanics and Other Defenders of the Official Conspiracy Theory, debunking of the debunkers. Popular Mechanics had no comeback. NOTHING! Nada, niente, zilch. Like PolitiFact they would have access to the best brains to come back and debunk DRG but they couldn’t.
http://www.amazon.com.au/Debunking-11-David-Ray-Griffin/dp/156656686X
Of course, we know that they know they can’t debunk, it’s just BS to persuade uncritical thinkers … which are legion unfortunately and a class perhaps I belonged to myself for a long time, although I’ll claim ignorance rather than uncritical thinking.
Summary of points in Engelbrecht and Demeter’s first article which expose the scientific fraud from a number of angles:
— No distinctive specific symptoms for COVID-19
— Admitted lack of gold standard test for COVID-19
— PCR test used inappropriate for viral testing (its purpose was manufacturing not testing). Clear example: Faith in Quick Test Leads to Epidemic That Wasn’t.
— No clear evidence of origin of RNA used in test
— Authors of scientific papers claiming isolation of virus admit that purification of virus not actually done and seasoned virologist admits lack of awareness of any paper showing purification of virus
— No evidence of what is said to be the virus, SARS-CoV-2 causing COVID-19
— Test results are irrational (many individuals producing different results on multiple tests) which would only be expected when the testing method used is against scientific testing protocol
— The test contains “q” in its name, RT-qPCR, which should stand for quantitative, however, it is admitted the test is qualitative meaning it cannot test viral load which means they cannot test how many viral particles are carried in the body. For people to be considered infected a viral load needs to be determined.
— High Cycle Quantification (Cq) values undermine validity of test and some PCR tests have high Cq values (Drosten test has 45). The inventor of the test, Kary Mullis, has this to say: “If you have to go more than 40 cycles to amplify a single-copy gene, there is something seriously wrong with your PCR.”
— Before starting with PCR, in the case of presumed RNA viruses such as SARS-CoV-2, the RNA must be converted to complementary DNA (cDNA) with the enzyme Reverse Transcriptase—hence the “RT” at the beginning of “PCR” or “qPCR,” but this transformation process is “widely recognized as inefficient and variable,”
The two options Macron had tonight:
Firstly: Option 1
Destroy the economy.
Cause mass unemployment
Destroy thousands & thousands of small businesses.
Murder up to 200 thousand people through lack of healthcare, suicide etc…
Bankrupt you exchequer. Bancrupt your country.
Wreck the education of millions of children & young adults.
Induce hysterical fear into the population.
Damn millions to isolation, loneliness and despair.
Destroy your own theatre & musical culture.
Cause severe widespread metal illness.
Destroy the democratic process use control by dictate.
OR
Secondly: Option 2
Perhaps delay the spread of a flu like virus, without saving any lives in the process.
Macron chose option 1 tonight. Weird no ?
Macron will be strung up (but I don’t want to say too much about that).
The French don’t muck about like us Brits and possibly the Germans. I can understand why the Spanish are reticent given their police.
I still don’t have the foggiest idea why these so called leaders ever went with lockdowns in the first place, they are not medical requirements for any virus.
“Eva’s main argument is that Syrian policy re COVID19 was “nominal” and not strictly enforced.” I looked at Eva’s examples, paying close attention to the dates. Those were all early dates (April mostly). That was only one month after a pandemic was improperly declared by the corrupt WHO who Tim doesn’t seem to notice. Therefore, When Tim objects to Eva’s statements about the Syrian president having no choice but to pay lip service to the international protocols that all were manipulated / coerced into accepting, I find it surprising that he didn’t point us to examples from later months in the ‘pandemic’. Or is the ‘lip service’ continuing in Syria?
Prof.Anderson’s own reference questions his alarm re apparently low (only 10%) herd immunity to “Novel Coronavirus 19”.
In British Medical Journal , BMJ, 17 September, Doshi asks:
‘Covid-19: Do many people have pre-existing immunity?’
Doshi starts with the apparent reports of low herd immunity — 20% in London and New York (which is already greater than the 10% quoted by Anderson). But, having acknowledged these reports, he goes on to say, “Yet a stream of studies that have documented SARS-CoV-2 reactive T cells in people without exposure to the virus are raising questions about just how new the pandemic virus really is, with many implications.
Not so novel coronavirus?
At least six studies have reported T cell reactivity against SARS-CoV-2 in 20% to 50% of people with no known exposure to the virus.”
Corona Covid (Latin for crow, a bird ie Bird Flu) viruses make up 20% of our annual flu epidemics, and have done so for the past hundred years (probably for hundreds and thousands of years before that). I would be inclined to side with Doshi rather than Anderson: there is a large percentage (20-50%) of people with pre-existing immunity to Covid, including Covid19; (if that virus is still around, which I doubt since Wuhan city lifted Lockdown last month after reporting only one death in previous months).
Because if it’s anything it’s a cold. Over 1 million in China die from pollution every year, so why the hysteria over one so called virus.
Immunity from infection lasts only a few months. After 3 months only 16.7% had maintained high levels of antibodies. – King’s College London, 2020-07
Those who had covid-19 are likely to be immune for at least 6 months. -“top Swedish health authority” c. 2020-07
Testing and deaths in Sweden confirm that the Herd Immunity Threshhold for covid-19 is ~10-20%. Up to 81% of people may have strong immunity to covid-19 without prior exposure. -JB Handley, Off-Guardian 2020-07
Twice as many people infected by covid-19 developed T-cell mediated immunity compared to those who had detectable antibodies. -Karolinska Inst., c. 2020-07
No one has had covid, there is no such virus.
On the contrary, Corona Covid viruses are said to contribute about one fifth to our annual global flu epidemics. Lost the Link but it must have been in some elementary Wiki on flu in general or Corona in particular.
So, it is quite likely that the hallowed tests (PCR, antibody or whatever) are picking that up that garden variety, not the one a certain Empire spend billions trying to weaponise.
Quite Likely (Lot Better than Highly Likely, trademark HMG). In fact, a cert.
From OffG some time ago, Prof Suneitra Gupta of Oxford, one of the first to oppose Lockdown and deride the Imperial Scare Story:
https://off-guardian.org/2020/05/23/watch-prof-sunetra-gupta-on-lockdowntv/
“Professor Sunetra Gupta was one of the first scientists to publicly criticise the now widely-discredited Imperial Model. Her team’s work at Oxford suggested both that the coronavirus had been in the country much earlier than expected, and that consequently the infection fatality rate was far lower than either WHO or Imperial College had estimated. (She also appeared in our second list of experts coming out against the coronavirus hysteria).
wide-ranging interview with Unherd.com
Let me provide a reference to that last bit about weaponising. In 2015, US scientists modified the SARS virus to damage lung cells.
https://www.nature.com/articles/nm.3985
There are more than two options. And even if there weren’t, people are free to criticize anything, even if it is ultimately better than the alternatives.
Stupid argument about facts. We know by now that the demons don’t use facts. Correct facts have been available from the start, even in official sources.
Nothing stops the demons. Demons just keep killing and killing and killing and killing and killing until they are stopped by physical force.
To Everyone Around The World –
Re: Alleged Covid 19 antibodies. Simply put there are none whatsoever specific to Sars-Cov-2 without the proven isolated virus required to calibrate the test – period. How many times must this be repeated before it sinks in. NO VIRUS PROVEN AS GOLD STANDARD OF COMPARISON FOR ANTIBODY TEST MEANS NO VIRAL ANTIBODIES CAN BE PROVEN TO BE SPECIFIC TO SARS-COV-2 end of story.
Yep.
Yep and the con job continues in Australia even though finally the hysterical CHO Sutton was forced to admit his 4 ”new” cases were not cases and Andrews has finally shut up. Except for telling people to turn away sick relatives.
There was no “pandemic”, there was a manufactured event in which the spike we see in deaths was caused by the acceleration of death of the elderly and infirmed. These deaths were compressed into a shorter time frame by administrative malfeasance (the generous account) that resulted in administrative euthanasia.
There was NO unique killer virus that landed from Venus and produced some mythical epidemiological event aka “first wave.” This is a lie- anyone perpetuating this lie is providing cover for these administrative crimes that were committed by various politicians, health officials and academics.
On the 30th of December alarms bells were raised about a supposed “new SARS virus.” Then New Years Eve comes and in China they begin to look for reagents.
On New Years Day Drosten is developing a PCR for this “new virus”, and develops the PCR test parameters, before the results from China can be verified and proven and before the Chinese results were even made public.
Amazingly Drosten’s PCR design appeared in a day- during the New Years holiday no less- with no material yet available from which to design his test.
How does that work?
The constellation of non-stop coincidences over the last 9 months is staggering. You have to be in complete denial (and be ignorant of the history of 2009 and swine flu hoax) to not understand what has been happening over these last 9 months and to simply write it off as some “mistake” or “panic” or fill in the blank.
As for Qui Bono?
Profits on Wall Street reached $27.6 billion in the first six months of the year, an 82% increase over the same period in 2019 and nearly equal to all of 2019’s pre-tax earnings of $28.1 billion.
I’m finding it harder and harder to even read material, by those on our side or their’s, that’s full of (in my view) nonsense about viruses and pandemics. Even when the subject isn’t directly about the Sars CoV 1 & 2 viruses (junk that they haven’t a clue about, but which they go ahead a call viruses), they talk about vaccines and medicines in such way – framing – as to imply that fantasy (viruses, the pandemic) is reality. I’m wasting my time reading all of it. I’ll read a little – it’s unavoidable, for those who are trapped in the Rockefeller ideological worldview are almost everyone, good and bad – but I have to avoid a lot of it just to stay sane and have time for my own work.
I hear you.
It’s a pretty tough leap for most to recognize everything is a fraud. Too bad they can’t see how it liberates them and allows them to see clearly what is happening all around them. I’ve always preferred a straightforward and honest look at the fraud rather than the constant pulling of endless threads that lead to nowhere.
There is no killer virus from Venus.
There was no pandemic.
There are no kinder-gentler fascists.
Acknowledged.
Again you are missing the elephant in the room.
Finland is one of the countries with lowest rate in Europe.
Here no lockdown, no mandatory mask.
When the so called virus hit Europe, here in Finland no one was wearing the masks and by the way, they ware not available anywhere , not in pharmacies, and not even in hard wear stores.
The greatest number of dead was like anywhere on the plane, in homes for the old people Summer came and all restrictions ware lifted till about one month ago when came in place the advise of the government to wear mask on public transport.
At that time 9400 total cases reported.
After one month the reported cases grew in parallel with the growing number of people wearing the masks bringing the total of number of the infected to 15566
Yet, journalists talk about Sweden, which as nearly ten times more reported cases than about Finland, and I wonder WHY?
Ho, one more thing worth mentioning, in the last month, the unmistakable mild smell of ozone which I could smell at nearly every metro stations of the city of Helsinki, (and I can recognize it because I use an air cleaner which produces it) is gone.
And in final WHY THE HELL ARE JOURNALISTS IGNORING A CENTURY OLD TECHNOLOGY DESIGNED TO KILL ALL GERMS, MITES, AND VIRUS (UVC)
AND KEEP ON BULLSHITING EVERYONE?
Also, why are they not talking about Belarus? Because the masters have declared it Evil and fit for Regime Change? Cuba has one of the strictest lockdowns, but is still struggling with the mysterious disease.
UVC, sunshine, fresh air, vit. C, HCQ, etc. are contrary to the religion of profiteering.
Immunity comes from two factors: developing specific antibodies to the virus and activating a general immune response. Yet after some months we know that COVID19 antibodies in heavily affected cities are only at about 10%, a long way from the necessary levels for ‘herd immunity’ with a highly infectious disease.” This is the usual demagogy from the lockdowners. While he mentions
activating a general immune response” (presumably referring to T-cells) in the first sentence, he completely disregards it in the second sentence. The T-cell immunity has been consistently estimated at 40-80% since April, depending on the population. The 10% number is an outright lie; it was estimated at over 20% in New York City and Stockholm back in early May.
The rejection of preventive health measures has drawn on simplistic ideas about immunity, such as that surviving a one-time contact with any new virus confers life-long immunity.” More spin. Nobody has said that people should not wash their hands, or cover their mouths/noses when when they cough/sneeze, or stay home when they are sick.
But while some viruses can be controlled by natural immunity, others evade attempts at either Darwinian immunity or immunity by vaccine. Some like HIV/AIDS cause chronic persistent disease and in others, including COVID19, there is reinfection.” CoViD-19 is presumably more like other respiratory viruses, such other coronoviruses and flus, rather than HIV/AIDS. There is no need for
life-long immunity”, just long-term, as happens with other respiratory viruses. As a matter of fact, there have been only a few confirmed cases of reinfection out of 50M confirmed cases and 750M estimated (WHO: 10% of the world’s population). If there were no long-term immunity to CoViD-19, then there would clearly be no point of waiting for a vaccine, and we should certainly get back to normal.
HIV, like SARS-CoV-2,is another virus that has never been purified and isolated. There is no scientific study that proves it causes AIDS. Kary Mullis went looking for one and couldn’t find one. Kary Mullis asked the top AIDS experts to show him one and they couldn’t.
AIDS is a syndrome, not a specific disease. It has a long list of possible symptoms, none of which is specific to AIDS. All have other possible explanations, other than this mythical virus.
And some “AIDS victims” were killed by their treatments, just as some “covid-19” victims were killed by their treatments (ventilation;too high doses of HCQ).
“specific antibodies to the virus” Dr Andrew Kaufman would disagree with that idea.
Does anyone have a link to the peer-reviewed study or research that identifies the new virus and/or a study that proves it is contagious? I’ve been looking for it for months and just don’t know what I’m doing perhaps.
According to the CDC manual for the CoViD PCR test updated July 13 (bottom of p39), the CoViD virus has never been isolated. The manual is on their website, and google finds it: CDC 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel
So, then, what are these two brainiacs going on and on about?
They’re creating a narrative around a fictional idea to draw attention away from what is really happening; Agenda 21.
The Acme2000 Distracto-Thread.
That’s because direct knowledge of what’s really happening would cause most of this planets surface population to die immediately of pure astonishment.
“Sigh, yes, the ‘COVID virus’ is real”See this article at Virology Down Under. Covid has apparently been isolated.
https://virologydownunder.com/sigh-yes-the-covid-virus-is-real/#comments
grows on monkey and cancer cells, or embryonic tissue is what those studies prove. how does that affect humans?
Doesn’t affect humans. They proved a) that it cannot infect human cells. b) They are measuring proteins anyway.
If you dose the dying monkey kidney cells with a poison mixture of antibiotic and fungicide they produce proteins and exosomes, which is what the fraudulent scientists claim are “viruses”. It’s a scam. A con. A game to sell vaccines. Let me tell you something, they know it’s a scam. Because they’ve never been able to show contagion. That is, they cannot make a single healthy person sick from the mucous or spittle of another person. It’s never been done. Not with any ”virus”.
There was a doctor at the beginning of the twentieth century who was so convinced Smallpox wasn’t a contagious disease, he smeared pus from the burst pustules of his smallpox patient all over his face and hands and then proceeded not to wash his hands or face but to go about his day to business, eating, kissing his family, tending to patients, shaking hands with people and not a single person got sick.
It’s all fraud. Viruses aren’t contagious and they don’t exist.
No it is not.
The proposition is that a sasquatch call is like that of a bear.
Covid-19 in a nutshell
There are a lot of people out there who write about viruses as if they know what they are talking about. VIROLOGY IS A SCAM SCIENCE. What “virus” actuallymeans is “we don’t know wtf we’re looking at here but we need a pathogen so we can develop the vaccines”.
It is the same kind of “science” as that of “dark matter”, the “Big Bang”, “junk DNA” etc…. They make up stuff so as to fill the massive gaps in their theories. Every honest and intelligent person who has done science at university level will be familiar with this practice.
Behind all this is a great ignorance of the human body, human health and disease. The men in white coats need to be in charge of our lives, and their careers and bank accounts are far more important than you, your children or your elderly parents.
They are also quite keen to vaccinate the darker races of the planet quite a lot more than themselves.
”VIROLOGY IS A SCAM SCIENCE…. They make up stuff so as to fill the massive gaps in their theories. Every honest and intelligent person who has done science at university level will be familiar with this practice.”
The post – graduates who have done Science will be able to cite some references to this I take it. They would have had to in University.
”The men in white coats need to be in charge of our lives,”
I think politicians want that. The men in white coats are their servants. When they’re not busy locking lunatics up.
”They are also quite keen to vaccinate the darker races of the planet quite a lot more than themselves.”
That’s not true now. It was. And it was for 100 years. Those who immediately followed Darwin, Malthus and Galton were keen to prove scientifically, that the negro wasn’t of the same race as the Homo sapien . It helped them to resolve their racial hygiene programme within their collective conscience. These nutcases are telling us that they’re genetically superior to the rest of us while being that messed up. Welcome to class apartheid.
Where the Gates / WHO travelling circus of murder went, death and disease soon arrived. The magic needles. White rats replaced by black babies. Perfect guinea pigs for AIDS / HIV and so forth.
America has a long and distinguished history of experimenting not only on it’s own military, but on the hundreds of what Darwinian elitists would come to refer to as ‘undesirables’. That included the poor, prisoners, unemployed, single expectant mothers and so on.
Now we have, according to the skewed data and dishonest ‘research’ regarding the climate, all become the Jew; the negro; the undesirable. We 99.99% have become what Hinduism called the pariah caste., the outcasts. Now, we’re all lining up to walk into the showers..
Don’t kid yourself there are no viruses. They’ve been here far longer than we have. And they managed that through evolution. Now, the psychopaths have mastered how to breed them and weaponize them. Believe it or not, there’s evidence that viruses can have an effect on one or two channels or both. The body and the mind. The two things the owners of us want control over. They can achieve it by stealth now. Look how many millions are dancing when told to. And that’s only through the fear of the thing…
And such an arrogant ignorance. They take the unimaginable richness and complexity of living creatures (those thousands of chemical reactions per second in each of our countless cells, those billions of endogenous bacterias and n times more of so-called-viruses, without which we would not be alive one second -we are them), and turn it into some simplistic mechanistic explanation, reeking with good-old theology. The problem is that having done that, they decide they can improve it with some insane massively produced crap which they shoot into your organism (just an example of the ways they think they can improve it). The truth is that, given that they have abstracted from the real complexity of life as it happens, there will be an incalculable array of consequences to their intervention.
Hubris.
I agree with all that except the last sentence. Undoubtedly people of colour who live in the global south are in the firing line. But so are Europeans in the global North. I would conject that “they” despise both.